The 2012 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships continued Thursday with the crowning of 12 masters national champions. Nearly 150 of the country's best 45-80 year-old cyclo-cross bike racers tackled the course at Badger Prairie Park on an unseasonably warm January day in Wisconsin.

Organizers saved one of the day's best races for last as the men's 55-59 event shaped up to be one of the most hotly contested. Paul Curley (Mid State Cycling Club-Gear Works-Spin Arts Cyclery), Robert Downs (Planet Bike) and Norman Kreiss (California Giant Cycling) broke away on the first lap and never looked back, completing the first two laps in a blistering 21:40. As the trio completed the second of their four-lap contest, Curley attacked and didn't let up, taking the win by 26 seconds over Kreiss to collect the 25th national championship of his career.

"I rode from the front," said Curley. "Anytime I could push ahead, I pushed ahead. I wasn't afraid to lead. I even led into the wind, which is uncharacteristic. It just came together. It's what the season is supposed to do. Today was supposed to be the day and it worked out. Full power, good technical, no crashes, great pit crew."

The day began at 9:30 a.m. with the men's 60-64 race. Approximately halfway through the race, Fred Wittwer (Alan North America Cycling) pulled away from the leaders. At first Joseph Brown (Flying Rhino Cycling Club) was chasing him, but Brown was overtaken by Gregory Pausch (Planet Bike), who placed second, 16 seconds behind Wittwer and 24 seconds ahead of Brown, who earned the bronze.

The men's 65-69 contest was won by Lewis Rollins (The Contender Club). Rollins, who employed a healthier diet to lose 12 pounds heading into the event, collected the second national title of his career today.

"This year was a little different than other years. I've only raced twice before nationals," Rollins said. "This course suits me. It's not a technical as I'd like, but it has just enough climbs that are slippery and muddy, downhills that are muddy. If you can bike handle and not fall down, you'll make more time than guys who go fast, fall down, get up, go fast, fall down. I don't know that I'm a steady Eddie kind of guy, but that's just the way it was."

Robert Llamas (Montrose Cycling Club), who played basketball recreationally for about 35 years, won the men's 70-74 race. After nearly rising to the top step several times earlier in his cycling career, the semi-retired psychologist won the stars-and-stripes jersey.

"Yes, it does mean something," Llamas said. "It's the jersey."

After winning the men's 80-and-over race on Thursday, Walter Axthelm (Durango Wheel Club) has entered the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships five times and has earned the gold medal each of those five times. He also earned national titles in the criterium and time trial at the 2011 USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships.

"It is a really challenging course for me," Axthelm said. "I'm really glad there wasn't snow because it would have been a dandy in the snow. Couldn't ask for better conditions in this part of the world."

Full Results

Men 55-59

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Curley (Gear Works/Spin Arts Cyclery) 0:42:58 2 Norman Kreiss (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:26 3 Robert Downs (Planet Bike) 0:00:46 4 Randy Shields (Carolina Masters) 0:01:28 5 Randall Root (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster) 0:01:38 6 Henry Kramer (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:01:42 7 Jeffrey Craft (Lake Effect Cycling Team) 0:02:54 8 Jim Gentes 0:02:57 9 George Smith (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:03:13 10 Brook Watts (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing) 0:03:36 11 Charles Townsend (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 0:03:49 12 Dag Selander (Team Plan C) 0:03:58 13 Glen Jones (Trek Midwest Team) 0:04:19 14 Matthew Moore (Clinton Cycling Club) 0:04:51 15 Rudy Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team) 0:04:55 16 Geoffrey Chandler (Mission Berry Farms Cycling) 0:05:12 17 Peter Crowley (Northampton Cycling Club) 0:05:19 18 David Goodwin (Northampton Cycling Club) 0:06:11 19 Robert Garner (V.C. Bikesport) 0:06:41 20 Bruce Bell (Burris Logistics-Fit Werx) 0:06:42 21 Mark Wolowiec (Flying Rhino Cycling Club) 0:07:24 22 Steven Kinney (Cycle-Smart Inc.) 0:07:25 23 Michael Cisek 0:07:41 24 Craig Busche (Velo Trocadero) 0:08:14 25 James (Jimmy) Day (Bike n Sport Racing) 0:08:15 26 Anthony (Tony) Bilotta (Van Dessel Factory Team) 0:08:23 27 David Sieloff (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team) 0:08:35 28 Joel Roth (Team TATI) 0:08:44 29 Steven Vorderman (Don Galligher-DRT Consulting) 0:08:51 30 Darryl Mataya (MadCity Velo Club) 0:09:00 31 Jeff Huser 0:09:36 32 Chris Black (Morgan Stanley /Specialized) 0:10:15 33 James White (Idaho Cycling Enthusiasts (ICE)) 0:10:16 34 Craig Reynolds (Terre Haute Cycling/J's Bikes Racing) 0:10:31 35 John Reimbold (Heckawee) 0:10:40 36 Randall Silva (Nob Hill Velo) 0:11:12 37 Jeff Tripp (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:11:19 38 Jerry White (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:11:42 39 John Bucksbaum (Vision Quest LLC) 0:12:22 40 Paul Sadoff (Bay 11/HRS/Rock Lobster) 0:12:37 41 Robert Schueler (Hampshire Cycle Club) 0:12:45 42 Joseph King (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team) 0:12:51 43 Richard Alderman 0:13:37 44 Greg Youngen (Wild Card Cycling) 0:13:41 45 (-1 lap) Michael Merulla (Iowa City Cycling Club) 46 (-2 laps) Chris Canfield (Blue Sky Velo) DNS Scott Reynolds (Guys Racing Club) DNS Steve Lamont (Durango Wheel Club)

Men - Master - 60-64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fred Wittwer (ALAN North America Cycling) 0:38:41 2 Gregory Pautsch (Planet Bike) 0:00:16 3 Joseph Brown (Flying Rhino Cycling Club) 0:00:52 4 Harold Parker (36 Racing) 0:01:30 5 Timothy Leonard (nycross.com/Team NYCROSS.com) 0:01:37 6 Rich Pearson 0:01:41 7 Gordon Paulson 0:02:11 8 David Beals (nycross.com/Team NYCROSS.com) 0:02:25 9 Don Leet (Bend Endurance Academy) 0:02:32 10 Robert Ogren (Kenwood Racing) 0:02:33 11 Landon Beachy (Twisted Spokes Racing Team) 0:02:51 12 Hunter Smith (Boulder Cycle Sport) 0:04:09 13 John Craychee (Team Bicycle Heaven) 0:04:39 14 Charles South (Men Of Steel Racing) 0:06:14 15 John Stainthorp (xXx Racing) 0:06:16 16 Tom Palmer (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team) 0:06:32 17 Julian Coupland (Village-Verdigris Cycling/) 0:06:49 18 Bruce Oliver (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare) 0:07:07 19 Kerry Shields (Mock Orange Bikes/SmartStop) 0:07:48 20 Jerry Pearce (Hampshire Cycle Club) 0:09:40 21 Albert Weigel (Village-Verdigris Cycling) 0:11:58 22 Rit Booth (Hampshire Cycle Club) 0:13:19 23 Thomas Silbernagel (Team Extreme) 0:01:40 24 Harry Fortney (Des Moines Cycle Club) 0:01:56 DNS Jon Miller (Platinum Performance Cycling Team) DNS George Pawle DNS John Pierce

Men - Master - 65-69 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lewis Rollins (The Contender Club/CONTENDER BICYCLES) 0:42:11 2 Rick Abbott (Excel Sports Boulder) 0:00:38 3 Richard Bagienski (Durango Wheel Club) 0:04:27 4 John Adamson (Twisted Spokes Racing Team) 0:06:02 5 Richard Wall 0:07:44 6 Jerry Shere (KHSNM.com/Thenationalsproject.com) 0:08:40 9 Donald Snoop 0:02:04 DNS David Wamsley

Men - Master - 70-74 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Llamas (Montrose Cycling Club/Montrose Bike Shop- CW Builders) 0:45:28 2 Erik Nordenson 0:00:01 3 Joe Saling 0:03:19