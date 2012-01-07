Trending

Osborne, White earn stars-and-stripes jerseys

Anderberg, Lach also claim junior women's titles

The junior women's 13-14 racers competed in the second race of the day. Mina Anderberg (Sports T.E.A.M.-T.E.A.M. Fuji) rode away with the third national title of her career by outlasting Wisconsin-native and multi-time national champ on the road Skylar Schneider. Anderberg was able to open a gap on Schneider by riding up a run-up.

"It went awesome, I did exactly what I wanted," Anderberg said. "It was perfect conditions for me, I love the mud, and it was just really good."

In the junior women's 10-12 race, 11-year-old Sydney Lach (Queen City Wheels-Lionhearts) credited a fast start to her winning the first national title of her career. Lach was over a minute faster than her closest competitor on the first lap and she completed her second lap two minutes faster than any other rider in her age group.

As the sun shone on the course and the ground loosened further, the junior women's 17-18 field contested their three-lap race. Wisconsin-native Corrie Osborne (ISCorp Cycling Team) and Allison Arensman (Fiets Maan Racing) turned in an opening lap 20 seconds faster than the next rider. Osborne's second lap opened a 26-second margin on Arensman before winning the race by 1:14 to secure the second national title of her career.

"My coach was building me up to this race so I'm at my peak right now." Osborne said. "So its really good."

The junior women's 15-16 event started just one minute after the 17-18 group started. It took until the first climb of the first lap for Emma White (NYCross.com) to establish herself as the cream of the crop. She started passing riders in the 17-18 race by the first climb and crossed the line third with one lap remaining. Her strong start of her race allowed her to win by 31 seconds.

"I tend to have good starts, I feel strong in my starts," White said. "So I like to take advantage of them and see where I can go."

Women - Junior - 10-12
1Sydney Lach (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)0:28:51
2Carrley Smith (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:03:11
3Ella Neurohr (Chicago Cuttin Crew)0:05:25
4Petra Schmidtmann (Black Sheep Cycles)0:05:53
5Morgan Fortin (Goathead Jr. Devo)0:05:55
6Emma Osborne (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:05:56
7Vianne Hibner-Hereford (Goathead Jr. Devo)0:13:19
8Anna Savage (Minuteman Road Club)0:15:16
9Tess Anderson (Spin Doctor Cyclewerks Cycling Club/Spin Doctor Cyclewerks)0:20:31

Women - Junior - 13-14
1Mina Anderberg (Sports T.E.A.M./T.E.A.M. Fuji)0:22:40
2Skylar Schneider0:00:07
3Ashley Zoerner (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)0:01:55
4Frances Haley (Red Zone Cycling)0:02:24
5Gina Johnson (Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:03:14
6Veda Gerasimek (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock/Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)0:03:46
7Anya Malarski (Gopher Wheelmen/Gopher Wheelman)0:04:49
8Eden Webb (Red Zone Cycling)0:05:37
9Kennedy Adams (WAS Labs Cycling)0:05:52
10Hannah Eckvahl (The TEAM)0:05:53
11Emily Croft (James River Velo Sport)0:06:05
12Alijah Beatty (Twisted Spokes Racing Team)0:06:39
13Hannah Arensman0:08:29
14Hailey Fortin (Get Out! New Mexico)0:08:38
15Kate Dietrich (Red Zone Cycling)0:10:59

Women - Junior - 15-16
1Emma White (nycross.com)0:36:29
2Tiziana Dehorney (Get Out! New Mexico)0:00:31
3Laurel Rathbun (JET Cycling)0:01:20
4Andrea Casebolt (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)0:01:45
5Victoria Gates (Tenet Racing/J.A.M. Fund / NCC)0:02:08
6Katherine Santos (Red Zone Cycling)0:02:44
7Ksenia Lepikhina (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:03:09
8Rachel Dobrozsi (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)0:04:31
9Melissa Seib (Bikeman.com)0:05:40
10Mccauley Smith (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:06:15
11Mackenzie Green (Queen City Wheels)0:07:21
12Rachael Jensen (Racers Against Childhood Caner/Team Geargrinder)0:10:25
13Danielle Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)0:12:46
DNSEmma Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Junior Dropouts)
DNSEmily Falk (Red Zone Cycling)

Women - Junior - 17-18
1Corrie Osborne (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:34:25
2Allison Arensman (Fiets Maan Racing)0:01:14
3Erin Donohue (Woodstock Bicycle Club/Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)0:01:56
4Bailey Semian (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club)0:01:57
5Sarah Huang (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:59
6Ellen Noble (Trek)0:02:37
7Hannah Finchamp (The TEAM /The TEAM - SoCalCross)0:04:22
8Elizabeth White (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:04:27
9Karen Brocket (Ethos Racing)0:05:54
10Madeleine Myall (California Giant Cycling)0:06:34
11Catherine Maier (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)0:07:19
12Anna Milton (Minuteman Road Club)0:07:33

