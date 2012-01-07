Trending

Antonneau races to Division I collegiate victory

Strauss claims Division II championship

Image 1 of 18

Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University) takes the D1 Collegiate National Championship

Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University) takes the D1 Collegiate National Championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 18

Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University) on her way to the women’s collegiate D1 victory.

Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University) on her way to the women’s collegiate D1 victory.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 18

Kaitlin Anntonneau (Marian University) with her Dad (L) and grandfather after winning the D1 collegiate title
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Kaitlin Anntonneau (Marian University) with her Dad (L) and grandfather after winning the D1 collegiate title
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 18

Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae) having a solid race

Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae) having a solid race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 18

Coryn Rivera (Marian University) racing in second place

Coryn Rivera (Marian University) racing in second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 18

Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College) on the long straightaway

Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College) on the long straightaway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 18

A Marian University racer flies over the barriers

A Marian University racer flies over the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 18

Emily Shields (Lees-McRae) racing well over the barriers

Emily Shields (Lees-McRae) racing well over the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 18

Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University) behind Rivera on lap one

Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University) behind Rivera on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 18

Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University) chasing Rivera at the barriers

Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University) chasing Rivera at the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 18

Katie Compton with her young protégé Kaitlin Antonneau

Katie Compton with her young protégé Kaitlin Antonneau
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 18

Fort Lewis College women’s team

Fort Lewis College women’s team
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 18

A rider watches the collegiate women's race

A rider watches the collegiate women's race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 18

Emily Shield (Lees-McRae) riding a long straightaway

Emily Shield (Lees-McRae) riding a long straightaway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 18

Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University) racing with a large lead

Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University) racing with a large lead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 18

Most innovative hat of the day

Most innovative hat of the day
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 18

Coryn Rivera (Marian University) takes the hole shot

Coryn Rivera (Marian University) takes the hole shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 18

Marian's women's cyclo-cross team

Marian's women's cyclo-cross team
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Division I

Marian University flexed their muscles handily taking first and second place in the Division I women's race. Racine, Wisconsin's Kaitlin Antonneau and her Marian teammate, multi-time junior national champion Coryn Rivera, distanced themselves from the start. Antonneau was able to open a small gap on her teammate after a bobble on the first lap forced Rivera off course.

"I was just going to play it by ear, but then she (Rivera) made a mistake and I just pushed on," explained Antonneau post-race.

Emily Shields of rival Lees-McRae finished nearly three minutes behind Rivera for bronze. Fort Lewis College's Sarah Sturm came in next and Katherine Shields (Lees-McRae College) joined her teammate, and twin sister, on the podium in fifth. Beginning what will be a fierce battle for the team title, Marian University, Lees-McRae and Fort Lewis locked up all of the race's first 13 places.

Division II

Rebecca Gross (University of Denver) bolted right from the gun, flying through her first of four laps in 13:01, but Mariske Strauss (Mars Hill College) was just 16 seconds behind. Strauss and Gross dueled throughout the race. Heading into the last lap, Gross held a narrow nine-second advantage. Strauss swapped a muddy bike for a "squeaky clean" two wheeler to chase Gross down. The swap worked as Strauss traversed the course in 11:21, which was 22 seconds faster than Gross to prevail with an overall time of 47:22, 13 seconds faster than Gross.

"At the tape zone she (Gross) wiped out and I took the gap and just put the hammer down from there," Strauss said. "So it was quite a nice cat-and-mouse game going on. It was well done. It was a great race and a great track out there today."

Collegiate Women - Division I
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University)0:42:47
2Coryn Rivera (Marian University)0:00:23
3Emily Shields (Lees-McRae College)0:03:14
4Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)0:04:07
5Katherine Shields (Lees-McRae College)0:04:29
6Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College)0:04:42
7Jacqueline Kurth (Marian University)0:05:35
8Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)0:06:31
9Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)0:08:26
10Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)0:08:40
11Allie Dragoo (Marian University)0:09:54
12Lisha Herold (Marian University)0:10:19
13Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)0:10:22
14Julie Hunter (Virginia Commonwealth University)0:10:51
15Matilda Field (Fort Lewis College)0:14:15
16Cinthia Lehner (Lees-McRae College)0:17:23
17Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-McRae College)-1lap
18Anne Cheeney (Fort Lewis College)
19Cassey Lynn (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
20Emily Parker (University of Tennessee-Knoxville)
21Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)
22Madison Mills (Lindsey Wilson College)
23Courtney Ott (Fort Lewis College)

Collegiate Women - Division II
1Mariske Strauss (Mars Hill College)0:47:22
2Rebecca Gross (University of Denver)0:00:13
3Kimberly Flynn (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga)0:01:33
4Elizabeth So (Georgetown University)0:03:20
5Niki Soderberg (University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire)0:03:40
6Lindsay Knight (University of Chicago)0:05:21
7Laura Rice (Mars Hill College)-1lap
8Angela Vitulli (Western State College of Colorado)
9Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)
10Victoria Ollo (US Military Academy)
11Stephanie Bunnett (Mars Hill College)
12Lacey Douglas (Mars Hill College)
13Jennifer Webster (US Military Academy)
14Jasmine Hansen (US Military Academy)
15Emily McManus (US Military Academy)
DNSChristina Birch (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Division I Omnium Results
1Marian University94pts
2Lees-McRae College83
3Fort Lewis College73
4Lindsey Wilson College64
5Virginia Commonwealth University56
6University Of Wisconsin-Madison49
7University Of Tennessee-Knoxville43

Division II Omnium Results
1Mars Hill College94pts
2US Military Academy83
3University Of Denver73
4University Of Tennessee-Chattanooga64
5Georgetown University56
6University Of Wisconsin-Eau Claire49
7University Of Chicago43
8Western State College Of Colorado38
9Cumberland University34
10Massachusetts Institute Of Technology

