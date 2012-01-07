Antonneau races to Division I collegiate victory
Strauss claims Division II championship
Division I
Marian University flexed their muscles handily taking first and second place in the Division I women's race. Racine, Wisconsin's Kaitlin Antonneau and her Marian teammate, multi-time junior national champion Coryn Rivera, distanced themselves from the start. Antonneau was able to open a small gap on her teammate after a bobble on the first lap forced Rivera off course.
"I was just going to play it by ear, but then she (Rivera) made a mistake and I just pushed on," explained Antonneau post-race.
Emily Shields of rival Lees-McRae finished nearly three minutes behind Rivera for bronze. Fort Lewis College's Sarah Sturm came in next and Katherine Shields (Lees-McRae College) joined her teammate, and twin sister, on the podium in fifth. Beginning what will be a fierce battle for the team title, Marian University, Lees-McRae and Fort Lewis locked up all of the race's first 13 places.
Division II
Rebecca Gross (University of Denver) bolted right from the gun, flying through her first of four laps in 13:01, but Mariske Strauss (Mars Hill College) was just 16 seconds behind. Strauss and Gross dueled throughout the race. Heading into the last lap, Gross held a narrow nine-second advantage. Strauss swapped a muddy bike for a "squeaky clean" two wheeler to chase Gross down. The swap worked as Strauss traversed the course in 11:21, which was 22 seconds faster than Gross to prevail with an overall time of 47:22, 13 seconds faster than Gross.
"At the tape zone she (Gross) wiped out and I took the gap and just put the hammer down from there," Strauss said. "So it was quite a nice cat-and-mouse game going on. It was well done. It was a great race and a great track out there today."
|1
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University)
|0:42:47
|2
|Coryn Rivera (Marian University)
|0:00:23
|3
|Emily Shields (Lees-McRae College)
|0:03:14
|4
|Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)
|0:04:07
|5
|Katherine Shields (Lees-McRae College)
|0:04:29
|6
|Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College)
|0:04:42
|7
|Jacqueline Kurth (Marian University)
|0:05:35
|8
|Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)
|0:06:31
|9
|Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)
|0:08:26
|10
|Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)
|0:08:40
|11
|Allie Dragoo (Marian University)
|0:09:54
|12
|Lisha Herold (Marian University)
|0:10:19
|13
|Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)
|0:10:22
|14
|Julie Hunter (Virginia Commonwealth University)
|0:10:51
|15
|Matilda Field (Fort Lewis College)
|0:14:15
|16
|Cinthia Lehner (Lees-McRae College)
|0:17:23
|17
|Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-McRae College)
|-1lap
|18
|Anne Cheeney (Fort Lewis College)
|19
|Cassey Lynn (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|20
|Emily Parker (University of Tennessee-Knoxville)
|21
|Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)
|22
|Madison Mills (Lindsey Wilson College)
|23
|Courtney Ott (Fort Lewis College)
|1
|Mariske Strauss (Mars Hill College)
|0:47:22
|2
|Rebecca Gross (University of Denver)
|0:00:13
|3
|Kimberly Flynn (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga)
|0:01:33
|4
|Elizabeth So (Georgetown University)
|0:03:20
|5
|Niki Soderberg (University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire)
|0:03:40
|6
|Lindsay Knight (University of Chicago)
|0:05:21
|7
|Laura Rice (Mars Hill College)
|-1lap
|8
|Angela Vitulli (Western State College of Colorado)
|9
|Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)
|10
|Victoria Ollo (US Military Academy)
|11
|Stephanie Bunnett (Mars Hill College)
|12
|Lacey Douglas (Mars Hill College)
|13
|Jennifer Webster (US Military Academy)
|14
|Jasmine Hansen (US Military Academy)
|15
|Emily McManus (US Military Academy)
|DNS
|Christina Birch (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|1
|Marian University
|94
|pts
|2
|Lees-McRae College
|83
|3
|Fort Lewis College
|73
|4
|Lindsey Wilson College
|64
|5
|Virginia Commonwealth University
|56
|6
|University Of Wisconsin-Madison
|49
|7
|University Of Tennessee-Knoxville
|43
|1
|Mars Hill College
|94
|pts
|2
|US Military Academy
|83
|3
|University Of Denver
|73
|4
|University Of Tennessee-Chattanooga
|64
|5
|Georgetown University
|56
|6
|University Of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|49
|7
|University Of Chicago
|43
|8
|Western State College Of Colorado
|38
|9
|Cumberland University
|34
|10
|Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
