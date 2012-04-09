Trending

Jarrin and Marggraff win four cross Pan Am titles

Ecuadorian riders earn gold in both men's and women's races

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mario José Jarrin Molina (Ecuador)
2Enrique Genova (Chile)
3Carlos Enrique Teran Pena (Venezuela)
4Manuel Riestra (Mexico)
5Ivan Ortiz (Ecuador)
6Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chile)
7Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chile)
8Jaime Arellano (Mexico)
9Luis Alejandro Pino Perez (Venezuela)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Diana Marggraff (Ecuador)
2Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chile)
3Lorena Dromundo Vargas (Mexico)

Latest on Cyclingnews