Yeti NZ take a stage honours

R&R Sport retain their overall advantage

Stage 4 Results
1Yeti NZ1:45:32
2R&R Sport0:02:33
3TBA20:17:58
4PropertySyndication.co.nz0:19:23
5Foothold Developments0:21:46
6R&R Whippets0:23:21
7SEMS0:23:40
8Ex Malo Bonum0:23:40
9Running From Ken0:25:00
10Athena Girls0:25:42
11pyrenees pathfinders0:26:10
12Team Outside Sports0:27:32
13Packhorse 20:31:00
14The Furries0:32:24
15racing sardines0:36:43
16Team Katilda0:37:01
17Kennedy Brothers0:39:46
18Injury Solutions0:40:43
19Yes Men0:42:10
20The Northern Monkeys0:42:45
21Ashburton Joinery Ramblers0:42:56
22Town & Country0:42:58
23Fatboyz0:45:20
24Olympus0:46:19
25Are we there yet 20:47:02
26Gingerbrown0:47:12
27Are we there yet0:48:42
28Worried Walkers0:48:55
29Mac Attack0:51:02
30The Sleepy Slugs0:51:07
31The Remnants0:51:38
32Team Endure0:57:28
33Two Pints of Beer & a Packet o1:06:35
34PHYSIOSOUTH1:12:37
35Team Akaroa Salmon/Urban Pavin1:20:41
36packhorse11:28:16
37von holtz1:59:28
38Late Starters

General Classification
1R&R Sport11:19:02
2PropertySyndication.co.nz0:45:23
3Yeti NZ1:08:09
4R&R Whippets2:52:40
5Running From Ken2:54:16
6Ex Malo Bonum3:06:18
7SEMS3:11:31
8pyrenees pathfinders3:16:59
9Team Outside Sports3:24:43
10Athena Girls3:45:00
11Packhorse 23:57:52
12Foothold Developments3:58:50
13TBA24:01:45
14Team Katilda4:39:13
15Worried Walkers4:45:26
16Injury Solutions4:49:25
17The Furries5:00:06
18Kennedy Brothers5:17:30
19The Northern Monkeys5:25:59
20Olympus5:43:58
21racing sardines5:46:57
22Yes Men5:55:34
23Are we there yet5:58:21
24Mac Attack6:08:33
25The Sleepy Slugs6:11:27
26Ashburton Joinery Ramblers6:20:33
27Fatboyz6:25:31
28Town & Country6:48:20
29Are we there yet 27:06:18
30Two Pints of Beer & a Packet o7:17:04
31The Remnants7:42:32
32Team Endure8:35:14
33packhorse18:43:39
34Gingerbrown9:05:28
35PHYSIOSOUTH10:00:15
36Team Akaroa Salmon/Urban Pavin10:17:17
37Late Starters10:48:34
38von holtz11:18:27

