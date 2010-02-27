Yeti NZ take a stage honours
R&R Sport retain their overall advantage
|1
|Yeti NZ
|1:45:32
|2
|R&R Sport
|0:02:33
|3
|TBA2
|0:17:58
|4
|PropertySyndication.co.nz
|0:19:23
|5
|Foothold Developments
|0:21:46
|6
|R&R Whippets
|0:23:21
|7
|SEMS
|0:23:40
|8
|Ex Malo Bonum
|0:23:40
|9
|Running From Ken
|0:25:00
|10
|Athena Girls
|0:25:42
|11
|pyrenees pathfinders
|0:26:10
|12
|Team Outside Sports
|0:27:32
|13
|Packhorse 2
|0:31:00
|14
|The Furries
|0:32:24
|15
|racing sardines
|0:36:43
|16
|Team Katilda
|0:37:01
|17
|Kennedy Brothers
|0:39:46
|18
|Injury Solutions
|0:40:43
|19
|Yes Men
|0:42:10
|20
|The Northern Monkeys
|0:42:45
|21
|Ashburton Joinery Ramblers
|0:42:56
|22
|Town & Country
|0:42:58
|23
|Fatboyz
|0:45:20
|24
|Olympus
|0:46:19
|25
|Are we there yet 2
|0:47:02
|26
|Gingerbrown
|0:47:12
|27
|Are we there yet
|0:48:42
|28
|Worried Walkers
|0:48:55
|29
|Mac Attack
|0:51:02
|30
|The Sleepy Slugs
|0:51:07
|31
|The Remnants
|0:51:38
|32
|Team Endure
|0:57:28
|33
|Two Pints of Beer & a Packet o
|1:06:35
|34
|PHYSIOSOUTH
|1:12:37
|35
|Team Akaroa Salmon/Urban Pavin
|1:20:41
|36
|packhorse1
|1:28:16
|37
|von holtz
|1:59:28
|38
|Late Starters
|1
|R&R Sport
|11:19:02
|2
|PropertySyndication.co.nz
|0:45:23
|3
|Yeti NZ
|1:08:09
|4
|R&R Whippets
|2:52:40
|5
|Running From Ken
|2:54:16
|6
|Ex Malo Bonum
|3:06:18
|7
|SEMS
|3:11:31
|8
|pyrenees pathfinders
|3:16:59
|9
|Team Outside Sports
|3:24:43
|10
|Athena Girls
|3:45:00
|11
|Packhorse 2
|3:57:52
|12
|Foothold Developments
|3:58:50
|13
|TBA2
|4:01:45
|14
|Team Katilda
|4:39:13
|15
|Worried Walkers
|4:45:26
|16
|Injury Solutions
|4:49:25
|17
|The Furries
|5:00:06
|18
|Kennedy Brothers
|5:17:30
|19
|The Northern Monkeys
|5:25:59
|20
|Olympus
|5:43:58
|21
|racing sardines
|5:46:57
|22
|Yes Men
|5:55:34
|23
|Are we there yet
|5:58:21
|24
|Mac Attack
|6:08:33
|25
|The Sleepy Slugs
|6:11:27
|26
|Ashburton Joinery Ramblers
|6:20:33
|27
|Fatboyz
|6:25:31
|28
|Town & Country
|6:48:20
|29
|Are we there yet 2
|7:06:18
|30
|Two Pints of Beer & a Packet o
|7:17:04
|31
|The Remnants
|7:42:32
|32
|Team Endure
|8:35:14
|33
|packhorse1
|8:43:39
|34
|Gingerbrown
|9:05:28
|35
|PHYSIOSOUTH
|10:00:15
|36
|Team Akaroa Salmon/Urban Pavin
|10:17:17
|37
|Late Starters
|10:48:34
|38
|von holtz
|11:18:27
