Image 1 of 6 Alexey Medvedev (Elettroveneta-Corratec) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 2 of 6 Defending Champion Uwe Hochenwarter races to the finish after a flat tire. (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 3 of 6 The start of stage 2 (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 4 of 6 Snowboarder Benjamin Karl (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 5 of 6 Alexey Medvedev (Elettroveneta-Corratec) on his way to winning stage 2 (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 6 of 6 Uwe Hochenwarter trudges through the snow (Image credit: Regina Stranger)

There was no more rain, but instead feisty and steep climbs, challenging downhills and snow factored in stage 2 of the Alpentour Trophy. The Russian Alexey Medvedev (Elettroveneta Corratec) triumphed for the second day in a row, ahead of Austrian rider Uwe Hochenwarter (Muskelkater Genesis-Racer) from Carinthia.

The Hochwurzen is one of the most popular mountains for skiing in the Ennstal Valley and the Giglach Lakes are a renowned hiking destination. However, the riders of today's second stage of the Alpentour Trophy probably didn't have any appreciation for these positive attributes.

"Far out, that was hard," said Hochenwarter immediately upon finishing the hefty 56-kilometer stage with 2400m of climbing.

Right from the beginning, last year's winner Hochenwarter battled it out with race leader Alexey Medvedev. The 28-year-old Medvedev was able to break away on the extremely steep and cliffy sections near the Ursprungalm; however, in the snow fields near the Giglach Lakes the Austrian was able to close in on him, even on the following downhills.

"And then, on the last rock of that tricky section, I had a flat tire," said Hochenwarter.

With no spare tube, he then had to finish his ride defensively for the last 15 kilometres and in the end crossed the finish line more than three and a half minutes behind the Russian winner Medvedev, who stopped the clock at 2:51:10.

"Quitting is not an option and everything is still possible," said Hochenwarter.

Now with his more than a five-minute lead, you'd think Medvedev would sit back and wait to face the race against the clock. However, the Corratec racer is worried about "sore legs" due to the many sections the riders had to push today. On the other hand, the Russian, who is specifically training for the European Marathon Championships in Kleinzell/Upper Austria and the Marathon World Championships in Montebelluna, Italy, said that he actually favours steep climbs like the ones up to the Schafalm.

And also Jukka Vastaranta is keeping his finger on the pulse of tomorrow's time trial. The Finnish rider from the Milka Trek MTB-Racing Team was constantly chasing the leading duo in range of sight. "When I saw that Uwe had a flat tire, I was about to give him my spare one - but then, pssssst," said the 28-year-old. In fact, Vastaranta's flat was caused by the very same rock that pinched Hochenwarter's back wheel; however, he was to change it quickly enough to still secure his podium position.

It was a different fate for Mauro Bettin. Yesterday's masters winner came across the finish line in fourth after a flat and had to hand over his leader's jersey to Robert Novotny.

During breakfast, the former marathon world and cross country world champion Ralph Näf, who had been considered as a favourite for the overall victory, was still convinced that he would "attack". However, at the first climb of the day the Swiss rider had to admit that it wouldn't work out that way. "For yesterday's fourth place, I had to fight harder than expected. Today the first neutral section was a battle," said the Multivan Merida rider who had to give up his participation in the race with a heavy heart due to a suspected infection.

It was a better day for his fellow Swiss rider Katrin Leumann. The incumbent European Cross Country Champion confidently defended her lead in the female classification with a time of 3:39:44 and increased the gap to Mary McConneloug by another 6:41. Third, like yesterday, was the Dutch rider Mirre Stallen.

Beaming with joy was Michael Crosbie in the event centre. For the Australian rider his long journey to Schladming had paid off at the latest when he reached the Giglach Lakes. "For the first time ever I've seen snow!" he said gleefully. "At first I wasn't even sure what to do. Ride it. Run across it?" Eventually, he did as the other competitors did and stumped through the 30cm high remainders of the Austrian Winter.

"It's fun to ride here," said Olympic Champion Bart Brentjens. While the 43-year-old is not exactly as fast as in the past (though he still finished 30th today), his two teammates are fighting for top positions. "It just pleases me to know that these young guns are right in front," said the mountain bike legend.

Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta Corratec 2:51:10 2 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:03:32 3 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:05:03 4 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek 0:06:02 5 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling 0:06:59 6 Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:07:00 7 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:07:23 8 Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:07:25 9 Jacob Nimpf (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:07:38 10 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:10:34 11 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 12 Hans Becking (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 0:10:49 13 Thomas Strobl (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.at 0:10:50 14 Robert Kordez (Slo) ORBEA GEAX 0:12:31 15 Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 0:14:25 16 Frank Beemer (Ned) Storck mtb racing team 0:14:29 17 Stefano Dal Grande (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:15:10 18 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Jamis 0:15:32 19 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:15:33 20 Bram Rood (Ned) Team Mitsubishi 0:16:16 21 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:16:52 22 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:17:36 23 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:18:07 24 Georg Koch (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 25 David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:18:08 26 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:18:33 27 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:20:38 28 Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:20:55 29 Manuel Pliem (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at 0:21:36 30 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 0:21:45 31 Matjaz Budin (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:22:11 32 Frans Claes (Bel) Connections MTB Team 0:22:34 33 Andras Parti (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:23:43 34 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-drink Proffesional cyclocross 0:24:07 35 Michael Crosbie (Aus) Team Australia 1 0:25:50 36 Rens de Bruin (Ned) Racing Team de Bruijn 0:26:07 37 Olof Jonsson (Swi) Rocky Roads Orbea 0:28:00 38 Paul Remy (Fra) IRWEGO Commeneal Hautes 0:28:14 39 Michael Zink (Aut) Racer-Team St. Jakob/W. 0:28:24 40 Johannes Thumm (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 0:28:47 41 Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 0:28:50 42 Blaz Pristovnik (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:29:55 43 Liwald Doornbos (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 0:30:13 44 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:30:59 45 Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 0:32:08 46 Tobias Bosshart (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam 0:33:03 47 Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:33:05 48 Michael Broderick (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes 0:33:52 49 Andreas Kirchberger (Aut) Union Xc-Club Mühldorf 0:35:29 50 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:35:45 51 Ben Thomas (GBr) Torq Performance 0:36:10 52 Brice Scholtes (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 0:36:37 53 Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:36:39 54 Kyle Ward (Aus) Team Australia 2 0:36:47 55 Philipp Pangerl (Ger) Moooove Racing-Team 0:36:49 56 Alessio Zamuner (Ita) A.S.D. Lissone MTB 0:39:01 57 Blake Harlan (USA) Team Jamis 0:39:48 58 Florian Bolt (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam 0:41:29 59 Cameron Ivory (Aus) Team Australia 1 0:42:38 60 Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:44:52 61 Andreas Oppacher (Ger) Moooove RacingTeam 0:44:54 62 Marius Dona (Ned) Third Generation 0:45:46 63 Kevin Cant (Bel) van goethem prorace cycling team 0:46:03 64 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team ZZPR - LBS 0:46:24 65 Rudolf Berger (Aut) bexmo artesania cycling team 0:46:36 66 Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Scott Team Wein 0:47:25 67 Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Statteg Bikestore Graz/Nord 0:47:39 68 Silva Cristobal (Chi) Quaker-Cannondale 0:49:01 69 Ralf Maier (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 0:49:33 70 Rik van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 0:53:37 71 Josh Keep (Aus) 72 Josh Ibbett (GBr) Torq Performance 0:57:46 73 Trenton Day (Aus) Team Australia 1 0:58:57 74 Joschy Rausch (Ned) Kona grassroots (Wilton cycling) 1:01:04 75 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 1:03:25 76 Michael Reichl (Aut) Union XC-Club Mühldorf 1:03:41 77 Matthias Grick (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at 1:04:38 78 Jonas de Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 1:04:41 79 Mike Blewitt (Aus) MarathonMTB.com 1:04:42 80 Martin Heissenberger (Aut) RC Birkfeld / Komptech 1:04:51 81 Georgios Pattes Toumanis (Gre) Team Protek 1:04:52 82 Lacroix Dany (Bel) G-Skin Deforche2 1:07:48 83 Vidovic Sasa (Cro) 1:09:25 84 Sebastian Hilbe (Aut) Kraftstoff RV-Dornbirn 1:19:54 85 Dewet Marais (Squirt Lube) 2:22:09 DNF Ralf Näf (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNF Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Bike Team Kaiser DNF Jan Gevers (Bel) van goethem-prorace-cycling tea

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karin Leumann (Swi) 3:39:44 2 Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes 0:06:41 3 Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 0:16:19 4 Annika Schirmer (Ger) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol 0:20:15 5 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant 0:21:24 6 Christina Verhas (Aut) TREK mountainbiker.at 0:33:33 7 Manon van Hees (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed 0:45:45 8 Sonja Brodbeck (Ger) CSV MTB-Team 1:26:03

Elite Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Novotny (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling 3:17:16 2 Micha De Vries (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 2 0:05:58 3 Markus Bless (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach 0:06:29 4 Mauro Bettin (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix2 0:09:35 5 Andreas Gatterer (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:15:27 6 Kurt Tempst (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team 0:16:44 7 Erich Baumgartner (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:17:58 8 Danny Sleecks (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team 0:20:57 9 Michael Weiss (Aut) Ciclopia 0:21:12 10 Christian Süß (Ger) Ski+Bike Deggendorf 0:21:20 11 Branislav Kacina (Svk) FC Team 0:25:45 12 Vanni Balboni (Ita) ASD Ferretti Team Green Devil 0:32:55 13 Marko Frzop (Cro) 0:37:34 14 Jan Vokoun (Cze) KL sport Most 0:47:35 15 Pascal De Meulenaer (Bel) 0:50:07 16 Peter Pink (Aut) Crazy Cross Bikers 0:54:05 17 Herbert Van Leemputten (Bel) Connections MTB Team 1:00:00

Elite Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta Corratec 5:55:23 2 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:05:32 3 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling 0:08:24 4 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek 0:09:33 5 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:10:54 6 Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:11:13 7 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:11:19 8 Jacob Nimpf (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:14:59 9 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:15:59 10 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:17:25 11 Robert Kordez (Slo) ORBEA GEAX 0:19:21 12 Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:20:58 13 Hans Becking (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 0:22:07 14 Frank Beemer (Ned) Storck mtb racing team 0:23:29 15 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:24:10 16 Thomas Strobl (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.at 0:24:28 17 Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 0:24:51 18 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Jamis 0:26:22 19 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:27:35 20 Stefano Dal Grande (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:28:45 21 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:31:23 22 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:32:11 23 Bram Rood (Ned) Team Mitsubishi 0:32:50 24 Frans Claes (Bel) Connections MTB Team 0:33:04 25 Andras Parti (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:33:40 26 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:34:18 27 David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:37:19 28 Georg Koch (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:37:39 29 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 0:38:47 30 Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:38:52 31 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:39:40 32 Matjaz Budin (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:43:46 33 Manuel Pliem (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at 0:43:47 34 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:44:56 35 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-drink Proffesional cyclocross 0:45:47 36 Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 0:46:20 37 Paul Remy (Fra) IRWEGO Commeneal Hautes 0:47:14 38 Michael Crosbie (Aus) Team Australia 1 0:47:26 39 Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 0:50:54 40 Olof Jonsson (Swi) Rocky Roads Orbea 0:51:51 41 Rens de Bruin (Ned) Racing Team de Bruijn 0:54:44 42 Blaz Pristovnik (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:54:51 43 Johannes Thumm (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 0:56:59 44 Michael Broderick (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes 0:58:21 45 Philipp Pangerl (Ger) Moooove Racing-Team 0:58:22 46 Michael Zink (Aut) Racer-Team St. Jakob/W. 0:58:26 47 Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:59:49 48 Andreas Kirchberger (Aut) Union Xc-Club Mühldorf 1:01:03 49 Brice Scholtes (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 1:03:14 50 Ben Thomas (GBr) Torq Performance 1:05:22 51 Alessio Zamuner (Ita) A.S.D. Lissone MTB 1:05:36 52 Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 1:06:02 53 Tobias Bosshart (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam 1:07:24 54 Silva Cristobal (Chi) Quaker-Cannondale 1:11:08 55 Blake Harlan (USA) Team Jamis 1:13:11 56 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team ZZPR - LBS 1:13:45 57 Liwald Doornbos (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 1:14:33 58 Florian Bolt (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam 1:16:18 59 Kyle Ward (Aus) Team Australia 2 1:16:36 60 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 1:17:00 61 Cameron Ivory (Aus) Team Australia 1 1:17:33 62 Rik van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 1:19:10 63 Jonas de Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 1:19:41 64 Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 1:20:44 65 Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Scott Team Wein 1:22:12 66 Andreas Oppacher (Ger) Moooove RacingTeam 1:25:17 67 Rudolf Berger (Aut) bexmo artesania cycling team 1:26:03 68 Trenton Day (Aus) Team Australia 1 1:27:36 69 Matthias Grick (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at 1:27:50 70 Kevin Cant (Bel) van goethem prorace cycling team 1:29:40 71 Michael Reichl (Aut) Union XC-Club Mühldorf 1:31:50 72 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 1:33:52 73 Marius Dona (Ned) Third Generation 1:34:01 74 Georgios Pattes Toumanis (Gre) Team Protek 1:34:49 75 Josh Keep (Aus) 1:36:18 76 Ralf Maier (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 1:36:31 77 Josh Ibbett (GBr) Torq Performance 1:38:13 78 Lacroix Dany (Bel) G-Skin Deforche2 1:38:46 79 Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Statteg Bikestore Graz/Nord 1:42:24 80 Mike Blewitt (Aus) MarathonMTB.com 1:59:17 81 Martin Heissenberger (Aut) RC Birkfeld / Komptech 1:59:54 82 Joschy Rausch (Ned) Kona grassroots (Wilton cycling) 2:16:44 83 Sebastian Hilbe (Aut) Kraftstoff RV-Dornbirn 2:17:50 84 Vidovic Sasa (Cro) 2:22:38 85 Dewet Marais (Squirt Lube) 4:17:03

Elite Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karin Leumann (Swi) 7:27:38 2 Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes 0:14:17 3 Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 0:28:29 4 Annika Schirmer (Ger) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol 0:43:14 5 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant 0:46:28 6 Christina Verhas (Aut) TREK mountainbiker.at 1:15:21 7 Manon van Hees (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed 1:20:39 8 Sonja Brodbeck (Ger) CSV MTB-Team 2:49:18