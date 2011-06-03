Trending

Medvedev and Leumann win second stage

Both riders retain overall lead while other favorites battle flats

Image 1 of 6

Alexey Medvedev (Elettroveneta-Corratec) wins stage 2

Alexey Medvedev (Elettroveneta-Corratec) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Image 2 of 6

Defending Champion Uwe Hochenwarter races to the finish after a flat tire.

Defending Champion Uwe Hochenwarter races to the finish after a flat tire.
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Image 3 of 6

The start of stage 2

The start of stage 2
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Image 4 of 6

Snowboarder Benjamin Karl

Snowboarder Benjamin Karl
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Image 5 of 6

Alexey Medvedev (Elettroveneta-Corratec) on his way to winning stage 2

Alexey Medvedev (Elettroveneta-Corratec) on his way to winning stage 2
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Image 6 of 6

Uwe Hochenwarter trudges through the snow

Uwe Hochenwarter trudges through the snow
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)

There was no more rain, but instead feisty and steep climbs, challenging downhills and snow factored in stage 2 of the Alpentour Trophy. The Russian Alexey Medvedev (Elettroveneta Corratec) triumphed for the second day in a row, ahead of Austrian rider Uwe Hochenwarter (Muskelkater Genesis-Racer) from Carinthia.

The Hochwurzen is one of the most popular mountains for skiing in the Ennstal Valley and the Giglach Lakes are a renowned hiking destination. However, the riders of today's second stage of the Alpentour Trophy probably didn't have any appreciation for these positive attributes.

"Far out, that was hard," said Hochenwarter immediately upon finishing the hefty 56-kilometer stage with 2400m of climbing.

Right from the beginning, last year's winner Hochenwarter battled it out with race leader Alexey Medvedev. The 28-year-old Medvedev was able to break away on the extremely steep and cliffy sections near the Ursprungalm; however, in the snow fields near the Giglach Lakes the Austrian was able to close in on him, even on the following downhills.

"And then, on the last rock of that tricky section, I had a flat tire," said Hochenwarter.

With no spare tube, he then had to finish his ride defensively for the last 15 kilometres and in the end crossed the finish line more than three and a half minutes behind the Russian winner Medvedev, who stopped the clock at 2:51:10.

"Quitting is not an option and everything is still possible," said Hochenwarter.

Now with his more than a five-minute lead, you'd think Medvedev would sit back and wait to face the race against the clock. However, the Corratec racer is worried about "sore legs" due to the many sections the riders had to push today. On the other hand, the Russian, who is specifically training for the European Marathon Championships in Kleinzell/Upper Austria and the Marathon World Championships in Montebelluna, Italy, said that he actually favours steep climbs like the ones up to the Schafalm.

And also Jukka Vastaranta is keeping his finger on the pulse of tomorrow's time trial. The Finnish rider from the Milka Trek MTB-Racing Team was constantly chasing the leading duo in range of sight. "When I saw that Uwe had a flat tire, I was about to give him my spare one - but then, pssssst," said the 28-year-old. In fact, Vastaranta's flat was caused by the very same rock that pinched Hochenwarter's back wheel; however, he was to change it quickly enough to still secure his podium position.

It was a different fate for Mauro Bettin. Yesterday's masters winner came across the finish line in fourth after a flat and had to hand over his leader's jersey to Robert Novotny.

During breakfast, the former marathon world and cross country world champion Ralph Näf, who had been considered as a favourite for the overall victory, was still convinced that he would "attack". However, at the first climb of the day the Swiss rider had to admit that it wouldn't work out that way. "For yesterday's fourth place, I had to fight harder than expected. Today the first neutral section was a battle," said the Multivan Merida rider who had to give up his participation in the race with a heavy heart due to a suspected infection.

It was a better day for his fellow Swiss rider Katrin Leumann. The incumbent European Cross Country Champion confidently defended her lead in the female classification with a time of 3:39:44 and increased the gap to Mary McConneloug by another 6:41. Third, like yesterday, was the Dutch rider Mirre Stallen.

Beaming with joy was Michael Crosbie in the event centre. For the Australian rider his long journey to Schladming had paid off at the latest when he reached the Giglach Lakes. "For the first time ever I've seen snow!" he said gleefully. "At first I wasn't even sure what to do. Ride it. Run across it?" Eventually, he did as the other competitors did and stumped through the 30cm high remainders of the Austrian Winter.

"It's fun to ride here," said Olympic Champion Bart Brentjens. While the 43-year-old is not exactly as fast as in the past (though he still finished 30th today), his two teammates are fighting for top positions. "It just pleases me to know that these young guns are right in front," said the mountain bike legend.

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta Corratec2:51:10
2Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:03:32
3Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:05:03
4Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek0:06:02
5Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling0:06:59
6Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:07:00
7Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:07:23
8Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:07:25
9Jacob Nimpf (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:07:38
10Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:10:34
11Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
12Hans Becking (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 10:10:49
13Thomas Strobl (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.at0:10:50
14Robert Kordez (Slo) ORBEA GEAX0:12:31
15Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin Deforche0:14:25
16Frank Beemer (Ned) Storck mtb racing team0:14:29
17Stefano Dal Grande (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:15:10
18Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Jamis0:15:32
19Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:15:33
20Bram Rood (Ned) Team Mitsubishi0:16:16
21Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:16:52
22Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:17:36
23Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:18:07
24Georg Koch (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon
25David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:18:08
26Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:18:33
27Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:20:38
28Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:20:55
29Manuel Pliem (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at0:21:36
30Bart Brentjens (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team0:21:45
31Matjaz Budin (Slo) Orbea Geax0:22:11
32Frans Claes (Bel) Connections MTB Team0:22:34
33Andras Parti (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:23:43
34Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-drink Proffesional cyclocross0:24:07
35Michael Crosbie (Aus) Team Australia 10:25:50
36Rens de Bruin (Ned) Racing Team de Bruijn0:26:07
37Olof Jonsson (Swi) Rocky Roads Orbea0:28:00
38Paul Remy (Fra) IRWEGO Commeneal Hautes0:28:14
39Michael Zink (Aut) Racer-Team St. Jakob/W.0:28:24
40Johannes Thumm (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress0:28:47
41Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress0:28:50
42Blaz Pristovnik (Slo) Orbea Geax0:29:55
43Liwald Doornbos (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 10:30:13
44Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:30:59
45Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin Deforche0:32:08
46Tobias Bosshart (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam0:33:03
47Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:33:05
48Michael Broderick (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes0:33:52
49Andreas Kirchberger (Aut) Union Xc-Club Mühldorf0:35:29
50Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:35:45
51Ben Thomas (GBr) Torq Performance0:36:10
52Brice Scholtes (Bel) G-Skin Deforche0:36:37
53Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:36:39
54Kyle Ward (Aus) Team Australia 20:36:47
55Philipp Pangerl (Ger) Moooove Racing-Team0:36:49
56Alessio Zamuner (Ita) A.S.D. Lissone MTB0:39:01
57Blake Harlan (USA) Team Jamis0:39:48
58Florian Bolt (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam0:41:29
59Cameron Ivory (Aus) Team Australia 10:42:38
60Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:44:52
61Andreas Oppacher (Ger) Moooove RacingTeam0:44:54
62Marius Dona (Ned) Third Generation0:45:46
63Kevin Cant (Bel) van goethem prorace cycling team0:46:03
64Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team ZZPR - LBS0:46:24
65Rudolf Berger (Aut) bexmo artesania cycling team0:46:36
66Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Scott Team Wein0:47:25
67Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Statteg Bikestore Graz/Nord0:47:39
68Silva Cristobal (Chi) Quaker-Cannondale0:49:01
69Ralf Maier (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress0:49:33
70Rik van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 10:53:37
71Josh Keep (Aus)
72Josh Ibbett (GBr) Torq Performance0:57:46
73Trenton Day (Aus) Team Australia 10:58:57
74Joschy Rausch (Ned) Kona grassroots (Wilton cycling)1:01:04
75Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea1:03:25
76Michael Reichl (Aut) Union XC-Club Mühldorf1:03:41
77Matthias Grick (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at1:04:38
78Jonas de Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea1:04:41
79Mike Blewitt (Aus) MarathonMTB.com1:04:42
80Martin Heissenberger (Aut) RC Birkfeld / Komptech1:04:51
81Georgios Pattes Toumanis (Gre) Team Protek1:04:52
82Lacroix Dany (Bel) G-Skin Deforche21:07:48
83Vidovic Sasa (Cro)1:09:25
84Sebastian Hilbe (Aut) Kraftstoff RV-Dornbirn1:19:54
85Dewet Marais (Squirt Lube)2:22:09
DNFRalf Näf (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNFWolfgang Krenn (Aut) Bike Team Kaiser
DNFJan Gevers (Bel) van goethem-prorace-cycling tea

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karin Leumann (Swi)3:39:44
2Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes0:06:41
3Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team0:16:19
4Annika Schirmer (Ger) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol0:20:15
5Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant0:21:24
6Christina Verhas (Aut) TREK mountainbiker.at0:33:33
7Manon van Hees (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed0:45:45
8Sonja Brodbeck (Ger) CSV MTB-Team1:26:03

Elite Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Novotny (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling3:17:16
2Micha De Vries (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 20:05:58
3Markus Bless (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:06:29
4Mauro Bettin (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix20:09:35
5Andreas Gatterer (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:15:27
6Kurt Tempst (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team0:16:44
7Erich Baumgartner (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:17:58
8Danny Sleecks (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team0:20:57
9Michael Weiss (Aut) Ciclopia0:21:12
10Christian Süß (Ger) Ski+Bike Deggendorf0:21:20
11Branislav Kacina (Svk) FC Team0:25:45
12Vanni Balboni (Ita) ASD Ferretti Team Green Devil0:32:55
13Marko Frzop (Cro)0:37:34
14Jan Vokoun (Cze) KL sport Most0:47:35
15Pascal De Meulenaer (Bel)0:50:07
16Peter Pink (Aut) Crazy Cross Bikers0:54:05
17Herbert Van Leemputten (Bel) Connections MTB Team1:00:00

Elite Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta Corratec5:55:23
2Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:05:32
3Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling0:08:24
4Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek0:09:33
5Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:10:54
6Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:11:13
7Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:11:19
8Jacob Nimpf (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:14:59
9Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:15:59
10Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:17:25
11Robert Kordez (Slo) ORBEA GEAX0:19:21
12Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:20:58
13Hans Becking (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 10:22:07
14Frank Beemer (Ned) Storck mtb racing team0:23:29
15Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:24:10
16Thomas Strobl (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.at0:24:28
17Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin Deforche0:24:51
18Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Jamis0:26:22
19Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:27:35
20Stefano Dal Grande (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:28:45
21Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:31:23
22Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:32:11
23Bram Rood (Ned) Team Mitsubishi0:32:50
24Frans Claes (Bel) Connections MTB Team0:33:04
25Andras Parti (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:33:40
26Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:34:18
27David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:37:19
28Georg Koch (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:37:39
29Bart Brentjens (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team0:38:47
30Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:38:52
31Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:39:40
32Matjaz Budin (Slo) Orbea Geax0:43:46
33Manuel Pliem (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at0:43:47
34Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:44:56
35Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-drink Proffesional cyclocross0:45:47
36Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin Deforche0:46:20
37Paul Remy (Fra) IRWEGO Commeneal Hautes0:47:14
38Michael Crosbie (Aus) Team Australia 10:47:26
39Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress0:50:54
40Olof Jonsson (Swi) Rocky Roads Orbea0:51:51
41Rens de Bruin (Ned) Racing Team de Bruijn0:54:44
42Blaz Pristovnik (Slo) Orbea Geax0:54:51
43Johannes Thumm (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress0:56:59
44Michael Broderick (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes0:58:21
45Philipp Pangerl (Ger) Moooove Racing-Team0:58:22
46Michael Zink (Aut) Racer-Team St. Jakob/W.0:58:26
47Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:59:49
48Andreas Kirchberger (Aut) Union Xc-Club Mühldorf1:01:03
49Brice Scholtes (Bel) G-Skin Deforche1:03:14
50Ben Thomas (GBr) Torq Performance1:05:22
51Alessio Zamuner (Ita) A.S.D. Lissone MTB1:05:36
52Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team1:06:02
53Tobias Bosshart (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam1:07:24
54Silva Cristobal (Chi) Quaker-Cannondale1:11:08
55Blake Harlan (USA) Team Jamis1:13:11
56Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team ZZPR - LBS1:13:45
57Liwald Doornbos (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 11:14:33
58Florian Bolt (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam1:16:18
59Kyle Ward (Aus) Team Australia 21:16:36
60Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin1:17:00
61Cameron Ivory (Aus) Team Australia 11:17:33
62Rik van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 11:19:10
63Jonas de Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea1:19:41
64Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team1:20:44
65Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Scott Team Wein1:22:12
66Andreas Oppacher (Ger) Moooove RacingTeam1:25:17
67Rudolf Berger (Aut) bexmo artesania cycling team1:26:03
68Trenton Day (Aus) Team Australia 11:27:36
69Matthias Grick (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at1:27:50
70Kevin Cant (Bel) van goethem prorace cycling team1:29:40
71Michael Reichl (Aut) Union XC-Club Mühldorf1:31:50
72Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea1:33:52
73Marius Dona (Ned) Third Generation1:34:01
74Georgios Pattes Toumanis (Gre) Team Protek1:34:49
75Josh Keep (Aus)1:36:18
76Ralf Maier (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress1:36:31
77Josh Ibbett (GBr) Torq Performance1:38:13
78Lacroix Dany (Bel) G-Skin Deforche21:38:46
79Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Statteg Bikestore Graz/Nord1:42:24
80Mike Blewitt (Aus) MarathonMTB.com1:59:17
81Martin Heissenberger (Aut) RC Birkfeld / Komptech1:59:54
82Joschy Rausch (Ned) Kona grassroots (Wilton cycling)2:16:44
83Sebastian Hilbe (Aut) Kraftstoff RV-Dornbirn2:17:50
84Vidovic Sasa (Cro)2:22:38
85Dewet Marais (Squirt Lube)4:17:03

Elite Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karin Leumann (Swi)7:27:38
2Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes0:14:17
3Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team0:28:29
4Annika Schirmer (Ger) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol0:43:14
5Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant0:46:28
6Christina Verhas (Aut) TREK mountainbiker.at1:15:21
7Manon van Hees (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed1:20:39
8Sonja Brodbeck (Ger) CSV MTB-Team2:49:18

Elite Masters general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Novotny (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling6:39:29
2Mauro Bettin (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix20:08:36
3Micha De Vries (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 20:12:36
4Markus Bless (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:16:04
5Kurt Tempst (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team0:26:20
6Andreas Gatterer (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:29:14
7Danny Sleecks (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team0:39:01
8Christian Süß (Ger) Ski+Bike Deggendorf0:41:28
9Branislav Kacina (Svk) FC Team0:46:47
10Michael Weiss (Aut) Ciclopia0:51:13
11Erich Baumgartner (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:56:01
12Vanni Balboni (Ita) ASD Ferretti Team Green Devil1:01:03
13Marko Frzop (Cro)1:19:32
14Jan Vokoun (Cze) KL sport Most1:31:40
15Pascal De Meulenaer (Bel)1:38:02
16Peter Pink (Aut) Crazy Cross Bikers1:40:40
17Herbert Van Leemputten (Bel) Connections MTB Team2:06:39

