The Australian under 15 and under 17 Mountain Climbing Championships heralded a new era in junior cycling. It was the first time the mountain climbing format has been included on Cycling Australia’s national championship calendar, offering competitors a significant challenge compared to what they’ve competed in before.

Over 100 competitors descended on Mount Buffalo in North East Victoria for the inaugural event with an individual time trial contested on the Saturday and a road race on the Sunday. Several riders showed their domination over the two days by winning both events with others just missing out on taking out both races.

Victorians Liam Hood in under 15 men and Thomas Hamilton in the under 17 men’s category were able to take home both national titles. Hood crossed the line in a tight five rider sprint while Hamilton’s victory was more comfortable, crossing 2:41 minutes in front of team-mate Alexander Morgan.

Hollee Simmons from Bathurst took out the under 15 women’s time trial and just missed out on the gold on Sunday. Caulfield Carnegie’s Courtney Field crossed the line first in the road race, just in front of Simmons.

The women 17 winner on Saturday was Tasmanian Georgia Baker while Jessica Mundy from South Australia crossed the line first in a four rider bunch sprint on the Sunday. Two seconds separated the top four with Bendigo’s Antonia Abbisogni in second place, Georgia Barker third and Alexandria Nicholls fourth.

The medal tally for the weekend saw Victoria dominate proceedings with a total of 13 medals, more than half of those on offer during the event.

The weekend also incorporated the ‘Alpe d’ Buffalo’ junior Tour for 15’s, 17’s and 19’s. Like the championship events, the tour’s overall classification was dominated by several Riders.

Calvin Watson showed his class by winning both the time trial and the road race in the men 19’s as did Stephanie Hansen in the women 19 category. Hamilton was a clear general classification winner in the men 17’s as was Hood in the men 15.

Baker’s domination in the time trial saw her win the under 17 women’s tour while Simmons also took out the GC in the under 15’s.

Results

U15 Female # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hollee Simons (Bathurst CC) 0:10:29 2 Courtney Field (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:00:36 3 Emma Bilston (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:00:44 4 Emily Nicholls (Tamworth CC) 0:01:09 5 Emma Brown (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc) 0:01:45 6 Kate Brown (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc) 0:02:02 7 Ruby-May Mundy (Norwood C.C.) 0:02:07 8 Nicole Clark (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc) 0:02:18

U15 Male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Hood (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:16:35 2 Angus Lyons (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:00:15 3 Pierce Connor (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:00:18 4 Lucas Hamilton (Ararat&District Cycling Club) 0:00:40 5 Andrew Hinkley (George Town CC) 0:01:02 6 Harrison Bailey (Northern Sydney CC) 0:01:04 7 Bryce Holloway (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:01:53 8 Jay Castles (Shepparton Cycling Club Inc) 0:01:58 9 Tomarsh Loki (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc) 0:02:03 10 Joshua Liston (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:02:04 11 Mitchell Greenway (Mansfield Mt Buller Cycling Club) 0:02:14 12 James Pane (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:02:16 13 Lex Munoz (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:02:20 14 Michael Stringer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:02:28 15 John Cochrane (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:02:46 16 Christian Molinia (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:03:02 17 Thomas Verleys-Donk (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:03:05 18 Drew Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:03:07 19 Angus Flood (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:03:08 20 Hamish Haynes (Shepparton Cycling Club Inc) 0:03:15 21 Kurt Santagada (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:03:18 22 Nicholas Abels (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:06:04

U17 Female # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georgia Baker (Northern Districts CC) 0:17:33 2 Alexandria Nicholls (Tamworth CC) 0:01:04 3 Samantha Fromentin (South Coast C.C.) 0:01:08 4 Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC) 0:01:16 5 Lauretta Hanson (Macedon Ranges Cycling Club Inc) 0:01:45 6 Emily Wordiethompson (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:01:55 7 Madeleine Cardillo (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:01:58 8 Lucy Kirk (Vikings Cycling Club ACT) 9 Jessica Mundy (Norwood C.C.) 0:02:19 10 Briony Cole (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:02:49 11 Victoria Snibson (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:02:52 12 Grace Fryer (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:03:31 13 Ebony Clarke (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:03:40 14 Jessica White (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc) 0:04:07 15 Meg O'doherty (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:06:06

U17 Male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Hamilton (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:19:17 2 Alexander Morgan (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:00:36 3 Benjamin Fox (Inverell Cycle N Tri. Inc.) 0:01:49 4 Clement Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:01:53 5 Jacob Restall (Townsville Cycle Club) 0:02:06 6 Brendan Hill (SUNSHINE COAST CC) 0:02:09 7 Nathan Hinkley (George Town CC) 0:02:14 8 Munro Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:02:36 9 Nicholas Schultz (SUNSHINE COAST CC) 10 Lachlan Nolte (Portland CC) 0:02:45 11 Oliver Martin (Launceston City CC) 0:02:47 12 Christopher Aitken (Kooragang Open CC) 0:03:04 13 Jake Klajnblat (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:03:16 14 Richard Irwin (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:03:20 15 Zane Hunter (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:03:22 16 Luke Youngman (Lidcombe Auburn CC) 0:03:23 17 Nicholas Yallouris (Central Coast CC) 0:03:32 18 Hayden Eynaud (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:03:53 19 Michael Hale (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:04:16 20 Mitchell Barry (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:04:19 21 Robert Oakenfull (Bendigo & District CC) 0:04:40 22 Philip Jermyn (Canberra Cycling Club) 23 Cam Fraser (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club) 0:04:41 24 Mark Kelly (Horsham Cycling Club Inc) 0:04:45 25 Callum Munro (Mersey Valley Devonport CC) 0:04:52 26 Lachlan Jones (Macedon Ranges Cycling Club Inc) 0:04:55 27 Will Allen (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:05:51 28 Hugo Tolliday (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:05:53 29 Kyle Thompson (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:06:04 30 Bryce Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:06:10 31 Jamie Rose (South Coast C.C.) 0:06:25 32 Aidan Bowe (Bendigo & District CC) 0:06:27 33 Joshua Lind (Canberra Cycling Club) 0:06:50 34 James Fox (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc) 0:06:59 35 Timothy Van Der Schans (Camperdown Cycling Club Inc) 0:07:01 36 Jack French (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club) 0:07:17 37 Tyson Breen (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:07:52 38 Matthew Cooper (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:08:17 39 Sean Mciver (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:11:37 40 Dominic Geoghegan (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:12:30 41 Conor Dickson (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:27:09

U19 Female # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Hansen (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:25:40 2 Monica Kelly (Horsham Cycling Club Inc) 0:03:43

U19 Male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Calvin Watson (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:32:42 2 Ciaran Conaughton (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:00:17 3 James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc) 0:00:34 4 Liam Dove (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:00:38 5 Aaron Eynaud (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:02:15 6 Jack Haig (Bendigo & District CC) 0:02:56 7 Alexander Meyland (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:03:29 8 James Cummings (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:03:47 9 Conor Murtagh (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:03:57 10 Mark White (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc) 0:04:16 11 Stephen Cousins (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:05:14 12 James Crafter (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:05:52 13 Mitchell Cooper (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:05:57 14 Callum Fryer (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 15 Brad Maccallum (Bendigo & District CC) 0:06:00 16 Alex Santagada (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:08:03 17 Ben Abels (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:12:43 18 Brendan Hood (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:21:39

U15 Female # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Courtney Field (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:49:29 2 Hollee Simons (Bathurst CC) 0:00:01 3 Emily Nicholls (Tamworth CC) 0:00:02 4 Emma Bilston (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:00:05 5 Emma Brown (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc) 0:02:37 6 Kate Brown (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc) 0:08:39 7 Nicole Clark (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc) 0:09:19

U15 Male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Hood (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 1:16:27 2 Andrew Hinkley (George Town CC) 3 Pierce Connor (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 4 Lucas Hamilton (Ararat&District Cycling Club) 0:00:01 5 Bryce Holloway (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 6 Angus Lyons (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:00:09 7 James Pane (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:01:17 8 Harrison Bailey (Northern Sydney CC) 0:01:58 9 Tomarsh Loki (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc) 0:02:09 10 Drew Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:02:37 11 Joshua Liston (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:04:28 12 Angus Flood (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:06:46 13 Mitchell Greenway (Mansfield Mt Buller Cycling Club) 14 Jay Castles (Shepparton Cycling Club Inc) 0:12:21 15 John Cochrane (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 16 Michael Stringer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:12:23 17 Lex Munoz (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:12:41 18 Thomas Verleys-Donk (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:12:53 19 Kurt Santagada (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:13:22 20 Christian Molinia (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:18:00 21 Hamish Haynes (Shepparton Cycling Club Inc) 0:18:07 22 Nicholas Abels (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:27:22

U17 Female # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Mundy (Norwood C.C.) 1:20:59 2 Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC) 3 Georgia Baker (Northern Districts CC) 4 Alexandria Nicholls (Tamworth CC) 0:00:02 5 Samantha Fromentin (South Coast C.C.) 0:03:11 6 Lucy Kirk (Vikings Cycling Club ACT) 0:04:09 7 Lauretta Hanson (Macedon Ranges Cycling Club Inc) 0:04:19 8 Emily Wordiethompson (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:09:12 9 Jamie Leigh Edwards (Geelong Cycling Club) 0:10:07 10 Briony Cole (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 11 Jessica White (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc) 0:10:59 12 Victoria Snibson (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:11:46 13 Grace Fryer (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:13:12 14 Madeleine Cardillo (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:13:13 15 Ebony Clarke (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:14:50

U17 Male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Hamilton (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 1:30:15 2 Alexander Morgan (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:02:41 3 Brendan Hill (SUNSHINE COAST CC) 0:03:09 4 Jacob Restall (Townsville Cycle Club) 0:04:58 5 Nicholas Schultz (SUNSHINE COAST CC) 0:04:59 6 Zane Hunter (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 7 Christopher Aitken (Kooragang Open CC) 8 Nathan Hinkley (George Town CC) 0:05:00 9 Nicholas Yallouris (Central Coast CC) 10 Oliver Martin (Launceston City CC) 11 Munro Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:06:58 12 Clement Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:07:00 13 Jake Klajnblat (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:08:54 14 Cam Fraser (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club) 0:08:55 15 Luke Youngman (Lidcombe Auburn CC) 0:09:17 16 Mark Kelly (Horsham Cycling Club Inc) 17 Hayden Eynaud (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:09:18 18 Richard Irwin (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:09:25 19 Lachlan Nolte (Portland CC) 0:16:11 20 Kyle Thompson (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 21 Michael Hale (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 22 Lachlan Jones (Macedon Ranges Cycling Club Inc) 0:16:13 23 Philip Jermyn (Canberra Cycling Club) 0:16:36 24 Mitchell Barry (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:16:57 25 Conor Dickson (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:17:34 26 Hugo Tolliday (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:18:06 27 Callum Munro (Mersey Valley Devonport CC) 28 Aidan Bowe (Bendigo & District CC) 0:19:56 29 James Fox (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc) 0:24:45 30 Joshua Lind (Canberra Cycling Club) 0:25:00 31 Timothy Van Der Schans (Camperdown Cycling Club Inc) 0:26:04 32 Robert Oakenfull (Bendigo & District CC) 0:26:56 33 Jamie Rose (South Coast C.C.) 0:26:58 34 Bryce Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:27:51 35 Tyson Breen (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:28:31 36 Matthew Cooper (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:29:16 37 Jack French (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club) 0:29:25 38 Sean Mciver (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:47:33 39 Dominic Geoghegan (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:55:09

U19 Female # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Hansen (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 1:32:00 2 Monica Kelly (Horsham Cycling Club Inc) 0:08:02

U19 Male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Calvin Watson (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 2:18:21 2 James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc) 0:00:01 3 Ciaran Conaughton (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:00:05 4 Conor Murtagh (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:02:28 5 Jack Haig (Bendigo & District CC) 0:02:31 6 Alexander Meyland (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:03:41 7 Aaron Eynaud (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:06:49 8 James Crafter (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C) 0:08:01 9 Brad Maccallum (Bendigo & District CC) 0:08:37 10 Callum Fryer (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:10:12 11 James Cummings (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:14:27 12 Alex Santagada (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:16:06 13 Mitchell Cooper (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 0:19:23 14 Liam Dove (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 0:26:10

