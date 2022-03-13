Van Gestel wins Albert Achterhes Profronde van Drenthe
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|5:08:47
|2
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:05
|3
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|4
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Joren Bloem (Ned) Abloc CT
|6
|Mick van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:23
|8
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:27
|9
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|10
|Rick Pluimers (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|11
|Casper van Uden (Ned) Development Team DSM
|12
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:29
|13
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:31
|14
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Abloc CT
|0:00:32
|15
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:14
|16
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|17
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|19
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|21
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|22
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|23
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|25
|Markus Pajur (Est) Arkea-Samsic
|26
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|29
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|30
|Pavel Bittner (Cze) Development Team DSM
|31
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|32
|Loe van Belle (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|33
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|34
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|35
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Beat Cycling
|36
|Timo de Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|37
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|38
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|39
|Thijs de Lange (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|40
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|41
|Lars Loohuis (Ned) Abloc CT
|42
|Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|43
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|44
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|45
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|46
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|47
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix Development Team
|0:01:23
|49
|Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:01:47
|50
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|51
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|0:02:17
|52
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|0:02:32
|53
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:03:32
|54
|Jasper Schouten (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
|0:03:44
|55
|Lars Boven (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|0:04:16
|56
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|57
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|58
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|59
|Arne Peters (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
|60
|Jochem Kerckhaert (Ned) Beat Cycling
|0:05:38
|61
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|62
|Antti-Jussi Juntunen (Fin) Abloc CT
|63
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:10:15
|64
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|65
|Tibor del Grosso (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Vito Braet (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Tobias Andresen (Den) Development Team DSM
|DNF
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
|DNF
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
|DNF
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM
|DNF
|Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels-KTM
|DNF
|Adrien Lagree (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|DNF
|Bas Tietema (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNF
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNF
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNF
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|DNF
|Luke Verburg (Ned) Abloc CT
|DNF
|Lars van Uum (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Robin Lowik (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Aden James Paterson (Aus) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Jelle Bootsveld (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Maarten Vierhout (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Bram Dissel (Ned) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Matthijs Büchli (Ned) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Sven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Lucas Janssen (Ned) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Vincent Hoppezak (Ned) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Rhys Britton (GBr) EvoPro Racing
|DNF
|Eamon Franck (USA) EvoPro Racing
|DNF
|Conn Mc Dunphy (Irl) EvoPro Racing
|DNF
|Jack Murphy (Irl) EvoPro Racing
|DNF
|Daire Feeley (Irl) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Dylan Guinet (Fra) EvoPro Racing
|DNF
|Maarten Verheyen (Bel) EvoPro Racing
|DNF
|Victor Broex (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Tim Marsman (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Axel van der Tuuk (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Rens Tulner (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Gilles Borra (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jorre Debaele (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gil D´Heygere (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robbe Van Praet (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kasper Saver (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Morten Nørtoft (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alexander Salby (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kasper Viberg Søgaard (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Søren Vosgerau (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|DNF
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|DNF
|Tim Neffgen (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|DNF
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|DNF
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jasper Haest (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nils Wolffenbuttel (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Björn Bakker (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Wessel Lange (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Mike Dogterom (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Stef Krul (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Jaap Voogel (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Redmar Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
