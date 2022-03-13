Van Gestel wins Albert Achterhes Profronde van Drenthe

Dries van Gestel takes the win
Dries van Gestel (TotalEnergies) takes the win in the Albert Achterhes Profonde van Drenthe (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies 5:08:47
2Barnabás Peák (Hun) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:05
3Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
4Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
5Joren Bloem (Ned) Abloc CT
6Mick van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
7Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:23
8Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:27
9Rick Ottema (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
10Rick Pluimers (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
11Casper van Uden (Ned) Development Team DSM
12Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:29
13Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31
14Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Abloc CT 0:00:32
15Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:14
16Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
17Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
18Martijn Budding (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
19Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
21Thimo Willems (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
22Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
23Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
24Pierre Barbier (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
25Markus Pajur (Est) Arkea-Samsic
26David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
27Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Julien Vermote (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
29Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
30Pavel Bittner (Cze) Development Team DSM
31Peter Schulting (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
32Loe van Belle (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
33Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
34Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
35Stijn Daemen (Ned) Beat Cycling
36Timo de Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
37Christophe Noppe (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
38Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
39Thijs de Lange (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
40Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
41Lars Loohuis (Ned) Abloc CT
42Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
43Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
44Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
45Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
46Tijmen Eising (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
47Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
48Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix Development Team 0:01:23
49Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:01:47
50Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team 0:02:13
51Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 0:02:17
52Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 0:02:32
53Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:03:32
54Jasper Schouten (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam 0:03:44
55Lars Boven (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team 0:04:16
56Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
57Elmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
58Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
59Arne Peters (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
60Jochem Kerckhaert (Ned) Beat Cycling 0:05:38
61Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
62Antti-Jussi Juntunen (Fin) Abloc CT
63Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:10:15
64Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies
65Tibor del Grosso (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
DNFVito Braet (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFSander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFAaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFWard Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFJulius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFHugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFTobias Andresen (Den) Development Team DSM
DNFMarius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
DNFTim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
DNFAlexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFMiguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM
DNFRaphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels-KTM
DNFAdrien Lagree (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
DNFBas Tietema (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNFTom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNFLaurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNFJeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
DNFSandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
DNFChristopher Lawless (GBr) TotalEnergies
DNFMartin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFKristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFLars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFIver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFSyver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFMartin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
DNFLuke Verburg (Ned) Abloc CT
DNFLars van Uum (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
DNFRobin Lowik (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
DNFAden James Paterson (Aus) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
DNFJelle Bootsveld (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
DNFMaarten Vierhout (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
DNFBram Dissel (Ned) Beat Cycling
DNFMatthijs Büchli (Ned) Beat Cycling
DNFSven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling
DNFLucas Janssen (Ned) Beat Cycling
DNFVincent Hoppezak (Ned) Beat Cycling
DNFRhys Britton (GBr) EvoPro Racing
DNFEamon Franck (USA) EvoPro Racing
DNFConn Mc Dunphy (Irl) EvoPro Racing
DNFJack Murphy (Irl) EvoPro Racing
DNFDaire Feeley (Irl) Evopro Racing
DNFDylan Guinet (Fra) EvoPro Racing
DNFMaarten Verheyen (Bel) EvoPro Racing
DNFVictor Broex (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
DNFTim Marsman (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
DNFAxel van der Tuuk (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
DNFRens Tulner (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
DNFGilles Borra (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
DNFJorre Debaele (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
DNFGil D´Heygere (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
DNFRobbe Van Praet (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
DNFStefano Museeuw (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
DNFKasper Saver (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
DNFChristoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
DNFMorten Nørtoft (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
DNFAlexander Salby (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
DNFKasper Viberg Søgaard (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
DNFSøren Vosgerau (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
DNFJon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
DNFPer Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
DNFTim Neffgen (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
DNFMichiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
DNFJasper Haest (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
DNFNils Wolffenbuttel (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
DNFBjörn Bakker (Ned) Netherlands
DNFWessel Lange (Ned) Netherlands
DNFMike Dogterom (Ned) Netherlands
DNFStef Krul (Ned) Netherlands
DNFJaap Voogel (Ned) Netherlands
DNFRedmar Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands

