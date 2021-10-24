Herregodts solos to Ronde van Drenthe victory
By Cyclingnews
Breakaway rider holds off sprinters Pasqualon and Groenewegen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4:22:07
|2
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:13
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|5
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Timo De Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|7
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|9
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|10
|Victor Broex (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|11
|Nick Van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|12
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|13
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|Sean Flynn (GBr) Seg Racing Academy
|16
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|17
|Dorian De Maeght (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|18
|Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov - Kasper
|19
|Jordy Bouts (Bel) Beat Cycling
|20
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing
|21
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Stijn Siemons (Bel) Evopro Racing
|23
|Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|24
|Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|25
|Adne Koster (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|26
|Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28
|Rick Pluimers (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|29
|Morten Nørtoft (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|30
|Nils Wolffenbuttel (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|31
|Loe Van Belle (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|32
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Kasper
|33
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Abloc CT
|34
|Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|35
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|36
|Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:00:34
|37
|Matěj Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Kasper
|0:00:42
|38
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:00:53
|39
|Lars Boven (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|0:01:59
|40
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:02:15
|41
|Casper Van Uden (Ned) Development Team DSM
|42
|Conn Mc Dunphy (Irl) Evopro Racing
|43
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Development Team DSM
|44
|Tim Marsman (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|45
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Beat Cycling
|47
|Jesper Rasch (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|48
|André Luijk (Ned) Abloc CT
|0:02:50
|49
|Cédric Pries (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|50
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|51
|Aden James Paterson (Aus) Abloc CT
|52
|Bram Dissel (Ned) Beat Cycling
|0:02:53
|53
|Stef Krul (Ned) Netherlands
|54
|Sven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling
|55
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Evopro Racing
|56
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|57
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|58
|Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|59
|Bodi Del Grosso (Ned) Abloc CT
|60
|Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|61
|Max Kroonen (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|62
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Netherlands
|63
|Sven De Haan (Ned) Netherlands
|64
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|65
|Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
|66
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) Evopro Racing
|67
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|68
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM
|69
|Pierre-Pascal Keup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|70
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:08:18
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|Hidde Van Veenendaal (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Development Team DSM
|Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Development Team DSM
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Kasper
|Petr Kelemen (Cze) Elkov - Kasper
|Alois Kaňkovský (Cze) Elkov - Kasper
|Loïc Bettendorff (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|Jarno Mobach (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|Mats Wenzel (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|Nikolaos Michail Drakos (Gre) Seg Racing Academy
|Wessel Krul (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|Jan Kuhn (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|Moritz Czasa (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|Luca Dressler (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|Jens Van den Dool (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Beat Cycling
|Matthijs Büchli (Ned) Beat Cycling
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing
|Dylan Guinet (Fra) Evopro Racing
|Julian Borresch (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|Niels V.d. Gracht (Ned) Abloc CT
|Björn Bakker (Ned) Netherlands
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
|Wessel Lange (Ned) Netherlands
|Peter Merx (Ned) Netherlands
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Kasper
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Elia Viviani hails best ever Italian track team after 10-medal haul in RoubaixSprinter wins his first world title in Elimination event before move to Ineos Grenadiers for 2022
-
Best electric bikes: Assisted bikes for road, gravel, commuting and moreA roundup of the best electric bikes from all disciplines of pedal-powered cycling
-
Introducing: Ben HealyEF's Irish sensation on his road to the WorldTour, being dropped by British Cycling, and taking over the mantle from Roche and Martin
-
Evenepoel refused to show up for Belgium's Worlds debrief, Stuyven reveals'He still has to learn when he can and cannot say things' says Milan-San Remo champion
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.