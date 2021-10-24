Trending

Herregodts solos to Ronde van Drenthe victory

Breakaway rider holds off sprinters Pasqualon and Groenewegen

ARDOOIE BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 02 Rune Herregodts of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise attacks in the breakaway during the 17th Benelux Tour 2021 Stage 4 a 1661km stage from Aalter to Ardooie BeneluxTour on September 02 2021 in Ardooie Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Runde Herregodts (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise) won the Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4:22:07
2Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 0:00:13
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
4Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
5Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Timo De Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
7Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
9Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
10Victor Broex (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt p/b Mantel
11Nick Van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
12Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
13Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
15Sean Flynn (GBr) Seg Racing Academy
16Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
17Dorian De Maeght (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
18Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov - Kasper
19Jordy Bouts (Bel) Beat Cycling
20Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing
21Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Stijn Siemons (Bel) Evopro Racing
23Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
24Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
25Adne Koster (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt p/b Mantel
26Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
28Rick Pluimers (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
29Morten Nørtoft (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
30Nils Wolffenbuttel (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
31Loe Van Belle (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
32Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Kasper
33Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Abloc CT
34Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt p/b Mantel
35Tijmen Eising (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team 0:00:21
36Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 0:00:34
37Matěj Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Kasper 0:00:42
38Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:00:53
39Lars Boven (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team 0:01:59
40Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:02:15
41Casper Van Uden (Ned) Development Team DSM
42Conn Mc Dunphy (Irl) Evopro Racing
43Tim Naberman (Ned) Development Team DSM
44Tim Marsman (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt p/b Mantel
45Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Luuc Bugter (Ned) Beat Cycling
47Jesper Rasch (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
48André Luijk (Ned) Abloc CT 0:02:50
49Cédric Pries (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
50Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
51Aden James Paterson (Aus) Abloc CT
52Bram Dissel (Ned) Beat Cycling 0:02:53
53Stef Krul (Ned) Netherlands
54Sven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling
55Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Evopro Racing
56Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
57Peter Schulting (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
58Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 0:05:33
59Bodi Del Grosso (Ned) Abloc CT
60Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
61Max Kroonen (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
62Harry Sweering (Ned) Netherlands
63Sven De Haan (Ned) Netherlands
64Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
65Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
66Bernat Font Mas (Spa) Evopro Racing
67Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
68Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM
69Pierre-Pascal Keup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
70Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:08:18
Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
Hidde Van Veenendaal (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Development Team DSM
Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Development Team DSM
Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Kasper
Petr Kelemen (Cze) Elkov - Kasper
Alois Kaňkovský (Cze) Elkov - Kasper
Loïc Bettendorff (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
Jarno Mobach (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
Nikolaos Michail Drakos (Gre) Seg Racing Academy
Wessel Krul (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
Jan Kuhn (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
Moritz Czasa (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
Luca Dressler (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
Elmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt p/b Mantel
Jens Van den Dool (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt p/b Mantel
Rick Ottema (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt p/b Mantel
Martijn Budding (Ned) Beat Cycling
Matthijs Büchli (Ned) Beat Cycling
Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing
Dylan Guinet (Fra) Evopro Racing
Julian Borresch (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
Niels V.d. Gracht (Ned) Abloc CT
Björn Bakker (Ned) Netherlands
Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
Wessel Lange (Ned) Netherlands
Peter Merx (Ned) Netherlands
Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Kasper
Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
