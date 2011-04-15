Image 1 of 11 Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) - is that a smile or a grimace? (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 11 Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 11 Sven Vandousellaere (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Sander Oostlander (De Rijke) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 11 The podium: Sacha Modolo, Kenny Van Hummel and Adam Blythe (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 11 Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) had to work for his Profonde van Drenthe victory (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 11 Kenny Van Hummel pushes to the line ahead of Sascha Modolo. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 11 The day's jersey winners (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 11 Martin Reimer (Skil-Shimano) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 11 Jetse Bol (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 11 Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 11 Team Andalucia Caja Grande on the front on the VAMberg (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Brief Report

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil Shimano) took the opening stage of the Ronde Van Drenthe, beating out sprinter Sacha Modolo and second-year-professional Adam Blythe in a close dash to the line. Van Hummel will now wear the leader's jersey going into tomorrow's final stage. No time bonuses are awarded for sprints so the Dutchman will hope to keep the race together and repeat today's effort.

The race was characterised by a breakaway which was away for most of the stage but the sprinter's teams were having none of it and it all came back together within the last few kilometres. Van Hummel's Skil-Shimano team then set up the Dutchman perfectly as he bossed the sprint home.

Tomorrow's stage is a 180.8 km loop around Hoogeveen and the surrounding areas.

