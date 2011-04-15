Trending

Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) - is that a smile or a grimace?

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Sven Vandousellaere (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Sander Oostlander (De Rijke)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The podium: Sacha Modolo, Kenny Van Hummel and Adam Blythe

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) had to work for his Profonde van Drenthe victory

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Kenny Van Hummel pushes to the line ahead of Sascha Modolo.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The day's jersey winners

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Martin Reimer (Skil-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Jetse Bol (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Team Andalucia Caja Grande on the front on the VAMberg

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Brief Report

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil Shimano) took the opening stage of the Ronde Van Drenthe, beating out sprinter Sacha Modolo and second-year-professional Adam Blythe in a close dash to the line. Van Hummel will now wear the leader's jersey going into tomorrow's final stage. No time bonuses are awarded for sprints so the Dutchman will hope to keep the race together and repeat today's effort.

The race was characterised by a breakaway which was away for most of the stage but the sprinter's teams were having none of it and it all came back together within the last few kilometres. Van Hummel's Skil-Shimano team then set up the Dutchman perfectly as he bossed the sprint home.

Tomorrow's stage is a 180.8 km loop around Hoogeveen and the surrounding areas.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:06:53
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
6Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
8Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
9Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
10David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
11Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
12Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
13Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
14Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
16Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
17Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
18Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
19Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
20Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
21Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
22Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
23Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
24Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
25Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
26Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
28Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
29Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
30Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
31Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
32Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
34Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
35David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
36Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
37Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team NSP
39Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
40Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
41Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
42Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
43Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
44Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
45José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
46Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
47Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
48Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
50Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
51Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
52Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
53Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
54Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
55Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
56Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
57Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
58Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
59Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
60Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
61Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
62Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
63Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
64Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP
65Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
66Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
67Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
70Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
71Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
72Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
73Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
74Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
76Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
77Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:15
78Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
79Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
80Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
81Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
82Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
83Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
84Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
86James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
87Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
88Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
89Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
90Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
91Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:20
92Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
93René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:00:22
94Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
95Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
96Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:42
97Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
98Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
99Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
100Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
101Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:48
102Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:53
103Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:52
104Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:11
105Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:48
106Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:56
107Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:02:58
108André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
109Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
110Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
111Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
112Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
113Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
114Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
115Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
116Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
117Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
118Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP
119Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
120David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
121Patrick Mccarty Jonathan
122Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
123Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
124Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:03:12
125Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:03:34
126Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
127Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
128Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
129Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
130Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
131Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
132Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP
133Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
134Matthias Mortka (Ger) Team NSP
135Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
136Max Stahr (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
137Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:04:45
138Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
139Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFAngelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFAndrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFSylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFJonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFMichael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFStefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de

