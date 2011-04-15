Van Hummel tops Modolo in Hoogeveen
Blythe takes third in bunch sprint
Brief Report
Kenny Van Hummel (Skil Shimano) took the opening stage of the Ronde Van Drenthe, beating out sprinter Sacha Modolo and second-year-professional Adam Blythe in a close dash to the line. Van Hummel will now wear the leader's jersey going into tomorrow's final stage. No time bonuses are awarded for sprints so the Dutchman will hope to keep the race together and repeat today's effort.
The race was characterised by a breakaway which was away for most of the stage but the sprinter's teams were having none of it and it all came back together within the last few kilometres. Van Hummel's Skil-Shimano team then set up the Dutchman perfectly as he bossed the sprint home.
Tomorrow's stage is a 180.8 km loop around Hoogeveen and the surrounding areas.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:06:53
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|9
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|10
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|11
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|12
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
|13
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|14
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|16
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|18
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|20
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|21
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|23
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|24
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|25
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|26
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|28
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|29
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|30
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|31
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|34
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|37
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team NSP
|39
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|40
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|41
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|42
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|43
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|44
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|45
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|46
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|47
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|48
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|50
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|51
|Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|52
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|54
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|55
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|56
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|57
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|58
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|59
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|60
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|61
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|62
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|63
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|64
|Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP
|65
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|66
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|67
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|70
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|71
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|72
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|73
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|74
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|76
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|77
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:15
|78
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|79
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|80
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|81
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|82
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|83
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
|84
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|86
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|87
|Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|88
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|89
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|90
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|91
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:20
|92
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|93
|René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:22
|94
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|95
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|96
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:42
|97
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|98
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|99
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|100
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|101
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:48
|102
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:53
|103
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:52
|104
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:11
|105
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:48
|106
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:56
|107
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:02:58
|108
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|109
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|110
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|111
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|112
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|113
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|114
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|115
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|116
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|117
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|118
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP
|119
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|120
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|121
|Patrick Mccarty Jonathan
|122
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|123
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|124
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:12
|125
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:03:34
|126
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|127
|Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|128
|Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|129
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|130
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|131
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|132
|Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP
|133
|Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|134
|Matthias Mortka (Ger) Team NSP
|135
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|136
|Max Stahr (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|137
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:04:45
|138
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|139
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
