Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaus Nielsen (Den)1:38:14
2Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:02:15
3Kornel Osicki (Pol)0:03:39
4Robby De Bock (Bel)0:04:04
5David Simon (Ger)0:05:21
6Lee Williams (GBr)0:05:41
7Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)0:07:02
8Casper Saltoft (Den)0:07:59
9Christof Bischof (Swi)0:08:16
10Tobias Hollenstein (Swi)0:10:47
11Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)0:08:59
12Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)0:11:15
13Jorgen Flion (Bel)0:11:40
14Sina Soluksaran (IRI)0:13:31
15Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:14:40
16Andi Weinhold (Ger)0:14:57
17Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)0:15:11
18Bilal Akgul (Tur)0:17:53
19Bayram Eroglu (Tur)0:17:59
20Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)0:18:12
21Ronny Koller (Swi)0:21:14
22Yavuz Kilim (Tur)0:24:30
23Kamil Akalp (Tur)0:25:31
24Aleksa Maric (Srb)
25Gokay Kunuk (Tur)
26Ali Çakas (Tur)
27Volodymyr Zinovkin (Ukr)
28Mustafa Sirin (Tur)
29Kerem Anil (Tur)
30Ali Katmer (Tur)
31Ertan Yardimci (Tur)
32Samet Topcuoglu (Tur)
33Fatih Akman (Tur)
34Mustafa Ekentok (Tur)
35Hamza Kansiz (Tur)
36Fabrice Mels (Bel)
37Ilyas Cadirci (Tur)
38Hasan Sahbaz (Tur)
39Kasif Garzan (Tur)
40Necati Gunuc (Tur)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)1:40:39
2Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:01:49
3Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)0:03:33
4Anna Konovalova (Rus)0:08:45
5Kajsa Snihs (Swe)0:18:45
6Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)0:19:23
7Esra Kurkcu (Tur)0:24:42
8Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)0:33:33
9Eda Kunuk (Tur)
10Pelin Bayram (Tur)
11Ayris Isik (Tur)

