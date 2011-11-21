Nielsen takes victory in Alanya International
Sadlecka races to women's win
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klaus Nielsen (Den)
|1:38:14
|2
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|0:02:15
|3
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|0:03:39
|4
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|0:04:04
|5
|David Simon (Ger)
|0:05:21
|6
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:05:41
|7
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|0:07:02
|8
|Casper Saltoft (Den)
|0:07:59
|9
|Christof Bischof (Swi)
|0:08:16
|10
|Tobias Hollenstein (Swi)
|0:10:47
|11
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
|0:08:59
|12
|Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)
|0:11:15
|13
|Jorgen Flion (Bel)
|0:11:40
|14
|Sina Soluksaran (IRI)
|0:13:31
|15
|Christopher Maletz (Ger)
|0:14:40
|16
|Andi Weinhold (Ger)
|0:14:57
|17
|Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)
|0:15:11
|18
|Bilal Akgul (Tur)
|0:17:53
|19
|Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
|0:17:59
|20
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|0:18:12
|21
|Ronny Koller (Swi)
|0:21:14
|22
|Yavuz Kilim (Tur)
|0:24:30
|23
|Kamil Akalp (Tur)
|0:25:31
|24
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|25
|Gokay Kunuk (Tur)
|26
|Ali Çakas (Tur)
|27
|Volodymyr Zinovkin (Ukr)
|28
|Mustafa Sirin (Tur)
|29
|Kerem Anil (Tur)
|30
|Ali Katmer (Tur)
|31
|Ertan Yardimci (Tur)
|32
|Samet Topcuoglu (Tur)
|33
|Fatih Akman (Tur)
|34
|Mustafa Ekentok (Tur)
|35
|Hamza Kansiz (Tur)
|36
|Fabrice Mels (Bel)
|37
|Ilyas Cadirci (Tur)
|38
|Hasan Sahbaz (Tur)
|39
|Kasif Garzan (Tur)
|40
|Necati Gunuc (Tur)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)
|1:40:39
|2
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:01:49
|3
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|0:03:33
|4
|Anna Konovalova (Rus)
|0:08:45
|5
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|0:18:45
|6
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|0:19:23
|7
|Esra Kurkcu (Tur)
|0:24:42
|8
|Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)
|0:33:33
|9
|Eda Kunuk (Tur)
|10
|Pelin Bayram (Tur)
|11
|Ayris Isik (Tur)
