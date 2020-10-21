Lampaert wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
Declercq makes it Deceuninck-QuickStep 1-2 in wind-blasted race
Yves Lampaert won Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne, the final one-day race of the rescheduled 2020 season, after strong winds split the peloton into multiple echelons and caused Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) to crash into a ditch.
Lampaert was one of four Deceuninck-QuickStep riders in the eight-rider group that emerged on the final windswept circuit and then attacked alone into a headwind with seven kilometres to go.
The former Belgian champion screamed at himself to dig deep and at the race motorbikes for time checks before holding on to win alone.
Tim Declercq attacked in the final kilometre to give Deceuninck-QuickStep first and second, with Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) winning the sprint for third. John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal) was fourth.
Van der Poel’s race and 2020 road season ended with 16km to go as he was trying to move up on the sheltered side of the group. He was caught by a gust of wind and went down into the deep ditch. He appeared dizzy but eventually got up and was taken to the finish in a team car.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|3:57:12
|2
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:21
|3
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:22
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|7
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|10
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:28
|11
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:31
|12
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:37
|13
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:02:41
|14
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|15
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:43
|16
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|17
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:02:45
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:49
|19
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:52
|20
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:16
|21
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:19
|24
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:21
|25
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|27
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|29
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|30
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|31
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|32
|Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|33
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|34
|Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|35
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|38
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|39
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|0:03:27
|40
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|41
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:35
|42
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
|44
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:04:15
|45
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez
|0:06:52
|46
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Fabio Van den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:55
|48
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:11:48
|49
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:11:53
|DNF
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|DNF
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|DNF
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|DNF
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|DNF
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Ef Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|DNF
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Bingoal WB
|DNF
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
|DNF
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|DNF
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|August Jensen (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|DNF
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez
|DNF
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|DNF
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Riwal Readynez
|DNF
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|DNF
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|DNF
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
|DNF
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Wb
|DNF
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB
|DNF
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|DNF
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|DNF
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|DNF
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|DNF
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|DNF
|Chun kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain McLaren
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Bingoal WB
|DNF
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|DNF
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|DNF
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|DNF
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis
|DNF
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
|DNF
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
|DNF
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNF
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|DNF
|Christian Knees (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNF
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|DNF
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|DNF
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|DNF
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|DNF
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|DNF
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|DNF
|Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez
|DNF
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|DNF
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|DNF
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Readynez
|DNF
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|DNF
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|DNF
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
