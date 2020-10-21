Trending

Lampaert wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

By

Declercq makes it Deceuninck-QuickStep 1-2 in wind-blasted race

Image 1 of 20

Yves Lampaert wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Yves Lampaert wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 20

Lampaert and Declercq in the front group

Lampaert and Declercq in the front group (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 20

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in the front group

Mathieu van der Poel before his crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 20

The Driedaagse De Panne shattered into echelons in strong winds

The wind split the bunch into echelons (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 20

Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal) crashed in the Driedaagse De Panne

There were a number of crashes as a result of the conditions (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 20

The Driedaagse De Panne

The lead group before it whittled down (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 20

Belgian Sep Vanmarcke (EF Pro Cycling) in the Driedaagse De Panne

An early break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 20

The Driedaagse De Panne

The bunch on the early roads (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 20

Jasper Stuyven in the Driedaagse De Panne

Jasper Stuyven in difficulty (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 20

The Driedaagse De Panne

The riders heading through town for a respite from the wind (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 20

The Driedaagse De Panne

The lead group on the finish circuit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 20

Mathieu van der Poel at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne 2020

Mathieu van der Poel at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 20

Belgian Frederik Frison of Lotto Soudal lies injured on the ground during the 44th edition of the men's elite race Driedaagse Brugge - De Panne

Belgian Frederik Frison of Lotto Soudal lies injured on the ground during the 44th edition of the men's elite race Driedaagse Brugge - De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 20

Yves Lampaert solo at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne 2020

Yves Lampaert solo at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 20

Yves Lampaet and Tim Declercq in the breakaway at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Yves Lampaet and Tim Declercq in the breakaway at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 20

Tim Declerq in the breakaway at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Tim Declerq in the breakaway at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 20

Yves Lampaert wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Yves Lampaert wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 20

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix), John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal), Jean Pierre Drucker (Bora - Hansgrohe) and Matteo Trentin (CCC) sprint for third place at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix), John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal), Jean Pierre Drucker (Bora - Hansgrohe) and Matteo Trentin (CCC) sprint for third place at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 20

Tim Declerq takes second place at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Tim Declerq takes second place at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 20

The breakaway at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

The breakaway at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yves Lampaert won Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne, the final one-day race of the rescheduled 2020 season, after strong winds split the peloton into multiple echelons and caused Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) to crash into a ditch.

Lampaert was one of four Deceuninck-QuickStep riders in the eight-rider group that emerged on the final windswept circuit and then attacked alone into a headwind with seven kilometres to go. 

The former Belgian champion screamed at himself to dig deep and at the race motorbikes for time checks before holding on to win alone.

Tim Declercq attacked in the final kilometre to give Deceuninck-QuickStep first and second, with Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) winning the sprint for third. John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal) was fourth. 

Van der Poel’s race and 2020 road season ended with 16km to go as he was trying to move up on the sheltered side of the group. He was caught by a gust of wind and went down into the deep ditch. He appeared dizzy but eventually got up and was taken to the finish in a team car.

More to follow...

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3:57:12
2Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:21
3Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:22
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
7Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
8Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
9Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
10Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:28
11Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:31
12Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:37
13Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:41
14Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
15Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:43
16Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
17Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:45
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:49
19Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:52
20Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:16
21Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
22Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
23Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:19
24Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:21
25Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
26Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
27Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
28Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
29Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
30Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
31Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
32Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
33Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
34Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
35Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
36Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
37Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
38Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
39Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 0:03:27
40Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
41Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:35
42Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
44Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:04:15
45Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez 0:06:52
46Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Fabio Van den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:55
48Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:11:48
49Christopher Lawless (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:11:53
DNFSebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
DNFJonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
DNFGijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
DNFNathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
DNFMatis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFJonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal Wb
DNFSep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
DNFStefan Bissegger (Swi) Ef Pro Cycling
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
DNFNorman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
DNFJonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling
DNFDonavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFAksel Nõmmela (Est) Bingoal WB
DNFSebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFTravis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
DNFNils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
DNFLuis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFChristophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFJuan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
DNFIñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFDavide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAmund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFBert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFAugust Jensen (Nor) Riwal Readynez
DNFArvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez
DNFSondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez
DNFPiotr Havik (Ned) Riwal Readynez
DNFJoel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
DNFMauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
DNFArjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
DNFLuc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Wb
DNFLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFHugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
DNFLudovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB
DNFDaniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
DNFSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
DNFMarco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
DNFDylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
DNFLuka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
DNFChun kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain McLaren
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFBrian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
DNFLionel Taminiaux (Bel) Bingoal WB
DNFCaleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFYevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFXandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
DNFFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFOliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
DNFLawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
DNFSilvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis
DNFJulien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
DNFDamien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
DNFLeonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFAttilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFAlfdan De Decker (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
DNFAndrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert
DNFBoy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
DNFDanny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
DNFKenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFRobbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFLindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFSasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFCedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFAmaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
DNFGianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFMathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFPiet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
DNFCharles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMarco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFDries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
DNFSenne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFAnthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFSamuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
DNFMichael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
DNFRasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
DNFFlorian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFRyan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFNiccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
DNFLuca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
DNFElmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Readynez
DNFTom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
DNFKévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
DNFFabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
DNFValentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFJake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
DNFLuke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
DNFToms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
DNSMichael Schär (Swi) CCC Team

Latest on Cyclingnews