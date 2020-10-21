Image 1 of 20 Yves Lampaert wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 20 Lampaert and Declercq in the front group (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 20 Mathieu van der Poel before his crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 20 The wind split the bunch into echelons (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 20 There were a number of crashes as a result of the conditions (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 20 The lead group before it whittled down (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 20 An early break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 20 The bunch on the early roads (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 20 Jasper Stuyven in difficulty (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 20 The riders heading through town for a respite from the wind (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 20 The lead group on the finish circuit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 20 Mathieu van der Poel at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 20 Belgian Frederik Frison of Lotto Soudal lies injured on the ground during the 44th edition of the men's elite race Driedaagse Brugge - De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 20 Yves Lampaert solo at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 20 Yves Lampaet and Tim Declercq in the breakaway at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 20 Tim Declerq in the breakaway at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 20 Yves Lampaert wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 20 Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix), John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal), Jean Pierre Drucker (Bora - Hansgrohe) and Matteo Trentin (CCC) sprint for third place at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 20 Tim Declerq takes second place at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 20 The breakaway at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yves Lampaert won Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne, the final one-day race of the rescheduled 2020 season, after strong winds split the peloton into multiple echelons and caused Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) to crash into a ditch.

Lampaert was one of four Deceuninck-QuickStep riders in the eight-rider group that emerged on the final windswept circuit and then attacked alone into a headwind with seven kilometres to go.

The former Belgian champion screamed at himself to dig deep and at the race motorbikes for time checks before holding on to win alone.

Tim Declercq attacked in the final kilometre to give Deceuninck-QuickStep first and second, with Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) winning the sprint for third. John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal) was fourth.

Van der Poel’s race and 2020 road season ended with 16km to go as he was trying to move up on the sheltered side of the group. He was caught by a gust of wind and went down into the deep ditch. He appeared dizzy but eventually got up and was taken to the finish in a team car.

