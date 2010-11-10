Trending

Eritrea wins team time trial

South Africa, Ethiopia complete podium

Full Results
1Eritrea0:54:12
Daniel Teklehaimanot
Meron Russom
Tesfai Teklit
Frekalsi Debesai
2South Africa0:02:19
Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg
Luthando Kaka
Jasson Bakke
3Ethiopia0:03:08
Msgena Kindeya
Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw
Goton Mebrahtu Biru
4Algeria0:03:14
Hichem Chabane
Azzedine Lagab
Abdelmalek Madani
5Namibia0:03:44
Dan Craven
Lotto Petrus
Victor Krohne
6Kenya0:03:44
Paul Agorir
Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo
Samuel Mwangi
7Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:03:49
Mohamed Ali Almabruk
Fathi Ahmed Atunsi
Ahmed Youssef Belgasem
8Egypt0:04:54
Ibrahim James Yousef
Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed
Eddin Asran Osama Hussam
9Rwanda0:06:50
Gasore Hategeka
Nicodem Habiyambere
Abraham Ruhumuriza
10Cameroon0:06:52
Martinien Tega
Raoul Herve Mbah
Dieunedort Simo Sando
11Ivory Coast0:07:09
Issiaka Fofana
Issiaka Cisse
Mamadou Coulibaly
12Zimbabwe0:09:14
David Martin
Bright Chipongo
Glenn Morgan
13Ghana0:10:43
Samuel Anim
Henry Tetteh Dgangmah
Aminu Mohammed
14Seychelles0:11:00
Andy Rose
Francis Louis
Edward Pothin
15Uganda0:14:19
David Matovu
Sebastian Kigongo
Brigt Sam Muwonge

