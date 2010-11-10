Eritrea wins team time trial
South Africa, Ethiopia complete podium
|1
|Eritrea
|0:54:12
|Daniel Teklehaimanot
|Meron Russom
|Tesfai Teklit
|Frekalsi Debesai
|2
|South Africa
|0:02:19
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg
|Luthando Kaka
|Jasson Bakke
|3
|Ethiopia
|0:03:08
|Msgena Kindeya
|Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw
|Goton Mebrahtu Biru
|4
|Algeria
|0:03:14
|Hichem Chabane
|Azzedine Lagab
|Abdelmalek Madani
|5
|Namibia
|0:03:44
|Dan Craven
|Lotto Petrus
|Victor Krohne
|6
|Kenya
|0:03:44
|Paul Agorir
|Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo
|Samuel Mwangi
|7
|Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:03:49
|Mohamed Ali Almabruk
|Fathi Ahmed Atunsi
|Ahmed Youssef Belgasem
|8
|Egypt
|0:04:54
|Ibrahim James Yousef
|Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed
|Eddin Asran Osama Hussam
|9
|Rwanda
|0:06:50
|Gasore Hategeka
|Nicodem Habiyambere
|Abraham Ruhumuriza
|10
|Cameroon
|0:06:52
|Martinien Tega
|Raoul Herve Mbah
|Dieunedort Simo Sando
|11
|Ivory Coast
|0:07:09
|Issiaka Fofana
|Issiaka Cisse
|Mamadou Coulibaly
|12
|Zimbabwe
|0:09:14
|David Martin
|Bright Chipongo
|Glenn Morgan
|13
|Ghana
|0:10:43
|Samuel Anim
|Henry Tetteh Dgangmah
|Aminu Mohammed
|14
|Seychelles
|0:11:00
|Andy Rose
|Francis Louis
|Edward Pothin
|15
|Uganda
|0:14:19
|David Matovu
|Sebastian Kigongo
|Brigt Sam Muwonge
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy