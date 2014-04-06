Trending

Image 1 of 13

Jack Beckinsale (Avanti) won the final stage of the Adelaide Tour

(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)
Image 2 of 13

Brodie Talbot held onto his race lead

(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)
Image 3 of 13

Brodie Talbot (BudgetForklifts)

(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)
Image 4 of 13

Drapac driving the pace

(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)
Image 5 of 13

Overall winner of the Adelaide Tour was Brodie Talbot (BudgetForklifts)

(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)
Image 6 of 13

Avanti Racing Team

(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)
Image 7 of 13

Brodie Talbot (Budget Forklifts) in the leaders jersey

(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)
Image 8 of 13

The finihsline...

(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)
Image 9 of 13

Drapac were hoping to grab the stage win today

(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)
Image 10 of 13

BudgetForkifts in control

(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)
Image 11 of 13

Mark O'Brien (Avanti Racing Team) in the front of the bunch

(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)
Image 12 of 13

Wes Sulzberger (Drapac)

(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)
Image 13 of 13

The jersey leaders before the start of stage 4

(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)

The final day 82km dash around Newton ended with Jack Beckinsale (Avanti) out sprinting Ryan Thomas (GPM) and teammate Joe Cooper while Brodie Talbot was untroubled in claiming the 2014 Adelaide Tour. Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) held onto her race lead to record her first overall victory at NRS level. 

"Yeah it was a good win, my first for the season so I'm really happy," Beckinsale said after winning the stage. 

"The idea for me was to sit in and look for the sprint but we had Mark O'Brien in there riding pretty strong on the front. I saw a few time gaps from the Drapac crew because they were riding for Wes (Sulzberger) up the road. Once Joe (Cooper) and one of the other Drapac boys came across the break I was pretty confident that we would stay away."

Talbot's winning margin was 24 seconds ahead of Wes Sulzberger (Drapac), who was the first leader of the race, and a further 44 seconds in front of Keagan Girdlestone (Lightsview).

Early in the race a breakaway of five formed six laps into the 22 laps the riders were confronted with which including Sulzberger. his brother and teammate Bernard Sulzberger and Beckinsale who bridged a 10 second gap to the five riders of Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Racing), Mark O’Brien (Avanti Racing), Matthew Jackson and Thomas and Angus Tobin (Search2Retain).

With the  three Drapac riders in the break, the gap quickly extended to 26 seconds as Sulzberger became the virtual leader on the road ahead of Talbot but the BudgetForklifts team was in control.  Drapac tried to send another rider in Lachlan Norris to the leaders and was joined by Cooper with just four laps remaining.

As the bell was rung, the leaders had a gap of just nine seconds and were left to fight it out for the final stage of the Adelaide Tour but with their advantage cut down by the chasing bunch, there was no dramatic change to the overall classification.

A clearly elated Talbot explained it was far from an easy day in the saddle: "It's awesome, I'm so stoked with it, it was a great team effort today. It all came together and we were able to pull it off. We just wanted to try and keep a nice light tempo all day. It made up a bit nervous having Wes (Sulzberger) up there but we all stayed together to stay on top of things.

"Joe Cooper has the most horsepower in the NRS so once he got across the break it made us a bit nervous but with my team behind me we were able to keep things in check.

"In the end we just tried to race to the line and if I could do that I was fairly confident that we would stay within the time gap that we needed."

Final Women's result

Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) proved too strong across the four stages to take the first women's NRS event of 2014, the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour.

Wardlaw, 36-years-of-age, rode herself into the Tour lead following her solo victory in Friday’s Woodside road race and maintained a 25 second lead to stage one victor Ruth Corset (Holden Women’s Cycling) throughout Saturday and Sunday’s 42km criterium and 60km kermesse.

"Our goal for this tour was to win the team’s classification and we want to keep that consistent throughout the NRS and the first stage set us up quite nicely with 4 of us in the top 10, which really set us up well for the rest of the tour so we had a lot of cards to play and it just pulled off so well in stage 2 and we carried that forward yesterday and today we finished of with a pretty solid effort on the Kermesse," Wardlaw said.

Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo/VIS) was third overall, 54 seconds in arrears.

Wardlaw started the 2014 season by winning the 2014 time trial national championship in January and has continued her good from into April.

"It's always a tough one to finish off with and I must say this is the first time I've been in the yellow jersey and it’s very nerve wracking, but we had a lot to team support out there today and we were determined not to let it go," Wardlaw said.

Hometown girlJessica Mundy (SASI) broke free from the fast paced peloton in Cambelltown with just three of 16 laps left to race to claim the win while her teammate Annette Edmondson took out the bunch sprint for second place, ahead of Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor).

"It was really special to win the final stage of the tour and to have the team of SASI girls to help me out it was," Mundy said after the win.

"I think I came good perfectly towards the end, it was definitely good to have the legs back particularly after (what happened in) the second stage. It’s definitely great to have team SASI and Tim (Dekker) helps us out and everyone has been riding well withn the team so it’s been great.”

"We worked well as a team and we were trying to get Nettie (Edmondson) up for the sprint jersey. We had Alex Manly and Danielle McKinnirey doing a great job in the bunch and we had a plan that if no one had gone away towards the end that we'd try to get a break up the road.

"This is my first NRS win so it's pretty special and it’s great to be able to achieve it with the SASI team on home soil, so yeah, it’s great."

Results

Stage 4 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team1:46:36
2Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
3Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
4Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
5Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:00:06
6Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Scody Downunder0:00:10
7Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
8George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team0:00:12
9Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
10Samuel Wood (Aus) GPM
11Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
12Shaun Lewis (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
13Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
14Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
15Darcy Woolley (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
16Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV)
17Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
18Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
19Stuart Shaw (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
20Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
21Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
22Sam Welsford (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
23Sam Crome (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
24Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
25James Szollosi (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
26Kane Macri (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
27Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight
28Keegan Aitchison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
29Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
30Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
31Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
32Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
33Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
34Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
35Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:23
36Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
37Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:32
38Russell Van Hout (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
39Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
40Tom Robinson (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
41Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:00:43
42Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:00
43Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:09
44Raphael Freienstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:14
45Brad Davies (Aus) Team Scody Downunder0:01:17
46Leo Simmonds (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:01:27
47Daniel Nelson (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:01:29
48James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
49Joshua Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development
50Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
51Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:01:32
52Alistair Crameri (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:01:38
53Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:43
54Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:48
55Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
56Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
57Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing
58Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
59Frederick Bonail (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
60Russell Gill (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
61Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
62Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
63Liam White (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
64Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
65Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
66Matthew Leonard (Aus) Team Seight
67Samuel Volkers (Aus) Team Scody Downunder0:03:00
68Rowan Dever (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
69Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM
70Edward Bissaker (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
71Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
72Conor Murtagh (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
73Bradley Mills (Aus) GPM
74Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
75Aden Reynolds (Aus) SUVelo Racing
76Jake Magee (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
77Tristan Jones (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
78Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM
79Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
80Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
81Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
82Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
83Mathew Marshall (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
84Karl Evans (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
85Michael Jaeger (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
86Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
87Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
88Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
89Nicholas Wood (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)0:04:00
90Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
91Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
92Tyler Spurrell (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
93Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
94Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
95Aden De Jager (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
96Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
97Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
98Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
99Paul Edelstein (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
100Matthew Lane (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:05:00
101James Cummings (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
102Sean Whitfield (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
103Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
104Matthew Holmes (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
105Alex Nazarewicz (Aus) SUVelo Racing
106Tamas Allenby (Aus) SUVelo Racing
107Nicholas Squillari (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
108Cameron Harrison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
109Cameron Spears (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
110Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM
111Andrew Ward (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
112Michael Mcgee (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
113Mark Chadwick (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
114Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
115Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
116Ryan Johnson (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
117Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM
118Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
119Elliot Kippen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
120Ben Marshall (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
121David Fumpson (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
122Joseph Higginson (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
123Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
124Kierin Lewis (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development0:06:00
125Tirian McManus (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
126Mark Fagg (Aus) Team Seight
127Ashley Hawker (Aus) Team Seight
128Mark Rowling (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
129Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
130David Melville (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:07:00
131Aaron Jones (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
132Stephen Kavanagh (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
133Samuel Layzell (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
134Douglas Freeburn (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
135Mitchell Carrington (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
136Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Team Seight
137Carsten Chapman (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
138Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
139Allan Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
140Mark Scouller (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
141Lemuel Leeprovisional (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
142Thomas Allford (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
143Jonathan Stephens (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
144Jackson Law (Aus) GPM
145Jake Grierson (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:08:00
146David Spessot (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
147Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
148Lucien Keene (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
149Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
150Luke Williams (Aus) SUVelo Racing
DNFAlexander Walker (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
DNSBen Carman (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
DNSBrad Hannaford (Aus) SUVelo Racing

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team5pts
2Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM3
3Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
4Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team3
3Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
4Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Lap 15 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team5pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
3Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
4Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM1

Lap 22 Sprint (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team5pts
2Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM3
3Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team2
4Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Hill Climbs - Lap 5 climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team5pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
3Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team2
4Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM1

Lap 10 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team5pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
3Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
4Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Lap 15 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team5pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
3Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
4Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM1

Lap 18 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team3
3Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
4Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team5:19:58
2Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:25
3African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:26
4CharterMason Giant Racing
5health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:46
6Team Lightsview0:01:17
7Team Budget Forklifts0:01:43
8Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
9GPM0:03:02
10Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:03:08
11Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:03:14
12Team Scody Downunder0:04:17
13Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:19
14Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:04:28
15Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:04:29
16ISC/Godfrey Pembroke0:06:50
17Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:08:02
18SASI Cycling Team
19Team Polygon Australia
20Team Seight0:08:50
21SUVelo Racing0:10:38
22Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:15:50
23Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts8:47:05
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:12
3Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:00:44
4Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:00:51
5Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:56
6Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:01:03
7Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:23
8Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:01:45
9Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:01:52
10Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:02:31
11Sam Crome (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing0:02:35
12Sam Welsford (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:04
13Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
14Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
15Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:04:48
16Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:05:48
17Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:06:37
18Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:06:41
19Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:06:55
20Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:07:48
21Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:08:01
22Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:15
23Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM0:09:11
24Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:09:17
25Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:09:27
26Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing0:09:41
27Stuart Shaw (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
28Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:09:44
29Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:09:52
30Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:09:57
31Russell Van Hout (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:10:01
32Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:10:02
33Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:07
34Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:11
35Kane Macri (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:10:14
36Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight0:10:38
37Alistair Crameri (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:10:44
38Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:49
39Joshua Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development0:10:55
40Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Scody Downunder0:11:01
41Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:12:02
42Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:12:06
43Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:12:20
44Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM0:12:22
45George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team0:12:33
46Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:13:29
47Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:13:48
48Leo Simmonds (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:13:59
49Tom Robinson (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:14:03
50Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:14:05
51Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:15:09
52Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:15:11
53Frederick Bonail (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)0:15:38
54Liam White (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:16:07
55Aden De Jager (Aus) Team Scody Downunder0:16:14
56Samuel Wood (Aus) GPM0:16:29
57Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:16:32
58Tristan Jones (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:16:37
59Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:16:43
60Russell Gill (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
61Elliot Kippen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:16:50
62Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing0:17:25
63Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM0:17:47
64David Melville (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:18:50
65Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:19:52
66Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
67Keegan Aitchison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development0:19:54
68Matthew Leonard (Aus) Team Seight0:20:47
69Darcy Woolley (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:21:00
70Ben Marshall (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:21:49
71Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Team Scody Downunder0:21:57
72Cameron Spears (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:21:58
73James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:22:58
74Matthew Lane (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:22:59
75Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:23:45
76Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:23:55
77Edward Bissaker (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:24:23
78Michael Jaeger (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:25:32
79Mark Chadwick (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)0:27:04
80Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:27:08
81Cameron Harrison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development0:27:18
82Luke Williams (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:28:31
83Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing0:28:50
84Lucien Keene (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)0:29:21
85Raphael Freienstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:29:43
86Shaun Lewis (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)0:29:48
87James Szollosi (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:31:24
88Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing0:31:37
89Jake Magee (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing0:31:58
90Samuel Volkers (Aus) Team Scody Downunder0:32:18
91Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:34:08
92Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:34:18
93James Cummings (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:35:22
94Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team0:35:27
95Joseph Higginson (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast0:37:12
96Allan Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast0:38:11
97Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team0:40:07
98Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:43:24
99Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development0:45:23
100Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:46:33
101Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:47:17
102Rowan Dever (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:49:18
103Brad Davies (Aus) Team Scody Downunder0:49:37
104Daniel Nelson (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:49:41
105Conor Murtagh (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing0:49:44
106Aden Reynolds (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:49:59
107David Fumpson (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:50:28
108Paul Edelstein (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development0:50:34
109Karl Evans (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:51:18
110Tamas Allenby (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:51:19
111Alex Nazarewicz (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:51:20
112Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI Cycling Team0:51:33
113Ryan Johnson (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)0:52:01
114Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:52:28
115Tyler Spurrell (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:52:29
116Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:52:42
117Kierin Lewis (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development0:52:44
118Mathew Marshall (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:54:02
119Nicholas Wood (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)0:54:33
120Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:54:46
121Sean Whitfield (Aus) Team Scody Downunder0:54:51
122Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:55:05
123Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI Cycling Team0:55:19
124Ashley Hawker (Aus) Team Seight0:56:04
125Mark Fagg (Aus) Team Seight0:56:33
126Bradley Mills (Aus) GPM0:56:39
127Samuel Layzell (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:56:51
128Stephen Kavanagh (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:57:33
129Mitchell Carrington (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
130Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM0:57:35
131Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:57:50
132Jake Grierson (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:58:04
133Aaron Jones (Aus) Team Polygon Australia1:00:06
134Andrew Ward (Aus) Team Polygon Australia1:00:33
135Michael Mcgee (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast1:01:34
136Nicholas Squillari (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
137Mark Rowling (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1:02:34
138Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast1:03:03
139Lemuel Leeprovisional (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1:04:03
140Douglas Freeburn (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development1:04:35
141Matthew Holmes (Aus) SASI Cycling Team1:04:44
142Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM1:05:20
143Thomas Allford (Aus) SASI Cycling Team1:05:33
144Mark Scouller (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast1:05:37
145Carsten Chapman (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team1:06:04
146Jonathan Stephens (Aus) SASI Cycling Team1:07:56
147Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Team Seight1:08:33
148David Spessot (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1:09:33
149Tirian McManus (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development1:15:06

Sprint Classification final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing14pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling13
3Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team13
4George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team13
5Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team8
6Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
7Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7
8Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM7
9Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team6
10Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team5
11Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team4
12Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team3
13Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
14Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts3
15Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage3
16Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling2
17Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
18Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
19Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts2
20Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage2
21Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing2
22Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts1
23Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts1
24Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1
25Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts1

Hill Climb Classification final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team20pts
2Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team15
3Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling15
4Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing11
5George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team10
6Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
7Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
8Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts6
9Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling5
10Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
11Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team3
12Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage3
13Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team3
14Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team2
15Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team2
16Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM2
17Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team2
18Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team2
19Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
20Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts1
21Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling1
22Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts1
23Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing1
24Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

Young Rider Classification final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV)8:47:49
2Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:01:47
3Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:06:11
4Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM0:08:27
5Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:08:43
6Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing0:08:57
7Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:09:08
8Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight0:09:54
9Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:11:18
10Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:13:21

Teams General Classification final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team26:22:52
2Team Budget Forklifts0:04:25
3African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:05:57
4health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:07:38
5Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:00
6Team Lightsview0:17:12
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:21:48
8CharterMason Giant Racing0:24:03
9Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:24:41
10Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:24:45
11Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:25:34
12GPM0:31:35
13Team Scody Downunder0:32:50
14Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:41:14
15Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:41:57
16ISC/Godfrey Pembroke0:44:06
17Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:48:54
18Team Polygon Australia1:13:24
19SASI Cycling Team1:19:00
20Team Seight1:25:52
21SUVelo Racing1:54:17
22Paradice Investment Cycling Team2:06:31
23Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team2:13:48

NRS Teams Aggregate: Standings after 2014 Adelaide Tour - Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team45pts
2Team Budget Forklifts37
3Drapac Professional Cycling27
4African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team19
5health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team15
6CharterMason Giant Racing11
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team10
8Bianchi DCM Arbitrage9
9Data#3 Symantec Racing Team6
10GPM4
11Swiss Wellness Cycling Team3
12Essendon Skoda Cycling Team2
13Skoda St. George2
14SUVelo Racing2
15Wormall Civil CCS1
16Team Scody Downunder1
17Team Direct Asia1
18Subaru Albion NRS Development Team1
19Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1
20Team Polygon Australia1
21SASI Cycling Team1
22Team Seight1
23Paradice Investment Cycling Team1
24Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team1
25GDT Racing1
25Hall Cycle Training1
25Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan1
25Total Sports NeilPryde Team1

NRS Aggregate: Standings after 2014 Adelaide Tour - Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team23pts
2Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts17
3Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling13
4Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts12
5Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Avanti Racing Team)9
6Travis Meyer (Drapac Pro Cycling)9
7Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV)8
8Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team8
9Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team8
10Scott Law (Aus) Avanti Racing Team7
11Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts5
12Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team5
13Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing5
14Adam Phelan (Drapac Pro Cycling)4
15Michael Cupitt ( Team Budget Forklifts )3

Stage 4 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Mundy (SASI Cycling Team)1:30:02
2Annette Edmondson (SASI Cycling Team)0:00:10
3Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)
4Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
5Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Super Store)
6Kristy Glover (Bicycle Super Store)
7Davina Summers (Boss Racing Team)
8Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo Vis Women's Road Team)
9Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo Vis Women's Road Team)
10Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Super Store)

Final classification after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Super Store)7:48:52
2Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:00:25
3Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo Vis Women's Road Team)0:00:54
4Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)0:00:57
5Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo Vis Women's Road Team)0:01:00
6Jenelle Crooks (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:01:22
7Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Super Store)0:01:25
8Kristy Glover (Bicycle Super Store)0:01:38
9Alexandra Manly (Specialized Securitor)0:01:44
10Ruby Livingstone (Boss Racing Team)0:01:59

