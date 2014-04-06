Image 1 of 13 Jack Beckinsale (Avanti) won the final stage of the Adelaide Tour (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 2 of 13 Brodie Talbot held onto his race lead (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 3 of 13 Brodie Talbot (BudgetForklifts) (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 4 of 13 Drapac driving the pace (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 5 of 13 Overall winner of the Adelaide Tour was Brodie Talbot (BudgetForklifts) (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 6 of 13 Avanti Racing Team (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 7 of 13 Brodie Talbot (Budget Forklifts) in the leaders jersey (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 8 of 13 The finihsline... (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 9 of 13 Drapac were hoping to grab the stage win today (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 10 of 13 BudgetForkifts in control (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 11 of 13 Mark O'Brien (Avanti Racing Team) in the front of the bunch (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 12 of 13 Wes Sulzberger (Drapac) (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 13 of 13 The jersey leaders before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)

The final day 82km dash around Newton ended with Jack Beckinsale (Avanti) out sprinting Ryan Thomas (GPM) and teammate Joe Cooper while Brodie Talbot was untroubled in claiming the 2014 Adelaide Tour. Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) held onto her race lead to record her first overall victory at NRS level.

"Yeah it was a good win, my first for the season so I'm really happy," Beckinsale said after winning the stage.

"The idea for me was to sit in and look for the sprint but we had Mark O'Brien in there riding pretty strong on the front. I saw a few time gaps from the Drapac crew because they were riding for Wes (Sulzberger) up the road. Once Joe (Cooper) and one of the other Drapac boys came across the break I was pretty confident that we would stay away."

Talbot's winning margin was 24 seconds ahead of Wes Sulzberger (Drapac), who was the first leader of the race, and a further 44 seconds in front of Keagan Girdlestone (Lightsview).

Early in the race a breakaway of five formed six laps into the 22 laps the riders were confronted with which including Sulzberger. his brother and teammate Bernard Sulzberger and Beckinsale who bridged a 10 second gap to the five riders of Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Racing), Mark O’Brien (Avanti Racing), Matthew Jackson and Thomas and Angus Tobin (Search2Retain).

With the three Drapac riders in the break, the gap quickly extended to 26 seconds as Sulzberger became the virtual leader on the road ahead of Talbot but the BudgetForklifts team was in control. Drapac tried to send another rider in Lachlan Norris to the leaders and was joined by Cooper with just four laps remaining.

As the bell was rung, the leaders had a gap of just nine seconds and were left to fight it out for the final stage of the Adelaide Tour but with their advantage cut down by the chasing bunch, there was no dramatic change to the overall classification.

A clearly elated Talbot explained it was far from an easy day in the saddle: "It's awesome, I'm so stoked with it, it was a great team effort today. It all came together and we were able to pull it off. We just wanted to try and keep a nice light tempo all day. It made up a bit nervous having Wes (Sulzberger) up there but we all stayed together to stay on top of things.

"Joe Cooper has the most horsepower in the NRS so once he got across the break it made us a bit nervous but with my team behind me we were able to keep things in check.

"In the end we just tried to race to the line and if I could do that I was fairly confident that we would stay within the time gap that we needed."

Final Women's result

Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) proved too strong across the four stages to take the first women's NRS event of 2014, the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour.

Wardlaw, 36-years-of-age, rode herself into the Tour lead following her solo victory in Friday’s Woodside road race and maintained a 25 second lead to stage one victor Ruth Corset (Holden Women’s Cycling) throughout Saturday and Sunday’s 42km criterium and 60km kermesse.

"Our goal for this tour was to win the team’s classification and we want to keep that consistent throughout the NRS and the first stage set us up quite nicely with 4 of us in the top 10, which really set us up well for the rest of the tour so we had a lot of cards to play and it just pulled off so well in stage 2 and we carried that forward yesterday and today we finished of with a pretty solid effort on the Kermesse," Wardlaw said.

Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo/VIS) was third overall, 54 seconds in arrears.

Wardlaw started the 2014 season by winning the 2014 time trial national championship in January and has continued her good from into April.

"It's always a tough one to finish off with and I must say this is the first time I've been in the yellow jersey and it’s very nerve wracking, but we had a lot to team support out there today and we were determined not to let it go," Wardlaw said.

Hometown girlJessica Mundy (SASI) broke free from the fast paced peloton in Cambelltown with just three of 16 laps left to race to claim the win while her teammate Annette Edmondson took out the bunch sprint for second place, ahead of Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor).

"It was really special to win the final stage of the tour and to have the team of SASI girls to help me out it was," Mundy said after the win.

"I think I came good perfectly towards the end, it was definitely good to have the legs back particularly after (what happened in) the second stage. It’s definitely great to have team SASI and Tim (Dekker) helps us out and everyone has been riding well withn the team so it’s been great.”

"We worked well as a team and we were trying to get Nettie (Edmondson) up for the sprint jersey. We had Alex Manly and Danielle McKinnirey doing a great job in the bunch and we had a plan that if no one had gone away towards the end that we'd try to get a break up the road.

"This is my first NRS win so it's pretty special and it’s great to be able to achieve it with the SASI team on home soil, so yeah, it’s great."

Results

Stage 4 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 1:46:36 2 Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM 3 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 4 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:00:06 6 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 0:00:10 7 Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 8 George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:00:12 9 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 Samuel Wood (Aus) GPM 11 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 12 Shaun Lewis (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 13 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 14 Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 15 Darcy Woolley (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 16 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV) 17 Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 18 Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 19 Stuart Shaw (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 20 Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 21 Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 22 Sam Welsford (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 23 Sam Crome (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 24 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 25 James Szollosi (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 26 Kane Macri (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 27 Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight 28 Keegan Aitchison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 29 Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 30 Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 31 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 32 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 33 Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 34 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 35 Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:23 36 Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 37 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:32 38 Russell Van Hout (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 39 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 40 Tom Robinson (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 41 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:00:43 42 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:00 43 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:09 44 Raphael Freienstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:14 45 Brad Davies (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 0:01:17 46 Leo Simmonds (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:01:27 47 Daniel Nelson (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:01:29 48 James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 49 Joshua Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development 50 Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 51 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:32 52 Alistair Crameri (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:01:38 53 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:43 54 Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:48 55 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 56 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 57 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing 58 Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 59 Frederick Bonail (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 60 Russell Gill (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 61 Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 62 Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 63 Liam White (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 64 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 65 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 66 Matthew Leonard (Aus) Team Seight 67 Samuel Volkers (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 0:03:00 68 Rowan Dever (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 69 Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM 70 Edward Bissaker (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 71 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 72 Conor Murtagh (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 73 Bradley Mills (Aus) GPM 74 Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 75 Aden Reynolds (Aus) SUVelo Racing 76 Jake Magee (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 77 Tristan Jones (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 78 Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM 79 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 80 Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 81 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 82 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 83 Mathew Marshall (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 84 Karl Evans (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 85 Michael Jaeger (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 86 Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 87 Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 88 Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 89 Nicholas Wood (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 0:04:00 90 Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 91 Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 92 Tyler Spurrell (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 93 Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 94 Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 95 Aden De Jager (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 96 Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 97 Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 98 Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 99 Paul Edelstein (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 100 Matthew Lane (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:05:00 101 James Cummings (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 102 Sean Whitfield (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 103 Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 104 Matthew Holmes (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 105 Alex Nazarewicz (Aus) SUVelo Racing 106 Tamas Allenby (Aus) SUVelo Racing 107 Nicholas Squillari (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 108 Cameron Harrison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 109 Cameron Spears (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 110 Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM 111 Andrew Ward (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 112 Michael Mcgee (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 113 Mark Chadwick (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 114 Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 115 Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 116 Ryan Johnson (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 117 Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM 118 Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 119 Elliot Kippen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 120 Ben Marshall (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 121 David Fumpson (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 122 Joseph Higginson (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 123 Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 124 Kierin Lewis (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 0:06:00 125 Tirian McManus (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 126 Mark Fagg (Aus) Team Seight 127 Ashley Hawker (Aus) Team Seight 128 Mark Rowling (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 129 Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 130 David Melville (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:07:00 131 Aaron Jones (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 132 Stephen Kavanagh (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 133 Samuel Layzell (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 134 Douglas Freeburn (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 135 Mitchell Carrington (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 136 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Team Seight 137 Carsten Chapman (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 138 Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 139 Allan Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 140 Mark Scouller (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 141 Lemuel Leeprovisional (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 142 Thomas Allford (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 143 Jonathan Stephens (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 144 Jackson Law (Aus) GPM 145 Jake Grierson (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:08:00 146 David Spessot (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 147 Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 148 Lucien Keene (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 149 Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 150 Luke Williams (Aus) SUVelo Racing DNF Alexander Walker (Aus) Team Polygon Australia DNS Ben Carman (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team DNS Brad Hannaford (Aus) SUVelo Racing

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 5 pts 2 Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM 3 3 Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 4 Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 3 3 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 4 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Lap 15 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 4 Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM 1

Lap 22 Sprint (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 5 pts 2 Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM 3 3 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 2 4 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Hill Climbs - Lap 5 climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 3 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 2 4 Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM 1

Lap 10 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 4 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Lap 15 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 4 Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM 1

Lap 18 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 3 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 4 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 5:19:58 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:25 3 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:26 4 CharterMason Giant Racing 5 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:46 6 Team Lightsview 0:01:17 7 Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:43 8 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 9 GPM 0:03:02 10 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:03:08 11 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:03:14 12 Team Scody Downunder 0:04:17 13 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:04:19 14 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:04:28 15 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:04:29 16 ISC/Godfrey Pembroke 0:06:50 17 Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:08:02 18 SASI Cycling Team 19 Team Polygon Australia 20 Team Seight 0:08:50 21 SUVelo Racing 0:10:38 22 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:15:50 23 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 8:47:05 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:12 3 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:00:44 4 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:51 5 Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:56 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:03 7 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:23 8 Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:45 9 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:01:52 10 Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:02:31 11 Sam Crome (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:02:35 12 Sam Welsford (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:04 13 Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 14 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 15 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:04:48 16 Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:05:48 17 Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:06:37 18 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:06:41 19 Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:06:55 20 Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:07:48 21 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:08:01 22 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:15 23 Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM 0:09:11 24 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:09:17 25 Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:09:27 26 Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:09:41 27 Stuart Shaw (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 28 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:09:44 29 Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:09:52 30 Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:09:57 31 Russell Van Hout (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:10:01 32 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:10:02 33 Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:07 34 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:11 35 Kane Macri (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:10:14 36 Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight 0:10:38 37 Alistair Crameri (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:10:44 38 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:49 39 Joshua Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development 0:10:55 40 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 0:11:01 41 Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:12:02 42 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:12:06 43 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:12:20 44 Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM 0:12:22 45 George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:12:33 46 Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:13:29 47 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:13:48 48 Leo Simmonds (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:13:59 49 Tom Robinson (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:14:03 50 Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:14:05 51 Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:15:09 52 Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:15:11 53 Frederick Bonail (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 0:15:38 54 Liam White (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:16:07 55 Aden De Jager (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 0:16:14 56 Samuel Wood (Aus) GPM 0:16:29 57 Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:16:32 58 Tristan Jones (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:16:37 59 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:16:43 60 Russell Gill (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 61 Elliot Kippen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:16:50 62 Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:17:25 63 Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM 0:17:47 64 David Melville (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:18:50 65 Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:19:52 66 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 67 Keegan Aitchison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 0:19:54 68 Matthew Leonard (Aus) Team Seight 0:20:47 69 Darcy Woolley (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:21:00 70 Ben Marshall (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:21:49 71 Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 0:21:57 72 Cameron Spears (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:21:58 73 James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:22:58 74 Matthew Lane (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:22:59 75 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:23:45 76 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:23:55 77 Edward Bissaker (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:24:23 78 Michael Jaeger (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:25:32 79 Mark Chadwick (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 0:27:04 80 Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:27:08 81 Cameron Harrison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 0:27:18 82 Luke Williams (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:28:31 83 Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:28:50 84 Lucien Keene (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 0:29:21 85 Raphael Freienstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:29:43 86 Shaun Lewis (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 0:29:48 87 James Szollosi (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:31:24 88 Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:31:37 89 Jake Magee (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:31:58 90 Samuel Volkers (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 0:32:18 91 Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:34:08 92 Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:34:18 93 James Cummings (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:35:22 94 Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:35:27 95 Joseph Higginson (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 0:37:12 96 Allan Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 0:38:11 97 Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:40:07 98 Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:43:24 99 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 0:45:23 100 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:46:33 101 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:47:17 102 Rowan Dever (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:49:18 103 Brad Davies (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 0:49:37 104 Daniel Nelson (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:49:41 105 Conor Murtagh (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:49:44 106 Aden Reynolds (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:49:59 107 David Fumpson (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:50:28 108 Paul Edelstein (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 0:50:34 109 Karl Evans (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:51:18 110 Tamas Allenby (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:51:19 111 Alex Nazarewicz (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:51:20 112 Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:51:33 113 Ryan Johnson (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 0:52:01 114 Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:52:28 115 Tyler Spurrell (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:52:29 116 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:52:42 117 Kierin Lewis (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 0:52:44 118 Mathew Marshall (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:54:02 119 Nicholas Wood (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 0:54:33 120 Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:54:46 121 Sean Whitfield (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 0:54:51 122 Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:55:05 123 Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:55:19 124 Ashley Hawker (Aus) Team Seight 0:56:04 125 Mark Fagg (Aus) Team Seight 0:56:33 126 Bradley Mills (Aus) GPM 0:56:39 127 Samuel Layzell (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:56:51 128 Stephen Kavanagh (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:57:33 129 Mitchell Carrington (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 130 Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM 0:57:35 131 Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:57:50 132 Jake Grierson (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:58:04 133 Aaron Jones (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 1:00:06 134 Andrew Ward (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 1:00:33 135 Michael Mcgee (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 1:01:34 136 Nicholas Squillari (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 137 Mark Rowling (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 1:02:34 138 Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 1:03:03 139 Lemuel Leeprovisional (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1:04:03 140 Douglas Freeburn (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 1:04:35 141 Matthew Holmes (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 1:04:44 142 Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM 1:05:20 143 Thomas Allford (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 1:05:33 144 Mark Scouller (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 1:05:37 145 Carsten Chapman (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 1:06:04 146 Jonathan Stephens (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 1:07:56 147 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Team Seight 1:08:33 148 David Spessot (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 1:09:33 149 Tirian McManus (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 1:15:06

Sprint Classification final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 14 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 3 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 13 4 George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 13 5 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 8 6 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 7 Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 7 8 Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM 7 9 Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 6 10 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 5 11 Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 4 12 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 3 13 Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 14 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 3 15 Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 3 16 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 2 17 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 18 Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 19 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 2 20 Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 2 21 Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 22 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 1 23 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 1 24 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 25 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Hill Climb Classification final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 15 3 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 4 Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 11 5 George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 10 6 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 7 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 8 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 6 9 Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 5 10 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 11 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 3 12 Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 3 13 Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 3 14 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 2 15 Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 2 16 Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM 2 17 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 2 18 Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 2 19 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 20 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 1 21 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 1 22 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 1 23 Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 24 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

Young Rider Classification final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV) 8:47:49 2 Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:01:47 3 Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:06:11 4 Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM 0:08:27 5 Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:08:43 6 Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:08:57 7 Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:09:08 8 Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight 0:09:54 9 Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:11:18 10 Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:13:21

Teams General Classification final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 26:22:52 2 Team Budget Forklifts 0:04:25 3 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:05:57 4 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:07:38 5 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:16:00 6 Team Lightsview 0:17:12 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:21:48 8 CharterMason Giant Racing 0:24:03 9 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:24:41 10 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:24:45 11 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:25:34 12 GPM 0:31:35 13 Team Scody Downunder 0:32:50 14 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:41:14 15 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:41:57 16 ISC/Godfrey Pembroke 0:44:06 17 Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:48:54 18 Team Polygon Australia 1:13:24 19 SASI Cycling Team 1:19:00 20 Team Seight 1:25:52 21 SUVelo Racing 1:54:17 22 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 2:06:31 23 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 2:13:48

NRS Teams Aggregate: Standings after 2014 Adelaide Tour - Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 45 pts 2 Team Budget Forklifts 37 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 27 4 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 19 5 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 15 6 CharterMason Giant Racing 11 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 10 8 Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 9 9 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 6 10 GPM 4 11 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 3 12 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 2 13 Skoda St. George 2 14 SUVelo Racing 2 15 Wormall Civil CCS 1 16 Team Scody Downunder 1 17 Team Direct Asia 1 18 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 1 19 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 1 20 Team Polygon Australia 1 21 SASI Cycling Team 1 22 Team Seight 1 23 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 1 24 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 1 25 GDT Racing 1 25 Hall Cycle Training 1 25 Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan 1 25 Total Sports NeilPryde Team 1

NRS Aggregate: Standings after 2014 Adelaide Tour - Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 23 pts 2 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 17 3 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 4 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 12 5 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Avanti Racing Team) 9 6 Travis Meyer (Drapac Pro Cycling) 9 7 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV) 8 8 Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 8 9 Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 8 10 Scott Law (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 7 11 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 5 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 5 13 Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 5 14 Adam Phelan (Drapac Pro Cycling) 4 15 Michael Cupitt ( Team Budget Forklifts ) 3

Stage 4 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Mundy (SASI Cycling Team) 1:30:02 2 Annette Edmondson (SASI Cycling Team) 0:00:10 3 Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) 4 Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 5 Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Super Store) 6 Kristy Glover (Bicycle Super Store) 7 Davina Summers (Boss Racing Team) 8 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo Vis Women's Road Team) 9 Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo Vis Women's Road Team) 10 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Super Store)