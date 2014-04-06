Jack Beckinsale claims Avanti's second stage of the Adelaide Tour
Talbot and Wardlaw wrap up their maiden NRS overall titles
The final day 82km dash around Newton ended with Jack Beckinsale (Avanti) out sprinting Ryan Thomas (GPM) and teammate Joe Cooper while Brodie Talbot was untroubled in claiming the 2014 Adelaide Tour. Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) held onto her race lead to record her first overall victory at NRS level.
"Yeah it was a good win, my first for the season so I'm really happy," Beckinsale said after winning the stage.
"The idea for me was to sit in and look for the sprint but we had Mark O'Brien in there riding pretty strong on the front. I saw a few time gaps from the Drapac crew because they were riding for Wes (Sulzberger) up the road. Once Joe (Cooper) and one of the other Drapac boys came across the break I was pretty confident that we would stay away."
Talbot's winning margin was 24 seconds ahead of Wes Sulzberger (Drapac), who was the first leader of the race, and a further 44 seconds in front of Keagan Girdlestone (Lightsview).
Early in the race a breakaway of five formed six laps into the 22 laps the riders were confronted with which including Sulzberger. his brother and teammate Bernard Sulzberger and Beckinsale who bridged a 10 second gap to the five riders of Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Racing), Mark O’Brien (Avanti Racing), Matthew Jackson and Thomas and Angus Tobin (Search2Retain).
With the three Drapac riders in the break, the gap quickly extended to 26 seconds as Sulzberger became the virtual leader on the road ahead of Talbot but the BudgetForklifts team was in control. Drapac tried to send another rider in Lachlan Norris to the leaders and was joined by Cooper with just four laps remaining.
As the bell was rung, the leaders had a gap of just nine seconds and were left to fight it out for the final stage of the Adelaide Tour but with their advantage cut down by the chasing bunch, there was no dramatic change to the overall classification.
A clearly elated Talbot explained it was far from an easy day in the saddle: "It's awesome, I'm so stoked with it, it was a great team effort today. It all came together and we were able to pull it off. We just wanted to try and keep a nice light tempo all day. It made up a bit nervous having Wes (Sulzberger) up there but we all stayed together to stay on top of things.
"Joe Cooper has the most horsepower in the NRS so once he got across the break it made us a bit nervous but with my team behind me we were able to keep things in check.
"In the end we just tried to race to the line and if I could do that I was fairly confident that we would stay within the time gap that we needed."
Final Women's result
Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) proved too strong across the four stages to take the first women's NRS event of 2014, the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour.
Wardlaw, 36-years-of-age, rode herself into the Tour lead following her solo victory in Friday’s Woodside road race and maintained a 25 second lead to stage one victor Ruth Corset (Holden Women’s Cycling) throughout Saturday and Sunday’s 42km criterium and 60km kermesse.
"Our goal for this tour was to win the team’s classification and we want to keep that consistent throughout the NRS and the first stage set us up quite nicely with 4 of us in the top 10, which really set us up well for the rest of the tour so we had a lot of cards to play and it just pulled off so well in stage 2 and we carried that forward yesterday and today we finished of with a pretty solid effort on the Kermesse," Wardlaw said.
Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo/VIS) was third overall, 54 seconds in arrears.
Wardlaw started the 2014 season by winning the 2014 time trial national championship in January and has continued her good from into April.
"It's always a tough one to finish off with and I must say this is the first time I've been in the yellow jersey and it’s very nerve wracking, but we had a lot to team support out there today and we were determined not to let it go," Wardlaw said.
Hometown girlJessica Mundy (SASI) broke free from the fast paced peloton in Cambelltown with just three of 16 laps left to race to claim the win while her teammate Annette Edmondson took out the bunch sprint for second place, ahead of Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor).
"It was really special to win the final stage of the tour and to have the team of SASI girls to help me out it was," Mundy said after the win.
"I think I came good perfectly towards the end, it was definitely good to have the legs back particularly after (what happened in) the second stage. It’s definitely great to have team SASI and Tim (Dekker) helps us out and everyone has been riding well withn the team so it’s been great.”
"We worked well as a team and we were trying to get Nettie (Edmondson) up for the sprint jersey. We had Alex Manly and Danielle McKinnirey doing a great job in the bunch and we had a plan that if no one had gone away towards the end that we'd try to get a break up the road.
"This is my first NRS win so it's pretty special and it’s great to be able to achieve it with the SASI team on home soil, so yeah, it’s great."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|1:46:36
|2
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
|3
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:00:06
|6
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|0:00:10
|7
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|9
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Samuel Wood (Aus) GPM
|11
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|12
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|13
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|14
|Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|15
|Darcy Woolley (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|16
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|17
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|18
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|19
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|20
|Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|21
|Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|22
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|23
|Sam Crome (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|24
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|25
|James Szollosi (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|26
|Kane Macri (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|27
|Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight
|28
|Keegan Aitchison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|29
|Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|30
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|31
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|32
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|33
|Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|34
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|35
|Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:23
|36
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|37
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:32
|38
|Russell Van Hout (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|39
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|40
|Tom Robinson (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|41
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:00:43
|42
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:00
|43
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:09
|44
|Raphael Freienstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:14
|45
|Brad Davies (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|0:01:17
|46
|Leo Simmonds (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|47
|Daniel Nelson (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:01:29
|48
|James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|49
|Joshua Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|50
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|51
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:32
|52
|Alistair Crameri (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|53
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:43
|54
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:48
|55
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|56
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|57
|Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|58
|Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|59
|Frederick Bonail (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|60
|Russell Gill (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|61
|Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|62
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|63
|Liam White (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|64
|Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|65
|Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|66
|Matthew Leonard (Aus) Team Seight
|67
|Samuel Volkers (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|0:03:00
|68
|Rowan Dever (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|69
|Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM
|70
|Edward Bissaker (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|71
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|72
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|73
|Bradley Mills (Aus) GPM
|74
|Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|75
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|76
|Jake Magee (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|77
|Tristan Jones (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|78
|Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM
|79
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|80
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|81
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|82
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|83
|Mathew Marshall (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|84
|Karl Evans (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|85
|Michael Jaeger (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|86
|Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|87
|Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|88
|Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|89
|Nicholas Wood (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|0:04:00
|90
|Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|91
|Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|92
|Tyler Spurrell (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|93
|Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|94
|Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|95
|Aden De Jager (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|96
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|97
|Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|98
|Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|99
|Paul Edelstein (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|100
|Matthew Lane (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:05:00
|101
|James Cummings (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|102
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|103
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|104
|Matthew Holmes (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|105
|Alex Nazarewicz (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|106
|Tamas Allenby (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|107
|Nicholas Squillari (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|108
|Cameron Harrison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|109
|Cameron Spears (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|110
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM
|111
|Andrew Ward (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|112
|Michael Mcgee (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|113
|Mark Chadwick (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|114
|Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|115
|Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|116
|Ryan Johnson (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|117
|Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM
|118
|Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|119
|Elliot Kippen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|120
|Ben Marshall (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|121
|David Fumpson (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|122
|Joseph Higginson (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|123
|Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|124
|Kierin Lewis (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|0:06:00
|125
|Tirian McManus (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|126
|Mark Fagg (Aus) Team Seight
|127
|Ashley Hawker (Aus) Team Seight
|128
|Mark Rowling (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|129
|Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|130
|David Melville (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:07:00
|131
|Aaron Jones (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|132
|Stephen Kavanagh (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|133
|Samuel Layzell (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|134
|Douglas Freeburn (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|135
|Mitchell Carrington (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|136
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Team Seight
|137
|Carsten Chapman (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|138
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|139
|Allan Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|140
|Mark Scouller (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|141
|Lemuel Leeprovisional (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|142
|Thomas Allford (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|143
|Jonathan Stephens (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|144
|Jackson Law (Aus) GPM
|145
|Jake Grierson (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:08:00
|146
|David Spessot (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|147
|Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|148
|Lucien Keene (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|149
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|150
|Luke Williams (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|DNF
|Alexander Walker (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|DNS
|Ben Carman (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|DNS
|Brad Hannaford (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
|3
|3
|Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|3
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|4
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|4
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
|3
|3
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|4
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|3
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|4
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|4
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|4
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|4
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|5:19:58
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:25
|3
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|4
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|6
|Team Lightsview
|0:01:17
|7
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:43
|8
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|9
|GPM
|0:03:02
|10
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:03:08
|11
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:03:14
|12
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:04:17
|13
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:19
|14
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|15
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|16
|ISC/Godfrey Pembroke
|0:06:50
|17
|Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:08:02
|18
|SASI Cycling Team
|19
|Team Polygon Australia
|20
|Team Seight
|0:08:50
|21
|SUVelo Racing
|0:10:38
|22
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:15:50
|23
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|8:47:05
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:12
|3
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:00:44
|4
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:51
|5
|Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:03
|7
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:23
|8
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:45
|9
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:01:52
|10
|Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|11
|Sam Crome (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:02:35
|12
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:04
|13
|Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|14
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|15
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:04:48
|16
|Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|17
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:06:37
|18
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|19
|Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:06:55
|20
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:07:48
|21
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:08:01
|22
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:15
|23
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
|0:09:11
|24
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:09:17
|25
|Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:09:27
|26
|Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:09:41
|27
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|28
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:09:44
|29
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:09:52
|30
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:09:57
|31
|Russell Van Hout (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:10:01
|32
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:10:02
|33
|Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:07
|34
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:11
|35
|Kane Macri (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:10:14
|36
|Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight
|0:10:38
|37
|Alistair Crameri (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:10:44
|38
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:49
|39
|Joshua Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|0:10:55
|40
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|0:11:01
|41
|Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:12:02
|42
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:12:06
|43
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:12:20
|44
|Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM
|0:12:22
|45
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|0:12:33
|46
|Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:13:29
|47
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:13:48
|48
|Leo Simmonds (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:13:59
|49
|Tom Robinson (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:14:03
|50
|Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:14:05
|51
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:15:09
|52
|Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:15:11
|53
|Frederick Bonail (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|0:15:38
|54
|Liam White (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:16:07
|55
|Aden De Jager (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|0:16:14
|56
|Samuel Wood (Aus) GPM
|0:16:29
|57
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:16:32
|58
|Tristan Jones (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:16:37
|59
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:16:43
|60
|Russell Gill (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|61
|Elliot Kippen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:16:50
|62
|Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:17:25
|63
|Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM
|0:17:47
|64
|David Melville (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:18:50
|65
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:19:52
|66
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|67
|Keegan Aitchison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|0:19:54
|68
|Matthew Leonard (Aus) Team Seight
|0:20:47
|69
|Darcy Woolley (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:21:00
|70
|Ben Marshall (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:21:49
|71
|Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|0:21:57
|72
|Cameron Spears (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:21:58
|73
|James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:22:58
|74
|Matthew Lane (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:22:59
|75
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:23:45
|76
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:23:55
|77
|Edward Bissaker (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:24:23
|78
|Michael Jaeger (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:25:32
|79
|Mark Chadwick (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|0:27:04
|80
|Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:27:08
|81
|Cameron Harrison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|0:27:18
|82
|Luke Williams (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:28:31
|83
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:28:50
|84
|Lucien Keene (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|0:29:21
|85
|Raphael Freienstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:29:43
|86
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|0:29:48
|87
|James Szollosi (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:31:24
|88
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:31:37
|89
|Jake Magee (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:31:58
|90
|Samuel Volkers (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|0:32:18
|91
|Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:34:08
|92
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:34:18
|93
|James Cummings (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:35:22
|94
|Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|0:35:27
|95
|Joseph Higginson (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|0:37:12
|96
|Allan Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|0:38:11
|97
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|0:40:07
|98
|Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:43:24
|99
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|0:45:23
|100
|Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:46:33
|101
|Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:47:17
|102
|Rowan Dever (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:49:18
|103
|Brad Davies (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|0:49:37
|104
|Daniel Nelson (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:49:41
|105
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:49:44
|106
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:49:59
|107
|David Fumpson (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:50:28
|108
|Paul Edelstein (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|0:50:34
|109
|Karl Evans (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:51:18
|110
|Tamas Allenby (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:51:19
|111
|Alex Nazarewicz (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:51:20
|112
|Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|0:51:33
|113
|Ryan Johnson (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|0:52:01
|114
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:52:28
|115
|Tyler Spurrell (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:52:29
|116
|Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:52:42
|117
|Kierin Lewis (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|0:52:44
|118
|Mathew Marshall (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:54:02
|119
|Nicholas Wood (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|0:54:33
|120
|Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:54:46
|121
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|0:54:51
|122
|Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:55:05
|123
|Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|0:55:19
|124
|Ashley Hawker (Aus) Team Seight
|0:56:04
|125
|Mark Fagg (Aus) Team Seight
|0:56:33
|126
|Bradley Mills (Aus) GPM
|0:56:39
|127
|Samuel Layzell (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:56:51
|128
|Stephen Kavanagh (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:57:33
|129
|Mitchell Carrington (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|130
|Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM
|0:57:35
|131
|Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:57:50
|132
|Jake Grierson (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:58:04
|133
|Aaron Jones (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|1:00:06
|134
|Andrew Ward (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|1:00:33
|135
|Michael Mcgee (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|1:01:34
|136
|Nicholas Squillari (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|137
|Mark Rowling (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|1:02:34
|138
|Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|1:03:03
|139
|Lemuel Leeprovisional (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1:04:03
|140
|Douglas Freeburn (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|1:04:35
|141
|Matthew Holmes (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|1:04:44
|142
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM
|1:05:20
|143
|Thomas Allford (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|1:05:33
|144
|Mark Scouller (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|1:05:37
|145
|Carsten Chapman (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|1:06:04
|146
|Jonathan Stephens (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|1:07:56
|147
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Team Seight
|1:08:33
|148
|David Spessot (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|1:09:33
|149
|Tirian McManus (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|1:15:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|14
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|3
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|13
|4
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|6
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|7
|Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|8
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
|7
|9
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|10
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|11
|Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|4
|12
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|13
|Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|15
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|3
|16
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|2
|17
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|18
|Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|19
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|20
|Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|2
|21
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|22
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|23
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|24
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|25
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|4
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|11
|5
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|7
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|8
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|9
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|5
|10
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|11
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|12
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|3
|13
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|15
|Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
|2
|17
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|18
|Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|20
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|21
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|1
|22
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|23
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|24
|Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|8:47:49
|2
|Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|3
|Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:06:11
|4
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
|0:08:27
|5
|Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:08:43
|6
|Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:08:57
|7
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:09:08
|8
|Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight
|0:09:54
|9
|Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:11:18
|10
|Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:13:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|26:22:52
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:04:25
|3
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|4
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:07:38
|5
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:00
|6
|Team Lightsview
|0:17:12
|7
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:21:48
|8
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:24:03
|9
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:24:41
|10
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:24:45
|11
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:25:34
|12
|GPM
|0:31:35
|13
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:32:50
|14
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:41:14
|15
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:41:57
|16
|ISC/Godfrey Pembroke
|0:44:06
|17
|Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:48:54
|18
|Team Polygon Australia
|1:13:24
|19
|SASI Cycling Team
|1:19:00
|20
|Team Seight
|1:25:52
|21
|SUVelo Racing
|1:54:17
|22
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|2:06:31
|23
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|2:13:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|45
|pts
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|37
|3
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|4
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|19
|5
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|15
|6
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|11
|7
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|10
|8
|Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|9
|9
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|6
|10
|GPM
|4
|11
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Skoda St. George
|2
|14
|SUVelo Racing
|2
|15
|Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|16
|Team Scody Downunder
|1
|17
|Team Direct Asia
|1
|18
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|1
|19
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|1
|20
|Team Polygon Australia
|1
|21
|SASI Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Team Seight
|1
|23
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|1
|25
|GDT Racing
|1
|25
|Hall Cycle Training
|1
|25
|Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan
|1
|25
|Total Sports NeilPryde Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|23
|pts
|2
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|17
|3
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|4
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|12
|5
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Avanti Racing Team)
|9
|6
|Travis Meyer (Drapac Pro Cycling)
|9
|7
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|8
|8
|Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|10
|Scott Law (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|11
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|13
|Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|14
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Pro Cycling)
|4
|15
|Michael Cupitt ( Team Budget Forklifts )
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Mundy (SASI Cycling Team)
|1:30:02
|2
|Annette Edmondson (SASI Cycling Team)
|0:00:10
|3
|Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)
|4
|Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|5
|Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Super Store)
|6
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Super Store)
|7
|Davina Summers (Boss Racing Team)
|8
|Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo Vis Women's Road Team)
|9
|Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo Vis Women's Road Team)
|10
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Super Store)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Super Store)
|7:48:52
|2
|Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|0:00:25
|3
|Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo Vis Women's Road Team)
|0:00:54
|4
|Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)
|0:00:57
|5
|Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo Vis Women's Road Team)
|0:01:00
|6
|Jenelle Crooks (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|0:01:22
|7
|Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Super Store)
|0:01:25
|8
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Super Store)
|0:01:38
|9
|Alexandra Manly (Specialized Securitor)
|0:01:44
|10
|Ruby Livingstone (Boss Racing Team)
|0:01:59
