Wesley Sulzberger wins stage 1 of Adelaide Tour

Ruth Corset triumphs in women's race

Wes Sulzberger (Drapac) claims the stage win

Wes Sulzberger (Drapac) claims the stage win
(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)
Ruth Corset climbing on the corkscrew

Ruth Corset climbing on the corkscrew
(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)

Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac Pro Cycling) made a triumphant start to his assault on the 2014 National Road Series as he outlasted a disintegrating breakaway while in the women's event, Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling) recorded a solo victory in the opening stage of the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour on Thursday.

Sulzberger took out the 85km race three seconds ahead of Cameron Peterson (Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery) and a further 39 seconds ahead of teammate Jonathan Cantwell.

"The race was really aggressive before that main breakaway went and I was expecting some of the other bigger teams to launch across but that didn't happen so I was really surprised. We had Jonathan Cantwell up there with me so it was nice to have a bit of support and it paid off in the end," Sulzberger said after the stage.

An 11-man breakaway broke free from the peloton after 20km of racing and both Avanti Racing and Budget Forklifts missed the move which included Sulzberger. The maximum advantage the break enjoyed was 2:20 before the peloton started to put the hammer down before the base of Adelaide's infamous corkscrew climb.

With the breakaway falling away and the climbers of the peloton breathing down his neck, Sulzberger played his hand on the climb taking Peterson with him. "Jonathon Cantwell led me into the climb and was riding for me, which put a bit of pressure on me to finish off the job. I went out on the first hair-pin and attacked and went on with Cameron [Peterson],' Sulzberger explained after claiming the line honours.

"Coming over the top of the climb I was with Cam and he was riding really strong. We rode to the finish together and I think Cam was feeling pretty good because he ramped up the pace and I let him do that. I kicked off his wheel in the last 500 metres.

"Jonathan Cantwell was third on the stage as well so that was a really good effort by him to scramble over the climb and finish off with the rest of the guys, and finish off the sprint for third."

Third placed Cantwell won a three-up sprint for the podium ahead of National Road Series leader Joe Cooper (Avanti Racing) who had jumped ahead of the peloton and fellow breakaway rider Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant).

In the women's race, 2012 NRS Champion Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling) put on a dominant ride through the hills of Adelaide, showing off her climbing prowess in the opening stage of the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour and opening race of the women's 2014 NRS.

"I just had to attack at the bottom [of corkscrew]," said Corset who was runner up in the series in 2013. "My teammates got on the front and rode tempo and slowly rode [the break] back just before the big descent into the gorge.

"It was pretty fast on the descent, but they positioned me well coming into the climb where I attacked."

Corset took out the testing stage 32 seconds ahead of Lizzie Williams (Specialized) and 35 seconds in front of Victoria's Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo/VIS). Earlier in the race, Lauretta Hanson (Bicycle Superstore) had attempted to solo to victory and built a 50 second advantage but was caught with less than 30km to go.

"We didn't really panic, we wanted to keep it together until the bottom of the climb because I was planning to attack and get away," said Corset.

Results

Men Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:53:56
2Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:00:03
3Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:39
4Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
5Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
6Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
7Samuel Volkers (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
8Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
9Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
10Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
11Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
12Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:48
13Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:01:14
14Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV)
15Scott Law (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
16Tristan Jones (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
17Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing
18Alistair Crameri (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
19Sam Crome (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:33
20Bradley Mills (Aus) GPM
21Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
22Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
23Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:38
24Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
25Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
26Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM
27Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
28Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
29Sam Welsford (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
30Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
31Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
32Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
33Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
34Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
35Joshua Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development
36Michael Jaeger (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
37Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
38Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:42
39Matt King (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:01:56
40Elliot Kippen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
41Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
42Stuart Shaw (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
43Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
44Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
45Mathew Marshall (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
46David Fumpson (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
47Russell Van Hout (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
48Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
49Ben Carman (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
50David Melville (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
51Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
52Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing0:02:02
53Raphael Freienstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:02:20
54Aden De Jager (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
55Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
56Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:02:23
57James Cummings (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:02:25
58Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:02:29
59Kane Macri (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
60Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
61Jake Magee (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
62Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
63Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
64Rowan Dever (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
65Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
66Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
67Conor Murtagh (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing0:02:36
68Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
69Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
70Leo Simmonds (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
71Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:02:38
72Keegan Aitchison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development0:02:53
73Paul Edelstein (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
74Samuel Wood (Aus) GPM
75Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight
76Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM
77Tamas Allenby (Aus) SUVelo Racing
78Alex Nazarewicz (Aus) SUVelo Racing
79Ben Marshall (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:03:05
80Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:18
81Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
82Kierin Lewis (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
83Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
84Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
85Frederick Bonail (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
86Shaun Lewis (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
87Dale Grixti (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
88Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
89Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
90Cameron Spears (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:03:27
91Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
92Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
93Andrew Ward (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
94Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
95Ben Comfort (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
96Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
97Brad Davies (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
98Luke Williams (Aus) SUVelo Racing
99Cameron Harrison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
100Aden Reynolds (Aus) SUVelo Racing
101Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
102Ryan Johnson (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)0:03:33
103Karl Evans (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:03:46
104Edward Bissaker (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:03:50
105Matthew Lane (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:04:23
106Allan Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast0:04:28
107Nicholas Squillari (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
108Ashley Hawker (Aus) Team Seight
109Michael Mcgee (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
110Jake Grierson (Aus) SUVelo Racing
111James Szollosi (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
112Mark Rowling (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
113Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
114Matthew Leonard (Aus) Team Seight
115Tom Robinson (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
116Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:04:41
117Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
118Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:04:49
119George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
120Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast0:04:57
121Darcy Woolley (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
122Sean Whitfield (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
123Samuel Layzell (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
124Lemuel Leeprovisional (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
125Tyler Spurrell (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
126Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
127Mark Fagg (Aus) Team Seight
128Alexander Walker (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
129Mark Chadwick (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
130Stephen Kavanagh (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
131Nicholas Wood (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
132Daniel Nelson (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
133James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
134Mitchell Carrington (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
135Lucien Keene (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
136Liam White (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
137Brad Hannaford (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:05:29
138Brendan Canty (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
139Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM
140Joseph Higginson (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
141Douglas Freeburn (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
142Russell Gill (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
143Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:06:31
144Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
145Mark Scouller (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
146Carsten Chapman (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
147Aaron Jones (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:06:58
148Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI Cycling Team0:07:30
149Jackson Law (Aus) GPM0:07:38
150Matthew Holmes (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
151Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM
152Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:08:14
153Tom Petty (Aus) SUVelo Racing
154Jonathan Stephens (Aus) SASI Cycling Team0:08:42
155Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:08:50
156David Spessot (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
157Thomas Allford (Aus) SASI Cycling Team0:09:27
158Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Team Seight
159Dylan Lindsey (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
160Tirian McManus (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development0:11:33
DNFJai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:00
DNSFraser Northey (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
DNSFrank Smith (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team

Intermediate Sprints - Campbelltown (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
3Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
4Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team1

Hill Climbs - Corkscrew CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
3Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
4Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling5:43:41
2Avanti Racing Team0:00:04
3Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:12
4Team Lightsview0:01:14
5Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:02:17
6Team Budget Forklifts0:02:43
7GPM0:02:56
8Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:03:19
9Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:03:23
10African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:46
11Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:03:47
12CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:56
13Team Scody Downunder0:03:59
14health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:04:17
15Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
16Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:04:34
17SUVelo Racing0:05:19
18Team Polygon Australia0:05:59
19SASI Cycling Team0:07:19
20Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:08:18
21ISC/Godfrey Pembroke0:08:29
22Team Seight0:09:56
23Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:12:00

Women Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team)2:16:16
2Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)0:00:32
3Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:00:35
4Jenelle Crooks (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:00:44
5Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:00
6Alexandra Manly (SASI Cycling Team)
7Sarah McLachlan
8Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore)
9Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
10Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)

