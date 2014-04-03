Image 1 of 2 Wes Sulzberger (Drapac) claims the stage win (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 2 of 2 Ruth Corset climbing on the corkscrew (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)

Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac Pro Cycling) made a triumphant start to his assault on the 2014 National Road Series as he outlasted a disintegrating breakaway while in the women's event, Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling) recorded a solo victory in the opening stage of the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour on Thursday.

Sulzberger took out the 85km race three seconds ahead of Cameron Peterson (Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery) and a further 39 seconds ahead of teammate Jonathan Cantwell.

"The race was really aggressive before that main breakaway went and I was expecting some of the other bigger teams to launch across but that didn't happen so I was really surprised. We had Jonathan Cantwell up there with me so it was nice to have a bit of support and it paid off in the end," Sulzberger said after the stage.

An 11-man breakaway broke free from the peloton after 20km of racing and both Avanti Racing and Budget Forklifts missed the move which included Sulzberger. The maximum advantage the break enjoyed was 2:20 before the peloton started to put the hammer down before the base of Adelaide's infamous corkscrew climb.

With the breakaway falling away and the climbers of the peloton breathing down his neck, Sulzberger played his hand on the climb taking Peterson with him. "Jonathon Cantwell led me into the climb and was riding for me, which put a bit of pressure on me to finish off the job. I went out on the first hair-pin and attacked and went on with Cameron [Peterson],' Sulzberger explained after claiming the line honours.

"Coming over the top of the climb I was with Cam and he was riding really strong. We rode to the finish together and I think Cam was feeling pretty good because he ramped up the pace and I let him do that. I kicked off his wheel in the last 500 metres.

"Jonathan Cantwell was third on the stage as well so that was a really good effort by him to scramble over the climb and finish off with the rest of the guys, and finish off the sprint for third."

Third placed Cantwell won a three-up sprint for the podium ahead of National Road Series leader Joe Cooper (Avanti Racing) who had jumped ahead of the peloton and fellow breakaway rider Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant).

In the women's race, 2012 NRS Champion Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling) put on a dominant ride through the hills of Adelaide, showing off her climbing prowess in the opening stage of the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour and opening race of the women's 2014 NRS.

"I just had to attack at the bottom [of corkscrew]," said Corset who was runner up in the series in 2013. "My teammates got on the front and rode tempo and slowly rode [the break] back just before the big descent into the gorge.

"It was pretty fast on the descent, but they positioned me well coming into the climb where I attacked."

Corset took out the testing stage 32 seconds ahead of Lizzie Williams (Specialized) and 35 seconds in front of Victoria's Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo/VIS). Earlier in the race, Lauretta Hanson (Bicycle Superstore) had attempted to solo to victory and built a 50 second advantage but was caught with less than 30km to go.

"We didn't really panic, we wanted to keep it together until the bottom of the climb because I was planning to attack and get away," said Corset.

Results

Men Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:53:56 2 Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:00:03 3 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:39 4 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 5 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 6 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 7 Samuel Volkers (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 8 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 10 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 11 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 12 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:48 13 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:01:14 14 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV) 15 Scott Law (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 16 Tristan Jones (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 17 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing 18 Alistair Crameri (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 19 Sam Crome (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:33 20 Bradley Mills (Aus) GPM 21 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 22 Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 23 Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:38 24 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 25 Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 26 Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM 27 Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 28 Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 29 Sam Welsford (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 30 Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM 31 Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 32 Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 33 Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 34 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 35 Joshua Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development 36 Michael Jaeger (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 37 Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 38 Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:42 39 Matt King (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:01:56 40 Elliot Kippen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 41 Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 42 Stuart Shaw (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 43 Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 44 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 45 Mathew Marshall (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 46 David Fumpson (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 47 Russell Van Hout (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 48 Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 49 Ben Carman (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 50 David Melville (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 51 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 52 Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:02:02 53 Raphael Freienstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:02:20 54 Aden De Jager (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 55 Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 56 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:02:23 57 James Cummings (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:02:25 58 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:29 59 Kane Macri (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 60 Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 61 Jake Magee (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 62 Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 63 Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 64 Rowan Dever (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 65 Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 66 Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 67 Conor Murtagh (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:02:36 68 Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 69 Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 70 Leo Simmonds (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 71 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:02:38 72 Keegan Aitchison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 0:02:53 73 Paul Edelstein (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 74 Samuel Wood (Aus) GPM 75 Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight 76 Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM 77 Tamas Allenby (Aus) SUVelo Racing 78 Alex Nazarewicz (Aus) SUVelo Racing 79 Ben Marshall (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:03:05 80 Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:18 81 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 82 Kierin Lewis (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 83 Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 84 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 85 Frederick Bonail (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 86 Shaun Lewis (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 87 Dale Grixti (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 88 Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 89 Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 90 Cameron Spears (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:03:27 91 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 92 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 93 Andrew Ward (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 94 Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 95 Ben Comfort (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 96 Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 97 Brad Davies (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 98 Luke Williams (Aus) SUVelo Racing 99 Cameron Harrison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 100 Aden Reynolds (Aus) SUVelo Racing 101 Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 102 Ryan Johnson (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 0:03:33 103 Karl Evans (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:03:46 104 Edward Bissaker (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:03:50 105 Matthew Lane (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:04:23 106 Allan Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 0:04:28 107 Nicholas Squillari (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 108 Ashley Hawker (Aus) Team Seight 109 Michael Mcgee (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 110 Jake Grierson (Aus) SUVelo Racing 111 James Szollosi (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 112 Mark Rowling (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 113 Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 114 Matthew Leonard (Aus) Team Seight 115 Tom Robinson (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 116 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:04:41 117 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 118 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:04:49 119 George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 120 Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 0:04:57 121 Darcy Woolley (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 122 Sean Whitfield (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 123 Samuel Layzell (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 124 Lemuel Leeprovisional (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 125 Tyler Spurrell (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 126 Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 127 Mark Fagg (Aus) Team Seight 128 Alexander Walker (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 129 Mark Chadwick (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 130 Stephen Kavanagh (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 131 Nicholas Wood (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 132 Daniel Nelson (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 133 James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 134 Mitchell Carrington (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 135 Lucien Keene (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 136 Liam White (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 137 Brad Hannaford (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:05:29 138 Brendan Canty (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 139 Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM 140 Joseph Higginson (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 141 Douglas Freeburn (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 142 Russell Gill (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 143 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:06:31 144 Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 145 Mark Scouller (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 146 Carsten Chapman (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 147 Aaron Jones (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:06:58 148 Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:07:30 149 Jackson Law (Aus) GPM 0:07:38 150 Matthew Holmes (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 151 Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM 152 Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:08:14 153 Tom Petty (Aus) SUVelo Racing 154 Jonathan Stephens (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:08:42 155 Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:08:50 156 David Spessot (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 157 Thomas Allford (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:09:27 158 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Team Seight 159 Dylan Lindsey (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 160 Tirian McManus (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 0:11:33 DNF Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:20:00 DNS Fraser Northey (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team DNS Frank Smith (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team

Intermediate Sprints - Campbelltown (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 3 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 4 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 1

Hill Climbs - Corkscrew CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 3 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 4 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 5:43:41 2 Avanti Racing Team 0:00:04 3 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:12 4 Team Lightsview 0:01:14 5 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:02:17 6 Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:43 7 GPM 0:02:56 8 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:03:19 9 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:03:23 10 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:46 11 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:03:47 12 CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:56 13 Team Scody Downunder 0:03:59 14 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:04:17 15 Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 16 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:04:34 17 SUVelo Racing 0:05:19 18 Team Polygon Australia 0:05:59 19 SASI Cycling Team 0:07:19 20 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:08:18 21 ISC/Godfrey Pembroke 0:08:29 22 Team Seight 0:09:56 23 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:12:00

General classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:53:56 2 Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:00:03 3 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:39 4 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 5 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 6 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 7 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 9 Samuel Volkers (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 10 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 11 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 12 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:48 13 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:14 14 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 15 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV) 16 Scott Law (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 17 Tristan Jones (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 18 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing 19 Alistair Crameri (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:01:33 20 Sam Crome (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 21 Bradley Mills (Aus) GPM 22 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 23 Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:01:38 24 Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 25 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 26 Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 27 Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM 28 Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 29 Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 30 Sam Welsford (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 31 Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM 32 Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 33 Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 34 Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 35 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 36 Joshua Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development 37 Michael Jaeger (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 38 Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:01:42 39 Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:56 40 Matt King (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 41 Elliot Kippen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 42 Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 43 Stuart Shaw (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 44 Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 45 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 46 Mathew Marshall (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 47 David Fumpson (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 48 Russell Van Hout (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 49 Ben Carman (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 50 Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 51 David Melville (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 52 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:02:02 53 Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:02:20 54 Raphael Freienstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 55 Aden De Jager (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 56 Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:02:23 57 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:02:25 58 James Cummings (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:02:29 59 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 60 Kane Macri (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 61 Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 62 Jake Magee (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 63 Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 64 Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 65 Rowan Dever (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 66 Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 67 Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:02:36 68 Conor Murtagh (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 69 Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 70 Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 71 Leo Simmonds (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:02:38 72 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:02:53 73 Keegan Aitchison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 74 Paul Edelstein (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 75 Samuel Wood (Aus) GPM 76 Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight 77 Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM 78 Tamas Allenby (Aus) SUVelo Racing 79 Alex Nazarewicz (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:03:05 80 Ben Marshall (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:03:18 81 Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 82 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 83 Kierin Lewis (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 84 Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 85 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 86 Frederick Bonail (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 87 Shaun Lewis (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 88 Dale Grixti (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 89 Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 90 Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:27 91 Cameron Spears (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 92 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 93 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 94 Andrew Ward (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 95 Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 96 Ben Comfort (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 97 Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 98 Brad Davies (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 99 Luke Williams (Aus) SUVelo Racing 100 Cameron Harrison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 101 Aden Reynolds (Aus) SUVelo Racing 102 Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 0:03:33 103 Ryan Johnson (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 0:03:46 104 Karl Evans (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:03:50 105 Edward Bissaker (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:04:23 106 Matthew Lane (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:04:28 107 Allan Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 108 Nicholas Squillari (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 109 Ashley Hawker (Aus) Team Seight 110 Michael Mcgee (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 111 Jake Grierson (Aus) SUVelo Racing 112 James Szollosi (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 113 Mark Rowling (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 114 Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 115 Matthew Leonard (Aus) Team Seight 116 Tom Robinson (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:04:41 117 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 118 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:04:49 119 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 120 George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:04:57 121 Darcy Woolley (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 122 Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 123 Sean Whitfield (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 124 Samuel Layzell (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 125 Lemuel Leeprovisional (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 126 Tyler Spurrell (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 127 Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 128 Mark Fagg (Aus) Team Seight 129 Alexander Walker (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 130 Mark Chadwick (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 131 Nicholas Wood (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 132 Stephen Kavanagh (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 133 Daniel Nelson (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 134 James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 135 Mitchell Carrington (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 136 Lucien Keene (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 137 Liam White (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:05:29 138 Brad Hannaford (Aus) SUVelo Racing 139 Brendan Canty (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 140 Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM 141 Joseph Higginson (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 142 Douglas Freeburn (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 143 Russell Gill (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:06:31 144 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 145 Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 146 Mark Scouller (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 147 Carsten Chapman (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:06:58 148 Aaron Jones (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:07:30 149 Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:07:38 150 Jackson Law (Aus) GPM 151 Matthew Holmes (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 152 Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM 0:08:14 153 Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 154 Tom Petty (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:08:42 155 Jonathan Stephens (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:08:50 156 Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 157 David Spessot (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:09:27 158 Thomas Allford (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 159 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Team Seight 160 Dylan Lindsey (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 0:11:33 161 Tirian McManus (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 0:20:00

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 pts 3 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 4 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 3 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 4 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1:54:35 2 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:00:35 3 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing 4 Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:00:59 5 Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 6 Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 7 Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:01:03 8 Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:01:17 9 Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 10 Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 5:43:41 2 Avanti Racing Team 0:00:04 3 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:12 4 Team Lightsview 0:01:14 5 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:02:17 6 Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:43 7 GPM 0:02:56 8 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:03:19 9 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:03:23 10 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:46 11 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:03:47 12 CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:56 13 Team Scody Downunder 0:03:59 14 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:04:17 15 Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 16 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:04:34 17 SUVelo Racing 0:05:19 18 Team Polygon Australia 0:05:59 19 SASI Cycling Team 0:07:19 20 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:08:18 21 ISC/Godfrey Pembroke 0:08:29 22 Team Seight 0:09:56 23 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:12:00

Women Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 2:16:16 2 Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) 0:00:32 3 Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:00:35 4 Jenelle Crooks (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 0:00:44 5 Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:00 6 Alexandra Manly (SASI Cycling Team) 7 Sarah McLachlan 8 Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore) 9 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 10 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)