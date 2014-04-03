Wesley Sulzberger wins stage 1 of Adelaide Tour
Ruth Corset triumphs in women's race
Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac Pro Cycling) made a triumphant start to his assault on the 2014 National Road Series as he outlasted a disintegrating breakaway while in the women's event, Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling) recorded a solo victory in the opening stage of the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour on Thursday.
Sulzberger took out the 85km race three seconds ahead of Cameron Peterson (Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery) and a further 39 seconds ahead of teammate Jonathan Cantwell.
"The race was really aggressive before that main breakaway went and I was expecting some of the other bigger teams to launch across but that didn't happen so I was really surprised. We had Jonathan Cantwell up there with me so it was nice to have a bit of support and it paid off in the end," Sulzberger said after the stage.
An 11-man breakaway broke free from the peloton after 20km of racing and both Avanti Racing and Budget Forklifts missed the move which included Sulzberger. The maximum advantage the break enjoyed was 2:20 before the peloton started to put the hammer down before the base of Adelaide's infamous corkscrew climb.
With the breakaway falling away and the climbers of the peloton breathing down his neck, Sulzberger played his hand on the climb taking Peterson with him. "Jonathon Cantwell led me into the climb and was riding for me, which put a bit of pressure on me to finish off the job. I went out on the first hair-pin and attacked and went on with Cameron [Peterson],' Sulzberger explained after claiming the line honours.
"Coming over the top of the climb I was with Cam and he was riding really strong. We rode to the finish together and I think Cam was feeling pretty good because he ramped up the pace and I let him do that. I kicked off his wheel in the last 500 metres.
"Jonathan Cantwell was third on the stage as well so that was a really good effort by him to scramble over the climb and finish off with the rest of the guys, and finish off the sprint for third."
Third placed Cantwell won a three-up sprint for the podium ahead of National Road Series leader Joe Cooper (Avanti Racing) who had jumped ahead of the peloton and fellow breakaway rider Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant).
In the women's race, 2012 NRS Champion Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling) put on a dominant ride through the hills of Adelaide, showing off her climbing prowess in the opening stage of the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour and opening race of the women's 2014 NRS.
"I just had to attack at the bottom [of corkscrew]," said Corset who was runner up in the series in 2013. "My teammates got on the front and rode tempo and slowly rode [the break] back just before the big descent into the gorge.
"It was pretty fast on the descent, but they positioned me well coming into the climb where I attacked."
Corset took out the testing stage 32 seconds ahead of Lizzie Williams (Specialized) and 35 seconds in front of Victoria's Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo/VIS). Earlier in the race, Lauretta Hanson (Bicycle Superstore) had attempted to solo to victory and built a 50 second advantage but was caught with less than 30km to go.
"We didn't really panic, we wanted to keep it together until the bottom of the climb because I was planning to attack and get away," said Corset.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:53:56
|2
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:00:03
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:39
|4
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|6
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|Samuel Volkers (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|8
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|10
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|11
|Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|12
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:48
|13
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:01:14
|14
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|15
|Scott Law (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|16
|Tristan Jones (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|17
|Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|18
|Alistair Crameri (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|19
|Sam Crome (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:33
|20
|Bradley Mills (Aus) GPM
|21
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|22
|Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|23
|Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|24
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|25
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|26
|Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM
|27
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|28
|Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|29
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|30
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
|31
|Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|32
|Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|33
|Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|34
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|35
|Joshua Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|36
|Michael Jaeger (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|37
|Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|38
|Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:42
|39
|Matt King (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:01:56
|40
|Elliot Kippen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|41
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|42
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|43
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|44
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|45
|Mathew Marshall (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|46
|David Fumpson (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|47
|Russell Van Hout (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|48
|Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|49
|Ben Carman (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|50
|David Melville (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|51
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|52
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:02:02
|53
|Raphael Freienstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:02:20
|54
|Aden De Jager (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|55
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|56
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:02:23
|57
|James Cummings (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|58
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:29
|59
|Kane Macri (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|60
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|61
|Jake Magee (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|62
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|63
|Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|64
|Rowan Dever (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|65
|Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|66
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|67
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:02:36
|68
|Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|69
|Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|70
|Leo Simmonds (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|71
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:02:38
|72
|Keegan Aitchison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|0:02:53
|73
|Paul Edelstein (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|74
|Samuel Wood (Aus) GPM
|75
|Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight
|76
|Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM
|77
|Tamas Allenby (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|78
|Alex Nazarewicz (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|79
|Ben Marshall (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|80
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:18
|81
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|82
|Kierin Lewis (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|83
|Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|84
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|85
|Frederick Bonail (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|86
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|87
|Dale Grixti (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|88
|Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|89
|Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|90
|Cameron Spears (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:03:27
|91
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|92
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|93
|Andrew Ward (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|94
|Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|95
|Ben Comfort (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|96
|Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|97
|Brad Davies (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|98
|Luke Williams (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|99
|Cameron Harrison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|100
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|101
|Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|102
|Ryan Johnson (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|0:03:33
|103
|Karl Evans (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:03:46
|104
|Edward Bissaker (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:03:50
|105
|Matthew Lane (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:04:23
|106
|Allan Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|0:04:28
|107
|Nicholas Squillari (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|108
|Ashley Hawker (Aus) Team Seight
|109
|Michael Mcgee (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|110
|Jake Grierson (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|111
|James Szollosi (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|112
|Mark Rowling (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|113
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|114
|Matthew Leonard (Aus) Team Seight
|115
|Tom Robinson (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|116
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:04:41
|117
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|118
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:04:49
|119
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|120
|Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|0:04:57
|121
|Darcy Woolley (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|122
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|123
|Samuel Layzell (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|124
|Lemuel Leeprovisional (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|125
|Tyler Spurrell (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|126
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|127
|Mark Fagg (Aus) Team Seight
|128
|Alexander Walker (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|129
|Mark Chadwick (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|130
|Stephen Kavanagh (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|131
|Nicholas Wood (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|132
|Daniel Nelson (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|133
|James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|134
|Mitchell Carrington (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|135
|Lucien Keene (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|136
|Liam White (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|137
|Brad Hannaford (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:05:29
|138
|Brendan Canty (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|139
|Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM
|140
|Joseph Higginson (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|141
|Douglas Freeburn (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|142
|Russell Gill (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|143
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:06:31
|144
|Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|145
|Mark Scouller (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|146
|Carsten Chapman (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|147
|Aaron Jones (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:06:58
|148
|Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|0:07:30
|149
|Jackson Law (Aus) GPM
|0:07:38
|150
|Matthew Holmes (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|151
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM
|152
|Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:08:14
|153
|Tom Petty (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|154
|Jonathan Stephens (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|0:08:42
|155
|Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:08:50
|156
|David Spessot (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|157
|Thomas Allford (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|0:09:27
|158
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Team Seight
|159
|Dylan Lindsey (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|160
|Tirian McManus (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|0:11:33
|DNF
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:00
|DNS
|Fraser Northey (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|DNS
|Frank Smith (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|2:16:16
|2
|Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)
|0:00:32
|3
|Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
|0:00:35
|4
|Jenelle Crooks (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|0:00:44
|5
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:00
|6
|Alexandra Manly (SASI Cycling Team)
|7
|Sarah McLachlan
|8
|Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore)
|9
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|10
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
