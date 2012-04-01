Trending

Sauser & Stander wrap up with final stage and overall win

Bigham & Süss complete perfect race

Image 1 of 32

Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized celebrate after winning the Cape Epic

Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized celebrate after winning the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 32

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized lead the group during the final stage

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized lead the group during the final stage
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 32

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized lead the group during the final stage

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized lead the group during the final stage
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 32

South African team 360Life Kevin Evans and David George leaving Grabouw during the final stage

South African team 360Life Kevin Evans and David George leaving Grabouw during the final stage
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 32

Lead riders leaving Oak Valley during the final stage

Lead riders leaving Oak Valley during the final stage
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 32

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander 36One-Songo-Specialized, during the final stage

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander 36One-Songo-Specialized, during the final stage
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 32

2012 Cape Epic Winners Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized spray champaign as Max Knox and Kohei Yamamoto of Songo-Specialized look on

2012 Cape Epic Winners Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized spray champaign as Max Knox and Kohei Yamamoto of Songo-Specialized look on
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 32

Red Bull Pilot gives a show during the final stage

Red Bull Pilot gives a show during the final stage
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 32

The lead bunch during the final stage

The lead bunch during the final stage
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 32

Burry Stander of 36One Songo Specialized leads the bunch

Burry Stander of 36One Songo Specialized leads the bunch
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 32

Sally Bingham and Ester Suss of Wheels for Life during the final stage

Sally Bingham and Ester Suss of Wheels for Life during the final stage
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 32

Eben Espach pushes his bike during the final stage

Eben Espach pushes his bike during the final stage
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 32

Ester Suss and Sally Bingham of Wheels4life celebrate their overall ladies win

Ester Suss and Sally Bingham of Wheels4life celebrate their overall ladies win
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 32

The lead bunch during the final stage

The lead bunch during the final stage
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 32

African jersey winners & 2nd overall David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life

African jersey winners & 2nd overall David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 32

The main field leaves Oak Valley Wine Estate during the final stage

The main field leaves Oak Valley Wine Estate during the final stage
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 32

Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser of of Songo-36One-Specialized

Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser of of Songo-36One-Specialized
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 32

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized celebrate during the final stage

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized celebrate during the final stage
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 32

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander receive their trophy for winning

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander receive their trophy for winning
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 32

Alain Prost walks a hill while team-mate Sebastien Di Pasqua pushes both bicycles up the hill during the final stage

Alain Prost walks a hill while team-mate Sebastien Di Pasqua pushes both bicycles up the hill during the final stage
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 32

Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized celebrate after winning

Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized celebrate after winning
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 22 of 32

Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized sprays the champagne in celebration after winning the 2012 Cape Epic with Burry Stander

Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized sprays the champagne in celebration after winning the 2012 Cape Epic with Burry Stander
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 23 of 32

Masters winners Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers of World Bicycle Relief finish during the final stage

Masters winners Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers of World Bicycle Relief finish during the final stage
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 24 of 32

Mixed Winners Erik and Ariane Kleinhans of Contego finish during the final stage

Mixed Winners Erik and Ariane Kleinhans of Contego finish during the final stage
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 25 of 32

Winners Esther Suss and Sally Bigham of Wheels4life finish the final stage

Winners Esther Suss and Sally Bigham of Wheels4life finish the final stage
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 26 of 32

Winners Esther Suss and Sally Bigham of Wheels4life celebrate after finishing the final stage

Winners Esther Suss and Sally Bigham of Wheels4life celebrate after finishing the final stage
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 27 of 32

Minister of Sport Fikile Mbalula with Cape Epic Winners Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized

Minister of Sport Fikile Mbalula with Cape Epic Winners Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 28 of 32

Ladies Winners Esther Suss and Sally Bigham of Wheels4life celebrate after finishing the final stage

Ladies Winners Esther Suss and Sally Bigham of Wheels4life celebrate after finishing the final stage
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 29 of 32

The lead bunch pass through Oak Valley during the final stage

The lead bunch pass through Oak Valley during the final stage
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 30 of 32

Ester Suss and Sally Bigham of Team Wheels4Life during the final stage

Ester Suss and Sally Bigham of Team Wheels4Life during the final stage
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 31 of 32

Riders walk the compulsory portage over the old ox-wagon trails near Sir Lowrys Pass during the final stage

Riders walk the compulsory portage over the old ox-wagon trails near Sir Lowrys Pass during the final stage
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 32 of 32

the overall podium (L to R) Kevin Evans & David George of Team 360Life (2nd), Christoph Sauser & Burry Stander of Songo-36One-Specialized (1st), Hannes Genze & Roger Mennem of Multivan-Merida Biking Team (3rd)

the overall podium (L to R) Kevin Evans & David George of Team 360Life (2nd), Christoph Sauser & Burry Stander of Songo-36One-Specialized (1st), Hannes Genze & Roger Mennem of Multivan-Merida Biking Team (3rd)
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

Men's category,

The 36One-Songo-Specialized team of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser walked away with top honours as overall winners of this year's Absa Cape Epic, following up on their victory of last year. With a 25-minute and 57-second lead time at the start of the final stage this morning, Stander and Sauser finished the eight day, 781km race with an overall winning time of 31:46:51. The South African duo of Kevin Evans and David George (360Life) were in second place overall followed by the German-Swiss team of Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida) in third.

Stander and Sauser won six of the eight stages throughout the week, including the final stage. They again proved they are kings of the mountains in Sunday's stage 7 with a fastest time of 2:35:12. Lakata and Mennen finished in second place in 2:36:09 for stage 7, with the second team of Songo-Specialized Max Knox and Yamamoto Kohei in third place (2:36:15). Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme (Bulls) finished in fourth place with the Evans and George in fifth place.

"We worked hard for this stage and the overall," said Stander. "We will never say no to the opportunity of winning a stage. Twenty-seven minutes is big, but not only thanks to us. Our whole whole team and our equipment played a role. We learnt our lessons in previous years. The Cape Epic is a story. Everyday is a chapter and that makes it so amazing. Now we know the yellow jersey is ours. Until now it felt like we were borrowing it. Nothing compares to it. I have enough time to recover before the big events of the season start."

Sauser said, "Every year, the Cape Epic gets harder, the intensity is much higher. Our equipment made such a big difference. It helped us mentally to know that even though the stage is hard, our equipment will hold. Crossing the finish line here at Lourensford Wine Estate is the best feeling of the whole week. It's so big for us and good for the confidence and looking forward to the rest of the season our form is great. This is my third victory overall in this race (2011 and 2006), and it's a great feeling."

Dietsch and Boehme (Bulls 2) finished fourth overall with Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing) in fifth. The Bulls team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm, who won the Cape Epic in 2007, 2009 and 2010, finished in sixth place overall.

It was the second podium finish for Evans and George in the history of the race as well as the highest ranking for an all South African team. "It's been a fantastic finish and so special to top off the rollercoaster ride in this way," said George. "We were prepared and ready with great support and structure, so it was fantastic. Our second spot is testament to the great support and our guts. This year was very tough because of all the mechanical troubles, but we're very happy."

Evans said, "We didn't win the Cape Epic, but with this Cape Epic we won the hearts and support of South Africa. The support and applause today was very special. It's thanks to them that we get up every morning and keep on fighting."

Evans and George (360Life) also won the African leader jersey.

Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile (Exxaro Academy 9) won the Development jersey.

The third placed overall team also shared their thoughts. Genze, who finished second last year, said, "We feel lucky and happy. Andreas was so strong and he helped me so much after my crash today. I thought it was over, but he motivated me to just keep going and not think too much about it. It was a huge effort to finish on the podium. We had to fight for it every day."

Kugler said, "I'm just so relieved and happy to be on the podium and don't want to think of next year right now. I'm tired and just want to enjoy the feeling."

Women's category

Sally Bigham and Esther Süss (Wheels4Life) won the women's overall in a time of 38:34:12, after securing their seventh stage win in this year's race. They were followed by the Biogen Britehouse team of Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler in 39:23:39 with Karien van Jaarsveld and Jane Nüssli (MTN Qhubeka) in third place overall in 40:09:16.

Both Bigham and Süss won the Cape Epic last year, but in the ladies and mixed categories respectively. "It was great and I had a good time," said Bigham. "Riding with Esther was a wonderful experience and we're a good team. On stage 5, I was worried, so it wasn't easy all the way."

Süss said, "I'm so happy that this is the finish because it was a hard week. I had a flat with only 1km to go, so I'm just happy to be here safely. It was a wonderful experience with Sally. We had a good week and we're a strong combination."

Ralph said, "It was an amazing experience. We knew right from the start that overall victory was out of reach, but we didn't even think about finishing second either. It was tough, but riding with Nina was great!"

Gässler said, "This was an unbelievable experience. I still can't believe we finished second overall! I'm going to become a regular at the Cape Epic. I had so much fun. The Cape Epic was a dream come true."

Third place overall finisher Nüssli said, "I'm relieved to be safely at the finish. I enjoyed it a lot. I'm so proud - we worked hard and achieved our goal."

Mixed category

The Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the mixed category in an overall time of 37:33:24. They were followed by Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing (Centurion Vaude) in an overall time of 39:41:02. Klaas Vanmoortel and Inne Gantois (BAiK-Peak Performance Brugge) finished in third place overall in 40:36:41.

"It's really an amazing feeling. Seeing the 1km mark was almost too much... I'm so happy," said Ariane Kleinhans. "To be over the finish line is a huge relief. We wanted the overall win so badly!"

Her riding partner and husband, Erik, said, "We put a lot of pressure on ourselves because this was the biggest goal of the year. There's a lot of relief in the Kleinhans household. You experience all the emotions during the week, but the 1km to go sign was absolutely great!"

Boelts said, "It was very hard to finish the Cape Epic this year, but riding with Milena was special. In the end I enjoyed the experience and am very happy with second place overall."

Landtwing said, "Now that the Cape Epic is over, I can smile and enjoy the feeling. Every day was just so hard and right now I'm just happy to finish. Ask me next week about coming back because it was just so hard."

Gantois noted that her experience was so much more than what they expected. "I enjoyed it immensely and will surely be back for more next year! I'm happy it's over now, but tomorrow I'll be sad, I think."

Her partner Vanmoortel said, "The Cape Epic exceeded all our expectations, because we wanted a podium finish in one of the stages and we managed a third overall."

Master's category

Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers (World Bicycle Relief) won the master's category in an overall time of 35:35:59. They were followed by the Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey in 37:14:51, with the Complete Cyclist team of Warren Squires and Scott Mckenzie in third place overall (39:28:27).

"It feels good to be strong at the finish after all the struggling. I'm so happy with the overall victory and liked racing with Bart," said Weevers. "The weather conditions were the hardest to overcome for me. I know how he is and expected some really hard racing, so I enjoyed it."

Brentjens said, "This Cape Epic rates as one of the best. I felt strong right to the end and that doesn't always happen. I really enjoyed winning the masters category. It feels great!"

Enthoven called it "a grueling Cape Epic, but we were consistent, managed a good finish and are happy." His partner Impey said, "It was tough but we achieved our goal. The weather was the worst part this year."

Stage 7 course

The seventh and final stage took riders from Oak Valley/Elgin to Lourensford Wine Estate over a distance of 64km with 1350m of climbing. Dr. Evil found a new way to the Champs Elysees of mountain biking, again reminding riders that there is no easy day at the Cape Epic. Lourensford Wine Estate awaited the tired athletes as they made their way from Oak Valley over Twin Peaks above the Elgin Dam and down the ever-familiar portage section of Gamtouw Pass. Once again, participants followed the footsteps of the Voortrekkers, their tyres tracing the wagon-wheel grooves down to Journeys End Winery. The last water point offered a final reward, before a last test of resolve - a few steep ascents with magnificent views of False Bay and Table Mountain. Once again, Lourensford Wine Estate hosted the Grand Finale festivities as riders experienced that bittersweet feeling at the end of the arduous, yet epic journey of the Cape Epic.

Race note

1208 participants stared this year's race last Sunday. 1070 riders were in the start chute on the final morning.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized2:35:12
2Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing0:00:57
3Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized0:01:03
4Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls0:01:11
5Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life0:01:25
6Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking0:02:20
7Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:03:09
8Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect0:09:14
9Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief0:10:29
10Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga0:11:12
11Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft0:12:55
12Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior0:12:56
13Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers0:13:12
14Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude0:14:08
15Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft0:14:32
16Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia0:15:46
17Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info0:20:14
18Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation0:23:47
19Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:23:49
20Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar0:24:14
21Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group0:25:46
22Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web0:25:57
23Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax0:26:23
24Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm0:26:44
25Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro0:28:40
26David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International0:31:17
27Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife0:32:08
28Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes0:32:27
29Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 20:33:11
30Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska0:33:30
31Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez0:33:38
32Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men0:33:46
33Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 30:33:55
34Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 90:38:52
35Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes0:39:05
36Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN0:39:11
37Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg0:39:15
38Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies0:39:31
39Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life0:42:26
40Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing0:42:33
41Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa0:42:40
42Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za0:42:58
43Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One0:44:15
44Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing0:44:50
45Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets0:45:42
46Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann0:45:48
47Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution0:45:58
48Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing0:46:29
49Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men0:46:30
50Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb0:46:53
51Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska0:46:59
52Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt0:47:23
53Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi20:47:40
54David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux0:48:40
55Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon0:49:00
56Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia0:49:38
57Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas0:49:43
58Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm0:50:16
59Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk0:50:31
60Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone0:50:37
61Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs0:50:49
62Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)0:51:16
63David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services0:52:28
64Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine0:53:58
65Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile0:54:26
66Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie0:54:37
67Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab0:54:59
68John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 10:55:11
69Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition0:55:14
70Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing0:55:19
71Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot0:55:48
72Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus0:59:20
73Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac1:00:18
74Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 41:00:33
75Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil1:00:59
76Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine1:01:23
77Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile1:01:33
78Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs1:01:37
79Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.1:02:12
80Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns1:03:26
81Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 11:03:47
82Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg1:04:29
83Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South1:04:34
84Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius1:04:43
85Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo1:05:09
86Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog1:05:36
87Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk1:05:52
88Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination1:07:02
89Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham1:07:12
90Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 11:07:59
91Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec1:09:10
92Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance1:09:13
93Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock1:09:22
94Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack1:10:00
95Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team1:10:45
96David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee1:11:14
97Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five1:11:15
98James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes1:11:18
99Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast1:11:21
100William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb1:11:48
101Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel1:11:51
102Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing1:11:57
103Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing1:12:02
104Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers1:12:06
105Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech1:12:07
106Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst1:12:13
107Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical1:14:14
108Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge1:14:32
109Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling1:14:34
110Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 51:15:17
111Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 61:15:20
112Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs1:16:01
113Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity1:16:09
114Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans1:17:13
115Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle1:17:24
116Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade1:17:28
117Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua1:17:39
118Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires1:17:47
119Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil1:18:00
120Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School1:18:19
121André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife1:19:08
122Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia1:19:21
123Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos1:19:31
124Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana1:19:38
125Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 21:20:25
126Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe1:21:07
127Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-1:21:16
128Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura1:23:23
129Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free1:23:28
130Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch1:23:30
131Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 21:23:46
132Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale1:23:48
133Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates1:24:07
134Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell1:24:29
135Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper1:24:53
136Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O1:25:47
137Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son1:25:51
138Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers1:26:01
139Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies1:26:05
140Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs1:26:53
141Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ1:26:53
142Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo1:29:16
143Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 11:30:10
144Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa1:30:15
145Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com1:30:16
146Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 81:31:56
147Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 21:32:02
148Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank1:33:08
149Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros1:34:32
150Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist1:34:55
151Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers1:35:16
152Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome1:35:21
153Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls1:35:38
154Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated1:35:39
155Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com1:35:43
156Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming1:38:02
157Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling1:38:03
158Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com1:38:05
159Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers1:38:53
160Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers1:39:54
161Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles1:40:26
162David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing1:40:37
163Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It1:40:53
164Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys1:41:27
165Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management1:41:38
166Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough1:42:10
167Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery1:42:58
168Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis1:43:04
169Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff1:43:21
170Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies1:44:26
171Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix1:44:45
172Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies1:45:04
173Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex1:45:31
174David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys1:45:33
175Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker1:45:49
176Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods1:46:55
177Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs1:48:32
178Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils1:48:50
179Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega1:49:07
180Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax1:49:20
181Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts1:50:23
182Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies1:51:10
183Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit1:52:07
184Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons1:54:48
185Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld1:55:40
186Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas1:56:44
187Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs1:56:52
188Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared1:56:53
189Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts1:57:43
190Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services1:57:45
191Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons1:58:25
192De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford1:59:29
193Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear1:59:43
194André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters1:59:53
195Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam2:00:45
196Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge2:00:57
197Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends2:01:21
198Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek2:01:35
199Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs2:02:16
200Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium2:02:44
201Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen2:04:07
202Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican2:04:08
203Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts2:05:00
204Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident2:05:28
205Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood2:09:30
206Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford2:09:44
207Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines2:09:51
208Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love2:09:53
209Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon2:10:40
210Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit2:11:25
211Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme2:11:50
212Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage2:13:16
213Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves2:13:19
214Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats2:15:16
215Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina2:16:08
216Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films2:17:32
217Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers2:18:07
218Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe2:18:10
219Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv2:18:25
220Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs2:18:53
221Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle2:20:40
222Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi2:20:57
223Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 32:21:48
224Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing2:21:55
225Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One2:22:27
226Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu2:22:58
227Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker2:22:59
228Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help2:23:32
229Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino2:23:42
230Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies2:23:46
231Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus2:24:06
232Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider2:24:16
233Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's2:24:48
234Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 32:25:24
235Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer2:26:05
236Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out2:26:08
237Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel2:27:05
238Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees2:27:10
239Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite2:29:48
240Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene2:37:12
241Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home2:37:44
242Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy2:39:11
243Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa2:39:14
244Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts2:40:45
245Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk2:42:06
246Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles2:43:09
247Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors2:43:41
248Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks2:46:16
249Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan2:50:19
250Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher2:53:09
251Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors2:56:40
252Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress2:58:04
253Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads2:58:39
254Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo2:58:57
255Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing3:04:46
256Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity3:05:07
257Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers3:05:11
258Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets3:06:58
259Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance3:12:35
260Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup3:16:46

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life3:14:12
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse0:02:25
3Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies0:07:49
4Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de0:09:44
5Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins0:17:17
6Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF0:25:10
7Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online0:26:57
8Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing0:32:58
9Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen0:51:31
10Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths0:54:08
11Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes1:04:21
12Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca1:26:04
13Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak1:29:13
14Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies1:34:24
15Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies1:39:05
16Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels2:04:22
17Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta2:28:45

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E3:06:54
2Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude0:14:19
3Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge0:15:47
4Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix50:16:30
5Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 10:20:04
6Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab0:25:51
7Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport0:31:34
8Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com0:44:57
9Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed0:46:07
10Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel0:46:41
11Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked0:50:19
12Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend0:51:25
13Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS1:03:06
14Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ1:06:00
15Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis1:08:47
16Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz1:10:04
17Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips1:11:10
18Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank1:11:56
19Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's1:13:01
20Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself1:15:25
21Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max1:16:36
22Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts1:23:10
23Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro1:29:41
24Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns1:29:55
25David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo1:33:15
26Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's1:33:20
27Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers1:35:49
28Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning1:35:50
29Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears1:40:30
30Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs1:41:35
31Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust1:43:35
32Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas1:46:48
33Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks1:48:28
34Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha1:52:17
35Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr1:55:48
36Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers1:59:25
37Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 12:16:09
38Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back2:17:26
39Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats2:24:38
40Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations2:27:02
41Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock2:37:33
42Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly2:37:50

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned) World Bicycle Relief2:49:24
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft0:21:12
3Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 20:23:42
4Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist0:29:49
5Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt0:31:16
6Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life0:31:58
7Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 10:32:55
8Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz0:33:08
9Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork0:35:25
10Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba0:36:41
11Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn0:38:33
12Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles0:40:31
13Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin0:40:40
14Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport0:41:00
15Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia0:42:53
16Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio0:43:07
17Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip0:43:37
18Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners0:44:43
19Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk0:48:31
20Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica0:48:59
21Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space0:50:37
22Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project0:51:33
23Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars0:53:02
24Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 10:53:55
25Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys0:54:10
26Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread0:54:35
27John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob0:57:39
28Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme0:59:07
29Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles0:59:31
30Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans1:00:17
31Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc1:01:50
32Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely1:01:57
33Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs1:02:00
34Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit1:02:33
35Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier1:02:57
36Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General1:03:18
37Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 31:03:58
38Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre1:04:03
39Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop1:06:14
40Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex011:06:20
41Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds1:06:26
42Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders1:06:31
43Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters1:06:34
44mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone1:08:00
45Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog1:08:16
46Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus1:08:44
47Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves1:08:50
48Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson1:09:06
49Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 11:09:33
50Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five1:11:25
51Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+1:11:37
52Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects1:11:49
53Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam1:11:54
54Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World1:12:50
55Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On1:14:12
56Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge1:14:54
57Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 21:15:31
58Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival1:15:44
59Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe1:16:28
60Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec1:17:44
61Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders1:17:46
62Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse1:19:26
63Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice1:19:38
64John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani1:20:57
65Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn1:21:03
66Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch1:21:55
67Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car1:23:36
68David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke1:23:47
69Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters1:23:48
70Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale1:23:57
71Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race1:24:06
72Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep1:25:42
73Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote1:26:27
74Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil1:27:21
75Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony1:27:59
76Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move1:29:06
77Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai1:29:22
78Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing1:29:54
79Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates1:31:05
80Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings1:33:24
81Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero1:34:11
82Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT1:34:37
83Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole1:37:21
84Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT1:37:49
85Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security1:39:44
86Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine1:40:17
87Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato1:42:25
88Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe1:42:26
89Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici1:42:27
90Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling1:42:42
91Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings1:43:20
92Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry1:43:22
93Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet1:43:33
94Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media1:43:41
95Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L1:45:15
96Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics1:47:26
97Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys1:47:29
98David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 51:48:09
99Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo1:49:51
100Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets1:50:23
101Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami1:50:36
102Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico1:50:56
103Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo1:53:52
104Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds1:56:17
105Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers1:56:37
106Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings1:57:22
107Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure1:57:25
108Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers1:57:40
109Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed1:57:43
110Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products1:58:48
111Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley1:59:03
112Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men1:59:03
113Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel1:59:06
114Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil2:02:58
115Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 22:03:17
116Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers2:03:58
117Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling2:07:08
118Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing2:07:12
119Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt2:07:23
120Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys2:09:25
121Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies2:10:43
122Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto2:11:49
123Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance2:13:21
124Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai2:14:01
125Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors2:14:06
126Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff2:14:46
127Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii2:15:29
128Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies2:16:09
129Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 12:16:46
130Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa2:18:08
131Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk2:18:33
132Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys2:18:33
133Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa2:21:16
134Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters2:22:29
135Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions2:23:09
136Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers2:23:26
137Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home2:23:42
138Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk2:25:40
139Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles2:30:10
140Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks2:30:22
141Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks2:30:31
142Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport2:31:19
143Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream2:31:57
144Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish2:31:57
145Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters2:34:53
146Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids2:38:19
147Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa2:38:33
148Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 12:40:00
149Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin2:42:22
150Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz2:42:23
151Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac2:42:23
152Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies2:44:44
153Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia2:45:17
154Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty2:51:29
155Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh2:54:13
156Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes2:57:50
157Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders3:03:40
158Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops3:04:00
159Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini3:07:18
160Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird3:09:52
161Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators3:11:36
162Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 23:12:28

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized31:46:51
2Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life0:27:22
3Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking0:31:07
4Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls0:31:57
5Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing0:32:32
6Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls1:16:09
7Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft1:55:09
8Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia1:56:44
9Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized1:58:14
10Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect2:09:01
11Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro2:11:23
12Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior2:16:25
13Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude2:18:57
14Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm2:41:49
15Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers2:58:12
16Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft3:43:52
17Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group3:55:19
18Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga4:13:21
19Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape4:32:28
20Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation4:51:10
21Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax5:42:09
22Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web5:45:26
23Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info5:46:02
24Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife6:20:36
25Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief6:46:24
26David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International7:17:30
27Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez7:18:29
28Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes7:39:29
29Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg8:06:10
30Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life8:40:09
31Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution8:51:20
32Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska8:55:18
33Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN8:57:35
34Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb9:02:25
35Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm9:18:24
36Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men9:20:26
37Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa9:22:34
38Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar9:39:56
39Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt9:41:58
40Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs9:43:33
41Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing9:47:31
42Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One9:48:41
43Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab9:55:22
44Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing9:59:25
45Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies9:59:27
46Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets10:08:15
47Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann10:15:24
48Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za10:15:41
49Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men10:16:36
50David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux10:20:12
51Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon10:22:38
52Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon10:31:02
53Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes10:34:00
54Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance10:36:40
55John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 110:42:18
56Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas10:44:07
57Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 910:44:46
58Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ10:53:36
59Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie11:01:44
60David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services11:01:51
61Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk11:03:04
62Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)11:16:09
63Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing11:17:02
64Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile11:22:48
65Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac11:26:07
66Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing11:49:08
67Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska11:52:10
68Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone11:58:54
69Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies12:10:19
70Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 112:11:26
71Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South12:17:36
72Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia12:17:53
73Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 212:28:08
74Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing12:31:32
75Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 312:47:08
76William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb12:58:44
77Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell12:59:17
78Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs13:06:40
79Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition13:12:05
80Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo13:13:10
81Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine13:18:22
82Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile13:24:09
83Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos13:28:50
84Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel13:36:51
85Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical13:47:35
86Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil13:52:07
87Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg13:52:23
88Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son13:53:56
89Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling13:54:37
90Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns13:56:42
91Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.14:00:20
92Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity14:05:18
93Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst14:12:24
94Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham14:12:35
95Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs14:29:14
96Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team14:32:12
97Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans14:34:38
98Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade14:47:10
99Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech14:50:41
100Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 514:54:34
101Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi215:01:01
102Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia15:05:23
103Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack15:05:32
104Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog15:08:58
105Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 215:23:10
106Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus15:28:00
107Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec15:32:32
108Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot15:38:27
109Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana15:39:07
110Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk15:59:41
111Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five16:06:30
112Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers16:19:26
113Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist16:22:26
114Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius16:23:49
115Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 116:24:47
116Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires16:28:41
117Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 416:31:20
118Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle16:33:41
119Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast16:38:54
120Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs16:48:36
121Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock16:49:01
122Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination16:54:03
123Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing16:56:33
124Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge16:56:50
125Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine17:01:12
126Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 617:02:52
127Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa17:12:13
128David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee17:26:22
129Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale17:29:18
130André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife17:29:47
131Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School18:09:59
132Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 218:18:03
133Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura18:18:21
134Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe18:22:39
135David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys18:30:50
136Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank18:32:47
137Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper18:38:54
138Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies18:47:33
139Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers18:47:40
140Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com18:50:47
141Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming19:07:23
142Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome19:08:00
143Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management19:14:55
144Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers19:15:46
145Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 219:19:14
146Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys19:19:31
147Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch19:33:15
148Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared19:45:22
149Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com19:45:50
150Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff19:49:38
151Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 819:49:54
152Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods19:53:23
153Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo19:57:58
154Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls20:03:49
155Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis20:09:50
156Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix20:18:29
157Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil20:19:10
158Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates20:19:32
159Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves20:23:11
160Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free20:23:25
161Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua20:26:19
162David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing20:27:35
163Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough20:29:46
164Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles20:40:15
165Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros20:43:11
166Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons20:44:38
167Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax20:45:42
168Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 120:53:44
169James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes20:54:00
170Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker20:56:37
171Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated21:11:42
172Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood21:12:13
173Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts21:20:54
174Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega21:26:38
175Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com21:51:49
176Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex22:07:56
177Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It22:14:55
178Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts22:21:14
179Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina22:33:27
180Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-22:40:07
181Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers22:40:47
182Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery22:47:07
183De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford22:49:05
184Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils22:53:07
185Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi23:12:31
186Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services23:15:29
187Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts23:16:42
188Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld23:20:32
189Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear23:22:53
190Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs23:24:27
191Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love23:31:59
192Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends23:39:08
193Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers23:39:09
194Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit23:47:38
195Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies23:49:10
196Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas23:50:54
197Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge23:52:04
198Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek23:54:49
199Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher24:00:17
200Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam24:08:26
201Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium24:08:31
202Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films24:20:24
203André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters24:20:41
204Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies24:21:28
205Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs24:25:06
206Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker24:27:58
207Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident24:28:54
208Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling24:34:13
209Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs24:41:13
210Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 324:50:43
211Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines24:51:19
212Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford25:13:11
213Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O25:13:50
214Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider25:24:12
215Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican25:27:47
216Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv25:30:30
217Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons25:37:28
218Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 325:49:39
219Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe25:54:54
220Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage25:55:14
221Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs26:04:19
222Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen26:05:34
223Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors26:13:31
224Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino26:15:39
225Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel26:15:51
226Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite26:18:08
227Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle26:25:25
228Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing26:26:55
229Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help26:28:37
230Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats26:36:33
231Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies26:56:57
232Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One27:08:03
233Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers27:11:20
234Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu27:13:28
235Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit27:40:55
236Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress27:42:28
237Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer27:45:21
238Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home27:50:03
239Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus27:52:48
240Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees28:10:02
241Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles28:11:05
242Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene28:20:14
243Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme28:21:55
244Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk28:22:05
245Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy29:03:47
246Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks29:05:59
247Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing29:08:01
248Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts29:30:53
249Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out29:32:21
250Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's29:42:51
251Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors30:09:02
252Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa30:16:24
253Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup30:21:28
254Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets30:38:59
255Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan31:02:59
256Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity31:23:22
257Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo32:09:16
258Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads32:22:32
259Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers32:24:33
260Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance33:38:49

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life38:34:12
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse0:49:27
3Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies1:35:03
4Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de3:23:11
5Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF4:40:17
6Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing5:25:12
7Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins5:58:23
8Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online7:45:26
9Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen9:23:02
10Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths11:33:35
11Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes12:30:22
12Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies15:25:22
13Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies17:39:18
14Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak17:40:36
15Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca18:51:41
16Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels22:44:17
17Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta27:29:02

Mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E37:33:24
2Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude2:07:38
3Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge3:03:17
4Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix53:27:12
5Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 14:18:47
6Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab5:06:51
7Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport6:26:38
8Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend7:25:55
9Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel9:42:16
10Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com9:57:08
11Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed10:43:41
12Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked11:16:48
13Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ11:21:31
14Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS14:55:19
15Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank14:58:47
16Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's15:03:51
17Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz15:48:48
18Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max16:03:05
19Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips16:05:47
20Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns16:16:01
21Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself16:22:21
22Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis16:24:30
23Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs16:37:14
24Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's16:59:01
25Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning18:00:20
26Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers18:21:19
27Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears18:40:09
28Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust19:10:50
29Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks19:15:01
30Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers19:21:23
31Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro19:22:10
32Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas20:31:44
33David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo20:42:01
34Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts20:55:32
35Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha21:11:57
36Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back21:48:07
37Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr22:20:37
38Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock24:35:15
39Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats24:49:08
40Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations25:19:49
41Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 125:59:02
42Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly26:07:21

Masters final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned) World Bicycle Relief35:35:59
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft1:38:52
3Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist3:52:28
4Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 14:13:12
5Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 24:30:22
6Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt4:36:15
7Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk5:45:27
8Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles6:35:17
9Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz6:39:05
10Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba6:49:34
11Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork6:50:54
12Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life7:05:55
13Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip7:31:17
14Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme7:32:15
15Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 17:32:25
16Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport7:54:03
17Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn8:24:02
18Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin8:29:46
19Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit8:30:00
20Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners8:57:34
21Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space9:23:09
22Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project9:26:44
23Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General9:30:46
24Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys10:01:20
25Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 110:37:38
26Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread10:41:56
27Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio10:42:57
28Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely10:49:37
29Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles11:04:32
30Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus11:04:33
31Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop11:35:02
32Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier11:37:03
33Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+11:41:52
34Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars11:50:40
35Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves11:51:04
36Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans11:58:58
37Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs11:59:04
38Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson12:01:07
39Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On12:05:57
40Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam12:11:15
41Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 312:14:33
42Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica12:29:47
43Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters12:33:10
44Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds12:37:25
45mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone12:38:12
46John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob12:42:39
47Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 212:44:23
48Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre12:48:37
49Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects12:49:35
50Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders12:52:59
51Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival13:00:01
52Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move13:11:01
53Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici13:14:23
54Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five13:18:34
55Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World13:23:15
56Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale13:48:25
57Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia14:01:46
58Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge14:03:48
59Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero14:14:05
60Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race14:16:16
61Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine14:17:05
62Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc14:41:23
63Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil14:44:03
64John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani14:45:24
65Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami14:46:45
66Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex0114:53:20
67Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice15:02:18
68Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters15:17:47
69Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep15:19:52
70Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch15:30:39
71Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates15:39:33
72David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke15:45:48
73Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe15:54:42
74Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security16:13:07
75Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn16:20:01
76Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony16:47:26
77Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings16:50:42
78Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai16:52:23
79Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe16:53:31
80Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil17:02:26
81Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 217:07:27
82Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse17:10:30
83Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote17:13:25
84Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT17:14:34
85Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men17:44:40
86Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog17:45:44
87Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys17:53:38
88Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders18:04:11
89Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec18:05:34
90Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling18:08:38
91Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry18:11:52
92Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media18:25:08
93Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L18:27:26
94Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley18:37:10
95Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing18:38:35
96Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto19:04:09
97Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole19:18:54
98Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure19:28:37
99Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff19:32:19
100Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers19:39:52
101Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car19:46:12
102David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 519:50:20
103Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids19:51:24
104Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings19:53:29
105Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers19:56:13
106Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato20:34:53
107Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys20:38:34
108Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT20:42:44
109Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel20:45:40
110Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo20:47:24
111Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing21:03:24
112Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets21:04:09
113Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics21:06:10
114Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii21:12:59
115Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings21:21:10
116Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys21:42:26
117Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet21:54:37
118Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed22:00:52
119Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini22:09:42
120Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers22:16:01
121Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products22:21:11
122Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling22:29:54
123Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai22:30:41
124Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa22:44:07
125Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home22:52:28
126Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds22:54:24
127Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters22:59:39
128Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico23:05:27
129Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo23:06:16
130Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks23:09:34
131Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt23:10:16
132Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies23:17:28
133Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers23:28:48
134Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa23:52:40
135Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream23:58:12
136Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions24:07:42
137Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia24:09:42
138Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 124:31:22
139Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance24:33:02
140Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 124:39:10
141Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks24:43:08
142Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies24:54:43
143Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport24:58:30
144Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters25:03:32
145Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz25:09:00
146Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors25:15:35
147Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk25:29:12
148Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 225:31:10
149Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa25:32:24
150Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish25:49:15
151Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles25:54:32
152Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac25:58:22
153Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin26:41:23
154Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk26:46:18
155Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty28:10:07
156Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies28:17:45
157Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators29:13:07
158Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh29:13:55
159Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders29:27:15
160Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops30:17:09
161Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes30:18:00
162Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird31:29:58

