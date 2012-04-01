Sauser & Stander wrap up with final stage and overall win
Bigham & Süss complete perfect race
Men's category,
The 36One-Songo-Specialized team of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser walked away with top honours as overall winners of this year's Absa Cape Epic, following up on their victory of last year. With a 25-minute and 57-second lead time at the start of the final stage this morning, Stander and Sauser finished the eight day, 781km race with an overall winning time of 31:46:51. The South African duo of Kevin Evans and David George (360Life) were in second place overall followed by the German-Swiss team of Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida) in third.
Stander and Sauser won six of the eight stages throughout the week, including the final stage. They again proved they are kings of the mountains in Sunday's stage 7 with a fastest time of 2:35:12. Lakata and Mennen finished in second place in 2:36:09 for stage 7, with the second team of Songo-Specialized Max Knox and Yamamoto Kohei in third place (2:36:15). Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme (Bulls) finished in fourth place with the Evans and George in fifth place.
"We worked hard for this stage and the overall," said Stander. "We will never say no to the opportunity of winning a stage. Twenty-seven minutes is big, but not only thanks to us. Our whole whole team and our equipment played a role. We learnt our lessons in previous years. The Cape Epic is a story. Everyday is a chapter and that makes it so amazing. Now we know the yellow jersey is ours. Until now it felt like we were borrowing it. Nothing compares to it. I have enough time to recover before the big events of the season start."
Sauser said, "Every year, the Cape Epic gets harder, the intensity is much higher. Our equipment made such a big difference. It helped us mentally to know that even though the stage is hard, our equipment will hold. Crossing the finish line here at Lourensford Wine Estate is the best feeling of the whole week. It's so big for us and good for the confidence and looking forward to the rest of the season our form is great. This is my third victory overall in this race (2011 and 2006), and it's a great feeling."
Dietsch and Boehme (Bulls 2) finished fourth overall with Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing) in fifth. The Bulls team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm, who won the Cape Epic in 2007, 2009 and 2010, finished in sixth place overall.
It was the second podium finish for Evans and George in the history of the race as well as the highest ranking for an all South African team. "It's been a fantastic finish and so special to top off the rollercoaster ride in this way," said George. "We were prepared and ready with great support and structure, so it was fantastic. Our second spot is testament to the great support and our guts. This year was very tough because of all the mechanical troubles, but we're very happy."
Evans said, "We didn't win the Cape Epic, but with this Cape Epic we won the hearts and support of South Africa. The support and applause today was very special. It's thanks to them that we get up every morning and keep on fighting."
Evans and George (360Life) also won the African leader jersey.
Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile (Exxaro Academy 9) won the Development jersey.
The third placed overall team also shared their thoughts. Genze, who finished second last year, said, "We feel lucky and happy. Andreas was so strong and he helped me so much after my crash today. I thought it was over, but he motivated me to just keep going and not think too much about it. It was a huge effort to finish on the podium. We had to fight for it every day."
Kugler said, "I'm just so relieved and happy to be on the podium and don't want to think of next year right now. I'm tired and just want to enjoy the feeling."
Women's category
Sally Bigham and Esther Süss (Wheels4Life) won the women's overall in a time of 38:34:12, after securing their seventh stage win in this year's race. They were followed by the Biogen Britehouse team of Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler in 39:23:39 with Karien van Jaarsveld and Jane Nüssli (MTN Qhubeka) in third place overall in 40:09:16.
Both Bigham and Süss won the Cape Epic last year, but in the ladies and mixed categories respectively. "It was great and I had a good time," said Bigham. "Riding with Esther was a wonderful experience and we're a good team. On stage 5, I was worried, so it wasn't easy all the way."
Süss said, "I'm so happy that this is the finish because it was a hard week. I had a flat with only 1km to go, so I'm just happy to be here safely. It was a wonderful experience with Sally. We had a good week and we're a strong combination."
Ralph said, "It was an amazing experience. We knew right from the start that overall victory was out of reach, but we didn't even think about finishing second either. It was tough, but riding with Nina was great!"
Gässler said, "This was an unbelievable experience. I still can't believe we finished second overall! I'm going to become a regular at the Cape Epic. I had so much fun. The Cape Epic was a dream come true."
Third place overall finisher Nüssli said, "I'm relieved to be safely at the finish. I enjoyed it a lot. I'm so proud - we worked hard and achieved our goal."
Mixed category
The Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the mixed category in an overall time of 37:33:24. They were followed by Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing (Centurion Vaude) in an overall time of 39:41:02. Klaas Vanmoortel and Inne Gantois (BAiK-Peak Performance Brugge) finished in third place overall in 40:36:41.
"It's really an amazing feeling. Seeing the 1km mark was almost too much... I'm so happy," said Ariane Kleinhans. "To be over the finish line is a huge relief. We wanted the overall win so badly!"
Her riding partner and husband, Erik, said, "We put a lot of pressure on ourselves because this was the biggest goal of the year. There's a lot of relief in the Kleinhans household. You experience all the emotions during the week, but the 1km to go sign was absolutely great!"
Boelts said, "It was very hard to finish the Cape Epic this year, but riding with Milena was special. In the end I enjoyed the experience and am very happy with second place overall."
Landtwing said, "Now that the Cape Epic is over, I can smile and enjoy the feeling. Every day was just so hard and right now I'm just happy to finish. Ask me next week about coming back because it was just so hard."
Gantois noted that her experience was so much more than what they expected. "I enjoyed it immensely and will surely be back for more next year! I'm happy it's over now, but tomorrow I'll be sad, I think."
Her partner Vanmoortel said, "The Cape Epic exceeded all our expectations, because we wanted a podium finish in one of the stages and we managed a third overall."
Master's category
Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers (World Bicycle Relief) won the master's category in an overall time of 35:35:59. They were followed by the Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey in 37:14:51, with the Complete Cyclist team of Warren Squires and Scott Mckenzie in third place overall (39:28:27).
"It feels good to be strong at the finish after all the struggling. I'm so happy with the overall victory and liked racing with Bart," said Weevers. "The weather conditions were the hardest to overcome for me. I know how he is and expected some really hard racing, so I enjoyed it."
Brentjens said, "This Cape Epic rates as one of the best. I felt strong right to the end and that doesn't always happen. I really enjoyed winning the masters category. It feels great!"
Enthoven called it "a grueling Cape Epic, but we were consistent, managed a good finish and are happy." His partner Impey said, "It was tough but we achieved our goal. The weather was the worst part this year."
Stage 7 course
The seventh and final stage took riders from Oak Valley/Elgin to Lourensford Wine Estate over a distance of 64km with 1350m of climbing. Dr. Evil found a new way to the Champs Elysees of mountain biking, again reminding riders that there is no easy day at the Cape Epic. Lourensford Wine Estate awaited the tired athletes as they made their way from Oak Valley over Twin Peaks above the Elgin Dam and down the ever-familiar portage section of Gamtouw Pass. Once again, participants followed the footsteps of the Voortrekkers, their tyres tracing the wagon-wheel grooves down to Journeys End Winery. The last water point offered a final reward, before a last test of resolve - a few steep ascents with magnificent views of False Bay and Table Mountain. Once again, Lourensford Wine Estate hosted the Grand Finale festivities as riders experienced that bittersweet feeling at the end of the arduous, yet epic journey of the Cape Epic.
Race note
1208 participants stared this year's race last Sunday. 1070 riders were in the start chute on the final morning.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized
|2:35:12
|2
|Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:00:57
|3
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized
|0:01:03
|4
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls
|0:01:11
|5
|Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life
|0:01:25
|6
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:02:20
|7
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:03:09
|8
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect
|0:09:14
|9
|Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|0:10:29
|10
|Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga
|0:11:12
|11
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft
|0:12:55
|12
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior
|0:12:56
|13
|Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers
|0:13:12
|14
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude
|0:14:08
|15
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft
|0:14:32
|16
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia
|0:15:46
|17
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info
|0:20:14
|18
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation
|0:23:47
|19
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:23:49
|20
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar
|0:24:14
|21
|Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group
|0:25:46
|22
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web
|0:25:57
|23
|Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax
|0:26:23
|24
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm
|0:26:44
|25
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro
|0:28:40
|26
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International
|0:31:17
|27
|Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife
|0:32:08
|28
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes
|0:32:27
|29
|Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2
|0:33:11
|30
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska
|0:33:30
|31
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez
|0:33:38
|32
|Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men
|0:33:46
|33
|Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3
|0:33:55
|34
|Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9
|0:38:52
|35
|Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes
|0:39:05
|36
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN
|0:39:11
|37
|Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg
|0:39:15
|38
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies
|0:39:31
|39
|Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life
|0:42:26
|40
|Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing
|0:42:33
|41
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|0:42:40
|42
|Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za
|0:42:58
|43
|Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One
|0:44:15
|44
|Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|0:44:50
|45
|Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets
|0:45:42
|46
|Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann
|0:45:48
|47
|Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution
|0:45:58
|48
|Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing
|0:46:29
|49
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men
|0:46:30
|50
|Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb
|0:46:53
|51
|Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska
|0:46:59
|52
|Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt
|0:47:23
|53
|Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2
|0:47:40
|54
|David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux
|0:48:40
|55
|Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon
|0:49:00
|56
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia
|0:49:38
|57
|Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas
|0:49:43
|58
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm
|0:50:16
|59
|Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk
|0:50:31
|60
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|0:50:37
|61
|Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs
|0:50:49
|62
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)
|0:51:16
|63
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services
|0:52:28
|64
|Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine
|0:53:58
|65
|Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile
|0:54:26
|66
|Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie
|0:54:37
|67
|Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab
|0:54:59
|68
|John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1
|0:55:11
|69
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition
|0:55:14
|70
|Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing
|0:55:19
|71
|Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot
|0:55:48
|72
|Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus
|0:59:20
|73
|Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac
|1:00:18
|74
|Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4
|1:00:33
|75
|Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil
|1:00:59
|76
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine
|1:01:23
|77
|Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile
|1:01:33
|78
|Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs
|1:01:37
|79
|Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.
|1:02:12
|80
|Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns
|1:03:26
|81
|Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1
|1:03:47
|82
|Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg
|1:04:29
|83
|Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South
|1:04:34
|84
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius
|1:04:43
|85
|Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo
|1:05:09
|86
|Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog
|1:05:36
|87
|Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk
|1:05:52
|88
|Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination
|1:07:02
|89
|Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham
|1:07:12
|90
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1
|1:07:59
|91
|Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec
|1:09:10
|92
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|1:09:13
|93
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock
|1:09:22
|94
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack
|1:10:00
|95
|Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team
|1:10:45
|96
|David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee
|1:11:14
|97
|Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five
|1:11:15
|98
|James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes
|1:11:18
|99
|Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast
|1:11:21
|100
|William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb
|1:11:48
|101
|Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel
|1:11:51
|102
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing
|1:11:57
|103
|Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing
|1:12:02
|104
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers
|1:12:06
|105
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech
|1:12:07
|106
|Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst
|1:12:13
|107
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical
|1:14:14
|108
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge
|1:14:32
|109
|Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling
|1:14:34
|110
|Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5
|1:15:17
|111
|Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6
|1:15:20
|112
|Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs
|1:16:01
|113
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity
|1:16:09
|114
|Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans
|1:17:13
|115
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|1:17:24
|116
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade
|1:17:28
|117
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|1:17:39
|118
|Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires
|1:17:47
|119
|Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil
|1:18:00
|120
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School
|1:18:19
|121
|André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife
|1:19:08
|122
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia
|1:19:21
|123
|Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos
|1:19:31
|124
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana
|1:19:38
|125
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2
|1:20:25
|126
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe
|1:21:07
|127
|Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-
|1:21:16
|128
|Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura
|1:23:23
|129
|Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free
|1:23:28
|130
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch
|1:23:30
|131
|Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2
|1:23:46
|132
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale
|1:23:48
|133
|Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates
|1:24:07
|134
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell
|1:24:29
|135
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper
|1:24:53
|136
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O
|1:25:47
|137
|Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son
|1:25:51
|138
|Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers
|1:26:01
|139
|Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies
|1:26:05
|140
|Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs
|1:26:53
|141
|Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ
|1:26:53
|142
|Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo
|1:29:16
|143
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1
|1:30:10
|144
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa
|1:30:15
|145
|Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com
|1:30:16
|146
|Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8
|1:31:56
|147
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2
|1:32:02
|148
|Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank
|1:33:08
|149
|Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros
|1:34:32
|150
|Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist
|1:34:55
|151
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers
|1:35:16
|152
|Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome
|1:35:21
|153
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls
|1:35:38
|154
|Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated
|1:35:39
|155
|Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com
|1:35:43
|156
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming
|1:38:02
|157
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|1:38:03
|158
|Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com
|1:38:05
|159
|Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers
|1:38:53
|160
|Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers
|1:39:54
|161
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles
|1:40:26
|162
|David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing
|1:40:37
|163
|Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It
|1:40:53
|164
|Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys
|1:41:27
|165
|Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management
|1:41:38
|166
|Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough
|1:42:10
|167
|Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery
|1:42:58
|168
|Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis
|1:43:04
|169
|Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff
|1:43:21
|170
|Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies
|1:44:26
|171
|Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix
|1:44:45
|172
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies
|1:45:04
|173
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex
|1:45:31
|174
|David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys
|1:45:33
|175
|Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker
|1:45:49
|176
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|1:46:55
|177
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs
|1:48:32
|178
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils
|1:48:50
|179
|Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega
|1:49:07
|180
|Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax
|1:49:20
|181
|Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts
|1:50:23
|182
|Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies
|1:51:10
|183
|Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit
|1:52:07
|184
|Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons
|1:54:48
|185
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld
|1:55:40
|186
|Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas
|1:56:44
|187
|Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs
|1:56:52
|188
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared
|1:56:53
|189
|Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts
|1:57:43
|190
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services
|1:57:45
|191
|Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons
|1:58:25
|192
|De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford
|1:59:29
|193
|Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear
|1:59:43
|194
|André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters
|1:59:53
|195
|Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam
|2:00:45
|196
|Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge
|2:00:57
|197
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|2:01:21
|198
|Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek
|2:01:35
|199
|Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs
|2:02:16
|200
|Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium
|2:02:44
|201
|Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen
|2:04:07
|202
|Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican
|2:04:08
|203
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts
|2:05:00
|204
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident
|2:05:28
|205
|Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood
|2:09:30
|206
|Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford
|2:09:44
|207
|Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines
|2:09:51
|208
|Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love
|2:09:53
|209
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon
|2:10:40
|210
|Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit
|2:11:25
|211
|Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme
|2:11:50
|212
|Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage
|2:13:16
|213
|Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves
|2:13:19
|214
|Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats
|2:15:16
|215
|Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina
|2:16:08
|216
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films
|2:17:32
|217
|Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers
|2:18:07
|218
|Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe
|2:18:10
|219
|Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv
|2:18:25
|220
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs
|2:18:53
|221
|Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle
|2:20:40
|222
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|2:20:57
|223
|Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3
|2:21:48
|224
|Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing
|2:21:55
|225
|Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One
|2:22:27
|226
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu
|2:22:58
|227
|Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker
|2:22:59
|228
|Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help
|2:23:32
|229
|Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino
|2:23:42
|230
|Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies
|2:23:46
|231
|Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus
|2:24:06
|232
|Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider
|2:24:16
|233
|Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's
|2:24:48
|234
|Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3
|2:25:24
|235
|Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer
|2:26:05
|236
|Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out
|2:26:08
|237
|Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel
|2:27:05
|238
|Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees
|2:27:10
|239
|Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite
|2:29:48
|240
|Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene
|2:37:12
|241
|Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home
|2:37:44
|242
|Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy
|2:39:11
|243
|Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa
|2:39:14
|244
|Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts
|2:40:45
|245
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk
|2:42:06
|246
|Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles
|2:43:09
|247
|Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors
|2:43:41
|248
|Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks
|2:46:16
|249
|Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan
|2:50:19
|250
|Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher
|2:53:09
|251
|Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors
|2:56:40
|252
|Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress
|2:58:04
|253
|Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads
|2:58:39
|254
|Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo
|2:58:57
|255
|Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing
|3:04:46
|256
|Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity
|3:05:07
|257
|Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers
|3:05:11
|258
|Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets
|3:06:58
|259
|Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance
|3:12:35
|260
|Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup
|3:16:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life
|3:14:12
|2
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse
|0:02:25
|3
|Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies
|0:07:49
|4
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de
|0:09:44
|5
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins
|0:17:17
|6
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF
|0:25:10
|7
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online
|0:26:57
|8
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:32:58
|9
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen
|0:51:31
|10
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths
|0:54:08
|11
|Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes
|1:04:21
|12
|Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca
|1:26:04
|13
|Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak
|1:29:13
|14
|Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies
|1:34:24
|15
|Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies
|1:39:05
|16
|Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels
|2:04:22
|17
|Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta
|2:28:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E
|3:06:54
|2
|Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude
|0:14:19
|3
|Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge
|0:15:47
|4
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5
|0:16:30
|5
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1
|0:20:04
|6
|Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab
|0:25:51
|7
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport
|0:31:34
|8
|Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com
|0:44:57
|9
|Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed
|0:46:07
|10
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|0:46:41
|11
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|0:50:19
|12
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend
|0:51:25
|13
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS
|1:03:06
|14
|Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ
|1:06:00
|15
|Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis
|1:08:47
|16
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|1:10:04
|17
|Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips
|1:11:10
|18
|Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank
|1:11:56
|19
|Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's
|1:13:01
|20
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|1:15:25
|21
|Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max
|1:16:36
|22
|Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts
|1:23:10
|23
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro
|1:29:41
|24
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|1:29:55
|25
|David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo
|1:33:15
|26
|Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's
|1:33:20
|27
|Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers
|1:35:49
|28
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning
|1:35:50
|29
|Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears
|1:40:30
|30
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs
|1:41:35
|31
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust
|1:43:35
|32
|Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|1:46:48
|33
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks
|1:48:28
|34
|Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha
|1:52:17
|35
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr
|1:55:48
|36
|Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers
|1:59:25
|37
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1
|2:16:09
|38
|Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back
|2:17:26
|39
|Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats
|2:24:38
|40
|Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations
|2:27:02
|41
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock
|2:37:33
|42
|Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly
|2:37:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned) World Bicycle Relief
|2:49:24
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft
|0:21:12
|3
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2
|0:23:42
|4
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|0:29:49
|5
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt
|0:31:16
|6
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life
|0:31:58
|7
|Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1
|0:32:55
|8
|Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|0:33:08
|9
|Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork
|0:35:25
|10
|Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba
|0:36:41
|11
|Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn
|0:38:33
|12
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles
|0:40:31
|13
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|0:40:40
|14
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport
|0:41:00
|15
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia
|0:42:53
|16
|Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio
|0:43:07
|17
|Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip
|0:43:37
|18
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|0:44:43
|19
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk
|0:48:31
|20
|Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica
|0:48:59
|21
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space
|0:50:37
|22
|Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project
|0:51:33
|23
|Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars
|0:53:02
|24
|Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1
|0:53:55
|25
|Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys
|0:54:10
|26
|Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread
|0:54:35
|27
|John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob
|0:57:39
|28
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|0:59:07
|29
|Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles
|0:59:31
|30
|Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans
|1:00:17
|31
|Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc
|1:01:50
|32
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely
|1:01:57
|33
|Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs
|1:02:00
|34
|Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit
|1:02:33
|35
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|1:02:57
|36
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General
|1:03:18
|37
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3
|1:03:58
|38
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|1:04:03
|39
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop
|1:06:14
|40
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01
|1:06:20
|41
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds
|1:06:26
|42
|Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders
|1:06:31
|43
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters
|1:06:34
|44
|mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone
|1:08:00
|45
|Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog
|1:08:16
|46
|Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus
|1:08:44
|47
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves
|1:08:50
|48
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|1:09:06
|49
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1
|1:09:33
|50
|Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five
|1:11:25
|51
|Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+
|1:11:37
|52
|Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects
|1:11:49
|53
|Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam
|1:11:54
|54
|Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|1:12:50
|55
|Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On
|1:14:12
|56
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge
|1:14:54
|57
|Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2
|1:15:31
|58
|Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival
|1:15:44
|59
|Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe
|1:16:28
|60
|Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec
|1:17:44
|61
|Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders
|1:17:46
|62
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse
|1:19:26
|63
|Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice
|1:19:38
|64
|John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani
|1:20:57
|65
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn
|1:21:03
|66
|Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch
|1:21:55
|67
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car
|1:23:36
|68
|David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke
|1:23:47
|69
|Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters
|1:23:48
|70
|Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale
|1:23:57
|71
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race
|1:24:06
|72
|Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep
|1:25:42
|73
|Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|1:26:27
|74
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil
|1:27:21
|75
|Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony
|1:27:59
|76
|Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move
|1:29:06
|77
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai
|1:29:22
|78
|Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing
|1:29:54
|79
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|1:31:05
|80
|Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings
|1:33:24
|81
|Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero
|1:34:11
|82
|Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT
|1:34:37
|83
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole
|1:37:21
|84
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT
|1:37:49
|85
|Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security
|1:39:44
|86
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine
|1:40:17
|87
|Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato
|1:42:25
|88
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe
|1:42:26
|89
|Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici
|1:42:27
|90
|Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling
|1:42:42
|91
|Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings
|1:43:20
|92
|Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry
|1:43:22
|93
|Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet
|1:43:33
|94
|Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media
|1:43:41
|95
|Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L
|1:45:15
|96
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics
|1:47:26
|97
|Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys
|1:47:29
|98
|David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5
|1:48:09
|99
|Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo
|1:49:51
|100
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets
|1:50:23
|101
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami
|1:50:36
|102
|Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico
|1:50:56
|103
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo
|1:53:52
|104
|Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds
|1:56:17
|105
|Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers
|1:56:37
|106
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings
|1:57:22
|107
|Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure
|1:57:25
|108
|Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers
|1:57:40
|109
|Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed
|1:57:43
|110
|Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products
|1:58:48
|111
|Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley
|1:59:03
|112
|Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men
|1:59:03
|113
|Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel
|1:59:06
|114
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil
|2:02:58
|115
|Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2
|2:03:17
|116
|Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers
|2:03:58
|117
|Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling
|2:07:08
|118
|Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing
|2:07:12
|119
|Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt
|2:07:23
|120
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|2:09:25
|121
|Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies
|2:10:43
|122
|Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto
|2:11:49
|123
|Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance
|2:13:21
|124
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|2:14:01
|125
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors
|2:14:06
|126
|Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff
|2:14:46
|127
|Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii
|2:15:29
|128
|Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies
|2:16:09
|129
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1
|2:16:46
|130
|Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa
|2:18:08
|131
|Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk
|2:18:33
|132
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys
|2:18:33
|133
|Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa
|2:21:16
|134
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters
|2:22:29
|135
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions
|2:23:09
|136
|Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers
|2:23:26
|137
|Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home
|2:23:42
|138
|Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk
|2:25:40
|139
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles
|2:30:10
|140
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks
|2:30:22
|141
|Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks
|2:30:31
|142
|Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport
|2:31:19
|143
|Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|2:31:57
|144
|Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish
|2:31:57
|145
|Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters
|2:34:53
|146
|Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids
|2:38:19
|147
|Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa
|2:38:33
|148
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1
|2:40:00
|149
|Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin
|2:42:22
|150
|Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz
|2:42:23
|151
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac
|2:42:23
|152
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies
|2:44:44
|153
|Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia
|2:45:17
|154
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty
|2:51:29
|155
|Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh
|2:54:13
|156
|Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes
|2:57:50
|157
|Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders
|3:03:40
|158
|Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops
|3:04:00
|159
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini
|3:07:18
|160
|Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird
|3:09:52
|161
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators
|3:11:36
|162
|Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2
|3:12:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized
|31:46:51
|2
|Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life
|0:27:22
|3
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:31:07
|4
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls
|0:31:57
|5
|Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:32:32
|6
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|1:16:09
|7
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft
|1:55:09
|8
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia
|1:56:44
|9
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized
|1:58:14
|10
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect
|2:09:01
|11
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro
|2:11:23
|12
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior
|2:16:25
|13
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude
|2:18:57
|14
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm
|2:41:49
|15
|Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers
|2:58:12
|16
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft
|3:43:52
|17
|Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group
|3:55:19
|18
|Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga
|4:13:21
|19
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|4:32:28
|20
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation
|4:51:10
|21
|Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax
|5:42:09
|22
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web
|5:45:26
|23
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info
|5:46:02
|24
|Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife
|6:20:36
|25
|Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|6:46:24
|26
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International
|7:17:30
|27
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez
|7:18:29
|28
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes
|7:39:29
|29
|Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg
|8:06:10
|30
|Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life
|8:40:09
|31
|Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution
|8:51:20
|32
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska
|8:55:18
|33
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN
|8:57:35
|34
|Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb
|9:02:25
|35
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm
|9:18:24
|36
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men
|9:20:26
|37
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|9:22:34
|38
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar
|9:39:56
|39
|Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt
|9:41:58
|40
|Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs
|9:43:33
|41
|Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing
|9:47:31
|42
|Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One
|9:48:41
|43
|Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab
|9:55:22
|44
|Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|9:59:25
|45
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies
|9:59:27
|46
|Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets
|10:08:15
|47
|Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann
|10:15:24
|48
|Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za
|10:15:41
|49
|Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men
|10:16:36
|50
|David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux
|10:20:12
|51
|Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon
|10:22:38
|52
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon
|10:31:02
|53
|Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes
|10:34:00
|54
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|10:36:40
|55
|John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1
|10:42:18
|56
|Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas
|10:44:07
|57
|Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9
|10:44:46
|58
|Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ
|10:53:36
|59
|Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie
|11:01:44
|60
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services
|11:01:51
|61
|Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk
|11:03:04
|62
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)
|11:16:09
|63
|Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing
|11:17:02
|64
|Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile
|11:22:48
|65
|Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac
|11:26:07
|66
|Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing
|11:49:08
|67
|Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska
|11:52:10
|68
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|11:58:54
|69
|Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies
|12:10:19
|70
|Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1
|12:11:26
|71
|Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South
|12:17:36
|72
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia
|12:17:53
|73
|Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2
|12:28:08
|74
|Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing
|12:31:32
|75
|Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3
|12:47:08
|76
|William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb
|12:58:44
|77
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell
|12:59:17
|78
|Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs
|13:06:40
|79
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition
|13:12:05
|80
|Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo
|13:13:10
|81
|Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine
|13:18:22
|82
|Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile
|13:24:09
|83
|Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos
|13:28:50
|84
|Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel
|13:36:51
|85
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical
|13:47:35
|86
|Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil
|13:52:07
|87
|Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg
|13:52:23
|88
|Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son
|13:53:56
|89
|Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling
|13:54:37
|90
|Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns
|13:56:42
|91
|Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.
|14:00:20
|92
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity
|14:05:18
|93
|Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst
|14:12:24
|94
|Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham
|14:12:35
|95
|Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs
|14:29:14
|96
|Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team
|14:32:12
|97
|Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans
|14:34:38
|98
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade
|14:47:10
|99
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech
|14:50:41
|100
|Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5
|14:54:34
|101
|Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2
|15:01:01
|102
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia
|15:05:23
|103
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack
|15:05:32
|104
|Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog
|15:08:58
|105
|Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2
|15:23:10
|106
|Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus
|15:28:00
|107
|Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec
|15:32:32
|108
|Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot
|15:38:27
|109
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana
|15:39:07
|110
|Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk
|15:59:41
|111
|Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five
|16:06:30
|112
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers
|16:19:26
|113
|Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist
|16:22:26
|114
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius
|16:23:49
|115
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1
|16:24:47
|116
|Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires
|16:28:41
|117
|Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4
|16:31:20
|118
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|16:33:41
|119
|Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast
|16:38:54
|120
|Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs
|16:48:36
|121
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock
|16:49:01
|122
|Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination
|16:54:03
|123
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing
|16:56:33
|124
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge
|16:56:50
|125
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine
|17:01:12
|126
|Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6
|17:02:52
|127
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa
|17:12:13
|128
|David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee
|17:26:22
|129
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale
|17:29:18
|130
|André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife
|17:29:47
|131
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School
|18:09:59
|132
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2
|18:18:03
|133
|Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura
|18:18:21
|134
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe
|18:22:39
|135
|David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys
|18:30:50
|136
|Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank
|18:32:47
|137
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper
|18:38:54
|138
|Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies
|18:47:33
|139
|Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers
|18:47:40
|140
|Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com
|18:50:47
|141
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming
|19:07:23
|142
|Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome
|19:08:00
|143
|Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management
|19:14:55
|144
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers
|19:15:46
|145
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2
|19:19:14
|146
|Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys
|19:19:31
|147
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch
|19:33:15
|148
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared
|19:45:22
|149
|Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com
|19:45:50
|150
|Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff
|19:49:38
|151
|Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8
|19:49:54
|152
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|19:53:23
|153
|Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo
|19:57:58
|154
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls
|20:03:49
|155
|Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis
|20:09:50
|156
|Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix
|20:18:29
|157
|Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil
|20:19:10
|158
|Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates
|20:19:32
|159
|Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves
|20:23:11
|160
|Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free
|20:23:25
|161
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|20:26:19
|162
|David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing
|20:27:35
|163
|Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough
|20:29:46
|164
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles
|20:40:15
|165
|Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros
|20:43:11
|166
|Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons
|20:44:38
|167
|Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax
|20:45:42
|168
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1
|20:53:44
|169
|James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes
|20:54:00
|170
|Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker
|20:56:37
|171
|Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated
|21:11:42
|172
|Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood
|21:12:13
|173
|Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts
|21:20:54
|174
|Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega
|21:26:38
|175
|Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com
|21:51:49
|176
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex
|22:07:56
|177
|Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It
|22:14:55
|178
|Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts
|22:21:14
|179
|Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina
|22:33:27
|180
|Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-
|22:40:07
|181
|Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers
|22:40:47
|182
|Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery
|22:47:07
|183
|De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford
|22:49:05
|184
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils
|22:53:07
|185
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|23:12:31
|186
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services
|23:15:29
|187
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts
|23:16:42
|188
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld
|23:20:32
|189
|Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear
|23:22:53
|190
|Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs
|23:24:27
|191
|Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love
|23:31:59
|192
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|23:39:08
|193
|Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers
|23:39:09
|194
|Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit
|23:47:38
|195
|Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies
|23:49:10
|196
|Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas
|23:50:54
|197
|Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge
|23:52:04
|198
|Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek
|23:54:49
|199
|Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher
|24:00:17
|200
|Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam
|24:08:26
|201
|Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium
|24:08:31
|202
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films
|24:20:24
|203
|André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters
|24:20:41
|204
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies
|24:21:28
|205
|Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs
|24:25:06
|206
|Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker
|24:27:58
|207
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident
|24:28:54
|208
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|24:34:13
|209
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs
|24:41:13
|210
|Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3
|24:50:43
|211
|Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines
|24:51:19
|212
|Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford
|25:13:11
|213
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O
|25:13:50
|214
|Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider
|25:24:12
|215
|Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican
|25:27:47
|216
|Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv
|25:30:30
|217
|Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons
|25:37:28
|218
|Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3
|25:49:39
|219
|Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe
|25:54:54
|220
|Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage
|25:55:14
|221
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs
|26:04:19
|222
|Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen
|26:05:34
|223
|Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors
|26:13:31
|224
|Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino
|26:15:39
|225
|Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel
|26:15:51
|226
|Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite
|26:18:08
|227
|Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle
|26:25:25
|228
|Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing
|26:26:55
|229
|Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help
|26:28:37
|230
|Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats
|26:36:33
|231
|Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies
|26:56:57
|232
|Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One
|27:08:03
|233
|Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers
|27:11:20
|234
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu
|27:13:28
|235
|Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit
|27:40:55
|236
|Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress
|27:42:28
|237
|Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer
|27:45:21
|238
|Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home
|27:50:03
|239
|Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus
|27:52:48
|240
|Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees
|28:10:02
|241
|Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles
|28:11:05
|242
|Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene
|28:20:14
|243
|Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme
|28:21:55
|244
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk
|28:22:05
|245
|Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy
|29:03:47
|246
|Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks
|29:05:59
|247
|Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing
|29:08:01
|248
|Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts
|29:30:53
|249
|Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out
|29:32:21
|250
|Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's
|29:42:51
|251
|Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors
|30:09:02
|252
|Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa
|30:16:24
|253
|Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup
|30:21:28
|254
|Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets
|30:38:59
|255
|Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan
|31:02:59
|256
|Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity
|31:23:22
|257
|Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo
|32:09:16
|258
|Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads
|32:22:32
|259
|Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers
|32:24:33
|260
|Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance
|33:38:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life
|38:34:12
|2
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse
|0:49:27
|3
|Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies
|1:35:03
|4
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de
|3:23:11
|5
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF
|4:40:17
|6
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing
|5:25:12
|7
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins
|5:58:23
|8
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online
|7:45:26
|9
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen
|9:23:02
|10
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths
|11:33:35
|11
|Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes
|12:30:22
|12
|Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies
|15:25:22
|13
|Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies
|17:39:18
|14
|Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak
|17:40:36
|15
|Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca
|18:51:41
|16
|Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels
|22:44:17
|17
|Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta
|27:29:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E
|37:33:24
|2
|Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude
|2:07:38
|3
|Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge
|3:03:17
|4
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5
|3:27:12
|5
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1
|4:18:47
|6
|Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab
|5:06:51
|7
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport
|6:26:38
|8
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend
|7:25:55
|9
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|9:42:16
|10
|Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com
|9:57:08
|11
|Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed
|10:43:41
|12
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|11:16:48
|13
|Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ
|11:21:31
|14
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS
|14:55:19
|15
|Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank
|14:58:47
|16
|Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's
|15:03:51
|17
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|15:48:48
|18
|Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max
|16:03:05
|19
|Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips
|16:05:47
|20
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|16:16:01
|21
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|16:22:21
|22
|Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis
|16:24:30
|23
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs
|16:37:14
|24
|Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's
|16:59:01
|25
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning
|18:00:20
|26
|Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers
|18:21:19
|27
|Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears
|18:40:09
|28
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust
|19:10:50
|29
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks
|19:15:01
|30
|Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers
|19:21:23
|31
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro
|19:22:10
|32
|Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|20:31:44
|33
|David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo
|20:42:01
|34
|Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts
|20:55:32
|35
|Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha
|21:11:57
|36
|Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back
|21:48:07
|37
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr
|22:20:37
|38
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock
|24:35:15
|39
|Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats
|24:49:08
|40
|Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations
|25:19:49
|41
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1
|25:59:02
|42
|Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly
|26:07:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned) World Bicycle Relief
|35:35:59
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft
|1:38:52
|3
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|3:52:28
|4
|Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1
|4:13:12
|5
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2
|4:30:22
|6
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt
|4:36:15
|7
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk
|5:45:27
|8
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles
|6:35:17
|9
|Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|6:39:05
|10
|Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba
|6:49:34
|11
|Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork
|6:50:54
|12
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life
|7:05:55
|13
|Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip
|7:31:17
|14
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|7:32:15
|15
|Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1
|7:32:25
|16
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport
|7:54:03
|17
|Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn
|8:24:02
|18
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|8:29:46
|19
|Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit
|8:30:00
|20
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|8:57:34
|21
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space
|9:23:09
|22
|Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project
|9:26:44
|23
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General
|9:30:46
|24
|Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys
|10:01:20
|25
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1
|10:37:38
|26
|Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread
|10:41:56
|27
|Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio
|10:42:57
|28
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely
|10:49:37
|29
|Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles
|11:04:32
|30
|Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus
|11:04:33
|31
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop
|11:35:02
|32
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|11:37:03
|33
|Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+
|11:41:52
|34
|Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars
|11:50:40
|35
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves
|11:51:04
|36
|Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans
|11:58:58
|37
|Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs
|11:59:04
|38
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|12:01:07
|39
|Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On
|12:05:57
|40
|Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam
|12:11:15
|41
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3
|12:14:33
|42
|Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica
|12:29:47
|43
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters
|12:33:10
|44
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds
|12:37:25
|45
|mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone
|12:38:12
|46
|John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob
|12:42:39
|47
|Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2
|12:44:23
|48
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|12:48:37
|49
|Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects
|12:49:35
|50
|Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders
|12:52:59
|51
|Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival
|13:00:01
|52
|Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move
|13:11:01
|53
|Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici
|13:14:23
|54
|Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five
|13:18:34
|55
|Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|13:23:15
|56
|Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale
|13:48:25
|57
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia
|14:01:46
|58
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge
|14:03:48
|59
|Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero
|14:14:05
|60
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race
|14:16:16
|61
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine
|14:17:05
|62
|Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc
|14:41:23
|63
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil
|14:44:03
|64
|John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani
|14:45:24
|65
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami
|14:46:45
|66
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01
|14:53:20
|67
|Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice
|15:02:18
|68
|Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters
|15:17:47
|69
|Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep
|15:19:52
|70
|Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch
|15:30:39
|71
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|15:39:33
|72
|David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke
|15:45:48
|73
|Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe
|15:54:42
|74
|Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security
|16:13:07
|75
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn
|16:20:01
|76
|Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony
|16:47:26
|77
|Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings
|16:50:42
|78
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai
|16:52:23
|79
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe
|16:53:31
|80
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil
|17:02:26
|81
|Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2
|17:07:27
|82
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse
|17:10:30
|83
|Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|17:13:25
|84
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT
|17:14:34
|85
|Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men
|17:44:40
|86
|Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog
|17:45:44
|87
|Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys
|17:53:38
|88
|Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders
|18:04:11
|89
|Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec
|18:05:34
|90
|Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling
|18:08:38
|91
|Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry
|18:11:52
|92
|Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media
|18:25:08
|93
|Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L
|18:27:26
|94
|Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley
|18:37:10
|95
|Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing
|18:38:35
|96
|Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto
|19:04:09
|97
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole
|19:18:54
|98
|Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure
|19:28:37
|99
|Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff
|19:32:19
|100
|Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers
|19:39:52
|101
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car
|19:46:12
|102
|David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5
|19:50:20
|103
|Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids
|19:51:24
|104
|Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings
|19:53:29
|105
|Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers
|19:56:13
|106
|Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato
|20:34:53
|107
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|20:38:34
|108
|Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT
|20:42:44
|109
|Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel
|20:45:40
|110
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo
|20:47:24
|111
|Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing
|21:03:24
|112
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets
|21:04:09
|113
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics
|21:06:10
|114
|Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii
|21:12:59
|115
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings
|21:21:10
|116
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys
|21:42:26
|117
|Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet
|21:54:37
|118
|Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed
|22:00:52
|119
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini
|22:09:42
|120
|Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers
|22:16:01
|121
|Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products
|22:21:11
|122
|Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling
|22:29:54
|123
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|22:30:41
|124
|Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa
|22:44:07
|125
|Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home
|22:52:28
|126
|Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds
|22:54:24
|127
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters
|22:59:39
|128
|Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico
|23:05:27
|129
|Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo
|23:06:16
|130
|Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks
|23:09:34
|131
|Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt
|23:10:16
|132
|Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies
|23:17:28
|133
|Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers
|23:28:48
|134
|Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa
|23:52:40
|135
|Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|23:58:12
|136
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions
|24:07:42
|137
|Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia
|24:09:42
|138
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1
|24:31:22
|139
|Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance
|24:33:02
|140
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1
|24:39:10
|141
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks
|24:43:08
|142
|Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies
|24:54:43
|143
|Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport
|24:58:30
|144
|Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters
|25:03:32
|145
|Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz
|25:09:00
|146
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors
|25:15:35
|147
|Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk
|25:29:12
|148
|Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2
|25:31:10
|149
|Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa
|25:32:24
|150
|Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish
|25:49:15
|151
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles
|25:54:32
|152
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac
|25:58:22
|153
|Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin
|26:41:23
|154
|Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk
|26:46:18
|155
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty
|28:10:07
|156
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies
|28:17:45
|157
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators
|29:13:07
|158
|Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh
|29:13:55
|159
|Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders
|29:27:15
|160
|Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops
|30:17:09
|161
|Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes
|30:18:00
|162
|Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird
|31:29:58
