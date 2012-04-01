Image 1 of 32 Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized celebrate after winning the Cape Epic (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 2 of 32 Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized lead the group during the final stage (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 3 of 32 Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized lead the group during the final stage (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 4 of 32 South African team 360Life Kevin Evans and David George leaving Grabouw during the final stage (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 5 of 32 Lead riders leaving Oak Valley during the final stage (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 6 of 32 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander 36One-Songo-Specialized, during the final stage (Image Men's category,

The 36One-Songo-Specialized team of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser walked away with top honours as overall winners of this year's Absa Cape Epic, following up on their victory of last year. With a 25-minute and 57-second lead time at the start of the final stage this morning, Stander and Sauser finished the eight day, 781km race with an overall winning time of 31:46:51. The South African duo of Kevin Evans and David George (360Life) were in second place overall followed by the German-Swiss team of Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida) in third.

Stander and Sauser won six of the eight stages throughout the week, including the final stage. They again proved they are kings of the mountains in Sunday's stage 7 with a fastest time of 2:35:12. Lakata and Mennen finished in second place in 2:36:09 for stage 7, with the second team of Songo-Specialized Max Knox and Yamamoto Kohei in third place (2:36:15). Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme (Bulls) finished in fourth place with the Evans and George in fifth place.

"We worked hard for this stage and the overall," said Stander. "We will never say no to the opportunity of winning a stage. Twenty-seven minutes is big, but not only thanks to us. Our whole whole team and our equipment played a role. We learnt our lessons in previous years. The Cape Epic is a story. Everyday is a chapter and that makes it so amazing. Now we know the yellow jersey is ours. Until now it felt like we were borrowing it. Nothing compares to it. I have enough time to recover before the big events of the season start."

Sauser said, "Every year, the Cape Epic gets harder, the intensity is much higher. Our equipment made such a big difference. It helped us mentally to know that even though the stage is hard, our equipment will hold. Crossing the finish line here at Lourensford Wine Estate is the best feeling of the whole week. It's so big for us and good for the confidence and looking forward to the rest of the season our form is great. This is my third victory overall in this race (2011 and 2006), and it's a great feeling."

Dietsch and Boehme (Bulls 2) finished fourth overall with Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing) in fifth. The Bulls team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm, who won the Cape Epic in 2007, 2009 and 2010, finished in sixth place overall.

It was the second podium finish for Evans and George in the history of the race as well as the highest ranking for an all South African team. "It's been a fantastic finish and so special to top off the rollercoaster ride in this way," said George. "We were prepared and ready with great support and structure, so it was fantastic. Our second spot is testament to the great support and our guts. This year was very tough because of all the mechanical troubles, but we're very happy."

Evans said, "We didn't win the Cape Epic, but with this Cape Epic we won the hearts and support of South Africa. The support and applause today was very special. It's thanks to them that we get up every morning and keep on fighting."

Evans and George (360Life) also won the African leader jersey.

Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile (Exxaro Academy 9) won the Development jersey.

The third placed overall team also shared their thoughts. Genze, who finished second last year, said, "We feel lucky and happy. Andreas was so strong and he helped me so much after my crash today. I thought it was over, but he motivated me to just keep going and not think too much about it. It was a huge effort to finish on the podium. We had to fight for it every day."

Kugler said, "I'm just so relieved and happy to be on the podium and don't want to think of next year right now. I'm tired and just want to enjoy the feeling."

Women's category

Sally Bigham and Esther Süss (Wheels4Life) won the women's overall in a time of 38:34:12, after securing their seventh stage win in this year's race. They were followed by the Biogen Britehouse team of Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler in 39:23:39 with Karien van Jaarsveld and Jane Nüssli (MTN Qhubeka) in third place overall in 40:09:16.

Both Bigham and Süss won the Cape Epic last year, but in the ladies and mixed categories respectively. "It was great and I had a good time," said Bigham. "Riding with Esther was a wonderful experience and we're a good team. On stage 5, I was worried, so it wasn't easy all the way."

Süss said, "I'm so happy that this is the finish because it was a hard week. I had a flat with only 1km to go, so I'm just happy to be here safely. It was a wonderful experience with Sally. We had a good week and we're a strong combination."

Ralph said, "It was an amazing experience. We knew right from the start that overall victory was out of reach, but we didn't even think about finishing second either. It was tough, but riding with Nina was great!"

Gässler said, "This was an unbelievable experience. I still can't believe we finished second overall! I'm going to become a regular at the Cape Epic. I had so much fun. The Cape Epic was a dream come true."

Third place overall finisher Nüssli said, "I'm relieved to be safely at the finish. I enjoyed it a lot. I'm so proud - we worked hard and achieved our goal."

Mixed category

The Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the mixed category in an overall time of 37:33:24. They were followed by Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing (Centurion Vaude) in an overall time of 39:41:02. Klaas Vanmoortel and Inne Gantois (BAiK-Peak Performance Brugge) finished in third place overall in 40:36:41.

"It's really an amazing feeling. Seeing the 1km mark was almost too much... I'm so happy," said Ariane Kleinhans. "To be over the finish line is a huge relief. We wanted the overall win so badly!"

Her riding partner and husband, Erik, said, "We put a lot of pressure on ourselves because this was the biggest goal of the year. There's a lot of relief in the Kleinhans household. You experience all the emotions during the week, but the 1km to go sign was absolutely great!"

Boelts said, "It was very hard to finish the Cape Epic this year, but riding with Milena was special. In the end I enjoyed the experience and am very happy with second place overall."

Landtwing said, "Now that the Cape Epic is over, I can smile and enjoy the feeling. Every day was just so hard and right now I'm just happy to finish. Ask me next week about coming back because it was just so hard."

Gantois noted that her experience was so much more than what they expected. "I enjoyed it immensely and will surely be back for more next year! I'm happy it's over now, but tomorrow I'll be sad, I think."

Her partner Vanmoortel said, "The Cape Epic exceeded all our expectations, because we wanted a podium finish in one of the stages and we managed a third overall."

Master's category

Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers (World Bicycle Relief) won the master's category in an overall time of 35:35:59. They were followed by the Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey in 37:14:51, with the Complete Cyclist team of Warren Squires and Scott Mckenzie in third place overall (39:28:27).

"It feels good to be strong at the finish after all the struggling. I'm so happy with the overall victory and liked racing with Bart," said Weevers. "The weather conditions were the hardest to overcome for me. I know how he is and expected some really hard racing, so I enjoyed it."

Brentjens said, "This Cape Epic rates as one of the best. I felt strong right to the end and that doesn't always happen. I really enjoyed winning the masters category. It feels great!"

Enthoven called it "a grueling Cape Epic, but we were consistent, managed a good finish and are happy." His partner Impey said, "It was tough but we achieved our goal. The weather was the worst part this year."

Stage 7 course

The seventh and final stage took riders from Oak Valley/Elgin to Lourensford Wine Estate over a distance of 64km with 1350m of climbing. Dr. Evil found a new way to the Champs Elysees of mountain biking, again reminding riders that there is no easy day at the Cape Epic. Lourensford Wine Estate awaited the tired athletes as they made their way from Oak Valley over Twin Peaks above the Elgin Dam and down the ever-familiar portage section of Gamtouw Pass. Once again, participants followed the footsteps of the Voortrekkers, their tyres tracing the wagon-wheel grooves down to Journeys End Winery. The last water point offered a final reward, before a last test of resolve - a few steep ascents with magnificent views of False Bay and Table Mountain. Once again, Lourensford Wine Estate hosted the Grand Finale festivities as riders experienced that bittersweet feeling at the end of the arduous, yet epic journey of the Cape Epic.

Race note

1208 participants stared this year's race last Sunday. 1070 riders were in the start chute on the final morning.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized 2:35:12 2 Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:00:57 3 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized 0:01:03 4 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 0:01:11 5 Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life 0:01:25 6 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 0:02:20 7 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:03:09 8 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect 0:09:14 9 Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief 0:10:29 10 Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga 0:11:12 11 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft 0:12:55 12 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior 0:12:56 13 Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers 0:13:12 14 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude 0:14:08 15 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft 0:14:32 16 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia 0:15:46 17 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info 0:20:14 18 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation 0:23:47 19 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:23:49 20 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar 0:24:14 21 Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 0:25:46 22 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web 0:25:57 23 Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax 0:26:23 24 Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm 0:26:44 25 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro 0:28:40 26 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International 0:31:17 27 Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife 0:32:08 28 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes 0:32:27 29 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2 0:33:11 30 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska 0:33:30 31 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez 0:33:38 32 Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men 0:33:46 33 Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3 0:33:55 34 Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9 0:38:52 35 Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes 0:39:05 36 Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN 0:39:11 37 Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg 0:39:15 38 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies 0:39:31 39 Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life 0:42:26 40 Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing 0:42:33 41 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 0:42:40 42 Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za 0:42:58 43 Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One 0:44:15 44 Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing 0:44:50 45 Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets 0:45:42 46 Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann 0:45:48 47 Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution 0:45:58 48 Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing 0:46:29 49 Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men 0:46:30 50 Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb 0:46:53 51 Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska 0:46:59 52 Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt 0:47:23 53 Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2 0:47:40 54 David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux 0:48:40 55 Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon 0:49:00 56 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia 0:49:38 57 Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas 0:49:43 58 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm 0:50:16 59 Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk 0:50:31 60 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 0:50:37 61 Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs 0:50:49 62 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops) 0:51:16 63 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services 0:52:28 64 Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine 0:53:58 65 Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile 0:54:26 66 Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie 0:54:37 67 Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab 0:54:59 68 John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1 0:55:11 69 Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition 0:55:14 70 Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing 0:55:19 71 Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot 0:55:48 72 Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus 0:59:20 73 Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac 1:00:18 74 Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4 1:00:33 75 Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil 1:00:59 76 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine 1:01:23 77 Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile 1:01:33 78 Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs 1:01:37 79 Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros. 1:02:12 80 Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns 1:03:26 81 Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1 1:03:47 82 Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg 1:04:29 83 Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South 1:04:34 84 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius 1:04:43 85 Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo 1:05:09 86 Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog 1:05:36 87 Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk 1:05:52 88 Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination 1:07:02 89 Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham 1:07:12 90 Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1 1:07:59 91 Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec 1:09:10 92 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 1:09:13 93 Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock 1:09:22 94 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack 1:10:00 95 Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team 1:10:45 96 David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee 1:11:14 97 Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five 1:11:15 98 James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes 1:11:18 99 Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast 1:11:21 100 William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb 1:11:48 101 Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel 1:11:51 102 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing 1:11:57 103 Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing 1:12:02 104 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers 1:12:06 105 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech 1:12:07 106 Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst 1:12:13 107 Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical 1:14:14 108 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge 1:14:32 109 Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling 1:14:34 110 Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5 1:15:17 111 Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6 1:15:20 112 Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs 1:16:01 113 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity 1:16:09 114 Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans 1:17:13 115 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 1:17:24 116 Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade 1:17:28 117 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 1:17:39 118 Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires 1:17:47 119 Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil 1:18:00 120 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School 1:18:19 121 André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife 1:19:08 122 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia 1:19:21 123 Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos 1:19:31 124 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana 1:19:38 125 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2 1:20:25 126 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1:21:07 127 Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C- 1:21:16 128 Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura 1:23:23 129 Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free 1:23:28 130 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch 1:23:30 131 Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2 1:23:46 132 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale 1:23:48 133 Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates 1:24:07 134 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell 1:24:29 135 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper 1:24:53 136 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O 1:25:47 137 Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son 1:25:51 138 Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers 1:26:01 139 Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies 1:26:05 140 Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs 1:26:53 141 Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ 1:26:53 142 Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo 1:29:16 143 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1 1:30:10 144 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa 1:30:15 145 Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com 1:30:16 146 Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8 1:31:56 147 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2 1:32:02 148 Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank 1:33:08 149 Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros 1:34:32 150 Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist 1:34:55 151 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers 1:35:16 152 Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome 1:35:21 153 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls 1:35:38 154 Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated 1:35:39 155 Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com 1:35:43 156 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming 1:38:02 157 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling 1:38:03 158 Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com 1:38:05 159 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 1:38:53 160 Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers 1:39:54 161 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles 1:40:26 162 David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing 1:40:37 163 Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It 1:40:53 164 Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys 1:41:27 165 Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management 1:41:38 166 Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough 1:42:10 167 Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery 1:42:58 168 Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis 1:43:04 169 Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff 1:43:21 170 Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies 1:44:26 171 Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix 1:44:45 172 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies 1:45:04 173 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex 1:45:31 174 David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys 1:45:33 175 Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker 1:45:49 176 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 1:46:55 177 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs 1:48:32 178 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils 1:48:50 179 Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega 1:49:07 180 Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax 1:49:20 181 Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts 1:50:23 182 Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies 1:51:10 183 Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit 1:52:07 184 Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons 1:54:48 185 Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld 1:55:40 186 Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas 1:56:44 187 Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs 1:56:52 188 Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared 1:56:53 189 Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts 1:57:43 190 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services 1:57:45 191 Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons 1:58:25 192 De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford 1:59:29 193 Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear 1:59:43 194 André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters 1:59:53 195 Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam 2:00:45 196 Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge 2:00:57 197 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 2:01:21 198 Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek 2:01:35 199 Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs 2:02:16 200 Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium 2:02:44 201 Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen 2:04:07 202 Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican 2:04:08 203 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts 2:05:00 204 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident 2:05:28 205 Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood 2:09:30 206 Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford 2:09:44 207 Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines 2:09:51 208 Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love 2:09:53 209 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon 2:10:40 210 Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit 2:11:25 211 Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme 2:11:50 212 Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage 2:13:16 213 Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves 2:13:19 214 Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats 2:15:16 215 Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina 2:16:08 216 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films 2:17:32 217 Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers 2:18:07 218 Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe 2:18:10 219 Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv 2:18:25 220 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs 2:18:53 221 Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle 2:20:40 222 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 2:20:57 223 Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3 2:21:48 224 Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing 2:21:55 225 Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One 2:22:27 226 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu 2:22:58 227 Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker 2:22:59 228 Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help 2:23:32 229 Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino 2:23:42 230 Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies 2:23:46 231 Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus 2:24:06 232 Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider 2:24:16 233 Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's 2:24:48 234 Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3 2:25:24 235 Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer 2:26:05 236 Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out 2:26:08 237 Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel 2:27:05 238 Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees 2:27:10 239 Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite 2:29:48 240 Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene 2:37:12 241 Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home 2:37:44 242 Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy 2:39:11 243 Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa 2:39:14 244 Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts 2:40:45 245 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk 2:42:06 246 Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles 2:43:09 247 Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors 2:43:41 248 Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks 2:46:16 249 Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan 2:50:19 250 Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher 2:53:09 251 Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors 2:56:40 252 Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress 2:58:04 253 Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads 2:58:39 254 Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo 2:58:57 255 Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing 3:04:46 256 Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity 3:05:07 257 Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers 3:05:11 258 Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets 3:06:58 259 Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance 3:12:35 260 Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup 3:16:46

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life 3:14:12 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse 0:02:25 3 Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies 0:07:49 4 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de 0:09:44 5 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins 0:17:17 6 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF 0:25:10 7 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online 0:26:57 8 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:32:58 9 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen 0:51:31 10 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths 0:54:08 11 Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes 1:04:21 12 Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca 1:26:04 13 Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak 1:29:13 14 Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies 1:34:24 15 Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies 1:39:05 16 Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels 2:04:22 17 Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta 2:28:45

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E 3:06:54 2 Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude 0:14:19 3 Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge 0:15:47 4 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 0:16:30 5 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1 0:20:04 6 Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab 0:25:51 7 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport 0:31:34 8 Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com 0:44:57 9 Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed 0:46:07 10 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 0:46:41 11 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 0:50:19 12 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend 0:51:25 13 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS 1:03:06 14 Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ 1:06:00 15 Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis 1:08:47 16 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 1:10:04 17 Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips 1:11:10 18 Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank 1:11:56 19 Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's 1:13:01 20 Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 1:15:25 21 Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max 1:16:36 22 Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts 1:23:10 23 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro 1:29:41 24 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 1:29:55 25 David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo 1:33:15 26 Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's 1:33:20 27 Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers 1:35:49 28 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning 1:35:50 29 Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears 1:40:30 30 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs 1:41:35 31 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust 1:43:35 32 Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1:46:48 33 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks 1:48:28 34 Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha 1:52:17 35 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr 1:55:48 36 Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers 1:59:25 37 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1 2:16:09 38 Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back 2:17:26 39 Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats 2:24:38 40 Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations 2:27:02 41 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock 2:37:33 42 Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly 2:37:50

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned) World Bicycle Relief 2:49:24 2 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft 0:21:12 3 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2 0:23:42 4 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist 0:29:49 5 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt 0:31:16 6 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life 0:31:58 7 Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1 0:32:55 8 Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz 0:33:08 9 Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork 0:35:25 10 Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba 0:36:41 11 Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn 0:38:33 12 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles 0:40:31 13 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 0:40:40 14 Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport 0:41:00 15 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia 0:42:53 16 Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio 0:43:07 17 Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip 0:43:37 18 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 0:44:43 19 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk 0:48:31 20 Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica 0:48:59 21 Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space 0:50:37 22 Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project 0:51:33 23 Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars 0:53:02 24 Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1 0:53:55 25 Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys 0:54:10 26 Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread 0:54:35 27 John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob 0:57:39 28 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 0:59:07 29 Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles 0:59:31 30 Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans 1:00:17 31 Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc 1:01:50 32 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely 1:01:57 33 Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs 1:02:00 34 Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit 1:02:33 35 Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 1:02:57 36 Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General 1:03:18 37 Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3 1:03:58 38 Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 1:04:03 39 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop 1:06:14 40 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01 1:06:20 41 Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds 1:06:26 42 Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders 1:06:31 43 Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters 1:06:34 44 mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone 1:08:00 45 Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog 1:08:16 46 Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus 1:08:44 47 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves 1:08:50 48 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson 1:09:06 49 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1 1:09:33 50 Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five 1:11:25 51 Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+ 1:11:37 52 Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects 1:11:49 53 Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam 1:11:54 54 Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 1:12:50 55 Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On 1:14:12 56 Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge 1:14:54 57 Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2 1:15:31 58 Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival 1:15:44 59 Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe 1:16:28 60 Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec 1:17:44 61 Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders 1:17:46 62 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse 1:19:26 63 Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice 1:19:38 64 John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani 1:20:57 65 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn 1:21:03 66 Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch 1:21:55 67 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car 1:23:36 68 David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke 1:23:47 69 Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters 1:23:48 70 Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale 1:23:57 71 Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race 1:24:06 72 Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep 1:25:42 73 Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 1:26:27 74 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil 1:27:21 75 Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony 1:27:59 76 Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move 1:29:06 77 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai 1:29:22 78 Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing 1:29:54 79 Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates 1:31:05 80 Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings 1:33:24 81 Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero 1:34:11 82 Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT 1:34:37 83 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole 1:37:21 84 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT 1:37:49 85 Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security 1:39:44 86 Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine 1:40:17 87 Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato 1:42:25 88 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe 1:42:26 89 Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici 1:42:27 90 Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling 1:42:42 91 Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings 1:43:20 92 Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry 1:43:22 93 Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet 1:43:33 94 Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media 1:43:41 95 Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L 1:45:15 96 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics 1:47:26 97 Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys 1:47:29 98 David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5 1:48:09 99 Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo 1:49:51 100 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets 1:50:23 101 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami 1:50:36 102 Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico 1:50:56 103 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo 1:53:52 104 Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds 1:56:17 105 Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers 1:56:37 106 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings 1:57:22 107 Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure 1:57:25 108 Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers 1:57:40 109 Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed 1:57:43 110 Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products 1:58:48 111 Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley 1:59:03 112 Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men 1:59:03 113 Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel 1:59:06 114 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil 2:02:58 115 Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2 2:03:17 116 Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers 2:03:58 117 Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling 2:07:08 118 Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing 2:07:12 119 Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt 2:07:23 120 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 2:09:25 121 Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies 2:10:43 122 Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto 2:11:49 123 Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance 2:13:21 124 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai 2:14:01 125 Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors 2:14:06 126 Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff 2:14:46 127 Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii 2:15:29 128 Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies 2:16:09 129 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1 2:16:46 130 Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa 2:18:08 131 Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk 2:18:33 132 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys 2:18:33 133 Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa 2:21:16 134 Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters 2:22:29 135 Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions 2:23:09 136 Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers 2:23:26 137 Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home 2:23:42 138 Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk 2:25:40 139 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles 2:30:10 140 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks 2:30:22 141 Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks 2:30:31 142 Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport 2:31:19 143 Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream 2:31:57 144 Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish 2:31:57 145 Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters 2:34:53 146 Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids 2:38:19 147 Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa 2:38:33 148 Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1 2:40:00 149 Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin 2:42:22 150 Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz 2:42:23 151 Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac 2:42:23 152 Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies 2:44:44 153 Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia 2:45:17 154 Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty 2:51:29 155 Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh 2:54:13 156 Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes 2:57:50 157 Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders 3:03:40 158 Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops 3:04:00 159 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini 3:07:18 160 Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird 3:09:52 161 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators 3:11:36 162 Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2 3:12:28

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized 31:46:51 2 Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life 0:27:22 3 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 0:31:07 4 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 0:31:57 5 Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:32:32 6 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1:16:09 7 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft 1:55:09 8 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia 1:56:44 9 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized 1:58:14 10 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect 2:09:01 11 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro 2:11:23 12 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior 2:16:25 13 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude 2:18:57 14 Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm 2:41:49 15 Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers 2:58:12 16 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft 3:43:52 17 Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 3:55:19 18 Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga 4:13:21 19 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 4:32:28 20 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation 4:51:10 21 Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax 5:42:09 22 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web 5:45:26 23 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info 5:46:02 24 Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife 6:20:36 25 Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief 6:46:24 26 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International 7:17:30 27 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez 7:18:29 28 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes 7:39:29 29 Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg 8:06:10 30 Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life 8:40:09 31 Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution 8:51:20 32 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska 8:55:18 33 Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN 8:57:35 34 Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb 9:02:25 35 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm 9:18:24 36 Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men 9:20:26 37 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 9:22:34 38 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar 9:39:56 39 Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt 9:41:58 40 Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs 9:43:33 41 Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing 9:47:31 42 Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One 9:48:41 43 Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab 9:55:22 44 Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing 9:59:25 45 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies 9:59:27 46 Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets 10:08:15 47 Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann 10:15:24 48 Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za 10:15:41 49 Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men 10:16:36 50 David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux 10:20:12 51 Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon 10:22:38 52 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon 10:31:02 53 Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes 10:34:00 54 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 10:36:40 55 John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1 10:42:18 56 Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas 10:44:07 57 Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9 10:44:46 58 Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ 10:53:36 59 Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie 11:01:44 60 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services 11:01:51 61 Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk 11:03:04 62 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops) 11:16:09 63 Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing 11:17:02 64 Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile 11:22:48 65 Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac 11:26:07 66 Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing 11:49:08 67 Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska 11:52:10 68 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 11:58:54 69 Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies 12:10:19 70 Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1 12:11:26 71 Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South 12:17:36 72 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia 12:17:53 73 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2 12:28:08 74 Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing 12:31:32 75 Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3 12:47:08 76 William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb 12:58:44 77 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell 12:59:17 78 Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs 13:06:40 79 Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition 13:12:05 80 Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo 13:13:10 81 Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine 13:18:22 82 Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile 13:24:09 83 Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos 13:28:50 84 Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel 13:36:51 85 Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical 13:47:35 86 Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil 13:52:07 87 Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg 13:52:23 88 Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son 13:53:56 89 Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling 13:54:37 90 Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns 13:56:42 91 Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros. 14:00:20 92 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity 14:05:18 93 Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst 14:12:24 94 Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham 14:12:35 95 Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs 14:29:14 96 Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team 14:32:12 97 Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans 14:34:38 98 Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade 14:47:10 99 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech 14:50:41 100 Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5 14:54:34 101 Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2 15:01:01 102 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia 15:05:23 103 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack 15:05:32 104 Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog 15:08:58 105 Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2 15:23:10 106 Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus 15:28:00 107 Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec 15:32:32 108 Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot 15:38:27 109 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana 15:39:07 110 Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk 15:59:41 111 Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five 16:06:30 112 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers 16:19:26 113 Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist 16:22:26 114 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius 16:23:49 115 Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1 16:24:47 116 Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires 16:28:41 117 Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4 16:31:20 118 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 16:33:41 119 Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast 16:38:54 120 Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs 16:48:36 121 Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock 16:49:01 122 Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination 16:54:03 123 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing 16:56:33 124 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge 16:56:50 125 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine 17:01:12 126 Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6 17:02:52 127 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa 17:12:13 128 David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee 17:26:22 129 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale 17:29:18 130 André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife 17:29:47 131 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School 18:09:59 132 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2 18:18:03 133 Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura 18:18:21 134 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 18:22:39 135 David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys 18:30:50 136 Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank 18:32:47 137 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper 18:38:54 138 Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies 18:47:33 139 Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers 18:47:40 140 Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com 18:50:47 141 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming 19:07:23 142 Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome 19:08:00 143 Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management 19:14:55 144 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers 19:15:46 145 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2 19:19:14 146 Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys 19:19:31 147 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch 19:33:15 148 Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared 19:45:22 149 Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com 19:45:50 150 Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff 19:49:38 151 Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8 19:49:54 152 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 19:53:23 153 Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo 19:57:58 154 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls 20:03:49 155 Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis 20:09:50 156 Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix 20:18:29 157 Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil 20:19:10 158 Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates 20:19:32 159 Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves 20:23:11 160 Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free 20:23:25 161 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 20:26:19 162 David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing 20:27:35 163 Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough 20:29:46 164 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles 20:40:15 165 Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros 20:43:11 166 Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons 20:44:38 167 Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax 20:45:42 168 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1 20:53:44 169 James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes 20:54:00 170 Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker 20:56:37 171 Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated 21:11:42 172 Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood 21:12:13 173 Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts 21:20:54 174 Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega 21:26:38 175 Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com 21:51:49 176 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex 22:07:56 177 Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It 22:14:55 178 Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts 22:21:14 179 Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina 22:33:27 180 Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C- 22:40:07 181 Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers 22:40:47 182 Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery 22:47:07 183 De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford 22:49:05 184 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils 22:53:07 185 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 23:12:31 186 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services 23:15:29 187 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts 23:16:42 188 Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld 23:20:32 189 Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear 23:22:53 190 Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs 23:24:27 191 Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love 23:31:59 192 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 23:39:08 193 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 23:39:09 194 Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit 23:47:38 195 Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies 23:49:10 196 Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas 23:50:54 197 Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge 23:52:04 198 Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek 23:54:49 199 Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher 24:00:17 200 Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam 24:08:26 201 Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium 24:08:31 202 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films 24:20:24 203 André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters 24:20:41 204 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies 24:21:28 205 Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs 24:25:06 206 Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker 24:27:58 207 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident 24:28:54 208 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling 24:34:13 209 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs 24:41:13 210 Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3 24:50:43 211 Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines 24:51:19 212 Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford 25:13:11 213 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O 25:13:50 214 Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider 25:24:12 215 Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican 25:27:47 216 Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv 25:30:30 217 Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons 25:37:28 218 Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3 25:49:39 219 Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe 25:54:54 220 Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage 25:55:14 221 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs 26:04:19 222 Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen 26:05:34 223 Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors 26:13:31 224 Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino 26:15:39 225 Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel 26:15:51 226 Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite 26:18:08 227 Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle 26:25:25 228 Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing 26:26:55 229 Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help 26:28:37 230 Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats 26:36:33 231 Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies 26:56:57 232 Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One 27:08:03 233 Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers 27:11:20 234 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu 27:13:28 235 Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit 27:40:55 236 Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress 27:42:28 237 Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer 27:45:21 238 Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home 27:50:03 239 Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus 27:52:48 240 Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees 28:10:02 241 Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles 28:11:05 242 Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene 28:20:14 243 Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme 28:21:55 244 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk 28:22:05 245 Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy 29:03:47 246 Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks 29:05:59 247 Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing 29:08:01 248 Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts 29:30:53 249 Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out 29:32:21 250 Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's 29:42:51 251 Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors 30:09:02 252 Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa 30:16:24 253 Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup 30:21:28 254 Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets 30:38:59 255 Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan 31:02:59 256 Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity 31:23:22 257 Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo 32:09:16 258 Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads 32:22:32 259 Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers 32:24:33 260 Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance 33:38:49

Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life 38:34:12 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse 0:49:27 3 Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies 1:35:03 4 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de 3:23:11 5 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF 4:40:17 6 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing 5:25:12 7 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins 5:58:23 8 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online 7:45:26 9 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen 9:23:02 10 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths 11:33:35 11 Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes 12:30:22 12 Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies 15:25:22 13 Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies 17:39:18 14 Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak 17:40:36 15 Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca 18:51:41 16 Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels 22:44:17 17 Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta 27:29:02

Mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E 37:33:24 2 Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude 2:07:38 3 Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge 3:03:17 4 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 3:27:12 5 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1 4:18:47 6 Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab 5:06:51 7 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport 6:26:38 8 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend 7:25:55 9 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 9:42:16 10 Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com 9:57:08 11 Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed 10:43:41 12 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 11:16:48 13 Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ 11:21:31 14 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS 14:55:19 15 Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank 14:58:47 16 Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's 15:03:51 17 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 15:48:48 18 Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max 16:03:05 19 Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips 16:05:47 20 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 16:16:01 21 Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 16:22:21 22 Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis 16:24:30 23 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs 16:37:14 24 Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's 16:59:01 25 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning 18:00:20 26 Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers 18:21:19 27 Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears 18:40:09 28 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust 19:10:50 29 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks 19:15:01 30 Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers 19:21:23 31 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro 19:22:10 32 Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 20:31:44 33 David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo 20:42:01 34 Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts 20:55:32 35 Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha 21:11:57 36 Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back 21:48:07 37 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr 22:20:37 38 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock 24:35:15 39 Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats 24:49:08 40 Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations 25:19:49 41 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1 25:59:02 42 Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly 26:07:21