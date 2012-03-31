Trending

Evans & George win stage 6

Sauser & Stander keep lead while Bigham & Süss still at head women's field

Image 1 of 38

David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life win stage 6

David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life win stage 6
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 38

Women's leaders Ester Suss and Sally Bingham of Wheels4Life

Women's leaders Ester Suss and Sally Bingham of Wheels4Life
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 38

Ariane Kleinhans and her partner and husband, Erik make their way over Groenlandberg Mountains

Ariane Kleinhans and her partner and husband, Erik make their way over Groenlandberg Mountains
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 38

Jane Nussli of MTN Qhubeka leads a group over the Groenlandberg Mountains

Jane Nussli of MTN Qhubeka leads a group over the Groenlandberg Mountains
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 38

Riders make their way over Groenlandberg Mountains

Riders make their way over Groenlandberg Mountains
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 38

Racers in the Groenlandberg Mountains during stage 6

Racers in the Groenlandberg Mountains during stage 6
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 38

Ernst Viljoen and Elana Meyer

Ernst Viljoen and Elana Meyer
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 38

Riders leave Oak Valley

Riders leave Oak Valley
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 38

Leaders make their way over Groenlandberg Mountains

Leaders make their way over Groenlandberg Mountains
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 38

Charles Keey make his way over Groenlandberg Mountains

Charles Keey make his way over Groenlandberg Mountains
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 38

Racers in stage 6

Racers in stage 6
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 38

Racers during stage 6

Racers during stage 6
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 38

Riders start the Groenlandberg

Riders start the Groenlandberg
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 38

Racers on the penultimate stage

Racers on the penultimate stage
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 38

Arianne and Eric Kleinhans of Contego 28E lead the mixed teams during stage 6

Arianne and Eric Kleinhans of Contego 28E lead the mixed teams during stage 6
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 38

Riders climb Nuweberg above Eikenhof Dam

Riders climb Nuweberg above Eikenhof Dam
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 38

Stage winner Kevin Evans afterward

Stage winner Kevin Evans afterward
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 38

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser lead the chase group up Groenland Berg

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser lead the chase group up Groenland Berg
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 38

Stage winners David George and Kevin Evans break early up Groenland Berg

Stage winners David George and Kevin Evans break early up Groenland Berg
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 38

Lead riders climb Nuweberg

Lead riders climb Nuweberg
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 38

Leaving Oak Valley during stage 6

Leaving Oak Valley during stage 6
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 22 of 38

Stage winner Kevin Evans

Stage winner Kevin Evans
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 23 of 38

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander happy with second place today, maintaining their overall lead with one day to go

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander happy with second place today, maintaining their overall lead with one day to go
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 24 of 38

David George embraces teammate Kevin Evans of Team 360Life after they won stage 6

David George embraces teammate Kevin Evans of Team 360Life after they won stage 6
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 25 of 38

Kevin Evans and David George of Team 360Life win stage 6 of the Cape Epic

Kevin Evans and David George of Team 360Life win stage 6 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 26 of 38

David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life sprint away from the lead group in an attempt to close the gap on Team 36One-Songo-Specialized

David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life sprint away from the lead group in an attempt to close the gap on Team 36One-Songo-Specialized
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 27 of 38

Riders snake down before climbing Nieuweberg

Riders snake down before climbing Nieuweberg
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 28 of 38

A group of riders heading into the Hottentots Holland mountains

A group of riders heading into the Hottentots Holland mountains
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 29 of 38

The lead bunch set off into stage 6 of the Cape Epic

The lead bunch set off into stage 6 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 30 of 38

David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life celebrate after winning stage 6

David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life celebrate after winning stage 6
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 31 of 38

The field starts from the Oak Valley Wine Estate during stage 6

The field starts from the Oak Valley Wine Estate during stage 6
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 32 of 38

Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser of Songo-36One-Specialized

Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser of Songo-36One-Specialized
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 33 of 38

Kevin Evans & David George of Team 360Life climb Groenlandberg on their way to victory

Kevin Evans & David George of Team 360Life climb Groenlandberg on their way to victory
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 34 of 38

David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life descend Groenlandberg on their way to a stage win

David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life descend Groenlandberg on their way to a stage win
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 35 of 38

David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life climb

David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life climb
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 36 of 38

David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life climb Groenlandberg on their way to winning stage 6

David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life climb Groenlandberg on their way to winning stage 6
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 37 of 38

Kevin Evans & David George of Team 360Life lead Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of Songo-36One-Specialized

Kevin Evans & David George of Team 360Life lead Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of Songo-36One-Specialized
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 38 of 38

Kevin Evans and David George of Team 360Life celebrate their stage win of stage 6

Kevin Evans and David George of Team 360Life celebrate their stage win of stage 6
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

Men's category

Kevin Evans and David George (360Life) showed their true form by winning stage 6 of this year's Absa Cape Epic in a time of 3:38:06, 6:44 ahead of South African-Swiss duo of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (Team 36One-Songo-Specialized).

"At least today my wife's not stressed! And she's not here even though I asked her to come," said Evans. "I'm very happy. It's really good to get a win but even better to be on the overall podium. This year was such a rollercoaster ride for us. We'll be happy with finishing in second place and will work with that. The cheering and support are amazing. Today was very tough and hard, but we're feeling positive and will definitely have enough in the tank to get to Lourensford Wine Estate. What we've been through made us very strong."

George said, "We're ecstatic with the victory. It was so emotional - winning the stage meant so much. We came out fighting for the win - it was our intention to win this stage. But there is still one stage to go and it'll be important to race, but at the same time ride within ourselves."

"We didn't set the pace today and just followed. They wanted to prove something and it's always hard to beat a team with a mindset like that," said Stander. "We just kept our own pace. We're still feeling strong and look forward to a cracker of a last day to Lourensford. We don't know if we'll win the stage, but we'll definitely try. Maybe we can help Max and Kohei. It would be great to help them win a stage."

Sauser said, "We just rode at our own pace today. We didn't need to take any chances and the most important part was to get back safely today and to finish tomorrow. I think it's only big mechanicals that can rob us of an overall victory now. We'll be focused to finish safely and will definitely try to help (their Specialized teammates) Max and Kohei to win at Lourensford Wine Estate."

Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing) finished in third place in 3:47:02, with Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida Biking) in fourth place Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme (Bulls) in fifth and Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm (Bulls) in sixth).

Lakata described the Cape Epic is a rollercoaster. "Every day I feel different. One day I feel strong and the next day I'm suffering. We're very happy to be on the podium again and really look forward to a strong finish at Lourensford tomorrow."

His teammate Mennen said, "I'm feeling better than I expected and I'm also happy. Tomorrow is our last chance to try and get on the overall podium because that was our goal from the start."

The Bulls 2 team of Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme dropped off the overall podium today. Says  "Today was just not my day. I suffered the whole day," said Boehme. "When 360Life attacked, we just couldn't do anything about it."

Dietsch said, "I suffered at the start and it was only on Groenlandberg that I found my legs. It's disappointing to have lost our spot in the GC (General Classification), but it's just so tough this Cape Epic."

Stander and Sauser (Team 36One-Songo-Specialized) remain in the lead in the men's category by 25:57. Evans and George have moved back onto the podium in second place overall, with Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida Biking) in third place overall.

Evans and George of 360Life retain the African leaders' jerseys for fourth consecutive day.

Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile of Exxaro Academy 9 remain in the lead for the Development jersey.

Women's category

The ladies category was again won by Sally Bigham and Esther Süss (Wheels4Life) in 4:35:45. They secured their sixth stage win in this year's Cape Epic. They were followed by the Biogen Britehouse team of Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler in 4:43:58. Karien van Jaarsveld and Jane Nüssli of MTN Qhubeka finished in third place in a time of 4:49:50.

Bigham and Süss lead the Ralph and Gässler by 47:01. MTN Qhubeka's Karien van Jaarsveld and Jane Nüssli remain in third place overall.

The amateur team of Ralph and Gässler of Biogen Britehouse has done exceptionally well at this year's Cape Epic, competing against some of the world's most experienced professional female riders.

"I can smile again today. I enjoyed the stage with its nice trails so much. We just wanted to finish on the podium in one stage - that was our dream beforehand and we've surpassed that," said Gässler. "To be second behind Sally and Esther is like first place for us. They are my idols."

Ralph said, "We had so much fun and it was much better than yesterday. We knew parts of today's route and that made it all the more enjoyable. We enjoyed racing today - yesterday was survival and not racing. Getting safely to the finish and enjoying the feeling is the only plan for tomorrow."

Van Jaarsveld said "We just want to get safely to the finish line tomorrow. It was a hard race."

Mixed category

Showing no strain after yesterday's tough stage in which Ariane Kleinhans developed hyperthermia, the Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the mixed category for the sixth day in a row in 4:36:43. They were followed by Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing (Centurion Vaude) in a time of 4:46:14, followed by Klaas Vanmoortel and Inne Gantois of BAiK-Peak Performance Brugge in 4:52:05.

The Kleinhans lead Boelts and Landtwing by 1:53:19. Vanmoortel and Gantois remain in third place overall.

"We're feeling good again but the Cape Epic only finishes at Lourensford Wine Estate tomorrow and we'll relax then," said Boelts. "Today was so much better after all the mechanicals and suffering of the previous days. I must be honest, we're very happy with our second place overall. It's Milena's first Cape Epic and it's very tough for her. She said that the TransAlp is kids' stuff compared to this event. Riding in the mixed category is totally different and harder than racing in the masters, but all in all this was a special experience for both of us."

Landtwing said, "Today was a good day. I'm not going to say that I'm enjoying the experience... maybe tomorrow, but this was so hard. I just want to get to the finish now."

Master's category

Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers (World Bicycle Relief) secured their second stage win in 4:07:23. They were followed by the Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey in 4:42:31. Dennis du Toit and Noel Droomer of Samaritan's Feet 2 secured their first podium finish today in 4:45:38.

Nico Pfitzenmaier and Robert Sim (Robert Daniel Momsen) decided not to withdraw after Pfitzenmaier's bad fall and injuries yesterday, but to ride at an easy pace and try to complete this year's event.

Brentjens and Weevers now lead the masters category by 1:17:41. Enthoven and Impey of Jag Craft moved up to second place with Warren Squires and Scott Mckenzie of Complete Cyclist in third place overall.

Brentjens said it was great to win this stage. "But an easy stage it wasn't. Every day at the Cape Epic is hard and today was no different. It was a beautiful stage though. I'm glad we kept the lead and we're now looking forward to the finish."

Weevers said, "I now realise that I wasn't ready for the Cape Epic at all. It's getting better though. I found my rhythm and can enjoy it. I've done lots of races in my career, but the Cape Epic has become one of my favourites."

Stage 6 course

Stage 6 took riders from Oak Valley back to Oak Valley over a distance of 83km with 2200m of climbing. It was a hard day of climbing and Nuweberg was the first big challenge with the dangling carrot of stunning vistas at the top. On the penultimate day, nearing the climax of race week, the grand old lady Groenlandberg appeared. Deep into this highly unique and remote landscape, riders would savour the solitude of the 30-kilometre of doubletracks through the pristine Cape Nature reserve as they tackled her in two parts. The first steady rise brought them to a rutted descent. From here the path contoured along the side of this beautiful mountain, then it was the final ascent towards the saddle, followed by yet another tricky, washed-out descent. Again, riders got to enjoy the twisting single track on Paul Cluver before finishing off with fast and flat singletrack on Oak Valley.

Stage 7: Oak Valley - Elgin to Lourensford Wine Estate, 64km (1350m of climbing)

Dr. Evil has found a new way to the Champs Elysees of mountain biking, again reminding riders there 's no easy day at the Cape Epic. Lourensford Wine Estate awaits the tired athletes as they make their way from Oak Valley over Twin Peaks above the Elgin Dam and down the ever-familiar portage section of Gamtouw Pass. Once again, participants follow the footsteps of the Voortrekkers, their tyres tracing the wagon-wheel grooves down to Journeys End Winery. The last water point offers a final reward, before a last test of resolve - a few steep ascents with magnificent views of False Bay and Table Mountain. Once again, Lourensford Wine Estate will host the grand finale festivities as riders experience that bitter-sweet feeling at the end of the arduous, yet epic journey of the Cape Epic.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life3:38:06
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized0:06:45
3Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing0:08:56
4Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking0:09:00
5Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls0:09:24
6Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:12:29
7Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect0:14:19
8Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga0:18:09
9Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior0:19:59
10Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized0:20:49
11Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm0:21:15
12Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia0:21:18
13Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro0:21:37
14Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude0:22:52
15Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft0:29:16
16Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers0:29:38
17Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft0:30:46
18Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief0:34:07
19Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:35:49
20Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation0:42:31
21Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info0:42:35
22Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar0:42:43
23Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax0:45:28
24Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web0:53:51
25Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution0:54:13
26David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International0:55:48
27Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 20:59:49
28Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb1:00:08
29Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez1:01:19
30Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes1:01:35
31Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men1:02:16
32Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes1:03:34
33Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing1:04:46
34Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife1:05:15
35Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group1:05:23
36Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies1:06:02
37Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska1:09:03
38Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm1:09:16
39Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN1:09:22
40Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 91:11:08
41Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia1:11:52
42Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men1:11:55
43Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska1:12:06
44Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life1:13:11
45Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing1:15:45
46Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt1:15:50
47Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One1:16:00
48Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann1:16:40
49Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon1:17:42
50Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)1:20:50
51Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za1:22:11
52Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 31:22:17
53Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing1:22:37
54David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux1:23:07
55Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos1:23:21
56Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets1:24:11
57Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk1:24:30
58Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa1:27:39
59Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg1:28:23
60Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing1:28:41
61Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.1:29:13
62Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone1:30:35
63Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab1:31:32
64Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell1:31:34
65Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine1:31:38
66Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas1:32:31
67David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services1:33:12
68Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot1:35:45
69Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi21:36:34
70Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs1:37:39
71Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance1:38:41
72Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 21:39:11
73John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 11:39:55
74Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast1:39:57
75Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie1:40:13
76Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac1:40:28
77Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk1:40:32
78Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition1:41:44
79Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South1:42:01
80Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus1:43:21
81Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst1:43:46
82Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination1:45:46
83Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile1:46:00
84Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns1:46:07
85Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia1:46:25
86Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham1:46:28
87Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg1:46:38
88Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 11:48:40
89Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil1:48:45
90David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee1:49:18
91Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son1:49:37
92Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team1:50:04
93Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 51:50:43
94Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs1:51:39
95Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel1:52:19
96Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec1:52:20
97Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog1:52:37
98Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires1:55:38
99Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana1:55:42
100Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling1:55:42
101Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade1:55:43
102Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack1:55:58
103Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies1:58:31
104Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical1:58:40
105Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five1:58:43
106Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing1:59:17
107Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura2:00:10
108Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo2:00:40
109Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile2:01:34
110Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans2:01:54
111Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock2:01:55
112Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 12:03:46
113Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs2:05:06
114Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 22:07:01
115Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 42:07:08
116Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys2:07:21
117Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon2:07:28
118Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle2:08:39
119Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ2:09:02
120Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers2:09:16
121Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School2:10:30
122Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge2:11:35
123Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome2:11:44
124Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 62:12:24
125Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free2:13:44
126Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers2:13:45
127Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist2:13:53
128Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale2:14:00
129Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis2:17:33
130Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa2:17:35
131Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland2:17:37
132David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys2:19:24
133Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers2:19:39
134Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil2:20:04
135Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com2:21:07
136Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com2:22:14
137Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood2:22:17
138Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls2:23:35
139Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 22:23:58
140Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates2:24:19
141Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers2:24:31
142Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing2:24:37
143Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs2:25:50
144Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated2:26:33
145Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe2:26:39
146Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling2:27:20
147Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper2:27:58
148Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros2:28:17
149Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity2:28:36
150Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 12:29:40
151Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management2:30:21
152Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker2:31:00
153Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius2:32:28
154Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough2:33:15
155Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank2:33:32
156Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming2:33:38
157Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff2:33:48
158James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes2:33:48
159Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix2:33:50
160Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery2:34:20
161Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts2:34:44
162Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine2:35:33
163Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It2:38:42
164Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear2:38:47
165Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves2:38:48
166William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb2:38:50
167Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies2:41:40
168Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs2:43:53
169Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch2:44:00
170Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex2:44:09
171Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas2:45:40
172Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech2:46:00
173Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles2:46:30
174David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing2:46:33
175Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-2:46:43
176Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 82:46:43
177De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford2:47:02
178André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife2:48:22
179Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts2:48:25
180Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts2:49:24
181Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega2:49:26
182Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared2:49:34
183Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods2:50:09
184Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons2:50:35
185Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax2:50:36
186Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua2:50:48
187Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies2:50:55
188Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs2:51:45
189Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com2:53:54
190Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina2:55:10
191Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love2:57:24
192Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher2:59:03
193André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters2:59:08
194Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films2:59:42
195Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies3:00:02
196Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge3:00:22
197Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs3:01:28
198Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils3:03:25
199Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe3:03:59
200Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons3:05:08
201Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends3:05:46
202Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam3:07:14
203Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium3:07:25
204Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld3:10:58
205Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services3:11:37
206Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford3:13:10
207Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider3:14:04
208Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv3:14:11
209Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's3:14:15
210Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu3:17:25
211Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker3:17:49
212Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit3:18:12
213Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers3:18:59
214Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines3:19:00
215Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek3:21:35
216Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident3:21:41
217Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 33:23:04
218Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage3:25:23
219Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle3:27:44
220Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One3:27:54
221Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles3:29:20
222Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers3:31:46
223Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors3:32:26
224Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer3:34:22
225Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican3:34:56
226Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats3:35:11
227Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 33:35:16
228Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing3:36:40
229Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi3:36:47
230Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite3:36:51
231Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino3:37:01
232Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel3:39:18
233Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies3:41:42
234Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene3:47:40
235Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus3:48:12
236Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo3:48:21
237Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen3:50:31
238Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O3:53:25
239Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa3:54:12
240Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees3:58:28
241Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk3:58:33
242Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs3:59:39
243Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity4:01:57
244Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home4:03:00
245Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks4:04:52
246Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out4:05:23
247Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress4:09:14
248Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme4:09:21
249Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts4:12:51
250Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help4:15:47
251Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan4:15:59
252Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors4:17:54
253Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo4:24:57
254Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads4:25:58
255Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy4:26:31
256Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets4:34:31
257Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup4:42:34
258Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance4:44:01
259Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit4:44:47
260Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers4:45:20
261Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing5:01:16

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life4:35:45
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse0:08:13
3Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies0:14:05
4Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de0:22:56
5Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF0:34:06
6Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing0:35:36
7Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online0:48:29
8Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins1:16:10
9Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths1:18:18
10Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen1:22:52
11Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes1:26:25
12Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies1:48:09
13Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca1:59:43
14Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak2:15:14
15Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels2:50:02
16Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies2:50:38
17Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta3:48:56

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E4:36:43
2Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude0:09:31
3Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge0:15:22
4Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix50:26:47
5Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport0:29:05
6Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab0:30:46
7Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 10:38:16
8Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel1:01:18
9Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com1:09:49
10Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ1:10:39
11Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself1:22:29
12Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked1:23:31
13Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed1:25:22
14Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend1:29:18
15Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS1:33:28
16Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips1:35:13
17Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz1:36:16
18Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank1:37:46
19Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro1:50:16
20Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning1:50:18
21Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's1:50:21
22Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's1:52:11
23Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs1:54:35
24Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis1:56:51
25Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max2:01:11
26Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns2:02:22
27Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust2:06:58
28Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears2:10:43
29Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts2:11:52
30David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo2:12:20
31Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks2:15:48
32Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas2:20:46
33Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers2:20:54
34Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers2:36:23
35Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr2:49:31
36Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats2:55:16
37Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations3:01:37
38Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha3:03:46
39Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock3:15:03
40Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 13:19:10
41Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back3:32:59
42Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly3:33:56

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned) World Bicycle Relief4:07:23
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft0:35:08
3Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 20:38:15
4Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 10:40:50
5Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist0:41:49
6Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt0:51:45
7Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life0:53:05
8Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport0:57:32
9Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz0:59:15
10Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork1:03:03
11Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles1:03:19
12Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn1:04:35
13Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip1:05:25
14Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners1:09:42
15Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space1:11:20
16Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme1:11:43
17Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin1:14:03
18Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 11:16:10
19Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project1:16:55
20Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia1:17:27
21Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio1:18:19
22Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles1:19:15
23Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 11:20:57
24Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier1:22:17
25Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc1:25:18
26Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys1:25:22
27Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk1:26:24
28Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba1:28:47
29Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans1:29:16
30Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop1:29:38
31Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars1:30:08
32Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters1:30:26
33Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus1:30:29
34Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim1:31:37
35Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread1:35:50
36Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs1:36:00
37Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five1:37:24
38Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit1:38:22
39Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+1:38:58
40Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 31:39:12
41Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds1:39:25
42Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders1:39:42
43Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects1:39:46
44Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely1:40:18
45Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On1:43:21
46Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General1:44:24
47Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival1:46:25
48Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move1:47:37
49Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men1:47:43
50Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre1:48:24
51Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World1:48:55
52Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica1:51:25
53Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters1:51:30
54Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog1:51:36
55Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex011:51:44
56Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici1:53:26
57Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep1:53:47
58Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch1:54:38
59Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders1:55:38
60Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale1:56:40
61Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves1:56:42
62Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice1:57:15
63Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race1:59:15
64Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car1:59:15
65Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai1:59:17
66Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 22:00:33
67Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam2:01:00
68John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob2:02:49
69John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani2:02:52
70Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse2:04:12
71Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn2:04:30
72Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling2:04:52
73David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke2:05:02
74Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson2:05:41
75Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT2:06:23
76Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing2:07:09
77Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security2:09:08
78Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates2:11:44
79Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil2:12:17
80Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine2:12:34
81Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero2:13:10
82Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge2:14:49
83Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media2:17:27
84Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 22:18:54
85Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami2:20:29
86Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony2:20:59
87Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry2:21:00
88Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys2:23:52
89David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 52:25:58
90Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe2:26:07
91mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone2:26:33
92Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto2:27:09
93Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff2:28:38
94Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe2:29:42
95Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers2:30:48
96Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley2:32:49
97Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico2:33:22
98Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii2:33:39
99Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec2:33:57
100Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT2:34:09
101Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings2:37:35
102Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L2:37:56
103Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings2:38:36
104Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel2:43:37
105Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers2:44:00
106Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote2:44:36
107Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo2:44:52
108Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics2:48:17
109Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil2:48:30
110Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure2:48:30
111Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets2:49:02
112Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing2:49:38
113Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini2:49:43
114Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai2:50:37
115Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds2:50:59
116Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers2:51:06
117Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers2:52:14
118Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling2:52:23
119Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies2:54:07
120Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings2:58:21
121Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys2:58:38
122Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo2:58:56
123Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed3:00:21
124Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato3:00:55
125Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa3:01:01
126Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet3:02:31
127Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products3:02:33
128Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies3:03:19
129Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa3:05:40
130Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt3:05:40
131Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys3:05:49
132Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home3:10:02
133Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance3:13:06
134Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters3:13:19
135Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions3:13:41
136Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors3:15:19
137Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole3:18:37
138Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport3:23:26
139Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa3:28:10
140Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 13:28:42
141Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream3:29:15
142Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks3:30:20
143Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk3:30:27
144Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk3:32:26
145Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks3:32:44
146Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids3:35:37
147Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish3:36:05
148Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac3:36:43
149Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz3:37:08
150Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles3:40:39
151Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 13:41:30
152Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin3:43:15
153Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters3:48:26
154Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 23:51:59
155Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies3:55:44
156Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia3:56:55
157Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty4:11:11
158Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh4:20:09
159Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops4:28:51
160Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird4:29:09
161Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes4:30:05
162Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders4:34:18
163Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators4:34:18

Men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized29:11:39
2Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life0:25:57
3Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking0:28:47
4Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls0:30:46
5Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing0:31:35
6Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls1:13:00
7Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft1:40:37
8Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia1:40:58
9Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro1:42:43
10Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized1:57:11
11Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect1:59:48
12Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior2:03:30
13Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude2:04:50
14Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm2:15:06
15Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers2:45:00
16Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group3:29:34
17Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft3:30:57
18Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga4:02:09
19Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape4:08:39
20Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation4:27:24
21Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax5:15:46
22Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web5:19:30
23Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info5:25:49
24Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife5:48:28
25Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief6:35:55
26Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez6:44:52
27David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International6:46:14
28Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes7:07:03
29Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg7:26:56
30Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life7:57:44
31Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution8:05:23
32Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb8:15:32
33Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN8:18:24
34Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon8:20:22
35Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska8:21:48
36Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm8:28:08
37Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men8:33:56
38Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa8:39:55
39Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs8:41:57
40Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt8:54:36
41Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab9:00:23
42Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One9:04:26
43Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing9:04:58
44Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing9:14:35
45Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar9:15:42
46Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies9:19:57
47Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets9:22:34
48Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ9:26:44
49Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance9:27:27
50Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann9:29:36
51David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux9:31:33
52Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za9:32:44
53Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon9:33:38
54Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men9:42:51
55John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 19:47:08
56Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas9:54:25
57Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes9:54:55
58Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 910:05:54
59Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie10:07:08
60David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services10:09:23
61Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk10:12:33
62Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing10:21:44
63Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)10:24:54
64Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac10:25:49
65Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile10:28:23
66Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies10:44:14
67Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing11:02:40
68Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska11:05:11
69Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 111:07:39
70Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone11:08:17
71Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South11:13:03
72Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing11:19:30
73Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia11:28:15
74Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell11:34:48
75William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb11:46:56
76Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 211:54:57
77Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo12:08:02
78Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos12:09:19
79Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 312:13:13
80Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs12:15:51
81Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition12:16:51
82Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile12:22:37
83Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine12:24:25
84Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel12:25:01
85Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son12:28:05
86Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical12:33:21
87Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling12:40:03
88Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg12:47:54
89Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity12:49:10
90Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil12:51:09
91Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns12:53:17
92Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.12:58:09
93Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst13:00:11
94Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs13:02:22
95Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham13:05:23
96Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans13:17:26
97Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team13:21:27
98Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade13:29:42
99Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech13:38:35
100Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 513:39:17
101Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia13:46:02
102Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack13:55:32
103Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 213:59:24
104Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog14:03:23
105Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi214:13:22
106Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana14:19:30
107Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec14:23:22
108Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus14:28:40
109Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot14:42:39
110Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist14:47:32
111Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk14:53:50
112Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five14:55:16
113Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers15:07:21
114Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires15:10:54
115Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle15:16:17
116Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 115:16:49
117Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius15:19:06
118Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast15:27:34
119Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 415:30:48
120Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs15:32:35
121Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock15:39:40
122Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa15:41:58
123Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge15:42:19
124Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing15:44:37
125Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination15:47:01
126Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 615:47:33
127Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine15:59:49
128Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale16:05:31
129André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife16:10:39
130David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee16:15:09
131David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys16:45:17
132Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School16:51:41
133Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura16:54:58
134Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies16:56:24
135Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 216:57:38
136Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank16:59:40
137Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe17:01:32
138Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper17:14:02
139Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com17:20:32
140Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers17:21:40
141Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming17:29:21
142Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome17:32:39
143Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management17:33:18
144Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys17:38:05
145Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers17:40:30
146Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 217:47:12
147Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared17:48:30
148Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff18:06:18
149Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods18:06:29
150Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com18:07:46
151Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch18:09:45
152Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves18:09:53
153Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 818:17:59
154Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis18:26:47
155Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls18:28:12
156Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo18:28:43
157Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix18:33:45
158Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons18:46:14
159David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing18:46:58
160Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough18:47:37
161Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland18:49:28
162Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates18:55:25
163Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax18:56:22
164Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles18:59:49
165Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free18:59:57
166Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil19:01:10
167Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood19:02:43
168Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros19:08:40
169Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
170Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker19:10:48
171Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts19:23:11
172Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 119:23:35
173Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated19:36:03
174Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega19:37:32
175James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes19:42:42
176Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com20:16:07
177Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina20:17:20
178Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex20:22:26
179Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts20:30:52
180Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It20:34:03
181De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford20:49:36
182Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi20:51:34
183Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers21:00:53
184Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery21:04:09
185Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils21:04:18
186Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher21:07:08
187Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts21:11:43
188Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services21:17:44
189Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-21:18:51
190Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love21:22:07
191Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs21:22:11
192Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear21:23:11
193Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld21:24:52
194Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends21:37:47
195Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge21:51:07
196Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek21:53:14
197Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas21:54:10
198Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit21:55:31
199Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers22:00:16
200Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films22:02:52
201Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies22:04:44
202Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker22:04:59
203Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium22:05:47
204Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam22:07:41
205André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters22:20:49
206Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident22:23:27
207Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs22:28:15
208Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 322:28:54
209Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies22:36:24
210Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines22:41:28
211Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs22:52:42
212Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling22:56:10
213Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider22:59:57
214Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford23:03:27
215Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv23:12:06
216Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican23:23:39
217Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 323:24:15
218Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors23:29:50
219Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe23:36:44
220Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage23:41:58
221Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons23:42:41
222Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs23:45:27
223Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O23:48:03
224Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite23:48:21
225Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel23:48:46
226Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino23:51:58
227Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen24:01:28
228Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle24:04:45
229Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing24:05:00
230Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help24:05:06
231Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats24:21:17
232Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies24:33:12
233Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress24:44:25
234Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One24:45:36
235Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu24:50:31
236Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers24:53:13
237Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home25:12:19
238Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer25:19:16
239Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles25:27:57
240Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus25:28:43
241Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit25:29:30
242Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk25:40:00
243Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees25:42:53
244Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene25:43:02
245Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing26:03:15
246Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme26:10:05
247Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks26:19:44
248Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy26:24:37
249Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts26:50:09
250Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup27:04:43
251Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out27:06:13
252Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors27:12:22
253Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's27:18:04
254Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets27:32:02
255Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa27:37:10
256Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan28:12:41
257Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity28:18:16
258Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo29:10:20
259Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers29:19:23
260Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads29:23:54
261Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance30:26:15

Women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life35:20:00
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse0:47:01
3Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies1:27:15
4Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de3:13:27
5Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF4:15:07
6Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing4:52:14
7Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins5:41:06
8Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online7:18:29
9Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen8:31:31
10Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths10:39:27
11Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes11:26:02
12Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies13:50:58
13Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies16:00:13
14Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak16:11:23
15Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca17:25:37
16Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels20:39:55
17Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta25:00:17

Mixed general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E34:26:29
2Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude1:53:20
3Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge2:47:30
4Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix53:10:42
5Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 13:58:43
6Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab4:41:00
7Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport5:55:05
8Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend6:34:30
9Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel8:55:36
10Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com9:12:11
11Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed9:57:34
12Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ10:15:32
13Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked10:26:30
14Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank13:46:52
15Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's13:50:51
16Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS13:52:14
17Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz14:38:44
18Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns14:46:06
19Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max14:46:29
20Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips14:54:38
21Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs14:55:39
22Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself15:06:56
23Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis15:15:44
24Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's15:25:42
25Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers16:21:55
26Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning16:24:30
27Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears16:59:40
28Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks17:26:34
29Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust17:27:15
30Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers17:45:34
31Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro17:52:30
32Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas18:44:56
33David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo19:08:46
34Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha19:19:40
35Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back19:30:41
36Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts19:32:23
37Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr20:24:50
38Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock21:57:42
39Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats22:24:31
40Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations22:52:47
41Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly23:29:32
42Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 123:42:54

Masters general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned) World Bicycle Relief32:46:34
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft1:17:41
3Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist3:22:39
4Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 13:40:18
5Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt4:05:00
6Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 24:06:40
7Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk4:56:57
8Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles5:54:46
9Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz6:05:58
10Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba6:12:54
11Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork6:15:30
12Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme6:33:08
13Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life6:33:57
14Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 16:38:30
15Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip6:47:40
16Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport7:13:03
17Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit7:27:28
18Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn7:45:30
19Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin7:49:06
20Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners8:12:52
21Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General8:27:28
22Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space8:32:33
23Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project8:35:11
24Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys9:07:10
25Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 19:28:05
26Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread9:47:21
27Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely9:47:41
28Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus9:55:50
29Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim9:57:09
30Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio9:59:51
31Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles10:05:01
32Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop10:28:49
33Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+10:30:15
34Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier10:34:06
35Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves10:42:14
36Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On10:51:46
37Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson10:52:02
38Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs10:57:05
39Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars10:57:39
40Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans10:58:42
41Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam10:59:21
42Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 311:10:35
43Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters11:26:36
44Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 211:28:52
45mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone11:30:13
46Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds11:31:00
47Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici11:31:57
48Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects11:37:47
49Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica11:40:49
50Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move11:41:56
51Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival11:44:18
52Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre11:44:35
53John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob11:45:01
54Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders11:46:29
55Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five12:07:10
56Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World12:10:26
57Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale12:24:29
58Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine12:36:48
59Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero12:39:54
60Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge12:48:55
61Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race12:52:11
62Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami12:56:09
63Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil13:16:42
64Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia13:18:52
65John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani13:24:27
66Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc13:39:34
67Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice13:42:40
68Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex0113:47:01
69Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters13:54:00
70Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep13:54:10
71Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates14:08:28
72Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch14:08:45
73David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke14:22:01
74Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security14:33:23
75Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe14:38:15
76Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn14:58:58
77Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil14:59:28
78Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 215:04:11
79Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings15:07:22
80Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe15:11:05
81Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony15:19:28
82Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai15:23:01
83Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT15:36:46
84Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men15:45:37
85Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote15:46:58
86Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse15:51:05
87Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys16:06:09
88Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling16:25:56
89Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry16:28:31
90Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog16:37:29
91Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley16:38:07
92Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media16:41:28
93Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L16:42:11
94Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders16:46:25
95Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec16:47:51
96Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto16:52:20
97Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing17:08:41
98Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids17:13:06
99Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff17:17:34
100Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure17:31:12
101Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole17:41:34
102Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers17:42:13
103Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers17:52:16
104David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 518:02:12
105Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings18:20:06
106Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car18:22:37
107Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys18:29:10
108Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel18:46:35
109Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato18:52:28
110Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo18:53:32
111Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing18:56:13
112Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii18:57:30
113Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini19:02:24
114Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT19:08:08
115Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets19:13:47
116Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics19:18:44
117Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings19:23:49
118Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys19:23:53
119Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed20:03:10
120Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet20:11:04
121Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai20:16:40
122Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers20:19:24
123Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products20:22:23
124Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling20:22:47
125Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa20:25:59
126Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home20:28:46
127Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters20:37:11
128Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks20:39:04
129Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds20:58:07
130Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt21:02:53
131Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers21:05:22
132Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies21:06:46
133Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa21:14:08
134Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico21:14:32
135Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo21:16:26
136Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia21:24:25
137Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream21:26:16
138Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions21:44:34
139Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 121:51:22
140Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks22:12:46
141Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 222:18:43
142Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance22:19:42
143Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 122:22:24
144Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz22:26:38
145Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport22:27:11
146Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters22:28:39
147Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies22:38:34
148Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors23:01:30
149Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk23:10:40
150Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa23:11:09
151Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac23:15:59
152Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish23:17:18
153Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles23:24:23
154Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin23:59:01
155Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk24:20:38
156Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty25:18:39
157Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies25:33:02
158Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators26:01:32
159Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh26:19:42
160Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders26:23:35
161Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops27:13:10
162Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes27:20:11
163Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird28:20:07

