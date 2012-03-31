Image 1 of 38 David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life win stage 6 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 2 of 38 Women's leaders Ester Suss and Sally Bingham of Wheels4Life (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 3 of 38 Ariane Kleinhans and her partner and husband, Erik make their way over Groenlandberg Mountains (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 4 of 38 Jane Nussli of MTN Qhubeka leads a group over the Groenlandberg Mountains (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 5 of 38 Riders make their way over Groenlandberg Mountains (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 6 of 38 Racers in the Groenlandberg Mountains during stage 6 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 7 of 38 Ernst Viljoen and Elana Meyer (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 8 of 38 Riders leave Oak Valley (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 9 of 38 Leaders make their way over Groenlandberg Mountains (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 10 of 38 Charles Keey make his way over Groenlandberg Mountains (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 11 of 38 Racers in stage 6 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 12 of 38 Racers during stage 6 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 13 of 38 Riders start the Groenlandberg (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 14 of 38 Racers on the penultimate stage (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 15 of 38 Arianne and Eric Kleinhans of Contego 28E lead the mixed teams during stage 6 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 16 of 38 Riders climb Nuweberg above Eikenhof Dam (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 17 of 38 Stage winner Kevin Evans afterward (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 18 of 38 Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser lead the chase group up Groenland Berg (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 19 of 38 Stage winners David George and Kevin Evans break early up Groenland Berg (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 20 of 38 Lead riders climb Nuweberg (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 21 of 38 Leaving Oak Valley during stage 6 (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 22 of 38 Stage winner Kevin Evans (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 23 of 38 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander happy with second place today, maintaining their overall lead with one day to go (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 24 of 38 David George embraces teammate Kevin Evans of Team 360Life after they won stage 6 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 25 of 38 Kevin Evans and David George of Team 360Life win stage 6 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 26 of 38 David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life sprint away from the lead group in an attempt to close the gap on Team 36One-Songo-Specialized (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 27 of 38 Riders snake down before climbing Nieuweberg (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 28 of 38 A group of riders heading into the Hottentots Holland mountains (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 29 of 38 The lead bunch set off into stage 6 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 30 of 38 David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life celebrate after winning stage 6 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 31 of 38 The field starts from the Oak Valley Wine Estate during stage 6 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 32 of 38 Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser of Songo-36One-Specialized (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 33 of 38 Kevin Evans & David George of Team 360Life climb Groenlandberg on their way to victory (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 34 of 38 David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life descend Groenlandberg on their way to a stage win (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 35 of 38 David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life climb (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 36 of 38 David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life climb Groenlandberg on their way to winning stage 6 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 37 of 38 Kevin Evans & David George of Team 360Life lead Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of Songo-36One-Specialized (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 38 of 38 Kevin Evans and David George of Team 360Life celebrate their stage win of stage 6 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

Men's category

Kevin Evans and David George (360Life) showed their true form by winning stage 6 of this year's Absa Cape Epic in a time of 3:38:06, 6:44 ahead of South African-Swiss duo of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (Team 36One-Songo-Specialized).

"At least today my wife's not stressed! And she's not here even though I asked her to come," said Evans. "I'm very happy. It's really good to get a win but even better to be on the overall podium. This year was such a rollercoaster ride for us. We'll be happy with finishing in second place and will work with that. The cheering and support are amazing. Today was very tough and hard, but we're feeling positive and will definitely have enough in the tank to get to Lourensford Wine Estate. What we've been through made us very strong."

George said, "We're ecstatic with the victory. It was so emotional - winning the stage meant so much. We came out fighting for the win - it was our intention to win this stage. But there is still one stage to go and it'll be important to race, but at the same time ride within ourselves."

"We didn't set the pace today and just followed. They wanted to prove something and it's always hard to beat a team with a mindset like that," said Stander. "We just kept our own pace. We're still feeling strong and look forward to a cracker of a last day to Lourensford. We don't know if we'll win the stage, but we'll definitely try. Maybe we can help Max and Kohei. It would be great to help them win a stage."

Sauser said, "We just rode at our own pace today. We didn't need to take any chances and the most important part was to get back safely today and to finish tomorrow. I think it's only big mechanicals that can rob us of an overall victory now. We'll be focused to finish safely and will definitely try to help (their Specialized teammates) Max and Kohei to win at Lourensford Wine Estate."

Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing) finished in third place in 3:47:02, with Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida Biking) in fourth place Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme (Bulls) in fifth and Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm (Bulls) in sixth).

Lakata described the Cape Epic is a rollercoaster. "Every day I feel different. One day I feel strong and the next day I'm suffering. We're very happy to be on the podium again and really look forward to a strong finish at Lourensford tomorrow."

His teammate Mennen said, "I'm feeling better than I expected and I'm also happy. Tomorrow is our last chance to try and get on the overall podium because that was our goal from the start."

The Bulls 2 team of Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme dropped off the overall podium today. Says "Today was just not my day. I suffered the whole day," said Boehme. "When 360Life attacked, we just couldn't do anything about it."

Dietsch said, "I suffered at the start and it was only on Groenlandberg that I found my legs. It's disappointing to have lost our spot in the GC (General Classification), but it's just so tough this Cape Epic."

Stander and Sauser (Team 36One-Songo-Specialized) remain in the lead in the men's category by 25:57. Evans and George have moved back onto the podium in second place overall, with Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida Biking) in third place overall.

Evans and George of 360Life retain the African leaders' jerseys for fourth consecutive day.

Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile of Exxaro Academy 9 remain in the lead for the Development jersey.

Women's category

The ladies category was again won by Sally Bigham and Esther Süss (Wheels4Life) in 4:35:45. They secured their sixth stage win in this year's Cape Epic. They were followed by the Biogen Britehouse team of Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler in 4:43:58. Karien van Jaarsveld and Jane Nüssli of MTN Qhubeka finished in third place in a time of 4:49:50.

Bigham and Süss lead the Ralph and Gässler by 47:01. MTN Qhubeka's Karien van Jaarsveld and Jane Nüssli remain in third place overall.

The amateur team of Ralph and Gässler of Biogen Britehouse has done exceptionally well at this year's Cape Epic, competing against some of the world's most experienced professional female riders.

"I can smile again today. I enjoyed the stage with its nice trails so much. We just wanted to finish on the podium in one stage - that was our dream beforehand and we've surpassed that," said Gässler. "To be second behind Sally and Esther is like first place for us. They are my idols."

Ralph said, "We had so much fun and it was much better than yesterday. We knew parts of today's route and that made it all the more enjoyable. We enjoyed racing today - yesterday was survival and not racing. Getting safely to the finish and enjoying the feeling is the only plan for tomorrow."

Van Jaarsveld said "We just want to get safely to the finish line tomorrow. It was a hard race."

Mixed category

Showing no strain after yesterday's tough stage in which Ariane Kleinhans developed hyperthermia, the Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the mixed category for the sixth day in a row in 4:36:43. They were followed by Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing (Centurion Vaude) in a time of 4:46:14, followed by Klaas Vanmoortel and Inne Gantois of BAiK-Peak Performance Brugge in 4:52:05.

The Kleinhans lead Boelts and Landtwing by 1:53:19. Vanmoortel and Gantois remain in third place overall.

"We're feeling good again but the Cape Epic only finishes at Lourensford Wine Estate tomorrow and we'll relax then," said Boelts. "Today was so much better after all the mechanicals and suffering of the previous days. I must be honest, we're very happy with our second place overall. It's Milena's first Cape Epic and it's very tough for her. She said that the TransAlp is kids' stuff compared to this event. Riding in the mixed category is totally different and harder than racing in the masters, but all in all this was a special experience for both of us."

Landtwing said, "Today was a good day. I'm not going to say that I'm enjoying the experience... maybe tomorrow, but this was so hard. I just want to get to the finish now."

Master's category

Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers (World Bicycle Relief) secured their second stage win in 4:07:23. They were followed by the Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey in 4:42:31. Dennis du Toit and Noel Droomer of Samaritan's Feet 2 secured their first podium finish today in 4:45:38.

Nico Pfitzenmaier and Robert Sim (Robert Daniel Momsen) decided not to withdraw after Pfitzenmaier's bad fall and injuries yesterday, but to ride at an easy pace and try to complete this year's event.

Brentjens and Weevers now lead the masters category by 1:17:41. Enthoven and Impey of Jag Craft moved up to second place with Warren Squires and Scott Mckenzie of Complete Cyclist in third place overall.

Brentjens said it was great to win this stage. "But an easy stage it wasn't. Every day at the Cape Epic is hard and today was no different. It was a beautiful stage though. I'm glad we kept the lead and we're now looking forward to the finish."

Weevers said, "I now realise that I wasn't ready for the Cape Epic at all. It's getting better though. I found my rhythm and can enjoy it. I've done lots of races in my career, but the Cape Epic has become one of my favourites."

Stage 6 course

Stage 6 took riders from Oak Valley back to Oak Valley over a distance of 83km with 2200m of climbing. It was a hard day of climbing and Nuweberg was the first big challenge with the dangling carrot of stunning vistas at the top. On the penultimate day, nearing the climax of race week, the grand old lady Groenlandberg appeared. Deep into this highly unique and remote landscape, riders would savour the solitude of the 30-kilometre of doubletracks through the pristine Cape Nature reserve as they tackled her in two parts. The first steady rise brought them to a rutted descent. From here the path contoured along the side of this beautiful mountain, then it was the final ascent towards the saddle, followed by yet another tricky, washed-out descent. Again, riders got to enjoy the twisting single track on Paul Cluver before finishing off with fast and flat singletrack on Oak Valley.

Stage 7: Oak Valley - Elgin to Lourensford Wine Estate, 64km (1350m of climbing)

Dr. Evil has found a new way to the Champs Elysees of mountain biking, again reminding riders there 's no easy day at the Cape Epic. Lourensford Wine Estate awaits the tired athletes as they make their way from Oak Valley over Twin Peaks above the Elgin Dam and down the ever-familiar portage section of Gamtouw Pass. Once again, participants follow the footsteps of the Voortrekkers, their tyres tracing the wagon-wheel grooves down to Journeys End Winery. The last water point offers a final reward, before a last test of resolve - a few steep ascents with magnificent views of False Bay and Table Mountain. Once again, Lourensford Wine Estate will host the grand finale festivities as riders experience that bitter-sweet feeling at the end of the arduous, yet epic journey of the Cape Epic.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life 3:38:06 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized 0:06:45 3 Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:08:56 4 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 0:09:00 5 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 0:09:24 6 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:12:29 7 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect 0:14:19 8 Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga 0:18:09 9 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior 0:19:59 10 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized 0:20:49 11 Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm 0:21:15 12 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia 0:21:18 13 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro 0:21:37 14 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude 0:22:52 15 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft 0:29:16 16 Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers 0:29:38 17 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft 0:30:46 18 Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief 0:34:07 19 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:35:49 20 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation 0:42:31 21 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info 0:42:35 22 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar 0:42:43 23 Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax 0:45:28 24 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web 0:53:51 25 Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution 0:54:13 26 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International 0:55:48 27 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2 0:59:49 28 Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb 1:00:08 29 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez 1:01:19 30 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes 1:01:35 31 Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men 1:02:16 32 Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes 1:03:34 33 Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing 1:04:46 34 Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife 1:05:15 35 Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 1:05:23 36 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies 1:06:02 37 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska 1:09:03 38 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm 1:09:16 39 Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN 1:09:22 40 Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9 1:11:08 41 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia 1:11:52 42 Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men 1:11:55 43 Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska 1:12:06 44 Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life 1:13:11 45 Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing 1:15:45 46 Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt 1:15:50 47 Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One 1:16:00 48 Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann 1:16:40 49 Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon 1:17:42 50 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops) 1:20:50 51 Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za 1:22:11 52 Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3 1:22:17 53 Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing 1:22:37 54 David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux 1:23:07 55 Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos 1:23:21 56 Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets 1:24:11 57 Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk 1:24:30 58 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 1:27:39 59 Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg 1:28:23 60 Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing 1:28:41 61 Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros. 1:29:13 62 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 1:30:35 63 Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab 1:31:32 64 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell 1:31:34 65 Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine 1:31:38 66 Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas 1:32:31 67 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services 1:33:12 68 Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot 1:35:45 69 Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2 1:36:34 70 Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs 1:37:39 71 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 1:38:41 72 Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2 1:39:11 73 John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1 1:39:55 74 Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast 1:39:57 75 Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie 1:40:13 76 Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac 1:40:28 77 Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk 1:40:32 78 Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition 1:41:44 79 Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South 1:42:01 80 Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus 1:43:21 81 Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst 1:43:46 82 Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination 1:45:46 83 Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile 1:46:00 84 Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns 1:46:07 85 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia 1:46:25 86 Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham 1:46:28 87 Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg 1:46:38 88 Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1 1:48:40 89 Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil 1:48:45 90 David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee 1:49:18 91 Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son 1:49:37 92 Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team 1:50:04 93 Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5 1:50:43 94 Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs 1:51:39 95 Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel 1:52:19 96 Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec 1:52:20 97 Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog 1:52:37 98 Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires 1:55:38 99 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana 1:55:42 100 Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling 1:55:42 101 Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade 1:55:43 102 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack 1:55:58 103 Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies 1:58:31 104 Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical 1:58:40 105 Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five 1:58:43 106 Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing 1:59:17 107 Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura 2:00:10 108 Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo 2:00:40 109 Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile 2:01:34 110 Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans 2:01:54 111 Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock 2:01:55 112 Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1 2:03:46 113 Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs 2:05:06 114 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2 2:07:01 115 Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4 2:07:08 116 Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys 2:07:21 117 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon 2:07:28 118 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 2:08:39 119 Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ 2:09:02 120 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers 2:09:16 121 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School 2:10:30 122 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge 2:11:35 123 Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome 2:11:44 124 Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6 2:12:24 125 Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free 2:13:44 126 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers 2:13:45 127 Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist 2:13:53 128 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale 2:14:00 129 Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis 2:17:33 130 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa 2:17:35 131 Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland 2:17:37 132 David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys 2:19:24 133 Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers 2:19:39 134 Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil 2:20:04 135 Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com 2:21:07 136 Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com 2:22:14 137 Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood 2:22:17 138 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls 2:23:35 139 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2 2:23:58 140 Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates 2:24:19 141 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 2:24:31 142 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing 2:24:37 143 Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs 2:25:50 144 Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated 2:26:33 145 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 2:26:39 146 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling 2:27:20 147 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper 2:27:58 148 Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros 2:28:17 149 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity 2:28:36 150 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1 2:29:40 151 Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management 2:30:21 152 Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker 2:31:00 153 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius 2:32:28 154 Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough 2:33:15 155 Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank 2:33:32 156 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming 2:33:38 157 Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff 2:33:48 158 James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes 2:33:48 159 Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix 2:33:50 160 Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery 2:34:20 161 Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts 2:34:44 162 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine 2:35:33 163 Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It 2:38:42 164 Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear 2:38:47 165 Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves 2:38:48 166 William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb 2:38:50 167 Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies 2:41:40 168 Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs 2:43:53 169 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch 2:44:00 170 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex 2:44:09 171 Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas 2:45:40 172 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech 2:46:00 173 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles 2:46:30 174 David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing 2:46:33 175 Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C- 2:46:43 176 Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8 2:46:43 177 De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford 2:47:02 178 André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife 2:48:22 179 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts 2:48:25 180 Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts 2:49:24 181 Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega 2:49:26 182 Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared 2:49:34 183 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 2:50:09 184 Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons 2:50:35 185 Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax 2:50:36 186 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 2:50:48 187 Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies 2:50:55 188 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs 2:51:45 189 Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com 2:53:54 190 Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina 2:55:10 191 Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love 2:57:24 192 Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher 2:59:03 193 André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters 2:59:08 194 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films 2:59:42 195 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies 3:00:02 196 Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge 3:00:22 197 Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs 3:01:28 198 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils 3:03:25 199 Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe 3:03:59 200 Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons 3:05:08 201 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 3:05:46 202 Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam 3:07:14 203 Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium 3:07:25 204 Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld 3:10:58 205 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services 3:11:37 206 Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford 3:13:10 207 Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider 3:14:04 208 Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv 3:14:11 209 Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's 3:14:15 210 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu 3:17:25 211 Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker 3:17:49 212 Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit 3:18:12 213 Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers 3:18:59 214 Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines 3:19:00 215 Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek 3:21:35 216 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident 3:21:41 217 Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3 3:23:04 218 Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage 3:25:23 219 Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle 3:27:44 220 Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One 3:27:54 221 Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles 3:29:20 222 Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers 3:31:46 223 Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors 3:32:26 224 Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer 3:34:22 225 Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican 3:34:56 226 Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats 3:35:11 227 Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3 3:35:16 228 Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing 3:36:40 229 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 3:36:47 230 Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite 3:36:51 231 Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino 3:37:01 232 Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel 3:39:18 233 Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies 3:41:42 234 Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene 3:47:40 235 Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus 3:48:12 236 Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo 3:48:21 237 Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen 3:50:31 238 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O 3:53:25 239 Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa 3:54:12 240 Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees 3:58:28 241 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk 3:58:33 242 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs 3:59:39 243 Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity 4:01:57 244 Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home 4:03:00 245 Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks 4:04:52 246 Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out 4:05:23 247 Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress 4:09:14 248 Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme 4:09:21 249 Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts 4:12:51 250 Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help 4:15:47 251 Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan 4:15:59 252 Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors 4:17:54 253 Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo 4:24:57 254 Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads 4:25:58 255 Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy 4:26:31 256 Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets 4:34:31 257 Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup 4:42:34 258 Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance 4:44:01 259 Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit 4:44:47 260 Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers 4:45:20 261 Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing 5:01:16

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life 4:35:45 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse 0:08:13 3 Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies 0:14:05 4 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de 0:22:56 5 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF 0:34:06 6 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:35:36 7 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online 0:48:29 8 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins 1:16:10 9 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths 1:18:18 10 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen 1:22:52 11 Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes 1:26:25 12 Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies 1:48:09 13 Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca 1:59:43 14 Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak 2:15:14 15 Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels 2:50:02 16 Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies 2:50:38 17 Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta 3:48:56

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E 4:36:43 2 Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude 0:09:31 3 Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge 0:15:22 4 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 0:26:47 5 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport 0:29:05 6 Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab 0:30:46 7 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1 0:38:16 8 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 1:01:18 9 Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com 1:09:49 10 Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ 1:10:39 11 Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 1:22:29 12 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 1:23:31 13 Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed 1:25:22 14 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend 1:29:18 15 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS 1:33:28 16 Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips 1:35:13 17 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 1:36:16 18 Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank 1:37:46 19 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro 1:50:16 20 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning 1:50:18 21 Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's 1:50:21 22 Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's 1:52:11 23 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs 1:54:35 24 Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis 1:56:51 25 Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max 2:01:11 26 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 2:02:22 27 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust 2:06:58 28 Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears 2:10:43 29 Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts 2:11:52 30 David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo 2:12:20 31 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks 2:15:48 32 Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 2:20:46 33 Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers 2:20:54 34 Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers 2:36:23 35 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr 2:49:31 36 Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats 2:55:16 37 Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations 3:01:37 38 Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha 3:03:46 39 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock 3:15:03 40 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1 3:19:10 41 Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back 3:32:59 42 Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly 3:33:56

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned) World Bicycle Relief 4:07:23 2 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft 0:35:08 3 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2 0:38:15 4 Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1 0:40:50 5 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist 0:41:49 6 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt 0:51:45 7 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life 0:53:05 8 Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport 0:57:32 9 Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz 0:59:15 10 Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork 1:03:03 11 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles 1:03:19 12 Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn 1:04:35 13 Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip 1:05:25 14 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 1:09:42 15 Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space 1:11:20 16 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 1:11:43 17 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 1:14:03 18 Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1 1:16:10 19 Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project 1:16:55 20 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia 1:17:27 21 Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio 1:18:19 22 Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles 1:19:15 23 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1 1:20:57 24 Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 1:22:17 25 Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc 1:25:18 26 Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys 1:25:22 27 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk 1:26:24 28 Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba 1:28:47 29 Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans 1:29:16 30 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop 1:29:38 31 Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars 1:30:08 32 Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters 1:30:26 33 Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus 1:30:29 34 Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim 1:31:37 35 Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread 1:35:50 36 Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs 1:36:00 37 Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five 1:37:24 38 Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit 1:38:22 39 Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+ 1:38:58 40 Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3 1:39:12 41 Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds 1:39:25 42 Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders 1:39:42 43 Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects 1:39:46 44 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely 1:40:18 45 Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On 1:43:21 46 Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General 1:44:24 47 Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival 1:46:25 48 Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move 1:47:37 49 Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men 1:47:43 50 Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 1:48:24 51 Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 1:48:55 52 Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica 1:51:25 53 Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters 1:51:30 54 Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog 1:51:36 55 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01 1:51:44 56 Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici 1:53:26 57 Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep 1:53:47 58 Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch 1:54:38 59 Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders 1:55:38 60 Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale 1:56:40 61 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves 1:56:42 62 Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice 1:57:15 63 Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race 1:59:15 64 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car 1:59:15 65 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai 1:59:17 66 Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2 2:00:33 67 Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam 2:01:00 68 John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob 2:02:49 69 John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani 2:02:52 70 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse 2:04:12 71 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn 2:04:30 72 Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling 2:04:52 73 David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke 2:05:02 74 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson 2:05:41 75 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT 2:06:23 76 Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing 2:07:09 77 Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security 2:09:08 78 Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates 2:11:44 79 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil 2:12:17 80 Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine 2:12:34 81 Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero 2:13:10 82 Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge 2:14:49 83 Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media 2:17:27 84 Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2 2:18:54 85 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami 2:20:29 86 Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony 2:20:59 87 Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry 2:21:00 88 Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys 2:23:52 89 David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5 2:25:58 90 Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe 2:26:07 91 mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone 2:26:33 92 Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto 2:27:09 93 Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff 2:28:38 94 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe 2:29:42 95 Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers 2:30:48 96 Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley 2:32:49 97 Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico 2:33:22 98 Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii 2:33:39 99 Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec 2:33:57 100 Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT 2:34:09 101 Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings 2:37:35 102 Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L 2:37:56 103 Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings 2:38:36 104 Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel 2:43:37 105 Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers 2:44:00 106 Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 2:44:36 107 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo 2:44:52 108 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics 2:48:17 109 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil 2:48:30 110 Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure 2:48:30 111 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets 2:49:02 112 Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing 2:49:38 113 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini 2:49:43 114 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai 2:50:37 115 Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds 2:50:59 116 Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers 2:51:06 117 Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers 2:52:14 118 Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling 2:52:23 119 Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies 2:54:07 120 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings 2:58:21 121 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 2:58:38 122 Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo 2:58:56 123 Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed 3:00:21 124 Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato 3:00:55 125 Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa 3:01:01 126 Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet 3:02:31 127 Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products 3:02:33 128 Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies 3:03:19 129 Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa 3:05:40 130 Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt 3:05:40 131 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys 3:05:49 132 Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home 3:10:02 133 Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance 3:13:06 134 Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters 3:13:19 135 Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions 3:13:41 136 Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors 3:15:19 137 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole 3:18:37 138 Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport 3:23:26 139 Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa 3:28:10 140 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1 3:28:42 141 Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream 3:29:15 142 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks 3:30:20 143 Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk 3:30:27 144 Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk 3:32:26 145 Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks 3:32:44 146 Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids 3:35:37 147 Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish 3:36:05 148 Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac 3:36:43 149 Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz 3:37:08 150 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles 3:40:39 151 Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1 3:41:30 152 Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin 3:43:15 153 Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters 3:48:26 154 Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2 3:51:59 155 Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies 3:55:44 156 Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia 3:56:55 157 Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty 4:11:11 158 Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh 4:20:09 159 Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops 4:28:51 160 Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird 4:29:09 161 Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes 4:30:05 162 Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders 4:34:18 163 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators 4:34:18

Men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized 29:11:39 2 Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life 0:25:57 3 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 0:28:47 4 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 0:30:46 5 Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:31:35 6 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1:13:00 7 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft 1:40:37 8 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia 1:40:58 9 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro 1:42:43 10 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized 1:57:11 11 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect 1:59:48 12 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior 2:03:30 13 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude 2:04:50 14 Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm 2:15:06 15 Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers 2:45:00 16 Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 3:29:34 17 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft 3:30:57 18 Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga 4:02:09 19 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 4:08:39 20 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation 4:27:24 21 Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax 5:15:46 22 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web 5:19:30 23 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info 5:25:49 24 Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife 5:48:28 25 Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief 6:35:55 26 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez 6:44:52 27 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International 6:46:14 28 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes 7:07:03 29 Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg 7:26:56 30 Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life 7:57:44 31 Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution 8:05:23 32 Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb 8:15:32 33 Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN 8:18:24 34 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon 8:20:22 35 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska 8:21:48 36 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm 8:28:08 37 Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men 8:33:56 38 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 8:39:55 39 Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs 8:41:57 40 Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt 8:54:36 41 Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab 9:00:23 42 Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One 9:04:26 43 Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing 9:04:58 44 Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing 9:14:35 45 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar 9:15:42 46 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies 9:19:57 47 Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets 9:22:34 48 Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ 9:26:44 49 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 9:27:27 50 Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann 9:29:36 51 David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux 9:31:33 52 Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za 9:32:44 53 Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon 9:33:38 54 Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men 9:42:51 55 John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1 9:47:08 56 Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas 9:54:25 57 Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes 9:54:55 58 Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9 10:05:54 59 Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie 10:07:08 60 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services 10:09:23 61 Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk 10:12:33 62 Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing 10:21:44 63 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops) 10:24:54 64 Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac 10:25:49 65 Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile 10:28:23 66 Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies 10:44:14 67 Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing 11:02:40 68 Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska 11:05:11 69 Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1 11:07:39 70 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 11:08:17 71 Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South 11:13:03 72 Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing 11:19:30 73 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia 11:28:15 74 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell 11:34:48 75 William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb 11:46:56 76 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2 11:54:57 77 Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo 12:08:02 78 Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos 12:09:19 79 Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3 12:13:13 80 Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs 12:15:51 81 Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition 12:16:51 82 Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile 12:22:37 83 Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine 12:24:25 84 Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel 12:25:01 85 Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son 12:28:05 86 Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical 12:33:21 87 Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling 12:40:03 88 Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg 12:47:54 89 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity 12:49:10 90 Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil 12:51:09 91 Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns 12:53:17 92 Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros. 12:58:09 93 Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst 13:00:11 94 Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs 13:02:22 95 Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham 13:05:23 96 Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans 13:17:26 97 Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team 13:21:27 98 Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade 13:29:42 99 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech 13:38:35 100 Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5 13:39:17 101 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia 13:46:02 102 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack 13:55:32 103 Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2 13:59:24 104 Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog 14:03:23 105 Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2 14:13:22 106 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana 14:19:30 107 Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec 14:23:22 108 Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus 14:28:40 109 Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot 14:42:39 110 Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist 14:47:32 111 Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk 14:53:50 112 Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five 14:55:16 113 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers 15:07:21 114 Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires 15:10:54 115 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 15:16:17 116 Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1 15:16:49 117 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius 15:19:06 118 Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast 15:27:34 119 Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4 15:30:48 120 Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs 15:32:35 121 Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock 15:39:40 122 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa 15:41:58 123 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge 15:42:19 124 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing 15:44:37 125 Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination 15:47:01 126 Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6 15:47:33 127 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine 15:59:49 128 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale 16:05:31 129 André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife 16:10:39 130 David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee 16:15:09 131 David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys 16:45:17 132 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School 16:51:41 133 Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura 16:54:58 134 Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies 16:56:24 135 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2 16:57:38 136 Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank 16:59:40 137 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 17:01:32 138 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper 17:14:02 139 Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com 17:20:32 140 Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers 17:21:40 141 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming 17:29:21 142 Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome 17:32:39 143 Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management 17:33:18 144 Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys 17:38:05 145 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers 17:40:30 146 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2 17:47:12 147 Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared 17:48:30 148 Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff 18:06:18 149 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 18:06:29 150 Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com 18:07:46 151 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch 18:09:45 152 Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves 18:09:53 153 Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8 18:17:59 154 Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis 18:26:47 155 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls 18:28:12 156 Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo 18:28:43 157 Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix 18:33:45 158 Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons 18:46:14 159 David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing 18:46:58 160 Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough 18:47:37 161 Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland 18:49:28 162 Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates 18:55:25 163 Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax 18:56:22 164 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles 18:59:49 165 Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free 18:59:57 166 Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil 19:01:10 167 Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood 19:02:43 168 Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros 19:08:40 169 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 170 Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker 19:10:48 171 Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts 19:23:11 172 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1 19:23:35 173 Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated 19:36:03 174 Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega 19:37:32 175 James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes 19:42:42 176 Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com 20:16:07 177 Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina 20:17:20 178 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex 20:22:26 179 Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts 20:30:52 180 Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It 20:34:03 181 De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford 20:49:36 182 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 20:51:34 183 Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers 21:00:53 184 Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery 21:04:09 185 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils 21:04:18 186 Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher 21:07:08 187 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts 21:11:43 188 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services 21:17:44 189 Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C- 21:18:51 190 Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love 21:22:07 191 Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs 21:22:11 192 Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear 21:23:11 193 Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld 21:24:52 194 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 21:37:47 195 Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge 21:51:07 196 Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek 21:53:14 197 Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas 21:54:10 198 Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit 21:55:31 199 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 22:00:16 200 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films 22:02:52 201 Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies 22:04:44 202 Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker 22:04:59 203 Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium 22:05:47 204 Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam 22:07:41 205 André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters 22:20:49 206 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident 22:23:27 207 Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs 22:28:15 208 Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3 22:28:54 209 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies 22:36:24 210 Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines 22:41:28 211 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs 22:52:42 212 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling 22:56:10 213 Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider 22:59:57 214 Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford 23:03:27 215 Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv 23:12:06 216 Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican 23:23:39 217 Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3 23:24:15 218 Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors 23:29:50 219 Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe 23:36:44 220 Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage 23:41:58 221 Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons 23:42:41 222 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs 23:45:27 223 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O 23:48:03 224 Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite 23:48:21 225 Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel 23:48:46 226 Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino 23:51:58 227 Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen 24:01:28 228 Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle 24:04:45 229 Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing 24:05:00 230 Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help 24:05:06 231 Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats 24:21:17 232 Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies 24:33:12 233 Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress 24:44:25 234 Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One 24:45:36 235 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu 24:50:31 236 Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers 24:53:13 237 Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home 25:12:19 238 Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer 25:19:16 239 Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles 25:27:57 240 Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus 25:28:43 241 Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit 25:29:30 242 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk 25:40:00 243 Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees 25:42:53 244 Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene 25:43:02 245 Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing 26:03:15 246 Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme 26:10:05 247 Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks 26:19:44 248 Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy 26:24:37 249 Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts 26:50:09 250 Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup 27:04:43 251 Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out 27:06:13 252 Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors 27:12:22 253 Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's 27:18:04 254 Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets 27:32:02 255 Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa 27:37:10 256 Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan 28:12:41 257 Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity 28:18:16 258 Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo 29:10:20 259 Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers 29:19:23 260 Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads 29:23:54 261 Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance 30:26:15

Women general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life 35:20:00 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse 0:47:01 3 Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies 1:27:15 4 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de 3:13:27 5 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF 4:15:07 6 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing 4:52:14 7 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins 5:41:06 8 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online 7:18:29 9 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen 8:31:31 10 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths 10:39:27 11 Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes 11:26:02 12 Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies 13:50:58 13 Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies 16:00:13 14 Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak 16:11:23 15 Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca 17:25:37 16 Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels 20:39:55 17 Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta 25:00:17

Mixed general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E 34:26:29 2 Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude 1:53:20 3 Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge 2:47:30 4 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 3:10:42 5 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1 3:58:43 6 Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab 4:41:00 7 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport 5:55:05 8 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend 6:34:30 9 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 8:55:36 10 Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com 9:12:11 11 Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed 9:57:34 12 Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ 10:15:32 13 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 10:26:30 14 Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank 13:46:52 15 Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's 13:50:51 16 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS 13:52:14 17 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 14:38:44 18 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 14:46:06 19 Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max 14:46:29 20 Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips 14:54:38 21 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs 14:55:39 22 Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 15:06:56 23 Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis 15:15:44 24 Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's 15:25:42 25 Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers 16:21:55 26 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning 16:24:30 27 Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears 16:59:40 28 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks 17:26:34 29 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust 17:27:15 30 Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers 17:45:34 31 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro 17:52:30 32 Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 18:44:56 33 David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo 19:08:46 34 Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha 19:19:40 35 Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back 19:30:41 36 Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts 19:32:23 37 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr 20:24:50 38 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock 21:57:42 39 Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats 22:24:31 40 Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations 22:52:47 41 Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly 23:29:32 42 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1 23:42:54