Evans & George win stage 6
Sauser & Stander keep lead while Bigham & Süss still at head women's field
Men's category
Kevin Evans and David George (360Life) showed their true form by winning stage 6 of this year's Absa Cape Epic in a time of 3:38:06, 6:44 ahead of South African-Swiss duo of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (Team 36One-Songo-Specialized).
"At least today my wife's not stressed! And she's not here even though I asked her to come," said Evans. "I'm very happy. It's really good to get a win but even better to be on the overall podium. This year was such a rollercoaster ride for us. We'll be happy with finishing in second place and will work with that. The cheering and support are amazing. Today was very tough and hard, but we're feeling positive and will definitely have enough in the tank to get to Lourensford Wine Estate. What we've been through made us very strong."
George said, "We're ecstatic with the victory. It was so emotional - winning the stage meant so much. We came out fighting for the win - it was our intention to win this stage. But there is still one stage to go and it'll be important to race, but at the same time ride within ourselves."
"We didn't set the pace today and just followed. They wanted to prove something and it's always hard to beat a team with a mindset like that," said Stander. "We just kept our own pace. We're still feeling strong and look forward to a cracker of a last day to Lourensford. We don't know if we'll win the stage, but we'll definitely try. Maybe we can help Max and Kohei. It would be great to help them win a stage."
Sauser said, "We just rode at our own pace today. We didn't need to take any chances and the most important part was to get back safely today and to finish tomorrow. I think it's only big mechanicals that can rob us of an overall victory now. We'll be focused to finish safely and will definitely try to help (their Specialized teammates) Max and Kohei to win at Lourensford Wine Estate."
Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing) finished in third place in 3:47:02, with Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida Biking) in fourth place Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme (Bulls) in fifth and Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm (Bulls) in sixth).
Lakata described the Cape Epic is a rollercoaster. "Every day I feel different. One day I feel strong and the next day I'm suffering. We're very happy to be on the podium again and really look forward to a strong finish at Lourensford tomorrow."
His teammate Mennen said, "I'm feeling better than I expected and I'm also happy. Tomorrow is our last chance to try and get on the overall podium because that was our goal from the start."
The Bulls 2 team of Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme dropped off the overall podium today. Says "Today was just not my day. I suffered the whole day," said Boehme. "When 360Life attacked, we just couldn't do anything about it."
Dietsch said, "I suffered at the start and it was only on Groenlandberg that I found my legs. It's disappointing to have lost our spot in the GC (General Classification), but it's just so tough this Cape Epic."
Stander and Sauser (Team 36One-Songo-Specialized) remain in the lead in the men's category by 25:57. Evans and George have moved back onto the podium in second place overall, with Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida Biking) in third place overall.
Evans and George of 360Life retain the African leaders' jerseys for fourth consecutive day.
Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile of Exxaro Academy 9 remain in the lead for the Development jersey.
Women's category
The ladies category was again won by Sally Bigham and Esther Süss (Wheels4Life) in 4:35:45. They secured their sixth stage win in this year's Cape Epic. They were followed by the Biogen Britehouse team of Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler in 4:43:58. Karien van Jaarsveld and Jane Nüssli of MTN Qhubeka finished in third place in a time of 4:49:50.
Bigham and Süss lead the Ralph and Gässler by 47:01. MTN Qhubeka's Karien van Jaarsveld and Jane Nüssli remain in third place overall.
The amateur team of Ralph and Gässler of Biogen Britehouse has done exceptionally well at this year's Cape Epic, competing against some of the world's most experienced professional female riders.
"I can smile again today. I enjoyed the stage with its nice trails so much. We just wanted to finish on the podium in one stage - that was our dream beforehand and we've surpassed that," said Gässler. "To be second behind Sally and Esther is like first place for us. They are my idols."
Ralph said, "We had so much fun and it was much better than yesterday. We knew parts of today's route and that made it all the more enjoyable. We enjoyed racing today - yesterday was survival and not racing. Getting safely to the finish and enjoying the feeling is the only plan for tomorrow."
Van Jaarsveld said "We just want to get safely to the finish line tomorrow. It was a hard race."
Mixed category
Showing no strain after yesterday's tough stage in which Ariane Kleinhans developed hyperthermia, the Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the mixed category for the sixth day in a row in 4:36:43. They were followed by Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing (Centurion Vaude) in a time of 4:46:14, followed by Klaas Vanmoortel and Inne Gantois of BAiK-Peak Performance Brugge in 4:52:05.
The Kleinhans lead Boelts and Landtwing by 1:53:19. Vanmoortel and Gantois remain in third place overall.
"We're feeling good again but the Cape Epic only finishes at Lourensford Wine Estate tomorrow and we'll relax then," said Boelts. "Today was so much better after all the mechanicals and suffering of the previous days. I must be honest, we're very happy with our second place overall. It's Milena's first Cape Epic and it's very tough for her. She said that the TransAlp is kids' stuff compared to this event. Riding in the mixed category is totally different and harder than racing in the masters, but all in all this was a special experience for both of us."
Landtwing said, "Today was a good day. I'm not going to say that I'm enjoying the experience... maybe tomorrow, but this was so hard. I just want to get to the finish now."
Master's category
Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers (World Bicycle Relief) secured their second stage win in 4:07:23. They were followed by the Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey in 4:42:31. Dennis du Toit and Noel Droomer of Samaritan's Feet 2 secured their first podium finish today in 4:45:38.
Nico Pfitzenmaier and Robert Sim (Robert Daniel Momsen) decided not to withdraw after Pfitzenmaier's bad fall and injuries yesterday, but to ride at an easy pace and try to complete this year's event.
Brentjens and Weevers now lead the masters category by 1:17:41. Enthoven and Impey of Jag Craft moved up to second place with Warren Squires and Scott Mckenzie of Complete Cyclist in third place overall.
Brentjens said it was great to win this stage. "But an easy stage it wasn't. Every day at the Cape Epic is hard and today was no different. It was a beautiful stage though. I'm glad we kept the lead and we're now looking forward to the finish."
Weevers said, "I now realise that I wasn't ready for the Cape Epic at all. It's getting better though. I found my rhythm and can enjoy it. I've done lots of races in my career, but the Cape Epic has become one of my favourites."
Stage 6 course
Stage 6 took riders from Oak Valley back to Oak Valley over a distance of 83km with 2200m of climbing. It was a hard day of climbing and Nuweberg was the first big challenge with the dangling carrot of stunning vistas at the top. On the penultimate day, nearing the climax of race week, the grand old lady Groenlandberg appeared. Deep into this highly unique and remote landscape, riders would savour the solitude of the 30-kilometre of doubletracks through the pristine Cape Nature reserve as they tackled her in two parts. The first steady rise brought them to a rutted descent. From here the path contoured along the side of this beautiful mountain, then it was the final ascent towards the saddle, followed by yet another tricky, washed-out descent. Again, riders got to enjoy the twisting single track on Paul Cluver before finishing off with fast and flat singletrack on Oak Valley.
Stage 7: Oak Valley - Elgin to Lourensford Wine Estate, 64km (1350m of climbing)
Dr. Evil has found a new way to the Champs Elysees of mountain biking, again reminding riders there 's no easy day at the Cape Epic. Lourensford Wine Estate awaits the tired athletes as they make their way from Oak Valley over Twin Peaks above the Elgin Dam and down the ever-familiar portage section of Gamtouw Pass. Once again, participants follow the footsteps of the Voortrekkers, their tyres tracing the wagon-wheel grooves down to Journeys End Winery. The last water point offers a final reward, before a last test of resolve - a few steep ascents with magnificent views of False Bay and Table Mountain. Once again, Lourensford Wine Estate will host the grand finale festivities as riders experience that bitter-sweet feeling at the end of the arduous, yet epic journey of the Cape Epic.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life
|3:38:06
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized
|0:06:45
|3
|Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:08:56
|4
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:09:00
|5
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls
|0:09:24
|6
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:12:29
|7
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect
|0:14:19
|8
|Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga
|0:18:09
|9
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior
|0:19:59
|10
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized
|0:20:49
|11
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm
|0:21:15
|12
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia
|0:21:18
|13
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro
|0:21:37
|14
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude
|0:22:52
|15
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft
|0:29:16
|16
|Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers
|0:29:38
|17
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft
|0:30:46
|18
|Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|0:34:07
|19
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:35:49
|20
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation
|0:42:31
|21
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info
|0:42:35
|22
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar
|0:42:43
|23
|Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax
|0:45:28
|24
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web
|0:53:51
|25
|Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution
|0:54:13
|26
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International
|0:55:48
|27
|Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2
|0:59:49
|28
|Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb
|1:00:08
|29
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez
|1:01:19
|30
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes
|1:01:35
|31
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men
|1:02:16
|32
|Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes
|1:03:34
|33
|Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|1:04:46
|34
|Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife
|1:05:15
|35
|Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group
|1:05:23
|36
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies
|1:06:02
|37
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska
|1:09:03
|38
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm
|1:09:16
|39
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN
|1:09:22
|40
|Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9
|1:11:08
|41
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia
|1:11:52
|42
|Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men
|1:11:55
|43
|Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska
|1:12:06
|44
|Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life
|1:13:11
|45
|Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing
|1:15:45
|46
|Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt
|1:15:50
|47
|Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One
|1:16:00
|48
|Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann
|1:16:40
|49
|Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon
|1:17:42
|50
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)
|1:20:50
|51
|Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za
|1:22:11
|52
|Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3
|1:22:17
|53
|Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing
|1:22:37
|54
|David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux
|1:23:07
|55
|Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos
|1:23:21
|56
|Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets
|1:24:11
|57
|Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk
|1:24:30
|58
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|1:27:39
|59
|Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg
|1:28:23
|60
|Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing
|1:28:41
|61
|Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.
|1:29:13
|62
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|1:30:35
|63
|Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab
|1:31:32
|64
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell
|1:31:34
|65
|Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine
|1:31:38
|66
|Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas
|1:32:31
|67
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services
|1:33:12
|68
|Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot
|1:35:45
|69
|Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2
|1:36:34
|70
|Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs
|1:37:39
|71
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|1:38:41
|72
|Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2
|1:39:11
|73
|John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1
|1:39:55
|74
|Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast
|1:39:57
|75
|Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie
|1:40:13
|76
|Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac
|1:40:28
|77
|Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk
|1:40:32
|78
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition
|1:41:44
|79
|Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South
|1:42:01
|80
|Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus
|1:43:21
|81
|Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst
|1:43:46
|82
|Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination
|1:45:46
|83
|Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile
|1:46:00
|84
|Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns
|1:46:07
|85
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia
|1:46:25
|86
|Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham
|1:46:28
|87
|Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg
|1:46:38
|88
|Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1
|1:48:40
|89
|Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil
|1:48:45
|90
|David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee
|1:49:18
|91
|Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son
|1:49:37
|92
|Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team
|1:50:04
|93
|Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5
|1:50:43
|94
|Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs
|1:51:39
|95
|Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel
|1:52:19
|96
|Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec
|1:52:20
|97
|Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog
|1:52:37
|98
|Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires
|1:55:38
|99
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana
|1:55:42
|100
|Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling
|1:55:42
|101
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade
|1:55:43
|102
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack
|1:55:58
|103
|Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies
|1:58:31
|104
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical
|1:58:40
|105
|Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five
|1:58:43
|106
|Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing
|1:59:17
|107
|Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura
|2:00:10
|108
|Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo
|2:00:40
|109
|Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile
|2:01:34
|110
|Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans
|2:01:54
|111
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock
|2:01:55
|112
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1
|2:03:46
|113
|Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs
|2:05:06
|114
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2
|2:07:01
|115
|Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4
|2:07:08
|116
|Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys
|2:07:21
|117
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon
|2:07:28
|118
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|2:08:39
|119
|Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ
|2:09:02
|120
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers
|2:09:16
|121
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School
|2:10:30
|122
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge
|2:11:35
|123
|Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome
|2:11:44
|124
|Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6
|2:12:24
|125
|Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free
|2:13:44
|126
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers
|2:13:45
|127
|Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist
|2:13:53
|128
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale
|2:14:00
|129
|Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis
|2:17:33
|130
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa
|2:17:35
|131
|Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland
|2:17:37
|132
|David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys
|2:19:24
|133
|Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers
|2:19:39
|134
|Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil
|2:20:04
|135
|Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com
|2:21:07
|136
|Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com
|2:22:14
|137
|Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood
|2:22:17
|138
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls
|2:23:35
|139
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2
|2:23:58
|140
|Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates
|2:24:19
|141
|Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers
|2:24:31
|142
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing
|2:24:37
|143
|Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs
|2:25:50
|144
|Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated
|2:26:33
|145
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe
|2:26:39
|146
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|2:27:20
|147
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper
|2:27:58
|148
|Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros
|2:28:17
|149
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity
|2:28:36
|150
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1
|2:29:40
|151
|Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management
|2:30:21
|152
|Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker
|2:31:00
|153
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius
|2:32:28
|154
|Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough
|2:33:15
|155
|Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank
|2:33:32
|156
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming
|2:33:38
|157
|Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff
|2:33:48
|158
|James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes
|2:33:48
|159
|Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix
|2:33:50
|160
|Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery
|2:34:20
|161
|Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts
|2:34:44
|162
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine
|2:35:33
|163
|Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It
|2:38:42
|164
|Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear
|2:38:47
|165
|Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves
|2:38:48
|166
|William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb
|2:38:50
|167
|Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies
|2:41:40
|168
|Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs
|2:43:53
|169
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch
|2:44:00
|170
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex
|2:44:09
|171
|Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas
|2:45:40
|172
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech
|2:46:00
|173
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles
|2:46:30
|174
|David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing
|2:46:33
|175
|Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-
|2:46:43
|176
|Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8
|2:46:43
|177
|De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford
|2:47:02
|178
|André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife
|2:48:22
|179
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts
|2:48:25
|180
|Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts
|2:49:24
|181
|Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega
|2:49:26
|182
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared
|2:49:34
|183
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|2:50:09
|184
|Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons
|2:50:35
|185
|Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax
|2:50:36
|186
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|2:50:48
|187
|Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies
|2:50:55
|188
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs
|2:51:45
|189
|Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com
|2:53:54
|190
|Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina
|2:55:10
|191
|Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love
|2:57:24
|192
|Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher
|2:59:03
|193
|André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters
|2:59:08
|194
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films
|2:59:42
|195
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies
|3:00:02
|196
|Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge
|3:00:22
|197
|Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs
|3:01:28
|198
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils
|3:03:25
|199
|Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe
|3:03:59
|200
|Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons
|3:05:08
|201
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|3:05:46
|202
|Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam
|3:07:14
|203
|Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium
|3:07:25
|204
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld
|3:10:58
|205
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services
|3:11:37
|206
|Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford
|3:13:10
|207
|Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider
|3:14:04
|208
|Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv
|3:14:11
|209
|Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's
|3:14:15
|210
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu
|3:17:25
|211
|Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker
|3:17:49
|212
|Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit
|3:18:12
|213
|Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers
|3:18:59
|214
|Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines
|3:19:00
|215
|Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek
|3:21:35
|216
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident
|3:21:41
|217
|Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3
|3:23:04
|218
|Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage
|3:25:23
|219
|Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle
|3:27:44
|220
|Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One
|3:27:54
|221
|Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles
|3:29:20
|222
|Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers
|3:31:46
|223
|Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors
|3:32:26
|224
|Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer
|3:34:22
|225
|Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican
|3:34:56
|226
|Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats
|3:35:11
|227
|Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3
|3:35:16
|228
|Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing
|3:36:40
|229
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|3:36:47
|230
|Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite
|3:36:51
|231
|Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino
|3:37:01
|232
|Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel
|3:39:18
|233
|Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies
|3:41:42
|234
|Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene
|3:47:40
|235
|Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus
|3:48:12
|236
|Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo
|3:48:21
|237
|Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen
|3:50:31
|238
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O
|3:53:25
|239
|Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa
|3:54:12
|240
|Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees
|3:58:28
|241
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk
|3:58:33
|242
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs
|3:59:39
|243
|Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity
|4:01:57
|244
|Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home
|4:03:00
|245
|Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks
|4:04:52
|246
|Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out
|4:05:23
|247
|Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress
|4:09:14
|248
|Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme
|4:09:21
|249
|Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts
|4:12:51
|250
|Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help
|4:15:47
|251
|Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan
|4:15:59
|252
|Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors
|4:17:54
|253
|Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo
|4:24:57
|254
|Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads
|4:25:58
|255
|Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy
|4:26:31
|256
|Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets
|4:34:31
|257
|Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup
|4:42:34
|258
|Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance
|4:44:01
|259
|Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit
|4:44:47
|260
|Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers
|4:45:20
|261
|Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing
|5:01:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life
|4:35:45
|2
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse
|0:08:13
|3
|Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies
|0:14:05
|4
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de
|0:22:56
|5
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF
|0:34:06
|6
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:35:36
|7
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online
|0:48:29
|8
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins
|1:16:10
|9
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths
|1:18:18
|10
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen
|1:22:52
|11
|Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes
|1:26:25
|12
|Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies
|1:48:09
|13
|Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca
|1:59:43
|14
|Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak
|2:15:14
|15
|Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels
|2:50:02
|16
|Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies
|2:50:38
|17
|Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta
|3:48:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E
|4:36:43
|2
|Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude
|0:09:31
|3
|Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge
|0:15:22
|4
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5
|0:26:47
|5
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport
|0:29:05
|6
|Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab
|0:30:46
|7
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1
|0:38:16
|8
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|1:01:18
|9
|Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com
|1:09:49
|10
|Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ
|1:10:39
|11
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|1:22:29
|12
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|1:23:31
|13
|Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed
|1:25:22
|14
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend
|1:29:18
|15
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS
|1:33:28
|16
|Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips
|1:35:13
|17
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|1:36:16
|18
|Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank
|1:37:46
|19
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro
|1:50:16
|20
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning
|1:50:18
|21
|Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's
|1:50:21
|22
|Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's
|1:52:11
|23
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs
|1:54:35
|24
|Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis
|1:56:51
|25
|Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max
|2:01:11
|26
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|2:02:22
|27
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust
|2:06:58
|28
|Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears
|2:10:43
|29
|Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts
|2:11:52
|30
|David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo
|2:12:20
|31
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks
|2:15:48
|32
|Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|2:20:46
|33
|Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers
|2:20:54
|34
|Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers
|2:36:23
|35
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr
|2:49:31
|36
|Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats
|2:55:16
|37
|Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations
|3:01:37
|38
|Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha
|3:03:46
|39
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock
|3:15:03
|40
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1
|3:19:10
|41
|Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back
|3:32:59
|42
|Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly
|3:33:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned) World Bicycle Relief
|4:07:23
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft
|0:35:08
|3
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2
|0:38:15
|4
|Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1
|0:40:50
|5
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|0:41:49
|6
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt
|0:51:45
|7
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life
|0:53:05
|8
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport
|0:57:32
|9
|Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|0:59:15
|10
|Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork
|1:03:03
|11
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles
|1:03:19
|12
|Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn
|1:04:35
|13
|Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip
|1:05:25
|14
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|1:09:42
|15
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space
|1:11:20
|16
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|1:11:43
|17
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|1:14:03
|18
|Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1
|1:16:10
|19
|Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project
|1:16:55
|20
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia
|1:17:27
|21
|Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio
|1:18:19
|22
|Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles
|1:19:15
|23
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1
|1:20:57
|24
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|1:22:17
|25
|Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc
|1:25:18
|26
|Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys
|1:25:22
|27
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk
|1:26:24
|28
|Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba
|1:28:47
|29
|Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans
|1:29:16
|30
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop
|1:29:38
|31
|Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars
|1:30:08
|32
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters
|1:30:26
|33
|Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus
|1:30:29
|34
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim
|1:31:37
|35
|Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread
|1:35:50
|36
|Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs
|1:36:00
|37
|Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five
|1:37:24
|38
|Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit
|1:38:22
|39
|Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+
|1:38:58
|40
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3
|1:39:12
|41
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds
|1:39:25
|42
|Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders
|1:39:42
|43
|Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects
|1:39:46
|44
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely
|1:40:18
|45
|Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On
|1:43:21
|46
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General
|1:44:24
|47
|Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival
|1:46:25
|48
|Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move
|1:47:37
|49
|Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men
|1:47:43
|50
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|1:48:24
|51
|Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|1:48:55
|52
|Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica
|1:51:25
|53
|Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters
|1:51:30
|54
|Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog
|1:51:36
|55
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01
|1:51:44
|56
|Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici
|1:53:26
|57
|Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep
|1:53:47
|58
|Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch
|1:54:38
|59
|Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders
|1:55:38
|60
|Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale
|1:56:40
|61
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves
|1:56:42
|62
|Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice
|1:57:15
|63
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race
|1:59:15
|64
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car
|1:59:15
|65
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai
|1:59:17
|66
|Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2
|2:00:33
|67
|Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam
|2:01:00
|68
|John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob
|2:02:49
|69
|John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani
|2:02:52
|70
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse
|2:04:12
|71
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn
|2:04:30
|72
|Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling
|2:04:52
|73
|David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke
|2:05:02
|74
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|2:05:41
|75
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT
|2:06:23
|76
|Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing
|2:07:09
|77
|Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security
|2:09:08
|78
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|2:11:44
|79
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil
|2:12:17
|80
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine
|2:12:34
|81
|Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero
|2:13:10
|82
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge
|2:14:49
|83
|Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media
|2:17:27
|84
|Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2
|2:18:54
|85
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami
|2:20:29
|86
|Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony
|2:20:59
|87
|Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry
|2:21:00
|88
|Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys
|2:23:52
|89
|David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5
|2:25:58
|90
|Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe
|2:26:07
|91
|mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone
|2:26:33
|92
|Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto
|2:27:09
|93
|Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff
|2:28:38
|94
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe
|2:29:42
|95
|Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers
|2:30:48
|96
|Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley
|2:32:49
|97
|Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico
|2:33:22
|98
|Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii
|2:33:39
|99
|Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec
|2:33:57
|100
|Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT
|2:34:09
|101
|Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings
|2:37:35
|102
|Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L
|2:37:56
|103
|Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings
|2:38:36
|104
|Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel
|2:43:37
|105
|Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers
|2:44:00
|106
|Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|2:44:36
|107
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo
|2:44:52
|108
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics
|2:48:17
|109
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil
|2:48:30
|110
|Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure
|2:48:30
|111
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets
|2:49:02
|112
|Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing
|2:49:38
|113
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini
|2:49:43
|114
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|2:50:37
|115
|Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds
|2:50:59
|116
|Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers
|2:51:06
|117
|Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers
|2:52:14
|118
|Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling
|2:52:23
|119
|Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies
|2:54:07
|120
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings
|2:58:21
|121
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|2:58:38
|122
|Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo
|2:58:56
|123
|Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed
|3:00:21
|124
|Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato
|3:00:55
|125
|Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa
|3:01:01
|126
|Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet
|3:02:31
|127
|Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products
|3:02:33
|128
|Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies
|3:03:19
|129
|Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa
|3:05:40
|130
|Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt
|3:05:40
|131
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys
|3:05:49
|132
|Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home
|3:10:02
|133
|Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance
|3:13:06
|134
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters
|3:13:19
|135
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions
|3:13:41
|136
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors
|3:15:19
|137
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole
|3:18:37
|138
|Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport
|3:23:26
|139
|Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa
|3:28:10
|140
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1
|3:28:42
|141
|Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|3:29:15
|142
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks
|3:30:20
|143
|Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk
|3:30:27
|144
|Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk
|3:32:26
|145
|Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks
|3:32:44
|146
|Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids
|3:35:37
|147
|Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish
|3:36:05
|148
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac
|3:36:43
|149
|Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz
|3:37:08
|150
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles
|3:40:39
|151
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1
|3:41:30
|152
|Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin
|3:43:15
|153
|Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters
|3:48:26
|154
|Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2
|3:51:59
|155
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies
|3:55:44
|156
|Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia
|3:56:55
|157
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty
|4:11:11
|158
|Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh
|4:20:09
|159
|Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops
|4:28:51
|160
|Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird
|4:29:09
|161
|Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes
|4:30:05
|162
|Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders
|4:34:18
|163
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators
|4:34:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized
|29:11:39
|2
|Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life
|0:25:57
|3
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:28:47
|4
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls
|0:30:46
|5
|Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:31:35
|6
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|1:13:00
|7
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft
|1:40:37
|8
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia
|1:40:58
|9
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro
|1:42:43
|10
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized
|1:57:11
|11
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect
|1:59:48
|12
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior
|2:03:30
|13
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude
|2:04:50
|14
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm
|2:15:06
|15
|Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers
|2:45:00
|16
|Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group
|3:29:34
|17
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft
|3:30:57
|18
|Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga
|4:02:09
|19
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|4:08:39
|20
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation
|4:27:24
|21
|Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax
|5:15:46
|22
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web
|5:19:30
|23
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info
|5:25:49
|24
|Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife
|5:48:28
|25
|Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|6:35:55
|26
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez
|6:44:52
|27
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International
|6:46:14
|28
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes
|7:07:03
|29
|Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg
|7:26:56
|30
|Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life
|7:57:44
|31
|Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution
|8:05:23
|32
|Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb
|8:15:32
|33
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN
|8:18:24
|34
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon
|8:20:22
|35
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska
|8:21:48
|36
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm
|8:28:08
|37
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men
|8:33:56
|38
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|8:39:55
|39
|Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs
|8:41:57
|40
|Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt
|8:54:36
|41
|Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab
|9:00:23
|42
|Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One
|9:04:26
|43
|Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing
|9:04:58
|44
|Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|9:14:35
|45
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar
|9:15:42
|46
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies
|9:19:57
|47
|Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets
|9:22:34
|48
|Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ
|9:26:44
|49
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|9:27:27
|50
|Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann
|9:29:36
|51
|David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux
|9:31:33
|52
|Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za
|9:32:44
|53
|Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon
|9:33:38
|54
|Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men
|9:42:51
|55
|John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1
|9:47:08
|56
|Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas
|9:54:25
|57
|Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes
|9:54:55
|58
|Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9
|10:05:54
|59
|Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie
|10:07:08
|60
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services
|10:09:23
|61
|Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk
|10:12:33
|62
|Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing
|10:21:44
|63
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)
|10:24:54
|64
|Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac
|10:25:49
|65
|Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile
|10:28:23
|66
|Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies
|10:44:14
|67
|Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing
|11:02:40
|68
|Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska
|11:05:11
|69
|Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1
|11:07:39
|70
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|11:08:17
|71
|Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South
|11:13:03
|72
|Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing
|11:19:30
|73
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia
|11:28:15
|74
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell
|11:34:48
|75
|William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb
|11:46:56
|76
|Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2
|11:54:57
|77
|Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo
|12:08:02
|78
|Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos
|12:09:19
|79
|Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3
|12:13:13
|80
|Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs
|12:15:51
|81
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition
|12:16:51
|82
|Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile
|12:22:37
|83
|Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine
|12:24:25
|84
|Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel
|12:25:01
|85
|Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son
|12:28:05
|86
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical
|12:33:21
|87
|Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling
|12:40:03
|88
|Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg
|12:47:54
|89
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity
|12:49:10
|90
|Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil
|12:51:09
|91
|Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns
|12:53:17
|92
|Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.
|12:58:09
|93
|Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst
|13:00:11
|94
|Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs
|13:02:22
|95
|Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham
|13:05:23
|96
|Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans
|13:17:26
|97
|Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team
|13:21:27
|98
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade
|13:29:42
|99
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech
|13:38:35
|100
|Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5
|13:39:17
|101
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia
|13:46:02
|102
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack
|13:55:32
|103
|Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2
|13:59:24
|104
|Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog
|14:03:23
|105
|Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2
|14:13:22
|106
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana
|14:19:30
|107
|Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec
|14:23:22
|108
|Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus
|14:28:40
|109
|Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot
|14:42:39
|110
|Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist
|14:47:32
|111
|Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk
|14:53:50
|112
|Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five
|14:55:16
|113
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers
|15:07:21
|114
|Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires
|15:10:54
|115
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|15:16:17
|116
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1
|15:16:49
|117
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius
|15:19:06
|118
|Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast
|15:27:34
|119
|Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4
|15:30:48
|120
|Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs
|15:32:35
|121
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock
|15:39:40
|122
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa
|15:41:58
|123
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge
|15:42:19
|124
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing
|15:44:37
|125
|Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination
|15:47:01
|126
|Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6
|15:47:33
|127
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine
|15:59:49
|128
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale
|16:05:31
|129
|André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife
|16:10:39
|130
|David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee
|16:15:09
|131
|David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys
|16:45:17
|132
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School
|16:51:41
|133
|Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura
|16:54:58
|134
|Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies
|16:56:24
|135
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2
|16:57:38
|136
|Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank
|16:59:40
|137
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe
|17:01:32
|138
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper
|17:14:02
|139
|Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com
|17:20:32
|140
|Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers
|17:21:40
|141
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming
|17:29:21
|142
|Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome
|17:32:39
|143
|Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management
|17:33:18
|144
|Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys
|17:38:05
|145
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers
|17:40:30
|146
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2
|17:47:12
|147
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared
|17:48:30
|148
|Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff
|18:06:18
|149
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|18:06:29
|150
|Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com
|18:07:46
|151
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch
|18:09:45
|152
|Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves
|18:09:53
|153
|Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8
|18:17:59
|154
|Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis
|18:26:47
|155
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls
|18:28:12
|156
|Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo
|18:28:43
|157
|Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix
|18:33:45
|158
|Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons
|18:46:14
|159
|David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing
|18:46:58
|160
|Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough
|18:47:37
|161
|Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland
|18:49:28
|162
|Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates
|18:55:25
|163
|Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax
|18:56:22
|164
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles
|18:59:49
|165
|Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free
|18:59:57
|166
|Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil
|19:01:10
|167
|Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood
|19:02:43
|168
|Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros
|19:08:40
|169
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|170
|Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker
|19:10:48
|171
|Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts
|19:23:11
|172
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1
|19:23:35
|173
|Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated
|19:36:03
|174
|Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega
|19:37:32
|175
|James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes
|19:42:42
|176
|Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com
|20:16:07
|177
|Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina
|20:17:20
|178
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex
|20:22:26
|179
|Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts
|20:30:52
|180
|Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It
|20:34:03
|181
|De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford
|20:49:36
|182
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|20:51:34
|183
|Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers
|21:00:53
|184
|Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery
|21:04:09
|185
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils
|21:04:18
|186
|Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher
|21:07:08
|187
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts
|21:11:43
|188
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services
|21:17:44
|189
|Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-
|21:18:51
|190
|Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love
|21:22:07
|191
|Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs
|21:22:11
|192
|Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear
|21:23:11
|193
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld
|21:24:52
|194
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|21:37:47
|195
|Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge
|21:51:07
|196
|Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek
|21:53:14
|197
|Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas
|21:54:10
|198
|Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit
|21:55:31
|199
|Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers
|22:00:16
|200
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films
|22:02:52
|201
|Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies
|22:04:44
|202
|Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker
|22:04:59
|203
|Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium
|22:05:47
|204
|Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam
|22:07:41
|205
|André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters
|22:20:49
|206
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident
|22:23:27
|207
|Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs
|22:28:15
|208
|Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3
|22:28:54
|209
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies
|22:36:24
|210
|Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines
|22:41:28
|211
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs
|22:52:42
|212
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|22:56:10
|213
|Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider
|22:59:57
|214
|Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford
|23:03:27
|215
|Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv
|23:12:06
|216
|Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican
|23:23:39
|217
|Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3
|23:24:15
|218
|Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors
|23:29:50
|219
|Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe
|23:36:44
|220
|Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage
|23:41:58
|221
|Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons
|23:42:41
|222
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs
|23:45:27
|223
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O
|23:48:03
|224
|Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite
|23:48:21
|225
|Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel
|23:48:46
|226
|Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino
|23:51:58
|227
|Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen
|24:01:28
|228
|Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle
|24:04:45
|229
|Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing
|24:05:00
|230
|Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help
|24:05:06
|231
|Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats
|24:21:17
|232
|Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies
|24:33:12
|233
|Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress
|24:44:25
|234
|Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One
|24:45:36
|235
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu
|24:50:31
|236
|Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers
|24:53:13
|237
|Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home
|25:12:19
|238
|Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer
|25:19:16
|239
|Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles
|25:27:57
|240
|Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus
|25:28:43
|241
|Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit
|25:29:30
|242
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk
|25:40:00
|243
|Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees
|25:42:53
|244
|Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene
|25:43:02
|245
|Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing
|26:03:15
|246
|Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme
|26:10:05
|247
|Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks
|26:19:44
|248
|Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy
|26:24:37
|249
|Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts
|26:50:09
|250
|Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup
|27:04:43
|251
|Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out
|27:06:13
|252
|Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors
|27:12:22
|253
|Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's
|27:18:04
|254
|Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets
|27:32:02
|255
|Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa
|27:37:10
|256
|Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan
|28:12:41
|257
|Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity
|28:18:16
|258
|Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo
|29:10:20
|259
|Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers
|29:19:23
|260
|Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads
|29:23:54
|261
|Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance
|30:26:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life
|35:20:00
|2
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse
|0:47:01
|3
|Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies
|1:27:15
|4
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de
|3:13:27
|5
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF
|4:15:07
|6
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing
|4:52:14
|7
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins
|5:41:06
|8
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online
|7:18:29
|9
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen
|8:31:31
|10
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths
|10:39:27
|11
|Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes
|11:26:02
|12
|Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies
|13:50:58
|13
|Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies
|16:00:13
|14
|Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak
|16:11:23
|15
|Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca
|17:25:37
|16
|Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels
|20:39:55
|17
|Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta
|25:00:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E
|34:26:29
|2
|Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude
|1:53:20
|3
|Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge
|2:47:30
|4
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5
|3:10:42
|5
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1
|3:58:43
|6
|Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab
|4:41:00
|7
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport
|5:55:05
|8
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend
|6:34:30
|9
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|8:55:36
|10
|Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com
|9:12:11
|11
|Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed
|9:57:34
|12
|Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ
|10:15:32
|13
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|10:26:30
|14
|Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank
|13:46:52
|15
|Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's
|13:50:51
|16
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS
|13:52:14
|17
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|14:38:44
|18
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|14:46:06
|19
|Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max
|14:46:29
|20
|Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips
|14:54:38
|21
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs
|14:55:39
|22
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|15:06:56
|23
|Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis
|15:15:44
|24
|Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's
|15:25:42
|25
|Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers
|16:21:55
|26
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning
|16:24:30
|27
|Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears
|16:59:40
|28
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks
|17:26:34
|29
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust
|17:27:15
|30
|Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers
|17:45:34
|31
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro
|17:52:30
|32
|Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|18:44:56
|33
|David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo
|19:08:46
|34
|Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha
|19:19:40
|35
|Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back
|19:30:41
|36
|Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts
|19:32:23
|37
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr
|20:24:50
|38
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock
|21:57:42
|39
|Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats
|22:24:31
|40
|Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations
|22:52:47
|41
|Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly
|23:29:32
|42
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1
|23:42:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned) World Bicycle Relief
|32:46:34
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft
|1:17:41
|3
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|3:22:39
|4
|Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1
|3:40:18
|5
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt
|4:05:00
|6
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2
|4:06:40
|7
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk
|4:56:57
|8
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles
|5:54:46
|9
|Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|6:05:58
|10
|Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba
|6:12:54
|11
|Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork
|6:15:30
|12
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|6:33:08
|13
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life
|6:33:57
|14
|Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1
|6:38:30
|15
|Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip
|6:47:40
|16
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport
|7:13:03
|17
|Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit
|7:27:28
|18
|Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn
|7:45:30
|19
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|7:49:06
|20
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|8:12:52
|21
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General
|8:27:28
|22
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space
|8:32:33
|23
|Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project
|8:35:11
|24
|Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys
|9:07:10
|25
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1
|9:28:05
|26
|Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread
|9:47:21
|27
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely
|9:47:41
|28
|Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus
|9:55:50
|29
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim
|9:57:09
|30
|Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio
|9:59:51
|31
|Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles
|10:05:01
|32
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop
|10:28:49
|33
|Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+
|10:30:15
|34
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|10:34:06
|35
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves
|10:42:14
|36
|Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On
|10:51:46
|37
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|10:52:02
|38
|Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs
|10:57:05
|39
|Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars
|10:57:39
|40
|Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans
|10:58:42
|41
|Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam
|10:59:21
|42
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3
|11:10:35
|43
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters
|11:26:36
|44
|Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2
|11:28:52
|45
|mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone
|11:30:13
|46
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds
|11:31:00
|47
|Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici
|11:31:57
|48
|Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects
|11:37:47
|49
|Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica
|11:40:49
|50
|Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move
|11:41:56
|51
|Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival
|11:44:18
|52
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|11:44:35
|53
|John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob
|11:45:01
|54
|Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders
|11:46:29
|55
|Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five
|12:07:10
|56
|Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|12:10:26
|57
|Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale
|12:24:29
|58
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine
|12:36:48
|59
|Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero
|12:39:54
|60
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge
|12:48:55
|61
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race
|12:52:11
|62
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami
|12:56:09
|63
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil
|13:16:42
|64
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia
|13:18:52
|65
|John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani
|13:24:27
|66
|Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc
|13:39:34
|67
|Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice
|13:42:40
|68
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01
|13:47:01
|69
|Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters
|13:54:00
|70
|Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep
|13:54:10
|71
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|14:08:28
|72
|Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch
|14:08:45
|73
|David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke
|14:22:01
|74
|Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security
|14:33:23
|75
|Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe
|14:38:15
|76
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn
|14:58:58
|77
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil
|14:59:28
|78
|Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2
|15:04:11
|79
|Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings
|15:07:22
|80
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe
|15:11:05
|81
|Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony
|15:19:28
|82
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai
|15:23:01
|83
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT
|15:36:46
|84
|Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men
|15:45:37
|85
|Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|15:46:58
|86
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse
|15:51:05
|87
|Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys
|16:06:09
|88
|Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling
|16:25:56
|89
|Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry
|16:28:31
|90
|Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog
|16:37:29
|91
|Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley
|16:38:07
|92
|Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media
|16:41:28
|93
|Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L
|16:42:11
|94
|Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders
|16:46:25
|95
|Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec
|16:47:51
|96
|Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto
|16:52:20
|97
|Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing
|17:08:41
|98
|Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids
|17:13:06
|99
|Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff
|17:17:34
|100
|Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure
|17:31:12
|101
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole
|17:41:34
|102
|Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers
|17:42:13
|103
|Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers
|17:52:16
|104
|David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5
|18:02:12
|105
|Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings
|18:20:06
|106
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car
|18:22:37
|107
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|18:29:10
|108
|Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel
|18:46:35
|109
|Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato
|18:52:28
|110
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo
|18:53:32
|111
|Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing
|18:56:13
|112
|Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii
|18:57:30
|113
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini
|19:02:24
|114
|Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT
|19:08:08
|115
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets
|19:13:47
|116
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics
|19:18:44
|117
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings
|19:23:49
|118
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys
|19:23:53
|119
|Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed
|20:03:10
|120
|Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet
|20:11:04
|121
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|20:16:40
|122
|Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers
|20:19:24
|123
|Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products
|20:22:23
|124
|Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling
|20:22:47
|125
|Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa
|20:25:59
|126
|Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home
|20:28:46
|127
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters
|20:37:11
|128
|Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks
|20:39:04
|129
|Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds
|20:58:07
|130
|Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt
|21:02:53
|131
|Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers
|21:05:22
|132
|Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies
|21:06:46
|133
|Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa
|21:14:08
|134
|Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico
|21:14:32
|135
|Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo
|21:16:26
|136
|Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia
|21:24:25
|137
|Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|21:26:16
|138
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions
|21:44:34
|139
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1
|21:51:22
|140
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks
|22:12:46
|141
|Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2
|22:18:43
|142
|Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance
|22:19:42
|143
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1
|22:22:24
|144
|Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz
|22:26:38
|145
|Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport
|22:27:11
|146
|Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters
|22:28:39
|147
|Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies
|22:38:34
|148
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors
|23:01:30
|149
|Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk
|23:10:40
|150
|Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa
|23:11:09
|151
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac
|23:15:59
|152
|Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish
|23:17:18
|153
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles
|23:24:23
|154
|Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin
|23:59:01
|155
|Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk
|24:20:38
|156
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty
|25:18:39
|157
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies
|25:33:02
|158
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators
|26:01:32
|159
|Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh
|26:19:42
|160
|Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders
|26:23:35
|161
|Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops
|27:13:10
|162
|Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes
|27:20:11
|163
|Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird
|28:20:07
