Men's category

Team 36One-Songo-Specialized's Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser won stage 3 of the Cape Epic in a sprint, finishing in a time of 5:31:04. They were closely followed three seconds later by South Africans Kevin Evans and David George of 360Life. Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida Biking) were third at 8:43.

"Every stage is great to win, whether it's the longest stage or not," said Sauser. "But we not only won the stage today, we took another big step in our overall lead. Today was a beautiful stage. On top of the mountain the scenery was really special. I almost wanted to stop, but a victory means more than great scenery."

"We expected some cat-and-mouse games for the finish so I just decided to attack and see what happens. I expected some real sprinting action, but was disappointed."

Stander said, "I was relieved when Christoph went on the attack for the finish, because when it comes to sprinting, he's not really that good at it. So I had only to beat one of the two 360Life riders for the stage win."

"I know there's some people who will wonder why we didn't give the stage win away," said Stander, "but the Cape Epic is not the place to give gifts. We deserved the win today. We love winning stages and we're always at the start line with victory in mind. I was really nervous about this stage at the start this morning because I'm focusing on the Olympic Games and there it's cross country racing that is less than two hours. I haven't been training for long races like this, but I'm more than happy with the way it's going at the moment."

The Bulls 2 team of Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme finished fourth with Kevin van Hoovels and Sebastien Carabin (Versluys-Craft) in fifth place.

Stander and Sauser still lead the men's overall category, now by 18 minutes and 35 seconds. Urs Huber and Konny Looser (Stöckli Pro) are placed second overall with Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing) third overall. Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm (Bulls 1) team are in fourth place overall with Evans and George moving up two positions to seventh place overall.

The African Leader jersey was won by Evans and George, with the MTN Qhubeka team of Adrien Nyontshuti and Jacques Janse van Rensburg moving into second position in this category.

"Of course it's good to be back on the podium," said George. "We were so close to Burry (Stander) and Susi (Christoph Sauser) and still have a long way to go. We'll do our utmost to make headway back onto the podium and will keep giving our best every day. Today's stage was tough, but Kev and I were up to the pace. Hopefully we'll improve as the days go by. We're still motivated to keep on getting closer to where we want to be. We had some bad luck in the first stage, but as you know, this race is such a bastard, anything can happen."

Evans said, "Yes, Dr Evil (his father) lived up to his name. There will be a lot of swearing back markers out there today. We had to push during this stage so that we didn't stay stuck in the same position. I had nothing left at the end and couldn't sprint to the finish with Burry and Susi. You have to fight for everything in this race. Our goal is to ride ourselves back onto the podium at Lourensford Wine Estate. It's going to be hard and I don't know how many days you can put in this kind of effort. Today was a good day for us. We broke away at the 90km mark as it's a bit frustrating when you ride in a big group and constantly need to fight for position."

Previous African classification leader Janse van Rensburg said, "My wheel kept going flat - I sealed it, then it went flat again. At around the 90km mark, we were in a good position in the second group. The uphills took their toll on me and we decided to ride at our own tempo. At the end, I ran out of energy and we caught up with the third group with Max Knox. It was really nice to be in the African leader jersey for two days. Adrian and I work well as a team - he's very strong and it's awesome. Hopefully we recover well and will still get good results."

"It's a hard race with the best riders in the world," said Niyonshuti. "We'll probably finish in the top 10 only next year."

Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile of Exxaro Academy 9 are the leaders in the Exxaro Development jersey category.

"I had a very hard fall today, but am still very happy to be here at the Cape Epic," said Madolo. "The Exxaro Jersey means a lot to us, and it's an honour to wear it. We have a big lead so today we were just trying to ride conservatively. Tomorrow we'll be stronger again."

His teammate Simayile said, "It wasn't a good day for me. I struggled. It was long and hot. Hopefully it will be better tomorrow."

Women's category

Sally Bigham and Esther Süss of Wheels4Life won the ladies category for the fourth day in a row in a time of 6:26:53, ahead of Biogen Britehouse team Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler. They were followed by Karien van Jaarsveld at 8:47 and Jane Nüssli of MTN Qhubeka Ladies at 23:50.

"I'm very happy we could finish in first place. I had a really hard day today," said Süss. "It was a long race, starting off with a big group on what seemed like a road race. After that there were some hard uphills and downhills."

"We had to do a lot today and it was too long a stage for me. So far we've had a lot of open track, so I'm hoping for more singletrack the rest of the race. Today was beautiful though - the views of the mountains were magnificent."

Bigham said, "We can't wish for better result. I enjoyed today's stage, but didn't like the first 60 to 80km. It was too much like a road race and a big peloton of riders together. Once we started to climb, we could start building our lead. There were some really challenging climbs, which I like - especially the long ones. I also didn't like the last 5km. It was a tough stage, but the kind of stage I enjoy. We have a substantial lead and will just carry on doing what we're doing. Hopefully we'll continue to have good luck and enjoy ourselves."

Bigham and Süss lead the Biogen Britehouse team Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler by 34 minutes and 47 seconds. MTN Qhubeka is now in third place overall.

Mixed category

The Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the mixed category for the third day in a row in 6:12:01, followed by Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing (Centurion Vaude) in 6:31:29. Russell de Jager and Andrea Huser (Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab) finished in third place in 6:40:35 with Pieter Venter and Leana de Jager (Attix5) in fourth place in 6:49:25.

The Kleinhans lead Boelts and Landtwing by 29 minutes and 47 seconds in the overall. Venter and de Jager remain in third place overall.

"A woman rode into my bike today and my tyre went skew. I was a bit nervous when it happened and hoped it wasn't serious," said Says Erik Kleinhans. "We were riding in a big bunch and I had to pass the whole field to catch up with Ariane. I'm feeling very strong and am getting stronger every day. Today I felt better than the first three days and it makes a huge difference. This stage was tough and I could help Ariane. We rode with a really nice bunch of people - thanks to Rene Haselbacher, Mannie Heymans and Reynard Tissink."

Ariane Kleinhans said, "It was a long day in the office today and I'm tired. I should get paid overtime. I felt good and paced myself quite nicely - the last bit was tough and I needed to concentrate a lot. Also, I think my blood sugar levels were running on empty."

Master's category

Robert Sim and Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen) again won the masters category, this time in 6:01:16, followed by the World Bicycle Relief's Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers in 6:08.43. The Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey was third in 6:16.15.

"Today was a long stage and it was important to consolidate our lead a little bit. We had a very good ride and worked well together. We extended our lead and road conservatively," said Pfitzenmaier. "Anything can happen in the Absa Cape Epic and it's still a way to go to Lourensford Wine Estate, so we can perhaps take it easier, but still can't say we won."

"This is the first time I'm riding in the masters, and to be quite honest, I find it more relaxing. In the mixed category, there is much more strain on your body and your knees. Your body is always a bit skew and you have to put in more effort on the hills to support your partner. We'll see what happens next year."

Sim said, "Today was quite hard. We stayed with around 20 teams and at one point, one of the top riders - I think it was Konny Looser - fell and I rode straight into him. I then had to catch up again and lost a bit of puff there. I'm feeling much better than the first day. Nico is a great partner - he's very strong and also excellent technically. We have a very good partnership going."

Sim and Pfitzenmaier lead the Enthoven and Impey by 23 minutes and 43 seconds in the overall. Brentjens and Weevers are in third place.

Enthoven commented on the tough stage. "It was a bit deceptive. The first 90km went quickly but the last 50km were really hard. It was good though and we didn't have any major issues. The other guys were just stronger than us today. It will be very hard to challenge for first place and we'll just try to hang onto our second place. As always, I'm loving the Cape Epic."

Stage 3 course

Some may have called stage 2 "a fun day out", but today was payback time. Stage 3 took riders from Robertson to Caledon over 147km with 2900m of climbing. Dr. Evil cited four major climbs on the longest stage in Cape Epic history, with the action starting around the 40-kilometre mark.

The first was a six-kilometre doubletrack, where riders fought for traction over large rolling rocks. Then there was the four-kilometre Mast climb, with a view over Villiersdorp. The next lump in the profile was a smooth and comparatively easy rise to the Toll House, the highest point of the day, with a fast five-kilometre descent dropping 500 metres into the valley.

At the 110-kilometre mark, there was the UFO climb to scale. A sharp rise was followed by a tricky descent, undoing all the hard work. Then starting again, from the bottom, was a steep rocky trail with several false peaks where riders switched to their granny gears. Riders could clock up some mileage on the fast downhill district roads before the last 10 kilometres slowed them down again, traversing farmlands. Riders were then welcomed to their new race village - Caledon.

Stage 4: Caledon - Caledon

Two major climbs jab upwards on the day's route profile. The first is the loose, long and steep Babylonstoren. Then it's the brutal, stony ascent to Charlie's Heaven and riders should be used to false peaks by now.

Riders will be watching the weather report closely, hoping for some cloud cover to take the edge off the scorching heat. But with views as far as Cape Point and Cape Agulhas, it'll be worth going through hell to get to the top.

Danger lies ahead on the rough, steep ascent, with jagged rocks and deep ruts on this washed-out road. The run into the finish includes open farm roads, fast paths along a railway line, some tight singletrack past the tiny village of Middleton and a few hundred metres of trails through Caledon's botanical gardens.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized 5:31:04 2 Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life 0:00:03 3 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 0:08:43 4 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 0:08:44 5 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft 0:08:45 6 Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:09:07 7 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro 0:09:08 8 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:09:08 9 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia 0:12:55 10 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized 0:13:26 11 Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm 0:13:40 12 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude 0:14:41 13 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:14:57 14 Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 0:15:03 15 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing 0:16:20 16 Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers 0:17:10 17 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior 0:20:04 18 Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief 0:20:27 19 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect 0:23:13 20 Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com 0:31:57 21 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft 0:37:25 22 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:38:08 23 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation 0:41:44 24 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web 0:44:45 25 Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga 0:51:59 26 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska 0:55:49 27 Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife 0:56:16 28 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International 1:01:25 29 Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax 1:02:47 30 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info 1:08:21 31 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez 1:08:28 32 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon 1:09:10 33 Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution 1:10:23 34 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection 1:13:12 35 Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com 1:13:56 36 Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling 1:16:29 37 Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing 1:17:01 38 Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas 1:17:03 39 Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg 1:17:33 40 Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN 1:18:02 41 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 1:18:32 42 Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc 1:19:19 43 Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon 1:19:23 44 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes 1:21:15 45 Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life 1:22:08 46 Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego 1:22:26 47 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 1:22:33 48 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies 1:22:48 49 Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb 1:23:25 50 Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs 1:25:11 51 Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ 1:27:54 52 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm 1:29:08 53 Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men 1:31:00 54 Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets 1:32:38 55 Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt 1:32:48 56 Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies 1:33:16 57 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects 1:33:16 58 Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab 1:33:17 59 Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men 1:35:08 60 Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One 1:36:43 61 Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za 1:39:24 62 Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie 1:39:32 63 Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South 1:40:56 64 Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing 1:42:30 65 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops) 1:42:43 66 Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing 1:43:06 67 Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac 1:43:42 68 Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1 1:43:53 69 Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile 1:46:08 70 Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes 1:47:14 71 John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1 1:47:41 72 Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3 1:48:29 73 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services 1:48:33 74 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar 1:48:38 75 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity 1:48:58 76 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech 1:52:29 77 William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb 1:52:48 78 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell 1:53:13 79 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2 1:53:16 80 Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9 1:54:18 81 Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska 1:55:48 82 David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux 1:56:07 83 Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell 1:57:15 84 Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing 1:57:45 85 Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann 2:00:36 86 Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine 2:01:31 87 Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst 2:02:01 88 Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros. 2:02:14 89 Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling 2:02:43 90 Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs 2:02:52 91 Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2 2:04:35 92 Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans 2:04:41 93 Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical 2:06:32 94 Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing 2:06:54 95 Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs 2:08:15 96 Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk 2:09:13 97 Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns 2:09:29 98 Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade 2:09:32 99 Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo 2:10:43 100 Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel 2:10:54 101 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia 2:11:10 102 Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition 2:11:16 103 Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil 2:11:58 104 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 2:12:03 105 Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk 2:12:06 106 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack 2:14:32 107 Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4 2:17:11 108 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale 2:19:25 109 Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg 2:19:26 110 Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos 2:19:57 111 Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile 2:20:59 112 Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires 2:22:11 113 Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec 2:22:26 114 André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife 2:22:28 115 Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son 2:22:34 116 Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham 2:23:37 117 Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5 2:24:32 118 Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon 2:26:09 119 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana 2:26:09 120 Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination 2:27:08 121 Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team 2:27:31 122 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia 2:29:14 123 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 2:31:54 124 Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist 2:32:10 125 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine 2:32:59 126 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers 2:33:45 127 Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies 2:34:54 128 Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1 2:36:48 129 Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank 2:39:34 130 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius 2:40:14 131 Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus 2:43:58 132 Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog 2:44:10 133 Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons 2:44:56 134 Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast 2:46:03 135 Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five 2:47:15 136 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa 2:49:43 137 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money 2:52:29 138 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2 2:53:59 139 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 2:55:21 140 Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6 2:55:25 141 Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot 2:55:56 142 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper 2:57:14 143 David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys 2:58:23 144 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming 2:58:49 145 Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs 3:01:06 146 Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared 3:01:20 147 David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee 3:01:41 148 Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8 3:02:04 149 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge 3:03:23 150 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch 3:03:53 151 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 3:03:53 152 Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves 3:04:04 153 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School 3:04:32 154 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers 3:04:33 155 Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura 3:05:00 156 Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker 3:06:17 157 Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com 3:07:30 158 Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis 3:09:19 159 Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo 3:09:19 160 Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers 3:10:11 161 Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome 3:10:40 162 Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management 3:11:01 163 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2 3:11:24 164 Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock 3:12:21 165 Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax 3:14:04 166 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing 3:15:57 167 Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com 3:18:10 168 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls 3:18:49 169 Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix 3:19:12 170 Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff 3:19:49 171 Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina 3:20:49 172 Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland 3:23:32 173 Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates 3:24:12 174 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 3:24:21 175 Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega 3:24:46 176 Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts 3:30:22 177 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1 3:33:22 178 Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood 3:35:12 179 Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys 3:36:14 180 Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers 3:38:51 181 Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts 3:39:20 182 Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros 3:39:51 183 Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil 3:39:53 184 Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love 3:40:15 185 Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher 3:42:38 186 Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling 3:45:22 187 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles 3:47:20 188 Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C- 3:48:28 189 Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit 3:48:29 190 Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa 3:48:30 191 Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines 3:48:54 192 Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge 3:50:10 193 David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing 3:51:33 194 Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear 3:51:58 195 De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford 3:52:32 196 Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium 3:53:30 197 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex 3:54:23 198 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils 3:55:13 199 Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage 3:55:14 200 Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite 3:55:16 201 Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam 3:55:29 202 Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs 3:56:01 203 Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free 3:57:07 204 André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters 3:57:56 205 Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough 3:58:01 206 Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld 3:58:18 207 Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek 3:58:32 208 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 3:59:28 209 Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas 3:59:32 210 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs 3:59:47 211 James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes 4:00:10 212 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts 4:00:10 213 Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs 4:02:31 214 Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery 4:02:56 215 Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated 4:03:04 216 Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker 4:03:26 217 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 4:03:42 218 Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com 4:04:12 219 Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors 4:04:29 220 Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing 4:05:02 221 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling 4:05:58 222 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies 4:07:19 223 Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3 4:08:10 224 Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress 4:08:39 225 Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3 4:10:08 226 Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons 4:10:49 227 Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies 4:11:17 228 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs 4:13:05 229 Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino 4:15:59 230 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident 4:16:58 231 Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies 4:17:35 232 Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider 4:18:18 233 Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One 4:19:14 234 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films 4:19:35 235 Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2 4:20:03 236 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services 4:21:32 237 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu 4:21:46 238 Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel 4:22:23 239 Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe 4:23:08 240 Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks 4:27:56 241 Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing 4:28:02 242 Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats 4:31:42 243 Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers 4:32:09 244 Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican 4:32:31 245 Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen 4:33:30 246 Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv 4:33:40 247 Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees 4:34:54 248 Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle 4:35:46 249 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 4:37:33 250 Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help 4:39:19 251 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O 4:39:19 252 Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit 4:39:19 253 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 4:39:22 254 Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford 4:39:32 255 Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles 4:40:18 256 Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy 4:41:56 257 Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home 4:42:39 258 Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme 4:44:28 259 Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic 4:44:36 260 Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus 4:45:35 261 Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer 4:48:30 262 Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup 4:50:14 263 Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene 4:52:20 264 Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers 4:52:38 265 Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads 4:54:09 266 Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It 4:54:25 267 Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets 4:55:38 268 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk 4:55:45 269 Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo 4:57:12 270 Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity 4:57:15 271 Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts 4:57:19 272 Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out 5:00:20 273 Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's 5:01:37 274 Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa 5:03:09 275 Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan 5:03:30 276 Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors 5:06:56 277 Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats 5:10:18 278 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp 5:13:21 279 Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd 5:13:34 280 Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance 5:15:26

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life 6:26:53 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse 0:08:47 3 Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies 0:23:50 4 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF 0:36:58 5 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins 0:44:40 6 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de 0:45:38 7 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:50:59 8 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online 1:31:35 9 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen 1:38:32 10 Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks 1:51:39 11 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths 1:52:39 12 Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes 2:26:39 13 Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies 2:41:11 14 Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies 2:44:02 15 Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak 3:13:46 16 Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca 3:22:59 17 Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels 4:01:36 18 Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta 4:17:11

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E 6:12:01 2 Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude 0:19:27 3 Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab 0:28:34 4 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 0:37:24 5 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1 0:39:47 6 Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge 0:50:06 7 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport 1:06:32 8 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend 1:11:27 9 Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed 1:44:04 10 Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com 1:50:46 11 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 1:58:48 12 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 1:59:37 13 Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ 2:04:00 14 Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 2:14:07 15 Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin 2:39:45 16 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS 2:44:27 17 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 2:45:06 18 Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank 2:47:30 19 Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's 2:48:54 20 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 2:52:48 21 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny 2:54:01 22 Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max 2:54:02 23 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs 3:01:54 24 Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis 3:06:55 25 Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips 3:11:17 26 Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 3:11:20 27 Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's 3:13:32 28 Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers 3:14:21 29 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning 3:24:56 30 Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep 3:25:13 31 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust 3:26:34 32 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks 3:28:28 33 Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers 3:29:09 34 Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 3:38:03 35 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro 3:38:52 36 Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha 3:43:12 37 Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back 3:44:30 38 Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears 3:44:56 39 David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo 3:54:15 40 Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts 3:55:04 41 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock 4:00:53 42 Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain 4:01:20 43 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr 4:11:53 44 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1 4:12:43 45 Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations 4:17:51 46 Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover 4:22:05 47 Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats 4:25:15 48 Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly 4:26:37

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen 6:01:16 2 Jan Weevers (Ned) & Bart Brentjens (Ned) World Bicycle Relief 0:07:27 3 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft 0:14:59 4 Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1 0:32:11 5 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk 0:38:13 6 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist 0:40:07 7 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life 0:44:32 8 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2 0:45:17 9 Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba 0:53:17 10 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt 0:54:10 11 Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1 0:58:28 12 Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork 1:00:49 13 Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz 1:01:05 14 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles 1:02:45 15 Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip 1:10:03 16 Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport 1:12:09 17 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 1:14:03 18 Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit 1:15:23 19 Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project 1:21:41 20 Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General 1:23:19 21 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 1:29:19 22 Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn 1:29:40 23 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 1:30:14 24 Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space 1:31:53 25 Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys 1:34:51 26 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely 1:42:19 27 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1 1:43:00 28 Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma 1:43:48 29 mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone 1:45:35 30 Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread 1:46:49 31 Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica 1:47:50 32 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves 1:51:11 33 Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam 1:52:31 34 Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim 1:53:08 35 Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus 1:54:28 36 Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles 1:55:31 37 Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2 1:56:45 38 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson 2:00:44 39 Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3 2:01:12 40 Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move 2:02:17 41 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil 2:02:26 42 Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 2:03:34 43 John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob 2:06:21 44 Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five 2:07:37 45 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop 2:08:32 46 Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On 2:09:02 47 Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans 2:10:15 48 Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 2:10:33 49 Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds 2:10:53 50 Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs 2:11:57 51 Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival 2:12:50 52 Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge 2:13:15 53 Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio 2:14:11 54 Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security 2:14:42 55 Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici 2:15:13 56 Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates 2:17:49 57 Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero 2:17:57 58 Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race 2:19:31 59 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami 2:23:03 60 Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+ 2:23:21 61 Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects 2:23:32 62 Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders 2:24:16 63 Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars 2:24:38 64 Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine 2:25:34 65 Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT 2:25:40 66 Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 2:25:52 67 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil 2:29:12 68 Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo 2:29:51 69 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe 2:32:04 70 John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani 2:32:17 71 David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke 2:33:40 72 Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe 2:35:48 73 Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale 2:37:01 74 Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony 2:37:10 75 Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2 2:38:00 76 Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings 2:38:33 77 Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice 2:41:21 78 Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 2:44:57 79 Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch 2:46:08 80 Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters 2:46:45 81 Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters 2:49:36 82 Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids 2:50:14 83 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn 2:50:29 84 Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley 2:54:21 85 Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men 2:54:21 86 Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc 2:54:22 87 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01 2:54:24 88 Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys 2:55:18 89 Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin 2:56:37 90 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT 2:58:01 91 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia 2:58:33 92 Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep 3:00:10 93 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole 3:05:21 94 Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry 3:06:05 95 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets 3:08:08 96 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai 3:08:26 97 Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure 3:08:34 98 Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog 3:08:38 99 Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L 3:09:13 100 Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato 3:12:38 101 Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers 3:14:17 102 Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders 3:20:41 103 Gerrie Steyn (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) ASG Grand Masters 3:21:12 104 Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling 3:21:18 105 Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing 3:22:14 106 Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media 3:22:51 107 Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec 3:23:33 108 Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT 3:25:00 109 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 3:25:09 110 Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1 3:27:52 111 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad 3:28:22 112 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini 3:29:08 113 Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii 3:29:13 114 Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto 3:29:29 115 Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers 3:29:29 116 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car 3:30:04 117 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse 3:31:46 118 Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel 3:32:03 119 David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5 3:32:09 120 Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings 3:32:10 121 Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff 3:33:42 122 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics 3:40:59 123 Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed 3:41:44 124 Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet 3:42:11 125 Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home 3:48:03 126 Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa 3:48:21 127 Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks 3:49:35 128 Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream 3:51:38 129 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys 3:51:50 130 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings 3:52:55 131 Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia 3:53:51 132 Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers 3:54:20 133 Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing 3:57:30 134 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1 3:57:34 135 Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa 3:57:41 136 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai 3:58:38 137 Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters 3:58:58 138 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo 3:59:06 139 Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady 4:00:34 140 Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt 4:00:37 141 Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers 4:01:25 142 Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds 4:03:31 143 Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions 4:07:42 144 Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies 4:08:05 145 Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance 4:10:02 146 Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies 4:10:58 147 Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters 4:13:16 148 Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2 4:13:40 149 Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo 4:13:41 150 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks 4:14:44 151 Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac 4:15:16 152 Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz 4:15:17 153 Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling 4:15:21 154 Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish 4:17:26 155 Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Trevor Shield (RSA) Woolies CSC & Bpl 4:19:11 156 Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico 4:20:45 157 Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin 4:20:47 158 Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors 4:22:55 159 Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport 4:24:36 160 Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa 4:26:07 161 Andries Schaap (RSA) & Bennie Reynders (RSA) Paddle Power 4:26:22 162 Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products 4:27:03 163 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles 4:27:24 164 Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders 4:33:13 165 Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies 4:36:22 166 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators 4:36:44 167 Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty 4:39:48 168 Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk 4:40:41 169 Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh 4:42:47 170 Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes 4:43:08 171 Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops 4:49:06 172 Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands 4:49:56 173 Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk 4:53:17 174 Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird 4:57:20

Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized 15:37:34 2 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro 0:18:35 3 Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:18:58 4 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:21:54 5 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 0:22:47 6 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 0:22:47 7 Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life 0:24:18 8 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft 0:28:57 9 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:36:06 10 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized 0:38:15 11 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude 0:44:54 12 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia 0:47:00 13 Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm 0:53:34 14 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior 0:55:08 15 Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 1:01:02 16 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing 1:11:39 17 Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com 1:16:16 18 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect 1:25:40 19 Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers 1:28:16 20 Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief 1:35:44 21 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft 1:55:01 22 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 2:11:08 23 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation 2:13:20 24 Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife 2:32:29 25 Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga 2:34:41 26 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web 2:38:26 27 Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax 2:50:08 28 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska 2:56:13 29 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info 2:59:02 30 Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego 3:01:33 31 Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ 3:13:21 32 Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com 3:13:28 33 Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg 3:25:02 34 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez 3:25:27 35 Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc 3:34:17 36 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes 3:35:51 37 Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life 3:36:01 38 Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling 3:43:07 39 Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men 3:52:22 40 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies 3:55:58 41 Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing 3:56:17 42 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon 3:57:29 43 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International 3:57:33 44 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm 4:00:29 45 Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs 4:00:54 46 Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas 4:02:22 47 Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN 4:06:34 48 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects 4:07:37 49 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection 4:10:47 50 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 4:16:45 51 Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt 4:18:45 52 Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One 4:20:56 53 Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab 4:21:39 54 Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon 4:27:42 55 Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie 4:28:59 56 Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets 4:30:37 57 Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing 4:31:22 58 Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za 4:31:31 59 Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South 4:31:31 60 Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes 4:36:14 61 Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution 4:36:18 62 Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing 4:38:19 63 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services 4:39:43 64 Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing 4:42:28 65 David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux 4:43:49 66 John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1 4:44:56 67 Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile 4:50:19 68 Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb 4:50:55 69 William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb 4:53:30 70 Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men 5:00:25 71 Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac 5:00:51 72 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell 5:06:11 73 Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs 5:06:27 74 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 5:08:22 75 Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann 5:09:01 76 Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos 5:12:13 77 Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk 5:16:06 78 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity 5:18:25 79 Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9 5:23:19 80 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 5:23:37 81 Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1 5:24:04 82 Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing 5:26:00 83 Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling 5:28:12 84 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech 5:28:49 85 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar 5:31:55 86 Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies 5:36:21 87 Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell 5:37:03 88 Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo 5:38:08 89 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops) 5:38:23 90 Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical 5:39:09 91 Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile 5:39:26 92 Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska 5:44:04 93 André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife 5:48:26 94 Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade 5:48:36 95 Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns 5:49:30 96 Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst 5:54:04 97 Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine 5:55:47 98 Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans 5:58:36 99 Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs 5:59:11 100 Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3 5:59:22 101 Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2 6:01:02 102 Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son 6:04:32 103 Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil 6:10:28 104 Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel 6:12:38 105 Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition 6:14:36 106 Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham 6:16:20 107 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale 6:17:14 108 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money 6:17:46 109 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia 6:21:33 110 Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros. 6:23:00 111 Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg 6:24:00 112 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack 6:32:26 113 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia 6:34:40 114 Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon 6:34:50 115 Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec 6:41:38 116 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius 6:42:48 117 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana 6:44:54 118 Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog 6:47:21 119 Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist 6:48:09 120 Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team 6:59:24 121 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine 7:00:31 122 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa 7:02:33 123 Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5 7:03:43 124 Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus 7:09:48 125 Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2 7:11:08 126 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers 7:17:59 127 Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1 7:20:42 128 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2 7:21:02 129 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge 7:24:22 130 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 7:27:15 131 Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies 7:29:22 132 Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons 7:33:12 133 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing 7:36:01 134 Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock 7:38:55 135 Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6 7:39:19 136 Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8 7:43:44 137 Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4 7:44:37 138 Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five 7:50:24 139 Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs 7:54:03 140 David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys 7:55:50 141 Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management 7:58:44 142 Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires 8:01:29 143 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper 8:01:42 144 Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination 8:02:52 145 Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk 8:05:19 146 Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot 8:07:46 147 David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee 8:08:02 148 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming 8:17:50 149 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School 8:18:06 150 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2 8:19:55 151 Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank 8:22:49 152 Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates 8:27:25 153 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 8:27:51 154 Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves 8:30:11 155 Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo 8:31:02 156 Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared 8:31:09 157 Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome 8:32:57 158 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch 8:37:05 159 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 8:39:15 160 Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura 8:42:24 161 Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com 8:43:35 162 Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers 8:44:16 163 Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys 8:44:57 164 Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast 8:45:39 165 Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis 8:49:25 166 David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing 8:49:52 167 Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega 8:49:58 168 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2 8:50:12 169 Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff 8:54:22 170 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers 8:56:03 171 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 9:01:35 172 Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina 9:03:25 173 Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax 9:04:40 174 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls 9:17:13 175 Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com 9:17:45 176 Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts 9:21:01 177 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles 9:22:54 178 Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix 9:25:19 179 Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker 9:31:27 180 Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros 9:33:06 181 Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough 9:36:18 182 Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil 9:37:20 183 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 9:38:06 184 Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers 9:43:13 185 Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa 9:45:10 186 Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood 9:47:12 187 Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld 9:47:42 188 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1 9:51:25 189 Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland 9:59:13 190 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils 10:00:58 191 Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free 10:03:17 192 Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated 10:04:43 193 Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com 10:07:32 194 Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts 10:08:49 195 James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes 10:18:40 196 Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love 10:21:41 197 De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford 10:23:32 198 Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs 10:24:40 199 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts 10:25:31 200 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex 10:32:02 201 Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker 10:33:03 202 Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium 10:36:14 203 Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek 10:36:27 204 Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling 10:41:04 205 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 10:42:37 206 Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit 10:46:02 207 Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It 10:50:50 208 Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3 10:51:38 209 Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing 10:51:52 210 Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C- 10:53:54 211 Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge 10:54:54 212 Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher 10:56:15 213 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services 10:57:02 214 Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear 10:59:21 215 André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters 11:00:10 216 Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage 11:01:44 217 Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies 11:02:10 218 Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing 11:04:59 219 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films 11:06:13 220 Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas 11:06:51 221 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs 11:08:20 222 Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery 11:10:21 223 Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen 11:12:20 224 Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors 11:13:46 225 Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam 11:15:45 226 Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help 11:15:58 227 Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite 11:16:01 228 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident 11:20:44 229 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O 11:21:19 230 Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel 11:22:29 231 Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3 11:22:50 232 Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines 11:29:56 233 Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv 11:31:18 234 Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford 11:33:43 235 Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino 11:34:56 236 Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican 11:38:09 237 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu 11:41:20 238 Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress 11:41:29 239 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies 11:41:45 240 Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider 11:46:00 241 Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit 11:46:41 242 Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies 11:50:54 243 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling 11:56:10 244 Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons 11:57:43 245 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 12:00:52 246 Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees 12:03:10 247 Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle 12:05:27 248 Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe 12:09:15 249 Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One 12:11:42 250 Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd 12:13:16 251 Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home 12:13:44 252 Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus 12:17:19 253 Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats 12:18:03 254 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk 12:19:34 255 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs 12:20:20 256 Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy 12:23:57 257 Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic 12:31:17 258 Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme 12:31:33 259 Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer 12:35:22 260 Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene 12:45:46 261 Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs 12:48:36 262 Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers 12:58:42 263 Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup 12:59:15 264 Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts 13:15:17 265 Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles 13:17:19 266 Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks 13:18:13 267 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 13:26:26 268 Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors 13:26:32 269 Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out 13:26:36 270 Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets 13:32:01 271 Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan 14:05:42 272 Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers 14:06:03 273 Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's 14:16:39 274 Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity 14:35:17 275 Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo 14:36:22 276 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp 14:44:24 277 Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa 14:48:01 278 Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads 15:12:09 279 Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance 15:31:35 280 Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats 15:38:06

Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life 18:10:52 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse 0:34:47 3 Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies 1:08:23 4 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de 1:31:52 5 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins 2:08:02 6 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing 2:37:59 7 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF 2:41:53 8 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online 3:46:21 9 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen 4:22:10 10 Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks 4:33:37 11 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths 5:29:43 12 Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes 5:41:29 13 Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies 7:00:30 14 Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies 7:09:37 15 Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak 8:23:41 16 Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca 9:05:09 17 Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels 10:05:49 18 Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta 13:43:09

Mixed general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E 17:50:06 2 Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude 0:29:47 3 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 1:29:55 4 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1 1:47:19 5 Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge 1:50:27 6 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend 2:35:37 7 Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab 2:35:57 8 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport 2:42:31 9 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 4:30:38 10 Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com 4:37:40 11 Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ 5:04:02 12 Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed 5:04:47 13 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 5:11:48 14 Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 5:50:58 15 Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin 6:27:27 16 Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's 6:39:50 17 Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max 6:59:25 18 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny 7:04:06 19 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 7:08:49 20 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS 7:17:12 21 Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank 7:25:09 22 Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers 7:43:25 23 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs 7:48:52 24 Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's 7:51:54 25 Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis 8:07:30 26 Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips 8:20:38 27 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 8:25:54 28 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning 8:37:03 29 Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears 8:41:05 30 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust 8:48:08 31 Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha 8:49:28 32 Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain 8:49:48 33 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks 8:50:46 34 Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 9:00:45 35 Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back 9:07:16 36 Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers 9:07:23 37 Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 9:47:49 38 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro 9:54:20 39 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr 9:58:00 40 David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo 10:07:06 41 Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep 10:09:25 42 Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts 10:25:45 43 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock 10:51:20 44 Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover 10:58:13 45 Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats 11:45:05 46 Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly 12:07:04 47 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1 12:12:30 48 Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations 12:15:01