Image 1 of 32

Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized greets the crowd as he celebrates a stage 3 win

Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized greets the crowd as he celebrates a stage 3 win
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 32

Riders drop down towards Caledon during stage 3

Riders drop down towards Caledon during stage 3
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 32

The lead group during stage 3

The lead group during stage 3
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 32

The race to the finish with 360ne-Songo-Specialized and 360 Life

The race to the finish with 360ne-Songo-Specialized and 360 Life
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 32

Burry Stander of team 36One-Songo-Specialized eyes the top of the first climb

Burry Stander of team 36One-Songo-Specialized eyes the top of the first climb
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 32

Legend canoeist Martin Dreyer and teammate John Ntuli of team USN celebrate after the first climb

Legend canoeist Martin Dreyer and teammate John Ntuli of team USN celebrate after the first climb
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 32

Bruce Malela leads teammate Musawenkosi Manana up a steep rocky climb

Bruce Malela leads teammate Musawenkosi Manana up a steep rocky climb
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 32

Sebastien Di Pasqua and Alain Prost during stage 3

Sebastien Di Pasqua and Alain Prost during stage 3
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 32

Iain Don-Wauchope, top local adventure racer, shows his prowess in crossing rivers

Iain Don-Wauchope, top local adventure racer, shows his prowess in crossing rivers
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 32

Leon Erasmus and Evert Meintjies take the deep route through a river crossing

Leon Erasmus and Evert Meintjies take the deep route through a river crossing
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 32

The race to the finish with 360ne-Songo-Specialized and 360 Life

The race to the finish with 360ne-Songo-Specialized and 360 Life
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 32

The main pack crosses the Bree River

The main pack crosses the Bree River
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 32

The main pack on the R43

The main pack on the R43
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 32

Racing through the vineyards during stage 3 of the Cape Epic

Racing through the vineyards during stage 3 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 32

The lead bunch

The lead bunch
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 32

Christoph Sauser of Songo-36One-Specialized leads David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life during stage 3

Christoph Sauser of Songo-36One-Specialized leads David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life during stage 3
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 32

David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life lead Burry Stander of Songo-36One-Specialized

David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life lead Burry Stander of Songo-36One-Specialized
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 32

Leading Mixed team Erik & Ariane Kleinhans of Contego during stage 3 of the Cape Epic

Leading Mixed team Erik & Ariane Kleinhans of Contego during stage 3 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 32

Gawie Combrink of Westvaal-Cloumbia during stage 3

Gawie Combrink of Westvaal-Cloumbia during stage 3
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 32

Christoph Sauser of Songo-36One-Specialized

Christoph Sauser of Songo-36One-Specialized
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 32

The main pack waits for the start

The main pack waits for the start
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 22 of 32

Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized waves to the crowd as he leads his team towards the line to win stage 3

Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized waves to the crowd as he leads his team towards the line to win stage 3
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 23 of 32

Racers during stage 3

Racers during stage 3
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 24 of 32

Rene Haselbacher and Renay Groustra of the Asrin RSA WEB team are the first break away during stage 3

Rene Haselbacher and Renay Groustra of the Asrin RSA WEB team are the first break away during stage 3
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 25 of 32

The Riders head out of Robertson during stage 3

The Riders head out of Robertson during stage 3
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 26 of 32

Riders are encouraged by local farm labourers

Riders are encouraged by local farm labourers
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 27 of 32

Leading teams make their way through the farms just outside Robertson

Leading teams make their way through the farms just outside Robertson
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 28 of 32

Schalk-Willem Joubert of Sunley struggles through the 143km of stage 3

Schalk-Willem Joubert of Sunley struggles through the 143km of stage 3
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 29 of 32

Racers during stage 3 of the Cape Epic

Racers during stage 3 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 30 of 32

Riders make their way through the farms just outside Robertson during stage 3

Riders make their way through the farms just outside Robertson during stage 3
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 31 of 32

Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized looks back as his partner Burry Stander celebrates as they win stage 3

Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized looks back as his partner Burry Stander celebrates as they win stage 3
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 32 of 32

Nico Pfitzenmaier and Rob Sim of Robert Daniel Momsen during stage 3

Nico Pfitzenmaier and Rob Sim of Robert Daniel Momsen during stage 3
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

Men's category

Team 36One-Songo-Specialized's Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser won stage 3 of the Cape Epic in a sprint, finishing in a time of 5:31:04. They were closely followed three seconds later by South Africans Kevin Evans and David George of 360Life. Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida Biking) were third at 8:43.

"Every stage is great to win, whether it's the longest stage or not," said Sauser. "But we not only won the stage today, we took another big step in our overall lead. Today was a beautiful stage. On top of the mountain the scenery was really special. I almost wanted to stop, but a victory means more than great scenery."

"We expected some cat-and-mouse games for the finish so I just decided to attack and see what happens. I expected some real sprinting action, but was disappointed."

Stander said, "I was relieved when Christoph went on the attack for the finish, because when it comes to sprinting, he's not really that good at it. So I had only to beat one of the two 360Life riders for the stage win."

"I know there's some people who will wonder why we didn't give the stage win away," said Stander, "but the Cape Epic is not the place to give gifts. We deserved the win today. We love winning stages and we're always at the start line with victory in mind. I was really nervous about this stage at the start this morning because I'm focusing on the Olympic Games and there it's cross country racing that is less than two hours. I haven't been training for long races like this, but I'm more than happy with the way it's going at the moment."

The Bulls 2 team of Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme finished fourth with Kevin van Hoovels and Sebastien Carabin (Versluys-Craft) in fifth place.

Stander and Sauser still lead the men's overall category, now by 18 minutes and 35 seconds. Urs Huber and Konny Looser (Stöckli Pro) are placed second overall with Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing) third overall. Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm (Bulls 1) team are in fourth place overall with Evans and George moving up two positions to seventh place overall.

The African Leader jersey was won by Evans and George, with the MTN Qhubeka team of Adrien Nyontshuti and Jacques Janse van Rensburg moving into second position in this category.

"Of course it's good to be back on the podium," said George. "We were so close to Burry (Stander) and Susi (Christoph Sauser) and still have a long way to go. We'll do our utmost to make headway back onto the podium and will keep giving our best every day. Today's stage was tough, but Kev and I were up to the pace. Hopefully we'll improve as the days go by. We're still motivated to keep on getting closer to where we want to be. We had some bad luck in the first stage, but as you know, this race is such a bastard, anything can happen."

Evans said, "Yes, Dr Evil (his father) lived up to his name. There will be a lot of swearing back markers out there today. We had to push during this stage so that we didn't stay stuck in the same position. I had nothing left at the end and couldn't sprint to the finish with Burry and Susi. You have to fight for everything in this race. Our goal is to ride ourselves back onto the podium at Lourensford Wine Estate. It's going to be hard and I don't know how many days you can put in this kind of effort. Today was a good day for us. We broke away at the 90km mark as it's a bit frustrating when you ride in a big group and constantly need to fight for position."

Previous African classification leader Janse van Rensburg said, "My wheel kept going flat - I sealed it, then it went flat again. At around the 90km mark, we were in a good position in the second group. The uphills took their toll on me and we decided to ride at our own tempo. At the end, I ran out of energy and we caught up with the third group with Max Knox. It was really nice to be in the African leader jersey for two days. Adrian and I work well as a team - he's very strong and it's awesome. Hopefully we recover well and will still get good results."

"It's a hard race with the best riders in the world," said Niyonshuti. "We'll probably finish in the top 10 only next year."

Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile of Exxaro Academy 9 are the leaders in the Exxaro Development jersey category.

"I had a very hard fall today, but am still very happy to be here at the Cape Epic," said Madolo. "The Exxaro Jersey means a lot to us, and it's an honour to wear it. We have a big lead so today we were just trying to ride conservatively. Tomorrow we'll be stronger again."

His teammate Simayile said, "It wasn't a good day for me. I struggled. It was long and hot. Hopefully it will be better tomorrow."

Women's category

Sally Bigham and Esther Süss of Wheels4Life won the ladies category for the fourth day in a row in a time of 6:26:53, ahead of Biogen Britehouse team Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler. They were followed by Karien van Jaarsveld at 8:47 and Jane Nüssli of MTN Qhubeka Ladies at 23:50.

"I'm very happy we could finish in first place. I had a really hard day today," said Süss. "It was a long race, starting off with a big group on what seemed like a road race. After that there were some hard uphills and downhills."

"We had to do a lot today and it was too long a stage for me. So far we've had a lot of open track, so I'm hoping for more singletrack the rest of the race. Today was beautiful though - the views of the mountains were magnificent."

Bigham said, "We can't wish for better result. I enjoyed today's stage, but didn't like the first 60 to 80km. It was too much like a road race and a big peloton of riders together. Once we started to climb, we could start building our lead. There were some really challenging climbs, which I like - especially the long ones. I also didn't like the last 5km. It was a tough stage, but the kind of stage I enjoy. We have a substantial lead and will just carry on doing what we're doing. Hopefully we'll continue to have good luck and enjoy ourselves."

Bigham and Süss lead the Biogen Britehouse team Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler by 34 minutes and 47 seconds. MTN Qhubeka is now in third place overall.

Mixed category

The Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the mixed category for the third day in a row in 6:12:01, followed by Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing (Centurion Vaude) in 6:31:29. Russell de Jager and Andrea Huser (Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab) finished in third place in 6:40:35 with Pieter Venter and Leana de Jager (Attix5) in fourth place in 6:49:25.

The Kleinhans lead Boelts and Landtwing by 29 minutes and 47 seconds in the overall. Venter and de Jager remain in third place overall.

"A woman rode into my bike today and my tyre went skew. I was a bit nervous when it happened and hoped it wasn't serious," said Says Erik Kleinhans. "We were riding in a big bunch and I had to pass the whole field to catch up with Ariane. I'm feeling very strong and am getting stronger every day. Today I felt better than the first three days and it makes a huge difference. This stage was tough and I could help Ariane. We rode with a really nice bunch of people - thanks to Rene Haselbacher, Mannie Heymans and Reynard Tissink."

Ariane Kleinhans said, "It was a long day in the office today and I'm tired. I should get paid overtime. I felt good and paced myself quite nicely - the last bit was tough and I needed to concentrate a lot. Also, I think my blood sugar levels were running on empty."

Master's category

Robert Sim and Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen) again won the masters category, this time in 6:01:16, followed by the World Bicycle Relief's Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers in 6:08.43. The Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey was third in 6:16.15.

"Today was a long stage and it was important to consolidate our lead a little bit. We had a very good ride and worked well together. We extended our lead and road conservatively," said Pfitzenmaier. "Anything can happen in the Absa Cape Epic and it's still a way to go to Lourensford Wine Estate, so we can perhaps take it easier, but still can't say we won."

"This is the first time I'm riding in the masters, and to be quite honest, I find it more relaxing. In the mixed category, there is much more strain on your body and your knees. Your body is always a bit skew and you have to put in more effort on the hills to support your partner. We'll see what happens next year."

Sim said, "Today was quite hard. We stayed with around 20 teams and at one point, one of the top riders - I think it was Konny Looser - fell and I rode straight into him. I then had to catch up again and lost a bit of puff there. I'm feeling much better than the first day. Nico is a great partner - he's very strong and also excellent technically. We have a very good partnership going."

Sim and Pfitzenmaier lead the Enthoven and Impey by 23 minutes and 43 seconds in the overall. Brentjens and Weevers are in third place.

Enthoven commented on the tough stage. "It was a bit deceptive. The first 90km went quickly but the last 50km were really hard. It was good though and we didn't have any major issues. The other guys were just stronger than us today. It will be very hard to challenge for first place and we'll just try to hang onto our second place. As always, I'm loving the Cape Epic."

Stage 3 course

Some may have called stage 2 "a fun day out", but today was payback time. Stage 3 took riders from Robertson to Caledon over 147km with 2900m of climbing. Dr. Evil cited four major climbs on the longest stage in Cape Epic history, with the action starting around the 40-kilometre mark.

The first was a six-kilometre doubletrack, where riders fought for traction over large rolling rocks. Then there was the four-kilometre Mast climb, with a view over Villiersdorp. The next lump in the profile was a smooth and comparatively easy rise to the Toll House, the highest point of the day, with a fast five-kilometre descent dropping 500 metres into the valley.

At the 110-kilometre mark, there was the UFO climb to scale. A sharp rise was followed by a tricky descent, undoing all the hard work. Then starting again, from the bottom, was a steep rocky trail with several false peaks where riders switched to their granny gears. Riders could clock up some mileage on the fast downhill district roads before the last 10 kilometres slowed them down again, traversing farmlands. Riders were then welcomed to their new race village - Caledon.

Stage 4: Caledon - Caledon

Two major climbs jab upwards on the day's route profile. The first is the loose, long and steep Babylonstoren. Then it's the brutal, stony ascent to Charlie's Heaven and riders should be used to false peaks by now.

Riders will be watching the weather report closely, hoping for some cloud cover to take the edge off the scorching heat. But with views as far as Cape Point and Cape Agulhas, it'll be worth going through hell to get to the top.

Danger lies ahead on the rough, steep ascent, with jagged rocks and deep ruts on this washed-out road. The run into the finish includes open farm roads, fast paths along a railway line, some tight singletrack past the tiny village of Middleton and a few hundred metres of trails through Caledon's botanical gardens.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized5:31:04
2Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life0:00:03
3Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking0:08:43
4Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls0:08:44
5Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft0:08:45
6Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing0:09:07
7Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro0:09:08
8Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:09:08
9Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia0:12:55
10Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized0:13:26
11Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm0:13:40
12Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude0:14:41
13Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:14:57
14Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group0:15:03
15Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing0:16:20
16Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers0:17:10
17Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior0:20:04
18Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief0:20:27
19Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect0:23:13
20Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com0:31:57
21Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft0:37:25
22Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:38:08
23Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation0:41:44
24Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web0:44:45
25Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga0:51:59
26Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska0:55:49
27Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife0:56:16
28David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International1:01:25
29Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax1:02:47
30Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info1:08:21
31Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez1:08:28
32Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon1:09:10
33Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution1:10:23
34Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection1:13:12
35Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com1:13:56
36Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling1:16:29
37Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing1:17:01
38Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas1:17:03
39Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg1:17:33
40Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN1:18:02
41Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance1:18:32
42Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc1:19:19
43Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon1:19:23
44Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes1:21:15
45Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life1:22:08
46Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego1:22:26
47Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa1:22:33
48Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies1:22:48
49Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb1:23:25
50Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs1:25:11
51Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ1:27:54
52Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm1:29:08
53Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men1:31:00
54Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets1:32:38
55Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt1:32:48
56Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies1:33:16
57Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects1:33:16
58Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab1:33:17
59Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men1:35:08
60Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One1:36:43
61Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za1:39:24
62Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie1:39:32
63Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South1:40:56
64Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing1:42:30
65Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)1:42:43
66Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing1:43:06
67Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac1:43:42
68Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 11:43:53
69Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile1:46:08
70Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes1:47:14
71John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 11:47:41
72Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 31:48:29
73David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services1:48:33
74Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar1:48:38
75Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity1:48:58
76Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech1:52:29
77William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb1:52:48
78Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell1:53:13
79Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 21:53:16
80Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 91:54:18
81Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska1:55:48
82David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux1:56:07
83Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell1:57:15
84Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing1:57:45
85Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann2:00:36
86Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine2:01:31
87Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst2:02:01
88Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.2:02:14
89Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling2:02:43
90Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs2:02:52
91Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 22:04:35
92Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans2:04:41
93Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical2:06:32
94Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing2:06:54
95Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs2:08:15
96Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk2:09:13
97Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns2:09:29
98Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade2:09:32
99Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo2:10:43
100Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel2:10:54
101Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia2:11:10
102Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition2:11:16
103Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil2:11:58
104Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone2:12:03
105Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk2:12:06
106Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack2:14:32
107Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 42:17:11
108Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale2:19:25
109Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg2:19:26
110Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos2:19:57
111Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile2:20:59
112Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires2:22:11
113Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec2:22:26
114André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife2:22:28
115Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son2:22:34
116Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham2:23:37
117Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 52:24:32
118Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon2:26:09
119Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana2:26:09
120Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination2:27:08
121Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team2:27:31
122Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia2:29:14
123Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle2:31:54
124Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist2:32:10
125Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine2:32:59
126Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers2:33:45
127Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies2:34:54
128Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 12:36:48
129Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank2:39:34
130Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius2:40:14
131Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus2:43:58
132Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog2:44:10
133Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons2:44:56
134Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast2:46:03
135Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five2:47:15
136Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa2:49:43
137Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money2:52:29
138Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 22:53:59
139Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe2:55:21
140Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 62:55:25
141Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot2:55:56
142Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper2:57:14
143David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys2:58:23
144Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming2:58:49
145Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs3:01:06
146Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared3:01:20
147David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee3:01:41
148Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 83:02:04
149Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge3:03:23
150Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch3:03:53
151Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods3:03:53
152Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves3:04:04
153Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School3:04:32
154Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers3:04:33
155Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura3:05:00
156Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker3:06:17
157Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com3:07:30
158Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis3:09:19
159Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo3:09:19
160Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers3:10:11
161Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome3:10:40
162Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management3:11:01
163Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 23:11:24
164Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock3:12:21
165Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax3:14:04
166Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing3:15:57
167Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com3:18:10
168Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls3:18:49
169Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix3:19:12
170Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff3:19:49
171Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina3:20:49
172Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland3:23:32
173Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates3:24:12
174Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua3:24:21
175Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega3:24:46
176Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts3:30:22
177Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 13:33:22
178Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood3:35:12
179Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys3:36:14
180Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers3:38:51
181Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts3:39:20
182Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros3:39:51
183Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil3:39:53
184Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love3:40:15
185Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher3:42:38
186Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling3:45:22
187Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles3:47:20
188Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-3:48:28
189Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit3:48:29
190Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa3:48:30
191Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines3:48:54
192Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge3:50:10
193David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing3:51:33
194Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear3:51:58
195De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford3:52:32
196Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium3:53:30
197Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex3:54:23
198Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils3:55:13
199Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage3:55:14
200Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite3:55:16
201Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam3:55:29
202Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs3:56:01
203Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free3:57:07
204André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters3:57:56
205Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough3:58:01
206Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld3:58:18
207Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek3:58:32
208Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends3:59:28
209Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas3:59:32
210Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs3:59:47
211James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes4:00:10
212Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts4:00:10
213Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs4:02:31
214Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery4:02:56
215Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated4:03:04
216Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker4:03:26
217Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi4:03:42
218Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com4:04:12
219Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors4:04:29
220Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing4:05:02
221Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling4:05:58
222Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies4:07:19
223Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 34:08:10
224Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress4:08:39
225Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 34:10:08
226Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons4:10:49
227Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies4:11:17
228Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs4:13:05
229Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino4:15:59
230Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident4:16:58
231Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies4:17:35
232Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider4:18:18
233Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One4:19:14
234Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films4:19:35
235Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi24:20:03
236Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services4:21:32
237Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu4:21:46
238Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel4:22:23
239Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe4:23:08
240Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks4:27:56
241Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing4:28:02
242Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats4:31:42
243Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers4:32:09
244Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican4:32:31
245Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen4:33:30
246Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv4:33:40
247Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees4:34:54
248Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle4:35:46
249Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa4:37:33
250Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help4:39:19
251Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O4:39:19
252Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit4:39:19
253Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers4:39:22
254Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford4:39:32
255Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles4:40:18
256Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy4:41:56
257Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home4:42:39
258Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme4:44:28
259Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic4:44:36
260Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus4:45:35
261Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer4:48:30
262Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup4:50:14
263Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene4:52:20
264Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers4:52:38
265Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads4:54:09
266Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It4:54:25
267Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets4:55:38
268Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk4:55:45
269Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo4:57:12
270Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity4:57:15
271Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts4:57:19
272Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out5:00:20
273Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's5:01:37
274Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa5:03:09
275Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan5:03:30
276Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors5:06:56
277Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats5:10:18
278Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp5:13:21
279Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd5:13:34
280Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance5:15:26

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life6:26:53
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse0:08:47
3Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies0:23:50
4Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF0:36:58
5Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins0:44:40
6Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de0:45:38
7Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing0:50:59
8Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online1:31:35
9Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen1:38:32
10Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks1:51:39
11Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths1:52:39
12Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes2:26:39
13Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies2:41:11
14Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies2:44:02
15Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak3:13:46
16Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca3:22:59
17Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels4:01:36
18Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta4:17:11

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E6:12:01
2Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude0:19:27
3Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab0:28:34
4Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix50:37:24
5Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 10:39:47
6Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge0:50:06
7Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport1:06:32
8Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend1:11:27
9Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed1:44:04
10Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com1:50:46
11Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel1:58:48
12Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked1:59:37
13Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ2:04:00
14Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas2:14:07
15Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin2:39:45
16Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS2:44:27
17Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz2:45:06
18Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank2:47:30
19Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's2:48:54
20Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns2:52:48
21Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny2:54:01
22Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max2:54:02
23Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs3:01:54
24Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis3:06:55
25Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips3:11:17
26Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself3:11:20
27Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's3:13:32
28Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers3:14:21
29Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning3:24:56
30Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep3:25:13
31Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust3:26:34
32Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks3:28:28
33Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers3:29:09
34Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas3:38:03
35Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro3:38:52
36Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha3:43:12
37Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back3:44:30
38Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears3:44:56
39David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo3:54:15
40Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts3:55:04
41Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock4:00:53
42Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain4:01:20
43Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr4:11:53
44Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 14:12:43
45Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations4:17:51
46Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover4:22:05
47Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats4:25:15
48Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly4:26:37

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen6:01:16
2Jan Weevers (Ned) & Bart Brentjens (Ned) World Bicycle Relief0:07:27
3Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft0:14:59
4Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 10:32:11
5Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk0:38:13
6Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist0:40:07
7Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life0:44:32
8Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 20:45:17
9Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba0:53:17
10Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt0:54:10
11Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 10:58:28
12Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork1:00:49
13Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz1:01:05
14Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles1:02:45
15Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip1:10:03
16Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport1:12:09
17Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme1:14:03
18Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit1:15:23
19Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project1:21:41
20Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General1:23:19
21Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin1:29:19
22Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn1:29:40
23Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners1:30:14
24Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space1:31:53
25Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys1:34:51
26Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely1:42:19
27Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 11:43:00
28Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma1:43:48
29mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone1:45:35
30Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread1:46:49
31Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica1:47:50
32Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves1:51:11
33Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam1:52:31
34Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim1:53:08
35Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus1:54:28
36Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles1:55:31
37Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 21:56:45
38Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson2:00:44
39Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 32:01:12
40Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move2:02:17
41Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil2:02:26
42Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier2:03:34
43John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob2:06:21
44Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five2:07:37
45Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop2:08:32
46Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On2:09:02
47Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans2:10:15
48Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World2:10:33
49Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds2:10:53
50Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs2:11:57
51Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival2:12:50
52Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge2:13:15
53Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio2:14:11
54Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security2:14:42
55Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici2:15:13
56Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates2:17:49
57Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero2:17:57
58Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race2:19:31
59Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami2:23:03
60Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+2:23:21
61Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects2:23:32
62Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders2:24:16
63Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars2:24:38
64Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine2:25:34
65Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT2:25:40
66Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre2:25:52
67Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil2:29:12
68Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo2:29:51
69Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe2:32:04
70John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani2:32:17
71David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke2:33:40
72Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe2:35:48
73Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale2:37:01
74Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony2:37:10
75Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 22:38:00
76Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings2:38:33
77Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice2:41:21
78Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote2:44:57
79Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch2:46:08
80Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters2:46:45
81Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters2:49:36
82Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids2:50:14
83Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn2:50:29
84Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley2:54:21
85Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men2:54:21
86Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc2:54:22
87Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex012:54:24
88Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys2:55:18
89Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin2:56:37
90Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT2:58:01
91Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia2:58:33
92Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep3:00:10
93Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole3:05:21
94Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry3:06:05
95Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets3:08:08
96Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai3:08:26
97Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure3:08:34
98Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog3:08:38
99Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L3:09:13
100Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato3:12:38
101Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers3:14:17
102Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders3:20:41
103Gerrie Steyn (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) ASG Grand Masters3:21:12
104Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling3:21:18
105Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing3:22:14
106Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media3:22:51
107Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec3:23:33
108Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT3:25:00
109Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys3:25:09
110Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 13:27:52
111Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad3:28:22
112Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini3:29:08
113Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii3:29:13
114Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto3:29:29
115Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers3:29:29
116Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car3:30:04
117Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse3:31:46
118Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel3:32:03
119David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 53:32:09
120Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings3:32:10
121Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff3:33:42
122Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics3:40:59
123Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed3:41:44
124Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet3:42:11
125Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home3:48:03
126Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa3:48:21
127Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks3:49:35
128Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream3:51:38
129Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys3:51:50
130Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings3:52:55
131Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia3:53:51
132Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers3:54:20
133Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing3:57:30
134Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 13:57:34
135Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa3:57:41
136Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai3:58:38
137Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters3:58:58
138Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo3:59:06
139Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady4:00:34
140Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt4:00:37
141Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers4:01:25
142Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds4:03:31
143Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions4:07:42
144Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies4:08:05
145Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance4:10:02
146Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies4:10:58
147Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters4:13:16
148Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 24:13:40
149Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo4:13:41
150Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks4:14:44
151Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac4:15:16
152Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz4:15:17
153Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling4:15:21
154Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish4:17:26
155Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Trevor Shield (RSA) Woolies CSC & Bpl4:19:11
156Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico4:20:45
157Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin4:20:47
158Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors4:22:55
159Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport4:24:36
160Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa4:26:07
161Andries Schaap (RSA) & Bennie Reynders (RSA) Paddle Power4:26:22
162Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products4:27:03
163Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles4:27:24
164Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders4:33:13
165Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies4:36:22
166Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators4:36:44
167Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty4:39:48
168Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk4:40:41
169Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh4:42:47
170Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes4:43:08
171Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops4:49:06
172Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands4:49:56
173Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk4:53:17
174Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird4:57:20

Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized15:37:34
2Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro0:18:35
3Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing0:18:58
4Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:21:54
5Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls0:22:47
6Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking0:22:47
7Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life0:24:18
8Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft0:28:57
9Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:36:06
10Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized0:38:15
11Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude0:44:54
12Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia0:47:00
13Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm0:53:34
14Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior0:55:08
15Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group1:01:02
16Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing1:11:39
17Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com1:16:16
18Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect1:25:40
19Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers1:28:16
20Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief1:35:44
21Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft1:55:01
22Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape2:11:08
23Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation2:13:20
24Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife2:32:29
25Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga2:34:41
26Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web2:38:26
27Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax2:50:08
28Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska2:56:13
29Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info2:59:02
30Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego3:01:33
31Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ3:13:21
32Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com3:13:28
33Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg3:25:02
34Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez3:25:27
35Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc3:34:17
36Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes3:35:51
37Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life3:36:01
38Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling3:43:07
39Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men3:52:22
40Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies3:55:58
41Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing3:56:17
42Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon3:57:29
43David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International3:57:33
44Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm4:00:29
45Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs4:00:54
46Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas4:02:22
47Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN4:06:34
48Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects4:07:37
49Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection4:10:47
50Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa4:16:45
51Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt4:18:45
52Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One4:20:56
53Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab4:21:39
54Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon4:27:42
55Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie4:28:59
56Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets4:30:37
57Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing4:31:22
58Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za4:31:31
59Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South4:31:31
60Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes4:36:14
61Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution4:36:18
62Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing4:38:19
63David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services4:39:43
64Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing4:42:28
65David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux4:43:49
66John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 14:44:56
67Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile4:50:19
68Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb4:50:55
69William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb4:53:30
70Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men5:00:25
71Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac5:00:51
72Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell5:06:11
73Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs5:06:27
74Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance5:08:22
75Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann5:09:01
76Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos5:12:13
77Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk5:16:06
78Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity5:18:25
79Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 95:23:19
80Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone5:23:37
81Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 15:24:04
82Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing5:26:00
83Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling5:28:12
84Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech5:28:49
85Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar5:31:55
86Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies5:36:21
87Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell5:37:03
88Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo5:38:08
89Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)5:38:23
90Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical5:39:09
91Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile5:39:26
92Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska5:44:04
93André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife5:48:26
94Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade5:48:36
95Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns5:49:30
96Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst5:54:04
97Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine5:55:47
98Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans5:58:36
99Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs5:59:11
100Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 35:59:22
101Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 26:01:02
102Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son6:04:32
103Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil6:10:28
104Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel6:12:38
105Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition6:14:36
106Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham6:16:20
107Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale6:17:14
108Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money6:17:46
109Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia6:21:33
110Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.6:23:00
111Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg6:24:00
112Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack6:32:26
113Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia6:34:40
114Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon6:34:50
115Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec6:41:38
116Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius6:42:48
117Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana6:44:54
118Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog6:47:21
119Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist6:48:09
120Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team6:59:24
121Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine7:00:31
122Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa7:02:33
123Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 57:03:43
124Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus7:09:48
125Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi27:11:08
126Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers7:17:59
127Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 17:20:42
128Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 27:21:02
129Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge7:24:22
130Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle7:27:15
131Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies7:29:22
132Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons7:33:12
133Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing7:36:01
134Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock7:38:55
135Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 67:39:19
136Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 87:43:44
137Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 47:44:37
138Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five7:50:24
139Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs7:54:03
140David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys7:55:50
141Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management7:58:44
142Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires8:01:29
143Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper8:01:42
144Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination8:02:52
145Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk8:05:19
146Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot8:07:46
147David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee8:08:02
148Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming8:17:50
149Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School8:18:06
150Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 28:19:55
151Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank8:22:49
152Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates8:27:25
153Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe8:27:51
154Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves8:30:11
155Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo8:31:02
156Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared8:31:09
157Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome8:32:57
158Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch8:37:05
159Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods8:39:15
160Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura8:42:24
161Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com8:43:35
162Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers8:44:16
163Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys8:44:57
164Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast8:45:39
165Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis8:49:25
166David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing8:49:52
167Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega8:49:58
168Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 28:50:12
169Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff8:54:22
170Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers8:56:03
171Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua9:01:35
172Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina9:03:25
173Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax9:04:40
174Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls9:17:13
175Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com9:17:45
176Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts9:21:01
177Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles9:22:54
178Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix9:25:19
179Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker9:31:27
180Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros9:33:06
181Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough9:36:18
182Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil9:37:20
183Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi9:38:06
184Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers9:43:13
185Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa9:45:10
186Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood9:47:12
187Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld9:47:42
188Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 19:51:25
189Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland9:59:13
190Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils10:00:58
191Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free10:03:17
192Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated10:04:43
193Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com10:07:32
194Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts10:08:49
195James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes10:18:40
196Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love10:21:41
197De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford10:23:32
198Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs10:24:40
199Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts10:25:31
200Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex10:32:02
201Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker10:33:03
202Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium10:36:14
203Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek10:36:27
204Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling10:41:04
205Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends10:42:37
206Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit10:46:02
207Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It10:50:50
208Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 310:51:38
209Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing10:51:52
210Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-10:53:54
211Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge10:54:54
212Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher10:56:15
213Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services10:57:02
214Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear10:59:21
215André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters11:00:10
216Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage11:01:44
217Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies11:02:10
218Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing11:04:59
219Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films11:06:13
220Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas11:06:51
221Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs11:08:20
222Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery11:10:21
223Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen11:12:20
224Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors11:13:46
225Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam11:15:45
226Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help11:15:58
227Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite11:16:01
228Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident11:20:44
229Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O11:21:19
230Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel11:22:29
231Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 311:22:50
232Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines11:29:56
233Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv11:31:18
234Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford11:33:43
235Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino11:34:56
236Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican11:38:09
237Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu11:41:20
238Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress11:41:29
239Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies11:41:45
240Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider11:46:00
241Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit11:46:41
242Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies11:50:54
243Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling11:56:10
244Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons11:57:43
245Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers12:00:52
246Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees12:03:10
247Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle12:05:27
248Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe12:09:15
249Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One12:11:42
250Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd12:13:16
251Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home12:13:44
252Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus12:17:19
253Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats12:18:03
254Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk12:19:34
255Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs12:20:20
256Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy12:23:57
257Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic12:31:17
258Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme12:31:33
259Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer12:35:22
260Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene12:45:46
261Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs12:48:36
262Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers12:58:42
263Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup12:59:15
264Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts13:15:17
265Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles13:17:19
266Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks13:18:13
267Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa13:26:26
268Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors13:26:32
269Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out13:26:36
270Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets13:32:01
271Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan14:05:42
272Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers14:06:03
273Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's14:16:39
274Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity14:35:17
275Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo14:36:22
276Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp14:44:24
277Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa14:48:01
278Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads15:12:09
279Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance15:31:35
280Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats15:38:06

Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life18:10:52
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse0:34:47
3Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies1:08:23
4Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de1:31:52
5Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins2:08:02
6Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing2:37:59
7Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF2:41:53
8Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online3:46:21
9Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen4:22:10
10Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks4:33:37
11Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths5:29:43
12Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes5:41:29
13Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies7:00:30
14Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies7:09:37
15Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak8:23:41
16Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca9:05:09
17Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels10:05:49
18Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta13:43:09

Mixed general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E17:50:06
2Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude0:29:47
3Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix51:29:55
4Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 11:47:19
5Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge1:50:27
6Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend2:35:37
7Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab2:35:57
8Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport2:42:31
9Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel4:30:38
10Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com4:37:40
11Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ5:04:02
12Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed5:04:47
13Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked5:11:48
14Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas5:50:58
15Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin6:27:27
16Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's6:39:50
17Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max6:59:25
18Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny7:04:06
19Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns7:08:49
20Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS7:17:12
21Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank7:25:09
22Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers7:43:25
23Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs7:48:52
24Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's7:51:54
25Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis8:07:30
26Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips8:20:38
27Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz8:25:54
28Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning8:37:03
29Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears8:41:05
30Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust8:48:08
31Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha8:49:28
32Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain8:49:48
33Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks8:50:46
34Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself9:00:45
35Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back9:07:16
36Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers9:07:23
37Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas9:47:49
38Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro9:54:20
39Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr9:58:00
40David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo10:07:06
41Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep10:09:25
42Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts10:25:45
43Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock10:51:20
44Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover10:58:13
45Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats11:45:05
46Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly12:07:04
47Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 112:12:30
48Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations12:15:01

Masters general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen16:58:02
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft0:23:44
3Jan Weevers (Ned) & Bart Brentjens (Ned) World Bicycle Relief0:45:07
4Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist1:44:01
5Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk1:50:53
6Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba2:16:51
7Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 12:18:36
8Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt2:25:06
9Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 22:28:12
10Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life2:48:05
11Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme3:14:30
12Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz3:16:08
13Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles3:16:48
14Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport3:23:12
15Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 13:25:38
16Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip3:30:04
17Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork3:32:36
18Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit3:40:37
19Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General3:49:02
20Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project3:51:20
21Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners3:59:51
22Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin4:00:01
23Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys4:11:02
24mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone4:14:01
25Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn4:16:52
26Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space4:19:58
27Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely4:35:03
28Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma4:36:14
29Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves4:43:20
30Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 14:48:26
31Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread4:57:07
32Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson5:07:41
33Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles5:12:51
34Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio5:13:40
35Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica5:14:11
36Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus5:15:13
37Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five5:16:22
38John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob5:18:07
39Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim5:23:11
40Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 25:23:42
41Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs5:27:32
42Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 35:27:55
43Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On5:29:28
44Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop5:30:56
45Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move5:34:22
46Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam5:40:10
47Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici5:40:42
48Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier5:47:09
49Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+5:56:03
50Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans5:59:30
51Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds6:00:45
52Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami6:00:58
53Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre6:03:49
54Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security6:04:47
55Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars6:04:52
56Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil6:07:41
57Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World6:08:09
58Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine6:08:17
59Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero6:10:31
60Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge6:13:01
61Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters6:22:17
62Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects6:25:11
63Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil6:34:40
64Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival6:35:21
65Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice6:41:35
66Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race6:42:39
67Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders6:42:46
68John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani6:48:46
69Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe6:55:29
70David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke7:00:21
71Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates7:01:00
72Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo7:02:30
73Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale7:03:24
74Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex017:07:37
75Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep7:10:09
76Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch7:14:34
77Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony7:16:23
78Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote7:21:51
79Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe7:30:02
80Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters7:33:09
81Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc7:34:50
82Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin7:35:05
83Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn7:36:58
84Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 27:37:05
85Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings7:41:10
86Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT7:47:55
87Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai7:50:57
88Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids7:58:11
89Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole8:02:25
90Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia8:04:44
91Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry8:22:28
92Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse8:22:35
93Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley8:25:08
94Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys8:28:30
95Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling8:31:28
96Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT8:34:03
97Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men8:40:23
98Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers8:42:43
99Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure8:43:35
100Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers8:51:45
101Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto8:53:56
102Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog8:55:50
103Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media8:56:59
104Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato8:57:13
105Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L8:57:42
106David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 59:05:54
107Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec9:07:36
108Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys9:08:33
109Gerrie Steyn (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) ASG Grand Masters9:09:11
110Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing9:13:06
111Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel9:15:22
112Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing9:17:21
113Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad9:20:09
114Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets9:24:33
115Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys9:26:49
116Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff9:28:31
117Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini9:39:43
118Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 19:44:59
119Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home9:47:54
120Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo9:57:09
121Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed9:59:53
122Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers10:01:22
123Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders10:01:57
124Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia10:03:03
125Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car10:03:07
126Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings10:04:50
127Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings10:07:43
128Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii10:11:01
129Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet10:14:24
130Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics10:14:30
131Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT10:19:13
132Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks10:26:07
133Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico10:26:23
134Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products10:35:18
135Andries Schaap (RSA) & Bennie Reynders (RSA) Paddle Power10:40:37
136Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters10:41:48
137Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling10:42:59
138Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream10:43:00
139Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa10:48:59
140Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady10:51:39
141Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa10:56:13
142Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai10:59:24
143Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions11:00:46
144Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 111:00:56
145Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 211:05:34
146Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds11:10:38
147Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Trevor Shield (RSA) Woolies CSC & Bpl11:11:10
148Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks11:14:33
149Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo11:14:50
150Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport11:18:21
151Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters11:20:13
152Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies11:25:56
153Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt11:27:57
154Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers11:40:28
155Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz11:41:52
156Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac11:43:52
157Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies11:47:23
158Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles11:52:15
159Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance11:53:23
160Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin11:56:54
161Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk12:04:03
162Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors12:07:43
163Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands12:14:37
164Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish12:21:32
165Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators12:55:41
166Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa13:01:44
167Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty13:10:39
168Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies13:14:15
169Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh13:26:21
170Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops13:29:26
171Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders13:30:02
172Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk13:32:17
173Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes14:06:18
174Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird14:18:48

