Race leaders Sauser and Stander win stage 3
Bigham and Süss further their streak of stage victories
Men's category
Team 36One-Songo-Specialized's Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser won stage 3 of the Cape Epic in a sprint, finishing in a time of 5:31:04. They were closely followed three seconds later by South Africans Kevin Evans and David George of 360Life. Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida Biking) were third at 8:43.
"Every stage is great to win, whether it's the longest stage or not," said Sauser. "But we not only won the stage today, we took another big step in our overall lead. Today was a beautiful stage. On top of the mountain the scenery was really special. I almost wanted to stop, but a victory means more than great scenery."
"We expected some cat-and-mouse games for the finish so I just decided to attack and see what happens. I expected some real sprinting action, but was disappointed."
Stander said, "I was relieved when Christoph went on the attack for the finish, because when it comes to sprinting, he's not really that good at it. So I had only to beat one of the two 360Life riders for the stage win."
"I know there's some people who will wonder why we didn't give the stage win away," said Stander, "but the Cape Epic is not the place to give gifts. We deserved the win today. We love winning stages and we're always at the start line with victory in mind. I was really nervous about this stage at the start this morning because I'm focusing on the Olympic Games and there it's cross country racing that is less than two hours. I haven't been training for long races like this, but I'm more than happy with the way it's going at the moment."
The Bulls 2 team of Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme finished fourth with Kevin van Hoovels and Sebastien Carabin (Versluys-Craft) in fifth place.
Stander and Sauser still lead the men's overall category, now by 18 minutes and 35 seconds. Urs Huber and Konny Looser (Stöckli Pro) are placed second overall with Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing) third overall. Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm (Bulls 1) team are in fourth place overall with Evans and George moving up two positions to seventh place overall.
The African Leader jersey was won by Evans and George, with the MTN Qhubeka team of Adrien Nyontshuti and Jacques Janse van Rensburg moving into second position in this category.
"Of course it's good to be back on the podium," said George. "We were so close to Burry (Stander) and Susi (Christoph Sauser) and still have a long way to go. We'll do our utmost to make headway back onto the podium and will keep giving our best every day. Today's stage was tough, but Kev and I were up to the pace. Hopefully we'll improve as the days go by. We're still motivated to keep on getting closer to where we want to be. We had some bad luck in the first stage, but as you know, this race is such a bastard, anything can happen."
Evans said, "Yes, Dr Evil (his father) lived up to his name. There will be a lot of swearing back markers out there today. We had to push during this stage so that we didn't stay stuck in the same position. I had nothing left at the end and couldn't sprint to the finish with Burry and Susi. You have to fight for everything in this race. Our goal is to ride ourselves back onto the podium at Lourensford Wine Estate. It's going to be hard and I don't know how many days you can put in this kind of effort. Today was a good day for us. We broke away at the 90km mark as it's a bit frustrating when you ride in a big group and constantly need to fight for position."
Previous African classification leader Janse van Rensburg said, "My wheel kept going flat - I sealed it, then it went flat again. At around the 90km mark, we were in a good position in the second group. The uphills took their toll on me and we decided to ride at our own tempo. At the end, I ran out of energy and we caught up with the third group with Max Knox. It was really nice to be in the African leader jersey for two days. Adrian and I work well as a team - he's very strong and it's awesome. Hopefully we recover well and will still get good results."
"It's a hard race with the best riders in the world," said Niyonshuti. "We'll probably finish in the top 10 only next year."
Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile of Exxaro Academy 9 are the leaders in the Exxaro Development jersey category.
"I had a very hard fall today, but am still very happy to be here at the Cape Epic," said Madolo. "The Exxaro Jersey means a lot to us, and it's an honour to wear it. We have a big lead so today we were just trying to ride conservatively. Tomorrow we'll be stronger again."
His teammate Simayile said, "It wasn't a good day for me. I struggled. It was long and hot. Hopefully it will be better tomorrow."
Women's category
Sally Bigham and Esther Süss of Wheels4Life won the ladies category for the fourth day in a row in a time of 6:26:53, ahead of Biogen Britehouse team Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler. They were followed by Karien van Jaarsveld at 8:47 and Jane Nüssli of MTN Qhubeka Ladies at 23:50.
"I'm very happy we could finish in first place. I had a really hard day today," said Süss. "It was a long race, starting off with a big group on what seemed like a road race. After that there were some hard uphills and downhills."
"We had to do a lot today and it was too long a stage for me. So far we've had a lot of open track, so I'm hoping for more singletrack the rest of the race. Today was beautiful though - the views of the mountains were magnificent."
Bigham said, "We can't wish for better result. I enjoyed today's stage, but didn't like the first 60 to 80km. It was too much like a road race and a big peloton of riders together. Once we started to climb, we could start building our lead. There were some really challenging climbs, which I like - especially the long ones. I also didn't like the last 5km. It was a tough stage, but the kind of stage I enjoy. We have a substantial lead and will just carry on doing what we're doing. Hopefully we'll continue to have good luck and enjoy ourselves."
Bigham and Süss lead the Biogen Britehouse team Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler by 34 minutes and 47 seconds. MTN Qhubeka is now in third place overall.
Mixed category
The Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the mixed category for the third day in a row in 6:12:01, followed by Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing (Centurion Vaude) in 6:31:29. Russell de Jager and Andrea Huser (Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab) finished in third place in 6:40:35 with Pieter Venter and Leana de Jager (Attix5) in fourth place in 6:49:25.
The Kleinhans lead Boelts and Landtwing by 29 minutes and 47 seconds in the overall. Venter and de Jager remain in third place overall.
"A woman rode into my bike today and my tyre went skew. I was a bit nervous when it happened and hoped it wasn't serious," said Says Erik Kleinhans. "We were riding in a big bunch and I had to pass the whole field to catch up with Ariane. I'm feeling very strong and am getting stronger every day. Today I felt better than the first three days and it makes a huge difference. This stage was tough and I could help Ariane. We rode with a really nice bunch of people - thanks to Rene Haselbacher, Mannie Heymans and Reynard Tissink."
Ariane Kleinhans said, "It was a long day in the office today and I'm tired. I should get paid overtime. I felt good and paced myself quite nicely - the last bit was tough and I needed to concentrate a lot. Also, I think my blood sugar levels were running on empty."
Master's category
Robert Sim and Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen) again won the masters category, this time in 6:01:16, followed by the World Bicycle Relief's Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers in 6:08.43. The Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey was third in 6:16.15.
"Today was a long stage and it was important to consolidate our lead a little bit. We had a very good ride and worked well together. We extended our lead and road conservatively," said Pfitzenmaier. "Anything can happen in the Absa Cape Epic and it's still a way to go to Lourensford Wine Estate, so we can perhaps take it easier, but still can't say we won."
"This is the first time I'm riding in the masters, and to be quite honest, I find it more relaxing. In the mixed category, there is much more strain on your body and your knees. Your body is always a bit skew and you have to put in more effort on the hills to support your partner. We'll see what happens next year."
Sim said, "Today was quite hard. We stayed with around 20 teams and at one point, one of the top riders - I think it was Konny Looser - fell and I rode straight into him. I then had to catch up again and lost a bit of puff there. I'm feeling much better than the first day. Nico is a great partner - he's very strong and also excellent technically. We have a very good partnership going."
Sim and Pfitzenmaier lead the Enthoven and Impey by 23 minutes and 43 seconds in the overall. Brentjens and Weevers are in third place.
Enthoven commented on the tough stage. "It was a bit deceptive. The first 90km went quickly but the last 50km were really hard. It was good though and we didn't have any major issues. The other guys were just stronger than us today. It will be very hard to challenge for first place and we'll just try to hang onto our second place. As always, I'm loving the Cape Epic."
Stage 3 course
Some may have called stage 2 "a fun day out", but today was payback time. Stage 3 took riders from Robertson to Caledon over 147km with 2900m of climbing. Dr. Evil cited four major climbs on the longest stage in Cape Epic history, with the action starting around the 40-kilometre mark.
The first was a six-kilometre doubletrack, where riders fought for traction over large rolling rocks. Then there was the four-kilometre Mast climb, with a view over Villiersdorp. The next lump in the profile was a smooth and comparatively easy rise to the Toll House, the highest point of the day, with a fast five-kilometre descent dropping 500 metres into the valley.
At the 110-kilometre mark, there was the UFO climb to scale. A sharp rise was followed by a tricky descent, undoing all the hard work. Then starting again, from the bottom, was a steep rocky trail with several false peaks where riders switched to their granny gears. Riders could clock up some mileage on the fast downhill district roads before the last 10 kilometres slowed them down again, traversing farmlands. Riders were then welcomed to their new race village - Caledon.
Stage 4: Caledon - Caledon
Two major climbs jab upwards on the day's route profile. The first is the loose, long and steep Babylonstoren. Then it's the brutal, stony ascent to Charlie's Heaven and riders should be used to false peaks by now.
Riders will be watching the weather report closely, hoping for some cloud cover to take the edge off the scorching heat. But with views as far as Cape Point and Cape Agulhas, it'll be worth going through hell to get to the top.
Danger lies ahead on the rough, steep ascent, with jagged rocks and deep ruts on this washed-out road. The run into the finish includes open farm roads, fast paths along a railway line, some tight singletrack past the tiny village of Middleton and a few hundred metres of trails through Caledon's botanical gardens.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized
|5:31:04
|2
|Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life
|0:00:03
|3
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:08:43
|4
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls
|0:08:44
|5
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft
|0:08:45
|6
|Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:09:07
|7
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro
|0:09:08
|8
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:09:08
|9
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia
|0:12:55
|10
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized
|0:13:26
|11
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm
|0:13:40
|12
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude
|0:14:41
|13
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:14:57
|14
|Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group
|0:15:03
|15
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|0:16:20
|16
|Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers
|0:17:10
|17
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior
|0:20:04
|18
|Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|0:20:27
|19
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect
|0:23:13
|20
|Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com
|0:31:57
|21
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft
|0:37:25
|22
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:38:08
|23
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation
|0:41:44
|24
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web
|0:44:45
|25
|Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga
|0:51:59
|26
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska
|0:55:49
|27
|Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife
|0:56:16
|28
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International
|1:01:25
|29
|Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax
|1:02:47
|30
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info
|1:08:21
|31
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez
|1:08:28
|32
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon
|1:09:10
|33
|Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution
|1:10:23
|34
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection
|1:13:12
|35
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com
|1:13:56
|36
|Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling
|1:16:29
|37
|Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing
|1:17:01
|38
|Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas
|1:17:03
|39
|Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg
|1:17:33
|40
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN
|1:18:02
|41
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|1:18:32
|42
|Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc
|1:19:19
|43
|Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon
|1:19:23
|44
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes
|1:21:15
|45
|Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life
|1:22:08
|46
|Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego
|1:22:26
|47
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|1:22:33
|48
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies
|1:22:48
|49
|Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb
|1:23:25
|50
|Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs
|1:25:11
|51
|Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ
|1:27:54
|52
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm
|1:29:08
|53
|Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men
|1:31:00
|54
|Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets
|1:32:38
|55
|Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt
|1:32:48
|56
|Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies
|1:33:16
|57
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|1:33:16
|58
|Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab
|1:33:17
|59
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men
|1:35:08
|60
|Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One
|1:36:43
|61
|Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za
|1:39:24
|62
|Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie
|1:39:32
|63
|Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South
|1:40:56
|64
|Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|1:42:30
|65
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)
|1:42:43
|66
|Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing
|1:43:06
|67
|Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac
|1:43:42
|68
|Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1
|1:43:53
|69
|Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile
|1:46:08
|70
|Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes
|1:47:14
|71
|John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1
|1:47:41
|72
|Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3
|1:48:29
|73
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services
|1:48:33
|74
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar
|1:48:38
|75
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity
|1:48:58
|76
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech
|1:52:29
|77
|William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb
|1:52:48
|78
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell
|1:53:13
|79
|Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2
|1:53:16
|80
|Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9
|1:54:18
|81
|Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska
|1:55:48
|82
|David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux
|1:56:07
|83
|Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell
|1:57:15
|84
|Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing
|1:57:45
|85
|Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann
|2:00:36
|86
|Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine
|2:01:31
|87
|Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst
|2:02:01
|88
|Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.
|2:02:14
|89
|Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling
|2:02:43
|90
|Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs
|2:02:52
|91
|Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2
|2:04:35
|92
|Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans
|2:04:41
|93
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical
|2:06:32
|94
|Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing
|2:06:54
|95
|Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs
|2:08:15
|96
|Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk
|2:09:13
|97
|Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns
|2:09:29
|98
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade
|2:09:32
|99
|Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo
|2:10:43
|100
|Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel
|2:10:54
|101
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia
|2:11:10
|102
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition
|2:11:16
|103
|Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil
|2:11:58
|104
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|2:12:03
|105
|Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk
|2:12:06
|106
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack
|2:14:32
|107
|Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4
|2:17:11
|108
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale
|2:19:25
|109
|Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg
|2:19:26
|110
|Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos
|2:19:57
|111
|Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile
|2:20:59
|112
|Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires
|2:22:11
|113
|Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec
|2:22:26
|114
|André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife
|2:22:28
|115
|Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son
|2:22:34
|116
|Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham
|2:23:37
|117
|Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5
|2:24:32
|118
|Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon
|2:26:09
|119
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana
|2:26:09
|120
|Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination
|2:27:08
|121
|Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team
|2:27:31
|122
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia
|2:29:14
|123
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|2:31:54
|124
|Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist
|2:32:10
|125
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine
|2:32:59
|126
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers
|2:33:45
|127
|Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies
|2:34:54
|128
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1
|2:36:48
|129
|Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank
|2:39:34
|130
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius
|2:40:14
|131
|Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus
|2:43:58
|132
|Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog
|2:44:10
|133
|Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons
|2:44:56
|134
|Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast
|2:46:03
|135
|Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five
|2:47:15
|136
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa
|2:49:43
|137
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money
|2:52:29
|138
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2
|2:53:59
|139
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe
|2:55:21
|140
|Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6
|2:55:25
|141
|Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot
|2:55:56
|142
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper
|2:57:14
|143
|David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys
|2:58:23
|144
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming
|2:58:49
|145
|Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs
|3:01:06
|146
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared
|3:01:20
|147
|David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee
|3:01:41
|148
|Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8
|3:02:04
|149
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge
|3:03:23
|150
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch
|3:03:53
|151
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|3:03:53
|152
|Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves
|3:04:04
|153
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School
|3:04:32
|154
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers
|3:04:33
|155
|Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura
|3:05:00
|156
|Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker
|3:06:17
|157
|Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com
|3:07:30
|158
|Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis
|3:09:19
|159
|Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo
|3:09:19
|160
|Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers
|3:10:11
|161
|Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome
|3:10:40
|162
|Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management
|3:11:01
|163
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2
|3:11:24
|164
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock
|3:12:21
|165
|Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax
|3:14:04
|166
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing
|3:15:57
|167
|Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com
|3:18:10
|168
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls
|3:18:49
|169
|Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix
|3:19:12
|170
|Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff
|3:19:49
|171
|Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina
|3:20:49
|172
|Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland
|3:23:32
|173
|Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates
|3:24:12
|174
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|3:24:21
|175
|Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega
|3:24:46
|176
|Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts
|3:30:22
|177
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1
|3:33:22
|178
|Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood
|3:35:12
|179
|Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys
|3:36:14
|180
|Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers
|3:38:51
|181
|Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts
|3:39:20
|182
|Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros
|3:39:51
|183
|Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil
|3:39:53
|184
|Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love
|3:40:15
|185
|Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher
|3:42:38
|186
|Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling
|3:45:22
|187
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles
|3:47:20
|188
|Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-
|3:48:28
|189
|Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit
|3:48:29
|190
|Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa
|3:48:30
|191
|Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines
|3:48:54
|192
|Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge
|3:50:10
|193
|David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing
|3:51:33
|194
|Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear
|3:51:58
|195
|De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford
|3:52:32
|196
|Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium
|3:53:30
|197
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex
|3:54:23
|198
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils
|3:55:13
|199
|Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage
|3:55:14
|200
|Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite
|3:55:16
|201
|Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam
|3:55:29
|202
|Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs
|3:56:01
|203
|Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free
|3:57:07
|204
|André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters
|3:57:56
|205
|Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough
|3:58:01
|206
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld
|3:58:18
|207
|Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek
|3:58:32
|208
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|3:59:28
|209
|Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas
|3:59:32
|210
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs
|3:59:47
|211
|James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes
|4:00:10
|212
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts
|4:00:10
|213
|Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs
|4:02:31
|214
|Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery
|4:02:56
|215
|Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated
|4:03:04
|216
|Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker
|4:03:26
|217
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|4:03:42
|218
|Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com
|4:04:12
|219
|Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors
|4:04:29
|220
|Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing
|4:05:02
|221
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|4:05:58
|222
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies
|4:07:19
|223
|Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3
|4:08:10
|224
|Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress
|4:08:39
|225
|Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3
|4:10:08
|226
|Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons
|4:10:49
|227
|Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies
|4:11:17
|228
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs
|4:13:05
|229
|Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino
|4:15:59
|230
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident
|4:16:58
|231
|Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies
|4:17:35
|232
|Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider
|4:18:18
|233
|Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One
|4:19:14
|234
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films
|4:19:35
|235
|Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2
|4:20:03
|236
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services
|4:21:32
|237
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu
|4:21:46
|238
|Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel
|4:22:23
|239
|Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe
|4:23:08
|240
|Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks
|4:27:56
|241
|Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing
|4:28:02
|242
|Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats
|4:31:42
|243
|Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers
|4:32:09
|244
|Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican
|4:32:31
|245
|Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen
|4:33:30
|246
|Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv
|4:33:40
|247
|Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees
|4:34:54
|248
|Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle
|4:35:46
|249
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|4:37:33
|250
|Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help
|4:39:19
|251
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O
|4:39:19
|252
|Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit
|4:39:19
|253
|Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers
|4:39:22
|254
|Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford
|4:39:32
|255
|Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles
|4:40:18
|256
|Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy
|4:41:56
|257
|Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home
|4:42:39
|258
|Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme
|4:44:28
|259
|Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic
|4:44:36
|260
|Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus
|4:45:35
|261
|Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer
|4:48:30
|262
|Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup
|4:50:14
|263
|Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene
|4:52:20
|264
|Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers
|4:52:38
|265
|Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads
|4:54:09
|266
|Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It
|4:54:25
|267
|Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets
|4:55:38
|268
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk
|4:55:45
|269
|Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo
|4:57:12
|270
|Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity
|4:57:15
|271
|Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts
|4:57:19
|272
|Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out
|5:00:20
|273
|Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's
|5:01:37
|274
|Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa
|5:03:09
|275
|Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan
|5:03:30
|276
|Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors
|5:06:56
|277
|Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats
|5:10:18
|278
|Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp
|5:13:21
|279
|Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd
|5:13:34
|280
|Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance
|5:15:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life
|6:26:53
|2
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse
|0:08:47
|3
|Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies
|0:23:50
|4
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF
|0:36:58
|5
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins
|0:44:40
|6
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de
|0:45:38
|7
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:50:59
|8
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online
|1:31:35
|9
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen
|1:38:32
|10
|Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks
|1:51:39
|11
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths
|1:52:39
|12
|Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes
|2:26:39
|13
|Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies
|2:41:11
|14
|Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies
|2:44:02
|15
|Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak
|3:13:46
|16
|Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca
|3:22:59
|17
|Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels
|4:01:36
|18
|Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta
|4:17:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E
|6:12:01
|2
|Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude
|0:19:27
|3
|Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab
|0:28:34
|4
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5
|0:37:24
|5
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1
|0:39:47
|6
|Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge
|0:50:06
|7
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport
|1:06:32
|8
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend
|1:11:27
|9
|Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed
|1:44:04
|10
|Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com
|1:50:46
|11
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|1:58:48
|12
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|1:59:37
|13
|Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ
|2:04:00
|14
|Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas
|2:14:07
|15
|Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin
|2:39:45
|16
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS
|2:44:27
|17
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|2:45:06
|18
|Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank
|2:47:30
|19
|Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's
|2:48:54
|20
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|2:52:48
|21
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny
|2:54:01
|22
|Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max
|2:54:02
|23
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs
|3:01:54
|24
|Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis
|3:06:55
|25
|Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips
|3:11:17
|26
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|3:11:20
|27
|Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's
|3:13:32
|28
|Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers
|3:14:21
|29
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning
|3:24:56
|30
|Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep
|3:25:13
|31
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust
|3:26:34
|32
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks
|3:28:28
|33
|Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers
|3:29:09
|34
|Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|3:38:03
|35
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro
|3:38:52
|36
|Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha
|3:43:12
|37
|Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back
|3:44:30
|38
|Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears
|3:44:56
|39
|David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo
|3:54:15
|40
|Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts
|3:55:04
|41
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock
|4:00:53
|42
|Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain
|4:01:20
|43
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr
|4:11:53
|44
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1
|4:12:43
|45
|Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations
|4:17:51
|46
|Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover
|4:22:05
|47
|Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats
|4:25:15
|48
|Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly
|4:26:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen
|6:01:16
|2
|Jan Weevers (Ned) & Bart Brentjens (Ned) World Bicycle Relief
|0:07:27
|3
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft
|0:14:59
|4
|Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1
|0:32:11
|5
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk
|0:38:13
|6
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|0:40:07
|7
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life
|0:44:32
|8
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2
|0:45:17
|9
|Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba
|0:53:17
|10
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt
|0:54:10
|11
|Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1
|0:58:28
|12
|Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork
|1:00:49
|13
|Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|1:01:05
|14
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles
|1:02:45
|15
|Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip
|1:10:03
|16
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport
|1:12:09
|17
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|1:14:03
|18
|Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit
|1:15:23
|19
|Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project
|1:21:41
|20
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General
|1:23:19
|21
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|1:29:19
|22
|Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn
|1:29:40
|23
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|1:30:14
|24
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space
|1:31:53
|25
|Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys
|1:34:51
|26
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely
|1:42:19
|27
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1
|1:43:00
|28
|Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma
|1:43:48
|29
|mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone
|1:45:35
|30
|Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread
|1:46:49
|31
|Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica
|1:47:50
|32
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves
|1:51:11
|33
|Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam
|1:52:31
|34
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim
|1:53:08
|35
|Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus
|1:54:28
|36
|Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles
|1:55:31
|37
|Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2
|1:56:45
|38
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|2:00:44
|39
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3
|2:01:12
|40
|Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move
|2:02:17
|41
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil
|2:02:26
|42
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|2:03:34
|43
|John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob
|2:06:21
|44
|Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five
|2:07:37
|45
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop
|2:08:32
|46
|Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On
|2:09:02
|47
|Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans
|2:10:15
|48
|Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|2:10:33
|49
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds
|2:10:53
|50
|Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs
|2:11:57
|51
|Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival
|2:12:50
|52
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge
|2:13:15
|53
|Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio
|2:14:11
|54
|Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security
|2:14:42
|55
|Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici
|2:15:13
|56
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|2:17:49
|57
|Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero
|2:17:57
|58
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race
|2:19:31
|59
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami
|2:23:03
|60
|Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+
|2:23:21
|61
|Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects
|2:23:32
|62
|Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders
|2:24:16
|63
|Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars
|2:24:38
|64
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine
|2:25:34
|65
|Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT
|2:25:40
|66
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|2:25:52
|67
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil
|2:29:12
|68
|Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo
|2:29:51
|69
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe
|2:32:04
|70
|John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani
|2:32:17
|71
|David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke
|2:33:40
|72
|Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe
|2:35:48
|73
|Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale
|2:37:01
|74
|Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony
|2:37:10
|75
|Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2
|2:38:00
|76
|Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings
|2:38:33
|77
|Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice
|2:41:21
|78
|Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|2:44:57
|79
|Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch
|2:46:08
|80
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters
|2:46:45
|81
|Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters
|2:49:36
|82
|Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids
|2:50:14
|83
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn
|2:50:29
|84
|Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley
|2:54:21
|85
|Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men
|2:54:21
|86
|Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc
|2:54:22
|87
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01
|2:54:24
|88
|Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys
|2:55:18
|89
|Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin
|2:56:37
|90
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT
|2:58:01
|91
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia
|2:58:33
|92
|Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep
|3:00:10
|93
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole
|3:05:21
|94
|Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry
|3:06:05
|95
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets
|3:08:08
|96
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai
|3:08:26
|97
|Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure
|3:08:34
|98
|Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog
|3:08:38
|99
|Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L
|3:09:13
|100
|Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato
|3:12:38
|101
|Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers
|3:14:17
|102
|Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders
|3:20:41
|103
|Gerrie Steyn (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) ASG Grand Masters
|3:21:12
|104
|Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling
|3:21:18
|105
|Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing
|3:22:14
|106
|Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media
|3:22:51
|107
|Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec
|3:23:33
|108
|Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT
|3:25:00
|109
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|3:25:09
|110
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1
|3:27:52
|111
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad
|3:28:22
|112
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini
|3:29:08
|113
|Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii
|3:29:13
|114
|Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto
|3:29:29
|115
|Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers
|3:29:29
|116
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car
|3:30:04
|117
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse
|3:31:46
|118
|Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel
|3:32:03
|119
|David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5
|3:32:09
|120
|Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings
|3:32:10
|121
|Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff
|3:33:42
|122
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics
|3:40:59
|123
|Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed
|3:41:44
|124
|Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet
|3:42:11
|125
|Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home
|3:48:03
|126
|Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa
|3:48:21
|127
|Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks
|3:49:35
|128
|Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|3:51:38
|129
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys
|3:51:50
|130
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings
|3:52:55
|131
|Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia
|3:53:51
|132
|Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers
|3:54:20
|133
|Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing
|3:57:30
|134
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1
|3:57:34
|135
|Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa
|3:57:41
|136
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|3:58:38
|137
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters
|3:58:58
|138
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo
|3:59:06
|139
|Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady
|4:00:34
|140
|Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt
|4:00:37
|141
|Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers
|4:01:25
|142
|Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds
|4:03:31
|143
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions
|4:07:42
|144
|Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies
|4:08:05
|145
|Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance
|4:10:02
|146
|Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies
|4:10:58
|147
|Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters
|4:13:16
|148
|Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2
|4:13:40
|149
|Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo
|4:13:41
|150
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks
|4:14:44
|151
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac
|4:15:16
|152
|Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz
|4:15:17
|153
|Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling
|4:15:21
|154
|Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish
|4:17:26
|155
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Trevor Shield (RSA) Woolies CSC & Bpl
|4:19:11
|156
|Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico
|4:20:45
|157
|Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin
|4:20:47
|158
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors
|4:22:55
|159
|Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport
|4:24:36
|160
|Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa
|4:26:07
|161
|Andries Schaap (RSA) & Bennie Reynders (RSA) Paddle Power
|4:26:22
|162
|Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products
|4:27:03
|163
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles
|4:27:24
|164
|Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders
|4:33:13
|165
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies
|4:36:22
|166
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators
|4:36:44
|167
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty
|4:39:48
|168
|Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk
|4:40:41
|169
|Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh
|4:42:47
|170
|Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes
|4:43:08
|171
|Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops
|4:49:06
|172
|Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands
|4:49:56
|173
|Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk
|4:53:17
|174
|Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird
|4:57:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized
|15:37:34
|2
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro
|0:18:35
|3
|Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:18:58
|4
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:21:54
|5
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls
|0:22:47
|6
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:22:47
|7
|Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life
|0:24:18
|8
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft
|0:28:57
|9
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:36:06
|10
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized
|0:38:15
|11
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude
|0:44:54
|12
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia
|0:47:00
|13
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm
|0:53:34
|14
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior
|0:55:08
|15
|Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group
|1:01:02
|16
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|1:11:39
|17
|Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com
|1:16:16
|18
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect
|1:25:40
|19
|Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers
|1:28:16
|20
|Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|1:35:44
|21
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft
|1:55:01
|22
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|2:11:08
|23
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation
|2:13:20
|24
|Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife
|2:32:29
|25
|Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga
|2:34:41
|26
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web
|2:38:26
|27
|Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax
|2:50:08
|28
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska
|2:56:13
|29
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info
|2:59:02
|30
|Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego
|3:01:33
|31
|Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ
|3:13:21
|32
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com
|3:13:28
|33
|Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg
|3:25:02
|34
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez
|3:25:27
|35
|Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc
|3:34:17
|36
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes
|3:35:51
|37
|Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life
|3:36:01
|38
|Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling
|3:43:07
|39
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men
|3:52:22
|40
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies
|3:55:58
|41
|Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing
|3:56:17
|42
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon
|3:57:29
|43
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International
|3:57:33
|44
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm
|4:00:29
|45
|Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs
|4:00:54
|46
|Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas
|4:02:22
|47
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN
|4:06:34
|48
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|4:07:37
|49
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection
|4:10:47
|50
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|4:16:45
|51
|Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt
|4:18:45
|52
|Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One
|4:20:56
|53
|Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab
|4:21:39
|54
|Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon
|4:27:42
|55
|Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie
|4:28:59
|56
|Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets
|4:30:37
|57
|Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|4:31:22
|58
|Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za
|4:31:31
|59
|Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South
|4:31:31
|60
|Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes
|4:36:14
|61
|Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution
|4:36:18
|62
|Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing
|4:38:19
|63
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services
|4:39:43
|64
|Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing
|4:42:28
|65
|David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux
|4:43:49
|66
|John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1
|4:44:56
|67
|Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile
|4:50:19
|68
|Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb
|4:50:55
|69
|William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb
|4:53:30
|70
|Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men
|5:00:25
|71
|Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac
|5:00:51
|72
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell
|5:06:11
|73
|Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs
|5:06:27
|74
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|5:08:22
|75
|Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann
|5:09:01
|76
|Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos
|5:12:13
|77
|Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk
|5:16:06
|78
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity
|5:18:25
|79
|Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9
|5:23:19
|80
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|5:23:37
|81
|Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1
|5:24:04
|82
|Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing
|5:26:00
|83
|Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling
|5:28:12
|84
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech
|5:28:49
|85
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar
|5:31:55
|86
|Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies
|5:36:21
|87
|Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell
|5:37:03
|88
|Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo
|5:38:08
|89
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)
|5:38:23
|90
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical
|5:39:09
|91
|Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile
|5:39:26
|92
|Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska
|5:44:04
|93
|André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife
|5:48:26
|94
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade
|5:48:36
|95
|Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns
|5:49:30
|96
|Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst
|5:54:04
|97
|Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine
|5:55:47
|98
|Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans
|5:58:36
|99
|Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs
|5:59:11
|100
|Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3
|5:59:22
|101
|Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2
|6:01:02
|102
|Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son
|6:04:32
|103
|Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil
|6:10:28
|104
|Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel
|6:12:38
|105
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition
|6:14:36
|106
|Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham
|6:16:20
|107
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale
|6:17:14
|108
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money
|6:17:46
|109
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia
|6:21:33
|110
|Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.
|6:23:00
|111
|Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg
|6:24:00
|112
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack
|6:32:26
|113
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia
|6:34:40
|114
|Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon
|6:34:50
|115
|Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec
|6:41:38
|116
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius
|6:42:48
|117
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana
|6:44:54
|118
|Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog
|6:47:21
|119
|Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist
|6:48:09
|120
|Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team
|6:59:24
|121
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine
|7:00:31
|122
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa
|7:02:33
|123
|Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5
|7:03:43
|124
|Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus
|7:09:48
|125
|Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2
|7:11:08
|126
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers
|7:17:59
|127
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1
|7:20:42
|128
|Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2
|7:21:02
|129
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge
|7:24:22
|130
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|7:27:15
|131
|Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies
|7:29:22
|132
|Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons
|7:33:12
|133
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing
|7:36:01
|134
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock
|7:38:55
|135
|Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6
|7:39:19
|136
|Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8
|7:43:44
|137
|Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4
|7:44:37
|138
|Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five
|7:50:24
|139
|Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs
|7:54:03
|140
|David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys
|7:55:50
|141
|Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management
|7:58:44
|142
|Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires
|8:01:29
|143
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper
|8:01:42
|144
|Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination
|8:02:52
|145
|Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk
|8:05:19
|146
|Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot
|8:07:46
|147
|David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee
|8:08:02
|148
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming
|8:17:50
|149
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School
|8:18:06
|150
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2
|8:19:55
|151
|Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank
|8:22:49
|152
|Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates
|8:27:25
|153
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe
|8:27:51
|154
|Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves
|8:30:11
|155
|Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo
|8:31:02
|156
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared
|8:31:09
|157
|Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome
|8:32:57
|158
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch
|8:37:05
|159
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|8:39:15
|160
|Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura
|8:42:24
|161
|Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com
|8:43:35
|162
|Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers
|8:44:16
|163
|Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys
|8:44:57
|164
|Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast
|8:45:39
|165
|Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis
|8:49:25
|166
|David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing
|8:49:52
|167
|Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega
|8:49:58
|168
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2
|8:50:12
|169
|Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff
|8:54:22
|170
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers
|8:56:03
|171
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|9:01:35
|172
|Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina
|9:03:25
|173
|Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax
|9:04:40
|174
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls
|9:17:13
|175
|Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com
|9:17:45
|176
|Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts
|9:21:01
|177
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles
|9:22:54
|178
|Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix
|9:25:19
|179
|Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker
|9:31:27
|180
|Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros
|9:33:06
|181
|Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough
|9:36:18
|182
|Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil
|9:37:20
|183
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|9:38:06
|184
|Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers
|9:43:13
|185
|Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa
|9:45:10
|186
|Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood
|9:47:12
|187
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld
|9:47:42
|188
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1
|9:51:25
|189
|Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland
|9:59:13
|190
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils
|10:00:58
|191
|Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free
|10:03:17
|192
|Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated
|10:04:43
|193
|Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com
|10:07:32
|194
|Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts
|10:08:49
|195
|James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes
|10:18:40
|196
|Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love
|10:21:41
|197
|De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford
|10:23:32
|198
|Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs
|10:24:40
|199
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts
|10:25:31
|200
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex
|10:32:02
|201
|Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker
|10:33:03
|202
|Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium
|10:36:14
|203
|Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek
|10:36:27
|204
|Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling
|10:41:04
|205
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|10:42:37
|206
|Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit
|10:46:02
|207
|Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It
|10:50:50
|208
|Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3
|10:51:38
|209
|Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing
|10:51:52
|210
|Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-
|10:53:54
|211
|Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge
|10:54:54
|212
|Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher
|10:56:15
|213
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services
|10:57:02
|214
|Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear
|10:59:21
|215
|André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters
|11:00:10
|216
|Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage
|11:01:44
|217
|Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies
|11:02:10
|218
|Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing
|11:04:59
|219
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films
|11:06:13
|220
|Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas
|11:06:51
|221
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs
|11:08:20
|222
|Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery
|11:10:21
|223
|Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen
|11:12:20
|224
|Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors
|11:13:46
|225
|Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam
|11:15:45
|226
|Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help
|11:15:58
|227
|Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite
|11:16:01
|228
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident
|11:20:44
|229
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O
|11:21:19
|230
|Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel
|11:22:29
|231
|Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3
|11:22:50
|232
|Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines
|11:29:56
|233
|Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv
|11:31:18
|234
|Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford
|11:33:43
|235
|Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino
|11:34:56
|236
|Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican
|11:38:09
|237
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu
|11:41:20
|238
|Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress
|11:41:29
|239
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies
|11:41:45
|240
|Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider
|11:46:00
|241
|Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit
|11:46:41
|242
|Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies
|11:50:54
|243
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|11:56:10
|244
|Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons
|11:57:43
|245
|Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers
|12:00:52
|246
|Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees
|12:03:10
|247
|Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle
|12:05:27
|248
|Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe
|12:09:15
|249
|Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One
|12:11:42
|250
|Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd
|12:13:16
|251
|Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home
|12:13:44
|252
|Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus
|12:17:19
|253
|Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats
|12:18:03
|254
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk
|12:19:34
|255
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs
|12:20:20
|256
|Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy
|12:23:57
|257
|Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic
|12:31:17
|258
|Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme
|12:31:33
|259
|Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer
|12:35:22
|260
|Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene
|12:45:46
|261
|Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs
|12:48:36
|262
|Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers
|12:58:42
|263
|Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup
|12:59:15
|264
|Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts
|13:15:17
|265
|Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles
|13:17:19
|266
|Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks
|13:18:13
|267
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|13:26:26
|268
|Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors
|13:26:32
|269
|Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out
|13:26:36
|270
|Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets
|13:32:01
|271
|Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan
|14:05:42
|272
|Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers
|14:06:03
|273
|Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's
|14:16:39
|274
|Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity
|14:35:17
|275
|Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo
|14:36:22
|276
|Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp
|14:44:24
|277
|Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa
|14:48:01
|278
|Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads
|15:12:09
|279
|Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance
|15:31:35
|280
|Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats
|15:38:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life
|18:10:52
|2
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse
|0:34:47
|3
|Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies
|1:08:23
|4
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de
|1:31:52
|5
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins
|2:08:02
|6
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing
|2:37:59
|7
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF
|2:41:53
|8
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online
|3:46:21
|9
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen
|4:22:10
|10
|Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks
|4:33:37
|11
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths
|5:29:43
|12
|Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes
|5:41:29
|13
|Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies
|7:00:30
|14
|Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies
|7:09:37
|15
|Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak
|8:23:41
|16
|Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca
|9:05:09
|17
|Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels
|10:05:49
|18
|Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta
|13:43:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E
|17:50:06
|2
|Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude
|0:29:47
|3
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5
|1:29:55
|4
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1
|1:47:19
|5
|Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge
|1:50:27
|6
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend
|2:35:37
|7
|Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab
|2:35:57
|8
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport
|2:42:31
|9
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|4:30:38
|10
|Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com
|4:37:40
|11
|Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ
|5:04:02
|12
|Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed
|5:04:47
|13
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|5:11:48
|14
|Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas
|5:50:58
|15
|Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin
|6:27:27
|16
|Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's
|6:39:50
|17
|Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max
|6:59:25
|18
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny
|7:04:06
|19
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|7:08:49
|20
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS
|7:17:12
|21
|Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank
|7:25:09
|22
|Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers
|7:43:25
|23
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs
|7:48:52
|24
|Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's
|7:51:54
|25
|Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis
|8:07:30
|26
|Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips
|8:20:38
|27
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|8:25:54
|28
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning
|8:37:03
|29
|Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears
|8:41:05
|30
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust
|8:48:08
|31
|Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha
|8:49:28
|32
|Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain
|8:49:48
|33
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks
|8:50:46
|34
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|9:00:45
|35
|Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back
|9:07:16
|36
|Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers
|9:07:23
|37
|Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|9:47:49
|38
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro
|9:54:20
|39
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr
|9:58:00
|40
|David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo
|10:07:06
|41
|Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep
|10:09:25
|42
|Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts
|10:25:45
|43
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock
|10:51:20
|44
|Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover
|10:58:13
|45
|Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats
|11:45:05
|46
|Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly
|12:07:04
|47
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1
|12:12:30
|48
|Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations
|12:15:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen
|16:58:02
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft
|0:23:44
|3
|Jan Weevers (Ned) & Bart Brentjens (Ned) World Bicycle Relief
|0:45:07
|4
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|1:44:01
|5
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk
|1:50:53
|6
|Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba
|2:16:51
|7
|Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1
|2:18:36
|8
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt
|2:25:06
|9
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2
|2:28:12
|10
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life
|2:48:05
|11
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|3:14:30
|12
|Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|3:16:08
|13
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles
|3:16:48
|14
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport
|3:23:12
|15
|Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1
|3:25:38
|16
|Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip
|3:30:04
|17
|Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork
|3:32:36
|18
|Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit
|3:40:37
|19
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General
|3:49:02
|20
|Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project
|3:51:20
|21
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|3:59:51
|22
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|4:00:01
|23
|Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys
|4:11:02
|24
|mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone
|4:14:01
|25
|Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn
|4:16:52
|26
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space
|4:19:58
|27
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely
|4:35:03
|28
|Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma
|4:36:14
|29
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves
|4:43:20
|30
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1
|4:48:26
|31
|Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread
|4:57:07
|32
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|5:07:41
|33
|Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles
|5:12:51
|34
|Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio
|5:13:40
|35
|Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica
|5:14:11
|36
|Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus
|5:15:13
|37
|Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five
|5:16:22
|38
|John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob
|5:18:07
|39
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim
|5:23:11
|40
|Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2
|5:23:42
|41
|Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs
|5:27:32
|42
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3
|5:27:55
|43
|Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On
|5:29:28
|44
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop
|5:30:56
|45
|Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move
|5:34:22
|46
|Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam
|5:40:10
|47
|Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici
|5:40:42
|48
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|5:47:09
|49
|Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+
|5:56:03
|50
|Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans
|5:59:30
|51
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds
|6:00:45
|52
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami
|6:00:58
|53
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|6:03:49
|54
|Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security
|6:04:47
|55
|Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars
|6:04:52
|56
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil
|6:07:41
|57
|Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|6:08:09
|58
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine
|6:08:17
|59
|Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero
|6:10:31
|60
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge
|6:13:01
|61
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters
|6:22:17
|62
|Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects
|6:25:11
|63
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil
|6:34:40
|64
|Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival
|6:35:21
|65
|Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice
|6:41:35
|66
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race
|6:42:39
|67
|Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders
|6:42:46
|68
|John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani
|6:48:46
|69
|Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe
|6:55:29
|70
|David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke
|7:00:21
|71
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|7:01:00
|72
|Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo
|7:02:30
|73
|Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale
|7:03:24
|74
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01
|7:07:37
|75
|Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep
|7:10:09
|76
|Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch
|7:14:34
|77
|Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony
|7:16:23
|78
|Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|7:21:51
|79
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe
|7:30:02
|80
|Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters
|7:33:09
|81
|Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc
|7:34:50
|82
|Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin
|7:35:05
|83
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn
|7:36:58
|84
|Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2
|7:37:05
|85
|Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings
|7:41:10
|86
|Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT
|7:47:55
|87
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai
|7:50:57
|88
|Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids
|7:58:11
|89
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole
|8:02:25
|90
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia
|8:04:44
|91
|Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry
|8:22:28
|92
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse
|8:22:35
|93
|Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley
|8:25:08
|94
|Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys
|8:28:30
|95
|Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling
|8:31:28
|96
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT
|8:34:03
|97
|Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men
|8:40:23
|98
|Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers
|8:42:43
|99
|Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure
|8:43:35
|100
|Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers
|8:51:45
|101
|Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto
|8:53:56
|102
|Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog
|8:55:50
|103
|Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media
|8:56:59
|104
|Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato
|8:57:13
|105
|Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L
|8:57:42
|106
|David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5
|9:05:54
|107
|Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec
|9:07:36
|108
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|9:08:33
|109
|Gerrie Steyn (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) ASG Grand Masters
|9:09:11
|110
|Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing
|9:13:06
|111
|Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel
|9:15:22
|112
|Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing
|9:17:21
|113
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad
|9:20:09
|114
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets
|9:24:33
|115
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys
|9:26:49
|116
|Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff
|9:28:31
|117
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini
|9:39:43
|118
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1
|9:44:59
|119
|Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home
|9:47:54
|120
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo
|9:57:09
|121
|Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed
|9:59:53
|122
|Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers
|10:01:22
|123
|Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders
|10:01:57
|124
|Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia
|10:03:03
|125
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car
|10:03:07
|126
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings
|10:04:50
|127
|Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings
|10:07:43
|128
|Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii
|10:11:01
|129
|Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet
|10:14:24
|130
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics
|10:14:30
|131
|Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT
|10:19:13
|132
|Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks
|10:26:07
|133
|Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico
|10:26:23
|134
|Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products
|10:35:18
|135
|Andries Schaap (RSA) & Bennie Reynders (RSA) Paddle Power
|10:40:37
|136
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters
|10:41:48
|137
|Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling
|10:42:59
|138
|Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|10:43:00
|139
|Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa
|10:48:59
|140
|Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady
|10:51:39
|141
|Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa
|10:56:13
|142
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|10:59:24
|143
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions
|11:00:46
|144
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1
|11:00:56
|145
|Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2
|11:05:34
|146
|Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds
|11:10:38
|147
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Trevor Shield (RSA) Woolies CSC & Bpl
|11:11:10
|148
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks
|11:14:33
|149
|Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo
|11:14:50
|150
|Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport
|11:18:21
|151
|Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters
|11:20:13
|152
|Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies
|11:25:56
|153
|Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt
|11:27:57
|154
|Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers
|11:40:28
|155
|Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz
|11:41:52
|156
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac
|11:43:52
|157
|Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies
|11:47:23
|158
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles
|11:52:15
|159
|Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance
|11:53:23
|160
|Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin
|11:56:54
|161
|Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk
|12:04:03
|162
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors
|12:07:43
|163
|Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands
|12:14:37
|164
|Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish
|12:21:32
|165
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators
|12:55:41
|166
|Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa
|13:01:44
|167
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty
|13:10:39
|168
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies
|13:14:15
|169
|Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh
|13:26:21
|170
|Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops
|13:29:26
|171
|Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders
|13:30:02
|172
|Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk
|13:32:17
|173
|Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes
|14:06:18
|174
|Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird
|14:18:48
