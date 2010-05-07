Today was the longest stage of Trans Portugal 2010, and even then the top-ranked athletes rode it almost in leisure like fashion (if this can ever be said for at trail with 172km and 3000m of accumulated climbs). Indeed today the fastest riders all rode together in one big group and went down the Alentejo plains in a relaxed rhythm, much lower than their usual one. From the top-ranked ones, only Greg Anderson and Ricardo Melo chose to ride isolated and harder.

The riders started very early from Castelo de Vide, ready to face a very long day in the plains and hardships of the middle and upper Alentejo. Right at the start the steep medieval causeway getting out of the village offered them a good warm up while getting to the top. A fast and long decent got the riders to the second steep ascent of the day to Carreiras and the hills of São Mamede. Like in past years the race photographers love this zone, because of the splendid shots they always get in the forested hillsides.

The group went toward Monforte and the plains of Sousel, just before getting through CP6C in Santa Vitoria do Ameixial. Then came the biggest challenge of the day, with the very tough climb to Évoramonte. The four kilometres to the top get steeper and steeper the closer you get to the summit and conquering the 500m hill and getting to the village is a very rewarding struggle.

The ride down Évoramonte to Évora was a fast one and on this stretch the positions of the strongest athletes changed. Milan Spolc managed to escape from the main group and reached the village isolated. However Greg Anderson rode the all day ahead of this group, came to Évoramonte 20 minutes before the chasing party and was able to manage this advantage to eventually win the stage. Ricardo Melo came second after making a huge effort to catch the winner and to keep in front of the group behind him. Milan Spolc was third. In a perfect display of sportsmanship the athletes who rode in a group all day passed the finish line together.

The next stage will be from Évora to Albernoa, passing some more “hot-spots” in deep Alentejo. Expect are fields of sunflowers as far as the eye can see and skies of solid blue contrasting with the white and orange of Alentejo’s villages. The stage highlights are the views of the Alvito dam from Viana do Alentejo and the passages thought the characteristic villages with colourful fields all around. Given it will only have 107km with 1269m of climbs, the day will be relatively easy when compared to all the previous ones. It is the perfect stage for the riders to recharge theirs strengths and prepare for the hard journey from Albernoa to Monchique that will take Trans Portugal on next Saturday to the Algarve.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Anderson (RSA) 7:44:50 2 Ricardo Melo (Por) 0:14:06 3 Milan Spolc (Cze) 0:18:52 4 Lionel Marchesin (Fra) 0:27:54 5 Marco Almeida (Por) 0:27:55 6 Thomas Vandendaele (Bel) 7 António Brissos (Por) 8 Luis Leão Pinto (Por) 9 David Warren (GBr) 10 Carlos Vieira (Por) 11 Tiago Silva (Por) 12 Telmo Nunes (Por) 0:48:15 13 Lindsey Haak (Bel) 0:49:26 14 Stijn Fonck (Bel) 0:49:29 15 Francisco Carneiro (Por) 0:57:58 16 Gonçalo Correia (Por) 1:02:27 17 Raes Dave (Bel) 1:15:18 18 Nicholas Stephenson (RSA) 1:15:19 19 Jason Luque (USA) 1:17:24 20 Alfredo Azevedo (Por) 1:18:37 21 Rui Cardoso (Por) 1:20:17 22 António Pereira (Por) 23 Joshua James (Can) 24 Sven Michiels (Bel) 1:22:32 25 Helder Carvalho (Por) 1:25:57 26 José Pedro Abreu (Por) 1:28:23 27 Wayne MacFarlane (RSA) 1:55:17 28 Jorge Damas (Por) 29 John Ramsden (Can) 30 Trevor Linden (Can) 31 Graham Tutti (Can) 32 Peter Verkest (Bel) 2:13:23 33 Shane Peters (RSA) 2:16:00 34 Paolo Beltramo (RSA) 2:16:15 35 Anthony Cole (RSA) 36 Graham Denny (RSA) 37 Thys Neser (RSA) 38 Brett Sachs (RSA) 39 Sérgio Martins (Por) 2:51:27 40 Artur Dias (Por) 2:54:08 41 Paulo Ferreira (Por) 42 Carlos Sérgio Pinho (Por) 2:55:58 43 Hugo Noronha (Por) 2:57:36 44 Carlos Martins (Por) 2:58:19 45 James Arthur (RSA) 2:59:48 46 Rod Cairns (RSA) 47 Wayne Brunyee (RSA) 48 Jan Hnizdo (RSA) 49 Paul-Hervé Theunissen (Bel) 3:00:30 50 Anne Van den Broeke (Bel) 51 Greg Mckennis (USA) 3:01:30 52 André Malha (Por) 53 Suzana Ramalho (Por) 54 Suzie Ketene (Can) 3:18:51 55 Jaclynn Derosier (USA) 3:42:53 56 Koen Lasuy (Bel) 3:43:26 57 Francisco Cardoso (Por) 3:49:33 58 Achim Schwarzkopf (Spa) 4:11:10 59 Mark James (Can) 60 Paul Player (Can) 61 Toru Watanabe (Jpn) 62 Petrus Knibbe (Ned) 63 Gustavo Bachi (Bra) 64 João Baptista (Por) 65 Carlos Rui Ferreira (Por) 66 Nuno Luz (Por) 67 Calindy Ramsden (Can) 68 Dean Derosier (USA) 69 Jarrett Pech (RSA)