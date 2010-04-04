Image 1 of 35 Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) was overjoyed to win the 2010 Ronde van Vlaanderen (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 35 It was an emotional win for Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 3 of 35 The World Cup series leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) maintained her lead after the second round and will head to Ronde van Drenthe in the leader's jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 35 The Belgian countryside below the riders as they climb (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 35 The bunch spreads out on a rare section of wide road in the 2010 Ronde (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 35 Reigning Olympic and former World Champion, Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) in the rain ahead of Australian, Amanda Spratt (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 35 The World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) climbs in the rain (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 35 Amber Neben (United States) leads Ludivine Henrion (Redsun Cycling Team) on the Molenberg climb (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 35 Australian Road Champion, Ruth Corset (TIBCO) rode her first Ronde today (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 35 Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) and Adrie Visser (Columbia - HTC Women) broke away together (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 35 Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) and Adrie Visser (Columbia - HTC Women) gained a maximal gap of 1 minute 30 seconds (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 35 Adrie Visser (Columbia - HTC Women) reaches for a bidon during her breakaway with Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 35 Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) crests Bosberg on her own (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 35 The chase group, led by Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) caught Adrie Visser (Columbia - HTC Women) on Bosberg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 35 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) sprints to second place in the 2010 Ronde van Vlaanderen ahead of Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team). Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) was fourth. Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) won the event. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 35 Grace Verbeke is congratulated by Directeur Sportif, Danny Schoonbert after winning the 2010 Ronde van Vlaanderen (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 35 2010 Ronde van Vlaanderen podium - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 35 The bunch climbs early in the race, HTC-Columbia and Cervelo are controlling the front at the point along with Red Sun Cycling (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 35 Mud and cobbles for the bunch in the 2010 Ronde van Vlaanderen (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 35 Team TIBCO riders hold an impromptu debrief (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 21 of 35 Two-time winner of the event, Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel, chats with her Cervelo teammate Kirsten Wild after the race (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 22 of 35 Lotto Ladies Team riders were ecstatic after Grace Verbeke won (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 23 of 35 Nicole Cooke speaks to the press (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 24 of 35 Amber Neben (USA National Team) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 25 of 35 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) couldn't repeat her 2009 win (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 26 of 35 World Champion Tatiana Guderzo (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 27 of 35 Tiffany Cromwell (Australian National Team) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 28 of 35 Kirsten Wild and Regina Bruins wrap up after the race (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 29 of 35 Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) waves to fans in the crowd (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 30 of 35 Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) is embraced by her partner immediately after winning (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 31 of 35 Noemi Cantele (HTC-Columbia) finished towards the front of the chase group (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 32 of 35 The Red Sun Cycling team discuss what happened during the race (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 33 of 35 World Cup leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) finished second (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 34 of 35 Adrie Visser (HTC-Columbia) was dropped by Verbeke in the closing stages of the race (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 35 of 35 Adrie Visser (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Richard Tyler)

Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) continued her good run of form with the biggest win of her career in Sunday’s women’s Tour of Flanders. The Belgian was one of the main aggressors, attacking on the fourth of nine climbs and then dropping her breakaway companion, Adrie Visser (HTC-Columbia), on the final climb of the Bosberg, with 12 of the 120km remaining, to score a popular solo win in Ninove.

The race was doubly significant for 25-year old Verbeke, being the biggest win of her career and also the first home win in the seventh edition of the women’s race. Her tactics were strongly influenced by the conditions, she explained at the finish.

“On the Molenberg [the fourth climb, after 74km] I forced it, and went hard,” said Verbeke. “It was not the plan - I wanted to go on the Muur [-Kapelmuur, the eighth and penultimate climb, 16km from the finish] but it was very muddy and very tricky, so I just wanted to be first up. I forced it and when I looked back I had a nice gap, which was a surprise.

“On the Muur the atmosphere was fantastic,” continued Verbeke. “Everyone was chanting my name, and I didn’t even feel myself pedalling - I couldn’t feel my legs, it was as though I was being pushed. When I got away on my own I felt I had the legs to stay away.

“I was very strong today. It’s a race I worked very hard for so I was in good shape. It means so much to me, in the first place because I’m a Belgian girl in a Belgian race. This is Flanders, so it’s very big for me and big for the sponsor of my team. It’s amazing.”

Marianne Vos, who was one of several crash victims, recovered to win the sprint for second from a small chasing group in Ninove.