Verbeke becomes first Belgian winner of Flanders

Lotto rider takes emotional win ahead of bunch

Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) was overjoyed to win the 2010 Ronde van Vlaanderen

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
It was an emotional win for Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team)

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)
The World Cup series leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) maintained her lead after the second round and will head to Ronde van Drenthe in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The Belgian countryside below the riders as they climb

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The bunch spreads out on a rare section of wide road in the 2010 Ronde

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Reigning Olympic and former World Champion, Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) in the rain ahead of Australian, Amanda Spratt

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) climbs in the rain

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Amber Neben (United States) leads Ludivine Henrion (Redsun Cycling Team) on the Molenberg climb

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Australian Road Champion, Ruth Corset (TIBCO) rode her first Ronde today

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) and Adrie Visser (Columbia - HTC Women) broke away together

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) and Adrie Visser (Columbia - HTC Women) gained a maximal gap of 1 minute 30 seconds

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Adrie Visser (Columbia - HTC Women) reaches for a bidon during her breakaway with Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) crests Bosberg on her own

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The chase group, led by Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) caught Adrie Visser (Columbia - HTC Women) on Bosberg

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) sprints to second place in the 2010 Ronde van Vlaanderen ahead of Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team). Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) was fourth. Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) won the event.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Grace Verbeke is congratulated by Directeur Sportif, Danny Schoonbert after winning the 2010 Ronde van Vlaanderen

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
2010 Ronde van Vlaanderen podium - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The bunch climbs early in the race, HTC-Columbia and Cervelo are controlling the front at the point along with Red Sun Cycling

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Mud and cobbles for the bunch in the 2010 Ronde van Vlaanderen

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Team TIBCO riders hold an impromptu debrief

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)
Two-time winner of the event, Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel, chats with her Cervelo teammate Kirsten Wild after the race

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)
Lotto Ladies Team riders were ecstatic after Grace Verbeke won

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)
Nicole Cooke speaks to the press

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)
Amber Neben (USA National Team)

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)
Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) couldn't repeat her 2009 win

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)
World Champion Tatiana Guderzo

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)
Tiffany Cromwell (Australian National Team)

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)
Kirsten Wild and Regina Bruins wrap up after the race

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)
Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) waves to fans in the crowd

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)
Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) is embraced by her partner immediately after winning

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)
Noemi Cantele (HTC-Columbia) finished towards the front of the chase group

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)
The Red Sun Cycling team discuss what happened during the race

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)
World Cup leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) finished second

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)
Adrie Visser (HTC-Columbia) was dropped by Verbeke in the closing stages of the race

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)
Adrie Visser (HTC-Columbia)

(Image credit: Richard Tyler)

Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) continued her good run of form with the biggest win of her career in Sunday’s women’s Tour of Flanders. The Belgian was one of the main aggressors, attacking on the fourth of nine climbs and then dropping her breakaway companion, Adrie Visser (HTC-Columbia), on the final climb of the Bosberg, with 12 of the 120km remaining, to score a popular solo win in Ninove.

The race was doubly significant for 25-year old Verbeke, being the biggest win of her career and also the first home win in the seventh edition of the women’s race. Her tactics were strongly influenced by the conditions, she explained at the finish.

“On the Molenberg [the fourth climb, after 74km] I forced it, and went hard,” said Verbeke. “It was not the plan - I wanted to go on the Muur [-Kapelmuur, the eighth and penultimate climb, 16km from the finish] but it was very muddy and very tricky, so I just wanted to be first up. I forced it and when I looked back I had a nice gap, which was a surprise.

“On the Muur the atmosphere was fantastic,” continued Verbeke. “Everyone was chanting my name, and I didn’t even feel myself pedalling - I couldn’t feel my legs, it was as though I was being pushed. When I got away on my own I felt I had the legs to stay away.

“I was very strong today. It’s a race I worked very hard for so I was in good shape. It means so much to me, in the first place because I’m a Belgian girl in a Belgian race. This is Flanders, so it’s very big for me and big for the sponsor of my team. It’s amazing.”

Marianne Vos, who was one of several crash victims, recovered to win the sprint for second from a small chasing group in Ninove.

Full Results
1Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team3:09:27
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:03
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
5Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
7Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
8Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
9Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:08
10Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:51
11Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:01:47
12Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
13Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
14Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
15Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
16Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
17Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
18Carla Swart (RSA) MTN Energade
19Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
20Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
21Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
22Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
23Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
24Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
26Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
27Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
28Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
29Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
30Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
31Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
32Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
33Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
34Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
35Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
36Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
37Elena Berlato (Ita) Togo
38Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
39Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
40Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
41Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
42Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
43Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:04:27
44Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States Of America
45Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
46Amber Neben (USA) United States Of America
47Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
48Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
49Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
50Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
51Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
52Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
53Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN Energade
54Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
56Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia
57Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno0:06:24
58Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:06:32
59Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Togo
60Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
61Martina Zwick (Ger) Germany
62Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
63Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets
64Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:08:17
65Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN Energade0:08:54
66Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Togo
67Valentina Carretta (Ita) Togo
68Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
69Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN Energade
70Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
71Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
72Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
73Sophie Creux (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
74Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:11:03
76Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
77Olena Oliinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
78Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
79Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain0:12:07
80Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
81Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
82Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
83Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
84Janel Holcomb (USA) United States Of America
85Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
86Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Togo
87Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
88Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
89Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
90Edita Unguryte (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
91Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
92Trine Schmidt (Den) MTN Energade
93Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Netherlands0:12:35
94Sinead Miller (USA) United States Of America
95Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Team Valdarno
96Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:12:53
97Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands0:13:04
98Dani King (GBr) Great Britain0:13:47
99Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
100Tetyana Mykhaylova (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
101Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
102Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
103Monica Holler (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
104Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
105Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:18:51
106Hannah Welter (Ned) Netherlands
107Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens0:19:57
108Hannah Mayho (GBr) Great Britain
109Bettina Barbara Tesar (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
110Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
111Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
112Dorleta Zorrilla Braceras (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
113Giulia Lazzerini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox

