Guardini grabs bunch gallop win

Milanese race goes down to the wire

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrea Guardini (Casati NGC Perrel ASD)
2Loris Paoli (Marchiol Pasta Montegrappa)
3Anatoliy Kashtan (Asd Rafi - Cerone)
4Nicola Ruffoni (A.S.D. G.S. Gavardo Tecmor)
5Alberto Gatti (Conad Body Spring - Team Idea)
6Nicola Galli (Carmiooro NGC Pool Cantu')
7Enrico Venturini (Fenice Asd )
8Michele Mura (U.C. Pregnana A.S.D.)
9Marino Pavan (Fenice Asd )
10Mirko Tedeschi (Carmiooro NGC Pool Cantu')

