Phinney claims Utah opener
Dowsett continues time trial form in second
Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) has started the Tour of Utah with a smashing victory on the 4.48 kms prologue located at the Utah State Capitol. The world pursuit track champion outpaced his own teammate, Under 23 UK and European time trial champion Alex Dowsett while prologue specialist Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) finished in third place.
“Sometimes in cycling you feel like you have a perfect day and today was not like that at all,” Phinney said. “I was in so much pain. It was a good course that suited me; a short prologue and coming off the track in the individual pursuit suited me. It definitely was not easy at all.”
Phinney’s winning time of 6:02.59 earned him the yellow jersey heading into the 136.31 kilometre stage one from Ogden to Salt Lake City. Dowsett trails his teammate by a mere three seconds, while Bookwalter is an additional eight seconds behind.
“There is a lot of climbing here and I’m not going to say that I’ll be over them in the front group every day,” Phinney said. “There are a lot of really good climbers here too. There are long climbs at altitude.
“I will do my best to stay in the race tomorrow and if something happens we have Tim Roe and Ben King who are solid climbers,” he added.
Pursuit specialists hone in on Utah prologue
It was a day well-suited for the track pursuit specialists amongst the professional men’s 143 rider peloton. At just under five kilometres the course was the perfect distance, with a predominantly uphill course and headwind on the way out, followed by a blazing downhill tailwind on the return to the Utah State Capitol.
Two-time USA pursuit champion Bobby Lea (On The Rivet) was the seventh rider down the start ramp and ended his time trial in the lead with 6:15.07. Lea is a seasoned track cyclist with nine USA Cycling championship titles held over six different track disciplines.
“It’s been five year’s now since I have done a pursuit, but it felt like what I remembered,” Lea said. “It feels good to finally do a ride where I feel competitive. It was a surprise for me to get the time I got. I didn’t feel so good when I finished, but sometimes when it feels terrible that’s a good sign.”
His time held strong for nearly two-thirds of the prologue before being shattered by another former track pursuiter in Dowsett. He stole the hot seat with a time of 6:05.45.
“Some people said to ease up over the first climb because of the altitude but I figured it was only a short six minutes,” Dowsett said. “It’s only six minutes of my life, if I can’t hang on for that long I shouldn’t be in cycling.”
Defending prologue champion Bookwalter had high expectations coming into the event. with a series of impressive European prologue finishes under his belt including a second place at the Giro d’Italia opener. He rode in with a time of 6:13.79, good enough for third place.
“I did the same time today as I did last year when I won,” Bookwalter said. “I really didn’t know what to expect. I haven’t raced since the Tour. I thought if I could do a similar time that would be good enough. That thinking was a little bit to my demise. I was using my average speeds from last year on the way out so that I wouldn’t blow up and those guys went faster. That said, I feel like I went as fast as I could.”
Phinney stole the show with a winning performance of 6:02.59. He was a late-race entrant, only added to the start list the day before the prologue.
“To get one and two, with Alex Dowsett getting second; I feel bad for taking that win away from him because I just decided to come to Utah yesterday,” Phinney said. “It is a great win for the team and further solidifies our ranks amongst pro racing in the US.”
Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) captured fourth place on the day with a time of 6:14.13, bumping Lea down to fifth place.
Three-time Tour of California winner Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny’s) is riding the Tour without the support of teammates and does not expect to win the overall title. He praised Phinney and Dowsett for their strong performances in the prologue.
“I’m looking forward to the race and having a good time,” said Leipheimer, who won the Leadville Trail 100 and broke the course record at the weekend. “It is unrealistic of me to think that I could win here by myself. Maybe I’ll go for a stage win.”
Leipheimer was impressed with the performance of Phinney and Dowsett, who ride for the feeder squad to Team Radioshack. “It is awesome. They are the junior team of Team Radioshack and those are the guys that are going to move up in the ranks and be the future stars of US Cycling,” he said. “I think they will be great ambassadors of the sport. I am happy to see that.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:06:02
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:03
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:00:12
|5
|Robert Lea (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:00:13
|6
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|7
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|8
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|9
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
|0:00:18
|11
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|12
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|13
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|14
|Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:21
|15
|Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|16
|Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|17
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|18
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|19
|K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:00:24
|21
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|22
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|23
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|25
|Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
|26
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|27
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|28
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:25
|29
|Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
|30
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|31
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|32
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:27
|33
|Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia
|0:00:28
|34
|Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|35
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|36
|Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|37
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|38
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:00:29
|39
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|41
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|42
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:00:30
|43
|Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|44
|Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
|45
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:00:31
|46
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|47
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|48
|Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|49
|Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:00:32
|50
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|51
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|52
|Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|53
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|54
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|55
|Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:00:33
|56
|Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|57
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|58
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:34
|59
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:35
|60
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|61
|Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|62
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|63
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|64
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:00:36
|65
|Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia
|0:00:37
|66
|Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|67
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|68
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|69
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|70
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:38
|72
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|73
|Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:00:39
|74
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|75
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|76
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:40
|77
|Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport
|78
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:00:41
|80
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|81
|Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:00:42
|82
|Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|83
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|84
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:00:43
|85
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:44
|86
|Bryson Perry (USA) Cole Sport
|87
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|88
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|89
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|90
|Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy
|91
|Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:45
|92
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|93
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Exergy
|94
|Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy
|0:00:46
|95
|Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|96
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy
|97
|Timothy Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|98
|Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:00:47
|99
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|100
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|101
|Andrew Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:00:48
|102
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|103
|Zachary Tittensor (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|104
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|105
|Remi Mcmanus (USA) Exergy
|106
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|107
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|108
|David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|109
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:50
|110
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|111
|Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|112
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|0:00:52
|113
|David Brockbank (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|114
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|115
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|116
|Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|117
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|118
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy
|119
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|120
|Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
