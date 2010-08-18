Trending

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) rides to victory on the Tour of Utah's opening stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) comes to Utah for the first time to give it a try.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders coming and going along the route.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Mike Freedman (KFAN-Team Give) came to Utah to ride on a strong composite team this week.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) will be another general classification contender as the week progresses.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Burke Swindlehurst (KFAN-Team Give) is another local resident racing this week.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) will be fighting for top placing on general classification this week.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Francesco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) is back with a new team to defend his title from last year.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) got the win today and the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) could sneak away for a stage win this week like he did back at Cascade.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) going hard on the way back down.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) could be a threat on tomorrow's least hilly stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Today's podium in front of the state capitol building.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Frank Pipp (Bissell) keeping his head down and going strong.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Bob Roll speaks about this year's edition of the Tour of Utah in front of the capitol building.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Using the old tongue to counter balance through the turns.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Dan Bowmen (Kelly Benefit) heaping the pressure on during the descent.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Robert Lea (On the Rivet-Ion) held the early lead before finishing fifth.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Alex Dowsett (Trek-LIVESTRONG) rode to second place behind his team-mate.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) laid down a time good enough for eighth, 16 seconds behind the Trek-Livestrong duo.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) couldn't repeat his prologue victory from 2009.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare Pro) put himself in a strong position ahead of the mountains with fourth.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) has started the Tour of Utah with a smashing victory on the 4.48 kms prologue located at the Utah State Capitol. The world pursuit track champion outpaced his own teammate, Under 23 UK and European time trial champion Alex Dowsett while prologue specialist Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) finished in third place.

“Sometimes in cycling you feel like you have a perfect day and today was not like that at all,” Phinney said. “I was in so much pain. It was a good course that suited me; a short prologue and coming off the track in the individual pursuit suited me. It definitely was not easy at all.”

Phinney’s winning time of 6:02.59 earned him the yellow jersey heading into the 136.31 kilometre stage one from Ogden to Salt Lake City. Dowsett trails his teammate by a mere three seconds, while Bookwalter is an additional eight seconds behind.

“There is a lot of climbing here and I’m not going to say that I’ll be over them in the front group every day,” Phinney said. “There are a lot of really good climbers here too. There are long climbs at altitude.

“I will do my best to stay in the race tomorrow and if something happens we have Tim Roe and Ben King who are solid climbers,” he added.

Pursuit specialists hone in on Utah prologue

It was a day well-suited for the track pursuit specialists amongst the professional men’s 143 rider peloton. At just under five kilometres the course was the perfect distance, with a predominantly uphill course and headwind on the way out, followed by a blazing downhill tailwind on the return to the Utah State Capitol.

Two-time USA pursuit champion Bobby Lea (On The Rivet) was the seventh rider down the start ramp and ended his time trial in the lead with 6:15.07. Lea is a seasoned track cyclist with nine USA Cycling championship titles held over six different track disciplines.

“It’s been five year’s now since I have done a pursuit, but it felt like what I remembered,” Lea said. “It feels good to finally do a ride where I feel competitive. It was a surprise for me to get the time I got. I didn’t feel so good when I finished, but sometimes when it feels terrible that’s a good sign.”

His time held strong for nearly two-thirds of the prologue before being shattered by another former track pursuiter in Dowsett. He stole the hot seat with a time of 6:05.45.

“Some people said to ease up over the first climb because of the altitude but I figured it was only a short six minutes,” Dowsett said. “It’s only six minutes of my life, if I can’t hang on for that long I shouldn’t be in cycling.”

Defending prologue champion Bookwalter had high expectations coming into the event. with a series of impressive European prologue finishes under his belt including a second place at the Giro d’Italia opener. He rode in with a time of 6:13.79, good enough for third place.

“I did the same time today as I did last year when I won,” Bookwalter said. “I really didn’t know what to expect. I haven’t raced since the Tour. I thought if I could do a similar time that would be good enough. That thinking was a little bit to my demise. I was using my average speeds from last year on the way out so that I wouldn’t blow up and those guys went faster. That said, I feel like I went as fast as I could.”

Phinney stole the show with a winning performance of 6:02.59. He was a late-race entrant, only added to the start list the day before the prologue.

“To get one and two, with Alex Dowsett getting second; I feel bad for taking that win away from him because I just decided to come to Utah yesterday,” Phinney said. “It is a great win for the team and further solidifies our ranks amongst pro racing in the US.”

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) captured fourth place on the day with a time of 6:14.13, bumping Lea down to fifth place.

Three-time Tour of California winner Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny’s) is riding the Tour without the support of teammates and does not expect to win the overall title. He praised Phinney and Dowsett for their strong performances in the prologue.

“I’m looking forward to the race and having a good time,” said Leipheimer, who won the Leadville Trail 100 and broke the course record at the weekend. “It is unrealistic of me to think that I could win here by myself. Maybe I’ll go for a stage win.”

Leipheimer was impressed with the performance of Phinney and Dowsett, who ride for the feeder squad to Team Radioshack. “It is awesome. They are the junior team of Team Radioshack and those are the guys that are going to move up in the ranks and be the future stars of US Cycling,” he said. “I think they will be great ambassadors of the sport. I am happy to see that.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:06:02
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:03
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
4Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:00:12
5Robert Lea (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:00:13
6Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
7Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
8George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
9Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
10Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's0:00:18
11David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
12Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
13Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
14Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:21
15Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
16Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
17Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
18Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
19K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
20Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:00:24
21Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
22Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
23Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
25Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
26Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
27Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
28Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:25
29Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
30Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles
31Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
32Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:00:27
33Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia0:00:28
34Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
35Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
36Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
37Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
38Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:00:29
39Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
41Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
42Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:00:30
43Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
44Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
45Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:00:31
46Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
47Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
48Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
49Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:00:32
50Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
51James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
52Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
53Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
54Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
55Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:00:33
56Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
57Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
58Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:34
59Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:35
60Chase Pinkham (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
61Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
62Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
63Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
64Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:00:36
65Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia0:00:37
66Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
67Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
68Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
69Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
70Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
71Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:38
72Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
73Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:00:39
74Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
75Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
76Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:40
77Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport
78Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
79Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:00:41
80Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
81Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:00:42
82Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
83John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
84Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:00:43
85Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:44
86Bryson Perry (USA) Cole Sport
87Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
88Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
89Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
90Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy
91Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande0:00:45
92Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
93Kevin Rowe (USA) Exergy
94Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy0:00:46
95Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
96Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy
97Timothy Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
98Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:00:47
99Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
100Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
101Andrew Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:00:48
102Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles
103Zachary Tittensor (USA) Canyon Bicycles
104Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
105Remi Mcmanus (USA) Exergy
106Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
107Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
108David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles
109Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:50
110Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
111Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
112Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:00:52
113David Brockbank (USA) Canyon Bicycles
114Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
115Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
116Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
117Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:00:53
118Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy
119Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
120Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive

