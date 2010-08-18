Image 1 of 22 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) rides to victory on the Tour of Utah's opening stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 22 George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) comes to Utah for the first time to give it a try. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 22 Riders coming and going along the route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 22 Mike Freedman (KFAN-Team Give) came to Utah to ride on a strong composite team this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 22 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) will be another general classification contender as the week progresses. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 22 Burke Swindlehurst (KFAN-Team Give) is another local resident racing this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 22 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) will be fighting for top placing on general classification this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 22 Francesco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) is back with a new team to defend his title from last year. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 22 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) got the win today and the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 22 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) could sneak away for a stage win this week like he did back at Cascade. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 22 Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) going hard on the way back down. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 22 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) could be a threat on tomorrow's least hilly stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 22 Today's podium in front of the state capitol building. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 22 Frank Pipp (Bissell) keeping his head down and going strong. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 22 Bob Roll speaks about this year's edition of the Tour of Utah in front of the capitol building. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 22 Using the old tongue to counter balance through the turns. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 22 Dan Bowmen (Kelly Benefit) heaping the pressure on during the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 22 Robert Lea (On the Rivet-Ion) held the early lead before finishing fifth. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 22 Alex Dowsett (Trek-LIVESTRONG) rode to second place behind his team-mate. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 22 George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) laid down a time good enough for eighth, 16 seconds behind the Trek-Livestrong duo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 22 Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) couldn't repeat his prologue victory from 2009. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 22 Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare Pro) put himself in a strong position ahead of the mountains with fourth. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) has started the Tour of Utah with a smashing victory on the 4.48 kms prologue located at the Utah State Capitol. The world pursuit track champion outpaced his own teammate, Under 23 UK and European time trial champion Alex Dowsett while prologue specialist Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) finished in third place.

“Sometimes in cycling you feel like you have a perfect day and today was not like that at all,” Phinney said. “I was in so much pain. It was a good course that suited me; a short prologue and coming off the track in the individual pursuit suited me. It definitely was not easy at all.”

Phinney’s winning time of 6:02.59 earned him the yellow jersey heading into the 136.31 kilometre stage one from Ogden to Salt Lake City. Dowsett trails his teammate by a mere three seconds, while Bookwalter is an additional eight seconds behind.

“There is a lot of climbing here and I’m not going to say that I’ll be over them in the front group every day,” Phinney said. “There are a lot of really good climbers here too. There are long climbs at altitude.

“I will do my best to stay in the race tomorrow and if something happens we have Tim Roe and Ben King who are solid climbers,” he added.

Pursuit specialists hone in on Utah prologue

It was a day well-suited for the track pursuit specialists amongst the professional men’s 143 rider peloton. At just under five kilometres the course was the perfect distance, with a predominantly uphill course and headwind on the way out, followed by a blazing downhill tailwind on the return to the Utah State Capitol.

Two-time USA pursuit champion Bobby Lea (On The Rivet) was the seventh rider down the start ramp and ended his time trial in the lead with 6:15.07. Lea is a seasoned track cyclist with nine USA Cycling championship titles held over six different track disciplines.

“It’s been five year’s now since I have done a pursuit, but it felt like what I remembered,” Lea said. “It feels good to finally do a ride where I feel competitive. It was a surprise for me to get the time I got. I didn’t feel so good when I finished, but sometimes when it feels terrible that’s a good sign.”

His time held strong for nearly two-thirds of the prologue before being shattered by another former track pursuiter in Dowsett. He stole the hot seat with a time of 6:05.45.

“Some people said to ease up over the first climb because of the altitude but I figured it was only a short six minutes,” Dowsett said. “It’s only six minutes of my life, if I can’t hang on for that long I shouldn’t be in cycling.”

Defending prologue champion Bookwalter had high expectations coming into the event. with a series of impressive European prologue finishes under his belt including a second place at the Giro d’Italia opener. He rode in with a time of 6:13.79, good enough for third place.

“I did the same time today as I did last year when I won,” Bookwalter said. “I really didn’t know what to expect. I haven’t raced since the Tour. I thought if I could do a similar time that would be good enough. That thinking was a little bit to my demise. I was using my average speeds from last year on the way out so that I wouldn’t blow up and those guys went faster. That said, I feel like I went as fast as I could.”

Phinney stole the show with a winning performance of 6:02.59. He was a late-race entrant, only added to the start list the day before the prologue.

“To get one and two, with Alex Dowsett getting second; I feel bad for taking that win away from him because I just decided to come to Utah yesterday,” Phinney said. “It is a great win for the team and further solidifies our ranks amongst pro racing in the US.”

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) captured fourth place on the day with a time of 6:14.13, bumping Lea down to fifth place.

Three-time Tour of California winner Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny’s) is riding the Tour without the support of teammates and does not expect to win the overall title. He praised Phinney and Dowsett for their strong performances in the prologue.

“I’m looking forward to the race and having a good time,” said Leipheimer, who won the Leadville Trail 100 and broke the course record at the weekend. “It is unrealistic of me to think that I could win here by myself. Maybe I’ll go for a stage win.”

Leipheimer was impressed with the performance of Phinney and Dowsett, who ride for the feeder squad to Team Radioshack. “It is awesome. They are the junior team of Team Radioshack and those are the guys that are going to move up in the ranks and be the future stars of US Cycling,” he said. “I think they will be great ambassadors of the sport. I am happy to see that.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:06:02 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:03 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 4 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:00:12 5 Robert Lea (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:00:13 6 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 7 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 8 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 9 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 10 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's 0:00:18 11 David Tanner (Aus) V Australia 12 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 13 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 14 Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:21 15 Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 16 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 17 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 18 Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 19 K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 20 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:00:24 21 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 22 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 23 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia 25 Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia 26 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 27 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 28 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:25 29 Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande 30 Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles 31 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 32 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:27 33 Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia 0:00:28 34 Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 35 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 36 Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 37 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 38 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:00:29 39 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 41 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 42 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:00:30 43 Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 44 Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners 45 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:00:31 46 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 47 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 48 Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 49 Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:00:32 50 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 51 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 52 Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 53 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 54 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 55 Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:00:33 56 Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 57 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 58 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:34 59 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:35 60 Chase Pinkham (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 61 Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 62 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 63 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 64 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:00:36 65 Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia 0:00:37 66 Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 67 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 68 Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 69 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 70 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 71 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:38 72 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 73 Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:00:39 74 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 75 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 76 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:40 77 Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport 78 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 79 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:00:41 80 Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 81 Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:00:42 82 Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 83 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 84 Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:00:43 85 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:44 86 Bryson Perry (USA) Cole Sport 87 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 88 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 89 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 90 Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy 91 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande 0:00:45 92 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 93 Kevin Rowe (USA) Exergy 94 Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy 0:00:46 95 Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 96 Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy 97 Timothy Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 98 Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:00:47 99 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 100 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 101 Andrew Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:00:48 102 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles 103 Zachary Tittensor (USA) Canyon Bicycles 104 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 105 Remi Mcmanus (USA) Exergy 106 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 107 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 108 David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles 109 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:50 110 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 111 Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 112 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 0:00:52 113 David Brockbank (USA) Canyon Bicycles 114 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 115 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande 116 Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 117 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:53 118 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy 119 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 120 Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive