Image 1 of 7 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) had a little message for his critics. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 7 "V" isn't necessarily for victory. Nobody ever accused Mark Cavendish of being diplomatic. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 7 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) gives an obscene gesture aimed at his detractors after winning stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 7 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) on his way to the stage win in Fribourg. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 7 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 7 Peter Sagan (Liquigas Doimo), the overall leader of the Tour de Romandie after stage 2. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 7 Thibaut Pinot (Francaise des Jeux) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Mark Cavendish, after a difficult start to the season, at last claimed a sprint victory in the second stage of the Tour de Romandie. The HTC-Columbia star has been raked over the coals for failing to live up to last season's records, but regained his winning ways after being reunited with lead-out man Mark Renshaw.

The team executed the final kilometres perfectly, dodging traffic islands and closing down attacks to drop Cavendish at the front with 150m to go.

The Manxman easily bested Lampre's Danilo Hondo and Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) in the dash to the line. The outspoken star let his gestures do the talking as he crossed the line, making an offensive gesture perhaps aimed at his critics before raising both arms in victory.

The reason for the two-fingered salute, Cavendish said, was to "send a message to commentators and journalists who don't know jack shit about cycling," for writing him off.

It was only Cavendish's second win of the year after one stage of the Volta a Catalunya last month. The 24-year-old suffered from a dental abscess earlier in the year and the absence of Renshaw, who missed the early season due to mononucleosis. Cavendish has struggled to find his form and equal the eight wins he had at this point last year.

"It was good to win here. My form is getting better. The team did a great job," he said before dashing off. "Today, I proved that I have never lost my talent, contrary what has been said or written."

Overall leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) maintained his lead over HTC-Columbia's Marco Pinotti heading into the stage three time trial.

Out and back

The second stage of the Tour de Romandie, a 171.8km loop out from Fribourg and back, began under more beautiful weather. 155 riders took the start with the only rider to exit being Footon-Servetto's Rafael Valls, who crashed on the previous stage.

Despite featuring the category 1 la Lorette ascended twice on the circuit, once at kilometre 101 and the second time at 137.9 before a relatively flat run-in back to Fribourg, it was expected that the stage would go the way of the sprinters.

However, our intrepid attackers were keen to play a little cat and mouse. Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha), Denis Van Winden (Rabobank), Alan Pérez (Euskaltel-Euskadi and Chad Beyer (BMC) were the bait for the day, with the American looking to add to his lead in the sprint classification with a second day in the break.

The gap to the peloton stabilized between four and five minutes, with Perez claiming the "virtual lead" as best placed rider overall in the breakaway. He was just 30 seconds behind Sagan at the start of the day.

Sagan's Liquigas-Doimo team was working steadily to limit the advantage of the quartet. Beyer took the first sprint at kilometre 31.4 and then the four got back to cooperating on their long journey together.

The leaders stayed together on the first trip up la Lorette, with Ignatiev claiming the mountain points over Perez, Van Winden and Beyer. Liquigas' Maciej Bondar was first from the peloton at the top, having reduced the gap to 3:30.

By the time the leaders crossed the line in Fribourg with one lap to go it was down to 1:30.

As the climb approached for the second time, the pace in the bunch became far less tame, and the boys in neon green and blue got help from Caisse d'Epargne, and whittled down the gap from two minutes down to just 30 seconds at the top.

Ignatiev was once again the first over the top of the cobbled climb, with Perez surviving to take second. Beyer and Van Winded were swept up on the climb as the peloton closed in on the leaders.

Perez and Ignatiev held their lead over the top, but an attack from the peloton by David López (Caisse d'Epargne), David Loosli (Lampre) and Charly Wegelius (Omega Pharma-Lotto) caused a surge that neutralized them all with 30km to go.

With a sprint bonus coming up, three riders decided to get a head start. Simon Spilak (Lampre), Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank) and Jeremy Roy (Française des Jeux) gained 15 seconds on the bunch.

Roy took the sprint over Spilak and Stamsnijder and then the three were quickly brought back into the fold.

Matthias Brändle (Footon-Servetto) launched a counter-attack and succeeded in gaining 45 seconds advantage by the time he reached 18km to go.

The 20-year-old Austrian's lead was largely the result of the Liquigas team stepping away from chasing duties and a brief reluctance of any team to take over.

Once the Euskaltel-Euskadi team decided to pitch in the gap tumbled.

As Brändle came into view, BMC's Swiss rider Steve Morabito, who hails from Monthey just 80km from the finish, launched a counter-attack in hopes of scoring some hometown glory.

He used an unclassified climb to power his way up to the Footon-Servetto rider, making contact with 12km to go.

Behind, AG2R-La Mondiale rider Christophe Riblon blasted out of the peloton on the same climb, making contact with the two riders quickly.

The peloton was so close that two more riders were able to make it across the gap: Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank) and Arthur Vichot (Française Des Jeux) held a slim advantage coming into 5km to go, but the peloton had the five in its sights.

Marycz was the last to throw in the towel. While the others sat up as the peloton made contact, the Polish rider managed to power out a 50m gap on the now HTC-Columbia-led peloton, but it lasted only a kilometre before he was enveloped by the bunch.

From there it was a mere formality for the HTC-Columbia team to deliver super-sprinter Mark Cavendish to his second season victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 4:28:59 2 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 4 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 10 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam 13 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 14 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 17 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 19 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 20 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 21 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 22 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 24 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 25 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 27 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 29 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 30 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 34 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 35 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 37 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 38 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 39 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 40 Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 41 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 42 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 44 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 45 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 46 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 47 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 49 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 50 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 51 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 52 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 54 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 55 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack 56 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 57 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 58 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 59 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 60 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 61 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 63 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 64 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 66 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 70 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 71 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 72 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 73 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 74 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 76 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 77 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 80 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 81 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 82 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 83 José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 84 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 87 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 89 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam 90 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 91 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 92 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 94 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 95 Alexsandre Diachenko (Kaz) Astana 96 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 97 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 98 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 99 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 100 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 101 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 102 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 103 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 104 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 105 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 106 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 107 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 108 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 109 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:20 110 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:13 111 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:32 112 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 113 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 114 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 115 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 116 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:59 117 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:32 118 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:10:53 119 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 120 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 121 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 122 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 123 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 125 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 126 Serge Pauwels (Ned) Sky Professional Cycling Team 127 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 128 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 129 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 130 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 131 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 132 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 133 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 134 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 135 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 136 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 137 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 138 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 139 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 140 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 141 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 142 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 143 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 144 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 145 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 146 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 147 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 148 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 149 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 150 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 151 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 152 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 153 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 154 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam DNS Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto

La Lorette, km. 101.0 (Cat. 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 pts 2 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 3 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 6 4 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2

La Lorette, km. 137.9 (Cat. 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 pts 2 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 3 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 6 4 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

Sprint 1 - Domdidier, km. 31.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 3 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 2 - Anderswil, km. 146.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 6 pts 2 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 3 3 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 13:26:57 2 Liquigas - Doimo 3 Lampre - Farnese Vini 4 Team HTC - Columbia 5 Team Milram 6 Garmin - Transitions 7 Team Saxo Bank 8 Euskatel - Euskadi 9 Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 AG2R - La Mondiale 11 Quick Step 12 Française des Jeux 13 Rabobank 14 Footon - Servetto 15 Team Katusha 16 Team Radioshack 17 Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 Cervelo Test Team 19 Caisse d'Epargne 20 Astana 0:10:53

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 9:24:28 2 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:09 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:11 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:12 6 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:14 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:15 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 9 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 12 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 14 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:17 15 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 18 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 19 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:18 20 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:19 21 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 23 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 24 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:20 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 27 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 28 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:21 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 30 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 31 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 32 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 34 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 36 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:00:22 37 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 39 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 40 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 41 Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 42 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 43 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:23 44 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:24 45 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 46 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 47 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 48 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 50 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 51 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:26 52 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 53 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 54 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:27 55 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 56 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 57 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:28 58 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 60 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 61 José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:00:29 62 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 63 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 64 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 65 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:30 66 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:31 67 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:32 69 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 70 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:33 71 Alexsandre Diachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:00:34 72 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 73 René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:35 76 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 78 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 79 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:36 80 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:38 81 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 82 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 83 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 84 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:40 86 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 87 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 88 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 89 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:43 90 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:44 91 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:46 92 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:47 93 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:58 94 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:01:03 95 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:53 96 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:55 97 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:59 98 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:00 97 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:59 98 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:00 99 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:36 100 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:47 101 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:50 102 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:09:51 103 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:52 104 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:53 105 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:55 106 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:56 107 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 108 Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam 0:09:57 109 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:03 110 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 111 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:10:04 112 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:07 113 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:09 114 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:11:06 115 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:13 116 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:16 117 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 118 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:11:17 119 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:11:18 120 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:11:19 121 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:11:20 122 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 123 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:22 124 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 125 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:24 126 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:26 127 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:56 128 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 0:12:00 129 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:12:52 130 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:20:36 131 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:20:40 132 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 0:20:45 133 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:20:46 134 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:48 135 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:20:52 136 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:20:53 137 Serge Pauwels (Ned) Sky Professional Cycling Team 138 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:20:54 139 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:20:55 140 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:20:57 141 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:21:05 142 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:21:07 143 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:21:11 144 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:21:14 145 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:05 146 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:25:19 147 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:25:24 148 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:25:29 149 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:25:35 150 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:25:41 151 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:27:45 152 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:28:34 153 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 0:28:37 154 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:28:39

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 32 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 24 3 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 18 5 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 6 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 12 7 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 8 8 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 9 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 11 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 6 3 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 6 4 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 3 5 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 2 7 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 8 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 9:24:28 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:15 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:16 4 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:17 5 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:20 6 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:00:22 7 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 12 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:24 13 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:25 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 16 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:26 17 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 18 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:27 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 20 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:38 21 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:40 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:01:03 23 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:53 24 Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam 0:09:57 25 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:10:04 26 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:07 27 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:11:20 28 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:22 29 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:24 30 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:26 31 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:20:40 32 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:20:46 33 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:20:52 34 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:20:54 35 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:21:05 36 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:21:14