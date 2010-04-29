Cav is back!
HTC-Columbia sprinter, reunited with Renshaw, gets back to winning
Mark Cavendish, after a difficult start to the season, at last claimed a sprint victory in the second stage of the Tour de Romandie. The HTC-Columbia star has been raked over the coals for failing to live up to last season's records, but regained his winning ways after being reunited with lead-out man Mark Renshaw.
The team executed the final kilometres perfectly, dodging traffic islands and closing down attacks to drop Cavendish at the front with 150m to go.
The Manxman easily bested Lampre's Danilo Hondo and Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) in the dash to the line. The outspoken star let his gestures do the talking as he crossed the line, making an offensive gesture perhaps aimed at his critics before raising both arms in victory.
The reason for the two-fingered salute, Cavendish said, was to "send a message to commentators and journalists who don't know jack shit about cycling," for writing him off.
It was only Cavendish's second win of the year after one stage of the Volta a Catalunya last month. The 24-year-old suffered from a dental abscess earlier in the year and the absence of Renshaw, who missed the early season due to mononucleosis. Cavendish has struggled to find his form and equal the eight wins he had at this point last year.
"It was good to win here. My form is getting better. The team did a great job," he said before dashing off. "Today, I proved that I have never lost my talent, contrary what has been said or written."
Overall leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) maintained his lead over HTC-Columbia's Marco Pinotti heading into the stage three time trial.
Out and back
The second stage of the Tour de Romandie, a 171.8km loop out from Fribourg and back, began under more beautiful weather. 155 riders took the start with the only rider to exit being Footon-Servetto's Rafael Valls, who crashed on the previous stage.
Despite featuring the category 1 la Lorette ascended twice on the circuit, once at kilometre 101 and the second time at 137.9 before a relatively flat run-in back to Fribourg, it was expected that the stage would go the way of the sprinters.
However, our intrepid attackers were keen to play a little cat and mouse. Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha), Denis Van Winden (Rabobank), Alan Pérez (Euskaltel-Euskadi and Chad Beyer (BMC) were the bait for the day, with the American looking to add to his lead in the sprint classification with a second day in the break.
The gap to the peloton stabilized between four and five minutes, with Perez claiming the "virtual lead" as best placed rider overall in the breakaway. He was just 30 seconds behind Sagan at the start of the day.
Sagan's Liquigas-Doimo team was working steadily to limit the advantage of the quartet. Beyer took the first sprint at kilometre 31.4 and then the four got back to cooperating on their long journey together.
The leaders stayed together on the first trip up la Lorette, with Ignatiev claiming the mountain points over Perez, Van Winden and Beyer. Liquigas' Maciej Bondar was first from the peloton at the top, having reduced the gap to 3:30.
By the time the leaders crossed the line in Fribourg with one lap to go it was down to 1:30.
As the climb approached for the second time, the pace in the bunch became far less tame, and the boys in neon green and blue got help from Caisse d'Epargne, and whittled down the gap from two minutes down to just 30 seconds at the top.
Ignatiev was once again the first over the top of the cobbled climb, with Perez surviving to take second. Beyer and Van Winded were swept up on the climb as the peloton closed in on the leaders.
Perez and Ignatiev held their lead over the top, but an attack from the peloton by David López (Caisse d'Epargne), David Loosli (Lampre) and Charly Wegelius (Omega Pharma-Lotto) caused a surge that neutralized them all with 30km to go.
With a sprint bonus coming up, three riders decided to get a head start. Simon Spilak (Lampre), Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank) and Jeremy Roy (Française des Jeux) gained 15 seconds on the bunch.
Roy took the sprint over Spilak and Stamsnijder and then the three were quickly brought back into the fold.
Matthias Brändle (Footon-Servetto) launched a counter-attack and succeeded in gaining 45 seconds advantage by the time he reached 18km to go.
The 20-year-old Austrian's lead was largely the result of the Liquigas team stepping away from chasing duties and a brief reluctance of any team to take over.
Once the Euskaltel-Euskadi team decided to pitch in the gap tumbled.
As Brändle came into view, BMC's Swiss rider Steve Morabito, who hails from Monthey just 80km from the finish, launched a counter-attack in hopes of scoring some hometown glory.
He used an unclassified climb to power his way up to the Footon-Servetto rider, making contact with 12km to go.
Behind, AG2R-La Mondiale rider Christophe Riblon blasted out of the peloton on the same climb, making contact with the two riders quickly.
The peloton was so close that two more riders were able to make it across the gap: Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank) and Arthur Vichot (Française Des Jeux) held a slim advantage coming into 5km to go, but the peloton had the five in its sights.
Marycz was the last to throw in the towel. While the others sat up as the peloton made contact, the Polish rider managed to power out a 50m gap on the now HTC-Columbia-led peloton, but it lasted only a kilometre before he was enveloped by the bunch.
From there it was a mere formality for the HTC-Columbia team to deliver super-sprinter Mark Cavendish to his second season victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:28:59
|2
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam
|13
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|14
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|19
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|20
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|21
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|24
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|27
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|29
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|30
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|34
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|37
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|38
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|39
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|40
|Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|41
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|42
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|44
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|45
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|46
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|49
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|50
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|51
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|52
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
|56
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|57
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|58
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|59
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|60
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|61
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|63
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|64
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|66
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|70
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|71
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|72
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|73
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|74
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|76
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|77
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|80
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|81
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|82
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|83
|José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|84
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|87
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|89
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam
|90
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|91
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|92
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|94
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|95
|Alexsandre Diachenko (Kaz) Astana
|96
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|97
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|98
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|99
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|100
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|101
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|102
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|103
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|104
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|105
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|106
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|107
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|108
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|109
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:20
|110
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:13
|111
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:32
|112
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|113
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|114
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|115
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|116
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:59
|117
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:32
|118
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:53
|119
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|120
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|121
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|122
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|123
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|125
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|126
|Serge Pauwels (Ned) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|127
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|128
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|129
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|130
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|131
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|132
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|133
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|134
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|135
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|136
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|137
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|138
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|139
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|140
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|141
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|142
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|143
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|144
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|145
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|147
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|148
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|149
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|150
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|151
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|152
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|153
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|154
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam
|DNS
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|pts
|2
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|3
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|pts
|2
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|3
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|4
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|3
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|6
|pts
|2
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|3
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:26:57
|2
|Liquigas - Doimo
|3
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|4
|Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|Team Milram
|6
|Garmin - Transitions
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|11
|Quick Step
|12
|Française des Jeux
|13
|Rabobank
|14
|Footon - Servetto
|15
|Team Katusha
|16
|Team Radioshack
|17
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Cervelo Test Team
|19
|Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|Astana
|0:10:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|9:24:28
|2
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:09
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:11
|5
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:12
|6
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:14
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:15
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|12
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|14
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:17
|15
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:18
|20
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:19
|21
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|24
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:20
|26
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|27
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|28
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:21
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|30
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|31
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|32
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|34
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|36
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:22
|37
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|39
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|40
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|41
|Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|42
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|43
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:23
|44
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:24
|45
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|46
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|47
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|48
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|50
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|51
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:26
|52
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|54
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:27
|55
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|56
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|57
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:28
|58
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|60
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|61
|José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:00:29
|62
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|63
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|64
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|65
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:30
|66
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:31
|67
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:32
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|70
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|71
|Alexsandre Diachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:34
|72
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|73
|René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|76
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|78
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|79
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:36
|80
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:38
|81
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|82
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|83
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|84
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:40
|86
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|87
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|88
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|89
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|90
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|91
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:46
|92
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:47
|93
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:58
|94
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:01:03
|95
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:53
|96
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:55
|97
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:59
|98
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:00
|97
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:59
|98
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:00
|99
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:36
|100
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:47
|101
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:50
|102
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:09:51
|103
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:52
|104
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:53
|105
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:55
|106
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:56
|107
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|108
|Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:09:57
|109
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:03
|110
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|111
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:10:04
|112
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:07
|113
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:09
|114
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:11:06
|115
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:13
|116
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:16
|117
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|118
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:11:17
|119
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:11:18
|120
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:11:19
|121
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:11:20
|122
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|123
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:22
|124
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|125
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:24
|126
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:26
|127
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:56
|128
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|0:12:00
|129
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:12:52
|130
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:36
|131
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:20:40
|132
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:20:45
|133
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:20:46
|134
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:48
|135
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:52
|136
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:20:53
|137
|Serge Pauwels (Ned) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|138
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:20:54
|139
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:20:55
|140
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:20:57
|141
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:21:05
|142
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:21:07
|143
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:21:11
|144
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:21:14
|145
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:05
|146
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:25:19
|147
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:25:24
|148
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:25:29
|149
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:35
|150
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:25:41
|151
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:27:45
|152
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:28:34
|153
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:28:37
|154
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|32
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|4
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|18
|5
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|6
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|7
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|8
|8
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|9
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|11
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|6
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|6
|4
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|5
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|2
|7
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|8
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|9:24:28
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:15
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:16
|4
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|5
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:20
|6
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:22
|7
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|12
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:24
|13
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:25
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|16
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:26
|17
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|18
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:27
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|20
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:38
|21
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:40
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:01:03
|23
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:53
|24
|Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:09:57
|25
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:10:04
|26
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:07
|27
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:20
|28
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:22
|29
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:24
|30
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:26
|31
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:20:40
|32
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:20:46
|33
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:52
|34
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:20:54
|35
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:21:05
|36
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:21:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|28:14:02
|2
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:07
|3
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:08
|4
|Rabobank
|0:00:12
|5
|Française des Jeux
|0:00:16
|6
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:18
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:00:19
|8
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:20
|9
|Footon - Servetto
|0:00:21
|10
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:22
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:24
|13
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:26
|14
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Team Milram
|0:00:27
|16
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|17
|Quick Step
|0:00:31
|18
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:39
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:51
|20
|Astana
|0:11:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy