Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) had a little message for his critics.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
"V" isn't necessarily for victory. Nobody ever accused Mark Cavendish of being diplomatic.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) gives an obscene gesture aimed at his detractors after winning stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) on his way to the stage win in Fribourg.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia)

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas Doimo), the overall leader of the Tour de Romandie after stage 2.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Thibaut Pinot (Francaise des Jeux) leads the mountains classification

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Mark Cavendish, after a difficult start to the season, at last claimed a sprint victory in the second stage of the Tour de Romandie. The HTC-Columbia star has been raked over the coals for failing to live up to last season's records, but regained his winning ways after being reunited with lead-out man Mark Renshaw.

The team executed the final kilometres perfectly, dodging traffic islands and closing down attacks to drop Cavendish at the front with 150m to go.

The Manxman easily bested Lampre's Danilo Hondo and Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) in the dash to the line. The outspoken star let his gestures do the talking as he crossed the line, making an offensive gesture perhaps aimed at his critics before raising both arms in victory.

The reason for the two-fingered salute, Cavendish said, was to "send a message to commentators and journalists who don't know jack shit about cycling," for writing him off.

It was only Cavendish's second win of the year after one stage of the Volta a Catalunya last month. The 24-year-old suffered from a dental abscess earlier in the year and the absence of Renshaw, who missed the early season due to mononucleosis. Cavendish has struggled to find his form and equal the eight wins he had at this point last year.

"It was good to win here. My form is getting better. The team did a great job," he said before dashing off. "Today, I proved that I have never lost my talent, contrary what has been said or written."

Overall leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) maintained his lead over HTC-Columbia's Marco Pinotti heading into the stage three time trial.

Out and back

The second stage of the Tour de Romandie, a 171.8km loop out from Fribourg and back, began under more beautiful weather. 155 riders took the start with the only rider to exit being Footon-Servetto's Rafael Valls, who crashed on the previous stage.

Despite featuring the category 1 la Lorette ascended twice on the circuit, once at kilometre 101 and the second time at 137.9 before a relatively flat run-in back to Fribourg, it was expected that the stage would go the way of the sprinters.

However, our intrepid attackers were keen to play a little cat and mouse. Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha), Denis Van Winden (Rabobank), Alan Pérez (Euskaltel-Euskadi and Chad Beyer (BMC) were the bait for the day, with the American looking to add to his lead in the sprint classification with a second day in the break.

The gap to the peloton stabilized between four and five minutes, with Perez claiming the "virtual lead" as best placed rider overall in the breakaway. He was just 30 seconds behind Sagan at the start of the day.

Sagan's Liquigas-Doimo team was working steadily to limit the advantage of the quartet. Beyer took the first sprint at kilometre 31.4 and then the four got back to cooperating on their long journey together.

The leaders stayed together on the first trip up la Lorette, with Ignatiev claiming the mountain points over Perez, Van Winden and Beyer. Liquigas' Maciej Bondar was first from the peloton at the top, having reduced the gap to 3:30.

By the time the leaders crossed the line in Fribourg with one lap to go it was down to 1:30.

As the climb approached for the second time, the pace in the bunch became far less tame, and the boys in neon green and blue got help from Caisse d'Epargne, and whittled down the gap from two minutes down to just 30 seconds at the top.

Ignatiev was once again the first over the top of the cobbled climb, with Perez surviving to take second. Beyer and Van Winded were swept up on the climb as the peloton closed in on the leaders.

Perez and Ignatiev held their lead over the top, but an attack from the peloton by David López (Caisse d'Epargne), David Loosli (Lampre) and Charly Wegelius (Omega Pharma-Lotto) caused a surge that neutralized them all with 30km to go.

With a sprint bonus coming up, three riders decided to get a head start. Simon Spilak (Lampre), Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank) and Jeremy Roy (Française des Jeux) gained 15 seconds on the bunch.

Roy took the sprint over Spilak and Stamsnijder and then the three were quickly brought back into the fold.

Matthias Brändle (Footon-Servetto) launched a counter-attack and succeeded in gaining 45 seconds advantage by the time he reached 18km to go.

The 20-year-old Austrian's lead was largely the result of the Liquigas team stepping away from chasing duties and a brief reluctance of any team to take over.

Once the Euskaltel-Euskadi team decided to pitch in the gap tumbled.

As Brändle came into view, BMC's Swiss rider Steve Morabito, who hails from Monthey just 80km from the finish, launched a counter-attack in hopes of scoring some hometown glory.

He used an unclassified climb to power his way up to the Footon-Servetto rider, making contact with 12km to go.

Behind, AG2R-La Mondiale rider Christophe Riblon blasted out of the peloton on the same climb, making contact with the two riders quickly.

The peloton was so close that two more riders were able to make it across the gap: Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank) and Arthur Vichot (Française Des Jeux) held a slim advantage coming into 5km to go, but the peloton had the five in its sights.

Marycz was the last to throw in the towel. While the others sat up as the peloton made contact, the Polish rider managed to power out a 50m gap on the now HTC-Columbia-led peloton, but it lasted only a kilometre before he was enveloped by the bunch.

From there it was a mere formality for the HTC-Columbia team to deliver super-sprinter Mark Cavendish to his second season victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia4:28:59
2Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
3Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
6Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
10David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
11Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
14Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
17Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
19Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
20Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
21Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
22Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
24Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
25Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
27Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
28Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
29Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
32Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
33Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
34Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
35Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
36Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
37Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
38Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
39Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
40Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
41Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
42Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
44Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
45Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
46André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
47Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
48Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
49Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
50Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
51Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
52Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
54Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
55Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
56Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
57Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
58Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
59Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
60Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
61Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
63Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
64Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
66Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
69Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
70Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
71Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
72Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
73Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
74Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
75Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
76Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
77Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
79Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
80Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
81Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
82Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
83José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
84Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
87John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
89Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam
90Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
91Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
92Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
94Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
95Alexsandre Diachenko (Kaz) Astana
96Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
97Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
98Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
99Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
100Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
101Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
102Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
103Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
104Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
105Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
106Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
107Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
108Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
109Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:00:20
110Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:13
111Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:32
112Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
113Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
114José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
115Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
116Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:02:59
117Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:32
118Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:10:53
119Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
120Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
121Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
122Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
123Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
125Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
126Serge Pauwels (Ned) Sky Professional Cycling Team
127Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
128Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
129Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
130Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
131Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
132Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
133Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
134Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
135Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
136Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
137Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
138Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
139Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
140Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
141Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
142Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
143Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
144Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
145Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
146Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
147Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
148Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
149Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
150Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
151Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
152Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
153Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
154Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFJoao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam
DNSRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto

La Lorette, km. 101.0 (Cat. 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha12pts
2Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
3Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank6
4Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team4
5Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2

La Lorette, km. 137.9 (Cat. 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha12pts
2Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
3Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank6
4David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Sprint 1 - Domdidier, km. 31.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
3Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha1

Sprint 2 - Anderswil, km. 146.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux6pts
2Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank3
3Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:26:57
2Liquigas - Doimo
3Lampre - Farnese Vini
4Team HTC - Columbia
5Team Milram
6Garmin - Transitions
7Team Saxo Bank
8Euskatel - Euskadi
9Omega Pharma-Lotto
10AG2R - La Mondiale
11Quick Step
12Française des Jeux
13Rabobank
14Footon - Servetto
15Team Katusha
16Team Radioshack
17Sky Professional Cycling Team
18Cervelo Test Team
19Caisse d'Epargne
20Astana0:10:53

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo9:24:28
2Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:09
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
4Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:11
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:12
6Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:14
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:15
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
9Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
10Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
12Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
14Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:17
15Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
16Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
17Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
18Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
19Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:18
20Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:19
21Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
23Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
24Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:20
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
27Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
28Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:21
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
30Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
31Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
32Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
34Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
35Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
36Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:00:22
37Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
39Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
40Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
41Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
42Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
43Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:23
44André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:24
45Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
46Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
47Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
48Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
50Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
51Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:26
52Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
53Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
54Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:27
55Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
56Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
57Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:28
58Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
60Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
61José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack0:00:29
62Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
63Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
64Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
65Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:30
66Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:00:31
67Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
68Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:32
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
70Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:33
71Alexsandre Diachenko (Kaz) Astana0:00:34
72Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
73René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
74Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:35
76Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
78Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
79Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:36
80Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:00:38
81Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
82Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
83John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
84Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:40
86Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
87Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
88Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
89Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:43
90Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:44
91Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:46
92Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:47
93Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:58
94Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:01:03
95Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:53
96Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:55
97José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:59
98Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:00
99Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:36
100Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:47
101Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:50
102Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack0:09:51
103Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:09:52
104Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:53
105Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:55
106Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:56
107Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
108Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam0:09:57
109Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:03
110Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
111Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:10:04
112Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:10:07
113Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:10:09
114Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:11:06
115Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:13
116Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:16
117Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
118Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:11:17
119Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:11:18
120Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:11:19
121Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:11:20
122Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
123Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:11:22
124Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
125Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:11:24
126Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:11:26
127Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:56
128Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha0:12:00
129Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:12:52
130Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:20:36
131Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:20:40
132Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram0:20:45
133Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:20:46
134Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:48
135Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:20:52
136Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:20:53
137Serge Pauwels (Ned) Sky Professional Cycling Team
138Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:20:54
139Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:20:55
140Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:20:57
141Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:21:05
142Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:21:07
143Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:21:11
144Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:21:14
145Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:05
146Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:25:19
147Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:25:24
148Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:25:29
149Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:35
150Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:25:41
151Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:27:45
152Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:28:34
153Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam0:28:37
154Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:28:39

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux32pts
2Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha24
3Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team24
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana18
5Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
6Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank12
7Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux8
8Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
9David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
11Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team18pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux6
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana6
4Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank3
5Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux2
7Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
8Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo9:24:28
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:15
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:16
4Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:17
5Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:00:20
6Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:00:22
7Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
11Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
12André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:24
13Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:25
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
16Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:26
17Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
18Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:27
19Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
20Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:00:38
21Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:40
22Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:01:03
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:53
24Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam0:09:57
25Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:10:04
26Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:10:07
27Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:11:20
28Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:11:22
29Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:11:24
30Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:11:26
31Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:20:40
32Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:20:46
33Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:20:52
34Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:20:54
35Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:21:05
36Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:21:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Columbia28:14:02
2Liquigas - Doimo0:00:07
3Caisse d'Epargne0:00:08
4Rabobank0:00:12
5Française des Jeux0:00:16
6Team Radioshack0:00:18
7Team Katusha0:00:19
8Garmin - Transitions0:00:20
9Footon - Servetto0:00:21
10Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:22
11Team Saxo Bank
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:24
13Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:26
14Sky Professional Cycling Team
15Team Milram0:00:27
16AG2R - La Mondiale0:00:28
17Quick Step0:00:31
18Cervelo Test Team0:00:39
19BMC Racing Team0:09:51
20Astana0:11:38

