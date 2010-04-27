Image 1 of 7 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 7 Italian Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) donned the leader's jersey in the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 7 Italian champion Marco Pinotti was one of only two riders to crack 5:20 on the prologue (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 7 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) was well out of contention for the win. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 7 Cervelo's Joaquin Novoa Menedez overcooked a bend and went into the shrubbery. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 7 HTC-Columbia's Marco Pinotti on his way to the win in the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 7 Last year's Romandie champion Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) placed 8th in the prologue. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Italian champion Marco Pinotti scored HTC-Columbia's third consecutive victory in a Tour de Romandie prologue, blitzing the 4.3 kilometre course in Porrentruy with a time of 5:17.52.

He followed up similar performances from Frantisek Rabon in 2009 and Mark Cavendish in 2008.

"I'm really happy. I'm not really suited for short courses like that but I liked it when I saw it. I was third 3 years ago, I'm going well after Pais Vasco and the Classics and I just gave it everything.

"It's a surprise to win but good for my morale as I look ahead to the Giro d'Italia opening time trial."

The 34-year-old feels confident in his ability to fight for the overall classification over the next five stages, which include another, longer time trial on Friday.

"Now I hope I can hang onto the lead. I was third overall two years ago. Things have started well and now we'll see if I can defend the jersey. There are a lot of strong riders here. I hope to keep the jersey at least for the next two days."

The young Slovakian sensation Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) came in just under a second shy to take second, while Tro-Bro Leon winner Jérémy Roy (Française Des Jeux) claimed the third spot with a 5:20.62.

The Frenchman just nudged another HTC-Columbia rider, Michael Rogers from the top three. The three-time world champion came in two-tenths of a second behind Roy, while Dutchman Rick Flens (Rabobank) was a surprise fifth place just fractions of a second slower.

Under sunny skies, a light breeze and pleasant temperatures, Australian Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) set the fastest early time with a 5:25.

His time in the hot seat did not last long, as Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) went one second quicker, but the Italian would also have little time to cool his heels in the leader's seat before his time fell.

The axe came from Roy, who powered over the twisty, city course four seconds faster before Pinotti careened through the route with his winning time.

Sagan looked to come close to the Italian, but was lacking a touch of expertise in the corners which lost him the fractions of a second needed to overtake Pinotti.

The big names came and went, with no other riders able to crack 5:20. Valverde, Vande Velde and Menchov all fell far short of the mark, with last year's winner Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) topping the GC men with a 5:23 - good enough for eight on the stage.

Results

1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:17 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:01 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:04 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 5 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:05 6 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:06 7 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:07 9 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:08 12 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:09 15 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 16 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 17 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 19 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 20 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:10 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 23 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 0:00:11 27 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 28 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 29 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 30 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 31 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 32 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 34 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 35 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 36 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 37 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 38 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 39 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 40 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 42 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:29 43 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:05:30 44 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 47 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 48 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 49 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:05:30 51 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 52 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:31 54 Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 55 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 56 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 57 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 58 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 59 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 60 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:05:32 61 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 62 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 63 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 64 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 65 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 66 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:33 67 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 68 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 69 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 71 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:34 73 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 74 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 75 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 76 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 77 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 78 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 79 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 80 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:35 81 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 82 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 83 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 84 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 85 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:05:36 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 87 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:36 88 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 89 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 90 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 91 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 92 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:37 94 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 95 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 97 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 98 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 99 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 100 José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 101 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 102 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:37 103 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 104 Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam 0:05:38 105 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 106 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 107 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 108 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:39 109 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 110 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 111 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 112 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:40 114 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:41 115 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 116 Serge Pauwels (Ned) Sky Professional Cycling Team 117 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 118 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 119 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 120 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam 0:05:42 121 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 122 Alexsandre Diachenko (Kaz) Astana 123 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 124 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 125 René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:43 127 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 128 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 129 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:44 131 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 132 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 133 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 134 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 135 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 136 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam 0:05:45 137 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 138 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:05:46 139 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 140 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 141 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:48 142 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 144 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 145 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:49 146 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 147 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 148 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 149 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 150 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:51 151 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:53 152 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 153 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:05:55 154 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 155 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:05:59 156 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:06:01 157 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:07 158 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:41 159 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:02 2 Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:07 3 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:08 4 Rabobank 0:00:12 5 Française des Jeux 0:00:16 6 Team Radioshack 0:00:18 7 Team Katusha 0:00:19 8 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:20 9 Footon - Servetto 0:00:21 10 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:22 11 Team Saxo Bank 12 BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 13 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:24 14 Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:26 15 Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 Team Milram 0:00:27 17 AG2R - La Mondiale 0:00:28 18 Quick Step 0:00:31 19 Cervelo Test Team 0:00:39 20 Astana 0:00:45

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:17 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:01 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:03 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 5 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:04 6 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:05 7 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:06 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 9 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:07 12 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:08 13 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 16 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 17 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:09 19 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 20 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 23 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:10 24 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 27 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 28 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 29 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 30 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 31 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:11 32 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 35 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 36 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:12 37 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 38 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 39 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 40 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 42 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 44 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 47 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:13 48 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 49 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 51 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 52 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 54 Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 55 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 56 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:14 57 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 58 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 59 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 60 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 61 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 62 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 63 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:15 64 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 65 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 66 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 67 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 68 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 69 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 70 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 71 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 74 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 75 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 76 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 77 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 78 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:17 79 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 80 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 81 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 82 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:18 83 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 84 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 85 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 87 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 88 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 89 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 90 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 91 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:19 92 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 94 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 95 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 97 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 98 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:20 99 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 100 José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 101 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 102 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 103 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 104 Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam 105 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 106 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 107 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:21 108 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 109 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 110 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:00:22 111 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 112 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:23 114 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 115 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 116 Serge Pauwels (Ned) Sky Professional Cycling Team 117 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 118 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:24 119 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 120 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam 121 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 122 Alexsandre Diachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:00:25 123 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 124 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 125 René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 127 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 128 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 129 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 131 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 132 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 133 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 134 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 135 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:00:27 136 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam 137 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 138 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:29 139 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 140 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 141 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 142 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:31 144 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 145 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 146 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 147 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 148 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 149 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:32 150 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:34 151 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:35 152 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 153 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:00:37 154 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 155 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:00:41 156 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:00:44 157 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:49 158 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:23 159 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam