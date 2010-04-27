Trending

Pinotti blitzes Romandie prologue

Italian champion tops Sagan in perfect conditions

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia)

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Italian Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) donned the leader's jersey in the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Italian champion Marco Pinotti was one of only two riders to crack 5:20 on the prologue

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) was well out of contention for the win.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Cervelo's Joaquin Novoa Menedez overcooked a bend and went into the shrubbery.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
HTC-Columbia's Marco Pinotti on his way to the win in the Tour de Romandie.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Last year's Romandie champion Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) placed 8th in the prologue.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Italian champion Marco Pinotti scored HTC-Columbia's third consecutive victory in a Tour de Romandie prologue, blitzing the 4.3 kilometre course in Porrentruy with a time of 5:17.52.

He followed up similar performances from Frantisek Rabon in 2009 and Mark Cavendish in 2008.

"I'm really happy. I'm not really suited for short courses like that but I liked it when I saw it. I was third 3 years ago, I'm going well after Pais Vasco and the Classics and I just gave it everything.

"It's a surprise to win but good for my morale as I look ahead to the Giro d'Italia opening time trial."

The 34-year-old feels confident in his ability to fight for the overall classification over the next five stages, which include another, longer time trial on Friday.

"Now I hope I can hang onto the lead. I was third overall two years ago. Things have started well and now we'll see if I can defend the jersey. There are a lot of strong riders here. I hope to keep the jersey at least for the next two days."

The young Slovakian sensation Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) came in just under a second shy to take second, while Tro-Bro Leon winner Jérémy Roy (Française Des Jeux) claimed the third spot with a 5:20.62.

The Frenchman just nudged another HTC-Columbia rider, Michael Rogers from the top three. The three-time world champion came in two-tenths of a second behind Roy, while Dutchman Rick Flens (Rabobank) was a surprise fifth place just fractions of a second slower.

Under sunny skies, a light breeze and pleasant temperatures, Australian Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) set the fastest early time with a 5:25.

His time in the hot seat did not last long, as Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) went one second quicker, but the Italian would also have little time to cool his heels in the leader's seat before his time fell.

The axe came from Roy, who powered over the twisty, city course four seconds faster before Pinotti careened through the route with his winning time.

Sagan looked to come close to the Italian, but was lacking a touch of expertise in the corners which lost him the fractions of a second needed to overtake Pinotti.

The big names came and went, with no other riders able to crack 5:20. Valverde, Vande Velde and Menchov all fell far short of the mark, with last year's winner Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) topping the GC men with a 5:23 - good enough for eight on the stage.

Results

1Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:17
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:01
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:04
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
5Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:00:05
6Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:06
7Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:07
9Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
10Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:08
12Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
14Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:09
15Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
16Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
17Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
19Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
20Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:00:10
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
23Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
24Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux0:00:11
27Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
28Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
29Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
30Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
31Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
32Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
34Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
35Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
36Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
37Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
38Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
39Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
40Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
41Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
42Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:29
43Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:05:30
44Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
45Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
47Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
48Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
49Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:05:30
51Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
52Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:31
54Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
55Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
56Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
57Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
58Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
59Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
60Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:05:32
61Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
62Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
63Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
64André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
65Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
66Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:05:33
67Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
68Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
69Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
71Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:34
73Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
74Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
75Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
76Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
77Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
78Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
79Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
80Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:35
81Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
82Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
83Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
84Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
85Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:05:36
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
87José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:36
88Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
89Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
90Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
91Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
92Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
93Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:37
94Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
95Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
97Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
98Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
99Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
100José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
101Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
102Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:37
103Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
104Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam0:05:38
105Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
106Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
107Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
108Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:39
109Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
110Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
111Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
112Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
113Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:40
114Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:41
115Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
116Serge Pauwels (Ned) Sky Professional Cycling Team
117David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
118Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
119Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
120Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam0:05:42
121Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
122Alexsandre Diachenko (Kaz) Astana
123Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
124Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
125René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
126Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:43
127Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
128Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
129Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:05:44
131Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
132Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
133Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
134Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
135Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
136Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam0:05:45
137Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
138Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:05:46
139Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
140Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
141John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:48
142Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
144Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
145Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:49
146Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
147Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
148Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
149Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
150Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:51
151Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:53
152Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
153Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:05:55
154Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
155Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:05:59
156Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:06:01
157Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:06:07
158Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:41
159Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Columbia0:16:02
2Liquigas - Doimo0:00:07
3Caisse d'Epargne0:00:08
4Rabobank0:00:12
5Française des Jeux0:00:16
6Team Radioshack0:00:18
7Team Katusha0:00:19
8Garmin - Transitions0:00:20
9Footon - Servetto0:00:21
10Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:22
11Team Saxo Bank
12BMC Racing Team0:00:23
13Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:24
14Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:26
15Sky Professional Cycling Team
16Team Milram0:00:27
17AG2R - La Mondiale0:00:28
18Quick Step0:00:31
19Cervelo Test Team0:00:39
20Astana0:00:45

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:17
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:01
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:03
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
5Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:00:04
6Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:05
7Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:06
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
9Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
10Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:07
12Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:08
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
14Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
15Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
16Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
17Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:09
19Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
20Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
23Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:10
24Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
27Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
28Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
29Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
30Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
31Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:11
32Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
34Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
35Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
36Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:12
37Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
38Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
39Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
40Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
41Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
42Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
44Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
45Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
47Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:13
48Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
49Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
51Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
52Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
54Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
55Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
56Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:14
57Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
58Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
59Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
60Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
61Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
62Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
63Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram0:00:15
64André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
65Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
66Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
67Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
68Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
69Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
70Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
71Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
74Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
75Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
76Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
77Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
78Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:17
79Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
80Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
81Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
82Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:18
83Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
84Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
85Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
87José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
88Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
89Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
90Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
91Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:19
92Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
93Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
95Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
97Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:00:19
98Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:20
99Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
100José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
101Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
102Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
103Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
104Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam
105Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
106Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
107Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:21
108Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
109Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
110Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:00:22
111Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
112Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
113Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:23
114Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
115Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
116Serge Pauwels (Ned) Sky Professional Cycling Team
117David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
118Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:24
119Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
120Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam
121Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
122Alexsandre Diachenko (Kaz) Astana0:00:25
123Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
124Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
125René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
126Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
127Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
128Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
129Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
131Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
132Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
133Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
134Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
135Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:00:27
136Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam
137Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
138Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:00:29
139Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
140Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
141John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
142Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:31
144Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
145Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
146Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
147Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
148Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
149Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:32
150Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:34
151Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:35
152Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
153Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:00:37
154Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
155Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:00:41
156Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:00:44
157Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:49
158Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:23
159Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Columbia0:16:02
2Liquigas - Doimo0:00:07
3Caisse d'Epargne0:00:08
4Rabobank0:00:12
5Française des Jeux0:00:16
6Team Radioshack0:00:18
7Team Katusha0:00:19
8Garmin - Transitions0:00:20
9Footon - Servetto0:00:21
10Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:22
11Team Saxo Bank
12BMC Racing Team0:00:23
13Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:24
14Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:26
15Sky Professional Cycling Team
16Team Milram0:00:27
17AG2R - La Mondiale0:00:28
18Quick Step0:00:31
19Cervelo Test Team0:00:39
20Astana0:00:45

 

