Pinotti blitzes Romandie prologue
Italian champion tops Sagan in perfect conditions
Italian champion Marco Pinotti scored HTC-Columbia's third consecutive victory in a Tour de Romandie prologue, blitzing the 4.3 kilometre course in Porrentruy with a time of 5:17.52.
He followed up similar performances from Frantisek Rabon in 2009 and Mark Cavendish in 2008.
"I'm really happy. I'm not really suited for short courses like that but I liked it when I saw it. I was third 3 years ago, I'm going well after Pais Vasco and the Classics and I just gave it everything.
"It's a surprise to win but good for my morale as I look ahead to the Giro d'Italia opening time trial."
The 34-year-old feels confident in his ability to fight for the overall classification over the next five stages, which include another, longer time trial on Friday.
"Now I hope I can hang onto the lead. I was third overall two years ago. Things have started well and now we'll see if I can defend the jersey. There are a lot of strong riders here. I hope to keep the jersey at least for the next two days."
The young Slovakian sensation Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) came in just under a second shy to take second, while Tro-Bro Leon winner Jérémy Roy (Française Des Jeux) claimed the third spot with a 5:20.62.
The Frenchman just nudged another HTC-Columbia rider, Michael Rogers from the top three. The three-time world champion came in two-tenths of a second behind Roy, while Dutchman Rick Flens (Rabobank) was a surprise fifth place just fractions of a second slower.
Under sunny skies, a light breeze and pleasant temperatures, Australian Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) set the fastest early time with a 5:25.
His time in the hot seat did not last long, as Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) went one second quicker, but the Italian would also have little time to cool his heels in the leader's seat before his time fell.
The axe came from Roy, who powered over the twisty, city course four seconds faster before Pinotti careened through the route with his winning time.
Sagan looked to come close to the Italian, but was lacking a touch of expertise in the corners which lost him the fractions of a second needed to overtake Pinotti.
The big names came and went, with no other riders able to crack 5:20. Valverde, Vande Velde and Menchov all fell far short of the mark, with last year's winner Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) topping the GC men with a 5:23 - good enough for eight on the stage.
Results
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:17
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:01
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:04
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:05
|6
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:06
|7
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:07
|9
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:08
|12
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:09
|15
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|17
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:10
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|23
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:11
|27
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|28
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|31
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|34
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|35
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|36
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|37
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|38
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|39
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|40
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|42
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:29
|43
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:05:30
|44
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|47
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|48
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|49
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|50
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:05:30
|51
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|52
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|54
|Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|55
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|56
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|57
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|58
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|59
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|60
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:05:32
|61
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|62
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|63
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|64
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|65
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|66
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:33
|67
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|68
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|69
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|71
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:34
|73
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|74
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|75
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|76
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|77
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|78
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|79
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|80
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:35
|81
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|82
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|83
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|84
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|85
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:05:36
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|87
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:36
|88
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|89
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|90
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|91
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|92
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:37
|94
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|95
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|97
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|98
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|99
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|100
|José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|101
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|102
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:37
|103
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|104
|Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:05:38
|105
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|106
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|107
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|108
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:39
|109
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|110
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|111
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|112
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:40
|114
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:41
|115
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|116
|Serge Pauwels (Ned) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|117
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|118
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|119
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|120
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:05:42
|121
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|122
|Alexsandre Diachenko (Kaz) Astana
|123
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|124
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|125
|René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:43
|127
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|129
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:44
|131
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|132
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|133
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|134
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|135
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|136
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:05:45
|137
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|138
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:05:46
|139
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|140
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|141
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:48
|142
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|144
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:49
|146
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|147
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|148
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|149
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|150
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:05:51
|151
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:53
|152
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|153
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:05:55
|154
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|155
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:05:59
|156
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:01
|157
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:07
|158
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|159
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:02
|2
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:07
|3
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:08
|4
|Rabobank
|0:00:12
|5
|Française des Jeux
|0:00:16
|6
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:18
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:00:19
|8
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:20
|9
|Footon - Servetto
|0:00:21
|10
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:22
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:24
|14
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:26
|15
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Team Milram
|0:00:27
|17
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|18
|Quick Step
|0:00:31
|19
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:39
|20
|Astana
|0:00:45
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:02
|2
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:07
|3
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:08
|4
|Rabobank
|0:00:12
|5
|Française des Jeux
|0:00:16
|6
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:18
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:00:19
|8
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:20
|9
|Footon - Servetto
|0:00:21
|10
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:22
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:24
|14
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:26
|15
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Team Milram
|0:00:27
|17
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|18
|Quick Step
|0:00:31
|19
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:39
|20
|Astana
|0:00:45
