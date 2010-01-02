Vos victorious in Grand Prix Hotel Threeland
Havlikova and Chainel-Lefevre round out podium
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|0:43:10
|2
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:02:25
|3
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|0:02:48
|4
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|0:02:58
|5
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:06:28
|6
|Perrine Philippe (Fra)
|0:07:58
|7
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)
|0:08:14
|8
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|0:09:45
|9
|Daniela Bresciani (Ita)
|0:10:30
|10
|Camille Darcel (Fra)
|11
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
|12
|Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lux)
|13
|Christine Kovelter (Lux)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy