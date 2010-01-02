Trending

Vos victorious in Grand Prix Hotel Threeland

Havlikova and Chainel-Lefevre round out podium

Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned)0:43:10
2Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:02:25
3Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:02:48
4Nikki Harris (GBr)0:02:58
5Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:06:28
6Perrine Philippe (Fra)0:07:58
7Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)0:08:14
8Christine Vardaros (USA)0:09:45
9Daniela Bresciani (Ita)0:10:30
10Camille Darcel (Fra)
11Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
12Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lux)
13Christine Kovelter (Lux)

