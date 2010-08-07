Gonzalez wins stage seven
Sevilla racing as overall leader
On the day that Colombia inaugurated its new president, it was fitting that Saturday’s stage 7 took the peloton between two of the country’s most historical landmarks as Nectar de Cundinamarca’s Freddy González won this year’s first breakaway stage win.
Gonzalez, a two-time winner of the King of the Mountains competition in the Giro d’Italia, was part of an early breakaway that stayed clear of the field for most of the day. He made his winning move on the uphill finish and crossed the finish line three seconds ahead of Boyacá Orgullo de America’s Fernando Camargo and six seconds ahead of IMRD Cota’s Samuel Cabrera.
“Freddy attacked in the last 300 metres and I tried to stay on his wheel, but he was too strong for me today,” Camargo said of González’s win.
Race leader Óscar Sevilla of Indeportes Antioquia finished comfortably in the main pack alongside his teammates and main rivals. The General Classification standings remain exactly the same as stage six, with Sevilla 11 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Luis Henao and 35 seconds ahead of Colombia es Pasión’s Dalivier Ospina.
Stage seven started under cold, grey skies at the Puente de Boyacá, the site of the 1819 Battle of Boyacá in Colombia’s War of Independence, and from the start the day’s racing was fierce.
With the peloton climbing for the first 9 kilometres until it ascended the category three Alto del Moral, any opening attacks didn’t get far. However once the race passed the first sprint point 18 kilometres in, the day’s main breakaway escaped.
In the break were González and Camargo as well as Colombia es Pasión’s William Muñoz and Super Giros’ Jefferson Vargas among others. With the rest of the 136 km stage mainly flat, except for the late climb up the category two Alto del Cogollo, the large breakaway had a good chance of holding off the rest of the field.
The breakaway worked well together and kept gaining time, while Sevilla and the Indeportes Antioquia team controlled the front of the peloton for much of the day. The only team to really help out the Indeportes Antioquia squad was Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional, probably trying to make themselves known on inauguration day.
“Today was a hard day because some teams didn’t put in any work and only attacked during the final part of the stage,” Sevilla said. “Our team is really tired after today.”
As the race passed through Duitama, along the same route where Abraham Olano won the 1995 Road World Championships on a flat tyre, the breakaway had gained over six minutes on the field.
When it hit the steep slopes of the Alto del Cogollo, the break’s lead had diminished but they still held a solid lead as Camargo crossed the climb first with Cabrera and González in tow.
In the final kilometre González made his move as the road turned upward toward the finish and held off the rest of the break to take the stage win next to the monument commemorating fallen lancers at Pantano de Vargas.
Teams considered stage seven a relative break between the previous three days of climbing and next week’s battles on the Vuelta’s most famed climbs, but Sunday’s stage eight is sure to perplex the peloton.
The stage from Duitama to Colombia’s capital of Bogotá will be one of the more interesting stages in this year’s Vuelta a Colombia. Clocking in at 207 km with 5 category three climbs all over 2600 metres high, the stage is certainly not an easy one.
However with the 229 km stage nine on Monday that features the category one Alto Virgen and Tuesday’s queen stage up the famed La Linea, Sunday may not be the day the race is won, but it could be the day that it is lost.
Teams with GC contenders certainly have their work cut out for them trying toom implement their game plans during Sunday’s stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|3:22:44
|2
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:00:03
|3
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:00:06
|4
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:00:14
|5
|William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:00:15
|6
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:00:17
|7
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:00:23
|8
|Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
|0:01:14
|9
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:01:59
|10
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|11
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|12
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|13
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|14
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|15
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|16
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|17
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|18
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|19
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|20
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|21
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:02:03
|22
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|23
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|24
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|25
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|26
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:02:04
|27
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|28
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|29
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|30
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:02:05
|31
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|32
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|33
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:02:06
|34
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|35
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|36
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|37
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:02:07
|38
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|39
|Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|40
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:02:08
|41
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|42
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|43
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:02:10
|44
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:03:18
|45
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|46
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:05:35
|47
|Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:05:36
|48
|Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:06:08
|49
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:06:24
|50
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:06:30
|51
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:06:40
|52
|Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:09:19
|53
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|54
|Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|55
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|56
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|57
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|58
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|59
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:09:22
|60
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|61
|Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|62
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|63
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|64
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|65
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|66
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:09:23
|67
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|68
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|69
|Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:09:24
|70
|Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|71
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|72
|Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|73
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:09:25
|74
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|75
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|76
|Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|77
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|78
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|79
|Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
|0:09:26
|80
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|81
|Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|82
|Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:09:28
|83
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|84
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|85
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|86
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|87
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:09:31
|88
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|89
|Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|90
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|91
|Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:09:33
|92
|Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:09:47
|93
|Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|94
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:16:19
|95
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|96
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|97
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|98
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|99
|Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|100
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:16:21
|101
|Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
|102
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:16:22
|103
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|104
|John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:16:23
|105
|Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:16:26
|106
|Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:16:42
|107
|Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|108
|Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:43:05
|109
|Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:43:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros
|5
|pts
|2
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|3
|3
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2
|4
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
|5
|pts
|2
|William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|3
|3
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|2
|4
|Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|5
|pts
|2
|Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
|3
|3
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|2
|4
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|5
|pts
|2
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|4
|3
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|3
|4
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|2
|5
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|10
|pts
|2
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|8
|3
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|6
|4
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|4
|5
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|3
|6
|William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2
|7
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|25
|pts
|2
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|20
|3
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|16
|4
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|14
|5
|William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|12
|6
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|10
|7
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|9
|8
|Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
|8
|9
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|7
|10
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|6
|11
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|5
|12
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|4
|13
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|3
|14
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|2
|15
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boyaca Orgullo De America
|10:08:52
|2
|Nec Cundi-Coldep-Pintu Bl
|0:01:40
|3
|Col Pasion-472-Cafe Col
|0:03:33
|4
|Epm-Une
|0:05:21
|5
|Indeportes Antioquia
|0:05:22
|6
|Loteria De Boyaca
|0:05:29
|7
|Ebsa Emp Energ De Boyaca
|0:05:30
|8
|Gw Shiman-Chec-Edeq-Envia
|0:08:53
|9
|Formesan-Panachi-Ind Sder
|0:09:57
|10
|Imrd Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:18:17
|11
|Super Giros
|0:19:17
|12
|Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito
|0:19:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|23:05:45
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|3
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|4
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|5
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|6
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|7
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|8
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|9
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|10
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|11
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|12
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|13
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|14
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|15
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|16
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|17
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|18
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|19
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|20
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|21
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|22
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|23
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|24
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|25
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|26
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|27
|Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|28
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|29
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|30
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|31
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|32
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|33
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|34
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|35
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|36
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|37
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|38
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|39
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|40
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|41
|Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|42
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|43
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|44
|Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|45
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|46
|Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|47
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|48
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|49
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|50
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|51
|Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|52
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|53
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|54
|Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|55
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|56
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|57
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|58
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|59
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|60
|Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|61
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|62
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|63
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|64
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|65
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|66
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|67
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|68
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|1:03:02
|69
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|70
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|71
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|72
|Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|73
|Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|74
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|75
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|76
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|77
|Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|78
|Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|79
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|80
|Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|81
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|82
|John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|83
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|84
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|85
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|86
|William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|87
|Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
|88
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|89
|Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|1:28:06
|90
|Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
|91
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|92
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|93
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|94
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|95
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|96
|Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|97
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|1:40:51
|98
|Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|99
|Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|100
|Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
|101
|Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|102
|Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|103
|Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|104
|Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|105
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|2:11:29
|106
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|107
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|16
|pts
|2
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|14
|3
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|14
|4
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|14
|5
|Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
|13
|6
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|10
|7
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|10
|8
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|9
|9
|William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|8
|10
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|7
|11
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|7
|12
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|6
|13
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|5
|14
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|5
|15
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|5
|16
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|4
|17
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|3
|18
|Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|3
|19
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|3
|20
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2
|21
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|2
|22
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2
|23
|Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|2
|24
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2
|25
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|26
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|27
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|1
|28
|Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|29
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|1
|30
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|1
|31
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|1
|32
|Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|1
|33
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|1
|34
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|1
|35
|Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|35
|pts
|2
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|30
|3
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|25
|4
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|24
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|22
|6
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|21
|7
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|16
|8
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|16
|9
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|14
|10
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|11
|11
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|11
|12
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|11
|13
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|10
|14
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|10
|15
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|10
|16
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|8
|17
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|8
|18
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|8
|19
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|7
|20
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|7
|21
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|6
|22
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|5
|23
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|5
|24
|Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|5
|25
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|4
|26
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|4
|27
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|4
|28
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|4
|29
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|4
|30
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|3
|31
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|3
|32
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|2
|33
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|2
|34
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|2
|35
|William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2
|36
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|1
|37
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|1
|38
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|1
|39
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|1
|40
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|1
|41
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|76
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|65
|3
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|57
|4
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|41
|5
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|35
|6
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|35
|7
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|29
|8
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|29
|9
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|26
|10
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|26
|11
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|25
|12
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|23
|13
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|22
|14
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|21
|15
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|20
|16
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|20
|17
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|20
|18
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|19
|19
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|18
|20
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|18
|21
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|16
|22
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|16
|23
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|16
|24
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|14
|25
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|14
|26
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|13
|27
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|13
|28
|William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|12
|29
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|10
|30
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|10
|31
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|9
|32
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|9
|33
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|9
|34
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|8
|35
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|8
|36
|Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
|8
|37
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|6
|38
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|6
|39
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|6
|40
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|4
|41
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|3
|42
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|3
|43
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|2
|44
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|2
|45
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|1
|46
|Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Col Pasion-472-Cafe Col
|69:18:44
|2
|Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:50
|3
|Ebsa Emp Energ De Boyaca
|0:03:17
|4
|Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:03:37
|5
|Epm-Une
|0:03:54
|6
|Nec Cundi-Coldep-Pintu Bl
|0:09:08
|7
|Loteria De Boyaca
|0:13:35
|8
|Gw Shiman-Chec-Edeq-Envia
|0:22:27
|9
|Formesan-Panachi-Ind Sder
|0:44:25
|10
|Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito
|2:03:40
|11
|Super Giros
|2:41:11
|12
|Imrd Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|4:00:14
