Gonzalez wins stage seven

Sevilla racing as overall leader

Image 1 of 19

The breakaway during stage seven of the Tour of Colombia

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 19

Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional working on the front of the bunch

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 19

Colombia is a passionate cycling nation

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 19

Hernan Buenahora, Israel Ochoa and Jose Rujano

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 19

The evergreen Hernan Buenahora, recently returned from suspension

(Image credit: Leon van Vliet)
Image 6 of 19

Camilo Gomez (GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia) on the front

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 19

Edwin Orozco was active early in the stage

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 19

Edwin Parra was fourth on the stage

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 19

The Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional team before the start

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 19

Emiro Mata and Samuel Cabrera leading the breakaway group

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 19

Freddy Gonzalez stretches at the bag of the breakaway

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 19

The escapees on the same roads that were used in the 1995 World Championships at Duitama

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 19

Freddy Gonzalez launches his winning move

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 19

Freddy Gonzalez crossing the finish line in Duitama

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 19

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 19

An aerial shot of the bunch on stage seven of the Vuelta a Colombia

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 19

The bunch passes through farmland on stage seven of the Vuelta a Colombia

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 19

Sergio Henao lies in second place overall

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 19

Oscar Sevilla holds the overall lead

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

On the day that Colombia inaugurated its new president, it was fitting that Saturday’s stage 7 took the peloton between two of the country’s most historical landmarks as Nectar de Cundinamarca’s Freddy González won this year’s first breakaway stage win.

Gonzalez, a two-time winner of the King of the Mountains competition in the Giro d’Italia, was part of an early breakaway that stayed clear of the field for most of the day. He made his winning move on the uphill finish and crossed the finish line three seconds ahead of Boyacá Orgullo de America’s Fernando Camargo and six seconds ahead of IMRD Cota’s Samuel Cabrera.

“Freddy attacked in the last 300 metres and I tried to stay on his wheel, but he was too strong for me today,” Camargo said of González’s win.

Race leader Óscar Sevilla of Indeportes Antioquia finished comfortably in the main pack alongside his teammates and main rivals. The General Classification standings remain exactly the same as stage six, with Sevilla 11 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Luis Henao and 35 seconds ahead of Colombia es Pasión’s Dalivier Ospina.

Stage seven started under cold, grey skies at the Puente de Boyacá, the site of the 1819 Battle of Boyacá in Colombia’s War of Independence, and from the start the day’s racing was fierce.

With the peloton climbing for the first 9 kilometres until it ascended the category three Alto del Moral, any opening attacks didn’t get far. However once the race passed the first sprint point 18 kilometres in, the day’s main breakaway escaped.

In the break were González and Camargo as well as Colombia es Pasión’s William Muñoz and Super Giros’ Jefferson Vargas among others. With the rest of the 136 km stage mainly flat, except for the late climb up the category two Alto del Cogollo, the large breakaway had a good chance of holding off the rest of the field.

The breakaway worked well together and kept gaining time, while Sevilla and the Indeportes Antioquia team controlled the front of the peloton for much of the day. The only team to really help out the Indeportes Antioquia squad was Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional, probably trying to make themselves known on inauguration day.

“Today was a hard day because some teams didn’t put in any work and only attacked during the final part of the stage,” Sevilla said. “Our team is really tired after today.”

As the race passed through Duitama, along the same route where Abraham Olano won the 1995 Road World Championships on a flat tyre, the breakaway had gained over six minutes on the field.

When it hit the steep slopes of the Alto del Cogollo, the break’s lead had diminished but they still held a solid lead as Camargo crossed the climb first with Cabrera and González in tow.

In the final kilometre González made his move as the road turned upward toward the finish and held off the rest of the break to take the stage win next to the monument commemorating fallen lancers at Pantano de Vargas.

Teams considered stage seven a relative break between the previous three days of climbing and next week’s battles on the Vuelta’s most famed climbs, but Sunday’s stage eight is sure to perplex the peloton.

The stage from Duitama to Colombia’s capital of Bogotá will be one of the more interesting stages in this year’s Vuelta a Colombia. Clocking in at 207 km with 5 category three climbs all over 2600 metres high, the stage is certainly not an easy one.

However with the 229 km stage nine on Monday that features the category one Alto Virgen and Tuesday’s queen stage up the famed La Linea, Sunday may not be the day the race is won, but it could be the day that it is lost.

Teams with GC contenders certainly have their work cut out for them trying toom implement their game plans during Sunday’s stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler3:22:44
2Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:00:03
3Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:00:06
4Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:00:14
5William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:00:15
6Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:00:17
7Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:00:23
8Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros0:01:14
9Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:01:59
10Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
11Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
12Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
13Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
14Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
15Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
16Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
17Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
18Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
19Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
20Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
21Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE0:02:03
22Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
23Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
24Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
25Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
26Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE0:02:04
27Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
28John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
29Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
30Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:02:05
31Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
32Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
33Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:02:06
34Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
35Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
36Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
37Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:02:07
38Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
39Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
40Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:02:08
41Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
42Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
43Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:02:10
44Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:03:18
45Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
46Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:05:35
47Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:05:36
48Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:06:08
49Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:06:24
50Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:06:30
51Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:06:40
52Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:09:19
53Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
54Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
55Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
56Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
57Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
58Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
59Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:09:22
60Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
61Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
62Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
63Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
64Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
65Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
66Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:09:23
67Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
68Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
69Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:09:24
70Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
71Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
72Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
73Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:09:25
74Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
75Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
76Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
77Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
78Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
79Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros0:09:26
80Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
81Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
82Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:09:28
83Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
84Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
85Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
86Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
87Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:09:31
88Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
89Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
90Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
91Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:09:33
92Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:09:47
93Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
94Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:16:19
95Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
96Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
97Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
98Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
99Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
100Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:16:21
101Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
102Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:16:22
103Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
104John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:16:23
105Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:16:26
106Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:16:42
107Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
108Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:43:05
109Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:43:35

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros5pts
2Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander3
3Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722
4Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1

Sprint 2 - Tibasosa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros5pts
2William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4723
3Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia2
4Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1

Sprint 3 - Nobsa-holcim
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4725pts
2Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros3
3Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia2
4Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America1

Mountain 1 - Alto del moral (Cat. 3), 9.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander5pts
2Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE4
3Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America3
4Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca2
5Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Cogollo (Cat. 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America10pts
2Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo8
3Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler6
4Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America4
5Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler3
6William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722
7Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler25pts
2Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America20
3Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo16
4Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America14
5William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47212
6Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler10
7Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America9
8Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros8
9Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia7
10Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE6
11Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin5
12Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4724
13Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca3
14Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin2
15Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4721

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boyaca Orgullo De America10:08:52
2Nec Cundi-Coldep-Pintu Bl0:01:40
3Col Pasion-472-Cafe Col0:03:33
4Epm-Une0:05:21
5Indeportes Antioquia0:05:22
6Loteria De Boyaca0:05:29
7Ebsa Emp Energ De Boyaca0:05:30
8Gw Shiman-Chec-Edeq-Envia0:08:53
9Formesan-Panachi-Ind Sder0:09:57
10Imrd Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:18:17
11Super Giros0:19:17
12Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito0:19:57

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin23:05:45
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
3Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
4Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
5Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
6Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
7Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
8Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
9Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
10John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
11Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
12Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
13Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
14Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
15Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
16Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
17Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
18Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
19Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
20Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
21Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
22Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
23Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
24Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
25Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
26Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
27Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
28Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
29Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
30Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
31Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
32Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
33Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
34Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
35Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
36Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
37Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
38Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
39Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
40Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
41Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
42Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
43Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
44Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
45Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
46Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
47Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
48Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
49Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
50Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
51Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
52Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
53Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
54Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
55Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
56Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
57Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
58Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
59Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
60Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
61Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
62Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
63Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
64Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
65Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
66Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
67Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
68Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa1:03:02
69Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
70Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
71Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
72Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
73Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
74Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
75Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
76Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
77Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
78Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
79Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
80Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
81Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
82John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
83Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
84Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
85Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
86William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
87Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
88Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
89Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional1:28:06
90Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
91Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
92Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
93Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
94Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
95Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
96Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
97Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4721:40:51
98Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
99Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
100Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
101Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
102Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
103Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
104Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
105Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros2:11:29
106Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
107Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia16pts
2Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia14
3Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros14
4Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia14
5Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros13
6Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler10
7Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander10
8Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo9
9William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4728
10Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America7
11Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca7
12Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander6
13Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca5
14Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander5
15Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia5
16Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler4
17Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin3
18Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca3
19Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE3
20Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722
21Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca2
22Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722
23Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional2
24Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2
25Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1
26Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1
27Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4721
28Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1
29Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler1
30Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin1
31Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca1
32Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler1
33Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa1
34Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros1
35Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia35pts
2Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa30
3Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler25
4Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler24
5Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin22
6Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia21
7Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin16
8Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America16
9Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander14
10Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE11
11Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca11
12Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo11
13Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin10
14Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler10
15Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca10
16Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE8
17Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca8
18Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4728
19Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4727
20Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America7
21Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler6
22Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia5
23Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander5
24Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca5
25Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE4
26Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca4
27Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE4
28Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander4
29Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia4
30Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America3
31Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler3
32Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE2
33Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE2
34Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca2
35William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722
36Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4721
37Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4721
38Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa1
39Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin1
40Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America1
41Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin76pts
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin65
3Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia57
4Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47241
5Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler35
6Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE35
7Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47229
8Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America29
9Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE26
10Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca26
11Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa25
12Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca23
13Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE22
14Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47221
15Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America20
16Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander20
17Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47220
18Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE19
19Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin18
20Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander18
21Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa16
22Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo16
23Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia16
24Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler14
25Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler14
26Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47213
27Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE13
28William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47212
29Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional10
30Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler10
31Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia9
32Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia9
33Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America9
34Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4728
35Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa8
36Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros8
37John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4726
38Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander6
39Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin6
40Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca4
41Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros3
42Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros3
43Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca2
44Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia2
45Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE1
46Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Col Pasion-472-Cafe Col69:18:44
2Indeportes Antioquia0:00:50
3Ebsa Emp Energ De Boyaca0:03:17
4Boyaca Orgullo De America0:03:37
5Epm-Une0:03:54
6Nec Cundi-Coldep-Pintu Bl0:09:08
7Loteria De Boyaca0:13:35
8Gw Shiman-Chec-Edeq-Envia0:22:27
9Formesan-Panachi-Ind Sder0:44:25
10Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito2:03:40
11Super Giros2:41:11
12Imrd Cota-Flejes Bonelo4:00:14

 

