Image 1 of 19 The breakaway during stage seven of the Tour of Colombia (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 19 Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional working on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 19 Colombia is a passionate cycling nation (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 19 Hernan Buenahora, Israel Ochoa and Jose Rujano (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 19 The evergreen Hernan Buenahora, recently returned from suspension (Image credit: Leon van Vliet) Image 6 of 19 Camilo Gomez (GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia) on the front (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 19 Edwin Orozco was active early in the stage (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 19 Edwin Parra was fourth on the stage (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 19 The Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional team before the start (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 19 Emiro Mata and Samuel Cabrera leading the breakaway group (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 19 Freddy Gonzalez stretches at the bag of the breakaway (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 19 The escapees on the same roads that were used in the 1995 World Championships at Duitama (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 19 Freddy Gonzalez launches his winning move (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 19 Freddy Gonzalez crossing the finish line in Duitama (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 19 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 19 An aerial shot of the bunch on stage seven of the Vuelta a Colombia (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 19 The bunch passes through farmland on stage seven of the Vuelta a Colombia (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 19 Sergio Henao lies in second place overall (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 19 Oscar Sevilla holds the overall lead (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

On the day that Colombia inaugurated its new president, it was fitting that Saturday’s stage 7 took the peloton between two of the country’s most historical landmarks as Nectar de Cundinamarca’s Freddy González won this year’s first breakaway stage win.

Gonzalez, a two-time winner of the King of the Mountains competition in the Giro d’Italia, was part of an early breakaway that stayed clear of the field for most of the day. He made his winning move on the uphill finish and crossed the finish line three seconds ahead of Boyacá Orgullo de America’s Fernando Camargo and six seconds ahead of IMRD Cota’s Samuel Cabrera.

“Freddy attacked in the last 300 metres and I tried to stay on his wheel, but he was too strong for me today,” Camargo said of González’s win.

Race leader Óscar Sevilla of Indeportes Antioquia finished comfortably in the main pack alongside his teammates and main rivals. The General Classification standings remain exactly the same as stage six, with Sevilla 11 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Luis Henao and 35 seconds ahead of Colombia es Pasión’s Dalivier Ospina.

Stage seven started under cold, grey skies at the Puente de Boyacá, the site of the 1819 Battle of Boyacá in Colombia’s War of Independence, and from the start the day’s racing was fierce.

With the peloton climbing for the first 9 kilometres until it ascended the category three Alto del Moral, any opening attacks didn’t get far. However once the race passed the first sprint point 18 kilometres in, the day’s main breakaway escaped.

In the break were González and Camargo as well as Colombia es Pasión’s William Muñoz and Super Giros’ Jefferson Vargas among others. With the rest of the 136 km stage mainly flat, except for the late climb up the category two Alto del Cogollo, the large breakaway had a good chance of holding off the rest of the field.

The breakaway worked well together and kept gaining time, while Sevilla and the Indeportes Antioquia team controlled the front of the peloton for much of the day. The only team to really help out the Indeportes Antioquia squad was Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional, probably trying to make themselves known on inauguration day.

“Today was a hard day because some teams didn’t put in any work and only attacked during the final part of the stage,” Sevilla said. “Our team is really tired after today.”

As the race passed through Duitama, along the same route where Abraham Olano won the 1995 Road World Championships on a flat tyre, the breakaway had gained over six minutes on the field.

When it hit the steep slopes of the Alto del Cogollo, the break’s lead had diminished but they still held a solid lead as Camargo crossed the climb first with Cabrera and González in tow.

In the final kilometre González made his move as the road turned upward toward the finish and held off the rest of the break to take the stage win next to the monument commemorating fallen lancers at Pantano de Vargas.

Teams considered stage seven a relative break between the previous three days of climbing and next week’s battles on the Vuelta’s most famed climbs, but Sunday’s stage eight is sure to perplex the peloton.

The stage from Duitama to Colombia’s capital of Bogotá will be one of the more interesting stages in this year’s Vuelta a Colombia. Clocking in at 207 km with 5 category three climbs all over 2600 metres high, the stage is certainly not an easy one.

However with the 229 km stage nine on Monday that features the category one Alto Virgen and Tuesday’s queen stage up the famed La Linea, Sunday may not be the day the race is won, but it could be the day that it is lost.

Teams with GC contenders certainly have their work cut out for them trying toom implement their game plans during Sunday’s stage.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 3:22:44 2 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:00:03 3 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:00:06 4 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:00:14 5 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:00:15 6 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:00:17 7 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:00:23 8 Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros 0:01:14 9 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:01:59 10 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 11 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 12 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 13 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 14 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 15 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 16 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 17 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 18 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 19 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 20 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 21 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 0:02:03 22 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 23 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 24 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 25 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 26 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 0:02:04 27 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 28 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 29 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 30 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:02:05 31 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 32 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 33 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:02:06 34 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 35 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 36 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 37 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:02:07 38 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 39 Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 40 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:02:08 41 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 42 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 43 Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:02:10 44 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:03:18 45 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 46 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:05:35 47 Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:05:36 48 Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:06:08 49 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:06:24 50 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:06:30 51 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:06:40 52 Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:09:19 53 Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 54 Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 55 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 56 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 57 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 58 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 59 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:09:22 60 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 61 Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 62 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 63 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 64 Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 65 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 66 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:09:23 67 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 68 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 69 Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:09:24 70 Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 71 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 72 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 73 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:09:25 74 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 75 Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 76 Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 77 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 78 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 79 Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros 0:09:26 80 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 81 Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 82 Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:09:28 83 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 84 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 85 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 86 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 87 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:09:31 88 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 89 Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 90 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 91 Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:09:33 92 Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:09:47 93 Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 94 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:16:19 95 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 96 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 97 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 98 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 99 Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 100 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:16:21 101 Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros 102 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:16:22 103 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 104 John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:16:23 105 Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:16:26 106 Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:16:42 107 Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 108 Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:43:05 109 Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:43:35

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros 5 pts 2 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 3 3 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 2 4 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 1

Sprint 2 - Tibasosa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros 5 pts 2 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 3 3 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 2 4 Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 1

Sprint 3 - Nobsa-holcim # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 5 pts 2 Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros 3 3 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 2 4 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 1

Mountain 1 - Alto del moral (Cat. 3), 9.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 5 pts 2 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 4 3 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 3 4 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 2 5 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Cogollo (Cat. 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 10 pts 2 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 8 3 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 6 4 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 4 5 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 3 6 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 2 7 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 25 pts 2 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 20 3 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 16 4 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 14 5 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 12 6 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 10 7 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 9 8 Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros 8 9 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 7 10 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 6 11 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 5 12 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 4 13 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 3 14 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 2 15 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boyaca Orgullo De America 10:08:52 2 Nec Cundi-Coldep-Pintu Bl 0:01:40 3 Col Pasion-472-Cafe Col 0:03:33 4 Epm-Une 0:05:21 5 Indeportes Antioquia 0:05:22 6 Loteria De Boyaca 0:05:29 7 Ebsa Emp Energ De Boyaca 0:05:30 8 Gw Shiman-Chec-Edeq-Envia 0:08:53 9 Formesan-Panachi-Ind Sder 0:09:57 10 Imrd Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:18:17 11 Super Giros 0:19:17 12 Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito 0:19:57

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 23:05:45 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 3 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 4 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 5 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 6 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 7 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 8 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 9 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 10 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 11 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 12 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 13 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 14 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 15 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 16 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 17 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 18 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 19 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 20 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 21 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 22 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 23 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 24 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 25 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 26 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 27 Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 28 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 29 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 30 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 31 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 32 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 33 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 34 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 35 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 36 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 37 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 38 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 39 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 40 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 41 Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 42 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 43 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 44 Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 45 Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 46 Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 47 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 48 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 49 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 50 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 51 Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 52 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 53 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 54 Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 55 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 56 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 57 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 58 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 59 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 60 Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 61 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 62 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 63 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 64 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 65 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 66 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 67 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 68 Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 1:03:02 69 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 70 Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 71 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 72 Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 73 Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 74 Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 75 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 76 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 77 Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 78 Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 79 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 80 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 81 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 82 John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 83 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 84 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 85 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 86 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 87 Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros 88 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 89 Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 1:28:06 90 Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros 91 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 92 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 93 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 94 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 95 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 96 Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 97 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 1:40:51 98 Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 99 Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 100 Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros 101 Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 102 Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 103 Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 104 Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 105 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 2:11:29 106 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 107 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 16 pts 2 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 14 3 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 14 4 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 14 5 Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros 13 6 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 10 7 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 10 8 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 9 9 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 8 10 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 7 11 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 7 12 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 6 13 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 5 14 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 5 15 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 5 16 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 4 17 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 3 18 Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 3 19 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 3 20 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 2 21 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 2 22 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 2 23 Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 2 24 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2 25 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 1 26 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 1 27 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 1 28 Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 1 29 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 1 30 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 1 31 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 1 32 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 1 33 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 1 34 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 1 35 Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 35 pts 2 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 30 3 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 25 4 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 24 5 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 22 6 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 21 7 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 16 8 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 16 9 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 14 10 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 11 11 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 11 12 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 11 13 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 10 14 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 10 15 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 10 16 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 8 17 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 8 18 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 8 19 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 7 20 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 7 21 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 6 22 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 5 23 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 5 24 Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 5 25 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 4 26 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 4 27 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 4 28 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 4 29 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 4 30 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 3 31 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 3 32 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 2 33 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 2 34 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 2 35 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 2 36 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 1 37 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 1 38 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 1 39 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 1 40 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 1 41 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 76 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 65 3 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 57 4 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 41 5 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 35 6 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 35 7 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 29 8 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 29 9 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 26 10 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 26 11 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 25 12 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 23 13 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 22 14 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 21 15 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 20 16 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 20 17 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 20 18 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 19 19 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 18 20 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 18 21 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 16 22 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 16 23 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 16 24 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 14 25 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 14 26 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 13 27 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 13 28 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 12 29 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 10 30 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 10 31 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 9 32 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 9 33 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 9 34 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 8 35 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 8 36 Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros 8 37 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 6 38 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 6 39 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 6 40 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 4 41 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 3 42 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 3 43 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 2 44 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 2 45 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 1 46 Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros 1