Duarte out-paces Sevilla for stage 5 win

Spaniard extends lead over Ospina

Image 1 of 15

Alejandro Ramirez helps defend the race lead

Alejandro Ramirez helps defend the race lead
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 15

Riders on the attack during stage 5.

Riders on the attack during stage 5.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 15

Fabio Duarte (Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472)

Fabio Duarte (Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 15

Fabio Duarte's bike receives some attention.

Fabio Duarte's bike receives some attention.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 15

Darwin Atapuma (Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472)

Darwin Atapuma (Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 15

Breakaway riders on the move in stage 5.

Breakaway riders on the move in stage 5.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 15

Oscar Sevilla (Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin) still in the leader's jersey, now by 8 seconds over Ospina.

Oscar Sevilla (Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin) still in the leader's jersey, now by 8 seconds over Ospina.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 15

Sergio Luis Henao gets ready to defend the leader's jersey.

Sergio Luis Henao gets ready to defend the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 15

Oscar Sevilla in yellow at the Tour of Colombia.

Oscar Sevilla in yellow at the Tour of Colombia.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 15

Jonathan Camargo (Loteria de Boyaca)

Jonathan Camargo (Loteria de Boyaca)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 15

Jonathan Camargo (Loteria de Boyaca) on the attack on stage 5.

Jonathan Camargo (Loteria de Boyaca) on the attack on stage 5.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 15

The group of the race leader on stage 5.

The group of the race leader on stage 5.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 15

Duarte out-sprints Sevilla for the stage win.

Duarte out-sprints Sevilla for the stage win.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 15

Carlos Alzate (Super Giros)

Carlos Alzate (Super Giros)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 15

Wilson Zambrano (Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander)

Wilson Zambrano (Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Fabio Duarte redeemed himself after a disappointing first day in the mountains on Wednesday, beating out race leader Óscar Sevilla in a photo finish sprint to take Thursday's stage 5 in the colonial town of Socorro.

"Yesterday was a hard day for me," Duarte said. "But today I felt really good."

After a challenging day that took the Vuelta a Colombia over this year's first category one climb, the Alto Chiflas, a select but sizeable group of 32 riders barreled into Socorro where Duarte reassured Colombian cycling fans why he is their chosen son when he edged past Sevilla on the line.

"I'm pretty happy with today's results, but have to thank my team and the support of my sponsors and my family," Duarte said.

For his efforts on the day, Sevilla retained the tri-color leader's jersey and gained time on second place Dalivier Ospina of Colombia es Pasión, who finished two seconds back in 17th place and is now eight seconds back in the general classification.

GW Shimano's Félix Cárdenas, Nectar de Cundinamarca's Diego Calderon and Indeportes Antioquia's Sergio Luis Henao rounded out the stage's top five respectively, crossing the finish one second behind Duarte and Sevilla

The stage started under sunny skies in Bucaramanga as the peloton passed by the Luis Carlos Galán plaza, dedicated to the Colombian politician killed by Pablo Escobar's drug cartel, before heading out to the open roads.

Nectar de Cundinamarca's Alvaro Gómez broke away from the peloton early and through some strong riding was able to net himself the top spot in the day's first two sprints as well as the first mountain of the day, the category three Alto Curos.

Gómez was able to hold off the field for much of the distance between the first and second climbs as the race passed through a rocky canyon next to the Chicamoca River. However, on the approach to the Alto Chiflas, Gomez was brought back along with another group attempting to break free.

With paragliders floating overhead, Carlos Betancourt of Indeportes Antioquia tried to control the field for his captain Sevilla, but the attacks kept coming. For much of the time up the mountain, Loteria de Boyacá's Jonathan Camargo held the field at bay, but his escape was in vain when the leading group overtook him close to the summit.

GW Shimano's captain, Félix "El Gato" Cárdenas, then attempted to break free, but after Camargo's move the boys in the lead group were having none of it. Cárdenas, however, had a good day as he crossed the top of the Alto Chiflas first and was third on the day's final climb, the category three Alto Aratoca.

"We worked really well today, both in the group and with our team, to control the attacks of Cárdenas," Sevilla said.

The group that would comprise the day's winners stayed together for the rest of stage, with the slight attack of four riders that included the King of the Mountains leader, Jaime Vegara, being quickly brought back. The tight, curvy roads leading into Socorro kept the pack together and allowed for the duel between Duarte and Sevilla.

Sevilla looks to be coming into form during this year's Vuelta a Colombia. The Spanish rider, who recently won Colombia's Vuelta a Antioquia, has been riding with some real gusto and has put time on his main competitors in 2008 Vuelta a Colombia winner Giovanni Baez, 14th place and one minute 53 seconds back, and 2009 Vuelta winner Jose Rujano, 4 minutes 51 seconds back in 26th place.

"The most important thing is to manage the stress and try to not feel the pressure," Sevilla said after the stage.

Friday's 165 km stage from Socorro to Tunja keeps up the climbing and will be the most challenging stage for the peloton so far, as the race goes over three categorized climbs including the category one Alto del Sote, only 15 km before the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4723:02:08
2Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
3Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:00:01
4Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
5Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
6Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:02
7Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
8Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
9Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
10Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
11Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
12Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
13Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
14Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
15John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
16Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
17Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
18Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
19Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
20Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
21Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
22Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
23Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
24Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
25Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
26Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
27Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
28Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
29Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
30Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
31Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
32Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
33Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
34Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:00:10
35Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
36Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
37Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:00:14
38Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:00:22
39Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:00:25
40Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
41Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:00:54
42Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:02:31
43Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:03:11
44Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:03:41
45Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:03:51
46Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:07:45
47Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
48Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE0:07:46
49Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:07:47
50Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
51Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
52Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:09:37
53Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
54Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
55Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:09:38
56Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
57Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
58Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:09:39
59Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
60Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
61Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:09:40
62Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:17:03
63Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
64Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
65Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
66Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
67Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
68Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
69Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
70Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
71Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
72Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
73Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
74Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
75Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
76Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
77Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
78Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
79Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros0:19:39
80Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
81Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
82Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
83Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
84Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
85Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
86Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
87Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
88William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
89Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
90Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
91Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
92Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
93Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
94Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
95Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
96Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
97Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
98John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
99Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
100Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
101Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
102Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
103Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros0:26:10
104Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
105Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
106Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros0:26:50
107Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros0:26:51
108Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
109Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
110Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
111Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:27:17
112Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
113Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
114Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:36:25
115Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:38:51

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47225pts
2Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin20
3Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia16
4Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler14
5Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin12
6Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE10
7Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia9
8Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4728
9Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America7
10Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander6
11Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander5
12Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca4
13Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4723
14Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca2
15John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4721

Mountain 1 - Alto De Curos (Cat. 3) km. 28.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler5pts
2Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE4
3Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander3
4Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler2
5Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin1

Mountain 2 - Alto De Chiflas (Cat. 1) km. 63.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia15pts
2Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia12
3Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin10
4Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler8
5Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE6
6Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca5
7Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin4
8Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4723
9Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE2
10Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4721

Mountain 3 - Alto De Aratoca (Cat. 3) km. 73.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE5pts
2Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia4
3Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia3
4Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin2
5Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin1

Sprint 1 - Puente Peatonal, km. 17.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler5pts
2Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE3
3Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia2
4Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler1

Sprint 2 - Restaurante Los Mangos, km. 43.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler5pts
2Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia3
3Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE2
4Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros1

Sprint 3 - San Gil Malecon, km. 97.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander5pts
2Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE3
3Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2
4Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Indeportes Antioquia9:06:27
2Col Pasion-472-Cafe Col0:00:01
3Gw Shiman-Chec-Edeq-Envia0:00:02
4Epm-Une0:00:03
5Loteria De Boyaca
6Formesan-Panachi-Ind Sder
7Boyaca Orgullo De America
8Ebsa Emp Energ De Boyaca0:00:46
9Nec Cundi-Coldep-Pintu Bl0:03:41
10Super Giros0:32:32
11Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito0:34:05
12Imrd Cota-Flejes Bonelo1:00:54

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin15:09:18
2Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:00:08
3Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:00:11
4Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:01:17
5Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:01:21
6Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE0:01:32
7Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:01:46
8John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
9Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
10Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:01:53
11Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
12Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE0:01:54
13Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
14Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
15Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
16Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:02:05
17Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
18Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE0:02:08
19Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:02:30
20Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
21Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:02:31
22Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:02:57
23Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:03:38
24Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:04:10
25Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:04:22
26Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:04:51
27Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:04:52
28Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:04:59
29Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
30Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:06:17
31Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:06:32
32Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:06:58
33Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:07:38
34Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:09:25
35Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:10:11
36Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:10:47
37Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE0:11:57
38Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:12:16
39Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:12:24
40Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:12:35
41Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:12:44
42Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:13:00
43Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:13:29
44Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:15:36
45Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:16:16
46Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:17:20
47Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:19:14
48Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:20:38
49Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:20:54
50Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:21:19
51Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros0:23:04
52Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE0:23:47
53Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:24:00
54Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:25:45
55Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:26:19
56Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:26:54
57Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:27:42
58Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:28:21
59Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:28:34
60Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:30:34
61Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE0:31:10
62Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:32:01
63Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros0:33:31
64Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros0:33:36
65Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:34:35
66Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:35:15
67Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:37:35
68Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:37:55
69Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:37:57
70Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:40:02
71Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:40:31
72Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:40:43
73Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:40:45
74Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:41:15
75Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:41:20
76Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:42:05
77Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:42:06
78Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:42:38
79Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:42:43
80Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:42:52
81Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:42:58
82Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:43:23
83John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:44:11
84Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros0:44:13
85Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:44:40
86Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:44:50
87Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:45:51
88Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:46:25
89Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:46:30
90Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:46:46
91Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:49:08
92Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:49:30
93Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:51:01
94Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:54:56
95Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros0:57:10
96Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:57:13
97William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:57:18
98Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:57:54
99Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
100Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:58:31
101Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:59:29
102Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros0:59:45
103Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:59:52
104Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional1:05:32
105Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros1:06:58
106Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo1:07:13
107Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander1:07:29
108Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander1:08:02
109Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional1:10:27
110Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros1:11:12
111Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros1:20:47
112Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros1:21:26
113Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo1:24:14
114Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo1:50:37
115Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo2:01:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin40pts
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin39
3Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE35
4Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca26
5Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa25
6Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia22
7Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47220
8Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander20
9Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47220
10Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin18
11Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia16
12Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE14
13Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler14
14Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa13
15Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander13
16Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE12
17Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional10
18Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler10
19Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE9
20Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia8
21Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America8
22Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo7
23Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin6
24John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4725
25Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4723
26Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros3
27Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros3
28Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE2
29Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia2
30Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE1
31Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros1
32Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia35pts
2Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia21
3Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler18
4Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa17
5Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin15
6Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander14
7Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin11
8Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin10
9Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE6
10Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE6
11Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia5
12Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler5
13Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca5
14Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca4
15Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander4
16Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE4
17Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia4
18Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4723
19Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca3
20Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo3
21Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE2
22Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE2
23Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2
24Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4721
25Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4721
26Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE1
27Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin1
28Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America1
29Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros14pts
2Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia13
3Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler10
4Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia10
5Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander10
6Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo9
7Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia9
8Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America7
9Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander5
10Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia5
11Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE5
12Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin3
13Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca3
14Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE3
15Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722
16Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca2
17Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional2
18Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1
19Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1
20Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca1
21Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler1
22Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin1
23Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca1
24Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa1
25Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros1
26Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Indeportes Antioquia45:29:52
2Col Pasion-472-Cafe Col0:01:23
3Ebsa Emp Energ De Boyaca0:02:28
4Epm-Une0:03:21
5Gw Shiman-Chec-Edeq-Envia0:03:56
6Boyaca Orgullo De America0:07:54
7Nec Cundi-Coldep-Pintu Bl0:11:23
8Loteria De Boyaca0:12:35
9Formesan-Panachi-Ind Sder0:24:30
10Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito1:19:40
11Super Giros1:25:46

 

