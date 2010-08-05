Image 1 of 15 Alejandro Ramirez helps defend the race lead (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 15 Riders on the attack during stage 5. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 15 Fabio Duarte (Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 15 Fabio Duarte's bike receives some attention. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 15 Darwin Atapuma (Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 15 Breakaway riders on the move in stage 5. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 15 Oscar Sevilla (Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin) still in the leader's jersey, now by 8 seconds over Ospina. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 15 Sergio Luis Henao gets ready to defend the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 15 Oscar Sevilla in yellow at the Tour of Colombia. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 15 Jonathan Camargo (Loteria de Boyaca) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 15 Jonathan Camargo (Loteria de Boyaca) on the attack on stage 5. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 15 The group of the race leader on stage 5. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 15 Duarte out-sprints Sevilla for the stage win. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 15 Carlos Alzate (Super Giros) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 15 Wilson Zambrano (Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Fabio Duarte redeemed himself after a disappointing first day in the mountains on Wednesday, beating out race leader Óscar Sevilla in a photo finish sprint to take Thursday's stage 5 in the colonial town of Socorro.

"Yesterday was a hard day for me," Duarte said. "But today I felt really good."

After a challenging day that took the Vuelta a Colombia over this year's first category one climb, the Alto Chiflas, a select but sizeable group of 32 riders barreled into Socorro where Duarte reassured Colombian cycling fans why he is their chosen son when he edged past Sevilla on the line.

"I'm pretty happy with today's results, but have to thank my team and the support of my sponsors and my family," Duarte said.

For his efforts on the day, Sevilla retained the tri-color leader's jersey and gained time on second place Dalivier Ospina of Colombia es Pasión, who finished two seconds back in 17th place and is now eight seconds back in the general classification.

GW Shimano's Félix Cárdenas, Nectar de Cundinamarca's Diego Calderon and Indeportes Antioquia's Sergio Luis Henao rounded out the stage's top five respectively, crossing the finish one second behind Duarte and Sevilla

The stage started under sunny skies in Bucaramanga as the peloton passed by the Luis Carlos Galán plaza, dedicated to the Colombian politician killed by Pablo Escobar's drug cartel, before heading out to the open roads.

Nectar de Cundinamarca's Alvaro Gómez broke away from the peloton early and through some strong riding was able to net himself the top spot in the day's first two sprints as well as the first mountain of the day, the category three Alto Curos.

Gómez was able to hold off the field for much of the distance between the first and second climbs as the race passed through a rocky canyon next to the Chicamoca River. However, on the approach to the Alto Chiflas, Gomez was brought back along with another group attempting to break free.

With paragliders floating overhead, Carlos Betancourt of Indeportes Antioquia tried to control the field for his captain Sevilla, but the attacks kept coming. For much of the time up the mountain, Loteria de Boyacá's Jonathan Camargo held the field at bay, but his escape was in vain when the leading group overtook him close to the summit.

GW Shimano's captain, Félix "El Gato" Cárdenas, then attempted to break free, but after Camargo's move the boys in the lead group were having none of it. Cárdenas, however, had a good day as he crossed the top of the Alto Chiflas first and was third on the day's final climb, the category three Alto Aratoca.

"We worked really well today, both in the group and with our team, to control the attacks of Cárdenas," Sevilla said.

The group that would comprise the day's winners stayed together for the rest of stage, with the slight attack of four riders that included the King of the Mountains leader, Jaime Vegara, being quickly brought back. The tight, curvy roads leading into Socorro kept the pack together and allowed for the duel between Duarte and Sevilla.

Sevilla looks to be coming into form during this year's Vuelta a Colombia. The Spanish rider, who recently won Colombia's Vuelta a Antioquia, has been riding with some real gusto and has put time on his main competitors in 2008 Vuelta a Colombia winner Giovanni Baez, 14th place and one minute 53 seconds back, and 2009 Vuelta winner Jose Rujano, 4 minutes 51 seconds back in 26th place.

"The most important thing is to manage the stress and try to not feel the pressure," Sevilla said after the stage.

Friday's 165 km stage from Socorro to Tunja keeps up the climbing and will be the most challenging stage for the peloton so far, as the race goes over three categorized climbs including the category one Alto del Sote, only 15 km before the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 3:02:08 2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 3 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:00:01 4 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 5 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 6 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:02 7 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 8 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 9 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 10 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 11 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 12 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 13 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 14 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 15 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 16 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 17 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 18 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 19 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 20 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 21 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 22 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 23 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 24 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 25 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 26 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 27 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 28 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 29 Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 30 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 31 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 32 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 33 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 34 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:00:10 35 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 36 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 37 Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:00:14 38 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:00:22 39 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:00:25 40 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 41 Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:00:54 42 Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:02:31 43 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:03:11 44 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:03:41 45 Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:03:51 46 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:07:45 47 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 48 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 0:07:46 49 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:07:47 50 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 51 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 52 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:09:37 53 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 54 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 55 Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:09:38 56 Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 57 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 58 Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:09:39 59 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 60 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 61 Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:09:40 62 Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:17:03 63 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 64 Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 65 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 66 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 67 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 68 Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 69 Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 70 Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros 71 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 72 Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 73 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 74 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 75 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 76 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 77 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 78 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 79 Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros 0:19:39 80 Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 81 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 82 Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 83 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 84 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 85 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 86 Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 87 Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 88 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 89 Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE 90 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 91 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 92 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 93 Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros 94 Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 95 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 96 Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 97 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 98 John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 99 Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 100 Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 101 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 102 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 103 Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros 0:26:10 104 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 105 Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 106 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 0:26:50 107 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 0:26:51 108 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 109 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 110 Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 111 Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:27:17 112 Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 113 Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 114 Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:36:25 115 Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:38:51

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 25 pts 2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 20 3 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 16 4 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 14 5 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 12 6 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 10 7 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 9 8 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 8 9 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 7 10 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 6 11 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 5 12 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 4 13 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 3 14 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 2 15 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 1

Mountain 1 - Alto De Curos (Cat. 3) km. 28.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 5 pts 2 Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE 4 3 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 3 4 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 2 5 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 1

Mountain 2 - Alto De Chiflas (Cat. 1) km. 63.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 15 pts 2 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 12 3 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 10 4 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 8 5 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 6 6 Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 5 7 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 4 8 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 3 9 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 2 10 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 1

Mountain 3 - Alto De Aratoca (Cat. 3) km. 73.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 5 pts 2 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 4 3 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 3 4 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 2 5 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 1

Sprint 1 - Puente Peatonal, km. 17.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 5 pts 2 Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE 3 3 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 2 4 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 1

Sprint 2 - Restaurante Los Mangos, km. 43.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 5 pts 2 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 3 3 Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE 2 4 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 1

Sprint 3 - San Gil Malecon, km. 97.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 5 pts 2 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 3 3 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2 4 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Indeportes Antioquia 9:06:27 2 Col Pasion-472-Cafe Col 0:00:01 3 Gw Shiman-Chec-Edeq-Envia 0:00:02 4 Epm-Une 0:00:03 5 Loteria De Boyaca 6 Formesan-Panachi-Ind Sder 7 Boyaca Orgullo De America 8 Ebsa Emp Energ De Boyaca 0:00:46 9 Nec Cundi-Coldep-Pintu Bl 0:03:41 10 Super Giros 0:32:32 11 Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito 0:34:05 12 Imrd Cota-Flejes Bonelo 1:00:54

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 15:09:18 2 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:00:08 3 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:00:11 4 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:01:17 5 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:01:21 6 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:01:32 7 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:01:46 8 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 9 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 10 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:01:53 11 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 12 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:01:54 13 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 14 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 15 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 16 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:02:05 17 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 18 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 0:02:08 19 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:02:30 20 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 21 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:02:31 22 Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:02:57 23 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:03:38 24 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:04:10 25 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:04:22 26 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:04:51 27 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:04:52 28 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:04:59 29 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 30 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:06:17 31 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:06:32 32 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:06:58 33 Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:07:38 34 Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:09:25 35 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:10:11 36 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:10:47 37 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 0:11:57 38 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:12:16 39 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:12:24 40 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:12:35 41 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:12:44 42 Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:13:00 43 Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:13:29 44 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:15:36 45 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:16:16 46 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:17:20 47 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:19:14 48 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:20:38 49 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:20:54 50 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:21:19 51 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 0:23:04 52 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 0:23:47 53 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:24:00 54 Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:25:45 55 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:26:19 56 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:26:54 57 Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:27:42 58 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:28:21 59 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:28:34 60 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:30:34 61 Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE 0:31:10 62 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:32:01 63 Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros 0:33:31 64 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 0:33:36 65 Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:34:35 66 Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:35:15 67 Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:37:35 68 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:37:55 69 Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:37:57 70 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:40:02 71 Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:40:31 72 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:40:43 73 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:40:45 74 Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:41:15 75 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:41:20 76 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:42:05 77 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:42:06 78 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:42:38 79 Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:42:43 80 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:42:52 81 Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:42:58 82 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:43:23 83 John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:44:11 84 Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros 0:44:13 85 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:44:40 86 Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:44:50 87 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:45:51 88 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:46:25 89 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:46:30 90 Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:46:46 91 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:49:08 92 Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:49:30 93 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:51:01 94 Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:54:56 95 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 0:57:10 96 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:57:13 97 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:57:18 98 Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:57:54 99 Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 100 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:58:31 101 Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:59:29 102 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 0:59:45 103 Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:59:52 104 Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 1:05:32 105 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 1:06:58 106 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 1:07:13 107 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 1:07:29 108 Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 1:08:02 109 Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 1:10:27 110 Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros 1:11:12 111 Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros 1:20:47 112 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 1:21:26 113 Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 1:24:14 114 Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 1:50:37 115 Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 2:01:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 40 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 39 3 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 35 4 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 26 5 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 25 6 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 22 7 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 20 8 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 20 9 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 20 10 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 18 11 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 16 12 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 14 13 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 14 14 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 13 15 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 13 16 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 12 17 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 10 18 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 10 19 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 9 20 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 8 21 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 8 22 Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 7 23 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 6 24 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 5 25 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 3 26 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 3 27 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 3 28 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 2 29 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 2 30 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 1 31 Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros 1 32 Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 35 pts 2 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 21 3 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 18 4 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 17 5 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 15 6 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 14 7 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 11 8 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 10 9 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 6 10 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 6 11 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 5 12 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 5 13 Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 5 14 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 4 15 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 4 16 Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE 4 17 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 4 18 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 3 19 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 3 20 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 3 21 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 2 22 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 2 23 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2 24 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 1 25 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 1 26 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 1 27 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 1 28 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 1 29 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 14 pts 2 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 13 3 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 10 4 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 10 5 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 10 6 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 9 7 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 9 8 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 7 9 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 5 10 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 5 11 Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE 5 12 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 3 13 Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 3 14 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 3 15 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 2 16 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 2 17 Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 2 18 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 1 19 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 1 20 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 1 21 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 1 22 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 1 23 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 1 24 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 1 25 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 1 26 Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 1