Duarte out-paces Sevilla for stage 5 win
Spaniard extends lead over Ospina
Fabio Duarte redeemed himself after a disappointing first day in the mountains on Wednesday, beating out race leader Óscar Sevilla in a photo finish sprint to take Thursday's stage 5 in the colonial town of Socorro.
"Yesterday was a hard day for me," Duarte said. "But today I felt really good."
After a challenging day that took the Vuelta a Colombia over this year's first category one climb, the Alto Chiflas, a select but sizeable group of 32 riders barreled into Socorro where Duarte reassured Colombian cycling fans why he is their chosen son when he edged past Sevilla on the line.
"I'm pretty happy with today's results, but have to thank my team and the support of my sponsors and my family," Duarte said.
For his efforts on the day, Sevilla retained the tri-color leader's jersey and gained time on second place Dalivier Ospina of Colombia es Pasión, who finished two seconds back in 17th place and is now eight seconds back in the general classification.
GW Shimano's Félix Cárdenas, Nectar de Cundinamarca's Diego Calderon and Indeportes Antioquia's Sergio Luis Henao rounded out the stage's top five respectively, crossing the finish one second behind Duarte and Sevilla
The stage started under sunny skies in Bucaramanga as the peloton passed by the Luis Carlos Galán plaza, dedicated to the Colombian politician killed by Pablo Escobar's drug cartel, before heading out to the open roads.
Nectar de Cundinamarca's Alvaro Gómez broke away from the peloton early and through some strong riding was able to net himself the top spot in the day's first two sprints as well as the first mountain of the day, the category three Alto Curos.
Gómez was able to hold off the field for much of the distance between the first and second climbs as the race passed through a rocky canyon next to the Chicamoca River. However, on the approach to the Alto Chiflas, Gomez was brought back along with another group attempting to break free.
With paragliders floating overhead, Carlos Betancourt of Indeportes Antioquia tried to control the field for his captain Sevilla, but the attacks kept coming. For much of the time up the mountain, Loteria de Boyacá's Jonathan Camargo held the field at bay, but his escape was in vain when the leading group overtook him close to the summit.
GW Shimano's captain, Félix "El Gato" Cárdenas, then attempted to break free, but after Camargo's move the boys in the lead group were having none of it. Cárdenas, however, had a good day as he crossed the top of the Alto Chiflas first and was third on the day's final climb, the category three Alto Aratoca.
"We worked really well today, both in the group and with our team, to control the attacks of Cárdenas," Sevilla said.
The group that would comprise the day's winners stayed together for the rest of stage, with the slight attack of four riders that included the King of the Mountains leader, Jaime Vegara, being quickly brought back. The tight, curvy roads leading into Socorro kept the pack together and allowed for the duel between Duarte and Sevilla.
Sevilla looks to be coming into form during this year's Vuelta a Colombia. The Spanish rider, who recently won Colombia's Vuelta a Antioquia, has been riding with some real gusto and has put time on his main competitors in 2008 Vuelta a Colombia winner Giovanni Baez, 14th place and one minute 53 seconds back, and 2009 Vuelta winner Jose Rujano, 4 minutes 51 seconds back in 26th place.
"The most important thing is to manage the stress and try to not feel the pressure," Sevilla said after the stage.
Friday's 165 km stage from Socorro to Tunja keeps up the climbing and will be the most challenging stage for the peloton so far, as the race goes over three categorized climbs including the category one Alto del Sote, only 15 km before the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|3:02:08
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|3
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:00:01
|4
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|6
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:02
|7
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|8
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|9
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|10
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|11
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|12
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|13
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|14
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|15
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|16
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|17
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|18
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|19
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|20
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|21
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|22
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|23
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|24
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|25
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|26
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|27
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|28
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|29
|Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|30
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|31
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|32
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|33
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|34
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:00:10
|35
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|36
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|37
|Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:00:14
|38
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:00:22
|39
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:00:25
|40
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|41
|Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:00:54
|42
|Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:02:31
|43
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:03:11
|44
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:03:41
|45
|Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:03:51
|46
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:07:45
|47
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|48
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:07:46
|49
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:07:47
|50
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|51
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|52
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:09:37
|53
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|54
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|55
|Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:09:38
|56
|Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|57
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|58
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:09:39
|59
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|60
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|61
|Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:09:40
|62
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:17:03
|63
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|64
|Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|65
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|66
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|67
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|68
|Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|69
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|70
|Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
|71
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|72
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|73
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|74
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|75
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|76
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|77
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|78
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|79
|Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros
|0:19:39
|80
|Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|81
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|82
|Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|83
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|84
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|85
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|86
|Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|87
|Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|88
|William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|89
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|90
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|91
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|92
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|93
|Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
|94
|Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|95
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|96
|Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|97
|Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|98
|John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|99
|Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|100
|Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|101
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|102
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|103
|Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
|0:26:10
|104
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|105
|Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|106
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|0:26:50
|107
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|0:26:51
|108
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|109
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|110
|Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|111
|Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:27:17
|112
|Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|113
|Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|114
|Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:36:25
|115
|Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:38:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|25
|pts
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|20
|3
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|16
|4
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|14
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|12
|6
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|10
|7
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|9
|8
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|8
|9
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|7
|10
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|6
|11
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|5
|12
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|4
|13
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|3
|14
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|2
|15
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|5
|pts
|2
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|4
|3
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|3
|4
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|2
|5
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|15
|pts
|2
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|12
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|10
|4
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|8
|5
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|6
|6
|Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|5
|7
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|4
|8
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|3
|9
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|2
|10
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|5
|pts
|2
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|4
|3
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|3
|4
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|2
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|5
|pts
|2
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|3
|3
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|2
|4
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|3
|3
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|2
|4
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|5
|pts
|2
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|3
|3
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2
|4
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Indeportes Antioquia
|9:06:27
|2
|Col Pasion-472-Cafe Col
|0:00:01
|3
|Gw Shiman-Chec-Edeq-Envia
|0:00:02
|4
|Epm-Une
|0:00:03
|5
|Loteria De Boyaca
|6
|Formesan-Panachi-Ind Sder
|7
|Boyaca Orgullo De America
|8
|Ebsa Emp Energ De Boyaca
|0:00:46
|9
|Nec Cundi-Coldep-Pintu Bl
|0:03:41
|10
|Super Giros
|0:32:32
|11
|Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito
|0:34:05
|12
|Imrd Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|1:00:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|15:09:18
|2
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:00:08
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:00:11
|4
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:01:17
|5
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:01:21
|6
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:01:32
|7
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:01:46
|8
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|9
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|10
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:01:53
|11
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|12
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:01:54
|13
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|14
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|15
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|16
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:02:05
|17
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|18
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:02:08
|19
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:02:30
|20
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|21
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:02:31
|22
|Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:02:57
|23
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:03:38
|24
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:04:10
|25
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:04:22
|26
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:04:51
|27
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:04:52
|28
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:04:59
|29
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|30
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:06:17
|31
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:06:32
|32
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:06:58
|33
|Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:07:38
|34
|Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:09:25
|35
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:10:11
|36
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:10:47
|37
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:11:57
|38
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:12:16
|39
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:12:24
|40
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:12:35
|41
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:12:44
|42
|Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:13:00
|43
|Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:13:29
|44
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:15:36
|45
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:16:16
|46
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:17:20
|47
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:19:14
|48
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:20:38
|49
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:20:54
|50
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:21:19
|51
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|0:23:04
|52
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:23:47
|53
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:24:00
|54
|Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:25:45
|55
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:26:19
|56
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:26:54
|57
|Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:27:42
|58
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:28:21
|59
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:28:34
|60
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:30:34
|61
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:31:10
|62
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:32:01
|63
|Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
|0:33:31
|64
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|0:33:36
|65
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:34:35
|66
|Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:35:15
|67
|Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:37:35
|68
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:37:55
|69
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:37:57
|70
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:40:02
|71
|Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:40:31
|72
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:40:43
|73
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:40:45
|74
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:41:15
|75
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:41:20
|76
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:42:05
|77
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:42:06
|78
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:42:38
|79
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:42:43
|80
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:42:52
|81
|Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:42:58
|82
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:43:23
|83
|John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:44:11
|84
|Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
|0:44:13
|85
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:44:40
|86
|Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:44:50
|87
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:45:51
|88
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:46:25
|89
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:46:30
|90
|Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:46:46
|91
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:49:08
|92
|Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:49:30
|93
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:51:01
|94
|Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:54:56
|95
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|0:57:10
|96
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:57:13
|97
|William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:57:18
|98
|Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:57:54
|99
|Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|100
|Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:58:31
|101
|Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:59:29
|102
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|0:59:45
|103
|Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:59:52
|104
|Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|1:05:32
|105
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|1:06:58
|106
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|1:07:13
|107
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|1:07:29
|108
|Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|1:08:02
|109
|Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|1:10:27
|110
|Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros
|1:11:12
|111
|Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
|1:20:47
|112
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|1:21:26
|113
|Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|1:24:14
|114
|Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|1:50:37
|115
|Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|2:01:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|40
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|39
|3
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|35
|4
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|26
|5
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|25
|6
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|22
|7
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|20
|8
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|20
|9
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|20
|10
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|18
|11
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|16
|12
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|14
|13
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|14
|14
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|13
|15
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|13
|16
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|12
|17
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|10
|18
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|10
|19
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|9
|20
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|8
|21
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|8
|22
|Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|7
|23
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|6
|24
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|5
|25
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|3
|26
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|3
|27
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|3
|28
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|2
|29
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|2
|30
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|1
|31
|Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
|1
|32
|Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|35
|pts
|2
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|21
|3
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|18
|4
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|17
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|15
|6
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|14
|7
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|11
|8
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|10
|9
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|6
|10
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|6
|11
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|5
|12
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|5
|13
|Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|5
|14
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|4
|15
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|4
|16
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|4
|17
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|4
|18
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|3
|19
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|3
|20
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|3
|21
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|2
|22
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|2
|23
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2
|24
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|1
|25
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|1
|26
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|1
|27
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|1
|28
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|1
|29
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|14
|pts
|2
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|13
|3
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|10
|4
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|10
|5
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|10
|6
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|9
|7
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|9
|8
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|7
|9
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|5
|10
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|5
|11
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|5
|12
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|3
|13
|Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|3
|14
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|3
|15
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2
|16
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|2
|17
|Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|2
|18
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|19
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|20
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|1
|21
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|1
|22
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|1
|23
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|1
|24
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|1
|25
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|1
|26
|Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Indeportes Antioquia
|45:29:52
|2
|Col Pasion-472-Cafe Col
|0:01:23
|3
|Ebsa Emp Energ De Boyaca
|0:02:28
|4
|Epm-Une
|0:03:21
|5
|Gw Shiman-Chec-Edeq-Envia
|0:03:56
|6
|Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:07:54
|7
|Nec Cundi-Coldep-Pintu Bl
|0:11:23
|8
|Loteria De Boyaca
|0:12:35
|9
|Formesan-Panachi-Ind Sder
|0:24:30
|10
|Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito
|1:19:40
|11
|Super Giros
|1:25:46
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy