The Indeportes Antioquia team made up for their mistake yesterday that cost Óscar Sevilla the leader’s jersey, as Sevilla and teammate Sergio Luis Henao crossed the line in Bucaramanga shoulder to shoulder to take stage four.

Henao officially won the stage as his wheel crossed the line before Sevilla, but the Spaniard Sevilla reclaimed the leader’s jersey as the two riders embraced on the slight uphill finish to the stage.

GW Shimano’s Félix Cárdenas and EPM-UNE’s Javier González crossed the line 33 seconds later, with González’s teammate Stiber Ortiz out sprinting Néctar De Cundinamarca’s Freddy González for fifth.

“Today I was really motivated. I’m very happy to win the stage with my teammate, Sergio Luis Henao,” Sevilla said. “He’s young but he’s a great talent.”

Wednesday’s 117 km stage four took the peloton from the sweltering port city of Barrancabermeja on the Magdalena River, through the town’s surrounding lowlands and over three categorized climbs before it finished in the mountainous Bucaramanga.

Early on while the peloton was still tightly bunched together on the outskirts of Barrancabermeja, two GW Shimano riders, Juan Alejandro Garcia and Jaime Suaza, made a break and were able to escape into the mid-morning heat.

However, as the race approached the days first climb, the category three Casa Virgen, they were gobbled up by the peloton, when the Loteria De Boyacá squad began to push the pace for their leader, 2009 Vuelta a Colombia champ Jose Rujano . His teammates, Manuel Medina and Noel Vasquez, did most of the work up the Casa Virgen, dropping many riders including the race leader, EBSA’s Jairo Perez.

The day’s second climb, the category two Caseron de Piedra, was also the toughest. Rujano was keen to show that he still had the spark he had last year, taking point on the climb and pushing the pace.

However the Indeportes Antioquia team showed why they look to be the team to beat this year, as they countered any moves and sent Jannier Acevedo ahead to tease Rujano.

Their move seemed to work as by the time the race descended into they valley where Bucaramanga sits, an elite four man group had formed that did not include Rujano.

Sevilla and Henao, along with Cárdenas and González, made up the break, nine seconds ahead of a ten-man group that included Rujano and Boyacá Orgullo De America leader Freddy Montaña.

The demanding pace up the final climb also created casualties, the most shocking of which was 2008 U-23 road champ and heir apparent in Colombian cycling, Fabio Duarte. By the time the race hit the flat section before the final climb, Duarte was one minute 45 seconds behind Seville’s lead group.

As the lead group hit the day’s final category three climb, Sevilla saw that Cardenas and Gonzalez were suffering and, along with his teammate Henao, made his move.

“In the last kilometer I was surprised because I pushed it and saw that Cárdenas and González were suffering and couldn’t keep up with us,” Sevilla said. “We pushed it full gas to the line.”

Sevilla will wear the leader’s jersey during stage five, but will need to be careful as he shares the same time with Colombia as Passion’s Deliver Opine, who sits in second only thanks to Sevilla’s high finish today.

Indeportes Antioquia holds three of the top five slots with Henao in third, four seconds behind the two leaders, and Jannier Acevedo in fourth, one minute nine seconds back on the leaders. Félix Cárdenas rounds out the top five, one minute 21 seconds behind first place.

Thursday’s stage five will test rider’s legs even more as the peloton hits the real mountains. While the stage is a relatively short 117 km, it takes riders over three categorized climbs including the category one Alto Chiflas, 73km into the stage, before ending in the coffee region town of Socorro.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 2:59:15 2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 3 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:00:33 4 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 5 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:54 6 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 7 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:55 8 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 9 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 10 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 11 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 12 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 13 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 14 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 15 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 16 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 17 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 18 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 19 Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 20 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 21 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:01:06 22 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 0:01:09 23 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 24 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 25 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:01:15 26 Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:01:19 27 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:01:33 28 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 29 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:02:59 30 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 31 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 32 Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:03:27 33 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:03:31 34 Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 35 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 36 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 37 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 38 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 39 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:05:41 40 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 41 Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:07:30 42 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:09:52 43 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 44 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 45 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 46 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:10:12 47 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 48 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 49 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:10:13 50 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:10:35 51 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 52 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 53 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 54 Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE 55 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:13:10 56 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 0:13:44 57 Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros 58 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 59 Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:13:45 60 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 61 Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:15:12 62 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:15:14 63 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 64 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 65 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:19:02 66 Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 67 Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 68 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 69 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:19:04 70 Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 71 Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:20:35 72 Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:20:36 73 Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:22:56 74 Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 75 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 76 Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 77 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 78 Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 79 Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros 80 Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 81 Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 82 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:22:58 83 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 84 Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros 0:22:59 85 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 86 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 87 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:24:10 88 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 89 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 90 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 91 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 92 Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:24:12 93 John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 94 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 0:24:14 95 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 96 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 97 Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:24:15 98 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 99 Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:24:16 100 Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:25:40 101 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:25:57 102 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 103 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 104 Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 105 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 106 Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 107 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:25:59 108 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 109 Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 110 Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 111 Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros 0:26:00 112 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 113 Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:34:55 114 Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:34:59 115 Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:35:21 DNF Ricardo Alfonso (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:39:59

GPM 1: Casa Virgen Lado De recho # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 5 pts 2 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 4 3 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 3 4 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 2 5 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 1

GPM 2: Caseron De Piedra # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 10 pts 2 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 8 3 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 6 4 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 4 5 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 3 6 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2 7 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 1

GPM 3: Paraisa-unitransa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 5 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 4 3 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 3 4 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 2 5 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 1

Meta Volante 1: Mojon 28 Km 28.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 5 pts 2 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 3 3 Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 2 4 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 1

Meta Volante 2: Mojon 13 Km 50.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 5 pts 2 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 3 3 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 2 4 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 1

Meta Volante 3: La Renta Km 74.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 5 pts 2 Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 3 3 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 2 4 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 1

Points - stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 25 pts 2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 20 3 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 16 4 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 14 5 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 12 6 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 10 7 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 9 8 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 8 9 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 7 10 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 6 11 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 5 12 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 4 13 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 3 14 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 2 15 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 1

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 12:07:16 2 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 3 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:00:04 4 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:01:09 5 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:01:18 6 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:01:24 7 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:01:38 8 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 9 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 10 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:01:45 11 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 12 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:01:46 13 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 14 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 15 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 16 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:01:57 17 Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 18 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 19 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 0:02:00 20 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:02:22 21 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 22 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:02:23 23 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:02:51 24 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:02:54 25 Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:03:16 26 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:03:30 27 Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:03:41 28 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:03:45 29 Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 30 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:03:54 31 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:04:14 32 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:04:43 33 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 34 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 35 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:04:44 36 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:06:09 37 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:06:24 38 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 39 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:06:50 40 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:07:38 41 Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:09:17 42 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:10:49 43 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:10:55 44 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:11:12 45 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:11:25 46 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 0:11:26 47 Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE 48 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:11:36 49 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:12:09 50 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:12:16 51 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 52 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:12:36 53 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 0:15:13 54 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:15:28 55 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 0:15:55 56 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:15:57 57 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:16:00 58 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:16:09 59 Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros 0:16:22 60 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:17:11 61 Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:17:50 62 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:20:17 63 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:20:46 64 Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 65 Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:20:48 66 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:21:00 67 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:22:53 68 Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:23:13 69 Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:23:14 70 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:23:34 71 Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:24:06 72 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:24:11 73 John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:24:26 74 Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros 0:24:28 75 Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 0:24:40 76 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:24:45 77 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:24:56 78 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:24:57 79 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:25:00 80 Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:25:05 81 Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:25:25 82 Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:25:29 83 Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:25:34 84 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 0:25:43 85 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 86 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:26:11 87 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:26:14 88 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:26:40 89 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:26:47 90 Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:27:01 91 Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:27:41 92 Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:35:11 93 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:37:28 94 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:37:33 95 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:37:58 96 Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:38:09 97 Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 98 Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 99 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:38:46 100 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:39:23 101 Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:39:44 102 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 0:40:01 103 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 104 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 105 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:40:16 106 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:40:32 107 Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:40:39 108 Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:42:43 109 Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:43:04 110 Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros 0:51:27 111 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 0:54:30 112 Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros 0:54:31 113 Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:57:17 114 Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 1:14:06 115 Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 1:25:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 40 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 39 3 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 35 4 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 26 5 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 25 6 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 22 7 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 20 8 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 20 9 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 20 10 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 18 11 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 16 12 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 14 13 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 14 14 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 13 15 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 13 16 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 12 17 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 10 18 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 10 19 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 9 20 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 8 21 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 8 22 Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 7 23 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 6 24 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 5 25 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 3 26 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 3 27 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 3 28 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 2 29 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 2 30 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 1 31 Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros 1 32 Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 19 pts 2 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 17 3 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 11 4 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 10 5 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 8 6 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 5 7 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 5 8 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 4 9 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 4 10 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 4 11 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 4 12 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 3 13 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 3 14 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 3 15 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 2 16 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2 17 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 1 18 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 1 19 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 1 20 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 1 21 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 1