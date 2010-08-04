Sevilla reclaims lead as Henao wins stage
Indeportes Antioquia make up for stage 3 mistake
The Indeportes Antioquia team made up for their mistake yesterday that cost Óscar Sevilla the leader’s jersey, as Sevilla and teammate Sergio Luis Henao crossed the line in Bucaramanga shoulder to shoulder to take stage four.
Henao officially won the stage as his wheel crossed the line before Sevilla, but the Spaniard Sevilla reclaimed the leader’s jersey as the two riders embraced on the slight uphill finish to the stage.
GW Shimano’s Félix Cárdenas and EPM-UNE’s Javier González crossed the line 33 seconds later, with González’s teammate Stiber Ortiz out sprinting Néctar De Cundinamarca’s Freddy González for fifth.
“Today I was really motivated. I’m very happy to win the stage with my teammate, Sergio Luis Henao,” Sevilla said. “He’s young but he’s a great talent.”
Wednesday’s 117 km stage four took the peloton from the sweltering port city of Barrancabermeja on the Magdalena River, through the town’s surrounding lowlands and over three categorized climbs before it finished in the mountainous Bucaramanga.
Early on while the peloton was still tightly bunched together on the outskirts of Barrancabermeja, two GW Shimano riders, Juan Alejandro Garcia and Jaime Suaza, made a break and were able to escape into the mid-morning heat.
However, as the race approached the days first climb, the category three Casa Virgen, they were gobbled up by the peloton, when the Loteria De Boyacá squad began to push the pace for their leader, 2009 Vuelta a Colombia champ Jose Rujano . His teammates, Manuel Medina and Noel Vasquez, did most of the work up the Casa Virgen, dropping many riders including the race leader, EBSA’s Jairo Perez.
The day’s second climb, the category two Caseron de Piedra, was also the toughest. Rujano was keen to show that he still had the spark he had last year, taking point on the climb and pushing the pace.
However the Indeportes Antioquia team showed why they look to be the team to beat this year, as they countered any moves and sent Jannier Acevedo ahead to tease Rujano.
Their move seemed to work as by the time the race descended into they valley where Bucaramanga sits, an elite four man group had formed that did not include Rujano.
Sevilla and Henao, along with Cárdenas and González, made up the break, nine seconds ahead of a ten-man group that included Rujano and Boyacá Orgullo De America leader Freddy Montaña.
The demanding pace up the final climb also created casualties, the most shocking of which was 2008 U-23 road champ and heir apparent in Colombian cycling, Fabio Duarte. By the time the race hit the flat section before the final climb, Duarte was one minute 45 seconds behind Seville’s lead group.
As the lead group hit the day’s final category three climb, Sevilla saw that Cardenas and Gonzalez were suffering and, along with his teammate Henao, made his move.
“In the last kilometer I was surprised because I pushed it and saw that Cárdenas and González were suffering and couldn’t keep up with us,” Sevilla said. “We pushed it full gas to the line.”
Sevilla will wear the leader’s jersey during stage five, but will need to be careful as he shares the same time with Colombia as Passion’s Deliver Opine, who sits in second only thanks to Sevilla’s high finish today.
Indeportes Antioquia holds three of the top five slots with Henao in third, four seconds behind the two leaders, and Jannier Acevedo in fourth, one minute nine seconds back on the leaders. Félix Cárdenas rounds out the top five, one minute 21 seconds behind first place.
Thursday’s stage five will test rider’s legs even more as the peloton hits the real mountains. While the stage is a relatively short 117 km, it takes riders over three categorized climbs including the category one Alto Chiflas, 73km into the stage, before ending in the coffee region town of Socorro.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|2:59:15
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|3
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:00:33
|4
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|5
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:54
|6
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|7
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:55
|8
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|9
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|10
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|11
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|12
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|13
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|14
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|15
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|16
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|17
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|18
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|19
|Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|20
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|21
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:01:06
|22
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:01:09
|23
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|24
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|25
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:01:15
|26
|Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:01:19
|27
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:01:33
|28
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|29
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:02:59
|30
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|31
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|32
|Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:03:27
|33
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:03:31
|34
|Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|35
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|36
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|37
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|38
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|39
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:05:41
|40
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|41
|Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:07:30
|42
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:09:52
|43
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|44
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|45
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|46
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:10:12
|47
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|48
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|49
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:10:13
|50
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:10:35
|51
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|52
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|53
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|54
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|55
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:13:10
|56
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|0:13:44
|57
|Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
|58
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|59
|Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:13:45
|60
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|61
|Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:15:12
|62
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:15:14
|63
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|64
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|65
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:19:02
|66
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|67
|Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|68
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|69
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:19:04
|70
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|71
|Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:20:35
|72
|Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:20:36
|73
|Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:22:56
|74
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|75
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|76
|Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|77
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|78
|Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|79
|Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros
|80
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|81
|Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|82
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:22:58
|83
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|84
|Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
|0:22:59
|85
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|86
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|87
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:24:10
|88
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|89
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|90
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|91
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|92
|Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:24:12
|93
|John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|94
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|0:24:14
|95
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|96
|Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|97
|Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:24:15
|98
|William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|99
|Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:24:16
|100
|Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:25:40
|101
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:25:57
|102
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|103
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|104
|Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|105
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|106
|Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|107
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:25:59
|108
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|109
|Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|110
|Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|111
|Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
|0:26:00
|112
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|113
|Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:34:55
|114
|Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:34:59
|115
|Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:35:21
|DNF
|Ricardo Alfonso (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:39:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|4
|3
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|3
|4
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|2
|5
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|10
|pts
|2
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|8
|3
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|6
|4
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|4
|5
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|3
|6
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2
|7
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|5
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|4
|3
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|3
|4
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|2
|5
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|5
|pts
|2
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|3
|3
|Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|2
|4
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|5
|pts
|2
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|3
|3
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|2
|4
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|5
|pts
|2
|Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|3
|3
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|2
|4
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|25
|pts
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|20
|3
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|16
|4
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|14
|5
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|12
|6
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|10
|7
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|9
|8
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|8
|9
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|7
|10
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|6
|11
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|5
|12
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|4
|13
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|3
|14
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|2
|15
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|12:07:16
|2
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:00:04
|4
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:01:09
|5
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:01:18
|6
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:01:24
|7
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:01:38
|8
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|9
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|10
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:01:45
|11
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|12
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:01:46
|13
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|14
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|15
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|16
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:01:57
|17
|Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|18
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|19
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:02:00
|20
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:02:22
|21
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|22
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:02:23
|23
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:02:51
|24
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:02:54
|25
|Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:03:16
|26
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:03:30
|27
|Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:03:41
|28
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:03:45
|29
|Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|30
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:03:54
|31
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:04:14
|32
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:04:43
|33
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|34
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|35
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:04:44
|36
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:06:09
|37
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:06:24
|38
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|39
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:06:50
|40
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:07:38
|41
|Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:09:17
|42
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:10:49
|43
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:10:55
|44
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:11:12
|45
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:11:25
|46
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:11:26
|47
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|48
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:11:36
|49
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:12:09
|50
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:12:16
|51
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|52
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:12:36
|53
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|0:15:13
|54
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:15:28
|55
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:15:55
|56
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:15:57
|57
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:16:00
|58
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:16:09
|59
|Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
|0:16:22
|60
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:17:11
|61
|Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:17:50
|62
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:20:17
|63
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:20:46
|64
|Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|65
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:20:48
|66
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:21:00
|67
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:22:53
|68
|Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:23:13
|69
|Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:23:14
|70
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:23:34
|71
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:24:06
|72
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:24:11
|73
|John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:24:26
|74
|Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
|0:24:28
|75
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:24:40
|76
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:24:45
|77
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:24:56
|78
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:24:57
|79
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:25:00
|80
|Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:25:05
|81
|Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:25:25
|82
|Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:25:29
|83
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:25:34
|84
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|0:25:43
|85
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|86
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:26:11
|87
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:26:14
|88
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:26:40
|89
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:26:47
|90
|Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:27:01
|91
|Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:27:41
|92
|Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:35:11
|93
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:37:28
|94
|William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:37:33
|95
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:37:58
|96
|Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:38:09
|97
|Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|98
|Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|99
|Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:38:46
|100
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:39:23
|101
|Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:39:44
|102
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|0:40:01
|103
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|104
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|105
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:40:16
|106
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:40:32
|107
|Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:40:39
|108
|Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:42:43
|109
|Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:43:04
|110
|Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros
|0:51:27
|111
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|0:54:30
|112
|Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
|0:54:31
|113
|Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:57:17
|114
|Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|1:14:06
|115
|Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|1:25:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|40
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|39
|3
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|35
|4
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|26
|5
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|25
|6
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|22
|7
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|20
|8
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|20
|9
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|20
|10
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|18
|11
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|16
|12
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|14
|13
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|14
|14
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|13
|15
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|13
|16
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|12
|17
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|10
|18
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|10
|19
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|9
|20
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|8
|21
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|8
|22
|Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|7
|23
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|6
|24
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|5
|25
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|3
|26
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|3
|27
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|3
|28
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|2
|29
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|2
|30
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|1
|31
|Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
|1
|32
|Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|19
|pts
|2
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|17
|3
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|11
|4
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|10
|5
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|8
|6
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|5
|7
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|5
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|4
|9
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|4
|10
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|4
|11
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|4
|12
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|3
|13
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|3
|14
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|3
|15
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|2
|16
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2
|17
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|1
|18
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|1
|19
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|1
|20
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|1
|21
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|13
|pts
|2
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|10
|3
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|10
|4
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|10
|5
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|9
|6
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|7
|7
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|5
|8
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|5
|9
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|3
|10
|Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|3
|11
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2
|12
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|2
|13
|Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|2
|14
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|15
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|1
|16
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|1
|17
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|1
|18
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|1
|19
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|1
|20
|Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|1
