Trending

Sevilla reclaims lead as Henao wins stage

Indeportes Antioquia make up for stage 3 mistake

Image 1 of 17

The bunch in full flight

The bunch in full flight
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 17

Oscar Sevilla and Sergio Luis Henao (Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin)

Oscar Sevilla and Sergio Luis Henao (Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 17

Sevilla leads the charge

Sevilla leads the charge
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 17

Juan Alejandro Garcia (GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia) leads a teammate

Juan Alejandro Garcia (GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia) leads a teammate
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 17

Jairo Perez (Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa) suffers in the heat

Jairo Perez (Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa) suffers in the heat
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 17

Jose Rujano (Loteria de Boyaca) leads the chase

Jose Rujano (Loteria de Boyaca) leads the chase
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 17

Felix Cardenas and Oscar Sevilla

Felix Cardenas and Oscar Sevilla
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 17

Felix Cardenas crosses the line

Felix Cardenas crosses the line
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 17

Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472

Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 17

Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler racing stage 4

Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler racing stage 4
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 17

Óscar Sevilla and Sergio Luis Henao dominated stage 4

Óscar Sevilla and Sergio Luis Henao dominated stage 4
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 17

The peloton race towards Bucaramanga

The peloton race towards Bucaramanga
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 17

The bunch in hot pursuit of the break

The bunch in hot pursuit of the break
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 17

Jannier Acevedo

Jannier Acevedo
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 17

Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia

Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 17

Stage winner Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin

Stage winner Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 17

The bunch sprint out for the minor places

The bunch sprint out for the minor places
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The Indeportes Antioquia team made up for their mistake yesterday that cost Óscar Sevilla the leader’s jersey, as Sevilla and teammate Sergio Luis Henao crossed the line in Bucaramanga shoulder to shoulder to take stage four.

Henao officially won the stage as his wheel crossed the line before Sevilla, but the Spaniard Sevilla reclaimed the leader’s jersey as the two riders embraced on the slight uphill finish to the stage.

GW Shimano’s Félix Cárdenas and EPM-UNE’s Javier González crossed the line 33 seconds later, with González’s teammate Stiber Ortiz out sprinting Néctar De Cundinamarca’s Freddy González for fifth.

“Today I was really motivated. I’m very happy to win the stage with my teammate, Sergio Luis Henao,” Sevilla said. “He’s young but he’s a great talent.”

Wednesday’s 117 km stage four took the peloton from the sweltering port city of Barrancabermeja on the Magdalena River, through the town’s surrounding lowlands and over three categorized climbs before it finished in the mountainous Bucaramanga.

Early on while the peloton was still tightly bunched together on the outskirts of Barrancabermeja, two GW Shimano riders, Juan Alejandro Garcia and Jaime Suaza, made a break and were able to escape into the mid-morning heat.

However, as the race approached the days first climb, the category three Casa Virgen, they were gobbled up by the peloton, when the Loteria De Boyacá squad began to push the pace for their leader, 2009 Vuelta a Colombia champ Jose Rujano . His teammates, Manuel Medina and Noel Vasquez, did most of the work up the Casa Virgen, dropping many riders including the race leader, EBSA’s Jairo Perez.

The day’s second climb, the category two Caseron de Piedra, was also the toughest. Rujano was keen to show that he still had the spark he had last year, taking point on the climb and pushing the pace.

However the Indeportes Antioquia team showed why they look to be the team to beat this year, as they countered any moves and sent Jannier Acevedo ahead to tease Rujano.

Their move seemed to work as by the time the race descended into they valley where Bucaramanga sits, an elite four man group had formed that did not include Rujano.

Sevilla and Henao, along with Cárdenas and González, made up the break, nine seconds ahead of a ten-man group that included Rujano and Boyacá Orgullo De America leader Freddy Montaña.

The demanding pace up the final climb also created casualties, the most shocking of which was 2008 U-23 road champ and heir apparent in Colombian cycling, Fabio Duarte. By the time the race hit the flat section before the final climb, Duarte was one minute 45 seconds behind Seville’s lead group.

As the lead group hit the day’s final category three climb, Sevilla saw that Cardenas and Gonzalez were suffering and, along with his teammate Henao, made his move.

“In the last kilometer I was surprised because I pushed it and saw that Cárdenas and González were suffering and couldn’t keep up with us,” Sevilla said. “We pushed it full gas to the line.”

Sevilla will wear the leader’s jersey during stage five, but will need to be careful as he shares the same time with Colombia as Passion’s Deliver Opine, who sits in second only thanks to Sevilla’s high finish today.

Indeportes Antioquia holds three of the top five slots with Henao in third, four seconds behind the two leaders, and Jannier Acevedo in fourth, one minute nine seconds back on the leaders. Félix Cárdenas rounds out the top five, one minute 21 seconds behind first place.

Thursday’s stage five will test rider’s legs even more as the peloton hits the real mountains. While the stage is a relatively short 117 km, it takes riders over three categorized climbs including the category one Alto Chiflas, 73km into the stage, before ending in the coffee region town of Socorro.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin2:59:15
2Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
3Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:00:33
4Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
5Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:54
6Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
7Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:55
8Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
9Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
10Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
11John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
12Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
13Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
14Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
15Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
16Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
17Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
18Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
19Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
20Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
21Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:01:06
22Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE0:01:09
23Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
24Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
25Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:01:15
26Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:01:19
27Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:01:33
28Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
29Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:02:59
30Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
31Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
32Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:03:27
33Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:03:31
34Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
35Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
36Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
37Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
38Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
39Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:05:41
40Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
41Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:07:30
42Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:09:52
43Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
44Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
45Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
46Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:10:12
47Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
48Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
49Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:10:13
50Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:10:35
51Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
52Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
53Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
54Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
55Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:13:10
56Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros0:13:44
57Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
58Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
59Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:13:45
60Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
61Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:15:12
62Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:15:14
63Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
64Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
65Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:19:02
66Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
67Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
68Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
69Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:19:04
70Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
71Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:20:35
72Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:20:36
73Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:22:56
74Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
75Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
76Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
77Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
78Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
79Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros
80Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
81Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
82Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:22:58
83Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
84Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros0:22:59
85Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
86Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
87Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:24:10
88Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
89Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
90Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
91Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
92Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:24:12
93John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
94Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros0:24:14
95Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
96Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
97Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:24:15
98William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
99Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:24:16
100Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:25:40
101Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:25:57
102Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
103Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
104Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
105Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
106Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
107Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:25:59
108Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
109Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
110Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
111Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros0:26:00
112Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
113Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:34:55
114Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:34:59
115Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:35:21
DNFRicardo Alfonso (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:39:59

GPM 1: Casa Virgen Lado De recho
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia5pts
2Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia4
3Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander3
4Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander2
5Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa1

GPM 2: Caseron De Piedra
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin10pts
2Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa8
3Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia6
4Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler4
5Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca3
6Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2
7Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4721

GPM 3: Paraisa-unitransa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin5pts
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin4
3Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia3
4Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE2
5Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE1

Meta Volante 1: Mojon 28 Km 28.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia5pts
2Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia3
3Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional2
4Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros1

Meta Volante 2: Mojon 13 Km 50.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia5pts
2Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia3
3Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros2
4Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca1

Meta Volante 3: La Renta Km 74.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America5pts
2Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca3
3Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca2
4Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca1

Points - stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin25pts
2Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin20
3Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia16
4Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE14
5Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE12
6Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler10
7Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE9
8Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia8
9Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin7
10Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa6
11John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4725
12Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4724
13Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4723
14Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE2
15Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE1

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin12:07:16
2Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
3Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:00:04
4Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:01:09
5Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:01:18
6Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE0:01:24
7Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:01:38
8John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
9Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
10Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:01:45
11Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
12Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE0:01:46
13Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
14Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
15Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
16Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:01:57
17Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
18Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
19Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE0:02:00
20Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:02:22
21Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
22Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:02:23
23Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:02:51
24Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:02:54
25Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:03:16
26Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:03:30
27Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:03:41
28Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:03:45
29Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
30Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:03:54
31Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:04:14
32Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:04:43
33Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
34Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
35Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:04:44
36Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:06:09
37Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:06:24
38Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
39Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:06:50
40Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:07:38
41Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:09:17
42Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:10:49
43Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:10:55
44Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:11:12
45Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:11:25
46Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE0:11:26
47Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
48Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:11:36
49Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:12:09
50Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:12:16
51Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
52Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:12:36
53Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros0:15:13
54Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:15:28
55Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE0:15:55
56Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:15:57
57Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:16:00
58Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:16:09
59Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros0:16:22
60Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:17:11
61Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:17:50
62Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:20:17
63Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:20:46
64Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
65Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:20:48
66Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:21:00
67Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:22:53
68Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:23:13
69Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:23:14
70Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:23:34
71Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:24:06
72Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:24:11
73John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:24:26
74Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros0:24:28
75Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca0:24:40
76Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:24:45
77Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:24:56
78Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:24:57
79Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:25:00
80Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:25:05
81Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:25:25
82Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:25:29
83Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:25:34
84Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros0:25:43
85Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
86Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:26:11
87Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:26:14
88Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:26:40
89Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:26:47
90Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:27:01
91Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:27:41
92Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:35:11
93Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:37:28
94William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:37:33
95Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:37:58
96Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:38:09
97Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
98Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
99Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:38:46
100Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:39:23
101Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:39:44
102Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros0:40:01
103Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
104Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
105Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:40:16
106Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:40:32
107Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:40:39
108Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:42:43
109Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:43:04
110Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros0:51:27
111Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros0:54:30
112Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros0:54:31
113Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:57:17
114Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo1:14:06
115Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo1:25:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin40pts
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin39
3Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE35
4Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca26
5Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa25
6Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia22
7Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47220
8Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander20
9Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47220
10Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin18
11Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia16
12Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE14
13Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler14
14Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa13
15Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander13
16Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE12
17Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler10
18Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional10
19Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE9
20Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia8
21Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America8
22Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo7
23Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin6
24John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4725
25Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4723
26Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros3
27Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros3
28Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE2
29Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia2
30Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE1
31Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros1
32Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia19pts
2Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa17
3Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander11
4Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin10
5Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler8
6Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin5
7Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia5
8Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin4
9Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca4
10Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander4
11Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia4
12Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia3
13Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca3
14Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo3
15Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE2
16Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2
17Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4721
18Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE1
19Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE1
20Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America1
21Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros1

Metas Volantes classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros13pts
2Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia10
3Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia10
4Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander10
5Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo9
6Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia7
7Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America5
8Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia5
9Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin3
10Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca3
11Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722
12Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca2
13Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional2
14Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1
15Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca1
16Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin1
17Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca1
18Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa1
19Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros1
20Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional1

Latest on Cyclingnews