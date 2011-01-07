Stam and Van Bon take early lead
Keisse and De Ketele third at two points
Danny Stam and Leon Van Bon are the first leaders of the Rotterdam Six Day after a close first evening of racing.
The Dutch pair won two events and scored points in others to set a total of 57 points. However Peter Schep and Theo Bos also scored well, picking up 56 points. They also finished on the same lap as Stam and Van Bon and so are a close second in the standings.
Belgium’s Iljo Keisse faced a race against time to compete in Rotterdam after winning a court appeal in the afternoon. However he seemed unruffled by his legal battle with the UCI and finished third with Kenny De Ketele, just two points behind the leaders.
Eight teams are all on the same lap and so the racing is set to be close and the leadership change hands several times in the next few days.
|1
|Raymond Kreder / Michel Kreder (Ned)
|2
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) / Tim Mertens (Bel)
|3
|Marc Hester (Den) / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned)
|1
|Danny Stam / Leon van Bon (Ned)
|2
|Michael Mørkøv / Jens-Erik Madsen (Den)
|3
|Iljo Keisse / Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|1
|Danny Stam / Leon van Bon (Ned)
|2
|Iljo Keisse / Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|3
|Leif Lampater (Ger) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|1
|Peter Schep / Theo Bos (Ned)
|2
|Yoeri Havik / Nick Stöpler (Ned)
|3
|Marc Hester (Den) / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned)
|1
|Jos Pronk / Jens Mouris (Ned)
|2
|Iljo Keisse / Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|3
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Niki Terpstra (Ned)
|1
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned)
|2
|Peter Schep (Ned)
|3
|Yoeri Havik (Ned)
|1
|Peter Schep / Theo Bos (Ned)
|2
|Bobbie Traksel / Tim Veldt (Ned)
|3
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) / Tim Mertens (Bel)
|1
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|2
|Raymond Kreder (Ned)
|3
|Danny Stam (Ned)
|1
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) / Tim Mertens (Bel)
|2
|Peter Schep / Theo Bos (Ned)
|3
|Leif Lampater (Ger) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|1
|Yoeri Havik / Nick Stöpler (Ned)
|2
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) / Tim Mertens (Bel)
|3
|Danny Stam / Leon van Bon (Ned)
|1
|Danny Stam / Leon van Bon (Ned)
|57
|pts
|2
|Peter Schep / Theo Bos (Ned)
|56
|3
|Iljo Keisse / Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|55
|4
|Leif Lampater (Ger) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|39
|5
|Yoeri Havik / Nick Stöpler (Ned)
|35
|6
|Michael Mørkøv / Jens-Erik Madsen (Den)
|23
|7
|Robert Bartko (Ger) / Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|22
|8
|Jos Pronk / Jens Mouris (Ned)
|19
|9
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) / Tim Mertens (Bel)
|55
|-1lap
|10
|Marc Hester (Den) / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned)
|19
|-2laps
|11
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Niki Terpstra (Ned)
|10
|-3laps
|12
|Kenny van Hummel (Ned) / Andreas Müller (Ger)
|0
|-4laps
|13
|Raymond Kreder / Michel Kreder (Ned)
|18
|-5laps
|14
|Bobbie Traksel / Tim Veldt (Ned)
|12
|-6laps
|1
|Grégory Baugé (Fra)
|2
|Teun Mulder (Ned)
|3
|Giddeon Massie (USA)
|1
|Grégory Baugé (Fra)
|2
|Michaël D'Almeida (Fra)
|3
|Teun Mulder (Ned)
|1
|Grégory Baugé (Fra)
|2
|Teun Mulder (Ned)
|3
|Michaël D'Almeida (Fra)
|1
|Grégory Baugé / Michaël D'Almeida (Fra)
|2
|Teun Mulder / Yondi Schmidt (Ned)
|3
|Giddeon Massie / Dean Tracy (USA)
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|2
|Vera Koedooder (Ned)
|3
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|2
|Vera Koedooder (Ned)
|3
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|2
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze)
|3
|Vera Koedooder (Ned)
