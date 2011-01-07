Image 1 of 13 Danny Stam and Leon Van Bon make a change (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 13 Peter Schep and Theo Bos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 13 Franco Marvulli leads the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 13 Michael Mørkøv and Jens Erik Madsen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 13 Iljo Keisse was just happy to be racing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 13 Iljo Keisse got a warm welcome from race organiser Patrick Sercu (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 13 Iljo Keisse looks pretty in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 13 Robert Bartko and Pim Ligthart (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 13 Danny Stam and Leon Van Bon (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 13 Van Bon celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 13 Huge crowds enjoyed the first night of racing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 13 Iljo Keisse and Kenny De Ketele (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 13 Iljo Keisse and Kenny De Ketele (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Danny Stam and Leon Van Bon are the first leaders of the Rotterdam Six Day after a close first evening of racing.

The Dutch pair won two events and scored points in others to set a total of 57 points. However Peter Schep and Theo Bos also scored well, picking up 56 points. They also finished on the same lap as Stam and Van Bon and so are a close second in the standings.

Belgium’s Iljo Keisse faced a race against time to compete in Rotterdam after winning a court appeal in the afternoon. However he seemed unruffled by his legal battle with the UCI and finished third with Kenny De Ketele, just two points behind the leaders.

Eight teams are all on the same lap and so the racing is set to be close and the leadership change hands several times in the next few days.

Points Race 1 Raymond Kreder / Michel Kreder (Ned) 2 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) / Tim Mertens (Bel) 3 Marc Hester (Den) / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned)

Team Elimination 1 Danny Stam / Leon van Bon (Ned) 2 Michael Mørkøv / Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) 3 Iljo Keisse / Kenny De Ketele (Bel)

Madison 1 Danny Stam / Leon van Bon (Ned) 2 Iljo Keisse / Kenny De Ketele (Bel) 3 Leif Lampater (Ger) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned)

Scratch Race 1 Peter Schep / Theo Bos (Ned) 2 Yoeri Havik / Nick Stöpler (Ned) 3 Marc Hester (Den) / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned)

Elimination 1 Jos Pronk / Jens Mouris (Ned) 2 Iljo Keisse / Kenny De Ketele (Bel) 3 Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Niki Terpstra (Ned)

Derny 1 1 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) 2 Peter Schep (Ned) 3 Yoeri Havik (Ned)

Team Time Trial 1 Peter Schep / Theo Bos (Ned) 2 Bobbie Traksel / Tim Veldt (Ned) 3 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) / Tim Mertens (Bel)

Derny 2 1 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) 2 Raymond Kreder (Ned) 3 Danny Stam (Ned)

Supersprint 1 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) / Tim Mertens (Bel) 2 Peter Schep / Theo Bos (Ned) 3 Leif Lampater (Ger) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned)

Madison 1 Yoeri Havik / Nick Stöpler (Ned) 2 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) / Tim Mertens (Bel) 3 Danny Stam / Leon van Bon (Ned)

Standings after day 1 1 Danny Stam / Leon van Bon (Ned) 57 pts 2 Peter Schep / Theo Bos (Ned) 56 3 Iljo Keisse / Kenny De Ketele (Bel) 55 4 Leif Lampater (Ger) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) 39 5 Yoeri Havik / Nick Stöpler (Ned) 35 6 Michael Mørkøv / Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) 23 7 Robert Bartko (Ger) / Pim Ligthart (Ned) 22 8 Jos Pronk / Jens Mouris (Ned) 19 9 Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) / Tim Mertens (Bel) 55 -1lap 10 Marc Hester (Den) / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) 19 -2laps 11 Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Niki Terpstra (Ned) 10 -3laps 12 Kenny van Hummel (Ned) / Andreas Müller (Ger) 0 -4laps 13 Raymond Kreder / Michel Kreder (Ned) 18 -5laps 14 Bobbie Traksel / Tim Veldt (Ned) 12 -6laps

Sprint Cup - Keirin 1 Grégory Baugé (Fra) 2 Teun Mulder (Ned) 3 Giddeon Massie (USA)

Sprint Cup - Sprint 1 Grégory Baugé (Fra) 2 Michaël D'Almeida (Fra) 3 Teun Mulder (Ned)

Sprint Cup - Sprint Finale 1 Grégory Baugé (Fra) 2 Teun Mulder (Ned) 3 Michaël D'Almeida (Fra)

Sprint Cup - Team Sprint 1 Grégory Baugé / Michaël D'Almeida (Fra) 2 Teun Mulder / Yondi Schmidt (Ned) 3 Giddeon Massie / Dean Tracy (USA)

Women - Scratch Race 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) 2 Vera Koedooder (Ned) 3 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)

Women - Time Trial 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) 2 Vera Koedooder (Ned) 3 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)