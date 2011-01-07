Trending

Stam and Van Bon take early lead

Keisse and De Ketele third at two points

Image 1 of 13

Danny Stam and Leon Van Bon make a change

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 13

Peter Schep and Theo Bos

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 13

Franco Marvulli leads the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 13

Michael Mørkøv and Jens Erik Madsen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 13

Iljo Keisse was just happy to be racing

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 13

Iljo Keisse got a warm welcome from race organiser Patrick Sercu

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 13

Iljo Keisse looks pretty in pink

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 13

Robert Bartko and Pim Ligthart

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 13

Danny Stam and Leon Van Bon

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 13

Van Bon celebrates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 13

Huge crowds enjoyed the first night of racing

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 13

Iljo Keisse and Kenny De Ketele

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 13

Iljo Keisse and Kenny De Ketele

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Danny Stam and Leon Van Bon are the first leaders of the Rotterdam Six Day after a close first evening of racing.

The Dutch pair won two events and scored points in others to set a total of 57 points. However Peter Schep and Theo Bos also scored well, picking up 56 points. They also finished on the same lap as Stam and Van Bon and so are a close second in the standings.

Belgium’s Iljo Keisse faced a race against time to compete in Rotterdam after winning a court appeal in the afternoon. However he seemed unruffled by his legal battle with the UCI and finished third with Kenny De Ketele, just two points behind the leaders.

Eight teams are all on the same lap and so the racing is set to be close and the leadership change hands several times in the next few days.

Points Race
1Raymond Kreder / Michel Kreder (Ned)
2Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) / Tim Mertens (Bel)
3Marc Hester (Den) / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned)

Team Elimination
1Danny Stam / Leon van Bon (Ned)
2Michael Mørkøv / Jens-Erik Madsen (Den)
3Iljo Keisse / Kenny De Ketele (Bel)

Madison
1Danny Stam / Leon van Bon (Ned)
2Iljo Keisse / Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
3Leif Lampater (Ger) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned)

Scratch Race
1Peter Schep / Theo Bos (Ned)
2Yoeri Havik / Nick Stöpler (Ned)
3Marc Hester (Den) / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned)

Elimination
1Jos Pronk / Jens Mouris (Ned)
2Iljo Keisse / Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
3Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Niki Terpstra (Ned)

Derny 1
1Jeff Vermeulen (Ned)
2Peter Schep (Ned)
3Yoeri Havik (Ned)

Team Time Trial
1Peter Schep / Theo Bos (Ned)
2Bobbie Traksel / Tim Veldt (Ned)
3Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) / Tim Mertens (Bel)

Derny 2
1Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
2Raymond Kreder (Ned)
3Danny Stam (Ned)

Supersprint
1Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) / Tim Mertens (Bel)
2Peter Schep / Theo Bos (Ned)
3Leif Lampater (Ger) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned)

Madison
1Yoeri Havik / Nick Stöpler (Ned)
2Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) / Tim Mertens (Bel)
3Danny Stam / Leon van Bon (Ned)

Standings after day 1
1Danny Stam / Leon van Bon (Ned)57pts
2Peter Schep / Theo Bos (Ned)56
3Iljo Keisse / Kenny De Ketele (Bel)55
4Leif Lampater (Ger) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned)39
5Yoeri Havik / Nick Stöpler (Ned)35
6Michael Mørkøv / Jens-Erik Madsen (Den)23
7Robert Bartko (Ger) / Pim Ligthart (Ned)22
8Jos Pronk / Jens Mouris (Ned)19
9Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) / Tim Mertens (Bel)55-1lap
10Marc Hester (Den) / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned)19-2laps
11Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Niki Terpstra (Ned)10-3laps
12Kenny van Hummel (Ned) / Andreas Müller (Ger)0-4laps
13Raymond Kreder / Michel Kreder (Ned)18-5laps
14Bobbie Traksel / Tim Veldt (Ned)12-6laps

Sprint Cup - Keirin
1Grégory Baugé (Fra)
2Teun Mulder (Ned)
3Giddeon Massie (USA)

Sprint Cup - Sprint
1Grégory Baugé (Fra)
2Michaël D'Almeida (Fra)
3Teun Mulder (Ned)

Sprint Cup - Sprint Finale
1Grégory Baugé (Fra)
2Teun Mulder (Ned)
3Michaël D'Almeida (Fra)

Sprint Cup - Team Sprint
1Grégory Baugé / Michaël D'Almeida (Fra)
2Teun Mulder / Yondi Schmidt (Ned)
3Giddeon Massie / Dean Tracy (USA)

Women - Scratch Race
1Kirsten Wild (Ned)
2Vera Koedooder (Ned)
3Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)

Women - Time Trial
1Kirsten Wild (Ned)
2Vera Koedooder (Ned)
3Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)

Women - Points Race
1Kirsten Wild (Ned)
2Jarmila Machacova (Cze)
3Vera Koedooder (Ned)

