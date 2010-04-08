Trending

Anthony Ravard (Ag2R - La Mondiale) leads the points classification.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Yuriy Krivtsov (Ag2R La Mondiale) accumulated enough points in the day-long break to take over the mountains classification jersey.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) wins stage three

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Yuriy Krivtsov (Ag2R La Mondiale) on the podium for the mountains classification jersey.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Luis Léon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) leads the GC with one stage remaining.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Luis Léon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) dons the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Luis Léon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) receives his leader's jersey from Ferdinand, the race mascot.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Luis Léon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) leads the race with one stage to go.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Tiago Machado (RadioShack) leads the peloton.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Two members of the day long break: Jeff Louder (BMC Racing) and Piet Rooljakkers (Skil - Shimano).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Yannick Talabardon (Saur Sojasun) and Yuriy Krivtsov (Ag2r La Mondiale) in the race lead on the finishing circuits.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
A relaxed Luis Léon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) before the start of stage 3.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Jose Luis Rubiera (RadioShack) signs an autograph.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Florian Guillou (Bretagne Schuller)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) leads the peloton.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Alexandre Geniez (Skil Shimano) attacks the field.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Télécom) tries for a solo victory on stage three.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) follows a BMC rider in the field.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Jose Luis Rubiera (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Jean Marc Marino (Saur Sojasun) leads Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Anthony Roux (Française des Jeux) leads the best young rider classification.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Anthony Roux (Française des Jeux) on the podium to receive the best young rider jersey.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) celebrates his stage win on the podium.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Lilian Jégou (Bretagne Schuller) finishes stage three.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
A bit of contact after the stage finish.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) at the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Maxime Mederel (Big Mat Auber 93)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
French champion Dimitri Champion (Ag2r La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Romain Hardy (Bretagne Schuller)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Stéphane Bonsergent (Bretagne Schuller)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Anthony Ravard (Ag2r La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) wins stage three, the Frenchman's sixth win of the season.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Anthony Roux (Française des Jeux) leads the best young rider classification.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Bjorn Selander (RadioShack) and Arnaud Coyot (Caisse d'Epargne).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Yannick Talabardon (Saur Sojasun) and Yuriy Krivtsov (Ag2r La Mondiale) in the lead on the finishing circuits.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Sébastien Minard (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) leads the peloton.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Race leader Luis Léon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) would keep his yellow jersey for another day.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
José Luis Rubiera (Team Radioshack) at the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Cyril Gautier (Bbox Bouygues Télécom) and French champion Dimitri Champion (Ag2R - La Mondiale).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Race leader Luis Léon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the attack.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Yuriy Krivtsov (Ag2r La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Yannick Talabardon (Saur Sojasun)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Andrey Solomennikov (Itera - Katusha)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Damien Monier (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Marcello Pavarin (Colnago - CSF Inox)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Young Frenchmen Arthur Vichot and Thibault Pinot ready to help best young rider Anthony Roux from Française des Jeux.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
King of the mountains Yaroslav Popovych and time trial winner Tiago Machado at the start in Angers.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Race leader Luis Leon Sanchez looks comfortable before the fourth stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Thomas Voeckler went for a solo attack but didn't find the way to succeed this time.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Samuel Dumoulin was a worthy winner in Pré-en-Pail.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
This was Samuel Dumoulin's sixth win for the 2010 season.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Race leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) in yellow and Julien Simon (Saur - Sojasun)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) in the peloton

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) continued his run of good form by sprinting to victory in stage three of the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe today.

The 29-year-old Frenchman outkicked Julien Simon (Saur - Sojasun) and Xavier Florencio (Cervelo Test Team) to the line in Pre-En-Pailin from a select 29-rider group after a five-man break was swept up on the last of five demanding 8.6km finishing circuits.

There were no changes atop the general classification as overnight race leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) remains in the yellow jersey with one stage remaining, tomorrow's 171km trek from Abbaye de l'Epau to Sille-Le-Guillaume.

The break of the day formed after only two kilometres of racing as Piet Rooljakkers (Skil - Shimano), Yuriy Krivtsov (Ag2R La Mondiale), Yannick Talabardon (Saur - Sojasun) and Jeffry Louder (BMC Racing Team) escaped the peloton. The quartet's lead quickly grew to more than five minutes before stabilising at 4:30 after the first hour under the watchful eye of race leader Luis Leon Sanchez's Caisse d'Epargne squad.

By the time the break reached the 8.6km finishing circuit, to be completed five times, their advantage had slipped to 2:30. The circuit was by no means a walk in the park as the peloton had to negotiate a climb with a 10 percent gradient each lap.

After the break crossed the finish line and set out on its first complete circuit the quartet split with Krivtsov and Talabardon taking the lead. The duo led the peloton by 1:35 after the second lap while Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), the 2008 Circuit Cycliste Sarthe champion, attacked from the field and joined Rooljakkers and Louder.

The fresh Voeckler quickly dispatched of Rooljakkers and Louder and bridged to Krivtsov and Talabardon in the race lead.

With 24km remaining, the trio held a 40 second advantage over the peloton which had absorbed Rooljakkers and Louder. The ever aggressive Voeckler then attacked his two breakaway partners and set out alone. The Frenchman maintained a 41 second lead over the field with two laps to go as the remaining two members of the original break were swept up by the peloton.

On the penultimate lap Voeckler's lead dropped to 12 seconds, but he received additional horsepower in the form of teammate Cyril Gautier who jumped across to his team captain. The duo extended their lead out to 20 seconds on the final lap, but were caught with four kilometres remaining.

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) immediately counterattacked and was joined by Christophe Riblon (Ag2R La Mondiale), Xavier Florencio (Cervelo Test Team) as well as the irrepressible Voeckler and Gautier.

The escape was short-lived, however, as the quintet were caught one kilometre from the finish resulting in a field sprint won by Dumoulin, earning his sixth victory of the season.

Full Results
1Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:50:42
2Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
3Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
4Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
5Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
6Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
7Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
8Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
9Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
10Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
11Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
12Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
14Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse D'epargne
17Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
18Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
19Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
21Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
22Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
23Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
24Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
25Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
26Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
27Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
28Ted Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team0:00:05
29Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:07
30Mathias Frank (Swi) Bmc Racing Team0:00:47
31Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
32Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:02
33Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
34Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse D'epargne
35Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
37Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
38Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
39Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
40Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
41Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
43Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
44Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
45Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
46Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
47Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
48Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
49Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
50Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
51Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
53Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
54Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:19
55Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:03:20
56Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:03:41
57Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
58José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack0:04:11
59Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:05:29
60Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:55
61Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:10:57
62Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
63Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
64Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
65Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
66Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
67Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
68John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
69Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
70Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
71Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:11:28
72Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
73Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
74Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse D'epargne
75Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse D'epargne0:15:18
76Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:17:20
77Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
78Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse D'epargne
79Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
80Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
81Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFSébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
DNFBlaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
DNFAlexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha

General classification after stage 3
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne11:22:52
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:08
3Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:13
4Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
5Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:00:16
6Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:18
7Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:00:21
8Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:25
10Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:27
11Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
12Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
13Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:28
14Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
15Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:29
16Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:32
18Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
19Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:00:36
20Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:37
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
22Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:38
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:00:39
24Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:40
25Ted Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
26Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:46
27Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:47
28Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:48
29Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
30Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:20
31Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:21
32Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:29
33Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:30
34Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
35Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
36Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
37Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:33
39Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:36
40Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
41Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:39
42Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
43Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team0:01:42
44Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:51
45Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:53
46Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:56
47Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:58
48Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:59
49Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:04
50Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:07
51Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:14
52Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:05
53Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:09
54Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:04:13
55Jose Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack0:04:48
56Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:05:13
57Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:17
58Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:06:34
59Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:54
60Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:09
61Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:11:33
62Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:34
63Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:11:36
64Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:43
65Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:44
66John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:54
67Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:55
68Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:12:00
69Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:02
70Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:12:03
71Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:12:05
72Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:12:07
73Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:12:27
74Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:15:59
75Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:17:48
76Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:07
77Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:18:09
78Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:18:50
79Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:23:02
80Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:31
81Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:38:16

Points classification
1Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale41pts
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne38
3Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne34
4Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam33
5Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux30
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) LCR30
7Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun25
8Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux18
9Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack17
10Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
11Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack15
12Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller15
13Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
14Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9312
15Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil12
16Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9312
17Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
18Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom10
19Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 939
20Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
21Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne8
22Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano8
23Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
24Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano6
25Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom6
26Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil6
27Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller6
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom5
29Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
30Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
31Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam4
32Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil3
33Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
34Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano3
35Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale3
36Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team3
37Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
38Cyril Gautier (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom1
39Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom1
40Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1
41Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Mountains classification
1Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale16pts
2Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack14
3Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano9
6Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
7Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team8
8Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil6
9Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne6
10Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
11José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack4
12Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team3
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
14Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
15Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
16Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux1
18Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Best young rider classification
1Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux11:23:05
2Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:15
3Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:16
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:19
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:24
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:00:26
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:27
8Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
9Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:17
10Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
11Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:18
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:23
13Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:26
14Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:04:00
15Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:11:20
16Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:42
17Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:49
18Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:11:52
19Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:17:56
20Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:38:03

Teams classification
1Francaise Des Jeux34:09:50
2Cervelo Test Team0:00:14
3Adria Mobil0:00:16
4Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:20
5Saur - Sojasun0:01:00
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:06
7Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:11
8BMC Racing Team0:01:58
9Skil - Shimano0:02:11
10Big Mat - Auber 930:02:42
11Team RadioShack0:04:00
12Bretagne - Schuller0:04:04
13Caisse d'Epargne0:12:21
14Itera - Katusha0:13:04
15Colnago - CSF Inox0:17:32

