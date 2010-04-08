Image 1 of 54 Anthony Ravard (Ag2R - La Mondiale) leads the points classification. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 2 of 54 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ag2R La Mondiale) accumulated enough points in the day-long break to take over the mountains classification jersey. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 3 of 54 Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) wins stage three (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 4 of 54 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ag2R La Mondiale) on the podium for the mountains classification jersey. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 5 of 54 Luis Léon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) leads the GC with one stage remaining. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 6 of 54 Luis Léon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) dons the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 7 of 54 Luis Léon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) receives his leader's jersey from Ferdinand, the race mascot. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 8 of 54 Luis Léon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) leads the race with one stage to go. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 9 of 54 Tiago Machado (RadioShack) leads the peloton. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 10 of 54 Two members of the day long break: Jeff Louder (BMC Racing) and Piet Rooljakkers (Skil - Shimano). (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 11 of 54 Yannick Talabardon (Saur Sojasun) and Yuriy Krivtsov (Ag2r La Mondiale) in the race lead on the finishing circuits. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 12 of 54 A relaxed Luis Léon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) before the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 13 of 54 Jose Luis Rubiera (RadioShack) signs an autograph. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 14 of 54 Florian Guillou (Bretagne Schuller) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 15 of 54 Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) leads the peloton. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 16 of 54 Alexandre Geniez (Skil Shimano) attacks the field. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 17 of 54 Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Télécom) tries for a solo victory on stage three. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 18 of 54 Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) follows a BMC rider in the field. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 19 of 54 Jose Luis Rubiera (RadioShack) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 20 of 54 Jean Marc Marino (Saur Sojasun) leads Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis). (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 21 of 54 Anthony Roux (Française des Jeux) leads the best young rider classification. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 22 of 54 Anthony Roux (Française des Jeux) on the podium to receive the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 23 of 54 Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) celebrates his stage win on the podium. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 24 of 54 Lilian Jégou (Bretagne Schuller) finishes stage three. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 25 of 54 A bit of contact after the stage finish. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 26 of 54 Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) at the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 27 of 54 Maxime Mederel (Big Mat Auber 93) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 28 of 54 French champion Dimitri Champion (Ag2r La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 29 of 54 Romain Hardy (Bretagne Schuller) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 30 of 54 Stéphane Bonsergent (Bretagne Schuller) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 31 of 54 Anthony Ravard (Ag2r La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 32 of 54 Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) wins stage three, the Frenchman's sixth win of the season. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 33 of 54 Anthony Roux (Française des Jeux) leads the best young rider classification. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 34 of 54 Bjorn Selander (RadioShack) and Arnaud Coyot (Caisse d'Epargne). (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 35 of 54 Yannick Talabardon (Saur Sojasun) and Yuriy Krivtsov (Ag2r La Mondiale) in the lead on the finishing circuits. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 36 of 54 Sébastien Minard (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) leads the peloton. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 37 of 54 Race leader Luis Léon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) would keep his yellow jersey for another day. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 38 of 54 José Luis Rubiera (Team Radioshack) at the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 39 of 54 Cyril Gautier (Bbox Bouygues Télécom) and French champion Dimitri Champion (Ag2R - La Mondiale). (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 40 of 54 Race leader Luis Léon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 41 of 54 Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the attack. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 42 of 54 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ag2r La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 43 of 54 Yannick Talabardon (Saur Sojasun) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 44 of 54 Andrey Solomennikov (Itera - Katusha) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 45 of 54 Damien Monier (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 46 of 54 Marcello Pavarin (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 47 of 54 Young Frenchmen Arthur Vichot and Thibault Pinot ready to help best young rider Anthony Roux from Française des Jeux. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 48 of 54 King of the mountains Yaroslav Popovych and time trial winner Tiago Machado at the start in Angers. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 49 of 54 Race leader Luis Leon Sanchez looks comfortable before the fourth stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 50 of 54 Thomas Voeckler went for a solo attack but didn't find the way to succeed this time. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 51 of 54 Samuel Dumoulin was a worthy winner in Pré-en-Pail. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 52 of 54 This was Samuel Dumoulin's sixth win for the 2010 season. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 53 of 54 Race leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) in yellow and Julien Simon (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 54 of 54 Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) in the peloton (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) continued his run of good form by sprinting to victory in stage three of the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe today.

Related Articles Dumoulin joins Greipel as world's most winning pro cyclist

The 29-year-old Frenchman outkicked Julien Simon (Saur - Sojasun) and Xavier Florencio (Cervelo Test Team) to the line in Pre-En-Pailin from a select 29-rider group after a five-man break was swept up on the last of five demanding 8.6km finishing circuits.

There were no changes atop the general classification as overnight race leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) remains in the yellow jersey with one stage remaining, tomorrow's 171km trek from Abbaye de l'Epau to Sille-Le-Guillaume.

The break of the day formed after only two kilometres of racing as Piet Rooljakkers (Skil - Shimano), Yuriy Krivtsov (Ag2R La Mondiale), Yannick Talabardon (Saur - Sojasun) and Jeffry Louder (BMC Racing Team) escaped the peloton. The quartet's lead quickly grew to more than five minutes before stabilising at 4:30 after the first hour under the watchful eye of race leader Luis Leon Sanchez's Caisse d'Epargne squad.

By the time the break reached the 8.6km finishing circuit, to be completed five times, their advantage had slipped to 2:30. The circuit was by no means a walk in the park as the peloton had to negotiate a climb with a 10 percent gradient each lap.

After the break crossed the finish line and set out on its first complete circuit the quartet split with Krivtsov and Talabardon taking the lead. The duo led the peloton by 1:35 after the second lap while Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), the 2008 Circuit Cycliste Sarthe champion, attacked from the field and joined Rooljakkers and Louder.

The fresh Voeckler quickly dispatched of Rooljakkers and Louder and bridged to Krivtsov and Talabardon in the race lead.

With 24km remaining, the trio held a 40 second advantage over the peloton which had absorbed Rooljakkers and Louder. The ever aggressive Voeckler then attacked his two breakaway partners and set out alone. The Frenchman maintained a 41 second lead over the field with two laps to go as the remaining two members of the original break were swept up by the peloton.

On the penultimate lap Voeckler's lead dropped to 12 seconds, but he received additional horsepower in the form of teammate Cyril Gautier who jumped across to his team captain. The duo extended their lead out to 20 seconds on the final lap, but were caught with four kilometres remaining.

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) immediately counterattacked and was joined by Christophe Riblon (Ag2R La Mondiale), Xavier Florencio (Cervelo Test Team) as well as the irrepressible Voeckler and Gautier.

The escape was short-lived, however, as the quintet were caught one kilometre from the finish resulting in a field sprint won by Dumoulin, earning his sixth victory of the season.

Full Results 1 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4:50:42 2 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 4 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 6 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 7 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 8 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 9 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 10 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 12 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 14 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse D'epargne 17 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 18 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 19 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 20 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 23 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 24 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 25 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 26 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 28 Ted Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:05 29 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:07 30 Mathias Frank (Swi) Bmc Racing Team 0:00:47 31 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 32 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 33 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 34 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse D'epargne 35 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 36 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 37 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 39 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 40 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 41 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 43 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 44 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 45 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 46 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 47 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 48 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 49 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 50 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 51 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 53 Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil 54 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:19 55 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:03:20 56 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:03:41 57 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 58 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:04:11 59 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:05:29 60 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:55 61 Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:10:57 62 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 63 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 64 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 65 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 66 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 67 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 68 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 69 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 70 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 71 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:11:28 72 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 73 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 74 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse D'epargne 75 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse D'epargne 0:15:18 76 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:17:20 77 Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 78 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse D'epargne 79 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 80 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 81 Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil DNF Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil DNF Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha

General classification after stage 3 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 11:22:52 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:08 3 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:13 4 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 5 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:00:16 6 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 7 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:21 8 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:25 10 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:27 11 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 12 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 13 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:28 14 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 15 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:29 16 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:32 18 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 19 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:36 20 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:37 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 22 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:38 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:00:39 24 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:40 25 Ted Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 26 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:46 27 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:47 28 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:48 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:19 30 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:20 31 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:01:21 32 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:29 33 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:01:30 34 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 35 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 37 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:33 39 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:36 40 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 41 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:39 42 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 43 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:42 44 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:51 45 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:53 46 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:56 47 Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:58 48 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 49 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:04 50 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:07 51 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:14 52 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:05 53 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:09 54 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:04:13 55 Jose Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:04:48 56 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:05:13 57 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:17 58 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:06:34 59 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:06:54 60 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:09 61 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:11:33 62 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:34 63 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:11:36 64 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:43 65 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:44 66 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:11:54 67 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:55 68 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:12:00 69 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:02 70 Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:12:03 71 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:12:05 72 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:12:07 73 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:12:27 74 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:15:59 75 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:17:48 76 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:07 77 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:18:09 78 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:18:50 79 Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:23:02 80 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:31 81 Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:38:16

Points classification 1 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 pts 2 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 34 4 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 33 5 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 30 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) LCR 30 7 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 18 9 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 17 10 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 15 12 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 15 13 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 14 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 12 15 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 12 16 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 12 17 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 18 Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom 10 19 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 9 20 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 21 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 8 22 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 8 23 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 8 24 Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 6 25 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 6 26 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 6 27 Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 28 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 5 29 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 30 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 31 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam 4 32 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 3 33 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 34 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 3 35 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 3 36 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 38 Cyril Gautier (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 1 39 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 1 40 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1 41 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Mountains classification 1 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale 16 pts 2 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 14 3 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 9 6 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 7 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 8 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 6 9 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 6 10 Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 11 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack 4 12 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 3 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 14 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 16 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 1 18 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Best young rider classification 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 11:23:05 2 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:15 3 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:16 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:19 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:24 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:00:26 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:27 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 9 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:01:17 10 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 11 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:18 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:23 13 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:26 14 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:04:00 15 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:11:20 16 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:42 17 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:49 18 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:11:52 19 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:17:56 20 Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:38:03