Dumoulin prevails in Pre-En-Pail
Sanchez remains in lead after penultimate stage
Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) continued his run of good form by sprinting to victory in stage three of the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe today.
The 29-year-old Frenchman outkicked Julien Simon (Saur - Sojasun) and Xavier Florencio (Cervelo Test Team) to the line in Pre-En-Pailin from a select 29-rider group after a five-man break was swept up on the last of five demanding 8.6km finishing circuits.
There were no changes atop the general classification as overnight race leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) remains in the yellow jersey with one stage remaining, tomorrow's 171km trek from Abbaye de l'Epau to Sille-Le-Guillaume.
The break of the day formed after only two kilometres of racing as Piet Rooljakkers (Skil - Shimano), Yuriy Krivtsov (Ag2R La Mondiale), Yannick Talabardon (Saur - Sojasun) and Jeffry Louder (BMC Racing Team) escaped the peloton. The quartet's lead quickly grew to more than five minutes before stabilising at 4:30 after the first hour under the watchful eye of race leader Luis Leon Sanchez's Caisse d'Epargne squad.
By the time the break reached the 8.6km finishing circuit, to be completed five times, their advantage had slipped to 2:30. The circuit was by no means a walk in the park as the peloton had to negotiate a climb with a 10 percent gradient each lap.
After the break crossed the finish line and set out on its first complete circuit the quartet split with Krivtsov and Talabardon taking the lead. The duo led the peloton by 1:35 after the second lap while Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), the 2008 Circuit Cycliste Sarthe champion, attacked from the field and joined Rooljakkers and Louder.
The fresh Voeckler quickly dispatched of Rooljakkers and Louder and bridged to Krivtsov and Talabardon in the race lead.
With 24km remaining, the trio held a 40 second advantage over the peloton which had absorbed Rooljakkers and Louder. The ever aggressive Voeckler then attacked his two breakaway partners and set out alone. The Frenchman maintained a 41 second lead over the field with two laps to go as the remaining two members of the original break were swept up by the peloton.
On the penultimate lap Voeckler's lead dropped to 12 seconds, but he received additional horsepower in the form of teammate Cyril Gautier who jumped across to his team captain. The duo extended their lead out to 20 seconds on the final lap, but were caught with four kilometres remaining.
Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) immediately counterattacked and was joined by Christophe Riblon (Ag2R La Mondiale), Xavier Florencio (Cervelo Test Team) as well as the irrepressible Voeckler and Gautier.
The escape was short-lived, however, as the quintet were caught one kilometre from the finish resulting in a field sprint won by Dumoulin, earning his sixth victory of the season.
|1
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:50:42
|2
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|6
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|8
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|10
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|12
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|14
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse D'epargne
|17
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|19
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|20
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|23
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|25
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|26
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|28
|Ted Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:05
|29
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:07
|30
|Mathias Frank (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:47
|31
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|32
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|33
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|34
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse D'epargne
|35
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|37
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|40
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|41
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|44
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|45
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|46
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|47
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|49
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|50
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|51
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
|54
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:19
|55
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:20
|56
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:03:41
|57
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|58
|José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:04:11
|59
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:05:29
|60
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:55
|61
|Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:10:57
|62
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|64
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|65
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|66
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|67
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|68
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|69
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|70
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|71
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:11:28
|72
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|73
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|74
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse D'epargne
|75
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse D'epargne
|0:15:18
|76
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:17:20
|77
|Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|78
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse D'epargne
|79
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|80
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|81
|Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|DNF
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|DNF
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|11:22:52
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:08
|3
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:13
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|5
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:00:16
|6
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|7
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:21
|8
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:25
|10
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:27
|11
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|12
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:28
|14
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:29
|16
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|17
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:32
|18
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|19
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:36
|20
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:37
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|22
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:38
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:00:39
|24
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:40
|25
|Ted Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|26
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:46
|27
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:47
|28
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:48
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:19
|30
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:20
|31
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:21
|32
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:29
|33
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:30
|34
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|35
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|37
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:33
|39
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:36
|40
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|41
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:39
|42
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:42
|44
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:51
|45
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:53
|46
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|47
|Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:58
|48
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|49
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:04
|50
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:07
|51
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:14
|52
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:05
|53
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:09
|54
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:04:13
|55
|Jose Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:04:48
|56
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:05:13
|57
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:17
|58
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:06:34
|59
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:54
|60
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:09
|61
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:11:33
|62
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:34
|63
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:11:36
|64
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:43
|65
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:44
|66
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:54
|67
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:55
|68
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:12:00
|69
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:02
|70
|Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:12:03
|71
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:12:05
|72
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:07
|73
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:12:27
|74
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:15:59
|75
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:17:48
|76
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:07
|77
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:18:09
|78
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:18:50
|79
|Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:02
|80
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:31
|81
|Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:38:16
|1
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|pts
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|34
|4
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|33
|5
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|30
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) LCR
|30
|7
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|18
|9
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|17
|10
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|15
|12
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|15
|13
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|14
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|12
|15
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|12
|16
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|12
|17
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|18
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|19
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|9
|20
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|21
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|22
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|8
|23
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|24
|Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|25
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|26
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|6
|27
|Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|29
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|30
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|31
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam
|4
|32
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|3
|33
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|34
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|3
|35
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|36
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|38
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|39
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|40
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|41
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|1
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|16
|pts
|2
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|14
|3
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|9
|6
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|7
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|8
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|6
|9
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|10
|Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|11
|José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
|4
|12
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|14
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|16
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|1
|18
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|11:23:05
|2
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:15
|3
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:16
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:19
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:24
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:00:26
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:27
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|9
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:17
|10
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|11
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:18
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:23
|13
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:26
|14
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:04:00
|15
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:11:20
|16
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:42
|17
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:49
|18
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:11:52
|19
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:17:56
|20
|Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:38:03
|1
|Francaise Des Jeux
|34:09:50
|2
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Adria Mobil
|0:00:16
|4
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:20
|5
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:00
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|7
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:11
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:58
|9
|Skil - Shimano
|0:02:11
|10
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:42
|11
|Team RadioShack
|0:04:00
|12
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:04
|13
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:21
|14
|Itera - Katusha
|0:13:04
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:17:32
