Trending

Ravard takes stage two at Circuit Sarthe

Short morning stage ends in sprint

Image 1 of 23

Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La mondiale) won the bunch sprint of stage 2 at Circuit de la Sarthe in Angers

Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La mondiale) won the bunch sprint of stage 2 at Circuit de la Sarthe in Angers
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 2 of 23

Anthony Ravard.

Anthony Ravard.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 23

Luis L

Luis L
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 4 of 23

The breakaway on the last lap, led by S

The breakaway on the last lap, led by S
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 5 of 23

Christophe Moreau leads the chase on the last lap

Christophe Moreau leads the chase on the last lap
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 6 of 23

Anthony Ravard (AG2R) wins the sprint on stage 2a

Anthony Ravard (AG2R) wins the sprint on stage 2a
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 7 of 23

Anthony Ravard the winner in Angers

Anthony Ravard the winner in Angers
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 8 of 23

Anthony Ravard receives the winner's gift from Daniel Mangeas

Anthony Ravard receives the winner's gift from Daniel Mangeas
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 9 of 23

Luis L

Luis L
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 10 of 23

Marko Kump is still the best young rider.

Marko Kump is still the best young rider.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 11 of 23

Pierre Rolland receives the fair play award from Roger Legeay

Pierre Rolland receives the fair play award from Roger Legeay
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 12 of 23

Breton Romain Hardy (Bretagne Schuller) ahead of race leader Luis L

Breton Romain Hardy (Bretagne Schuller) ahead of race leader Luis L
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 13 of 23

The peloton waits until the right moment to chase

The peloton waits until the right moment to chase
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 14 of 23

Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) lost most of his team to illness, but kept the mountains jersey.

Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) lost most of his team to illness, but kept the mountains jersey.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 15 of 23

Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Télécom) and Alexandre Geniez (Skil Shimano)

Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Télécom) and Alexandre Geniez (Skil Shimano)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 16 of 23

Caisse d'Epargne control the break

Caisse d'Epargne control the break
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 17 of 23

Sébastien Minard (Cofidis) Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Télécom) and Alexandre Geniez (Skil Shimano)

Sébastien Minard (Cofidis) Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Télécom) and Alexandre Geniez (Skil Shimano)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 18 of 23

Caisse d'Epargne and Bbox Bouygues Télécom lead the 85-rider peloton

Caisse d'Epargne and Bbox Bouygues Télécom lead the 85-rider peloton
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 19 of 23

The break of the day at Circuit Sarthe stage 2a

The break of the day at Circuit Sarthe stage 2a
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 20 of 23

Anthony Ravard keeps the sprinter's jersey

Anthony Ravard keeps the sprinter's jersey
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 21 of 23

Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La mondiale) gets the wine for winning stage 2a at the Circuit Sarthe

Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La mondiale) gets the wine for winning stage 2a at the Circuit Sarthe
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 22 of 23

Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) kept the climber's jersey

Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) kept the climber's jersey
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 23 of 23

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) in the leader's jersey at Circuit Sarthe

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) in the leader's jersey at Circuit Sarthe
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Anthony Ravard (Ag2r- La Mondiale) won stage 2a of the Circuit Sarthe - Pays de la Loire on Tuesday morning after a three-rider breakaway was swept up near the finish of the 97km morning stage.

Related Articles

AG2R signs three for 2010: Bérard, Ravard, Goddaert

Sanchez speediest in Varades

Armstrong pulls out of Circuit Sarthe

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) was second and Sébastien Chavanel (Francaise des Jeux) was third. Ravard comes from Varades, where the stage started and so was feted as the régional de l'étape.

Such a short stage always favours breakaways and Sébastien Minard (Cofidis), Pierre Rolland (BBox Bouygues Telecom) and Alexandre Geniez (Skil Shimano) got away earlier.

The bunch let them gain more than a minute and almost didn’t catch them on the finishing circuit but efforts from race leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d’Epargne) closed them down with just three kilometres to go.

Sanchez kept the overall race lead and so will start last in the afternoon 6.7km time trial stage.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) did not start the stage after being struck by an intestinal virus that hit the US team after the Tour of Flanders.

"I’ve got a heavy race program with the Route Adelie, the Tour of Flanders, the Circuit de la Sarthe and Paris-Roubaix next weekend but I knew it was important to try the win," Ravard said. "The team worked for me yesterday and my third place gave everyone a boost in moral. They all worked hard for me today and I am happy for the team. My teammates know that if they help me I’m able to make it worth their while and win.”

"The AG2R-La Mondiale has shown we can be up there since the start of the season but we we’re just missing that little bit extra to win. This victory will give confidence to everyone. And for me, winning close to home, in front of my wife and my daughter, was even more special. "
 

Full Results
1Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale2:14:36
2Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
4Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
6Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne.0:00:01
7Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
8Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
9Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne.
11Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
12Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
13Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
14Mathias Frank (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
15Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
16Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
17Brent Bookwalter (USA) Bmc Racing Team
18Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
20Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
21Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
23Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
24Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
25Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
26Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
27Ted Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
28Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
29Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
30Alexandre Moos (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
31Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
32Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
33Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne.
35Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
36Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
37Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
38Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
39Florian Stalder (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
40Stanis. Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
41Steve Morabito (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
42Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
43Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne.
44Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
46Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
47Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
49Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
50Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
51Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
52Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
53Jeffry Louder (USA) Bmc Racing Team
54Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
55José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
56Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
57Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
58Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne.
59Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
60John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
61Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
62Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
63Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
64Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
65Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
66Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
67Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
68Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
69Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
70Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
71Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
72Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
73Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
74Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
75Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
76Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
77Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
78Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
79Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:28
80Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:30
81Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne.0:01:07
82Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:14
83Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:31
84Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:35
85Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:21

General Classification
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6:23:42
2Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:03
3Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:04
4Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:05
5Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:06
6Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:07
7Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:00:08
8Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:00:09
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
11Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
12Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
13Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
14Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:00:10
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne
16Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
17Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
19Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
20Brent Bookwalter (USA) Bmc Racing Team
21Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
22Alexandre Moos (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
23Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
24Mathias Frank (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
25Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
26Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne
27Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne
28Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
29Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
30Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Florian Stalder (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
32Steve Morabito (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
33Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
34Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
35Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
36Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
37Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
38Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
39Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
40Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
41Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
42Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
43Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
44Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
45Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
46Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
47Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
48Ted Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
49Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
50Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
51Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
52Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
53Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
54Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
55Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
56Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
57Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne
58Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
59Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne
60Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
61Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
62John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
63Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
64Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
65Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
66José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
67Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
68Jeffry Louder (USA) Bmc Racing Team
69Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
70Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
71Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
72Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
73Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
74Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
75Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
76Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
77Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:37
78Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:39
79Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne0:01:48
80Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:19
81Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:44
82Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:05:32
83Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:30
84Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:48
85Stanis. Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:19:49

Young Riders Classification
1Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil6:23:45
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:06
3Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:07
5Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
6Mathias Frank (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
7Cusin Ržmi (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne
8Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
9Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
11Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
13Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
15Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
16Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
17Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
19Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
20Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
21Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
23Stanis. Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:19:46

Points Classification
1Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale41pts
2Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil34
3Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux30
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox30
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne25
6Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team17
7Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha14
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
9Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9312
10Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom10
11Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack10
12Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
13Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 939
14Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun9
15Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
16Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil6
17Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller6
18Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne5
19Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 935
20Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team4
21Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
22Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano3
23Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
24Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
25Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux1
26Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom1
28Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Mountains Classification
1Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack14pts
2Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne10
3Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
4Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil6
5Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team3
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano1
8Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux1

Teams Classification
1Adria Mobil19:11:35
2Francaise Des Jeux
3Ag2R La Mondiale
4Itera - Katusha
5Big Mat - Auber 930:00:01
6Caisse d'Epargne
7Bmc Racing Team
8Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne
9Cervelo Test Team
10Team Radioshack
11Bretagne - Schuller
12Bbox Bouygues Telecom
13Saur - Sojasun
14Skil - Shimano
15Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:30

 

Latest on Cyclingnews