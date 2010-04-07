Ravard takes stage two at Circuit Sarthe
Short morning stage ends in sprint
Anthony Ravard (Ag2r- La Mondiale) won stage 2a of the Circuit Sarthe - Pays de la Loire on Tuesday morning after a three-rider breakaway was swept up near the finish of the 97km morning stage.
Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) was second and Sébastien Chavanel (Francaise des Jeux) was third. Ravard comes from Varades, where the stage started and so was feted as the régional de l'étape.
Such a short stage always favours breakaways and Sébastien Minard (Cofidis), Pierre Rolland (BBox Bouygues Telecom) and Alexandre Geniez (Skil Shimano) got away earlier.
The bunch let them gain more than a minute and almost didn’t catch them on the finishing circuit but efforts from race leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d’Epargne) closed them down with just three kilometres to go.
Sanchez kept the overall race lead and so will start last in the afternoon 6.7km time trial stage.
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) did not start the stage after being struck by an intestinal virus that hit the US team after the Tour of Flanders.
"I’ve got a heavy race program with the Route Adelie, the Tour of Flanders, the Circuit de la Sarthe and Paris-Roubaix next weekend but I knew it was important to try the win," Ravard said. "The team worked for me yesterday and my third place gave everyone a boost in moral. They all worked hard for me today and I am happy for the team. My teammates know that if they help me I’m able to make it worth their while and win.”
"The AG2R-La Mondiale has shown we can be up there since the start of the season but we we’re just missing that little bit extra to win. This victory will give confidence to everyone. And for me, winning close to home, in front of my wife and my daughter, was even more special. "
|1
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|2:14:36
|2
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|4
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|6
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne.
|0:00:01
|7
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne.
|11
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|12
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|13
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|15
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Bmc Racing Team
|18
|Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|21
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|23
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|25
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|26
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|27
|Ted Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|28
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|29
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|30
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|32
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne.
|35
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|36
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|37
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|38
|Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|39
|Florian Stalder (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|40
|Stanis. Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|41
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|42
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|43
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne.
|44
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|45
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|46
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|47
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|49
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|50
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|51
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|52
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|53
|Jeffry Louder (USA) Bmc Racing Team
|54
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|55
|José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
|56
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|57
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|58
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne.
|59
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|60
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|61
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|62
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|63
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|64
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|65
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|66
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|67
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|68
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|69
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|70
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|71
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|72
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|73
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|74
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|75
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|76
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|77
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|78
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|79
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:28
|80
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|81
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne.
|0:01:07
|82
|Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:14
|83
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:31
|84
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:35
|85
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:21
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6:23:42
|2
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:03
|3
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:04
|4
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|5
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:06
|6
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:07
|7
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:00:08
|8
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:00:09
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|11
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|13
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:10
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|17
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|19
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|20
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Bmc Racing Team
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|22
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|23
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|25
|Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|26
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|29
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|30
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Florian Stalder (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|32
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|33
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|34
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|35
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|36
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|37
|Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
|38
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|40
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|41
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|42
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|44
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|45
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|46
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|47
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|48
|Ted Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|49
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|50
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|51
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|52
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|53
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|54
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|55
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|56
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|57
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne
|58
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|59
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne
|60
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|61
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|62
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|63
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|64
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|65
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|66
|José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
|67
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|68
|Jeffry Louder (USA) Bmc Racing Team
|69
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|70
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|71
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|72
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|73
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|74
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|75
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|76
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|77
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:37
|78
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|79
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:48
|80
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:19
|81
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:44
|82
|Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:32
|83
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:30
|84
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:48
|85
|Stanis. Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:19:49
|1
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|6:23:45
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:06
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:07
|5
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|7
|Cusin Ržmi (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|11
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|16
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|19
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|20
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|21
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|23
|Stanis. Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:19:46
|1
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|pts
|2
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|34
|3
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|30
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|30
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|25
|6
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|17
|7
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|14
|8
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|9
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|12
|10
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|11
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|10
|12
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|13
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|9
|14
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|9
|15
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|16
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|6
|17
|Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|18
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|19
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|20
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|21
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|22
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|3
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|24
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|25
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|26
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|27
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|28
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|1
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|14
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|3
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|4
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|6
|5
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
|8
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|1
|1
|Adria Mobil
|19:11:35
|2
|Francaise Des Jeux
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|Itera - Katusha
|5
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:01
|6
|Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|Bmc Racing Team
|8
|Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Cervelo Test Team
|10
|Team Radioshack
|11
|Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Skil - Shimano
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:30
