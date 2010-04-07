Image 1 of 23 Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La mondiale) won the bunch sprint of stage 2 at Circuit de la Sarthe in Angers (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 23 Anthony Ravard. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 23 Luis L (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 4 of 23 The breakaway on the last lap, led by S (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 5 of 23 Christophe Moreau leads the chase on the last lap (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 6 of 23 Anthony Ravard (AG2R) wins the sprint on stage 2a (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 7 of 23 Anthony Ravard the winner in Angers (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 8 of 23 Anthony Ravard receives the winner's gift from Daniel Mangeas (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 9 of 23 Luis L (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 10 of 23 Marko Kump is still the best young rider. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 11 of 23 Pierre Rolland receives the fair play award from Roger Legeay (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 12 of 23 Breton Romain Hardy (Bretagne Schuller) ahead of race leader Luis L (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 13 of 23 The peloton waits until the right moment to chase (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 14 of 23 Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) lost most of his team to illness, but kept the mountains jersey. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 15 of 23 Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Télécom) and Alexandre Geniez (Skil Shimano) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 16 of 23 Caisse d'Epargne control the break (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 17 of 23 Sébastien Minard (Cofidis) Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Télécom) and Alexandre Geniez (Skil Shimano) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 18 of 23 Caisse d'Epargne and Bbox Bouygues Télécom lead the 85-rider peloton (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 19 of 23 The break of the day at Circuit Sarthe stage 2a (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 20 of 23 Anthony Ravard keeps the sprinter's jersey (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 21 of 23 Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La mondiale) gets the wine for winning stage 2a at the Circuit Sarthe (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 22 of 23 Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) kept the climber's jersey (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 23 of 23 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) in the leader's jersey at Circuit Sarthe (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Anthony Ravard (Ag2r- La Mondiale) won stage 2a of the Circuit Sarthe - Pays de la Loire on Tuesday morning after a three-rider breakaway was swept up near the finish of the 97km morning stage.

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) was second and Sébastien Chavanel (Francaise des Jeux) was third. Ravard comes from Varades, where the stage started and so was feted as the régional de l'étape.

Such a short stage always favours breakaways and Sébastien Minard (Cofidis), Pierre Rolland (BBox Bouygues Telecom) and Alexandre Geniez (Skil Shimano) got away earlier.

The bunch let them gain more than a minute and almost didn’t catch them on the finishing circuit but efforts from race leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d’Epargne) closed them down with just three kilometres to go.

Sanchez kept the overall race lead and so will start last in the afternoon 6.7km time trial stage.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) did not start the stage after being struck by an intestinal virus that hit the US team after the Tour of Flanders.

"I’ve got a heavy race program with the Route Adelie, the Tour of Flanders, the Circuit de la Sarthe and Paris-Roubaix next weekend but I knew it was important to try the win," Ravard said. "The team worked for me yesterday and my third place gave everyone a boost in moral. They all worked hard for me today and I am happy for the team. My teammates know that if they help me I’m able to make it worth their while and win.”

"The AG2R-La Mondiale has shown we can be up there since the start of the season but we we’re just missing that little bit extra to win. This victory will give confidence to everyone. And for me, winning close to home, in front of my wife and my daughter, was even more special. "



Full Results 1 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 2:14:36 2 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 4 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 6 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne. 0:00:01 7 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 8 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne. 11 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 12 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 13 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) Bmc Racing Team 15 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 17 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Bmc Racing Team 18 Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 21 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 23 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 24 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 25 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 26 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 27 Ted Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 28 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 29 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 30 Alexandre Moos (Swi) Bmc Racing Team 31 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 32 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 33 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne. 35 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 36 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 37 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 38 Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 39 Florian Stalder (Swi) Bmc Racing Team 40 Stanis. Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 41 Steve Morabito (Swi) Bmc Racing Team 42 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 43 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne. 44 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 45 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 46 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 47 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 48 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 49 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 50 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 51 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 52 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 53 Jeffry Louder (USA) Bmc Racing Team 54 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 55 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack 56 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 57 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 58 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne. 59 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 60 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 61 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 62 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 63 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 64 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 65 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 66 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 67 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 68 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 69 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 70 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 71 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 72 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 73 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 74 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 75 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 76 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 77 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 78 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 79 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:28 80 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 81 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne. 0:01:07 82 Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:14 83 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:31 84 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:35 85 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:21

General Classification 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6:23:42 2 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:03 3 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:04 4 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 5 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:06 6 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:07 7 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:00:08 8 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:00:09 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 11 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 13 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 14 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:10 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne 16 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 17 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 19 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 20 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Bmc Racing Team 21 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 22 Alexandre Moos (Swi) Bmc Racing Team 23 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) Bmc Racing Team 25 Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 26 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne 27 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne 28 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 29 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 30 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Florian Stalder (Swi) Bmc Racing Team 32 Steve Morabito (Swi) Bmc Racing Team 33 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 35 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 36 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 37 Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil 38 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 39 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 40 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 41 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 42 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 43 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 44 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 45 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 46 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 47 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 48 Ted Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 49 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 50 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 51 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 52 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 53 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 54 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 55 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 56 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 57 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne 58 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 59 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne 60 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 61 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 62 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 63 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 64 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 65 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 66 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack 67 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 68 Jeffry Louder (USA) Bmc Racing Team 69 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 70 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 71 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 72 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 73 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 74 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 75 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 76 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 77 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:37 78 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 79 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:48 80 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:19 81 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:44 82 Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:05:32 83 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:30 84 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:48 85 Stanis. Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:19:49

Young Riders Classification 1 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 6:23:45 2 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:00:06 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:07 5 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) Bmc Racing Team 7 Cusin Ržmi (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne 8 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 11 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 13 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 16 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 17 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 19 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 20 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 21 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 23 Stanis. Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:19:46

Points Classification 1 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 pts 2 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 34 3 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 30 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 30 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 25 6 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 17 7 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 14 8 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 9 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 12 10 Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom 10 11 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 10 12 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 13 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 9 14 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 9 15 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 8 16 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 6 17 Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 18 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 5 19 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 20 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 4 21 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 22 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 3 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 24 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 25 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1 26 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 1 28 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Mountains Classification 1 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 14 pts 2 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Ligne 10 3 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 4 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 6 5 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 3 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1 8 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 1