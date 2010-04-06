Image 1 of 19 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 2 of 19 French Champion Dimitri Champion (Ag2r-La Mondiale) looks on as Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) signs an autograph on the start line at the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 19 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) won by a fairly large margin. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 4 of 19 Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) finished second behind Sanchez. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 5 of 19 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) claimed the first leader's jersey of the Basque Tour (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 6 of 19 Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) took the young rider's jersey. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 7 of 19 Yaroslav Popovych (Radioshack) for the mountains classification (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 8 of 19 Yaroslac Popovych of RadioShack was the king of the mountain after stage 1 in the Circuit de la Sarthe. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 9 of 19 Luis Leon Sanchez leads the points competition after winning stage 1. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 10 of 19 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 11 of 19 Slovenian Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) collects the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 12 of 19 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Espargne) in the leader's jersey after outsprinting the field on stage one (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 13 of 19 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) takes the sprint win on stage 1. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 14 of 19 The Francaise des Jeux team rode for its sprinter Sebastien Chavanel. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 15 of 19 Sebastien Chavanel had his FdJ team at his disposal but could only come 4th. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 16 of 19 The RadioShack team with star Lance Armstrong (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 17 of 19 Yury Trofimov and Kristjan Fajt (Adria Mobil) in the breakaway. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 18 of 19 Luis Leon Sanchez will start stage 2 with the yellow jersey at the Circuit de la Sarthe. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 19 of 19 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) gets out of the saddle on stage one at the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe (Image credit: AFP)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) claimed a sprint victory in the opening stage of the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire in Varades, France on Tuesday.

The Spaniard, currently first in the International Cycling Union's world rankings, upstaged more established sprint rivals Marko Kump (Adria Mobil) and Anthony Ravard (Ag2R-La Mondiale) to claim stage honours and the first leader's jersey of the race.

The victory was Sanchez's third stage win of the season, following his victory at the Tour Down Under in January and indvidual time trial triumph at the Tour of the Algarve in February.

"The stage was very fast," said Sanchez. "Before the finish I talked to Mathieu Drujon who is the sprinter for our team in this race. He told me that is was not feeling good enough to sprint himself but that he wanted to help me.

"There was a curve at 400 meters from the finish. I was on Arnaud Coyot's wheel with Drujon in third position. We launched the sprint at that time and were immediately fifteen meters ahead of the bunch, which was sufficient to prevent the pack to come back."

Sanchez will now try to defend his overall lead in the race, although he knows it will be a challenge.

"I am the leader now and we will try to defend that jersey. It will not be easy because we only have six riders on the team, which means that it will be very difficult to control the situation.

"Nevertheless we are here with a strong team even if we unfortunately lost Iván Gutiérrez who had to quit the race today after suffering from allergy and we will fight to try and win the race."

"I know the Circuit de la Sarthe pretty well and I can say that it is absolutely not an easy race. The stages are rather difficult with plenty of short hills and tomorrow two half stages are in the program. The first one will include 97 kilometers and in the afternoon there is a short individual time trial, less than seven kilometers."

French teams take flight on home soil

Earlier in the stage, Yuriy Krivtsov (Ag2R-La Mondiale) had been the first rider to gain any time over his rivals as he attacked after 23 kilometres. But with 185 kilometres on the agenda his task was always likely to be a futile one as he was reabsorbed after five kilometres.

After several parries from the peloton, a group of ten riders established the first meaningful escape. Anthony Roux (Française des Jeux), Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne), Sebastian Minard (Cofidis), Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), Jean-Marc Marino (Saur-Sojasun), Philip Deignan (Cervelo), Thierry Hupond (Skil-Shimano), Steve Morabito (BMC Racing Team) and Uros Murn (Adria Mobil) going clear after 58 kilometres.

The group fought hard to stretch their advantage beyond 30 seconds, but the peloton, not satisfied with the make up of the escape, refused to let them go, and by the feed zone at 92 kilometres they had reeled in all but three of the leaders. Moreau, Popovych and Minard the most resistant to the peloton's advances.

The trio's slim advantage was given a boost by the arrival of Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Kristjan Fajt (Adria Mobil), and subsequently Angel Madrazo (Caisse d'Epargne), Xavier Florencio (Cervelo) and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano).

With eight men now out in front, a 24 rider chase group established itself from the peloton. Within two kilometres these men had joined the leaders to create a huge leading group. The peloton, unimpressed by the huge numbers ahead began to cut down the 1:10 advantage held by the leaders. Sensing the delicacy of their situation Fajt and Yury Trofimov (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) established a fresh break.

The duo was able to build up a 2:20 buffer with 30 kilometres to race, Trofimov's Bbox squad keeping tabs on the front of the peloton. However, they couldn't stop the waves of Ag2-La Mondiale and Française des Jeux riders who came to the front, determined to spoil the day for their French rivals ahead.

With 20 kilometres to race the leader's advantage had dropped to 1:40, and 10 kilometres later the gap was 0:55.

Swinging underneath the 5-to-go banner, Fajt and Trofimov were clinging to only 12 seconds, with the sprinters teams all lending a hand in the chase. Two kilometres later, the pair was caught. With a sprint inevitable, the race had one more surprise in store as Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) rushed ahead of the peloton to snatch a win to impress the team's French sponsor.

Full Results 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4:09:15 2 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 3 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 4 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 5 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 7 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 11 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 12 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 13 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 18 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 19 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 20 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 23 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 25 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale 26 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 27 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 28 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 29 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 30 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 31 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 32 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 33 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 35 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 37 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 38 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 39 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 40 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 41 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 42 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 43 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 44 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 46 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 47 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 48 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 49 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 50 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 51 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 52 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 53 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 54 Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil 55 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 56 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 57 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 58 Ted King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 59 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 60 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 61 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 62 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 63 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 64 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 65 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 67 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 68 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 69 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 70 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 71 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 72 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 73 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 74 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 75 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 76 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 77 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 78 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 79 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 80 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 81 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 82 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:32 83 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:09 84 Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 85 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:11:08 86 Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:19:39

General classification after stage 1 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4:09:05 2 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:04 3 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:06 5 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 6 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:07 7 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:00:08 8 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:09 9 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 10 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 11 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:00:10 12 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 13 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 14 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 16 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 18 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 19 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 20 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 23 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 25 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 30 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale 31 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 32 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 33 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 34 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 35 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 36 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 37 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 41 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 42 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 43 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 44 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 45 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 46 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 48 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 49 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 50 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 51 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 52 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 53 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 54 Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil 55 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 56 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 57 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 58 Ted King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 59 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 60 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 61 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 62 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 63 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 64 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 65 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 67 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 68 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 69 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 70 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 71 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 72 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 73 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 74 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 75 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 76 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 77 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 78 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 79 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 80 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 81 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 82 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:42 83 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:19 84 Piet Rooljakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 85 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:11:18 86 Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:19:49

Young rider classification 1 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 2 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:00:05 3 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:06 4 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 11 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 13 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 14 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 16 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 17 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 18 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 20 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 22 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 23 Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:19:45

Points classification 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 25 pts 2 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 20 3 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 16 4 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 14 5 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 12 6 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 10 8 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 9 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 8 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 11 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 6 12 Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 13 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 5 14 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 15 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 4 16 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 3 17 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 18 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 2 19 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1 20 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 21 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 1 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

Mountains classification 1 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 14 pts 2 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 3 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 6 4 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 5 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 3 6 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 1