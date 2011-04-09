Trending

Klöden and Martin dominate closing time trial

Germans take the stage and overall

Image 1 of 46

Team Movistar won the best team classification, despite Radioshack having the top two riders.

Team Movistar won the best team classification, despite Radioshack having the top two riders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 46

Chris Anker Sorensen was 40th on the stage.

Chris Anker Sorensen was 40th on the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 46

Stage winner Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)

Stage winner Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 4 of 46

The yellow jersey must have been feeling very heavy on Rodriguez's shoulders.

The yellow jersey must have been feeling very heavy on Rodriguez's shoulders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 46

Rodriquez fought on the stage but ultimately fell down the overall standings.

Rodriquez fought on the stage but ultimately fell down the overall standings.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 46

Joaquin Rodriguez takes an interview before the stage.

Joaquin Rodriguez takes an interview before the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 46

Kloden was a happy man at the end of the stage.

Kloden was a happy man at the end of the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 46

Vino warming up on his machine before taking to the road.

Vino warming up on his machine before taking to the road.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 46

Tony Martin had to wait until Andreas Kloden came in before he could celebrate his win.

Tony Martin had to wait until Andreas Kloden came in before he could celebrate his win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 46

Michael Albasini (Columbia-HTC) won the mountains classification.

Michael Albasini (Columbia-HTC) won the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 46

Lampre-ISD rider Matteo Bono gets a debrief from the DS.

Lampre-ISD rider Matteo Bono gets a debrief from the DS.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 46

Samuel Sanchez (Euskatel-Euskadi) sits on the hot seat.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskatel-Euskadi) sits on the hot seat.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 46

Alexander Vinokourov was a little off the pace in the TT, finishing 15th.

Alexander Vinokourov was a little off the pace in the TT, finishing 15th.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 46

Dominik Nerz is definitely a rider to lookout for in the future.

Dominik Nerz is definitely a rider to lookout for in the future.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 46

Andreas showing off the spoils.

Andreas showing off the spoils.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 46

Astana rider, Fedrick Kesiakoff midway through his ride.

Astana rider, Fedrick Kesiakoff midway through his ride.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 46

Andy Schleck continues to improve on the TT bike.

Andy Schleck continues to improve on the TT bike.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 46

Andreas Kloden was a wanted man after the race.

Andreas Kloden was a wanted man after the race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 46

Liquigas-Cannondale rider Dominik Nerz snared the best young rider jersey.

Liquigas-Cannondale rider Dominik Nerz snared the best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 46

Italian national champion Marco Pinotti prefers a slightly longer time trial.

Italian national champion Marco Pinotti prefers a slightly longer time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 46

Vasili Kiriyenka put in a strong ride.

Vasili Kiriyenka put in a strong ride.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 46

Simon Gerrans rolls down the ramp.

Simon Gerrans rolls down the ramp.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 46

Tony Martin has continued his good form from Paris-Nice.

Tony Martin has continued his good form from Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 46

Rinaldo Nocentini sits this one out.

Rinaldo Nocentini sits this one out.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 46

Sammy Sanchez was 13th on the stage.

Sammy Sanchez was 13th on the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 46

One of the Kuota machines ridden by Ag2r-La Mondiale.

One of the Kuota machines ridden by Ag2r-La Mondiale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 46

Gesink was seventh on the stage but hung on to his place on the podium.

Gesink was seventh on the stage but hung on to his place on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 46

Simon Gerrans starts his ride.

Simon Gerrans starts his ride.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 46

Luis Leon Sanchez resplendent in his national champion colours.

Luis Leon Sanchez resplendent in his national champion colours.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 46

Now all it needs is a rider.

Now all it needs is a rider.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 46

The final podium, L-R; Chris Horner (Radioshack), Andreas Kloden (Radioshack), and Robert Gesink (Rabobank).

The final podium, L-R; Chris Horner (Radioshack), Andreas Kloden (Radioshack), and Robert Gesink (Rabobank).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 46

Sanchez having a chat with a Movistar rider.

Sanchez having a chat with a Movistar rider.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 46

The Movistar team was the top team for the race.

The Movistar team was the top team for the race.
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 34 of 46

Andreas Kl

Andreas Kl
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 35 of 46

HTC-Highroad's Tony Martin won today's stage by nine seconds

HTC-Highroad's Tony Martin won today's stage by nine seconds
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 36 of 46

Samuel Sanchez takes the opportunity to get a message home

Samuel Sanchez takes the opportunity to get a message home
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 37 of 46

It was a tough day on the road for Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD), finishing 92nd for the stage

It was a tough day on the road for Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD), finishing 92nd for the stage
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 38 of 46

Alexandre Vinokourov (Pro Team Astana)

Alexandre Vinokourov (Pro Team Astana)
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 39 of 46

David Arroyo (Movistar) in action on today's stage

David Arroyo (Movistar) in action on today's stage
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 40 of 46

Sprint leader Bram Tankink from Rabobank

Sprint leader Bram Tankink from Rabobank
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 41 of 46

Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jurgen Van Den Broeck

Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jurgen Van Den Broeck
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 42 of 46

A Liquigas rider on the podium.

A Liquigas rider on the podium.
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 43 of 46

Andreas Klöden (Team RadioShack) topped the overall podium

Andreas Klöden (Team RadioShack) topped the overall podium
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 44 of 46

Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) time trials

Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) time trials
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 45 of 46

A Caja Rural rider en route

A Caja Rural rider en route
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 46 of 46

Movistar's Be

Movistar's Be
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) won the closing time trial of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco as second-place stage finisher Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) snapped up the overall title. Marco Pinotti of HTC-Highroad was third on the day.

Klöden landed atop the podium with his first stage race title since 2008. Defending champion and teammate Chris Horner finished second, in the same time as third placed Robert Gesink of Rabobank.

Former leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finished 33rd on the stage, over two minutes down, falling to 11th overall.

It was Martin's third time trial win of the season, and he covered the 24km in a time of 32:15. He most recently won the Paris-Nice time trial on his way to the overall title in that race.

"The goal of the week here was to win today, and that's what I've acheived," Martin said afterward. "I had a bit of a break after Paris-Nice and when I started this race I knew that I wasn't going to be at 100 percent straight away. But I've ended the race in great condition, and this win is the confirmation."

The sun was shining as Manuele Boaro of Saxo Bank-SunGard was the first on the course, setting the first time of 35:16. This was soon topped by his teammate Richie Porte, who clocked 33:09, but the Tasmanian couldn't hold up against Martin. He set the best time at the midway point, and took the lead with 32:15.

The German had set a blistering pace, with few able to come close to him afterwards. His teammate multiple Italian national time trial champion Marco Pinotti came within 24 seconds of the best time.

Martin said that the very hilly time trial course in Zalla was so tough that he had to be careful not to go 100 percent from the start.  "It was a very easy course to miscalculate your strength because it was so technical and there was a lot of climbing. I had problems on one bend on a descent, I braked too hard, but apart from that it went pretty well. The key was making sure you didn't go too hard in the first part and I had enough strength to finish at 100 percent."

The real battle, though, was not for the stage win but for the overall title. With 11 riders within 18 seconds of the lead, and the top three actually tied on time, the race came down to a question of picking up seconds all along the course.

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar), in ninth place going into the day, put in a brilliant ride to finish in a time of 33:18 and move up to fourth overall. Robert Gesink (Rabobank) also put in a blistering time to move up in the rankings.

But it was Klöden who took the day, breaking Martin's intermediate time by seven seconds. He was unable to hold on to it, though, coming across the finish line nine seconds behind his fellow German.

"The time trial went so well ," said a happy Klöden. "Johan Bruyneel and José Azevedo coached me so well in the following car. They had the split times of Tony Martin. I started very fast and the climb went very well for me. I could keep my good pace till the end. Perfect."

"It was a very hard week. There were a lot of climbs and so many attacks," said Klöden after the race. "It’s unbelievable really that I’ve won here again after 11 years. But it shows what can happen. You need to be strong mentally and have a nice team. Without the team it’s not possible. My team was always in the race and looking out for me. I want to say thank you to my team."

Rodriguez was clad in yellow from head to toe, but the dreaded time trial once again did him in. He was very low down at the intermediate time check, and lost enough time to fall out of the top ten overall at the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad32:16:00
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:09
3Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:00:24
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:29
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:42
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:48
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:50
8Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:53
9Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:55
10Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:01:00
11Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:03
12Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:06
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:17
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:19
15Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:30
16David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:31
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:33
19Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:41
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:43
21Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:48
22Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:01:49
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:52
24Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:53
26Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:55
27Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:01:56
28Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:58
29Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:03
30Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
31Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:06
32Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
33Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:08
34Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:11
35Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
36José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:17
37Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:20
38Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
40Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:22
41Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:24
42Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:02:27
43Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:28
44Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:29
45Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:31
46Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
47Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:38
49Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
50Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:42
51Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
52Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:45
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:49
54Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
55Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:02:51
56Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
57Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:54
58Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:55
59Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:56
60Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:57
61Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:58
62Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
63David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:59
64Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:00
65Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:03:03
67Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:05
68David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:03:07
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:03:09
71Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:10
72Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
73Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:14
74Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:03:15
75Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:18
76Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:03:21
77Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:23
78Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:24
79Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
80John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:25
81Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:03:26
82Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:29
83Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:30
84Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:33
85Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
86Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:34
87Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:35
88Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
89Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:03:38
90Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:41
92Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:44
93Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:03:47
94Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:50
95Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:51
96Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:53
97Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:58
98Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:03:59
100Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:04:02
101Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:05
102Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:08
103Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:11
104Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
105Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:14
106Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:18
107Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:04:20
108Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:26
109Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:29
110Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:30
111Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
112Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:31
113Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:34
114Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:46
115Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:47
116Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:48
117Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
118Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:50
119José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:56
120Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:00
121Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:05:05
122Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:05:08
123Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:16
124Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:43
125David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:05:44
126Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:05:46
127Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:06:02
128Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:06:05
129Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:10
130Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:48
131Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:48

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad25pts
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack20
3Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad16
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek14
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek10
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
8Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard8
9Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack7
10Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team6
11Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad2
15Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Highroad1:38:31
2Leopard Trek0:01:22
3Movistar Team0:01:26
4Team Radioshack0:01:52
5Rabobank0:02:40
6Team Garmin - Cervelo0:02:46
7Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:14
8AG2R - La Mondiale0:04:34
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:37
10SKY Procycling0:05:05
11Katusha Team0:05:13
12Pro Team Astana0:05:24
13BMC Racing Team0:05:29
14Quick Step0:06:36
15Lampre - ISD0:06:41
16Vacansoleil - DMC Pro Cycling Team0:06:44
17Omega Pharma - Lotto0:07:06
18Geox TMC0:07:22
19Liquigas - Cannondale0:07:50
20Caja Rural0:07:58

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack22:12:11
2Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:47
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:03
5Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
6Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:08
7David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:28
8Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:31
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:49
10Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:01:54
11Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:59
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:02
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:12
14Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:17
16Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:03:23
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:39
18Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:04:00
19Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:04:47
20José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:48
21David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:07
22Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:05:20
23Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:11
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:06:41
25Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:07:01
26Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:07:46
27Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:07:50
28Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:18
29Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:20
30Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:34
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:10:03
32Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
33Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:11:57
34Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:12:03
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:12:25
36Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:27
37Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:50
38Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:47
39Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:49
40Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:05
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:16
42Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:09
43Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:17:35
44Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:17:56
45Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:44
46Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:18:51
47Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:19:31
48Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:42
49Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:57
50Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:21:30
51Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:16
52Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:28
53Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:24:01
54Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:02
55Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:31
56Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:24:38
57Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:45
58Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:51
59Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:56
60Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:33
61Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:26:59
62Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:28:04
63Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:28:16
64Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:28:26
65Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:47
66Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:28:52
67Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:07
68Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:30:44
69Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:31:26
70Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:31:28
71Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:57
72Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:32:22
73Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:32:28
74Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:33:18
75Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:34:13
76Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:34:34
77Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:35:07
78Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:35:47
79Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:56
80Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:36:08
81Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:36:34
82Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:36:45
83Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:37:44
84Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:38:32
85Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:38:52
86Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:41:51
87Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:36
88Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:44:43
89Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:57
90Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:47:08
91Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:47:23
92John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:18
93Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:46
94Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:50:35
95Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:50:36
96Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:51:01
97Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:51:21
98Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:51:38
99Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:52:54
100Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:53:04
101David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:17
102Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:53:29
103Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:53:34
104Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:54:05
105Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:54:15
106Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:55:03
107Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:55:58
108Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:56:05
109Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:59:08
110Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:59:12
111Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:59:33
112Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:59:43
113Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek1:00:27
114Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:00:36
115Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD1:01:04
116Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:58
117José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team1:03:04
118Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek1:03:26
119Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad1:05:42
120David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC1:05:48
121Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:07:55
122Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:08:25
123Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural1:09:03
124Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad1:09:05
125Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack1:09:27
126Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:10:16
127Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:13:17
128Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1:14:11
129Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:20:07
130Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural1:24:38
131Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:29:37

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad58pts
2Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team30
3Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural24
4Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana21
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team19
6Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team17
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14
8Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
9Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team12
10Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team12
12Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team11
13Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team10
14Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack10
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD9
16Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
17Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana8
18Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
19Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC6
20Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack5
21Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
22Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad4
23David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
24Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana3
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team9
4Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad9
5Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team7
7Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack6
8Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
9Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural5
10Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
11Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team2
12Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
13Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad1
15Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1
16Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack78pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi59
3Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack57
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team56
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana44
6Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team43
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo42
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD34
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
10Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad25
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
12Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team24
13Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural22
14Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek21
15Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team20
16David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team18
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard18
18Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team17
19Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad16
20Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team16
21John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek14
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek12
25Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
26Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
27Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
28Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC10
29Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8
30Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard8
31Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana5
32Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team4
33Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling4
34Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale4
35Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad3
36Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
37Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
38Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
39Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad2
40Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
41Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling1
42Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling1
43Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team66:39:34
2Team Radioshack0:05:24
3Rabobank0:06:18
4Leopard Trek0:06:36
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:11
6Katusha Team0:09:53
7Lampre - ISD0:14:18
8SKY Procycling0:17:27
9Pro Team Astana0:17:32
10Team Garmin - Cervelo0:19:56
11Team HTC - Highroad0:24:51
12Vacansoleil - DMC Pro Cycling Team0:25:08
13Liquigas - Cannondale0:27:48
14Caja Rural0:29:13
15Quick Step0:33:04
16Geox TMC0:34:52
17AG2R - La Mondiale0:35:11
18Saxo Bank Sungard0:39:10
19Omega Pharma - Lotto0:39:20
20BMC Racing Team1:05:53

 

Latest on Cyclingnews