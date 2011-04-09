Image 1 of 46 Team Movistar won the best team classification, despite Radioshack having the top two riders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 46 Chris Anker Sorensen was 40th on the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 46 Stage winner Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 4 of 46 The yellow jersey must have been feeling very heavy on Rodriguez's shoulders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 46 Rodriquez fought on the stage but ultimately fell down the overall standings. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 46 Joaquin Rodriguez takes an interview before the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 46 Kloden was a happy man at the end of the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 46 Vino warming up on his machine before taking to the road. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 46 Tony Martin had to wait until Andreas Kloden came in before he could celebrate his win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 46 Michael Albasini (Columbia-HTC) won the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 46 Lampre-ISD rider Matteo Bono gets a debrief from the DS. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 46 Samuel Sanchez (Euskatel-Euskadi) sits on the hot seat. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 46 Alexander Vinokourov was a little off the pace in the TT, finishing 15th. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 46 Dominik Nerz is definitely a rider to lookout for in the future. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 46 Andreas showing off the spoils. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 46 Astana rider, Fedrick Kesiakoff midway through his ride. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 46 Andy Schleck continues to improve on the TT bike. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 46 Andreas Kloden was a wanted man after the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 46 Liquigas-Cannondale rider Dominik Nerz snared the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 46 Italian national champion Marco Pinotti prefers a slightly longer time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 46 Vasili Kiriyenka put in a strong ride. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 46 Simon Gerrans rolls down the ramp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 46 Tony Martin has continued his good form from Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 46 Rinaldo Nocentini sits this one out. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 46 Sammy Sanchez was 13th on the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 46 One of the Kuota machines ridden by Ag2r-La Mondiale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 46 Gesink was seventh on the stage but hung on to his place on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 46 Simon Gerrans starts his ride. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 46 Luis Leon Sanchez resplendent in his national champion colours. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 46 Now all it needs is a rider. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 46 The final podium, L-R; Chris Horner (Radioshack), Andreas Kloden (Radioshack), and Robert Gesink (Rabobank). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 46 Sanchez having a chat with a Movistar rider. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 46 The Movistar team was the top team for the race. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 34 of 46 Andreas Kl (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 35 of 46 HTC-Highroad's Tony Martin won today's stage by nine seconds (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 36 of 46 Samuel Sanchez takes the opportunity to get a message home (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 37 of 46 It was a tough day on the road for Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD), finishing 92nd for the stage (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 38 of 46 Alexandre Vinokourov (Pro Team Astana) (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 39 of 46 David Arroyo (Movistar) in action on today's stage (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 40 of 46 Sprint leader Bram Tankink from Rabobank (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 41 of 46 Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 42 of 46 A Liquigas rider on the podium. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 43 of 46 Andreas Klöden (Team RadioShack) topped the overall podium (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 44 of 46 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) time trials (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 45 of 46 A Caja Rural rider en route (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 46 of 46 Movistar's Be (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) won the closing time trial of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco as second-place stage finisher Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) snapped up the overall title. Marco Pinotti of HTC-Highroad was third on the day.

Klöden landed atop the podium with his first stage race title since 2008. Defending champion and teammate Chris Horner finished second, in the same time as third placed Robert Gesink of Rabobank.

Former leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finished 33rd on the stage, over two minutes down, falling to 11th overall.

It was Martin's third time trial win of the season, and he covered the 24km in a time of 32:15. He most recently won the Paris-Nice time trial on his way to the overall title in that race.

"The goal of the week here was to win today, and that's what I've acheived," Martin said afterward. "I had a bit of a break after Paris-Nice and when I started this race I knew that I wasn't going to be at 100 percent straight away. But I've ended the race in great condition, and this win is the confirmation."

The sun was shining as Manuele Boaro of Saxo Bank-SunGard was the first on the course, setting the first time of 35:16. This was soon topped by his teammate Richie Porte, who clocked 33:09, but the Tasmanian couldn't hold up against Martin. He set the best time at the midway point, and took the lead with 32:15.

The German had set a blistering pace, with few able to come close to him afterwards. His teammate multiple Italian national time trial champion Marco Pinotti came within 24 seconds of the best time.

Martin said that the very hilly time trial course in Zalla was so tough that he had to be careful not to go 100 percent from the start. "It was a very easy course to miscalculate your strength because it was so technical and there was a lot of climbing. I had problems on one bend on a descent, I braked too hard, but apart from that it went pretty well. The key was making sure you didn't go too hard in the first part and I had enough strength to finish at 100 percent."

The real battle, though, was not for the stage win but for the overall title. With 11 riders within 18 seconds of the lead, and the top three actually tied on time, the race came down to a question of picking up seconds all along the course.

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar), in ninth place going into the day, put in a brilliant ride to finish in a time of 33:18 and move up to fourth overall. Robert Gesink (Rabobank) also put in a blistering time to move up in the rankings.

But it was Klöden who took the day, breaking Martin's intermediate time by seven seconds. He was unable to hold on to it, though, coming across the finish line nine seconds behind his fellow German.

"The time trial went so well ," said a happy Klöden. "Johan Bruyneel and José Azevedo coached me so well in the following car. They had the split times of Tony Martin. I started very fast and the climb went very well for me. I could keep my good pace till the end. Perfect."

"It was a very hard week. There were a lot of climbs and so many attacks," said Klöden after the race. "It’s unbelievable really that I’ve won here again after 11 years. But it shows what can happen. You need to be strong mentally and have a nice team. Without the team it’s not possible. My team was always in the race and looking out for me. I want to say thank you to my team."

Rodriguez was clad in yellow from head to toe, but the dreaded time trial once again did him in. He was very low down at the intermediate time check, and lost enough time to fall out of the top ten overall at the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 32:16:00 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:09 3 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:00:24 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:29 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:42 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:00:48 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:50 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:53 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:55 10 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:01:00 11 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:03 12 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:06 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:17 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:19 15 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:30 16 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:31 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:33 19 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:41 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:43 21 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:48 22 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:01:49 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:52 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:53 26 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:55 27 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:01:56 28 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:58 29 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:03 30 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 31 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:06 32 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 33 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:08 34 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:11 35 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 36 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:17 37 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:20 38 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 40 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:22 41 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:24 42 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:02:27 43 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:28 44 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:29 45 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:31 46 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 47 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:38 49 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 50 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:42 51 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 52 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:45 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:49 54 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:50 55 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:02:51 56 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 57 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:54 58 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:55 59 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:56 60 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:57 61 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:58 62 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 63 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:59 64 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:00 65 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:03:03 67 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:05 68 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:03:07 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:03:09 71 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:10 72 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 73 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:14 74 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:03:15 75 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:18 76 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:03:21 77 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:23 78 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:24 79 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:25 81 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:03:26 82 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:29 83 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:30 84 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:33 85 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 86 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:34 87 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:35 88 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 89 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:03:38 90 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:41 92 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:44 93 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:03:47 94 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:50 95 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:51 96 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:53 97 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:58 98 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:03:59 100 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:04:02 101 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:05 102 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:08 103 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:11 104 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 105 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:14 106 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:18 107 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:04:20 108 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:26 109 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:29 110 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:30 111 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 112 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:31 113 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:34 114 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:46 115 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:47 116 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:48 117 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 118 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:50 119 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:56 120 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:00 121 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:05:05 122 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:05:08 123 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:16 124 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:43 125 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:05:44 126 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:05:46 127 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:06:02 128 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:06:05 129 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:06:10 130 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:48 131 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:48

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 25 pts 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 20 3 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 16 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 14 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 10 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 7 10 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 6 11 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 2 15 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team HTC - Highroad 1:38:31 2 Leopard Trek 0:01:22 3 Movistar Team 0:01:26 4 Team Radioshack 0:01:52 5 Rabobank 0:02:40 6 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:02:46 7 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:14 8 AG2R - La Mondiale 0:04:34 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:37 10 SKY Procycling 0:05:05 11 Katusha Team 0:05:13 12 Pro Team Astana 0:05:24 13 BMC Racing Team 0:05:29 14 Quick Step 0:06:36 15 Lampre - ISD 0:06:41 16 Vacansoleil - DMC Pro Cycling Team 0:06:44 17 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:07:06 18 Geox TMC 0:07:22 19 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:07:50 20 Caja Rural 0:07:58

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 22:12:11 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:47 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:03 5 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:08 7 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:28 8 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:31 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:49 10 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:01:54 11 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:59 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:02 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:12 14 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:17 16 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:03:23 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:39 18 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:04:00 19 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:04:47 20 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:48 21 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:07 22 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:05:20 23 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:11 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:06:41 25 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:07:01 26 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:07:46 27 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:07:50 28 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:18 29 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:20 30 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:34 31 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:10:03 32 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 33 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:11:57 34 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:12:03 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:12:25 36 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:27 37 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:50 38 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:47 39 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:49 40 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:05 41 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:16 42 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:09 43 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:17:35 44 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:17:56 45 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:44 46 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:18:51 47 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:19:31 48 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:42 49 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:57 50 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:21:30 51 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:22:16 52 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:28 53 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:24:01 54 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:02 55 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:31 56 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:24:38 57 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:45 58 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:51 59 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:56 60 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:33 61 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:26:59 62 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:28:04 63 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:28:16 64 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:28:26 65 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:47 66 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:28:52 67 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:29:07 68 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:30:44 69 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:31:26 70 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:31:28 71 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:57 72 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:32:22 73 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:32:28 74 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:33:18 75 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:34:13 76 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:34:34 77 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:35:07 78 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:35:47 79 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:56 80 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:36:08 81 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:36:34 82 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:36:45 83 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:37:44 84 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:38:32 85 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:38:52 86 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:41:51 87 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:36 88 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:44:43 89 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:46:57 90 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:47:08 91 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:47:23 92 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:18 93 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:49:46 94 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:50:35 95 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:50:36 96 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:51:01 97 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:51:21 98 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:51:38 99 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:52:54 100 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:53:04 101 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:17 102 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:53:29 103 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:53:34 104 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:54:05 105 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:54:15 106 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:55:03 107 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:55:58 108 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:56:05 109 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:59:08 110 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:59:12 111 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:59:33 112 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:59:43 113 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 1:00:27 114 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:00:36 115 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 1:01:04 116 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:58 117 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 1:03:04 118 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 1:03:26 119 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:05:42 120 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:05:48 121 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:07:55 122 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:08:25 123 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 1:09:03 124 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:09:05 125 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 1:09:27 126 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:10:16 127 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:13:17 128 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1:14:11 129 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:20:07 130 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 1:24:38 131 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:29:37

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 58 pts 2 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 30 3 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 24 4 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 21 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 6 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 8 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 9 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 12 10 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 12 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 11 13 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 10 14 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 10 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 9 16 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 17 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 8 18 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 19 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 6 20 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 5 21 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 22 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 4 23 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 24 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 3 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 9 5 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 7 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 6 8 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 9 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 5 10 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 11 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 12 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 13 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 1 15 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 16 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 78 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 3 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 57 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 56 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 44 6 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 43 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 42 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 34 9 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 10 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 25 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 12 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 24 13 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 22 14 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 21 15 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 16 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 18 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 18 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 17 19 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 16 20 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 21 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 14 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 12 25 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 26 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 27 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 28 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 10 29 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 30 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 31 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 5 32 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 33 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 34 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 35 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 3 36 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 37 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 38 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 39 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 2 40 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 41 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 1 42 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 1 43 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1