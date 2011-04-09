Klöden and Martin dominate closing time trial
Germans take the stage and overall
Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) won the closing time trial of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco as second-place stage finisher Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) snapped up the overall title. Marco Pinotti of HTC-Highroad was third on the day.
Klöden landed atop the podium with his first stage race title since 2008. Defending champion and teammate Chris Horner finished second, in the same time as third placed Robert Gesink of Rabobank.
Former leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finished 33rd on the stage, over two minutes down, falling to 11th overall.
It was Martin's third time trial win of the season, and he covered the 24km in a time of 32:15. He most recently won the Paris-Nice time trial on his way to the overall title in that race.
"The goal of the week here was to win today, and that's what I've acheived," Martin said afterward. "I had a bit of a break after Paris-Nice and when I started this race I knew that I wasn't going to be at 100 percent straight away. But I've ended the race in great condition, and this win is the confirmation."
The sun was shining as Manuele Boaro of Saxo Bank-SunGard was the first on the course, setting the first time of 35:16. This was soon topped by his teammate Richie Porte, who clocked 33:09, but the Tasmanian couldn't hold up against Martin. He set the best time at the midway point, and took the lead with 32:15.
The German had set a blistering pace, with few able to come close to him afterwards. His teammate multiple Italian national time trial champion Marco Pinotti came within 24 seconds of the best time.
Martin said that the very hilly time trial course in Zalla was so tough that he had to be careful not to go 100 percent from the start. "It was a very easy course to miscalculate your strength because it was so technical and there was a lot of climbing. I had problems on one bend on a descent, I braked too hard, but apart from that it went pretty well. The key was making sure you didn't go too hard in the first part and I had enough strength to finish at 100 percent."
The real battle, though, was not for the stage win but for the overall title. With 11 riders within 18 seconds of the lead, and the top three actually tied on time, the race came down to a question of picking up seconds all along the course.
Beñat Intxausti (Movistar), in ninth place going into the day, put in a brilliant ride to finish in a time of 33:18 and move up to fourth overall. Robert Gesink (Rabobank) also put in a blistering time to move up in the rankings.
But it was Klöden who took the day, breaking Martin's intermediate time by seven seconds. He was unable to hold on to it, though, coming across the finish line nine seconds behind his fellow German.
"The time trial went so well ," said a happy Klöden. "Johan Bruyneel and José Azevedo coached me so well in the following car. They had the split times of Tony Martin. I started very fast and the climb went very well for me. I could keep my good pace till the end. Perfect."
"It was a very hard week. There were a lot of climbs and so many attacks," said Klöden after the race. "It’s unbelievable really that I’ve won here again after 11 years. But it shows what can happen. You need to be strong mentally and have a nice team. Without the team it’s not possible. My team was always in the race and looking out for me. I want to say thank you to my team."
Rodriguez was clad in yellow from head to toe, but the dreaded time trial once again did him in. He was very low down at the intermediate time check, and lost enough time to fall out of the top ten overall at the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|32:16:00
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:09
|3
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:24
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:29
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:42
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:00:48
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:53
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:55
|10
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:01:00
|11
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|12
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:06
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:17
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:19
|15
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:30
|16
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:33
|19
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:43
|21
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:48
|22
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:49
|23
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:52
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:53
|26
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:55
|27
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:01:56
|28
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:58
|29
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:03
|30
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|31
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:06
|32
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|33
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:08
|34
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:11
|35
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:16
|36
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:17
|37
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:20
|38
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|40
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:22
|41
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:24
|42
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:02:27
|43
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:28
|44
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:29
|45
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:31
|46
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|47
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:38
|49
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|50
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:42
|51
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|52
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:45
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|54
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|55
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:02:51
|56
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|58
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:55
|59
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|60
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:57
|61
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:58
|62
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|63
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:59
|64
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:00
|65
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:03:03
|67
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:05
|68
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:03:07
|70
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:09
|71
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:10
|72
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|73
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:14
|74
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:15
|75
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:18
|76
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:03:21
|77
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:23
|78
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|79
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:25
|81
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:26
|82
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:29
|83
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|84
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:33
|85
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|86
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|87
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:35
|88
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|89
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:38
|90
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|92
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:44
|93
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:03:47
|94
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:50
|95
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:51
|96
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:53
|97
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:58
|98
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:03:59
|100
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:02
|101
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:05
|102
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:08
|103
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:11
|104
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|105
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:14
|106
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:18
|107
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:20
|108
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:26
|109
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|110
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|111
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|112
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:31
|113
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|114
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:46
|115
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|116
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:48
|117
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|118
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:50
|119
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:56
|120
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:00
|121
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:05:05
|122
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:05:08
|123
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:16
|124
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:43
|125
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:05:44
|126
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:05:46
|127
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:06:02
|128
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:06:05
|129
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:10
|130
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:48
|131
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|25
|pts
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|20
|3
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|16
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|14
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|10
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|7
|10
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|2
|15
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC - Highroad
|1:38:31
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:22
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|4
|Team Radioshack
|0:01:52
|5
|Rabobank
|0:02:40
|6
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:02:46
|7
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:14
|8
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:04:34
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:37
|10
|SKY Procycling
|0:05:05
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:05:13
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|0:05:24
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:29
|14
|Quick Step
|0:06:36
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:41
|16
|Vacansoleil - DMC Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|17
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:07:06
|18
|Geox TMC
|0:07:22
|19
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:07:50
|20
|Caja Rural
|0:07:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|22:12:11
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:47
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|5
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:08
|7
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|8
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:31
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:49
|10
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:59
|12
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:02
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:12
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:17
|16
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:03:23
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:39
|18
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:04:00
|19
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:47
|20
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:48
|21
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:07
|22
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:20
|23
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:11
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:06:41
|25
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:01
|26
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:07:46
|27
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:07:50
|28
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:18
|29
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:20
|30
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:34
|31
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:10:03
|32
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|33
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:11:57
|34
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:12:03
|35
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:12:25
|36
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:27
|37
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:50
|38
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:47
|39
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:49
|40
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:05
|41
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:16
|42
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:09
|43
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:17:35
|44
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:17:56
|45
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:44
|46
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:18:51
|47
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:19:31
|48
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:42
|49
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:57
|50
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:30
|51
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:16
|52
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:28
|53
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:24:01
|54
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:02
|55
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:31
|56
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:24:38
|57
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:45
|58
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:51
|59
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:56
|60
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:33
|61
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:26:59
|62
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:28:04
|63
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:16
|64
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:28:26
|65
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:47
|66
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:28:52
|67
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:07
|68
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:30:44
|69
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:31:26
|70
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:31:28
|71
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:57
|72
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:32:22
|73
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:32:28
|74
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:33:18
|75
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:34:13
|76
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:34:34
|77
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:35:07
|78
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:47
|79
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:56
|80
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:36:08
|81
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:36:34
|82
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:36:45
|83
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:44
|84
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:32
|85
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:38:52
|86
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:41:51
|87
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:36
|88
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:44:43
|89
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:57
|90
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:47:08
|91
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:23
|92
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:18
|93
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:49:46
|94
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:50:35
|95
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:50:36
|96
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:51:01
|97
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:21
|98
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:51:38
|99
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:52:54
|100
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:04
|101
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:17
|102
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:53:29
|103
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:53:34
|104
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:05
|105
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:54:15
|106
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:55:03
|107
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:55:58
|108
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:56:05
|109
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:59:08
|110
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:59:12
|111
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:59:33
|112
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:59:43
|113
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|1:00:27
|114
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:36
|115
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|1:01:04
|116
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:58
|117
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:03:04
|118
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|1:03:26
|119
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:05:42
|120
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:05:48
|121
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:07:55
|122
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:08:25
|123
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:09:03
|124
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:09:05
|125
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|1:09:27
|126
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:10:16
|127
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:13:17
|128
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1:14:11
|129
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:20:07
|130
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:24:38
|131
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:29:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|58
|pts
|2
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|30
|3
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|24
|4
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|21
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|6
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|7
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|8
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|10
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|12
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|11
|13
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|14
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|9
|16
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|17
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|8
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|19
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|6
|20
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|5
|21
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|22
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|4
|23
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|24
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|3
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|9
|5
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|6
|8
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|9
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|10
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|11
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|12
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|13
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|15
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|78
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|57
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|56
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|44
|6
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|43
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|42
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|34
|9
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|25
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|12
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|13
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|22
|14
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|21
|15
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|16
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|18
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|19
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|16
|20
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|21
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|14
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|12
|25
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|26
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|27
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|28
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|10
|29
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|31
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|5
|32
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|33
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|34
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|35
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|36
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|38
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|39
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|2
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|41
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|42
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|43
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|66:39:34
|2
|Team Radioshack
|0:05:24
|3
|Rabobank
|0:06:18
|4
|Leopard Trek
|0:06:36
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:11
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:09:53
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:14:18
|8
|SKY Procycling
|0:17:27
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|0:17:32
|10
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:19:56
|11
|Team HTC - Highroad
|0:24:51
|12
|Vacansoleil - DMC Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:08
|13
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:27:48
|14
|Caja Rural
|0:29:13
|15
|Quick Step
|0:33:04
|16
|Geox TMC
|0:34:52
|17
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:35:11
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:39:10
|19
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:39:20
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|1:05:53
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy