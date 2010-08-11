Trending

Moser magnificent in Felino

Matthews takes bunch kick for second

Moreno Moser on the GP Città di Felino podium.

(Image credit: Foto Soncini)
Moreno Moser wins the GP Città di Felino.

(Image credit: Foto Soncini)

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Moser (Lucchini-Maniva Sky-Ecovalsabbia)3:45:00
2Michael Matthews (Australian National Team)0:00:21
3Matteo Trentin (Marchiol-Orogildo-Pasta Montegrappa)
4Rafael Andriato (UC Trevigiani-Dynamon-Bottoli)
5Matteo Busato (Zalf Desire Fior)
6Kristian Sbaragli (Team Hopplà Magis Mavo Infissi)
7Massimo Pirrera (Bedogni Grassi Natalini)
8Alexey Tsatevich (Russia)
9Giuseppe Di Salvo (Maltini Lampadari-Banca di Cambiano)
10Omar Lombardi (Lucchini-Maniva Sky-Ecovalsabbia)

