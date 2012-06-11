Image 1 of 5 World champion Anneke Beerten in qualifying (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 2 of 5 Jakub Riha (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 3 of 5 Suzanne Lacey in qualifying (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 4 of 5 Lee Feery in action (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 5 of 5 Tomas Slavik in qualifying at Fort William (Image credit: Charles Robertson)

Tomas Slavik and Anneke Beerten qualified fastest in the 4X Pro Tour on Friday in Fort William.

The track in Scotland is incredibly technical with lots of rocks, loose corners and changing surface. The riders love it and the crowds for this race are always huge.

Slavik has continued his charge towards the 2012 overall title with fastest qualifying time in the men's ahead of Rose Vaujany teammates Joost Wichman and Petrik Bruckner in second and third. World Champion Michal Prokop was fourth with Quentin Derbier in fifth.

In the women's, world champion Anneke Beerten was the fastest ahead of Celine Gros and Melissa Buhl. British riders Katy Curd and Suzanne Lacey finished fourth and fifth to give the home crowd plenty to shout about in the finals tomorrow night.

Full Results

Elite men qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team 0:00:36.255 2 Joost Wichman (Ned) 0:00:00.800 3 Petnik Bruckner (Ger) 0:00:01.127 4 Michal Prokop (Cze) Specialized Racing 0:00:01.192 5 Quentin Derbier (Fra) Riders Spirit 0:00:01.428 6 Scott Beaumont (GBr) Yeti Racing UK 0:00:01.687 7 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) Commencal FDF Team 0:00:01.707 8 Lucas Mechura (Cze) Chainreaction Cycles 0:00:01.731 9 Michael Mechura (Cze) Chainreaction Cycles 0:00:01.764 10 Jakub Riha (Cze) Galaxy Cyclosvek 0:00:01.973 11 Felix Beckeman (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing/Fox Head 0:00:02.005 12 Scott Roberts (GBr) Team Identiti 0:00:02.199 13 Adam Stasek (Cze) Ghost Factory Racing 0:00:02.249 14 Tom Dowie (GBr) Identiti Bikes 0:00:02.284 15 Jakub Hnidak (Cze) SR Suntour 0:00:02.330 16 Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team 0:00:02.434 17 Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team 0:00:02.569 18 Lewis Lacey (GBr) 0:00:02.644 19 Marek Peško (Svk) Polygon Rann 0:00:02.655 20 Nathan Parsons (GBr) Nukeproof , Thebikeyard 0:00:02.669 21 Johnny Magis (Bel) Yeti Bénélux Racing Team 0:00:02.767 22 Simon Cardon (Fra) Xcytt Racing 0:00:02.774 23 Adrian Weiss (Swi) Bmx Power 0:00:03.036 24 Isaac Munday (GBr) Slam 69 0:00:03.039 25 Premek Tejchman (Cze) Commencal O'Neil 0:00:03.154 26 Benjamin Kistner (Swi) Kali Protectives/ Sr Suntour 0:00:03.611 27 Andrej Bratina (Slo) CRN Trn Team/Cult 0:00:03.848 28 Daniel Bateson (GBr) Team Identiti 0:00:03.851 29 Benedikt Last (Ger) Rv Gomaringen / Propain Factoty Team 0:00:03.894 30 Alexander Metcalfe (GBr) Slam 69 0:00:04.091 31 Duncan Ferris (GBr) DMR Bikes 0:00:04.106 32 Mirko Weiss (Swi) Bmx Power 0:00:04.147 33 Ludovic Gadois (Fra) Sr Suntour/Us Probikes 0:00:04.206 34 Jack Hall (GBr) Bmxtrackconstruction.Co.Uk 0:00:04.536 35 Simon Parsons (GBr) 0:00:04.850 36 Mark Milward (GBr) Swinnerton Cycles 0:00:04.957 37 Tom Gethin (GBr) Team Nakedracing 0:00:05.082 38 Pete Warner (GBr) Trole Industries S2As 0:00:05.089 39 Jordan Lunn (GBr) Team Identiti 0:00:05.113 40 Luke Limbrick (GBr) 0:00:05.306 41 Massimo Kienzler (Ger) Team Nox Factory 0:00:05.340 42 Stefano Balestracci (Ita) Vigor Proline 0:00:05.357 43 Joe Mallinson (GBr) 44-Racing 0:00:05.481 44 Mop Head (GBr) 0:00:05.631 45 Luc Harris (GBr) 0:00:05.826 46 Gavin Duke (GBr) 0:00:06.328 47 Lee Feery (GBr) Urbanair 0:00:07.260 48 Marco Ricci (Ita) Avis Cingolani Lbdesign 0:00:07.922 49 Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger) Team Nox Factory 0:00:08.448 50 Jamie Cuthill (GBr) 0:00:09.394 51 Jack Hudson (GBr) 44-Racing 0:00:09.658 52 Francesco Petrucci (Ita) Cingolani Racing 0:00:09.808 53 David Jaquin (GBr) Mpora Factory Media 0:00:11.891 54 Jamie Askew (GBr) 0:00:12.030 55 Milan Mysik (Cze) Msk Kur Sport 0:00:47.926 DNS Alastair Keen (GBr) Wideopenmag.Co.Uk DNS Rob Escott (GBr) Trixter