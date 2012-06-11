Slavik qualifies fastest in Fort William four cross
Beerten quickest among the women
Four cross qualifying: -
Tomas Slavik and Anneke Beerten qualified fastest in the 4X Pro Tour on Friday in Fort William.
The track in Scotland is incredibly technical with lots of rocks, loose corners and changing surface. The riders love it and the crowds for this race are always huge.
Slavik has continued his charge towards the 2012 overall title with fastest qualifying time in the men's ahead of Rose Vaujany teammates Joost Wichman and Petrik Bruckner in second and third. World Champion Michal Prokop was fourth with Quentin Derbier in fifth.
In the women's, world champion Anneke Beerten was the fastest ahead of Celine Gros and Melissa Buhl. British riders Katy Curd and Suzanne Lacey finished fourth and fifth to give the home crowd plenty to shout about in the finals tomorrow night.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team
|0:00:36.255
|2
|Joost Wichman (Ned)
|0:00:00.800
|3
|Petnik Bruckner (Ger)
|0:00:01.127
|4
|Michal Prokop (Cze) Specialized Racing
|0:00:01.192
|5
|Quentin Derbier (Fra) Riders Spirit
|0:00:01.428
|6
|Scott Beaumont (GBr) Yeti Racing UK
|0:00:01.687
|7
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) Commencal FDF Team
|0:00:01.707
|8
|Lucas Mechura (Cze) Chainreaction Cycles
|0:00:01.731
|9
|Michael Mechura (Cze) Chainreaction Cycles
|0:00:01.764
|10
|Jakub Riha (Cze) Galaxy Cyclosvek
|0:00:01.973
|11
|Felix Beckeman (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing/Fox Head
|0:00:02.005
|12
|Scott Roberts (GBr) Team Identiti
|0:00:02.199
|13
|Adam Stasek (Cze) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:00:02.249
|14
|Tom Dowie (GBr) Identiti Bikes
|0:00:02.284
|15
|Jakub Hnidak (Cze) SR Suntour
|0:00:02.330
|16
|Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team
|0:00:02.434
|17
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team
|0:00:02.569
|18
|Lewis Lacey (GBr)
|0:00:02.644
|19
|Marek Peško (Svk) Polygon Rann
|0:00:02.655
|20
|Nathan Parsons (GBr) Nukeproof , Thebikeyard
|0:00:02.669
|21
|Johnny Magis (Bel) Yeti Bénélux Racing Team
|0:00:02.767
|22
|Simon Cardon (Fra) Xcytt Racing
|0:00:02.774
|23
|Adrian Weiss (Swi) Bmx Power
|0:00:03.036
|24
|Isaac Munday (GBr) Slam 69
|0:00:03.039
|25
|Premek Tejchman (Cze) Commencal O'Neil
|0:00:03.154
|26
|Benjamin Kistner (Swi) Kali Protectives/ Sr Suntour
|0:00:03.611
|27
|Andrej Bratina (Slo) CRN Trn Team/Cult
|0:00:03.848
|28
|Daniel Bateson (GBr) Team Identiti
|0:00:03.851
|29
|Benedikt Last (Ger) Rv Gomaringen / Propain Factoty Team
|0:00:03.894
|30
|Alexander Metcalfe (GBr) Slam 69
|0:00:04.091
|31
|Duncan Ferris (GBr) DMR Bikes
|0:00:04.106
|32
|Mirko Weiss (Swi) Bmx Power
|0:00:04.147
|33
|Ludovic Gadois (Fra) Sr Suntour/Us Probikes
|0:00:04.206
|34
|Jack Hall (GBr) Bmxtrackconstruction.Co.Uk
|0:00:04.536
|35
|Simon Parsons (GBr)
|0:00:04.850
|36
|Mark Milward (GBr) Swinnerton Cycles
|0:00:04.957
|37
|Tom Gethin (GBr) Team Nakedracing
|0:00:05.082
|38
|Pete Warner (GBr) Trole Industries S2As
|0:00:05.089
|39
|Jordan Lunn (GBr) Team Identiti
|0:00:05.113
|40
|Luke Limbrick (GBr)
|0:00:05.306
|41
|Massimo Kienzler (Ger) Team Nox Factory
|0:00:05.340
|42
|Stefano Balestracci (Ita) Vigor Proline
|0:00:05.357
|43
|Joe Mallinson (GBr) 44-Racing
|0:00:05.481
|44
|Mop Head (GBr)
|0:00:05.631
|45
|Luc Harris (GBr)
|0:00:05.826
|46
|Gavin Duke (GBr)
|0:00:06.328
|47
|Lee Feery (GBr) Urbanair
|0:00:07.260
|48
|Marco Ricci (Ita) Avis Cingolani Lbdesign
|0:00:07.922
|49
|Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger) Team Nox Factory
|0:00:08.448
|50
|Jamie Cuthill (GBr)
|0:00:09.394
|51
|Jack Hudson (GBr) 44-Racing
|0:00:09.658
|52
|Francesco Petrucci (Ita) Cingolani Racing
|0:00:09.808
|53
|David Jaquin (GBr) Mpora Factory Media
|0:00:11.891
|54
|Jamie Askew (GBr)
|0:00:12.030
|55
|Milan Mysik (Cze) Msk Kur Sport
|0:00:47.926
|DNS
|Alastair Keen (GBr) Wideopenmag.Co.Uk
|DNS
|Rob Escott (GBr) Trixter
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team
|0:00:41.123
|2
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz
|0:00:00.709
|3
|Melissa Buhl (USA) KHS/Oneal
|0:00:01.440
|4
|Katy Curd (GBr) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team
|0:00:02.289
|5
|Suzanne Lacey (GBr) DMR Bikes
|0:00:05.268
|6
|Tereza Votavova (Cze) Giant, Maloja
|0:00:05.424
|7
|Melanie Rugin (Fra)
|0:00:06.139
|8
|Jessica Greaves (GBr)
|0:00:10.392
|9
|Claire Pollard (GBr) Old Skull Race Team
|0:00:30.150
|DNS
|Joey Gough (GBr) Team Identiti
|DNS
|Luana Oliveira (Bra)
