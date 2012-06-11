Trending

Slavik qualifies fastest in Fort William four cross

Beerten quickest among the women

Image 1 of 5

World champion Anneke Beerten in qualifying

World champion Anneke Beerten in qualifying
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 2 of 5

Jakub Riha

Jakub Riha
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 3 of 5

Suzanne Lacey in qualifying

Suzanne Lacey in qualifying
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 4 of 5

Lee Feery in action

Lee Feery in action
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 5 of 5

Tomas Slavik in qualifying at Fort William

Tomas Slavik in qualifying at Fort William
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)

Tomas Slavik and Anneke Beerten qualified fastest in the 4X Pro Tour on Friday in Fort William.

The track in Scotland is incredibly technical with lots of rocks, loose corners and changing surface. The riders love it and the crowds for this race are always huge.

Slavik has continued his charge towards the 2012 overall title with fastest qualifying time in the men's ahead of Rose Vaujany teammates Joost Wichman and Petrik Bruckner in second and third. World Champion Michal Prokop was fourth with Quentin Derbier in fifth.

In the women's, world champion Anneke Beerten was the fastest ahead of Celine Gros and Melissa Buhl. British riders Katy Curd and Suzanne Lacey finished fourth and fifth to give the home crowd plenty to shout about in the finals tomorrow night.

Full Results

Elite men qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team0:00:36.255
2Joost Wichman (Ned)0:00:00.800
3Petnik Bruckner (Ger)0:00:01.127
4Michal Prokop (Cze) Specialized Racing0:00:01.192
5Quentin Derbier (Fra) Riders Spirit0:00:01.428
6Scott Beaumont (GBr) Yeti Racing UK0:00:01.687
7Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) Commencal FDF Team0:00:01.707
8Lucas Mechura (Cze) Chainreaction Cycles0:00:01.731
9Michael Mechura (Cze) Chainreaction Cycles0:00:01.764
10Jakub Riha (Cze) Galaxy Cyclosvek0:00:01.973
11Felix Beckeman (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing/Fox Head0:00:02.005
12Scott Roberts (GBr) Team Identiti0:00:02.199
13Adam Stasek (Cze) Ghost Factory Racing0:00:02.249
14Tom Dowie (GBr) Identiti Bikes0:00:02.284
15Jakub Hnidak (Cze) SR Suntour0:00:02.330
16Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team0:00:02.434
17Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team0:00:02.569
18Lewis Lacey (GBr)0:00:02.644
19Marek Peško (Svk) Polygon Rann0:00:02.655
20Nathan Parsons (GBr) Nukeproof , Thebikeyard0:00:02.669
21Johnny Magis (Bel) Yeti Bénélux Racing Team0:00:02.767
22Simon Cardon (Fra) Xcytt Racing0:00:02.774
23Adrian Weiss (Swi) Bmx Power0:00:03.036
24Isaac Munday (GBr) Slam 690:00:03.039
25Premek Tejchman (Cze) Commencal O'Neil0:00:03.154
26Benjamin Kistner (Swi) Kali Protectives/ Sr Suntour0:00:03.611
27Andrej Bratina (Slo) CRN Trn Team/Cult0:00:03.848
28Daniel Bateson (GBr) Team Identiti0:00:03.851
29Benedikt Last (Ger) Rv Gomaringen / Propain Factoty Team0:00:03.894
30Alexander Metcalfe (GBr) Slam 690:00:04.091
31Duncan Ferris (GBr) DMR Bikes0:00:04.106
32Mirko Weiss (Swi) Bmx Power0:00:04.147
33Ludovic Gadois (Fra) Sr Suntour/Us Probikes0:00:04.206
34Jack Hall (GBr) Bmxtrackconstruction.Co.Uk0:00:04.536
35Simon Parsons (GBr)0:00:04.850
36Mark Milward (GBr) Swinnerton Cycles0:00:04.957
37Tom Gethin (GBr) Team Nakedracing0:00:05.082
38Pete Warner (GBr) Trole Industries S2As0:00:05.089
39Jordan Lunn (GBr) Team Identiti0:00:05.113
40Luke Limbrick (GBr)0:00:05.306
41Massimo Kienzler (Ger) Team Nox Factory0:00:05.340
42Stefano Balestracci (Ita) Vigor Proline0:00:05.357
43Joe Mallinson (GBr) 44-Racing0:00:05.481
44Mop Head (GBr)0:00:05.631
45Luc Harris (GBr)0:00:05.826
46Gavin Duke (GBr)0:00:06.328
47Lee Feery (GBr) Urbanair0:00:07.260
48Marco Ricci (Ita) Avis Cingolani Lbdesign0:00:07.922
49Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger) Team Nox Factory0:00:08.448
50Jamie Cuthill (GBr)0:00:09.394
51Jack Hudson (GBr) 44-Racing0:00:09.658
52Francesco Petrucci (Ita) Cingolani Racing0:00:09.808
53David Jaquin (GBr) Mpora Factory Media0:00:11.891
54Jamie Askew (GBr)0:00:12.030
55Milan Mysik (Cze) Msk Kur Sport0:00:47.926
DNSAlastair Keen (GBr) Wideopenmag.Co.Uk
DNSRob Escott (GBr) Trixter

Elite women qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team0:00:41.123
2Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz0:00:00.709
3Melissa Buhl (USA) KHS/Oneal0:00:01.440
4Katy Curd (GBr) Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team0:00:02.289
5Suzanne Lacey (GBr) DMR Bikes0:00:05.268
6Tereza Votavova (Cze) Giant, Maloja0:00:05.424
7Melanie Rugin (Fra)0:00:06.139
8Jessica Greaves (GBr)0:00:10.392
9Claire Pollard (GBr) Old Skull Race Team0:00:30.150
DNSJoey Gough (GBr) Team Identiti
DNSLuana Oliveira (Bra)

Latest on Cyclingnews