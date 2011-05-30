Wilmann wins alone in Stavanger
Børresen forced to settle for second
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Joker Merida
|4:48:41
|2
|Magnus Børresen (Nor)
|0:00:07
|3
|Daniel Foder (Den) Glud Glu Marstrand
|0:00:54
|4
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Team Sparebanken Vest
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|6
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo Team
|7
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest
|0:01:06
|8
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|9
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|10
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Concordia Forsikring
|11
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|12
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor)
|13
|Frans Leonard Mustaparta (Nor) Ringeriks - Kraft
|14
|Thor Inge Espeland (Nor)
|15
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud Glu Marstrand
|0:01:08
|16
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|17
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|18
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned)
|19
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor)
|20
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor)
|21
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud Glu Marstrand
|22
|Aslak S. Vaernes (Nor) Ringeriks - Kraft
|23
|Kristian Løberg (Nor)
|24
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo Team
|25
|Rik Houwers (Ned)
|26
|Geir Inge Berg (Nor)
|27
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Team Joker Merida
|28
|Max Emil Kørner (Nor)
|29
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Team Joker Merida
|30
|Mikael Johansen (Nor)
|31
|Eirik Kasa Jarlseth (Nor) Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:01:13
|32
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team Joker Merida
|0:01:15
|33
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|34
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|35
|Olav Van Den Bergh (Ned)
|0:02:27
|36
|Hans Joachim Benning (Ger) Team Seven Stones
|0:03:23
|37
|Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor)
|38
|Torgeir Strandberg (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo Team
|0:03:54
|39
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest
|0:04:20
|40
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank Continental
|41
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest
|0:07:43
|42
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Team Sparebanken Vest
|43
|Ola Inge Drøpping (Nor)
|0:11:30
|44
|Kristian Bakkan Vika (Nor)
|45
|Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest
|0:11:37
|46
|Jonas Orset (Nor)
|0:14:08
