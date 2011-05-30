Trending

Wilmann wins alone in Stavanger

Børresen forced to settle for second

Results

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Joker Merida4:48:41
2Magnus Børresen (Nor)0:00:07
3Daniel Foder (Den) Glud Glu Marstrand0:00:54
4Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Team Sparebanken Vest
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
6Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo Team
7Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest0:01:06
8Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
9Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
10Nikola Aistrup (Den) Concordia Forsikring
11Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental
12Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor)
13Frans Leonard Mustaparta (Nor) Ringeriks - Kraft
14Thor Inge Espeland (Nor)
15Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud Glu Marstrand0:01:08
16Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
17Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
18Flavio Pasquino (Ned)
19Kristian Dyrnes (Nor)
20Fredrik S Galta (Nor)
21Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud Glu Marstrand
22Aslak S. Vaernes (Nor) Ringeriks - Kraft
23Kristian Løberg (Nor)
24Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo Team
25Rik Houwers (Ned)
26Geir Inge Berg (Nor)
27Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Team Joker Merida
28Max Emil Kørner (Nor)
29Christer Jensen (Nor) Team Joker Merida
30Mikael Johansen (Nor)
31Eirik Kasa Jarlseth (Nor) Ringeriks - Kraft0:01:13
32Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team Joker Merida0:01:15
33Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
34Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
35Olav Van Den Bergh (Ned)0:02:27
36Hans Joachim Benning (Ger) Team Seven Stones0:03:23
37Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor)
38Torgeir Strandberg (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo Team0:03:54
39Johan Ziesler (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest0:04:20
40Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank Continental
41Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest0:07:43
42Michael Stevenson (Swe) Team Sparebanken Vest
43Ola Inge Drøpping (Nor)0:11:30
44Kristian Bakkan Vika (Nor)
45Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest0:11:37
46Jonas Orset (Nor)0:14:08

