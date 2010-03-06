Trending

Iglinskiy wins Strade Bianche

Kazakh conquers spectacular dirt roads of Tuscany

Image 1 of 67

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) celebrates his victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 67

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) outsprints Thomas Löfkvist (Sky) and Michael Rogers (HTC - Columbia) to win the Montepaschi Strade Bianche.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 67

Former Montepaschi winner Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) leads Italian champion Filippo Pozzato (Katusha).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 67

Michael Rogers (HTC - Columbia) powers away on Tuscan dirt roads.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 67

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) tackles a climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 67

Saxo Bank applies the pressure.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 67

Defending champion Thomas Löfkvist (Sky) crosses the line in second place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 67

World champion Cadel Evans grabs a jacket after the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 67

The Montepaschi peloton is strung out by Saxo Bank.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 67

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) outsprints Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Transitions) for fourth place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 67

The Montepaschi Strade Bianche podium (l-r): Thomas Löfkvist (Sky), 2nd; Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana), 1st; Michael Rogers (HTC - Columbia), 3rd.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 67

Team Sky leads the peloton along the white gravel roads of Tuscany.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 67

A Liquigas - Doimo rider checks on the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 67

2010 Montepaschi Strade Bianche champion Maxim Iglinsky (Astana).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 67

Michael Rogers (HTC - Columbia) and Thomas Löfkvist (Sky) chat after the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 67

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) with Angelo Zomegnan.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 67

The peloton crests a rise on the white gravel roads.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 67

The Montepaschi begins to split.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 67

Italian champion Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) finished in fourth place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 67

World champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) shares a word with Angelo Zomegnan.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 67

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) on the attack.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 67

Thomas Löfkvist (Sky) stretches out the field.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 67

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) in action.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 67

Defending champion Thomas Löfkvist (Sky).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 67

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 67

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 67

The Montepaschi peloton enters Radi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 67

Gruppo compatto for the Montepaschi peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 67

It was a beautiful day for racing in Tuscany.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 67

Franco Pellizotti (Liquigas - Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 67

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) leads the charge.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 67

Race winner Maxim Iglinskiy is congratulated by his Astana teammate Enrico Gasparotto.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 67

Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) would finish in sixth place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 67

A break rolls off the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 67

The Montepaschi peloton stretched across a Tuscan gravel road.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 67

Michael Rogers (HTC - Columbia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 67

The peloton rolls through rural Tuscany.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 67

It's single file on a gravel descent.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 67

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) wins from a three-man break at the Piazza del Campo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 67

The peloton fills the dirt roads

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 67

Spring is just starting to arrive in the Tuscan fields

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 67

A few second earlier

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 67

A spectacular shot of the Strade Bianche peloton

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 67

Riders have to be good descenders as well as good dirt riders

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 67

This is why it's called Italy's answer to Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 67

The Tuscan hills are what makes Strade Bianche so special

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 67

It was hard racing under a Tuscan sun

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 67

Davide Vigano' needs a rear wheel

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 67

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) was hurting after his crash

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 67

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) after a crash

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 67

It was hard at the back of the race as well as at the front

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 67

Stefano Garzelli (Aqua & Sapone) on the dirt roads

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 67

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) gives it a go

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 67

Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) tries an attack

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 67

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) wins the sprint to the line

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 67

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) adds his name to the winner's list at Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 67

Matt Lloyd (Omega Pharm-Lotto crashes hard

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 67

Juan Antonio Flecha shows the apin of finishing Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 67

Strade Bianche finishes in the centre of stunning Siena

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 67

Simon Clarke (ISD - Neri) finished in 18th place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 67

The Montepaschi Strade Bianche finishes in Siena's stunning Piazza del Campo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 67

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) crosses the finish in Siena's Piazza del Campo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 67

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 67

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) awaits the start.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 67

Race winner Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 67

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) at the finish in Siena.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 67

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) arrives at the finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) was riding the Strade Bianche race for the first time but thanks to some fine form after a block of training in Lanzarote, and by fighting to be first into the final corner, the 28-year-old Kazakh rider made sure his name was added to the list of prestigious winners in Siena.

Iglinskiy was part of the six-rider break that emerged after yet another spectacular race through the Tuscan hills and the over the eight and often very long sections of dirt roads. 2009 winner Thomas Löfkvist (Team Sky) attacked hard as the race approached Siena. He knew the final corners and climbs in the Renaissance city would be vital just like last year but was aware he'd have to make a selection if he had any chance of a second victory.

Australia's Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) knew his former teammate was a threat and went with him, as did Canada's Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) and lastly Iglinskiy. Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) and Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) came across the gap with a surge to create the six but both paid for their effort as the race entered the narrow and paved streets of Siena and were dropped along with Hesjedal.

The final kilometres come round the back of the Piazza del Campo and Iglinskiy fought hard to be first into the final sharp right-hand corner before the dive down to the finish. Bike handling was tough on the rough paved roads but Iglinskiy just got the front position before the corner and stayed up without hitting the barriers. He then accelerated down to the finish, to win a few bike lengths ahead of Löfkvist and Rogers. Pozzato finished fourth at 18 seconds, just ahead of Hesjedal and Ginanni.

Bravery on the Strade Bianche

The Strade Bianche is all about bravery, as riders' bike skills and nerve are tested during every moment of the 190km race.

113 riders started the race in Gaiole in Chianti, home to the start and finish of the Eroica sportif held every October. Only 65 finished, spread over 13 minutes, with early breakaway rider Brent Bookwalter (BMC) having the honour of being last to make it home. 46 riders didn't make it that far.

The racing began after 26km with Diego Caccia (ISD-Neri), Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) and Pavel Brutt (Katusha) attacking together but the bunch did not want anyone to open a big gap and they were quickly pulled back. Seven others, including Bookwalter, tried their hand but they were also chased down as the halfway point as the riders made it through section three.

Riders crashed frequently on the dry dirt and gravel roads. Most got up but Team Sky neo-pro Pete Kennaugh landed badly and was taken to hospital by ambulance. Last year he secured third place overall in the Baby Giro with a gutsy ride on the same dirt roads but this time fate was more punishing.

America's Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) also crashed hard and sat in pain at the side of the road as he waited for assistance.

Suffering on Monte Santa Maria

The peloton split into two groups in the wind but then reformed at the feed zone. The decisive action came later, as expected, in the hilly and testing Monte Santa Maria section. With 150km in their legs, many began to suffer on the 11.5km section of dirt and the peloton split into several small groups.

Twenty-eight riders emerged from the clouds of dirt and formed the front of the race that would go on to fight for victory. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo), Stefano Garzelli (Aqua & Sapone), Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Rogers and Ginanni attacked from the 28 and opened a good gap but they were eventually pulled back as Siena loomed on the horizon just before the seventh section of dirt road with 20km to go.

The 28 soon split again, as Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky), Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank), Pozzato, Ginanni and others tried to go clear. The 28 became 16, then 11 as riders began to lose contact. Then Löfkvist launched his move with six kilometres to go. Iglinskiy was there and then rode a perfect finale, getting into the final corner first, before surging down to the finish, like a horse riding to victory in the Siena Palio race in the very same square.

The riders had raced for almost five hours and just like after Paris-Roubaix, the dust on heir faces and the pain in their eyes revealed the suffering and special quality of the Strade Bianche race.

 

Full Results
1Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana4:59:48
2Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:01
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
4Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:18
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:00:19
6Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:24
7Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:43
8Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:00:49
10Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:01:19
12Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:41
13Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
16Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
17Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
18Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:03:04
19Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
20Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
21Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
22Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
23Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
24Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:40
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:43
27Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
28Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:08
29Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
30Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha0:06:15
31Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
32Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
33Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
34Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
35Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
36Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
37Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
38Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
39Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
40Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
41Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
42Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
43Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
44Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
45Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
46Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
47Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
48Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
49Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
51Massimo Giunti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
52Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
54Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
55Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
56Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
57Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
58Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
59Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:06:48
60Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:08:12
61Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana0:10:17
62Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
63Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:30
64Dmitro Kryvtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
65Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team

 

