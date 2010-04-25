Trending

Wild repeats GP Stad Roeselare win

Dutchwoman prevails in field sprint

The race podium: Chloe Hosking (HTC - Columbia Women), Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Carly Light (Australia) attacked very early

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Carly Light (Australia) is joined by Brooke Miller (Tibco) and Esra Tromp (Batavus) Lillian Leenknegt (VZW Royal Antwerp BC)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Emma Mackie (Tibco) counterattacked when the first break was caught

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Suzanne De Goede (Nederland Bloeit), Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) in the early break with Amanda Spratt (Australia), Mascha Pijnenborg (Redsun Cycling Team), Devon Haskell (Tibco) and Claudia H

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The break kept getting bigger as riders bridged across

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) on Kemmelberg

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco) on Kemmelberg

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
A spectator causes a crash, rather than helping, by pushing Charlotte Colclough (CT M Pinte) into compatriot, Mason (GBR)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Emma Trott (Moving Ladies) pushes on the Kemmelberg

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The bunch chases solo attacker, Emma Mackie (Tibco)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Emma Mackie (Tibco) attacked again after the climbs

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) leading on the climbs

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The bunch has Emma Mackie (Tibco) in their sights

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) drives the break with Ruth Corset (Tibco) and Patricia Schwager (Cervelo Test Team)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) in a break with Ruth Corset (Tibco) and Patricia Schwager (Cervelo Test Team)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The bunch in Roeselare, on the finishing circuit

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Ruth Corset (Tibco) leads Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) and Patricia Schwager (Cervelo Test Team) during their breakaway

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The bunch chases the three leaders

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) wins 4th Prijs Stad Roeselare ahead of Chloe Hosking (HTC - Columbia Women) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) has once again made it two in a row today after winning the GP Stad Roeselare in Belgium. This is Wild's second consecutive year of winning the GP Stad Roeselare and yesterday's Omloop van Borsele back-to-back. Chloe Hosking (HTC- Columbia) finished second and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) placed third.

"The race was great again today," said Wild. "We had a perfect situation in the break, then when the peloton took the break back it was our team that did the work in the final. The team then brought me into a perfect position enabling me to sprint to my second victory this weekend."

"It was a good race, 136km long with one lap of 118.7km and two laps of 8.7km circuit. In the course of the race the riders have to climb the famous Kemmel, twice," said Egon van Kessel, Cervelo TestTeam sport director. "After two climbs, although the group was split up in several bunches, there was a group of about 60-70 riders and it came to a bunch sprint. Out of that came a break that included our rider Patricia Schwager.

"But in the last 10km the peloton slowly closed the gap. It was done very professionally, with great teamwork and again today the team demonstrated a very high level of performance. Kirsten again won the sprint and that was very nice. What was also very nice today was having Claudia Häusler win the mountain prize, so all in all, we won two big prizes today."

Full Results
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team3:37:08
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
6Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
7Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
8Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
9Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
10Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
11Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
12Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
14Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
15Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
16Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
17Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
18Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets
19Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
20Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russia
21Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
22Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
23Dani King (GBr) Great Britain
24Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO
25Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
26Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
27Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
28Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
29Devon Haskell (USA) TIBCO
30Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
31Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
32Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
33Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
34Siobhan Dervan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
35Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
36Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
37Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
38Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
39Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
40Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel
41Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
42Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
43Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
44Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
45Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
46Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
47Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
48Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
49Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
50Anna Evseeva (Rus) Russia
51Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
52Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
53Moriah Macgregor (Can) Canada
54Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:18
55Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
56Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
57Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:01:00
58Kate Cullen (GBr) Movingladies0:04:04
59Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
60Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
61Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
62Elien Vercamer (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
63Serena Sheridan (NZl) V.Z.W. Royal Antwerp Bicycle Club
64Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Benelux Team
65Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Movingladies
66Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
67Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
68Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
69Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products Uck
70Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
71Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia

