Wild repeats GP Stad Roeselare win
Dutchwoman prevails in field sprint
Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) has once again made it two in a row today after winning the GP Stad Roeselare in Belgium. This is Wild's second consecutive year of winning the GP Stad Roeselare and yesterday's Omloop van Borsele back-to-back. Chloe Hosking (HTC- Columbia) finished second and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) placed third.
"The race was great again today," said Wild. "We had a perfect situation in the break, then when the peloton took the break back it was our team that did the work in the final. The team then brought me into a perfect position enabling me to sprint to my second victory this weekend."
"It was a good race, 136km long with one lap of 118.7km and two laps of 8.7km circuit. In the course of the race the riders have to climb the famous Kemmel, twice," said Egon van Kessel, Cervelo TestTeam sport director. "After two climbs, although the group was split up in several bunches, there was a group of about 60-70 riders and it came to a bunch sprint. Out of that came a break that included our rider Patricia Schwager.
"But in the last 10km the peloton slowly closed the gap. It was done very professionally, with great teamwork and again today the team demonstrated a very high level of performance. Kirsten again won the sprint and that was very nice. What was also very nice today was having Claudia Häusler win the mountain prize, so all in all, we won two big prizes today."
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3:37:08
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|6
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
|8
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|9
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|10
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|11
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|12
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
|14
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|15
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|16
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|17
|Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|18
|Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|19
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|20
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russia
|21
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|22
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|23
|Dani King (GBr) Great Britain
|24
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO
|25
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|26
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|27
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|28
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|29
|Devon Haskell (USA) TIBCO
|30
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|31
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|32
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|33
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|34
|Siobhan Dervan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|35
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|36
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|37
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|38
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|39
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
|40
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel
|41
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|42
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|43
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|44
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|45
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|46
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|47
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|48
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|49
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|50
|Anna Evseeva (Rus) Russia
|51
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|52
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|53
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Canada
|54
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|55
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|56
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|57
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:01:00
|58
|Kate Cullen (GBr) Movingladies
|0:04:04
|59
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|60
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|61
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
|62
|Elien Vercamer (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|63
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) V.Z.W. Royal Antwerp Bicycle Club
|64
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Benelux Team
|65
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Movingladies
|66
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
|67
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|68
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|69
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|70
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|71
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
