Image 1 of 20 The race podium: Chloe Hosking (HTC - Columbia Women), Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 20 Carly Light (Australia) attacked very early (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 20 Carly Light (Australia) is joined by Brooke Miller (Tibco) and Esra Tromp (Batavus) Lillian Leenknegt (VZW Royal Antwerp BC) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 20 Emma Mackie (Tibco) counterattacked when the first break was caught (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 20 Suzanne De Goede (Nederland Bloeit), Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) in the early break with Amanda Spratt (Australia), Mascha Pijnenborg (Redsun Cycling Team), Devon Haskell (Tibco) and Claudia H (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 20 The break kept getting bigger as riders bridged across (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 20 Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) on Kemmelberg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 20 Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco) on Kemmelberg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 20 A spectator causes a crash, rather than helping, by pushing Charlotte Colclough (CT M Pinte) into compatriot, Mason (GBR) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 20 Emma Trott (Moving Ladies) pushes on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 20 The bunch chases solo attacker, Emma Mackie (Tibco) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 20 Emma Mackie (Tibco) attacked again after the climbs (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 20 Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) leading on the climbs (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 20 The bunch has Emma Mackie (Tibco) in their sights (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 20 Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) drives the break with Ruth Corset (Tibco) and Patricia Schwager (Cervelo Test Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 20 Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) in a break with Ruth Corset (Tibco) and Patricia Schwager (Cervelo Test Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 20 The bunch in Roeselare, on the finishing circuit (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 20 Ruth Corset (Tibco) leads Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) and Patricia Schwager (Cervelo Test Team) during their breakaway (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 20 The bunch chases the three leaders (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 20 Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) wins 4th Prijs Stad Roeselare ahead of Chloe Hosking (HTC - Columbia Women) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) has once again made it two in a row today after winning the GP Stad Roeselare in Belgium. This is Wild's second consecutive year of winning the GP Stad Roeselare and yesterday's Omloop van Borsele back-to-back. Chloe Hosking (HTC- Columbia) finished second and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) placed third.

"The race was great again today," said Wild. "We had a perfect situation in the break, then when the peloton took the break back it was our team that did the work in the final. The team then brought me into a perfect position enabling me to sprint to my second victory this weekend."

"It was a good race, 136km long with one lap of 118.7km and two laps of 8.7km circuit. In the course of the race the riders have to climb the famous Kemmel, twice," said Egon van Kessel, Cervelo TestTeam sport director. "After two climbs, although the group was split up in several bunches, there was a group of about 60-70 riders and it came to a bunch sprint. Out of that came a break that included our rider Patricia Schwager.

"But in the last 10km the peloton slowly closed the gap. It was done very professionally, with great teamwork and again today the team demonstrated a very high level of performance. Kirsten again won the sprint and that was very nice. What was also very nice today was having Claudia Häusler win the mountain prize, so all in all, we won two big prizes today."