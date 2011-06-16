Trending

Eising tops breakaway on stage 1

Dutch rider leads GC over Marczynski, Cieslik

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor3:18:57
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGZ
4Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC Team
5Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
7Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) Bank BGZ0:00:22
8Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
9Artur Detko (Pol) Bank BGZ
10Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
11Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team
12Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC Team
13Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
14Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
15Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
16Pawel Kister (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
17Artis Pujatas (Lat) Latvia
18Matvey Zubov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
19Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) BDC Team
20Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
21Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
22Spas Gyurov (Bul) Team Nessebar
23Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
24Victor Sudeikin (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
25Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
26Adam Pierzga (Pol) Sokól Kety
27Alexey Velikanov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
28Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Latvia
29Marc Reyness Mino (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
30Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
31Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
32Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
33Sandro Meuriesse (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
34Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
35Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
36Robert Radosz (Pol) BDC Team
37Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
38Peter Renner (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
39Christopher Schunk (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
40Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank BGZ
41Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
42Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
43Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
44Krzysztof Tracz (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
45Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
46Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Latvia
47Adrian Sliwa (Pol) Region Centralny
48Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
49Andrzej Gaj (Pol) Region Poludniowy
50Alexey Belov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
51Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
52Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Bank BGZ
53Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
54Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) BDC Team
55Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
56Mayer Pieter De (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
57Lukasz Strzedula (Pol) Region Poludniowy
58Kristof Zegers (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
59Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
60Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
61Michael Olejnik (Pol) Region Poludniowy
62Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
63Karol Domagalski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
64Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank BGZ
65Roman Koltsov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
66Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
67Valdis Zogota (Lat) Latvia
68Adrian Kurek (Pol) Region Poludniowy
69Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Latvia
70Mateusz Komar (Pol) BDC Team
71Marcin Ziemianek (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
72Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Sokól Kety
73Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
74Damian Ziemianin (Pol) Region Centralny
75Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
76Fabian Holzmeier (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
77Alexander Sulimov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
78Evgeniy Reshetko (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
79Jakub Vecera (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
80Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
81Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
82Grzegorz Kwiatkowski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
83Daniel Rattelmüller (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
84Vadim Maslennikov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
85Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Team Nessebar
86Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
87Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
88Janis Dakteris (Lat) Latvia
89Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Team Nessebar0:01:24
90Patryk Rzeznikiewicz (Pol) Region Centralny0:13:04
91Maximilian Hornung (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
92Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Team Nessebar
93Mulder Gregory De (Bel) Team Nessebar
94Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
DNFMichal Gnojek (Pol) Sokól Kety
DNFMichal Bestwina (Pol) Sokól Kety
DNFEugeniy Bakhin (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
DNFYordan Drumev (Bul) Team Nessebar
DNFDawid Rzeznik (Pol) Region Centralny
DNFRoman Pietruszka (Pol) Region Centralny
DNFMaciej Furczyk (Pol) Region Centralny
DNSBartlomiej Widzyk (Pol) Sokól Kety

Mountain 1 - Góry Miechowskie
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
3Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor1

Sprint 1 - Raclawice
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor3pts
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
3Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC Team1

Sprint 2 - Proszowice
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor2
3Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC Team1

Sprint 3 - Nowe Brzesko
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC Team2
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGZ1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bank Bgz9:57:35
2Sunweb - Revor
3BDC Team
4CCC Polsat Polkowice
5Club Katusha U-23
6Dukla Trencín Merida
7Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:00:22
8Baboco Cycling Team
9ISD-Lampre Continental
10Latvian National Team
11PSK Whirlpool-Author
12Samara-CSK VVS
13Team Marinbikes
14Azysa Conor WRC
15Region Poludniowy
16Sokól Kety
17Team Nessebar0:01:14
18Region Centralny0:13:04

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor3:18:42
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:01
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGZ0:00:10
4Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC Team0:00:11
5Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:00:15
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
7Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) Bank BGZ0:00:37
8Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
9Artur Detko (Pol) Bank BGZ
10Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
11Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team
12Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC Team
13Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
14Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
15Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
16Pawel Kister (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
17Artis Pujatas (Lat) Latvia
18Matvey Zubov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
19Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) BDC Team
20Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
21Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
22Spas Gyurov (Bul) Team Nessebar
23Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
24Victor Sudeikin (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
25Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
26Adam Pierzga (Pol) Sokól Kety
27Alexey Velikanov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
28Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Latvia
29Marc Reyness Mino (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
30Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
31Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
32Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
33Sandro Meuriesse (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
34Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
35Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
36Robert Radosz (Pol) BDC Team
37Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
38Peter Renner (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
39Christopher Schunk (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
40Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank BGZ
41Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
42Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
43Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
44Krzysztof Tracz (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
45Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
46Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Latvia
47Adrian Sliwa (Pol) Region Centralny
48Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
49Andrzej Gaj (Pol) Region Poludniowy
50Alexey Belov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
51Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
52Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Bank BGZ
53Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
54Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) BDC Team
55Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
56Mayer Pieter De (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
57Lukasz Strzedula (Pol) Region Poludniowy
58Kristof Zegers (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
59Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
60Michael Olejnik (Pol) Region Poludniowy
61Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
62Karol Domagalski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
63Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank BGZ
64Roman Koltsov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
65Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
66Valdis Zogota (Lat) Latvia
67Adrian Kurek (Pol) Region Poludniowy
68Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Latvia
69Mateusz Komar (Pol) BDC Team
70Marcin Ziemianek (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
71Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Sokól Kety
72Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
73Damian Ziemianin (Pol) Region Centralny
74Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
75Fabian Holzmeier (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
76Alexander Sulimov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
77Evgeniy Reshetko (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
78Jakub Vecera (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
79Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
80Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
81Grzegorz Kwiatkowski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
82Daniel Rattelmüller (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
83Vadim Maslennikov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
84Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Team Nessebar
85Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
86Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
87Janis Dakteris (Lat) Latvia
88Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:00:47
89Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Team Nessebar0:01:29
90Patryk Rzeznikiewicz (Pol) Region Centralny0:13:19
91Maximilian Hornung (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
92Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Team Nessebar
93Mulder Gregory De (Bel) Team Nessebar
94Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
3Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor1

Combativity Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8pts
2Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor5
3Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC Team4
4Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGZ1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor3:18:42
2Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Club Katusha U-230:00:15
3Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:00:37
4Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
5Pawel Kister (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
6Artis Pujatas (Lat) Latvia
7Matvey Zubov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
8Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
9Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
10Alexey Velikanov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
11Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Latvia
12Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
13Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
14Sandro Meuriesse (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
15Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
16Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
17Krzysztof Tracz (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
18Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Latvia
19Adrian Sliwa (Pol) Region Centralny
20Alexey Belov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
21Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
22Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
23Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
24Karol Domagalski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
25Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Latvia
26Marcin Ziemianek (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
27Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
28Alexander Sulimov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
29Jakub Vecera (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
30Vadim Maslennikov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
31Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Team Nessebar
32Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
33Janis Dakteris (Lat) Latvia
34Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Team Nessebar0:01:29
35Patryk Rzeznikiewicz (Pol) Region Centralny0:13:19
36Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Team Nessebar
37Mulder Gregory De (Bel) Team Nessebar
38Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bank Bgz9:57:35
2Sunweb - Revor
3BDC Team
4CCC Polsat Polkowice
5Club Katusha U-23
6Dukla Trencín Merida
7Region Poludniowy0:00:22
8Team Marinbikes
9Baboco Cycling Team
10Samara-CSK VVS
11ISD-Lampre Continental
12PSK Whirlpool-Author
13Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
14Azysa Conor WRC
15Latvian National Team
16Sokól Kety
17Team Nessebar0:01:14
18Region Centralny0:13:04

Latest on Cyclingnews