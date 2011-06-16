Eising tops breakaway on stage 1
Dutch rider leads GC over Marczynski, Cieslik
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|3:18:57
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGZ
|4
|Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC Team
|5
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|7
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) Bank BGZ
|0:00:22
|8
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|9
|Artur Detko (Pol) Bank BGZ
|10
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|11
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team
|12
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC Team
|13
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|14
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|16
|Pawel Kister (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|17
|Artis Pujatas (Lat) Latvia
|18
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|19
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) BDC Team
|20
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
|21
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|22
|Spas Gyurov (Bul) Team Nessebar
|23
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|24
|Victor Sudeikin (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|25
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|26
|Adam Pierzga (Pol) Sokól Kety
|27
|Alexey Velikanov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|28
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Latvia
|29
|Marc Reyness Mino (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|30
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|31
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
|32
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|Sandro Meuriesse (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|34
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|35
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
|36
|Robert Radosz (Pol) BDC Team
|37
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|38
|Peter Renner (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|39
|Christopher Schunk (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|40
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank BGZ
|41
|Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|42
|Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|43
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|44
|Krzysztof Tracz (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|45
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|46
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Latvia
|47
|Adrian Sliwa (Pol) Region Centralny
|48
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|49
|Andrzej Gaj (Pol) Region Poludniowy
|50
|Alexey Belov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|51
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|52
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Bank BGZ
|53
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|54
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) BDC Team
|55
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|56
|Mayer Pieter De (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|57
|Lukasz Strzedula (Pol) Region Poludniowy
|58
|Kristof Zegers (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|59
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|60
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|61
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) Region Poludniowy
|62
|Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|63
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|64
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank BGZ
|65
|Roman Koltsov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|66
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|67
|Valdis Zogota (Lat) Latvia
|68
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Region Poludniowy
|69
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Latvia
|70
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) BDC Team
|71
|Marcin Ziemianek (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|72
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Sokól Kety
|73
|Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
|74
|Damian Ziemianin (Pol) Region Centralny
|75
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|76
|Fabian Holzmeier (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|77
|Alexander Sulimov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|78
|Evgeniy Reshetko (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|79
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|80
|Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|81
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|82
|Grzegorz Kwiatkowski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|83
|Daniel Rattelmüller (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|84
|Vadim Maslennikov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|85
|Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Team Nessebar
|86
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|87
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|88
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Latvia
|89
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Team Nessebar
|0:01:24
|90
|Patryk Rzeznikiewicz (Pol) Region Centralny
|0:13:04
|91
|Maximilian Hornung (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|92
|Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Team Nessebar
|93
|Mulder Gregory De (Bel) Team Nessebar
|94
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
|DNF
|Michal Gnojek (Pol) Sokól Kety
|DNF
|Michal Bestwina (Pol) Sokól Kety
|DNF
|Eugeniy Bakhin (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|DNF
|Yordan Drumev (Bul) Team Nessebar
|DNF
|Dawid Rzeznik (Pol) Region Centralny
|DNF
|Roman Pietruszka (Pol) Region Centralny
|DNF
|Maciej Furczyk (Pol) Region Centralny
|DNS
|Bartlomiej Widzyk (Pol) Sokól Kety
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|3
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|2
|3
|Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC Team
|2
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGZ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bank Bgz
|9:57:35
|2
|Sunweb - Revor
|3
|BDC Team
|4
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|Club Katusha U-23
|6
|Dukla Trencín Merida
|7
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:00:22
|8
|Baboco Cycling Team
|9
|ISD-Lampre Continental
|10
|Latvian National Team
|11
|PSK Whirlpool-Author
|12
|Samara-CSK VVS
|13
|Team Marinbikes
|14
|Azysa Conor WRC
|15
|Region Poludniowy
|16
|Sokól Kety
|17
|Team Nessebar
|0:01:14
|18
|Region Centralny
|0:13:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|3:18:42
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:01
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGZ
|0:00:10
|4
|Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:00:15
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|7
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) Bank BGZ
|0:00:37
|8
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|9
|Artur Detko (Pol) Bank BGZ
|10
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|11
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team
|12
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC Team
|13
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|14
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|16
|Pawel Kister (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|17
|Artis Pujatas (Lat) Latvia
|18
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|19
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) BDC Team
|20
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
|21
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|22
|Spas Gyurov (Bul) Team Nessebar
|23
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|24
|Victor Sudeikin (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|25
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|26
|Adam Pierzga (Pol) Sokól Kety
|27
|Alexey Velikanov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|28
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Latvia
|29
|Marc Reyness Mino (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|30
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|31
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
|32
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|Sandro Meuriesse (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|34
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|35
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
|36
|Robert Radosz (Pol) BDC Team
|37
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|38
|Peter Renner (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|39
|Christopher Schunk (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|40
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank BGZ
|41
|Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|42
|Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|43
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|44
|Krzysztof Tracz (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|45
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|46
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Latvia
|47
|Adrian Sliwa (Pol) Region Centralny
|48
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|49
|Andrzej Gaj (Pol) Region Poludniowy
|50
|Alexey Belov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|51
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|52
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Bank BGZ
|53
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|54
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) BDC Team
|55
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|56
|Mayer Pieter De (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|57
|Lukasz Strzedula (Pol) Region Poludniowy
|58
|Kristof Zegers (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|59
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|60
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) Region Poludniowy
|61
|Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|62
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|63
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank BGZ
|64
|Roman Koltsov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|65
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|66
|Valdis Zogota (Lat) Latvia
|67
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Region Poludniowy
|68
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Latvia
|69
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) BDC Team
|70
|Marcin Ziemianek (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|71
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Sokól Kety
|72
|Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
|73
|Damian Ziemianin (Pol) Region Centralny
|74
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|75
|Fabian Holzmeier (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|76
|Alexander Sulimov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|77
|Evgeniy Reshetko (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|78
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|79
|Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|80
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|81
|Grzegorz Kwiatkowski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|82
|Daniel Rattelmüller (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|83
|Vadim Maslennikov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|84
|Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Team Nessebar
|85
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|86
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|87
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Latvia
|88
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:00:47
|89
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Team Nessebar
|0:01:29
|90
|Patryk Rzeznikiewicz (Pol) Region Centralny
|0:13:19
|91
|Maximilian Hornung (Ger) Team Marin Bikes
|92
|Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Team Nessebar
|93
|Mulder Gregory De (Bel) Team Nessebar
|94
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|pts
|2
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|5
|3
|Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC Team
|4
|4
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGZ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|3:18:42
|2
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|0:00:15
|3
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:37
|4
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|5
|Pawel Kister (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|6
|Artis Pujatas (Lat) Latvia
|7
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|8
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
|9
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|10
|Alexey Velikanov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|11
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Latvia
|12
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|13
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
|14
|Sandro Meuriesse (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|15
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|16
|Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|17
|Krzysztof Tracz (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|18
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Latvia
|19
|Adrian Sliwa (Pol) Region Centralny
|20
|Alexey Belov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|21
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|22
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|23
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|24
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|25
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Latvia
|26
|Marcin Ziemianek (Pol) Azysa Conor WRC
|27
|Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
|28
|Alexander Sulimov (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|29
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|30
|Vadim Maslennikov (Rus) Samara-CSK VVS
|31
|Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Team Nessebar
|32
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Club Katusha U-23
|33
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Latvia
|34
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Team Nessebar
|0:01:29
|35
|Patryk Rzeznikiewicz (Pol) Region Centralny
|0:13:19
|36
|Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Team Nessebar
|37
|Mulder Gregory De (Bel) Team Nessebar
|38
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD-Lampre Continental
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bank Bgz
|9:57:35
|2
|Sunweb - Revor
|3
|BDC Team
|4
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|Club Katusha U-23
|6
|Dukla Trencín Merida
|7
|Region Poludniowy
|0:00:22
|8
|Team Marinbikes
|9
|Baboco Cycling Team
|10
|Samara-CSK VVS
|11
|ISD-Lampre Continental
|12
|PSK Whirlpool-Author
|13
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|14
|Azysa Conor WRC
|15
|Latvian National Team
|16
|Sokól Kety
|17
|Team Nessebar
|0:01:14
|18
|Region Centralny
|0:13:04
