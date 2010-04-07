Furdi fries 'em in Palio
Slovenian usurps the Zalf Desiree train
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenian National Team
|3:21:06
|2
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Zalf Desiree Fior
|3
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Dynamon Bottoli
|4
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|5
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Mantovani Fontana
|6
|Daniele Dall'Oste (Ita)
|7
|Marco Canola (Ita) Zalf Desiree Fior
|8
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Lucchini Unidelta
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Petroli Firenze
|10
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Dynamon Bottoli
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy