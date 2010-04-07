Trending

Furdi fries 'em in Palio

Slovenian usurps the Zalf Desiree train

Blaz Furdi (Slovenian National Team) wins the GP Palio del Recioto.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Slovenian rider Blaz Furdi beats Enrico Battaglin

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenian National Team3:21:06
2Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Zalf Desiree Fior
3Tomas Alberio (Ita) Dynamon Bottoli
4Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
5Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Mantovani Fontana
6Daniele Dall'Oste (Ita)
7Marco Canola (Ita) Zalf Desiree Fior
8Omar Lombardi (Ita) Lucchini Unidelta
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Petroli Firenze
10Angelo Pagani (Ita) Dynamon Bottoli

