Trending

Pietropolli sprints to win in Trofeo Laigueglia

Lampre take top honours

Image 1 of 19

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 19

Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre - ISD) beats Ponzi (Liqugias) to the line

Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre - ISD) beats Ponzi (Liqugias) to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 19

Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre - ISD) raises his arms in victory

Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre - ISD) raises his arms in victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 19

No mistake as Italy's Daniele Pietropolli takes the win

No mistake as Italy's Daniele Pietropolli takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 19

Savio and Basso catch up

Savio and Basso catch up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 19

Wurf (Liquigas) leads the field

Wurf (Liquigas) leads the field
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 19

Stefan Schumacher (Miche) is back and racing

Stefan Schumacher (Miche) is back and racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 19

Lampre worked hard throughout the race

Lampre worked hard throughout the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 19

Liquigas lead the field

Liquigas lead the field
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 19

The Trofeo Laigueglia offered the riders sun and sand in February

The Trofeo Laigueglia offered the riders sun and sand in February
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 19

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha)

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 19

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) is back in the pro peloton

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) is back in the pro peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 19

Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

Pavel Brutt (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 19

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 19

Basso was all smiles at t the start as he greeted the Italian fans

Basso was all smiles at t the start as he greeted the Italian fans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 19

Basso and Ballan

Basso and Ballan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 19

The Italian press and fans gave all their attention to Basso at the start

The Italian press and fans gave all their attention to Basso at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 19

Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre - ISD) wins the Trofeo Laigueglia

Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre - ISD) wins the Trofeo Laigueglia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-ISD) confirmed his early-season form with an impressive victory at the Trofeo Laigueglia. The Italian was part of a move of ten or so riders that formed in the finale, and he accounted for Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Angelo Vicioso (Androni Giocattoli) in an exciting sprint.

Third last season, Pietropolli was delighted to get the win in Laigueglia after a plethora of near-misses in recent years. “I’ve been a professional for eight seasons and if you look at the results of various editions of Laigueglia, you’ll find me in every position from second to tenth,” he said afterwards. “I was missing first place and I’m just so happy to have done it.”

The 30-year-old had to work hard for his victory as the leading group fragmented under impetus from Alessandro Ballan (BMC) in the closing stages. Pietropolli got back on at the red kite, and then found the wherewithal to launch his winning sprint.

“I was able to catch my breath for 200 metres and then the sprint started,” he said. “I had to shout at Vicioso to move out as he was closing me in and it was dangerous. I had to brake for an instant and then go again, but I managed it.”

Second-placed Ponzi had Giro d’Italia champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) to lead him out, but he too was forced to brake behind Vicioso in the finishing straight.

“A pity, because I was coming back really strongly, so much so that I passed Pietropolli just after the line,” Ponzi explained.

Basso to the fore

The Trofeo Laigueglia traditionally marks the beginning of the build-up to Milan-San Remo and it was no surprise to see a number of the stars of the Italian gruppo to the fore on the Ligurian coast after Pavel Brutt (Katusha Team) and José Cayetano Sarmiento (Acqua & Sapone), the remnants of the day’s early break, were swallowed up inside the final 40km.

On the climb of the Paravenna, 25km from the finish, a show of strength from Ivan Basso forced the major selection of the race. Alessandro Ballan, Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) and Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) were among the big names who were quick to counter Basso’s move, and when the dust had settled on the climb, an elite group of 34 had forged clear.

Fabio Taborre (Acqua&Sapone) led over the summit, and the frantic run-in to Laigueglia saw a flurry of attacks. Basso was again aggressive in the final 10km, but it was an attack by Ballan that ultimately split the leading group. The former world champion jumped clear on the outskirts of town, and a group of a dozen riders came together in the final kilometre, with Pietropolli, Fortunato Baliani (D'Angelo&Antonucci - Nippo) and Ryan Anderson (Spidertech) the last to make the juncture.

In the sprint, Pietropolli timed his acceleration to perfection to pip Ponzi for his second win of the season. The 30-year-old already tasted victory on the opening stage of the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria with a fine uphill sprint victory, as well as taking overall honours, and he gave another timely reminder of his condition here.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD4:42:20
2Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
4Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
5Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
6Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
7Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
8Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
9Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
10Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:52
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
13Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
14Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
15Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche
16Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
17Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
18Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
20Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
21Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
22Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
23Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
24David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
26Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
28Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
33Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
34Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
35Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:06:05
36Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
37Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
38Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
39Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
40Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
41Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
44Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
45Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
46Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
47Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox

Latest on Cyclingnews