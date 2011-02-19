Image 1 of 19 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 19 Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre - ISD) beats Ponzi (Liqugias) to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 19 Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre - ISD) raises his arms in victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 19 No mistake as Italy's Daniele Pietropolli takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 19 Savio and Basso catch up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 19 Wurf (Liquigas) leads the field (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 19 Stefan Schumacher (Miche) is back and racing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 19 Lampre worked hard throughout the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 19 Liquigas lead the field (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 19 The Trofeo Laigueglia offered the riders sun and sand in February (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 19 Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 19 Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) is back in the pro peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 19 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 19 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 19 Basso was all smiles at t the start as he greeted the Italian fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 19 Basso and Ballan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 19 The Italian press and fans gave all their attention to Basso at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 19 Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre - ISD) wins the Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-ISD) confirmed his early-season form with an impressive victory at the Trofeo Laigueglia. The Italian was part of a move of ten or so riders that formed in the finale, and he accounted for Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Angelo Vicioso (Androni Giocattoli) in an exciting sprint.

Third last season, Pietropolli was delighted to get the win in Laigueglia after a plethora of near-misses in recent years. “I’ve been a professional for eight seasons and if you look at the results of various editions of Laigueglia, you’ll find me in every position from second to tenth,” he said afterwards. “I was missing first place and I’m just so happy to have done it.”

The 30-year-old had to work hard for his victory as the leading group fragmented under impetus from Alessandro Ballan (BMC) in the closing stages. Pietropolli got back on at the red kite, and then found the wherewithal to launch his winning sprint.

“I was able to catch my breath for 200 metres and then the sprint started,” he said. “I had to shout at Vicioso to move out as he was closing me in and it was dangerous. I had to brake for an instant and then go again, but I managed it.”

Second-placed Ponzi had Giro d’Italia champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) to lead him out, but he too was forced to brake behind Vicioso in the finishing straight.

“A pity, because I was coming back really strongly, so much so that I passed Pietropolli just after the line,” Ponzi explained.

Basso to the fore

The Trofeo Laigueglia traditionally marks the beginning of the build-up to Milan-San Remo and it was no surprise to see a number of the stars of the Italian gruppo to the fore on the Ligurian coast after Pavel Brutt (Katusha Team) and José Cayetano Sarmiento (Acqua & Sapone), the remnants of the day’s early break, were swallowed up inside the final 40km.

On the climb of the Paravenna, 25km from the finish, a show of strength from Ivan Basso forced the major selection of the race. Alessandro Ballan, Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) and Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) were among the big names who were quick to counter Basso’s move, and when the dust had settled on the climb, an elite group of 34 had forged clear.

Fabio Taborre (Acqua&Sapone) led over the summit, and the frantic run-in to Laigueglia saw a flurry of attacks. Basso was again aggressive in the final 10km, but it was an attack by Ballan that ultimately split the leading group. The former world champion jumped clear on the outskirts of town, and a group of a dozen riders came together in the final kilometre, with Pietropolli, Fortunato Baliani (D'Angelo&Antonucci - Nippo) and Ryan Anderson (Spidertech) the last to make the juncture.

In the sprint, Pietropolli timed his acceleration to perfection to pip Ponzi for his second win of the season. The 30-year-old already tasted victory on the opening stage of the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria with a fine uphill sprint victory, as well as taking overall honours, and he gave another timely reminder of his condition here.

