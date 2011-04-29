Image 1 of 36 André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) celebrates his stage victory at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 36 Stage winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 36 André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) outsprinted his breakaway companions to win stage six. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 36 Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was a deserving stage winner. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 36 André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) earned his third victory of the season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 36 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) has his shoes shined before the start of stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 7 of 36 Garmin-Cervelo and Liquigas-Cannondale's pursuit was ultimately in vain. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 8 of 36 Pleasant sunshine greeted the riders on stage 6. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 9 of 36 Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1) and the other jersey wearers at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 10 of 36 Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1) takes the overall lead. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 11 of 36 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) atop the podium. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 12 of 36 Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was too strong in the finale. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 13 of 36 Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) takes the sprint. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 14 of 36 Spectacular scenery on stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 15 of 36 Astana and FDJ helped Team Type 1 drive the front group. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 16 of 36 FDJ worked hard for Thibault Pinot. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 17 of 36 Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1) knew that he was riding into the overall lead. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 18 of 36 The 12-man break formed 50km into the stage. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 19 of 36 Hazy sunshine on stage six. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 20 of 36 Jan Barta (NetApp) on stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 21 of 36 The Presidential Tour of Turkey continues to grow year on year. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 22 of 36 The breakaway came along some beautiful coastline. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 23 of 36 Liquigas-Cannondale were unable to bring Cameron Wurf back into contention. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 24 of 36 FDJ had a lot of numbers in the front group. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 25 of 36 The Tour of Turkey has had 6 leaders in the past 6 days. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 26 of 36 Stage 6 hugged the coastline. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 27 of 36 The peloton trundles along southern Turkey's Mediterranean coast. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 28 of 36 The breakaway on the road to Finike on stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 29 of 36 Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ) and Jesus Del Nero (NetApp) on stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 30 of 36 The peloton heads for the orange groves of Finike at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 31 of 36 André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) is seconds away from victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 36 Stage six's top three finishers (l-r): Egoitz Garcia (Caja Rural), André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Bartosz Huzarski (Team Netapp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 36 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) moved up to third on GC at the age of 20. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 34 of 36 Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) in the turquoise jersey before stage 6. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 35 of 36 Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) climbs onto the podium. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 36 of 36 Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) flanked by Egoitz Garcia (Caja Rural) and Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp) on the podium. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won stage 6 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey in Finike, the Mediterranean town famous for its oranges. But that was his first stage win in the eight-day long event, so he won’t be able to equal the five victories he got in 2010.

Rather than being escorted by the train of HTC-Columbia, he was the only rider from his new Omega Pharma-Lotto team in the breakaway. Greipel benefited from the commitment of the Astana, FDJ and Team Type 1 teams, who were looking to move Alexander Efimkin, Andrey Zeits and Thibaut Pinot respectively into the first three positions on GC at the expense of former race leader Thomas Peterson and runner up Cameron Wurf, who did not have the same level of support from their respective teams, Garmin-Cervélo and Liquigas-Cannondale.

“It was a different way of winning here today than last year when it was a bunch sprint, but I’m still a sprinter,” Greipel said. “Anyone from my team could have been in the breakaway today, and all of us jumped in the first moves.”

With a tail wind, the attackers had to wait for the 50km to be able to break away. 12 of them made the move: Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Aitor Perez Arrieta (Lampre-ISD), Jonas Jorgensen and Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-SunGard), Assan Basayev (Astana), Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ), Jurgen Van Goolen (Vérandas Willems), Jesus Del Nero (NetApp), Patrick McCarthy (Spidertech), Arturo Mora (Caja Rural), Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) and Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1). They got a maximum lead of three minutes but it diminished rapidly as the FDJ team put the hammer down on the main climb of the day with 70km to go.

“I was lucky to be in that group,” Greipel explained. “Actually, I was not so happy to be there because I was pretty tired from the day before. But I realized that I was in a good situation with Efimkin riding for GC.”

Efimkin, Zeits and Pinot were the riders from the previous day’s breakaway who made it across to the initial front group. A new leading peloton of thirty riders formed with 60 kilometres to go. FDJ had the biggest numbers in the group, thanks to the presence of Sandy Casar, Francis Mourey, Arthur Vichot, Sulzberger and Pinot. Astana had Alexandre Dyachenko, Sergey Renev and Bazayev in support of Zeits, while Rubens Bodrogi and Bertogliati were two absolute specialists of time trial at the service of Efimkin.

“Both have done a great job at the front of the breakaway today”, the Russian noted. “I owe them a big thank you.” Ramunas Navardauskas did a formidable job of keeping the deficit of the group of ten chasing the thirty leaders to within a minute. But he was the only rider from Garmin-Cervélo there, and race leader Peterson was suffering from the efforts he produced in the breakaways in the previous two stages.

With front group riding flat out until the finishing town of Finike, it ultimately came down to a sprint. Leopold König (NetApp) and Marycz tried to anticipate it, but it turned into an easy one for Greipel who found a totally different way to win. One year ago, he was escorted by the train of HTC-Columbia but here he proved that he is equally adept at sprinting by himself. “It’s always nice to try and win differently”, Greipel told Cyclingnews.

It was impressive to see how happy the crowd was in Finike to see Greipel win. The German has become famous because of the impact he had on the race in 2010 and his picture in a winning pose is everywhere along the roads of Turkey to promote an event that is becoming more and more popular every year.

It is also a hugely interesting race, as Efimkin became the sixth leader in as many stages of the 47th Presidential Tour of Turkey after Andrea Guardini, Valentin Iglinskiy, Manuel Belletti, Bartosz Huzarski and Peterson. The Russian reckoned he has taken a serious option on the final win.

“I think we’re able to keep the lead till the end,” Efimkin said. “We have an excellent relationship with the Astana team. I also have to thank them and FDJ for the turns that made me a race leader. The day before yesterday was the hardest with the terrain and the rain, but yesterday was hard as well and so was today. This race is well organised. I take the opportunity of being the leader here to spread the message of our team: we’re here to support diabetic people and change their life.”

Stage 7 from Tekirova to Manavgat (138km) is expected to feature the sprinting clash of the titans, as Greipel and Alessandro Petacchi have found rhythm of the race by now and whetted their appetite for victory. It will also be the Italian’s only opportunity to have a standard sprint before the Giro d’Italia, as he has planned to leave the Tour of Turkey one day before the end. In addition, the Garmin-Cervélo team is seeking revenge. After losing hold of the GC, they will be looking for Tyler Farrar to bag the first Turkish win of his career.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:27:02 2 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 4 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 5 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 9 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 11 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 12 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 13 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 14 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 15 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 16 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 18 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 19 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 20 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 21 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 23 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 24 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 25 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 26 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 28 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:07 29 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:16 30 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:25 31 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:19 32 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 36 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 37 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 38 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 39 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 40 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:29 41 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 0:12:20 42 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 43 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 44 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:19:11 45 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 47 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 48 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 51 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 52 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 53 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 55 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 56 Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 57 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 58 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 59 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 60 Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 61 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 62 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team 63 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 64 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 65 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 66 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 67 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 68 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 69 Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 70 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 71 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 72 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 73 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 75 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 76 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 77 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 78 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 79 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 80 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 81 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 82 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 83 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 84 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 85 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 86 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 87 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 88 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 89 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 90 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 91 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 92 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 93 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 94 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 95 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 96 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 97 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 98 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 99 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 100 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 101 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 102 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 104 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 105 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 106 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:27:27 107 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 108 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 109 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 110 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 111 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 112 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 113 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 114 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 115 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 116 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 117 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 118 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 119 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 120 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 121 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 122 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 123 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 124 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 125 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 126 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 127 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 128 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 129 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 130 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 131 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 132 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 133 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 134 Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 135 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 136 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 137 Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 138 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 139 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 140 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 141 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 142 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 143 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD DNF Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo

Sprint 1 - Santa Claus, 154km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 5 pts 2 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 3 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 pts 2 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 14 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 13 4 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 12 5 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 11 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 7 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 8 9 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 10 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 11 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 5 12 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 13 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 14 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 2 15 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 1

Mountain 1 - 78.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 5 pts 2 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 3 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 2 4 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountain 2 - 117km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 10 pts 2 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 3 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 4 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 5 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Turkish Beauties sprint - Patara 70.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 5 pts 2 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 3 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FDJ 13:21:06 2 Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne 3 Pro Team Astana 4 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:16 5 Team NetApp 0:02:19 6 Caja Rural 0:19:11 7 Saxo Bank SunGard 0:19:18 8 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:21:30 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:49 10 Team Garmin - Cervelo 11 Manisaspor Cycling Team 0:26:59 12 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:27:27 13 Veranda's Willems-Accent 0:38:22 14 Andalucia Caja Granada 15 Lampre - ISD 16 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 17 Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia 18 Skil-Shimano 0:40:51 19 Androni Giocattoli 0:46:38 20 Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:48:57 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:57:33 22 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:58:58

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 27:17:12 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:13 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:33 4 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:50 5 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:17 6 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:11:12 7 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:17 8 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:11:19 9 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:23 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 12 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:29 14 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 15 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 16 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:11:36 17 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:11:39 18 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:11:43 19 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:11:49 20 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 21 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:11:53 22 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:12:08 23 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:12:33 24 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:35 25 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 0:13:42 26 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 28 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 29 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:48 30 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:02 31 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:14:39 32 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:17:30 33 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:30:34 34 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:30:40 35 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team 36 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:31:02 37 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:31:05 38 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:31:10 39 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:31:12 40 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:31:17 41 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:32:07 42 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:32:49 43 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:32:54 44 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:33:25 45 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:34:23 46 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:35:03 47 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:38:56 48 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:43:03 49 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:43:11 50 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:49:35 51 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:58:06 52 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:58:54 53 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:58:57 54 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 1:02:19 55 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1:05:41 56 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:05:50 57 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:07:07 58 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:07:32 59 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:08:00 60 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:10:02 61 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:10:36 62 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1:10:42 63 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:11:36 64 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:14:20 65 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:14:39 66 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1:17:27 67 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 68 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 69 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 70 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:17:33 71 Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 72 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 73 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 74 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 75 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:17:40 76 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:17:42 77 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 1:17:43 78 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:17:59 79 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:18:05 80 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 81 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:18:08 82 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:18:09 83 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:18:12 84 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 1:18:16 85 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:18:25 86 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 1:18:30 87 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1:18:44 88 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 1:19:00 89 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 90 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 91 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 92 Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 93 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 94 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 95 Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 1:19:20 96 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 97 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 98 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 1:19:31 99 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:20:37 100 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:20:43 101 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:21:38 102 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:21:58 103 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:23:39 104 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:23:48 105 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:25:09 106 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 1:25:43 107 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1:25:49 108 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 109 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:26:18 110 Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1:26:21 111 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:26:25 112 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:26:38 113 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1:26:44 114 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 1:26:54 115 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:27:08 116 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:27:51 117 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 1:28:05 118 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 1:28:53 119 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:29:37 120 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:30:07 121 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:33:47 122 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1:34:33 123 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:35:24 124 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1:35:34 125 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:35:44 126 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:36:21 127 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:36:44 128 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 129 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:37:17 130 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1:37:23 131 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1:38:52 132 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:38:55 133 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 1:41:54 134 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:44:52 135 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:44:58 136 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1:45:02 137 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 1:45:12 138 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 139 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 140 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 141 Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 1:45:32 142 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1:46:10 143 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:48:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 45 pts 2 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 34 3 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 33 4 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 27 5 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 25 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 9 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 10 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 21 11 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 20 12 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 18 13 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 14 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 17 15 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 16 16 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 17 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 15 18 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 19 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 15 20 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 15 21 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 13 22 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 13 23 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 24 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 25 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 26 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 12 27 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 12 28 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 11 29 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 10 30 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 31 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 32 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 9 33 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 8 34 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 35 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 8 36 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7 37 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 38 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 39 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 40 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 5 41 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 42 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 43 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 5 44 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 45 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 46 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 4 47 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 48 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 4 49 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 50 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 51 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 52 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 53 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 54 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 55 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 3 56 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 3 57 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 58 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 2 59 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 60 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 1 61 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1 62 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 63 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo -5 64 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada -5 65 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 26 pts 2 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 20 3 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 5 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 8 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 7 9 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 5 10 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 11 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 12 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 4 13 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 14 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 15 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 16 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 3 17 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 2 18 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 19 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 1 20 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 1 21 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 1

Turkish Beauties Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 10 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 5 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 5 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 6 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 7 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 8 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 3 9 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 1 10 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1 11 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1 12 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1 13 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1 14 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo -5 15 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada -5 16 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp -5 17 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia -5