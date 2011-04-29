Greipel quickest of Finike break
Efimkin takes overall lead from Peterson
Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won stage 6 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey in Finike, the Mediterranean town famous for its oranges. But that was his first stage win in the eight-day long event, so he won’t be able to equal the five victories he got in 2010.
Rather than being escorted by the train of HTC-Columbia, he was the only rider from his new Omega Pharma-Lotto team in the breakaway. Greipel benefited from the commitment of the Astana, FDJ and Team Type 1 teams, who were looking to move Alexander Efimkin, Andrey Zeits and Thibaut Pinot respectively into the first three positions on GC at the expense of former race leader Thomas Peterson and runner up Cameron Wurf, who did not have the same level of support from their respective teams, Garmin-Cervélo and Liquigas-Cannondale.
“It was a different way of winning here today than last year when it was a bunch sprint, but I’m still a sprinter,” Greipel said. “Anyone from my team could have been in the breakaway today, and all of us jumped in the first moves.”
With a tail wind, the attackers had to wait for the 50km to be able to break away. 12 of them made the move: Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Aitor Perez Arrieta (Lampre-ISD), Jonas Jorgensen and Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-SunGard), Assan Basayev (Astana), Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ), Jurgen Van Goolen (Vérandas Willems), Jesus Del Nero (NetApp), Patrick McCarthy (Spidertech), Arturo Mora (Caja Rural), Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) and Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1). They got a maximum lead of three minutes but it diminished rapidly as the FDJ team put the hammer down on the main climb of the day with 70km to go.
“I was lucky to be in that group,” Greipel explained. “Actually, I was not so happy to be there because I was pretty tired from the day before. But I realized that I was in a good situation with Efimkin riding for GC.”
Efimkin, Zeits and Pinot were the riders from the previous day’s breakaway who made it across to the initial front group. A new leading peloton of thirty riders formed with 60 kilometres to go. FDJ had the biggest numbers in the group, thanks to the presence of Sandy Casar, Francis Mourey, Arthur Vichot, Sulzberger and Pinot. Astana had Alexandre Dyachenko, Sergey Renev and Bazayev in support of Zeits, while Rubens Bodrogi and Bertogliati were two absolute specialists of time trial at the service of Efimkin.
“Both have done a great job at the front of the breakaway today”, the Russian noted. “I owe them a big thank you.” Ramunas Navardauskas did a formidable job of keeping the deficit of the group of ten chasing the thirty leaders to within a minute. But he was the only rider from Garmin-Cervélo there, and race leader Peterson was suffering from the efforts he produced in the breakaways in the previous two stages.
With front group riding flat out until the finishing town of Finike, it ultimately came down to a sprint. Leopold König (NetApp) and Marycz tried to anticipate it, but it turned into an easy one for Greipel who found a totally different way to win. One year ago, he was escorted by the train of HTC-Columbia but here he proved that he is equally adept at sprinting by himself. “It’s always nice to try and win differently”, Greipel told Cyclingnews.
It was impressive to see how happy the crowd was in Finike to see Greipel win. The German has become famous because of the impact he had on the race in 2010 and his picture in a winning pose is everywhere along the roads of Turkey to promote an event that is becoming more and more popular every year.
It is also a hugely interesting race, as Efimkin became the sixth leader in as many stages of the 47th Presidential Tour of Turkey after Andrea Guardini, Valentin Iglinskiy, Manuel Belletti, Bartosz Huzarski and Peterson. The Russian reckoned he has taken a serious option on the final win.
“I think we’re able to keep the lead till the end,” Efimkin said. “We have an excellent relationship with the Astana team. I also have to thank them and FDJ for the turns that made me a race leader. The day before yesterday was the hardest with the terrain and the rain, but yesterday was hard as well and so was today. This race is well organised. I take the opportunity of being the leader here to spread the message of our team: we’re here to support diabetic people and change their life.”
Stage 7 from Tekirova to Manavgat (138km) is expected to feature the sprinting clash of the titans, as Greipel and Alessandro Petacchi have found rhythm of the race by now and whetted their appetite for victory. It will also be the Italian’s only opportunity to have a standard sprint before the Giro d’Italia, as he has planned to leave the Tour of Turkey one day before the end. In addition, the Garmin-Cervélo team is seeking revenge. After losing hold of the GC, they will be looking for Tyler Farrar to bag the first Turkish win of his career.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:27:02
|2
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|4
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|9
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|11
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|12
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|13
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|15
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|16
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|18
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|20
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|21
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|25
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|26
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|27
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|28
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:07
|29
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:16
|30
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:25
|31
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:19
|32
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|36
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|39
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|40
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:29
|41
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:12:20
|42
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|43
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|44
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:19:11
|45
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|47
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|48
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|51
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|52
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|53
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|55
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|56
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|57
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|58
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|59
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|60
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|61
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|62
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|63
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|64
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|65
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|66
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|67
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|68
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|69
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|70
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|71
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|72
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|73
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|74
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|75
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|76
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|77
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|78
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|79
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|80
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|81
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|82
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|83
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|84
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|85
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|86
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|87
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|88
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|89
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|90
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|91
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|92
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|93
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|94
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|95
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|96
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|97
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|98
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|99
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|100
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|101
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|102
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|104
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|105
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|106
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:27:27
|107
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|108
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|109
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|110
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|111
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|112
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|114
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|115
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|116
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|117
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|118
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|119
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|120
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|121
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|122
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|123
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|124
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|125
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|126
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|127
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|128
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|129
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|130
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|131
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|132
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|133
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|134
|Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|135
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|136
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|137
|Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|138
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|139
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|140
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|141
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|142
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|143
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|pts
|2
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|13
|4
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|12
|5
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|11
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|7
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|8
|9
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|10
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|11
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|5
|12
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|13
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|14
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|15
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|3
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|4
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|3
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|4
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|5
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|pts
|2
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|3
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|13:21:06
|2
|Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|3
|Pro Team Astana
|4
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:16
|5
|Team NetApp
|0:02:19
|6
|Caja Rural
|0:19:11
|7
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|0:19:18
|8
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:21:30
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:49
|10
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|11
|Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:26:59
|12
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:27:27
|13
|Veranda's Willems-Accent
|0:38:22
|14
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|16
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|17
|Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
|18
|Skil-Shimano
|0:40:51
|19
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:46:38
|20
|Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:48:57
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:57:33
|22
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:58:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|27:17:12
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:13
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:33
|4
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:50
|5
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:17
|6
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:11:12
|7
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:17
|8
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:11:19
|9
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:23
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|12
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:29
|14
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|15
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|16
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:11:36
|17
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:11:39
|18
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:43
|19
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:49
|20
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|21
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:53
|22
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:08
|23
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:33
|24
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:35
|25
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|0:13:42
|26
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|29
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:48
|30
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:02
|31
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:14:39
|32
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:30
|33
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:30:34
|34
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:30:40
|35
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|36
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:31:02
|37
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:31:05
|38
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:31:10
|39
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:31:12
|40
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:17
|41
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:32:07
|42
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:32:49
|43
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:32:54
|44
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:33:25
|45
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:23
|46
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:35:03
|47
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:38:56
|48
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:43:03
|49
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:43:11
|50
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:49:35
|51
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:58:06
|52
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:58:54
|53
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:58:57
|54
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:02:19
|55
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:05:41
|56
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:05:50
|57
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:07:07
|58
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:07:32
|59
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:08:00
|60
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:10:02
|61
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:10:36
|62
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1:10:42
|63
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:11:36
|64
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:14:20
|65
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:14:39
|66
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1:17:27
|67
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|68
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|70
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:17:33
|71
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|72
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|73
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|74
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|75
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:17:40
|76
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:17:42
|77
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|1:17:43
|78
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:17:59
|79
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:18:05
|80
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|81
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:18:08
|82
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:18:09
|83
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:18:12
|84
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|1:18:16
|85
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:18:25
|86
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|1:18:30
|87
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1:18:44
|88
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1:19:00
|89
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|91
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|92
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|93
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|94
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|95
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1:19:20
|96
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|97
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|98
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|1:19:31
|99
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:20:37
|100
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:20:43
|101
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:21:38
|102
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:21:58
|103
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:23:39
|104
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:23:48
|105
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:25:09
|106
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|1:25:43
|107
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1:25:49
|108
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|109
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:26:18
|110
|Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1:26:21
|111
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:26:25
|112
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:26:38
|113
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1:26:44
|114
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|1:26:54
|115
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:27:08
|116
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:27:51
|117
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1:28:05
|118
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|1:28:53
|119
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:29:37
|120
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:30:07
|121
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:33:47
|122
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:34:33
|123
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:35:24
|124
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1:35:34
|125
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:35:44
|126
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:36:21
|127
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:36:44
|128
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|129
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:37:17
|130
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1:37:23
|131
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1:38:52
|132
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:38:55
|133
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|1:41:54
|134
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:44:52
|135
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:44:58
|136
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1:45:02
|137
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|1:45:12
|138
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|139
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|140
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|141
|Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|1:45:32
|142
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1:46:10
|143
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:48:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|45
|pts
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|34
|3
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|33
|4
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|27
|5
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|25
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|10
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|21
|11
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|20
|12
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|18
|13
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|14
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|17
|15
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|16
|16
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|17
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|15
|18
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|19
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|15
|20
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|15
|21
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|22
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|13
|23
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|24
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|25
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|26
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|12
|27
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|12
|28
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|11
|29
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|10
|30
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|31
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|32
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|9
|33
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|8
|34
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|35
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|8
|36
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|37
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|38
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|39
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|40
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|5
|41
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|42
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|43
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|5
|44
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|45
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|46
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|4
|47
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|48
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|4
|49
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|50
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|51
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|52
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|53
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|54
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|55
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|3
|56
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|3
|57
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|58
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|2
|59
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|60
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|61
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1
|62
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|63
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|-5
|64
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|-5
|65
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|26
|pts
|2
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|20
|3
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|5
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|8
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|5
|10
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|11
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|12
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|4
|13
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|14
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|15
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|16
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|18
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|19
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|20
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|1
|21
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|4
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|5
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|6
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|7
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|8
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|3
|9
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|1
|10
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|11
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1
|12
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|13
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|14
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|-5
|15
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|-5
|16
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|-5
|17
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|82:13:53
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:32
|3
|Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|0:11:52
|4
|Team NetApp
|0:14:16
|5
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:24:43
|6
|Caja Rural
|0:31:09
|7
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:39:49
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:46:24
|9
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:47:44
|10
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|1:03:22
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:12:42
|12
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:15:42
|13
|Veranda's Willems-Accent
|1:37:13
|14
|Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
|1:40:19
|15
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|2:07:20
|16
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:12:42
|17
|Manisaspor Cycling Team
|2:12:49
|18
|Skil-Shimano
|2:15:56
|19
|Androni Giocattoli
|2:32:16
|20
|Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|2:34:54
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:30:25
|22
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|3:33:46
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy