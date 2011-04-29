Trending

Greipel quickest of Finike break

Efimkin takes overall lead from Peterson

Image 1 of 36

André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) celebrates his stage victory at the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 36

Stage winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 36

André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) outsprinted his breakaway companions to win stage six.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 36

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was a deserving stage winner.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 5 of 36

André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) earned his third victory of the season.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 36

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) has his shoes shined before the start of stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 7 of 36

Garmin-Cervelo and Liquigas-Cannondale's pursuit was ultimately in vain.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 8 of 36

Pleasant sunshine greeted the riders on stage 6.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 9 of 36

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1) and the other jersey wearers at the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 10 of 36

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1) takes the overall lead.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 11 of 36

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) atop the podium.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 12 of 36

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was too strong in the finale.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 13 of 36

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) takes the sprint.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 14 of 36

Spectacular scenery on stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 15 of 36

Astana and FDJ helped Team Type 1 drive the front group.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 16 of 36

FDJ worked hard for Thibault Pinot.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 17 of 36

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1) knew that he was riding into the overall lead.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 18 of 36

The 12-man break formed 50km into the stage.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 19 of 36

Hazy sunshine on stage six.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 20 of 36

Jan Barta (NetApp) on stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 21 of 36

The Presidential Tour of Turkey continues to grow year on year.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 22 of 36

The breakaway came along some beautiful coastline.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 23 of 36

Liquigas-Cannondale were unable to bring Cameron Wurf back into contention.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 24 of 36

FDJ had a lot of numbers in the front group.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 25 of 36

The Tour of Turkey has had 6 leaders in the past 6 days.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 26 of 36

Stage 6 hugged the coastline.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 27 of 36

The peloton trundles along southern Turkey's Mediterranean coast.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 28 of 36

The breakaway on the road to Finike on stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 29 of 36

Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ) and Jesus Del Nero (NetApp) on stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 30 of 36

The peloton heads for the orange groves of Finike at the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 31 of 36

André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) is seconds away from victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 36

Stage six's top three finishers (l-r): Egoitz Garcia (Caja Rural), André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Bartosz Huzarski (Team Netapp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 36

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) moved up to third on GC at the age of 20.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 34 of 36

Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) in the turquoise jersey before stage 6.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 35 of 36

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) climbs onto the podium.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 36 of 36

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) flanked by Egoitz Garcia (Caja Rural) and Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp) on the podium.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won stage 6 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey in Finike, the Mediterranean town famous for its oranges. But that was his first stage win in the eight-day long event, so he won’t be able to equal the five victories he got in 2010.

Rather than being escorted by the train of HTC-Columbia, he was the only rider from his new Omega Pharma-Lotto team in the breakaway. Greipel benefited from the commitment of the Astana, FDJ and Team Type 1 teams, who were looking to move Alexander Efimkin, Andrey Zeits and Thibaut Pinot respectively into the first three positions on GC at the expense of former race leader Thomas Peterson and runner up Cameron Wurf, who did not have the same level of support from their respective teams, Garmin-Cervélo and Liquigas-Cannondale.

“It was a different way of winning here today than last year when it was a bunch sprint, but I’m still a sprinter,” Greipel said. “Anyone from my team could have been in the breakaway today, and all of us jumped in the first moves.”

With a tail wind, the attackers had to wait for the 50km to be able to break away. 12 of them made the move: Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Aitor Perez Arrieta (Lampre-ISD), Jonas Jorgensen and Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-SunGard), Assan Basayev (Astana), Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ), Jurgen Van Goolen (Vérandas Willems), Jesus Del Nero (NetApp), Patrick McCarthy (Spidertech), Arturo Mora (Caja Rural), Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) and Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1). They got a maximum lead of three minutes but it diminished rapidly as the FDJ team put the hammer down on the main climb of the day with 70km to go.

“I was lucky to be in that group,” Greipel explained. “Actually, I was not so happy to be there because I was pretty tired from the day before. But I realized that I was in a good situation with Efimkin riding for GC.”

Efimkin, Zeits and Pinot were the riders from the previous day’s breakaway who made it across to the initial front group. A new leading peloton of thirty riders formed with 60 kilometres to go. FDJ had the biggest numbers in the group, thanks to the presence of Sandy Casar, Francis Mourey, Arthur Vichot, Sulzberger and Pinot. Astana had Alexandre Dyachenko, Sergey Renev and Bazayev in support of Zeits, while Rubens Bodrogi and Bertogliati were two absolute specialists of time trial at the service of Efimkin.

“Both have done a great job at the front of the breakaway today”, the Russian noted. “I owe them a big thank you.” Ramunas Navardauskas did a formidable job of keeping the deficit of the group of ten chasing the thirty leaders to within a minute. But he was the only rider from Garmin-Cervélo there, and race leader Peterson was suffering from the efforts he produced in the breakaways in the previous two stages.

With front group riding flat out until the finishing town of Finike, it ultimately came down to a sprint. Leopold König (NetApp) and Marycz tried to anticipate it, but it turned into an easy one for Greipel who found a totally different way to win. One year ago, he was escorted by the train of HTC-Columbia but here he proved that he is equally adept at sprinting by himself. “It’s always nice to try and win differently”, Greipel told Cyclingnews.

It was impressive to see how happy the crowd was in Finike to see Greipel win. The German has become famous because of the impact he had on the race in 2010 and his picture in a winning pose is everywhere along the roads of Turkey to promote an event that is becoming more and more popular every year.

It is also a hugely interesting race, as Efimkin became the sixth leader in as many stages of the 47th Presidential Tour of Turkey after Andrea Guardini, Valentin Iglinskiy, Manuel Belletti, Bartosz Huzarski and Peterson. The Russian reckoned he has taken a serious option on the final win.

“I think we’re able to keep the lead till the end,” Efimkin said. “We have an excellent relationship with the Astana team. I also have to thank them and FDJ for the turns that made me a race leader. The day before yesterday was the hardest with the terrain and the rain, but yesterday was hard as well and so was today. This race is well organised. I take the opportunity of being the leader here to spread the message of our team: we’re here to support diabetic people and change their life.”

Stage 7 from Tekirova to Manavgat (138km) is expected to feature the sprinting clash of the titans, as Greipel and Alessandro Petacchi have found rhythm of the race by now and whetted their appetite for victory. It will also be the Italian’s only opportunity to have a standard sprint before the Giro d’Italia, as he has planned to leave the Tour of Turkey one day before the end. In addition, the Garmin-Cervélo team is seeking revenge. After losing hold of the GC, they will be looking for Tyler Farrar to bag the first Turkish win of his career.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:27:02
2Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
4Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
5Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
7Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
9Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
10Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
11Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
12Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
13Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
14Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
15Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
16Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
18Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
19Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
20Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
21Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
23Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
24Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
25Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
26Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
28Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:07
29Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:16
30Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:25
31Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:19
32Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
34Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
36Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
37Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
38Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
39Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
40Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:29
41Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:12:20
42Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
43Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
44Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:19:11
45Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
47Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
48Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
51Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
52Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
53Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
55Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
56Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
57Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
58Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
59Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
60Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
61Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
62Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
63Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
64Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
65Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
66Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
67Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
68José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
69Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
70Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
71Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
72Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
73Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
75Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
76Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
77Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
78Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
79Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
80Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
81Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
82Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
83Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
84Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
85Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
86Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
87Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
88Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
89Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
90Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
91Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
92Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
93Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
94Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
95Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
96Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
97Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
98Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
99Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
100Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
101Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
102Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
104Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
105Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
106Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:27:27
107Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
108Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
109Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
110Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
111Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
112Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
113Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
114Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
115Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
116Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
117Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
118Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
119Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
120Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
121Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
122Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
123Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
124Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
125Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
126Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
127Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
128Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
129Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
130Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
131Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
132Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
133Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
134Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
135Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
136Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
137Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
138Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
139Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
140Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
141Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
142Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
143Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFTravis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFBalint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
DNFVladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo

Sprint 1 - Santa Claus, 154km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis5pts
2Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto15pts
2Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural14
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp13
4Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ12
5Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard11
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
7Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli9
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp8
9Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
10Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
11Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD5
12Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
13Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
14Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
15Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1

Mountain 1 - 78.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis5pts
2Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
3Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
4Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD1

Mountain 2 - 117km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia10pts
2Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
3Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
4Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
5Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural1

Turkish Beauties sprint - Patara 70.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural5pts
2Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
3Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ13:21:06
2Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
3Pro Team Astana
4Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:16
5Team NetApp0:02:19
6Caja Rural0:19:11
7Saxo Bank SunGard0:19:18
8Omega Pharma - Lotto0:21:30
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:49
10Team Garmin - Cervelo
11Manisaspor Cycling Team0:26:59
12Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:27:27
13Veranda's Willems-Accent0:38:22
14Andalucia Caja Granada
15Lampre - ISD
16Team Spidertech Powered by C10
17Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
18Skil-Shimano0:40:51
19Androni Giocattoli0:46:38
20Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:48:57
21Colnago - CSF Inox0:57:33
22De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:58:58

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis27:17:12
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:13
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:33
4Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:50
5Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:17
6Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:11:12
7Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:17
8Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:11:19
9Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:23
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
12Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:29
14Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
15Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
16Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:11:36
17Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:11:39
18Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:11:43
19Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:11:49
20Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
21Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:11:53
22Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:12:08
23Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:12:33
24Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:35
25Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp0:13:42
26Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
28Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
29Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:48
30Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:02
31Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:14:39
32Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:17:30
33Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:30:34
34Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:30:40
35Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
36Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:31:02
37Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:31:05
38Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:31:10
39Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:31:12
40Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:31:17
41Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:32:07
42Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:32:49
43Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:32:54
44Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:33:25
45Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:34:23
46Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:35:03
47Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural0:38:56
48Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:43:03
49Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:43:11
50Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:49:35
51André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:58:06
52Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:58:54
53Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:58:57
54Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural1:02:19
55Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C101:05:41
56Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:05:50
57Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:07:07
58Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:07:32
59Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:08:00
60Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:10:02
61Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:10:36
62Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1:10:42
63Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:11:36
64Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:14:20
65Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:14:39
66Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent1:17:27
67Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
68Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
69Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
70Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:17:33
71Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
72Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
74Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
75Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:17:40
76Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:17:42
77Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural1:17:43
78Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:17:59
79Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:18:05
80Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
81Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:18:08
82Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:18:09
83Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:18:12
84Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana1:18:16
85José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:18:25
86Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo1:18:30
87Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano1:18:44
88Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1:19:00
89Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
90Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
91Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
93Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
94Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
95Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1:19:20
96Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
97Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
98Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural1:19:31
99Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:20:37
100Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:20:43
101Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:21:38
102Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:21:58
103Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:23:39
104Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:23:48
105Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard1:25:09
106Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ1:25:43
107Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent1:25:49
108Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
109Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:26:18
110Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1:26:21
111Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:26:25
112Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:26:38
113Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1:26:44
114Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp1:26:54
115Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:27:08
116Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:27:51
117Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1:28:05
118Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano1:28:53
119Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:29:37
120Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:30:07
121Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:33:47
122Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101:34:33
123Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:35:24
124Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1:35:34
125Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:35:44
126Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:36:21
127Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:36:44
128Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
129Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:37:17
130Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1:37:23
131Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1:38:52
132Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:38:55
133Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp1:41:54
134Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:44:52
135Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:44:58
136Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1:45:02
137Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp1:45:12
138Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
139Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
140Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
141Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo1:45:32
142Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1:46:10
143Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:48:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD45pts
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent34
3Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis33
4Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp27
5Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural25
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo25
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo24
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne23
9André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
10Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural21
11Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ20
12Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana18
13Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
14Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis17
15Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli16
16Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD16
17Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana15
18Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15
19Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ15
20Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ15
21Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard13
22Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli13
23Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
24Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
25Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale12
26Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia12
27Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo12
28Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ11
29Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1010
30Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli9
31Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard9
32Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada9
33Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp8
34Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
35Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis8
36Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7
37Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
38Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
39Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
40Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team5
41Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5
42Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
43Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD5
44Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
45Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
46Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ4
47Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
48Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo4
49Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
50Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
51Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
52Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
53Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
54Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
55Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team3
56Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp3
57Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
58Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia2
59Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1
60Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural1
61Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team1
62Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
63Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo-5
64Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada-5
65Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia26pts
2Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis20
3Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12
5Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ10
7Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
8Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team7
9Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis5
10Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale5
11Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
12Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana4
13Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
14Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
15Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
16Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team3
17Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
18José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
19Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural1
20Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD1
21Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp1

Turkish Beauties Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural10pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ5
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
5Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
6José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
7Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
8Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp3
9Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ1
10Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1
11Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team1
12Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1
13Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1
14Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo-5
15Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada-5
16Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp-5
17Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia-5

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ82:13:53
2Pro Team Astana0:01:32
3Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne0:11:52
4Team NetApp0:14:16
5Team Garmin - Cervelo0:24:43
6Caja Rural0:31:09
7Team Spidertech Powered by C100:39:49
8Lampre - ISD0:46:24
9Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:47:44
10Saxo Bank SunGard1:03:22
11Liquigas-Cannondale1:12:42
12Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:15:42
13Veranda's Willems-Accent1:37:13
14Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia1:40:19
15Omega Pharma - Lotto2:07:20
16Andalucia Caja Granada2:12:42
17Manisaspor Cycling Team2:12:49
18Skil-Shimano2:15:56
19Androni Giocattoli2:32:16
20Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo2:34:54
21Colnago - CSF Inox3:30:25
22De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia3:33:46

 

