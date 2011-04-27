Petacchi powers to victory in Pamukkale
Huzarski takes overall lead as Belletti abandons
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) is back in business, winning the queen stage in the world heritage site of Pamukkale at the end of a hilly and wet day at the 47th Presidential Tour of Turkey. After losing three bunch sprint finishes to riders of a lesser fame than his, Andrea Guardini, Valentin Iglinskiy and Manuel Belletti successively, Petacchi has shown his form is coming good leading up to the Giro d'Italia, which starts at the end of next week in Turin
As much as it was a surprise to see Petacchi winning the hardest stage of the Turkish event, runner up Bartosz Huzarski also became an unexpected race leader half way into the eight day race. Former turquoise jersey wearer Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF) pulled out in the middle of stage 4 with a fever.
Petacchi's achievement was even more remarkable considering he survived a 500m ascent to the Sakar Pass mountain sprint 36km into the stage with the much diminished front group.
"This was a hard stage because of the long climb at the beginning where a big selection was made," Petacchi commented in front of the spectacular terraces of carbonate minerals in Pamukkale. "I still don't know how, but I've managed to stay in the first group. Sometimes I can go well in the climbs. Today I felt very good despite the rain and the energy I spent on the road."
The first acceleration by Canadian champion Will Routley of Spidertech made the race hard from the start. The speed never slowed down and the peloton split into four pieces even before the category 1 climb, where Juan Villegas (Colombia ès Pasion) passed in first position.
At half way, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Andrey Zeits (Astana) went away from the 50-rider front group. At km 115, they were joined by Cameron Wurf (Liquigas-Cannondale), Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervélo), Alexandre Dyachenko (Astana), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Francis Mourey (FDJ) and Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1).
The group of eight leaders maintained an advantage of two minutes the first group, while the main peloton was located half an hour behind. The French trio made of Pinot, Mourey and Fouchard was highly motivated but their advance was reduced by the action of the Lampre-ISD team. For the fourth day in a row, the blue and fuchsia team pulled and showed no slackening despite losing out on the stage win three times.
"Only two of my teammates [Aitor Perez Arrieta and Denys Kostyuk] were with me in the front group," Petacchi explained. "At some stage, I told them to stop pacing behind the breakaway riders. But they didn't listen to me and they continued chasing, so they've done a great job. I owe them a big thank you."
After Pinot failed to accompany the last two men away, Fouchard and Svein Tuft, the Canadian from Spidertech who joined the Frenchman in the extremely long downhill on the way to Denizli, FDJ finished the job of catching the leading duo within one kilometre to go.
Anthony Roux (FDJ) accelerated strongly with the idea of putting Wesley Sulzberger into the lead but the uphill sprint was more suitable for Huzarski whose initial intention was to lead out his teammate Jesus Del Nero. The Polish rider of NetApp was passed in-extremis by a powerful Petacchi. However, the time bonus he got for finishing second allocated him the turquoise jersey.
"It's a big surprise to become the leader of this race," Huzarski reacted. "In the last kilometre, I was trying to help my friend Jesus Del Nero. With 600 metres to go, he was on my wheel, looking really fast and really strong, but when I turned back with 300 metres to go, there was a hole, so I just tried to sprint as fast as I could.
"It was a very hard day. It's no shame to be passed at the end by Alessandro Petacchi who has so many sprints in his career before but I've been close to winning. I'm not sure about the coming stages now. I'm not so strong... But I have a strong team. There are hard stages to come and there might be some rain again. I'm an unexpected leader, that's for sure!"
If he hadn't received a penalty of one minute because of irregular behaviour in the sprint of stage 1, Petacchi would have been the race leader before stage 5 from Denizli to Fethiye. He's happy enough to enjoy his good condition and to wait for the right timing to improve his sprinting before the Giro d'Italia. Stage 5 will be the longest of the 47th Presidential Tour of Turkey with 218.6 kilometres.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5:36:26
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|3
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:01
|4
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|7
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|10
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|15
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|16
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|17
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|18
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|19
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|20
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|21
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|22
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|24
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|25
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|27
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|28
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|29
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|30
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|31
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|32
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:22
|34
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:26
|35
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:29
|36
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:31
|37
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:33
|38
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:37
|39
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:40
|40
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:48
|41
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:51
|42
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:55
|43
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:01:19
|44
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|45
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|46
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:57
|47
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:50
|48
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:35
|49
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:25:33
|50
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:31:36
|51
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|52
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:38:09
|53
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:46:54
|54
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|55
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|56
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|57
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|58
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|59
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|60
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|61
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|62
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|63
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|64
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|65
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|66
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|67
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|71
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|72
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|73
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|74
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|75
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|76
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|77
|Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|78
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|79
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|80
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|81
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|83
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|85
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|86
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|89
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|90
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|91
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|92
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|93
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|94
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|95
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|96
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|97
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|98
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|99
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|100
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|101
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|102
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|103
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|104
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|105
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|106
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|107
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|108
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|109
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|110
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|111
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|112
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|113
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|114
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|115
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|116
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|117
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|118
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|119
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|120
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|121
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|122
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|123
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|124
|Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|125
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|126
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|127
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|128
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|129
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|130
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|131
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|132
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|133
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|134
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|135
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|136
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|137
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|138
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|139
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|140
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|141
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|142
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|143
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|144
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|145
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|146
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|147
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|148
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|149
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:12
|150
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:47:15
|151
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:22
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|DNF
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|DNF
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|DNF
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|DNF
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|DNF
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|14
|3
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|13
|4
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|5
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|11
|6
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|7
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|9
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|7
|10
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|11
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|12
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|4
|13
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|14
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|15
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|3
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|4
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|5
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|3
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|3
|3
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team NetApp
|16:49:20
|2
|FDJ
|0:00:01
|3
|Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|4
|Caja Rural
|5
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:55
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:10
|7
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:01:16
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:05:52
|9
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|0:32:01
|10
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:46:54
|11
|Veranda's Willems-Accent
|12
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|13
|Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:47:15
|15
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:33:47
|16
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|17
|Manisaspor Cycling Team
|18
|Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|19
|Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Skil-Shimano
|1:34:19
|21
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2:20:40
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|16:58:06
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:00:03
|3
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:07
|4
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|6
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|9
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|12
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|13
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:13
|17
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|18
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|19
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|21
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|22
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|23
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|24
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|25
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:20
|26
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:27
|27
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:34
|28
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:35
|29
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:37
|30
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:38
|31
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:43
|32
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:45
|33
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|34
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:49
|35
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:50
|36
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:52
|37
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:57
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:38
|39
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:40
|40
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:43
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:09
|42
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:27
|43
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:58
|44
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|45
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:03:23
|46
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:56
|47
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:20
|48
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:14
|49
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:27:15
|50
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:31:48
|51
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:31:52
|52
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:47:00
|53
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|54
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|55
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|56
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|60
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|61
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:47:06
|62
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|63
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|64
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|65
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|66
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|68
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|69
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|70
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|71
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|72
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:12
|73
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:47:13
|74
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:47:15
|76
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:47:16
|77
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:47:32
|78
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:47:35
|79
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|80
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|81
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:47:38
|82
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|83
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|84
|Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|85
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:47:41
|86
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|87
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|88
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:47:42
|89
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|90
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|91
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|92
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:47:49
|93
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:47:58
|94
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:48:33
|95
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|96
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|97
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|98
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|99
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|100
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|101
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|102
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|103
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|104
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|105
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|107
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:48:40
|109
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:48:53
|110
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:49:07
|111
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:49:08
|112
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:49:22
|113
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:49:30
|114
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:49:49
|115
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:50:10
|116
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:50:12
|117
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:50:16
|118
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:50:26
|119
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:51:03
|120
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:51:11
|121
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:51:14
|122
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:51:31
|123
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|0:51:45
|125
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:53:12
|126
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:53:21
|127
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:53:42
|128
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:54:42
|129
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:54:43
|130
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:55:12
|131
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:55:27
|132
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:55:57
|134
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:56:17
|136
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|137
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|138
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|139
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|140
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|141
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|142
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|143
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|144
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:58:07
|145
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:58:21
|146
|Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|147
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:58:29
|148
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:58:59
|149
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1:00:09
|150
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:02:01
|151
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|1:02:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|41
|pts
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|31
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|5
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|6
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|21
|7
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|20
|8
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|15
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|15
|11
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|14
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|13
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|13
|14
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|13
|15
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|16
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|12
|17
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|12
|18
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|12
|19
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|20
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|11
|21
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|22
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|8
|23
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|24
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|25
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|26
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|27
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|28
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|5
|29
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|30
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|5
|31
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|32
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|33
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|34
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|4
|35
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|4
|36
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|37
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|38
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|39
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|3
|40
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|3
|41
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|3
|42
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|43
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|44
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|45
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|46
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|47
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|48
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1
|49
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|50
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|16
|pts
|2
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|4
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|6
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|7
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|3
|8
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|9
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|pts
|2
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|4
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|5
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|6
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|7
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|3
|8
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|1
|9
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|11
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|50:54:39
|2
|Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|3
|Team NetApp
|0:00:05
|4
|Caja Rural
|0:00:06
|5
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:54
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:21
|7
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:01:27
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:08:02
|9
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|0:32:12
|10
|Veranda's Willems-Accent
|0:46:59
|11
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:47:31
|12
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:47:48
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:48:53
|14
|Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
|0:50:05
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:33
|16
|Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:33:58
|17
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|18
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|19
|Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|1:34:05
|20
|Skil-Shimano
|1:35:05
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:21:00
|22
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2:22:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy