Petacchi powers to victory in Pamukkale

Huzarski takes overall lead as Belletti abandons

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) gets his stage win

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Race leader Manuel Belletti interviewed at the start before pulling out of the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Leaders Petacchi, Huzarski, Sulzberger and Laverde

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
The start in Marmaris: red skies in the morning, sailor's warning!

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Poland's Bartosz Huzarski (Team Netapp) is the new leader at the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The thrill of victory for Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), the agony of defeat for runner-up Bartosz Huzarski (Netapp).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage four winner Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage winner Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) is congratulated on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage four's top-3 finishers (l-r): Bartosz Huzarski (Netapp), Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
After several frustrating stages at the Tour of Turkey, everything went right for Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) in the finale of stage four.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thibaut Pinot was one of the most active riders today

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Wesley Sulzberger, Alessandro Petacchi and Sandy Casar racing hard in wet conditions

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Francis Mourey in front of the statue of Atat

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Top 3 in Pamukkale: Bartosz Huzarski, Alessandro Petacchi, Alexander Efimkin

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
A happy Bartosz Huzarski in the race lead after stage 4.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Bartosz Huzarski is the new race leader

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Julien Fouchard and Svein Tuft did everything they could to avoid the return of the chasers

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
There was a breakaway from the gun by Will Routley

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Future race leader Bartosz Huzarski

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Turkish fans

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Lampre-ISD teammates Aitor Perez and Denys Kostyuk set tempo for their sprinter Alessandro Petacchi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) is back in business, winning the queen stage in the world heritage site of Pamukkale at the end of a hilly and wet day at the 47th Presidential Tour of Turkey. After losing three bunch sprint finishes to riders of a lesser fame than his, Andrea Guardini, Valentin Iglinskiy and Manuel Belletti successively, Petacchi has shown his form is coming good leading up to the Giro d'Italia, which starts at the end of next week in Turin

As much as it was a surprise to see Petacchi winning the hardest stage of the Turkish event, runner up Bartosz Huzarski also became an unexpected race leader half way into the eight day race. Former turquoise jersey wearer Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF) pulled out in the middle of stage 4 with a fever.

Petacchi's achievement was even more remarkable considering he survived a 500m ascent to the Sakar Pass mountain sprint 36km into the stage with the much diminished front group.

"This was a hard stage because of the long climb at the beginning where a big selection was made," Petacchi commented in front of the spectacular terraces of carbonate minerals in Pamukkale. "I still don't know how, but I've managed to stay in the first group. Sometimes I can go well in the climbs. Today I felt very good despite the rain and the energy I spent on the road."

The first acceleration by Canadian champion Will Routley of Spidertech made the race hard from the start. The speed never slowed down and the peloton split into four pieces even before the category 1 climb, where Juan Villegas (Colombia ès Pasion) passed in first position.

At half way, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Andrey Zeits (Astana) went away from the 50-rider front group. At km 115, they were joined by Cameron Wurf (Liquigas-Cannondale), Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervélo), Alexandre Dyachenko (Astana), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Francis Mourey (FDJ) and Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1).

The group of eight leaders maintained an advantage of two minutes the first group, while the main peloton was located half an hour behind. The French trio made of Pinot, Mourey and Fouchard was highly motivated but their advance was reduced by the action of the Lampre-ISD team. For the fourth day in a row, the blue and fuchsia team pulled and showed no slackening despite losing out on the stage win three times.

"Only two of my teammates [Aitor Perez Arrieta and Denys Kostyuk] were with me in the front group," Petacchi explained. "At some stage, I told them to stop pacing behind the breakaway riders. But they didn't listen to me and they continued chasing, so they've done a great job. I owe them a big thank you."

After Pinot failed to accompany the last two men away, Fouchard and Svein Tuft, the Canadian from Spidertech who joined the Frenchman in the extremely long downhill on the way to Denizli, FDJ finished the job of catching the leading duo within one kilometre to go.

Anthony Roux (FDJ) accelerated strongly with the idea of putting Wesley Sulzberger into the lead but the uphill sprint was more suitable for Huzarski whose initial intention was to lead out his teammate Jesus Del Nero. The Polish rider of NetApp was passed in-extremis by a powerful Petacchi. However, the time bonus he got for finishing second allocated him the turquoise jersey.

"It's a big surprise to become the leader of this race," Huzarski reacted. "In the last kilometre, I was trying to help my friend Jesus Del Nero. With 600 metres to go, he was on my wheel, looking really fast and really strong, but when I turned back with 300 metres to go, there was a hole, so I just tried to sprint as fast as I could.

"It was a very hard day. It's no shame to be passed at the end by Alessandro Petacchi who has so many sprints in his career before but I've been close to winning. I'm not sure about the coming stages now. I'm not so strong... But I have a strong team. There are hard stages to come and there might be some rain again. I'm an unexpected leader, that's for sure!"

If he hadn't received a penalty of one minute because of irregular behaviour in the sprint of stage 1, Petacchi would have been the race leader before stage 5 from Denizli to Fethiye. He's happy enough to enjoy his good condition and to wait for the right timing to improve his sprinting before the Giro d'Italia. Stage 5 will be the longest of the 47th Presidential Tour of Turkey with 218.6 kilometres.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5:36:26
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
3Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:01
4Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
6Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
7Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
10Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
13Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
15Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
16Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
17Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
18Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
19Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
20Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
21Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
22Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
24Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
25Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
26Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
27Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
28Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
29Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
30Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
31Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
32Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
33Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
34Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:26
35Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:29
36Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:31
37Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:33
38Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:37
39Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:40
40Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:48
41Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:00:51
42Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:55
43Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:01:19
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
45Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
46Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:57
47Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:03:50
48Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:04:35
49Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:25:33
50Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:31:36
51Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
52Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:38:09
53Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:46:54
54Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
55Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
56Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
57José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
58Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
59Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
60Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
61Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
62Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
63Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
64Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
65Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
66Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
67Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
68Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
69Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
70Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
71Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
72Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
73Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
74Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
75Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
76Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
77Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
78Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
79Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
80Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
81Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
83Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
85Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
86Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
89Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
90Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
91Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
92Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
93Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
94Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
95Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
96Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
97Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
98Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
99Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
100Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
101Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
102Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
103Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
104Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
105Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
106Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
107Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
108Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
109Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
110Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
111Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
112Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
113Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
114Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
115Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
116Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
117Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
118Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
119Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
120Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
121Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
122Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
123Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
124Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
125André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
126Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
127Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
128Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
129Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
130Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
131Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
132Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
133Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
134Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
135Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
136Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
137Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
138Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
139Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
140Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
141Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
142Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
143Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
144Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
145Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
146Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
147Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
148Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
149Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:47:12
150Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:47:15
151Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:47:22
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFFrancesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFLuca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFBruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFFrancois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFAndrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
DNFHector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
DNFJarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
DNFJuan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
DNFDaniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
DNFMustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp14
3Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis13
4Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
5Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis11
6Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural10
7Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
9Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ7
10Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
11Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
12Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ4
13Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
14Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
15Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

King of the Mountain Prime - km 36
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia10pts
2Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
3Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
4Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
5Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1

Tavas Sprint Prime - km 148
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana5pts
2Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ3
3Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Turkish Beauty Sprint 1 - Aphhrodisias - km 123
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
3Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ1

Turkish Beauty Sprint 2 - Cotton Castle- km 207
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp3
3Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team NetApp16:49:20
2FDJ0:00:01
3Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
4Caja Rural
5Team Garmin - Cervelo0:00:55
6Pro Team Astana0:01:10
7Team Spidertech Powered by C100:01:16
8Lampre - ISD0:05:52
9Saxo Bank SunGard0:32:01
10Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:46:54
11Veranda's Willems-Accent
12Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
13Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
14Liquigas-Cannondale0:47:15
15Andalucia Caja Granada1:33:47
16Omega Pharma - Lotto
17Manisaspor Cycling Team
18Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
19Androni Giocattoli
20Skil-Shimano1:34:19
21De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2:20:40
22Colnago - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp16:58:06
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:00:03
3Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:07
4Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
5Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
6Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
9Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
12Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
13Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
14Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
16Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:13
17Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
18Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
19Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
21Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
22Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
23Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
24Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
25Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:20
26Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:27
27Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
28Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:35
29Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:37
30Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:38
31Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:43
32Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:45
33Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
34Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:49
35Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:50
36Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:52
37Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:00:57
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:38
39Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:40
40Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:43
41Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:02:09
42Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:27
43Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:02:58
44Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
45Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:03:23
46Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:03:56
47Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:04:20
48Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:06:14
49Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:27:15
50Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:31:48
51Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural0:31:52
52Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:47:00
53Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
54Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
55Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
56Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
57Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
58André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
60Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
61Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:47:06
62Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
63Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
64Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
65Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
66Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
68Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
69Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
70Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
71Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
72Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:47:12
73Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:47:13
74Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:47:15
76Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:47:16
77Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:47:32
78Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:47:35
79Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
80Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
81Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:47:38
82Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
83Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
84Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
85Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:47:41
86Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
87Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
88Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:47:42
89Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
90Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
91Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
92Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:47:49
93José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:47:58
94Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:48:33
95Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
96Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
97Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
98Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
99Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
100Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
101Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
102Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
103Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
104Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
105Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
107Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:48:40
109Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:48:53
110Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:49:07
111Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:49:08
112Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:49:22
113Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:49:30
114Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:49:49
115Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:50:10
116Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:50:12
117Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:50:16
118Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:50:26
119Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:51:03
120Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:51:11
121Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:51:14
122Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:51:31
123Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
124Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD0:51:45
125Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:53:12
126Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:53:21
127Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:53:42
128Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:54:42
129Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:54:43
130Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:55:12
131Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:55:27
132Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
133Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:55:57
134Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:56:17
136Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
137Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
138Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
139Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
140Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
141Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
142Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
143Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
144Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:58:07
145Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:58:21
146Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
147Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:58:29
148Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:58:59
149Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1:00:09
150Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:02:01
151Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo1:02:19

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD41pts
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent31
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli25
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo24
5Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo23
6Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural21
7Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ20
8Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana15
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ15
11Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp14
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
13Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis13
14Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli13
15Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
16Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis12
17Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia12
18Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo12
19Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
20Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural11
21Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard9
22Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis8
23Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
24André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
25Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7
26Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
27Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
28Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana5
29Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5
30Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team5
31Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
32Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
33Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia5
34Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo4
35Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ4
36Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
37Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
38Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale3
39Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ3
40Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team3
41Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp3
42Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
43Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
44Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
45Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1
46Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural1
47Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1
48Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1
49Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard1
50Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia16pts
2Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ10
4Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team7
5Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
6Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
7Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team3
8José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
9Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp1

Turkish Beauties sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5pts
2Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural5
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ5
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
5Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
6José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
7Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp3
8Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ1
9Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team1
10Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1
11Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ50:54:39
2Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
3Team NetApp0:00:05
4Caja Rural0:00:06
5Team Garmin - Cervelo0:00:54
6Pro Team Astana0:01:21
7Team Spidertech Powered by C100:01:27
8Lampre - ISD0:08:02
9Saxo Bank SunGard0:32:12
10Veranda's Willems-Accent0:46:59
11Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:47:31
12Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:47:48
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:53
14Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia0:50:05
15Androni Giocattoli0:01:33
16Manisaspor Cycling Team1:33:58
17Andalucia Caja Granada
18Omega Pharma - Lotto
19Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo1:34:05
20Skil-Shimano1:35:05
21Colnago - CSF Inox2:21:00
22De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2:22:56

 

