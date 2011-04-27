Image 1 of 21 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) gets his stage win (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 2 of 21 Race leader Manuel Belletti interviewed at the start before pulling out of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 21 Leaders Petacchi, Huzarski, Sulzberger and Laverde (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 4 of 21 The start in Marmaris: red skies in the morning, sailor's warning! (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 5 of 21 Poland's Bartosz Huzarski (Team Netapp) is the new leader at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 The thrill of victory for Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), the agony of defeat for runner-up Bartosz Huzarski (Netapp). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 21 Stage four winner Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 Stage winner Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) is congratulated on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 21 Stage four's top-3 finishers (l-r): Bartosz Huzarski (Netapp), Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 21 After several frustrating stages at the Tour of Turkey, everything went right for Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) in the finale of stage four. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 21 Thibaut Pinot was one of the most active riders today (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 12 of 21 Wesley Sulzberger, Alessandro Petacchi and Sandy Casar racing hard in wet conditions (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 13 of 21 Francis Mourey in front of the statue of Atat (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 14 of 21 Top 3 in Pamukkale: Bartosz Huzarski, Alessandro Petacchi, Alexander Efimkin (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 15 of 21 A happy Bartosz Huzarski in the race lead after stage 4. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 16 of 21 Bartosz Huzarski is the new race leader (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 17 of 21 Julien Fouchard and Svein Tuft did everything they could to avoid the return of the chasers (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 18 of 21 There was a breakaway from the gun by Will Routley (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 19 of 21 Future race leader Bartosz Huzarski (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 20 of 21 Turkish fans (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 21 of 21 Lampre-ISD teammates Aitor Perez and Denys Kostyuk set tempo for their sprinter Alessandro Petacchi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) is back in business, winning the queen stage in the world heritage site of Pamukkale at the end of a hilly and wet day at the 47th Presidential Tour of Turkey. After losing three bunch sprint finishes to riders of a lesser fame than his, Andrea Guardini, Valentin Iglinskiy and Manuel Belletti successively, Petacchi has shown his form is coming good leading up to the Giro d'Italia, which starts at the end of next week in Turin

Related Articles Petacchi leaner than ever after training with Scarponi ahead of Giro d'Italia

As much as it was a surprise to see Petacchi winning the hardest stage of the Turkish event, runner up Bartosz Huzarski also became an unexpected race leader half way into the eight day race. Former turquoise jersey wearer Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF) pulled out in the middle of stage 4 with a fever.

Petacchi's achievement was even more remarkable considering he survived a 500m ascent to the Sakar Pass mountain sprint 36km into the stage with the much diminished front group.

"This was a hard stage because of the long climb at the beginning where a big selection was made," Petacchi commented in front of the spectacular terraces of carbonate minerals in Pamukkale. "I still don't know how, but I've managed to stay in the first group. Sometimes I can go well in the climbs. Today I felt very good despite the rain and the energy I spent on the road."

The first acceleration by Canadian champion Will Routley of Spidertech made the race hard from the start. The speed never slowed down and the peloton split into four pieces even before the category 1 climb, where Juan Villegas (Colombia ès Pasion) passed in first position.

At half way, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Andrey Zeits (Astana) went away from the 50-rider front group. At km 115, they were joined by Cameron Wurf (Liquigas-Cannondale), Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervélo), Alexandre Dyachenko (Astana), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Francis Mourey (FDJ) and Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1).

The group of eight leaders maintained an advantage of two minutes the first group, while the main peloton was located half an hour behind. The French trio made of Pinot, Mourey and Fouchard was highly motivated but their advance was reduced by the action of the Lampre-ISD team. For the fourth day in a row, the blue and fuchsia team pulled and showed no slackening despite losing out on the stage win three times.

"Only two of my teammates [Aitor Perez Arrieta and Denys Kostyuk] were with me in the front group," Petacchi explained. "At some stage, I told them to stop pacing behind the breakaway riders. But they didn't listen to me and they continued chasing, so they've done a great job. I owe them a big thank you."

After Pinot failed to accompany the last two men away, Fouchard and Svein Tuft, the Canadian from Spidertech who joined the Frenchman in the extremely long downhill on the way to Denizli, FDJ finished the job of catching the leading duo within one kilometre to go.

Anthony Roux (FDJ) accelerated strongly with the idea of putting Wesley Sulzberger into the lead but the uphill sprint was more suitable for Huzarski whose initial intention was to lead out his teammate Jesus Del Nero. The Polish rider of NetApp was passed in-extremis by a powerful Petacchi. However, the time bonus he got for finishing second allocated him the turquoise jersey.

"It's a big surprise to become the leader of this race," Huzarski reacted. "In the last kilometre, I was trying to help my friend Jesus Del Nero. With 600 metres to go, he was on my wheel, looking really fast and really strong, but when I turned back with 300 metres to go, there was a hole, so I just tried to sprint as fast as I could.

"It was a very hard day. It's no shame to be passed at the end by Alessandro Petacchi who has so many sprints in his career before but I've been close to winning. I'm not sure about the coming stages now. I'm not so strong... But I have a strong team. There are hard stages to come and there might be some rain again. I'm an unexpected leader, that's for sure!"

If he hadn't received a penalty of one minute because of irregular behaviour in the sprint of stage 1, Petacchi would have been the race leader before stage 5 from Denizli to Fethiye. He's happy enough to enjoy his good condition and to wait for the right timing to improve his sprinting before the Giro d'Italia. Stage 5 will be the longest of the 47th Presidential Tour of Turkey with 218.6 kilometres.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5:36:26 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 3 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:01 4 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 7 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 10 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 13 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 15 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 16 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 17 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 18 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 19 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 20 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 21 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 22 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 24 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 25 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 26 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 27 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 28 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 29 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team 30 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 31 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 32 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:22 34 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:26 35 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:29 36 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:31 37 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:33 38 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:37 39 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:40 40 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:48 41 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:00:51 42 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:55 43 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:01:19 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 45 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 46 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:57 47 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:03:50 48 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:04:35 49 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:25:33 50 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:31:36 51 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 52 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:38:09 53 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:46:54 54 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 55 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 56 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 57 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 58 Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 59 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 60 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 61 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 62 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 63 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 64 Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 65 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 66 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 67 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 68 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 69 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 70 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 71 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 72 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 73 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 74 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 75 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 76 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 77 Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 78 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 79 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 80 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 81 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 83 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 84 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 85 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 86 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 87 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 88 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 89 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 90 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 91 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 92 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 93 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 95 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 96 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 97 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 98 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 99 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 100 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 101 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 102 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 103 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 104 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 105 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 106 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 107 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 108 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 109 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 110 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 111 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 112 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 113 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 114 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 115 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 116 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 117 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 118 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 119 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 120 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 121 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 122 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 123 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 124 Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 125 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 126 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 127 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 128 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 129 Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 130 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 131 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 132 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 133 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 134 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 135 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 136 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 137 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 138 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 139 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 140 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 141 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 142 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 143 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 144 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 145 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 146 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 147 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 148 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 149 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:12 150 Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:47:15 151 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:22 DNF Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis DNF Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia DNF Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia DNF Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia DNF Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo DNF Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 14 3 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 13 4 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 5 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 11 6 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 10 7 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 9 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 7 10 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 11 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 12 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 4 13 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 14 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 15 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1

King of the Mountain Prime - km 36 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 10 pts 2 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 3 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 4 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 5 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 1

Tavas Sprint Prime - km 148 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 5 pts 2 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1

Turkish Beauty Sprint 1 - Aphhrodisias - km 123 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 3 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 1

Turkish Beauty Sprint 2 - Cotton Castle- km 207 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 3 3 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team NetApp 16:49:20 2 FDJ 0:00:01 3 Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne 4 Caja Rural 5 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:55 6 Pro Team Astana 0:01:10 7 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 0:01:16 8 Lampre - ISD 0:05:52 9 Saxo Bank SunGard 0:32:01 10 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:46:54 11 Veranda's Willems-Accent 12 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 13 Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia 14 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:47:15 15 Andalucia Caja Granada 1:33:47 16 Omega Pharma - Lotto 17 Manisaspor Cycling Team 18 Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 19 Androni Giocattoli 20 Skil-Shimano 1:34:19 21 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2:20:40 22 Colnago - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 16:58:06 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:00:03 3 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:07 4 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 5 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 6 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 9 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 12 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 13 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 16 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:13 17 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 18 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 19 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 21 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 22 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 23 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 24 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team 25 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:20 26 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:27 27 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:34 28 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:35 29 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:37 30 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:38 31 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:43 32 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:45 33 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 34 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:49 35 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:50 36 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:52 37 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:00:57 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:38 39 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:40 40 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:43 41 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:09 42 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:27 43 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:02:58 44 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 45 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:03:23 46 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:03:56 47 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:04:20 48 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:06:14 49 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:27:15 50 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:31:48 51 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:31:52 52 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:47:00 53 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 54 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 55 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 56 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 57 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 58 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 59 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 60 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 61 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:47:06 62 Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 63 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 64 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 65 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 66 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 68 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 69 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 70 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 71 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 72 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:12 73 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:47:13 74 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:47:15 76 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:47:16 77 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:47:32 78 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:47:35 79 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 80 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 81 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:47:38 82 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 83 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 84 Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 85 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:47:41 86 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 87 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 88 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:47:42 89 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 90 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 91 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 92 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:47:49 93 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:47:58 94 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 0:48:33 95 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 96 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 97 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 98 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 99 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 100 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 101 Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 102 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 103 Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 104 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 105 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 107 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:48:40 109 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:48:53 110 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:49:07 111 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:49:08 112 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:49:22 113 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:49:30 114 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:49:49 115 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:50:10 116 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:50:12 117 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:50:16 118 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:50:26 119 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 0:51:03 120 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:51:11 121 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:51:14 122 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:51:31 123 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 124 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 0:51:45 125 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:53:12 126 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:53:21 127 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:53:42 128 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:54:42 129 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:54:43 130 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:55:12 131 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:55:27 132 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 133 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:55:57 134 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:56:17 136 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 137 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 138 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 139 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 140 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 141 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 142 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 143 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 144 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:58:07 145 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:58:21 146 Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 147 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:58:29 148 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:58:59 149 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1:00:09 150 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:02:01 151 Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 1:02:19

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 41 pts 2 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 31 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 25 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 6 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 21 7 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 20 8 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 15 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 15 11 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 14 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 13 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 13 14 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 13 15 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 16 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 12 17 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 12 18 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 12 19 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 20 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 11 21 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 22 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 8 23 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 24 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 25 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7 26 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 27 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 28 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 5 29 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 30 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 5 31 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 32 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 33 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 5 34 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 4 35 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 4 36 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 37 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 38 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 39 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 3 40 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 3 41 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 3 42 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 43 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 44 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 45 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1 46 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 1 47 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 48 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 1 49 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 50 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 16 pts 2 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 10 4 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 7 5 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 6 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 7 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 3 8 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 9 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 1

Turkish Beauties sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 pts 2 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 5 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 5 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 5 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 6 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 7 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 3 8 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 1 9 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1 10 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1 11 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1