Risi and Marvulli take last gasp win in Munich

Rasmussen and Mørkøv left to rue the one that got away

Results
1Bruno Risi / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Team SalzburgerLand352pts
2Alex Rasmussen / Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Generali349
3Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Team Sportregion Schladming295
4Danny Stam/Peter Schep (Ned) Radio Arabella166-1lap
5Kenny de Ketele (Bel) / Roger Kluge (Ger) Emilia Romagna279-2
6Sebastian Siedler / Andreas Müller (Ger) Coca Cola95-14
7Danilo Hondo / Andreas Beikirch (Ger) Skill7125-16
8Leigh Howard / Glenn O'Shea (Aus) ENIT158-17
9Daniel Musiol / Sven Krauss (Ger) Flachau103-27
10Martin Blaha / Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Hermann & Schmidt85-28
11Marcel Barth / Karl Christian König (Ger) Breitsamer124-31
12Benjamin Edmüller / Lars Teutenberg (Ger) Dinzler Irschenberg76-32
13Christian Bach / Fabian Schaar (Ger) SES43-36

