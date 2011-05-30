Sinkeldam takes dream win in Espoirs Paris-Roubaix
Dutchman beats out Stuyven, Rathe who round out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|4:24:33
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel)
|0:00:09
|3
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra)
|0:00:17
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:19
|6
|Louis Verhelst (Bel)
|0:01:19
|7
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:20
|8
|Sébastien Bergeret (Fra)
|0:02:19
|9
|Eugeny Zhupa (Alb)
|10
|Tim Declercq (Bel)
|11
|Kevin Van Den Noortgate (Bel)
|12
|Jorne Carolus (Bel)
|0:02:20
|13
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)
|0:02:25
|14
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:03:21
|16
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)
|17
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) SUN
|18
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel)
|0:03:24
|19
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|20
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra)
|21
|Haan Wouter (Ned)
|22
|Anthony Buhler (Fra)
|23
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel)
|0:03:37
|24
|Luke Rowe (GBr)
|0:03:39
|25
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra)
|26
|Tim Merlier (Bel) SUN
|27
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|28
|Mike Teunissen (Ned)
|29
|Julien Morice (Fra)
|30
|Yves Lampaert (Bel)
|31
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike Cycling Team
|32
|Mikhail Zaffaina (Ita)
|33
|Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Price Your Bike Cycling Team
|34
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel)
|0:03:41
|35
|Christian Andres (Swi)
|36
|Romain Guillemois (Fra)
|37
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) SUN
|0:03:42
|38
|Massimo Coledan (Ita)
|39
|Dries Baetse (Bel)
|40
|Corentin Mauge (Fra)
|0:05:59
|41
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra)
|0:07:15
|42
|Thibault Huche (Fra)
|43
|Stéphane Lebreton (Fra)
|0:07:16
|44
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:07:25
|45
|Phillip Müller (Ger)
|0:07:53
|46
|Lorenzo Derycke (Bel)
|0:07:54
|47
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Trek Livestrong U23
|0:09:11
|48
|Maxime Chombart (Fra)
|49
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|50
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:09:17
|51
|Jason D'haemers (Bel)
|52
|Martynas Maniusis (Ltu)
|53
|Romain Pillon (Fra)
|0:13:05
|54
|Jasper Baert (Bel)
|0:13:32
|55
|Maxime Daniel (Fra)
|56
|Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|57
|Maxime Roger (Fra)
|58
|Arthur Fobert (Fra)
|59
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra)
|60
|Alexandre Defretin (Fra)
|61
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|62
|Stef Boden (Bel) SUN
|63
|Evan Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|64
|Daniel Klemme (Ger)
|65
|Simon Pellaud (Swi)
|66
|Olivier Hofstetter (Swi)
|67
|Domink Stucki (Swi)
|68
|Anders Newbury (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|69
|Loic Forestier (Fra)
|70
|Emmanuel Keo (Fra)
|71
|Johann Rigoulay (Fra)
|72
|Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel)
|73
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra)
|74
|Irwin Gras (Fra)
|75
|Alban Piquet (Fra)
|76
|Erick Rowsell (GBr)
|77
|Pierre Garson (Fra)
|78
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
|79
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita)
|80
|Tom Devriendt (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy