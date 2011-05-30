Trending

Sinkeldam takes dream win in Espoirs Paris-Roubaix

Dutchman beats out Stuyven, Rathe who round out podium

Results

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team4:24:33
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel)0:00:09
3Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:00:12
4Arnaud Demare (Fra)0:00:17
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:19
6Louis Verhelst (Bel)0:01:19
7Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:20
8Sébastien Bergeret (Fra)0:02:19
9Eugeny Zhupa (Alb)
10Tim Declercq (Bel)
11Kevin Van Den Noortgate (Bel)
12Jorne Carolus (Bel)0:02:20
13Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)0:02:25
14Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:03:21
16Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)
17Angelo De Clercq (Bel) SUN
18Matthias Allegaert (Bel)0:03:24
19Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
20Fabrice Seigneur (Fra)
21Haan Wouter (Ned)
22Anthony Buhler (Fra)
23Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel)0:03:37
24Luke Rowe (GBr)0:03:39
25Benoit Jarrier (Fra)
26Tim Merlier (Bel) SUN
27Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
28Mike Teunissen (Ned)
29Julien Morice (Fra)
30Yves Lampaert (Bel)
31Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike Cycling Team
32Mikhail Zaffaina (Ita)
33Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Price Your Bike Cycling Team
34Dieter Bouvry (Bel)0:03:41
35Christian Andres (Swi)
36Romain Guillemois (Fra)
37Vinnie Braet (Bel) SUN0:03:42
38Massimo Coledan (Ita)
39Dries Baetse (Bel)
40Corentin Mauge (Fra)0:05:59
41Jimmy Turgis (Fra)0:07:15
42Thibault Huche (Fra)
43Stéphane Lebreton (Fra)0:07:16
44Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:07:25
45Phillip Müller (Ger)0:07:53
46Lorenzo Derycke (Bel)0:07:54
47Joseph Lewis (Aus) Trek Livestrong U230:09:11
48Maxime Chombart (Fra)
49Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
50Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:09:17
51Jason D'haemers (Bel)
52Martynas Maniusis (Ltu)
53Romain Pillon (Fra)0:13:05
54Jasper Baert (Bel)0:13:32
55Maxime Daniel (Fra)
56Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
57Maxime Roger (Fra)
58Arthur Fobert (Fra)
59Jeremy Cornu (Fra)
60Alexandre Defretin (Fra)
61Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
62Stef Boden (Bel) SUN
63Evan Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
64Daniel Klemme (Ger)
65Simon Pellaud (Swi)
66Olivier Hofstetter (Swi)
67Domink Stucki (Swi)
68Anders Newbury (USA) Chipotle Development Team
69Loic Forestier (Fra)
70Emmanuel Keo (Fra)
71Johann Rigoulay (Fra)
72Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel)
73Maxime Le Montagner (Fra)
74Irwin Gras (Fra)
75Alban Piquet (Fra)
76Erick Rowsell (GBr)
77Pierre Garson (Fra)
78Lawson Craddock (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
79Andrea Toniatti (Ita)
80Tom Devriendt (Bel)

