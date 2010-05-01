Trending

Franck Bouyer cements his comeback

Gaël Malacarne precedes Irish sprinter Sam Bennett for final stage win

Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Itera - Katusha)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Kevin Cherruault (U.C. Nantes Atlantique)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jetse Bol (Rabobank Continental)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Gaël Malacarne (Bretagne-Schuller) wins the final stage

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Gaël Malacarne (Bretagne-Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Frank Bouyer (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Frank Bouyer (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Bbox Bouygues Telecom protect their leader, Frank Bouyer

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Dimitri Le Boulch (Big Mat - Auber 93)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Race organiser Christophe Fossani, Frank Bouyer (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Bernard Hinault.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Anthony Vignès (U Nantes-Atlantique)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The main escape group of the final stage

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Kevin Cherruault (U.C. Nantes Atlantique)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Franck Bouyer won the Tour de Bretagne at the age of 36 after being sidelined by the UCI because the only medicine he used to be able to take for his narcolepsy was on the banned substances list.

On Saturday, the Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider didn't have to worry much about runner-up Renaud Dion from Roubaix-Lille-Métropole during the final stage won by Gaël Malacarne from Bretagne-Schuller ahead of Irish sprinter Sam Bennett from La Pomme-Marseille.

It was a well deserved stage victory for the local team Bretagne-Schuller. Their up and coming champion Johan Le Bon attacked from kilometre one and took eight other riders with him off the front including Norwegian rookie Stake Laengen (Joker Bianchi), Anthony Vignès (U Nantes-Atlantique), Coen Vermeltfoort (Rabobank), Thomas Berkhout (Van Vliet), Rudy Lesschaeve (CC Nogent-sur-Oise) and Vincent Guézennec (Bretagne team).

Le Bon was the most determined of those in the front group, but the leaders' advantage never exceeded two and half minutes. The 2008 junior World Champion produced a spectacle until the last 10 kilometres. He was clearly thrilled by the support given to him by the 15,000 spectators who gathered in the cobblestoned streets of Dinan.

"He is an animal," said an enthusiastic Bernard Hinault, who was himself nicknamed "the Badger".

Le Bon's insistence paved the way for his teammate Malacarne to go clear during the last lap. The win repaid him for the bad luck that he experienced during stage 5 when he flatted while off the front solo with a significant lead. Irish sprinter Sam Bennett was the fastest at the top of the hill for second place.

"Sprinting is my passion," the La Pomme-Marseille rider said.

"This (win) is a huge satisfaction," said Bouyer after crossing the line as the overall winner. The only stage race he won during the first part of his career was the 2001 Tour du Limousin. His last win came at the Paris-Camembert in 2004. After that, he was sidelined by the UCI because modiafinil, the only drug he could take for narcolepsy at the time, was a banned substance.

Without the drug, Bouyer would fall asleep anywhere. It happened to him once on his bike. WADA authorised him to race again for a couple of months at the end of 2005, but the UCI stopped him again in 2006. It was a long battle until a new medicine eventually came out and let him ride without risk of testing positive. He returned to competition last year.

"The 2009 season was a very difficult one," Bouyer said. "Now I cope pretty well with the rhythm (of racing) again, and I've found the same confidence I had in myself six years ago."

Although the 2010 Tour de Bretagne revealed future champions such as Jetse Bol and Martijn Keizer (Rabobank), John Degenkolb (Thüringer Energie), Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Itera-Katusha) and Le Bon, all between 20 and 22 years old, it was a veteran who was thought to be done with cycling who was crowned overall winner.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3:35:29
2Sam Bennett (Irl) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
3Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
4Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha
5Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
6Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
7Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
8Jarl Salomein (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 20000:00:04
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
11Julien Guay (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
13Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Sven Jodts (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
15Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
16Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
17Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
18Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
19Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
20David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
21Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
22Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
23Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
24Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:00:14
25Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
26Martijn Keizer (Ned) Rabobank Continental
27Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
28Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
29Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
30Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
31Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
32Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain
33Jonathan Brunel (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
34Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
35John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
36Klaas Sys (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
37Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:23
38Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
40Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
41Sébastien Boire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
42Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
43Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
44Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
45Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
46Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
47Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:29
48Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:00:32
49Yves Mercier (Swi) S.C.O. Dijon
50Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Great Britain0:00:35
51Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
52Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:00:38
53Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:00:50
54Yoann David (Fra) Selection De Bretagne0:00:53
55Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket0:00:54
56Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:01:04
57Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:08
58Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:21
59Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:46
60Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
61Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:02:09
62Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
63Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:28
64Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:20
65Jelle Wallays (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 20000:03:47
66Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:04:10
67Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
68Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:02
69Steven Le Hyaric (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:06:45
70Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
71Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
72Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
73James Sampson (GBr) Great Britain0:06:51
74Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
75Yannick Marie (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille0:07:43
76Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:07:54
77Erwan Teguel (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:07:56
78Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
79Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
80Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
81Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
82Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
83Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain0:15:58
DNFClément Mahe (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
DNFMathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFBoy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
DNFJoeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank Continental
DNFMaurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
DNFMorgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFArnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFBenoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
DNFEdgaras Kovaliovas (Ltu) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
DNFNiklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket
DNFPeter Williams (GBr) Great Britain
DNFFlorian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFVojtéch Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal
DNFSimon Gouedard (Fra) Selection De Bretagne

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom23:39:55
2Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:07
3Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:28
4Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:56
5Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain0:01:07
6Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal0:01:13
7David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:16
8Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:01:25
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:29
10Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:35
11Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:39
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:01:44
13Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:01:46
14Klaas Sys (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 20000:01:47
15Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:52
16Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin0:02:30
17Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
18Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal0:02:45
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:02:49
20Martijn Keizer (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:02:55
21Julien Vermote (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 20000:03:01
22Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:02
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:03:09
24Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:03:22
25Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:23
26Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:03:25
27Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:03:28
28Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:41
29Jarl Salomein (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 20000:03:43
30Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin0:03:46
31Julien Guay (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
32Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:03:48
33Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Great Britain0:03:51
34Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:03:53
35Sam Bennett (Irl) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
36Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:03:55
37Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:57
38Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:03:58
39Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal0:03:59
40Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne0:04:03
41Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Selection De Bretagne0:04:07
42Yves Mercier (Swi) S.C.O. Dijon0:04:18
43Sébastien Boire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:04:28
44Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:35
45Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:50
46Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:04:59
47Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:02
48Yoann David (Fra) Selection De Bretagne0:05:53
49Sven Jodts (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 20000:06:05
50Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:53
51Jelle Wallays (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 20000:07:05
52Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket0:07:07
53Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:07:33
54Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:08:14
55Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:08:19
56Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:08:41
57Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:08:44
58Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
59Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:09:53
60Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:09:55
61Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:09:57
62Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:10:37
63Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:11:04
64Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:11:14
65Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:13:04
66Erwan Teguel (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:13:20
67Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:14:05
68Jonathan Brunel (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille0:14:13
69Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:15:30
70Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:15:34
71Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:15:47
72Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin0:16:38
73Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:17:22
74Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille0:18:31
75Yannick Marie (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille0:19:50
76Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Selection De Bretagne0:20:02
77James Sampson (GBr) Great Britain0:20:15
78Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:25:05
79Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:28:04
80Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:30:34
81Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:34:47
82Steven Le Hyaric (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:35:48
83Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain0:54:00

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique28pts
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental18
3Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique13
4Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole13
5Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller11
6Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof10
7Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team9
8Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha6
9Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller6
10Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique5
11Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies5
12Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne5
13Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 935
14Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
15Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise4
16Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof3
17Jonathan Brunel (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille3
18Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin3
19Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team2
20Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
21Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht2
22Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique2
23Martijn Keizer (Ned) Rabobank Continental2
24Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi2
25Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi1
26Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise1
27Arnaud Demare (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise1
28Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique1
29Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
30Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
31Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
32Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha57pts
2Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne36
3Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique20
4Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique16
5Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
6Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique12
7Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise10
8Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal10
9Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof9
10Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof8
11Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole7
12Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique6
13Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller6
14Klaas Sys (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 20006
15Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique6
16Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi6
17Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin6
18Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies6
19Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise5
20Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
21Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha4
22Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental4
23Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies4
24Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental4
25Erwan Teguel (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique4
26Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
27Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi2
28Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
29Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal1
30Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 931
31Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
32Julien Guay (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise1
33Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team1
34Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental94pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise74
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team69
4Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha68
5Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller57
6Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole55
7Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole44
8Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof44
9Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal38
10Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom36
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller36
12Jarl Salomein (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 200034
13Sam Bennett (Irl) V.C. La Pomme Marseille34
14Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller32
15Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9332
16Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Great Britain30
17Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique28
18Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal27
19Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller26
20Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht26
21Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom25
22Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Selection De Bretagne23
23Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9321
24Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht20
25Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin20
26Yannick Marie (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille20
27Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht19
28Sven Jodts (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 200017
29Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise15
30Martijn Keizer (Ned) Rabobank Continental14
31Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin14
32Julien Vermote (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 200014
33Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom14
34Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental14
35Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique13
36Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique13
37Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique13
38Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne13
39David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies12
40Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi12
41Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies11
42Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain10
43Julien Guay (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise10
44Klaas Sys (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 20009
45Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies9
46Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies9
47Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team9
48Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team8
49Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht6
50Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi6
51Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies5
52Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise4
53Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon3
54Sébastien Boire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon3
55Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin3
56Jonathan Brunel (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille3
57Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof3
58Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique2
59Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi2
60Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique5pts
2Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha9
3Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique13
4Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne14
5Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole15
6Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof16
7Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom19
8Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental24
9Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller25
10Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique28
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller33
12Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise34
13Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin35
14Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi40
15Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team40
16Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal40
17Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique43
18Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies60

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9340:23:00
2David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:48
3Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:00:57
4Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:01
5Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:07
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:01:16
7Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:01:18
8Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin0:02:02
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:02:21
10Martijn Keizer (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:02:27
11Julien Vermote (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 20000:02:33
12Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:02:41
13Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:02:54
14Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:55
15Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:03:00
16Jarl Salomein (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 20000:03:15
17Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin0:03:18
18Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:03:20
19Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Great Britain0:03:23
20Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:03:25
21Sam Bennett (Irl) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
22Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:03:27
23Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal0:03:31
24Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne0:03:35
25Yves Mercier (Swi) S.C.O. Dijon0:03:50
26Sébastien Boire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:04:00
27Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:07
28Sven Jodts (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 20000:05:37
29Jelle Wallays (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 20000:06:37
30Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket0:06:39
31Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:07:46
32Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:07:51
33Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:08:16
34Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:09:25
35Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:09:27
36Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:09:29
37Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:10:46
38Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:12:36
39Erwan Teguel (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:12:52
40Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:13:37
41Jonathan Brunel (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille0:13:45
42Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:15:02
43Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin0:16:10
44Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:16:54
45Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Selection De Bretagne0:19:34
46Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:27:36
47Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:34:19
48Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain0:53:32

