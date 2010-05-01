Franck Bouyer cements his comeback
Gaël Malacarne precedes Irish sprinter Sam Bennett for final stage win
Franck Bouyer won the Tour de Bretagne at the age of 36 after being sidelined by the UCI because the only medicine he used to be able to take for his narcolepsy was on the banned substances list.
On Saturday, the Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider didn't have to worry much about runner-up Renaud Dion from Roubaix-Lille-Métropole during the final stage won by Gaël Malacarne from Bretagne-Schuller ahead of Irish sprinter Sam Bennett from La Pomme-Marseille.
It was a well deserved stage victory for the local team Bretagne-Schuller. Their up and coming champion Johan Le Bon attacked from kilometre one and took eight other riders with him off the front including Norwegian rookie Stake Laengen (Joker Bianchi), Anthony Vignès (U Nantes-Atlantique), Coen Vermeltfoort (Rabobank), Thomas Berkhout (Van Vliet), Rudy Lesschaeve (CC Nogent-sur-Oise) and Vincent Guézennec (Bretagne team).
Le Bon was the most determined of those in the front group, but the leaders' advantage never exceeded two and half minutes. The 2008 junior World Champion produced a spectacle until the last 10 kilometres. He was clearly thrilled by the support given to him by the 15,000 spectators who gathered in the cobblestoned streets of Dinan.
"He is an animal," said an enthusiastic Bernard Hinault, who was himself nicknamed "the Badger".
Le Bon's insistence paved the way for his teammate Malacarne to go clear during the last lap. The win repaid him for the bad luck that he experienced during stage 5 when he flatted while off the front solo with a significant lead. Irish sprinter Sam Bennett was the fastest at the top of the hill for second place.
"Sprinting is my passion," the La Pomme-Marseille rider said.
"This (win) is a huge satisfaction," said Bouyer after crossing the line as the overall winner. The only stage race he won during the first part of his career was the 2001 Tour du Limousin. His last win came at the Paris-Camembert in 2004. After that, he was sidelined by the UCI because modiafinil, the only drug he could take for narcolepsy at the time, was a banned substance.
Without the drug, Bouyer would fall asleep anywhere. It happened to him once on his bike. WADA authorised him to race again for a couple of months at the end of 2005, but the UCI stopped him again in 2006. It was a long battle until a new medicine eventually came out and let him ride without risk of testing positive. He returned to competition last year.
"The 2009 season was a very difficult one," Bouyer said. "Now I cope pretty well with the rhythm (of racing) again, and I've found the same confidence I had in myself six years ago."
Although the 2010 Tour de Bretagne revealed future champions such as Jetse Bol and Martijn Keizer (Rabobank), John Degenkolb (Thüringer Energie), Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Itera-Katusha) and Le Bon, all between 20 and 22 years old, it was a veteran who was thought to be done with cycling who was crowned overall winner.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3:35:29
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
|3
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|5
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|6
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
|8
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|0:00:04
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|11
|Julien Guay (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|13
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|15
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|16
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|17
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|18
|Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|19
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|22
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
|23
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|24
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:00:14
|25
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|26
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|27
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|28
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|29
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|30
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|31
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
|32
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain
|33
|Jonathan Brunel (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
|34
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|35
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|36
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|37
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:23
|38
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|39
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|40
|Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
|41
|Sébastien Boire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|42
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|43
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|44
|Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|45
|Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|46
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|47
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:29
|48
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:00:32
|49
|Yves Mercier (Swi) S.C.O. Dijon
|50
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:35
|51
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|52
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:00:38
|53
|Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:00:50
|54
|Yoann David (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
|0:00:53
|55
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket
|0:00:54
|56
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:01:04
|57
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:08
|58
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:21
|59
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:46
|60
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|61
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:02:09
|62
|Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|63
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:28
|64
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:20
|65
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|0:03:47
|66
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:04:10
|67
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|68
|Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:02
|69
|Steven Le Hyaric (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:06:45
|70
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|71
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
|72
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|73
|James Sampson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:51
|74
|Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|75
|Yannick Marie (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
|0:07:43
|76
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:07:54
|77
|Erwan Teguel (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:07:56
|78
|Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
|79
|Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|80
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|81
|Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|82
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|83
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
|0:15:58
|DNF
|Clément Mahe (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|DNF
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|DNF
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank Continental
|DNF
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|DNF
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Edgaras Kovaliovas (Ltu) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|DNF
|Peter Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Vojtéch Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal
|DNF
|Simon Gouedard (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|23:39:55
|2
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:07
|3
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:28
|4
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:56
|5
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:07
|6
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
|0:01:13
|7
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:16
|8
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:01:25
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:29
|10
|Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:35
|11
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:39
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:01:44
|13
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:01:46
|14
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|0:01:47
|15
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:52
|16
|Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|0:02:30
|17
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|18
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|0:02:45
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:02:49
|20
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:02:55
|21
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|0:03:01
|22
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:02
|23
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:03:09
|24
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:03:22
|25
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:23
|26
|Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:03:25
|27
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:03:28
|28
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:41
|29
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|0:03:43
|30
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|0:03:46
|31
|Julien Guay (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|32
|Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:03:48
|33
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:51
|34
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:53
|35
|Sam Bennett (Irl) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
|36
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:03:55
|37
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:57
|38
|Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:03:58
|39
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
|0:03:59
|40
|Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
|0:04:03
|41
|Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
|0:04:07
|42
|Yves Mercier (Swi) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:04:18
|43
|Sébastien Boire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:04:28
|44
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:35
|45
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:50
|46
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:04:59
|47
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:02
|48
|Yoann David (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
|0:05:53
|49
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|0:06:05
|50
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:53
|51
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|0:07:05
|52
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket
|0:07:07
|53
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:07:33
|54
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:08:14
|55
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:08:19
|56
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:08:41
|57
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:08:44
|58
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|59
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:09:53
|60
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:09:55
|61
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:09:57
|62
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:10:37
|63
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:11:04
|64
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:11:14
|65
|Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:13:04
|66
|Erwan Teguel (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:13:20
|67
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:14:05
|68
|Jonathan Brunel (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
|0:14:13
|69
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:15:30
|70
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:15:34
|71
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:15:47
|72
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|0:16:38
|73
|Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:17:22
|74
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
|0:18:31
|75
|Yannick Marie (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
|0:19:50
|76
|Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
|0:20:02
|77
|James Sampson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:20:15
|78
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:25:05
|79
|Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:28:04
|80
|Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:30:34
|81
|Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:34:47
|82
|Steven Le Hyaric (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:35:48
|83
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
|0:54:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|28
|pts
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|18
|3
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|13
|4
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|5
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|11
|6
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|10
|7
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|9
|8
|Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|6
|9
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|10
|Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|5
|11
|Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|12
|Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
|5
|13
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|14
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|15
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|4
|16
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|3
|17
|Jonathan Brunel (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
|3
|18
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|3
|19
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|2
|20
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|21
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|2
|22
|Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|2
|23
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|2
|24
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|2
|25
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|1
|26
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|1
|27
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|1
|28
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|1
|29
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|30
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|31
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|32
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|57
|pts
|2
|Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
|36
|3
|Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|20
|4
|Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|16
|5
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|6
|Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|12
|7
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|10
|8
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|10
|9
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|9
|10
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|8
|11
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|12
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|6
|13
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|14
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|6
|15
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|6
|16
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|6
|17
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|6
|18
|Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|19
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|5
|20
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|21
|Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|4
|22
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4
|23
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|24
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4
|25
|Erwan Teguel (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|4
|26
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|27
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|2
|28
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|2
|29
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
|1
|30
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|1
|31
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|32
|Julien Guay (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|1
|33
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|1
|34
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|94
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|74
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|69
|4
|Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|68
|5
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|57
|6
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|55
|7
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|44
|8
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|44
|9
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|38
|10
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|36
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|36
|12
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|34
|13
|Sam Bennett (Irl) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
|34
|14
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|32
|15
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|32
|16
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Great Britain
|30
|17
|Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|28
|18
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
|27
|19
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|26
|20
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|26
|21
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|25
|22
|Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
|23
|23
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|21
|24
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|20
|25
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|20
|26
|Yannick Marie (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
|20
|27
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|19
|28
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|17
|29
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|15
|30
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|14
|31
|Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|14
|32
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|14
|33
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|34
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|14
|35
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|13
|36
|Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|13
|37
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|13
|38
|Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
|13
|39
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|40
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|12
|41
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|42
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|43
|Julien Guay (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|10
|44
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|9
|45
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|46
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|47
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|9
|48
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|8
|49
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|6
|50
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|6
|51
|Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|52
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|4
|53
|Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|3
|54
|Sébastien Boire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|3
|55
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|3
|56
|Jonathan Brunel (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
|3
|57
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|3
|58
|Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|2
|59
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|2
|60
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|5
|pts
|2
|Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|9
|3
|Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|13
|4
|Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
|14
|5
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|6
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|16
|7
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|19
|8
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|24
|9
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|25
|10
|Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|28
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|33
|12
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|34
|13
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|35
|14
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|40
|15
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|40
|16
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|40
|17
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|43
|18
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|40:23:00
|2
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:48
|3
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:00:57
|4
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:01
|5
|Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:07
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:01:16
|7
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:01:18
|8
|Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|0:02:02
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:02:21
|10
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:02:27
|11
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|0:02:33
|12
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:02:41
|13
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:02:54
|14
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:55
|15
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:03:00
|16
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|0:03:15
|17
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|0:03:18
|18
|Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:03:20
|19
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:23
|20
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:25
|21
|Sam Bennett (Irl) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
|22
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:03:27
|23
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
|0:03:31
|24
|Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
|0:03:35
|25
|Yves Mercier (Swi) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:03:50
|26
|Sébastien Boire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:04:00
|27
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:07
|28
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|0:05:37
|29
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|0:06:37
|30
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket
|0:06:39
|31
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:07:46
|32
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:07:51
|33
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:08:16
|34
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:09:25
|35
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:09:27
|36
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:09:29
|37
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:10:46
|38
|Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:12:36
|39
|Erwan Teguel (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:12:52
|40
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:13:37
|41
|Jonathan Brunel (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille
|0:13:45
|42
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:15:02
|43
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin
|0:16:10
|44
|Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:16:54
|45
|Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Selection De Bretagne
|0:19:34
|46
|Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:27:36
|47
|Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:34:19
|48
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
|0:53:32
