Franck Bouyer won the Tour de Bretagne at the age of 36 after being sidelined by the UCI because the only medicine he used to be able to take for his narcolepsy was on the banned substances list.

On Saturday, the Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider didn't have to worry much about runner-up Renaud Dion from Roubaix-Lille-Métropole during the final stage won by Gaël Malacarne from Bretagne-Schuller ahead of Irish sprinter Sam Bennett from La Pomme-Marseille.

It was a well deserved stage victory for the local team Bretagne-Schuller. Their up and coming champion Johan Le Bon attacked from kilometre one and took eight other riders with him off the front including Norwegian rookie Stake Laengen (Joker Bianchi), Anthony Vignès (U Nantes-Atlantique), Coen Vermeltfoort (Rabobank), Thomas Berkhout (Van Vliet), Rudy Lesschaeve (CC Nogent-sur-Oise) and Vincent Guézennec (Bretagne team).

Le Bon was the most determined of those in the front group, but the leaders' advantage never exceeded two and half minutes. The 2008 junior World Champion produced a spectacle until the last 10 kilometres. He was clearly thrilled by the support given to him by the 15,000 spectators who gathered in the cobblestoned streets of Dinan.

"He is an animal," said an enthusiastic Bernard Hinault, who was himself nicknamed "the Badger".

Le Bon's insistence paved the way for his teammate Malacarne to go clear during the last lap. The win repaid him for the bad luck that he experienced during stage 5 when he flatted while off the front solo with a significant lead. Irish sprinter Sam Bennett was the fastest at the top of the hill for second place.

"Sprinting is my passion," the La Pomme-Marseille rider said.

"This (win) is a huge satisfaction," said Bouyer after crossing the line as the overall winner. The only stage race he won during the first part of his career was the 2001 Tour du Limousin. His last win came at the Paris-Camembert in 2004. After that, he was sidelined by the UCI because modiafinil, the only drug he could take for narcolepsy at the time, was a banned substance.

Without the drug, Bouyer would fall asleep anywhere. It happened to him once on his bike. WADA authorised him to race again for a couple of months at the end of 2005, but the UCI stopped him again in 2006. It was a long battle until a new medicine eventually came out and let him ride without risk of testing positive. He returned to competition last year.

"The 2009 season was a very difficult one," Bouyer said. "Now I cope pretty well with the rhythm (of racing) again, and I've found the same confidence I had in myself six years ago."

Although the 2010 Tour de Bretagne revealed future champions such as Jetse Bol and Martijn Keizer (Rabobank), John Degenkolb (Thüringer Energie), Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Itera-Katusha) and Le Bon, all between 20 and 22 years old, it was a veteran who was thought to be done with cycling who was crowned overall winner.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3:35:29 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) V.C. La Pomme Marseille 3 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha 5 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal 6 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Selection De Bretagne 8 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 0:00:04 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 11 Julien Guay (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 13 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Sven Jodts (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 15 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi 16 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 17 Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 18 Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon 19 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 21 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 22 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal 23 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 24 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:00:14 25 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 26 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Rabobank Continental 27 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin 28 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 29 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 30 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 31 Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal 32 Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain 33 Jonathan Brunel (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille 34 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 35 John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 36 Klaas Sys (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 37 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:23 38 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin 40 Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne 41 Sébastien Boire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon 42 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin 43 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 44 Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin 45 Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 46 Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 47 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:29 48 Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi 0:00:32 49 Yves Mercier (Swi) S.C.O. Dijon 50 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:35 51 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 52 Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 0:00:38 53 Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 0:00:50 54 Yoann David (Fra) Selection De Bretagne 0:00:53 55 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket 0:00:54 56 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:01:04 57 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:08 58 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:01:21 59 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:46 60 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 61 Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 0:02:09 62 Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 63 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:28 64 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:20 65 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 0:03:47 66 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 0:04:10 67 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental 68 Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:02 69 Steven Le Hyaric (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 0:06:45 70 Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi 71 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille 72 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi 73 James Sampson (GBr) Great Britain 0:06:51 74 Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 75 Yannick Marie (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille 0:07:43 76 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 0:07:54 77 Erwan Teguel (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 0:07:56 78 Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Selection De Bretagne 79 Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 80 Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 81 Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 82 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 83 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain 0:15:58 DNF Clément Mahe (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin DNF Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom DNF Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental DNF Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank Continental DNF Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental DNF Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof DNF Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Julien Antomarchi (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille DNF Edgaras Kovaliovas (Ltu) V.C. La Pomme Marseille DNF Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket DNF Peter Williams (GBr) Great Britain DNF Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Vojtéch Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal DNF Simon Gouedard (Fra) Selection De Bretagne

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 23:39:55 2 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:07 3 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:28 4 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:56 5 Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:07 6 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal 0:01:13 7 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:16 8 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:01:25 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:29 10 Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:01:35 11 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:01:39 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 0:01:44 13 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:01:46 14 Klaas Sys (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 0:01:47 15 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:52 16 Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin 0:02:30 17 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 18 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal 0:02:45 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 0:02:49 20 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:02:55 21 Julien Vermote (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 0:03:01 22 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:02 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:03:09 24 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:03:22 25 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:23 26 Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon 0:03:25 27 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 0:03:28 28 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:41 29 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 0:03:43 30 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin 0:03:46 31 Julien Guay (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 32 Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:03:48 33 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:51 34 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:03:53 35 Sam Bennett (Irl) V.C. La Pomme Marseille 36 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:03:55 37 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:57 38 Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 0:03:58 39 Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal 0:03:59 40 Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne 0:04:03 41 Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Selection De Bretagne 0:04:07 42 Yves Mercier (Swi) S.C.O. Dijon 0:04:18 43 Sébastien Boire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon 0:04:28 44 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:35 45 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:50 46 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:04:59 47 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:02 48 Yoann David (Fra) Selection De Bretagne 0:05:53 49 Sven Jodts (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 0:06:05 50 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:53 51 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 0:07:05 52 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket 0:07:07 53 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi 0:07:33 54 Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:08:14 55 Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi 0:08:19 56 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 0:08:41 57 Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 0:08:44 58 Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin 59 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental 0:09:53 60 Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi 0:09:55 61 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi 0:09:57 62 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:10:37 63 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:11:04 64 Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 0:11:14 65 Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 0:13:04 66 Erwan Teguel (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 0:13:20 67 Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 0:14:05 68 Jonathan Brunel (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille 0:14:13 69 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 0:15:30 70 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:15:34 71 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:15:47 72 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin 0:16:38 73 Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 0:17:22 74 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille 0:18:31 75 Yannick Marie (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille 0:19:50 76 Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Selection De Bretagne 0:20:02 77 James Sampson (GBr) Great Britain 0:20:15 78 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:25:05 79 Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 0:28:04 80 Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:30:34 81 Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 0:34:47 82 Steven Le Hyaric (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 0:35:48 83 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain 0:54:00

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 28 pts 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental 18 3 Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 13 4 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 13 5 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 11 6 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 10 7 Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 9 8 Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha 6 9 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 10 Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 5 11 Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 12 Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne 5 13 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 14 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 15 Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 4 16 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 3 17 Jonathan Brunel (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille 3 18 Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin 3 19 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 2 20 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 21 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 2 22 Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 2 23 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Rabobank Continental 2 24 Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi 2 25 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi 1 26 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 1 27 Arnaud Demare (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 1 28 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 1 29 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 30 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 31 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 32 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha 57 pts 2 Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne 36 3 Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 20 4 Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 16 5 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 6 Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 12 7 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 10 8 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal 10 9 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 9 10 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 8 11 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 12 Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 6 13 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 14 Klaas Sys (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 6 15 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 6 16 Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi 6 17 Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin 6 18 Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 19 Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 5 20 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 21 Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 4 22 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental 4 23 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 24 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental 4 25 Erwan Teguel (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 4 26 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 27 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi 2 28 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 2 29 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal 1 30 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 1 31 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 32 Julien Guay (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 1 33 Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 1 34 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental 94 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 74 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 69 4 Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha 68 5 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 57 6 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 55 7 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 44 8 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 44 9 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal 38 10 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 36 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 36 12 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 34 13 Sam Bennett (Irl) V.C. La Pomme Marseille 34 14 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 32 15 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 32 16 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Great Britain 30 17 Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 28 18 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal 27 19 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 26 20 Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 26 21 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 25 22 Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Selection De Bretagne 23 23 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 21 24 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 20 25 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin 20 26 Yannick Marie (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille 20 27 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 19 28 Sven Jodts (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 17 29 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 15 30 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Rabobank Continental 14 31 Nicolas David (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin 14 32 Julien Vermote (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 14 33 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 34 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental 14 35 Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 13 36 Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 13 37 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 13 38 Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne 13 39 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 40 Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi 12 41 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 42 Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain 10 43 Julien Guay (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 10 44 Klaas Sys (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 9 45 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 46 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 47 Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 9 48 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 8 49 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 6 50 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi 6 51 Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 52 Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 4 53 Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon 3 54 Sébastien Boire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon 3 55 Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin 3 56 Jonathan Brunel (Fra) V.C. La Pomme Marseille 3 57 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 3 58 Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 2 59 Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi 2 60 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 5 pts 2 Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera - Katusha 9 3 Martial Roman (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 13 4 Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Selection De Bretagne 14 5 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 15 6 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 16 7 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 19 8 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental 24 9 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 25 10 Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 28 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 33 12 Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise 34 13 Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Cotes D'Armor Marie Morin 35 14 Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi 40 15 Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team 40 16 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal 40 17 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique 43 18 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 60