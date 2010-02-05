Trending

Image 1 of 50

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) sprints to victory in stage three.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 50

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) on the podium for winning stage three.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 50

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) celebrates his stage win.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 50

1980 Tour de France winner Joop Zoetemelk

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 50

The break of the day climbs during stage three.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 50

Diego Tamayo Martinez (Carmiooro NGC)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 50

Commentator Daniel Mangeas

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 50

Christophe Kern (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) checks out his bike before stage three.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 50

Matthieu Ladagnous (Francaise Des Jeux)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 50

Michael Barry (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 50

Yoann Offredo (Francaise Des Jeux)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 50

Yoann Offredo (Francaise Des Jeux) is riding with an injured hand.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 50

The bike of race leader Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team).

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 50

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 50

The peloton climbs to the first KOM on the Mur de Laudun

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 50

The Etoile de Bessèges peloton in action during stage three.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 50

The four breakaway riders approach the day's second KOM line.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 50

In the break Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator leads Christophe Kern (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne), Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur - Sojasun) and Sandy Casar (Francaise Des Jeux).

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 50

Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur - Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 50

Bbox Bouygues Telecom riders set the pace approaching the stage's second KOM line.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 50

Bbox Bouygues Telecom riders work to defend Laurent Lefevre's mountain classification lead.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 50

Bbox Bouygues Telecom sets the pace approaching the day's second KOM line.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 50

Christophe Kern (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) and Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur - Sojasun) try to hold off the chasing peloton.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 50

Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur - Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 50

Bbox Bouygues Telecom riders lead the charge on the second of four finishing circuits.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 50

Skil-Shimano riders at the head of affairs on the third of four finishing circuits.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 50

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) powers to the line at the head of the peloton.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 50

An ecstatic Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) sprints to victory in stage three.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 50

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) outsprinted race leader Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) to win stage three.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 50

Stage three winner Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 50

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) has just won stage three.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 50

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) heads out on stage for the victory ceremony.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 50

Stage three winner Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne).

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 50

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) celebrates his stage victory on stage.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 50

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) leads the points classification.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 50

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) receives the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 50

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) remains in the race lead after stage three.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 50

Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole) on stage to receive the best young rider jersey.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 50

Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole) leads the young rider classification.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 50

Best young rider Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 50

Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) dons the mountain classification jersey.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 50

It's all smiles for mountain classification leader Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom).

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 50

Mountain classification leader Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 50

Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), the mountains classification leader, talks to the crowd.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 50

Mountains leader Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and best young rider Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole).

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 46 of 50

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Sébastien Chavanel (Francaise Des Jeux) have a chat.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 47 of 50

Alberto Ongarato (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) flatted and awaits his team car.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 48 of 50

Alberto Ongarato (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) is waving for assistance.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 49 of 50

Alberto Ongarato (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) gets a new rear wheel.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 50 of 50

The Vacansoleil mechanic pushes Alberto Ongarato back into the fray.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) ended the winning streak of Slovenia's Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) at the Etoile de Bessèges with his victory in the 148-kilometre third stage from Gran Prix du CC Rhone to Ceze-Languedoc.

Dumoulin proved the quickest on the uphill bunch gallop, besting Bozic and Dutchman Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) for stage honours.

Bozic, winner of stages one and two, continues his hold on two classifications, however, remaining in both the race lead and points classification lead.

Despite starting in cold rain, race action was animated right from the start with numerous riders trying to break free of the peloton. A 13-rider move went clear at kilometre 40 to no avail, then a nine-rider escape carved out a 26-second lead by kilometre 53, but this, too, proved unsuccessful.

Sandy Casar (Francaise Des Jeux), Christophe Kern (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne), Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur - Sojasun) and Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) counter attacked soon after the peloton re-grouped, however, forming the break of the day.

By kilometre 68 the quartet had extended its lead to 2:30 and at kilometre 85, with 63 kilometres remaining, the escapees' advantage over the peloton reached 3:45.

Race leader Borut Bozic's Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team along with members of Bbox Bouygues Telecom controlled the peloton's tempo and began to up the pace in pursuit of Casar, Kern, Jeandesboz and Armee.

With 48 kilometres remaining in the stage the quartet's lead was reduced to 2:25, further shrinking to 1:45 with 36 kilometres to the finish.

The four leaders continued to cooperate in their pursuit for stage glory as they began the first of four 7.1-kilometre finishing circuits in Ceze-Languedoc.

Bozic's Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team, trying to put their Slovenian sprinter in position to achieve a hat-trick of stage wins, stretched out the peloton on the first circuit and with three laps to go the break's lead was a tenuous 17 seconds.

Casar and Armee were absorbed by the peloton on the second circuit, but Kern and Jeandesboz pressed on, maintaining a 20-second lead with two finishing circuits remaining.

Skil-Shimano emerged at the head of the peloton and swept up the duo with one lap remaining. The peloton remained together through the final circuit into the 400 metre uphill finishing stretch with Dumoulin proving too fast for Bozic in their drag race to the line.

Full Results
1Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne3:24:36
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
4Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
5Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
6Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
7Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
8Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
10Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
11Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
12Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
13Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
15Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
16Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
19Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
20Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
21Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
22Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
23Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
24Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
25Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
26Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
27Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
28Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
29Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
30Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
31Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
33Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
35Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
36Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
37Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
38Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
40Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
41Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
42Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
46Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
47Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
48Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
49Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
50John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
51Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
52Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
53Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
54Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
55Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
56Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
57Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
58David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
60Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
61Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
62Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
63Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
64Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
65Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
66Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
67Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
68Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
69Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
70Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
71Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
72Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
73Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
74Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
76Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
77Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
78Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
79Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
80Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
81Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
82Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
83Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
84Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
85Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
86Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
87Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
88Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
89Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
90Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
91Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
92Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
93Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
94Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
95Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
96Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
97Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
98Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
99Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
100Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
101Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
102Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
103Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
104Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
105Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
106Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
107Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
108Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
109Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
110Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
111Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
112Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
113Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
114Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
115Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
116Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
117Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
118Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
119Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
120Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
121Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
122Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
123Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:05:10
124Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
125Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:06:13
126Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
127Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:24
128Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
129Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
130Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
131Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:10:49
132Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:15:10
133James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
134Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
135Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
136Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:16:13
137Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNSScott Davis (Aus) Astana
DNSFabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFMickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne

General classification after stage 3
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10:34:37
2Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:16
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
4Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
5Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
6Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:22
8Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:23
9Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
10Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:24
11Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
12Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
13Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:25
14Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
15Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:26
16Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
17Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
18Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
19Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
20Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
21Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
22Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
23Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
24Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
25Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
26Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
27Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
28Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
29Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
30Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
33Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
35Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
36Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
37Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
38Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
39Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
40Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
41Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
42Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
43Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
44Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
45Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
46Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
48Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
49Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
50Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
52Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
53Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
54Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
55Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
56Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
57Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
60Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
61Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
62John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
63Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
64Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
65Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
66Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
67Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
68Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
69Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
70Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
71Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
72Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
73Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
74Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
75Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
76Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
77Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
78Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
79Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
80Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
81Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
82Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
83Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
84Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
85Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
86Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
87Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
88Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
89Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
90Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
91Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
92Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
94Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
95Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
96Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
97Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
98David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
100Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
101Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
102Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
103Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
104Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
105Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
106Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
107Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
108Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
109Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
110Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
111Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
112Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
113Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
114Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
115Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
116Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
117Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
118Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
119Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
120Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
121Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:59
122Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
123Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems0:05:36
124Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
125Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC0:06:39
126Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:07:50
127Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
128Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
129Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
130Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:10:19
131Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:55
132James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:15:36
133Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
134Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
135Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
136Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:16:39
137Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:18:19

Points classification
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team70pts
2Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly50
3Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole36
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne35
5Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano31
6Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9328
7Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team26
8Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux26
9Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator19
10Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana16
11Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux12
12Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9311

Mountains classification
1Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12pts
2Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux8
3Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator6
4Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux6
5Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux4
6Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 934
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
9Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
10Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2

Teams classification
1Big Mat - Auber 9331:45:09
2Roubaix Lille Metropole
3Skil - Shimano
4Francaise Des Jeux
5Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
6Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Bretagne - Schuller
8Astana
9Bbox Bouygues Telecom
10Carmiooro NGC
11Verandas Willems
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Landbouwkrediet
14An Post - Sean Kelly
15Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
16Cervelo Test Team
17Saur - Sojasun
18Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team

Latest on Cyclingnews