Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) ended the winning streak of Slovenia's Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) at the Etoile de Bessèges with his victory in the 148-kilometre third stage from Gran Prix du CC Rhone to Ceze-Languedoc.

Dumoulin proved the quickest on the uphill bunch gallop, besting Bozic and Dutchman Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) for stage honours.

Bozic, winner of stages one and two, continues his hold on two classifications, however, remaining in both the race lead and points classification lead.

Despite starting in cold rain, race action was animated right from the start with numerous riders trying to break free of the peloton. A 13-rider move went clear at kilometre 40 to no avail, then a nine-rider escape carved out a 26-second lead by kilometre 53, but this, too, proved unsuccessful.

Sandy Casar (Francaise Des Jeux), Christophe Kern (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne), Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur - Sojasun) and Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) counter attacked soon after the peloton re-grouped, however, forming the break of the day.

By kilometre 68 the quartet had extended its lead to 2:30 and at kilometre 85, with 63 kilometres remaining, the escapees' advantage over the peloton reached 3:45.

Race leader Borut Bozic's Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team along with members of Bbox Bouygues Telecom controlled the peloton's tempo and began to up the pace in pursuit of Casar, Kern, Jeandesboz and Armee.

With 48 kilometres remaining in the stage the quartet's lead was reduced to 2:25, further shrinking to 1:45 with 36 kilometres to the finish.

The four leaders continued to cooperate in their pursuit for stage glory as they began the first of four 7.1-kilometre finishing circuits in Ceze-Languedoc.

Bozic's Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team, trying to put their Slovenian sprinter in position to achieve a hat-trick of stage wins, stretched out the peloton on the first circuit and with three laps to go the break's lead was a tenuous 17 seconds.

Casar and Armee were absorbed by the peloton on the second circuit, but Kern and Jeandesboz pressed on, maintaining a 20-second lead with two finishing circuits remaining.

Skil-Shimano emerged at the head of the peloton and swept up the duo with one lap remaining. The peloton remained together through the final circuit into the 400 metre uphill finishing stretch with Dumoulin proving too fast for Bozic in their drag race to the line.

Full Results 1 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 3:24:36 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 6 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 7 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 8 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 10 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 11 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 12 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 19 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 20 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 22 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 23 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 24 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 25 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 26 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 27 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 28 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 29 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 30 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 31 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 32 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 33 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 35 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 36 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 37 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 38 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 39 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 40 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 41 Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 42 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 46 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 47 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 48 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 49 Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 50 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 51 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 52 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 53 Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 54 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 55 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 56 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 57 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 58 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 60 Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 61 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 62 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 63 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 64 Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 65 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 66 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 67 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 68 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 69 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 70 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 71 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 72 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 73 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 74 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 75 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 76 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 77 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 78 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 79 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 80 Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 81 Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 82 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 83 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 84 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 85 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 86 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 87 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 88 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 89 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 90 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 91 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 92 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 93 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 94 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 95 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 96 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 97 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 98 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 99 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 100 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 101 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 103 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 104 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 105 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 106 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 107 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 108 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 109 Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC 110 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 111 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 112 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 113 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 114 Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 115 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 116 Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 117 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 118 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 119 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 120 Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 121 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 122 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 123 Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:10 124 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 125 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:13 126 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC 127 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:07:24 128 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems 129 Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 130 Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 131 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:49 132 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:15:10 133 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 134 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 135 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 136 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:16:13 137 Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNS Scott Davis (Aus) Astana DNS Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems DNF Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne

General classification after stage 3 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10:34:37 2 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:16 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 4 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 5 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 6 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:22 8 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:23 9 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:24 11 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 12 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 13 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:25 14 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:26 16 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 17 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 18 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 19 Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 20 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 21 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 22 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 23 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 24 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 26 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 27 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 28 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 29 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 30 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 33 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 35 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 36 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 37 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 38 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 39 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 41 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 42 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 43 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 44 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 45 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 46 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 48 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 49 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 50 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 53 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 54 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 55 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 56 Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 57 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 60 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 61 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 62 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 63 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 64 Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 65 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 66 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 67 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 68 Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 69 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 70 Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 71 Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 72 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 73 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 74 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 75 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 76 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 77 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 78 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 79 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 80 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 81 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 82 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 83 Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 84 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 85 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 86 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 87 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 88 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 89 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 90 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 91 Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 92 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 94 Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 95 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 96 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 97 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 98 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 100 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 101 Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 102 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 103 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 104 Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 105 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 106 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 107 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 108 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 109 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 110 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 111 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 112 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 113 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 114 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 115 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 116 Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC 117 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 118 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 119 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 120 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 121 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:59 122 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 123 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:05:36 124 Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 125 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC 0:06:39 126 Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:07:50 127 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 128 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems 129 Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 130 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:19 131 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:55 132 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:15:36 133 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 134 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 135 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 136 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:16:39 137 Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:18:19

Points classification 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 70 pts 2 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 50 3 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 36 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 35 5 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 31 6 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 28 7 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 26 8 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 26 9 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 19 10 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 16 11 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 12 12 Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 11

Mountains classification 1 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 pts 2 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 8 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 6 4 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 6 5 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 4 6 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 4 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 8 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 10 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 2