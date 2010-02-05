Dumoulin dashes to stage win
Bozic denied stage win hat trick, remains in race lead
Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) ended the winning streak of Slovenia's Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) at the Etoile de Bessèges with his victory in the 148-kilometre third stage from Gran Prix du CC Rhone to Ceze-Languedoc.
Dumoulin proved the quickest on the uphill bunch gallop, besting Bozic and Dutchman Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) for stage honours.
Bozic, winner of stages one and two, continues his hold on two classifications, however, remaining in both the race lead and points classification lead.
Despite starting in cold rain, race action was animated right from the start with numerous riders trying to break free of the peloton. A 13-rider move went clear at kilometre 40 to no avail, then a nine-rider escape carved out a 26-second lead by kilometre 53, but this, too, proved unsuccessful.
Sandy Casar (Francaise Des Jeux), Christophe Kern (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne), Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur - Sojasun) and Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) counter attacked soon after the peloton re-grouped, however, forming the break of the day.
By kilometre 68 the quartet had extended its lead to 2:30 and at kilometre 85, with 63 kilometres remaining, the escapees' advantage over the peloton reached 3:45.
Race leader Borut Bozic's Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team along with members of Bbox Bouygues Telecom controlled the peloton's tempo and began to up the pace in pursuit of Casar, Kern, Jeandesboz and Armee.
With 48 kilometres remaining in the stage the quartet's lead was reduced to 2:25, further shrinking to 1:45 with 36 kilometres to the finish.
The four leaders continued to cooperate in their pursuit for stage glory as they began the first of four 7.1-kilometre finishing circuits in Ceze-Languedoc.
Bozic's Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team, trying to put their Slovenian sprinter in position to achieve a hat-trick of stage wins, stretched out the peloton on the first circuit and with three laps to go the break's lead was a tenuous 17 seconds.
Casar and Armee were absorbed by the peloton on the second circuit, but Kern and Jeandesboz pressed on, maintaining a 20-second lead with two finishing circuits remaining.
Skil-Shimano emerged at the head of the peloton and swept up the duo with one lap remaining. The peloton remained together through the final circuit into the 400 metre uphill finishing stretch with Dumoulin proving too fast for Bozic in their drag race to the line.
|1
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|3:24:36
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|6
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|7
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|8
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|10
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|11
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|19
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|20
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|22
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|23
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|24
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|25
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|26
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|27
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|28
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|30
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|31
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|33
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|35
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|36
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|37
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|38
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|46
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|47
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|48
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|49
|Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|50
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|51
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|52
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|53
|Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|54
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|56
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|57
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|58
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|60
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|61
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|63
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|64
|Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|65
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|66
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|67
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|68
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|69
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|70
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|71
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|72
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|73
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|74
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|75
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|76
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|77
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|79
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|80
|Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|81
|Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|82
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|84
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|85
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|86
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|87
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|88
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|89
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|90
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|91
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|92
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|93
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|94
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|95
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|96
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|97
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|98
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|99
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|100
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|101
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|103
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|104
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|105
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|106
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|108
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|109
|Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|110
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|111
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|112
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|113
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|114
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|115
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|116
|Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|118
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|119
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|120
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|121
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|122
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|123
|Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|124
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|125
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:13
|126
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
|127
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:24
|128
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|129
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|130
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|131
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:49
|132
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:15:10
|133
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|134
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|135
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|136
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:16:13
|137
|Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNS
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|DNS
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10:34:37
|2
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:16
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|6
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:22
|8
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:23
|9
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:24
|11
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|12
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|13
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:25
|14
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:26
|16
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|17
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|18
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|19
|Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|20
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|21
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|22
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|23
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|24
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|26
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|28
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|29
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|30
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|33
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|35
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|36
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|37
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|38
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|39
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|42
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|43
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|44
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|45
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|46
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|49
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|50
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|53
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|54
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|55
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|57
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|60
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|61
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|62
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|63
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|64
|Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|66
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|68
|Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|69
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|70
|Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|71
|Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|72
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|73
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|74
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|75
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|76
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|78
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|79
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|80
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|81
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|82
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|83
|Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|84
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|85
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|86
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|87
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|88
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|89
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|90
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|91
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|92
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|94
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|95
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|96
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|97
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|98
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|100
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|101
|Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|102
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|103
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|104
|Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|106
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|107
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|108
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|109
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|110
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|111
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|113
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|114
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|115
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|117
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|118
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|119
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|120
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|121
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:59
|122
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|123
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:05:36
|124
|Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
|0:06:39
|126
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:07:50
|127
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|128
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|129
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|130
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:19
|131
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:55
|132
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:15:36
|133
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|134
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|135
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|136
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:16:39
|137
|Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:18:19
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|70
|pts
|2
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|50
|3
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|36
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|5
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|31
|6
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|28
|7
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|26
|8
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|26
|9
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|19
|10
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|16
|11
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|12
|12
|Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|11
|1
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|pts
|2
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|8
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|6
|4
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|6
|5
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|4
|6
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|4
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|8
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|10
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|1
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|31:45:09
|2
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|Skil - Shimano
|4
|Francaise Des Jeux
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|6
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|Astana
|9
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|Carmiooro NGC
|11
|Verandas Willems
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Landbouwkrediet
|14
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Cervelo Test Team
|17
|Saur - Sojasun
|18
|Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
