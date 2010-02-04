Image 1 of 48 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) sprints to victory in stage two. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 48 Race leader Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) wins his second consectutive stage. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 48 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) wins stage two and remains in the overall lead. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 48 The sprinters of the Etoile de Bessèges peloton are metres away from the finish line. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 48 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) begins to raise his arms - the Slovenian knows victory is his. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 48 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) is two-for-two at Etoile de Bessèges. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 48 Bbox Bouygues Telecom riders wait their turn at sign-in. Race leader Borut Bozic won for the second time in two days at the Etoile de Bessèges, once again out-kicking his rivals to claim victory in stage two's 141-kilometre route from Nimes to St. Ambroix.

The 29-year-old Vacansoleil sprinter bested runner-up Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) and third-placed Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly), both podium finishers on the previous stage, in the field sprint to the finish line.

Vacansoleil directeur sportif Hilaire Van Der Schueren was happy with his team's performance. "All eight rode a perfect race and we were in control. The sprint train of Marco Marcato, Alberto Ongarato and Borut Bozic is having a great start of the season and they practice well to stay in front when competition grows in the upcoming weeks."

Bozic remains in the leader's jersey, with time bonuses accounting for his 10-second advantage over Molmy and Eeckhout on general classification.

Cool weather and overcast skies greeted the peloton as it left Nimes and a favorable breeze kept the pace high for the first hour of racing.

Several riders attacked in the stage's opening kilometres, but nothing stuck until the French duo of Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise Des Jeux) went clear at kilometre 40. The peloton eased off the gas after covering 45.5 kilometres in the opening hour and by kilometre 50 the escapees' lead extended to two minutes.

Lefevre and Vaugrenard maintained their two-minute advantage for 50 kilometres, but then the peloton started its pursuit in earnest and began to reduce the margin.

By kilometre 97 the leaders' advantage was reduced to 50 seconds and four kilometres later their time off the front came to a conclusion on the first of six 7.3-kilometre finishing circuits in St. Ambroix.

Francaise Des Jeux's Anthony Geslin and Yoann Offredo each made solo attacks on the finishing circuits, but the teams of the sprinters never allowed them more than a 10-second lead.

The bunch stayed together for the final three circuits, controlled by the teams of the sprinters. As the field sped under the flamme rouge and into the closing metres none of the peloton's fast men had an answer for Borut Bozic's finishing speed with the Slovenian claiming his second victory in two days.

Full Results 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3:27:38 2 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 5 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 7 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 8 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 9 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 10 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 13 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 14 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 17 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 18 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 19 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 20 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 21 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 22 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 23 Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 24 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 25 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 26 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 27 Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 28 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 29 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 30 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 31 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 33 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 36 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 37 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 38 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 39 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 40 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 41 Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 42 Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 43 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 45 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 46 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 47 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 48 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 49 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 50 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 51 Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 52 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 53 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 54 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 55 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 56 Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 57 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 58 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 60 Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 61 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 62 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 63 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 64 Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 65 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 66 Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 67 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 69 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 70 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 71 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 72 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 75 Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 76 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 77 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 78 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 79 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 80 Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 81 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 82 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 83 Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 84 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 85 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 86 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 87 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 88 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 89 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 90 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 91 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 92 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 93 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 94 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 95 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 96 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 97 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 98 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 99 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 100 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 101 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems 102 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 103 Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 104 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 105 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 106 Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC 107 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 108 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 109 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 110 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 112 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 113 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 114 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 115 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 116 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 117 Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 118 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 119 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 120 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 121 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 122 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 123 Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 124 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 125 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 126 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 127 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 128 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 129 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 130 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 131 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 132 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 133 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 134 Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:40 135 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 136 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:03:40 137 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 138 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 139 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:19 140 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:09:50 DNS David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet DNF Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems

General classification after stage 2 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7:10:07 2 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:10 3 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 5 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 6 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:17 7 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:18 8 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 9 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:19 10 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:00:20 11 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 12 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 13 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 15 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 16 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC 17 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 18 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 19 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 20 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 21 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 22 Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 23 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 24 Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 25 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 26 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 27 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 30 Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 31 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 33 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 34 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 35 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 36 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 37 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 38 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 39 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 41 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 42 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 43 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 44 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 45 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 47 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 49 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 51 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 53 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 54 Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 55 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 56 Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 57 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 58 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 59 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems 60 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 61 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 62 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 63 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 64 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 65 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 67 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 68 Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 69 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 70 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 71 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 72 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 73 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 74 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 75 Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 76 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 77 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 78 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 79 Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 80 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 81 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 82 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 83 Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 84 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 85 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 86 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 87 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 88 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 89 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 90 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 91 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 92 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 93 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 94 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 95 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 96 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 97 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 98 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 99 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 100 Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 101 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 102 Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 103 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 104 Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 105 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 106 Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 107 Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 108 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 109 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 110 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 111 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 112 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 113 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 115 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 116 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 117 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 118 Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 119 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 120 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 121 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 122 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 123 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 124 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 125 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 126 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 127 Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC 128 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 129 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 130 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 131 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 132 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 133 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:53 134 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 135 Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:00 136 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:04:00 137 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 138 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 139 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:39 140 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:10:10

Points classification 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 50 pts 2 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 36 3 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 36 4 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 26 5 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 21 6 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 18 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 15 8 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 12 9 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 10 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 10 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 10 13 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 9 14 Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 8 15 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 7 16 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 17 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 19 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 20 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 4 21 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 22 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 23 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 24 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 2 25 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC 2 26 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

Mountains classification 1 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 pts 2 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 8 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2

Young rider classification 1 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:09 3 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:10 4 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 8 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 10 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 12 Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 13 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 14 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 16 Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:50