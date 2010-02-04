Bozic blasts to Besseges double
Slovenian sprinter slays stage 2
Race leader Borut Bozic won for the second time in two days at the Etoile de Bessèges, once again out-kicking his rivals to claim victory in stage two's 141-kilometre route from Nimes to St. Ambroix.
The 29-year-old Vacansoleil sprinter bested runner-up Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) and third-placed Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly), both podium finishers on the previous stage, in the field sprint to the finish line.
Vacansoleil directeur sportif Hilaire Van Der Schueren was happy with his team's performance. "All eight rode a perfect race and we were in control. The sprint train of Marco Marcato, Alberto Ongarato and Borut Bozic is having a great start of the season and they practice well to stay in front when competition grows in the upcoming weeks."
Bozic remains in the leader's jersey, with time bonuses accounting for his 10-second advantage over Molmy and Eeckhout on general classification.
Cool weather and overcast skies greeted the peloton as it left Nimes and a favorable breeze kept the pace high for the first hour of racing.
Several riders attacked in the stage's opening kilometres, but nothing stuck until the French duo of Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise Des Jeux) went clear at kilometre 40. The peloton eased off the gas after covering 45.5 kilometres in the opening hour and by kilometre 50 the escapees' lead extended to two minutes.
Lefevre and Vaugrenard maintained their two-minute advantage for 50 kilometres, but then the peloton started its pursuit in earnest and began to reduce the margin.
By kilometre 97 the leaders' advantage was reduced to 50 seconds and four kilometres later their time off the front came to a conclusion on the first of six 7.3-kilometre finishing circuits in St. Ambroix.
Francaise Des Jeux's Anthony Geslin and Yoann Offredo each made solo attacks on the finishing circuits, but the teams of the sprinters never allowed them more than a 10-second lead.
The bunch stayed together for the final three circuits, controlled by the teams of the sprinters. As the field sped under the flamme rouge and into the closing metres none of the peloton's fast men had an answer for Borut Bozic's finishing speed with the Slovenian claiming his second victory in two days.
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3:27:38
|2
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|8
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|9
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|14
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|18
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|21
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|22
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|23
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|24
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|25
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|26
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|27
|Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|28
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|29
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|30
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|31
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|33
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|37
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|38
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|39
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|40
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|41
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|42
|Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|43
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|46
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|47
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|48
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|49
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|50
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|51
|Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|52
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|53
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|54
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|55
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|56
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|57
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|58
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|60
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|61
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|62
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|63
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|64
|Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|66
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|67
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|69
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|70
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|71
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|72
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|75
|Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|76
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|77
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|78
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|79
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|80
|Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|81
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|82
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|83
|Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|84
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|86
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|87
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|88
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|89
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|90
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|91
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|92
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|93
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|94
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|95
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|96
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|97
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|98
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|99
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|101
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|102
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|103
|Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|104
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|105
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|106
|Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|107
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|108
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|109
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|110
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|113
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|114
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|115
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|117
|Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|119
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|120
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|121
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|122
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|123
|Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|125
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|126
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|127
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|128
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|129
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|130
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|131
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|132
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|133
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|134
|Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:40
|135
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|136
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:03:40
|137
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|138
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:19
|140
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:09:50
|DNS
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7:10:07
|2
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:10
|3
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|5
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:17
|7
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:18
|8
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|9
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:19
|10
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:00:20
|11
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|13
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|15
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|16
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
|17
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|19
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|20
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|21
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|22
|Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|23
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|25
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|26
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|27
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|30
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|31
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|33
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|34
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|35
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|36
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|37
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|39
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|41
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|43
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|44
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|45
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|47
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|51
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|53
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|54
|Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|55
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|57
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|58
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|59
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|60
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|61
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|62
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|63
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|64
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|65
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|67
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|68
|Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|69
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|70
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|71
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|72
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|73
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|74
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|75
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|76
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|77
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|78
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|79
|Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|81
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|82
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|83
|Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|84
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|85
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|86
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|87
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|88
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|89
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|90
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|91
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|92
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|93
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|94
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|95
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|96
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|97
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|99
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|100
|Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|101
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|102
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|103
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|104
|Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|106
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|107
|Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|108
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|109
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|110
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|111
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|112
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|113
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|115
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|116
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|117
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|118
|Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|120
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|121
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|122
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|123
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|124
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|125
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|126
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|127
|Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|128
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|129
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|130
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|131
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|132
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|133
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:53
|134
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|135
|Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:00
|136
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:04:00
|137
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|139
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:39
|140
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:10:10
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|36
|3
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|36
|4
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|26
|5
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|21
|6
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|18
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|15
|8
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|12
|9
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|10
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|10
|12
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|13
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|9
|14
|Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|8
|15
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|16
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|17
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|20
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|4
|21
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|22
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|23
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|24
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|2
|25
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
|2
|26
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|1
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|pts
|2
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|8
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|4
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:09
|3
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:10
|4
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|12
|Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|13
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|14
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|16
|Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:50
|1
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|21:31:21
|2
|Big Mat - Auber93
|3
|Skil - Shimano
|4
|Francaise des Jeux
|5
|Vacansoleil
|6
|Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|Astana
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|9
|Carmiooro NGC
|10
|Verandas Willems
|11
|Landbouwkrediet
|12
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Cervelo Test Team
|15
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|Saur - Sojasun
|18
|Team Sky
