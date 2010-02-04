Trending

Bozic blasts to Besseges double

Slovenian sprinter slays stage 2

Image 1 of 48

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) sprints to victory in stage two.

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) sprints to victory in stage two.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 48

Race leader Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) wins his second consectutive stage.

Race leader Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) wins his second consectutive stage.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 48

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) wins stage two and remains in the overall lead.

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) wins stage two and remains in the overall lead.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 48

The sprinters of the Etoile de Bessèges peloton are metres away from the finish line.

The sprinters of the Etoile de Bessèges peloton are metres away from the finish line.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 48

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) begins to raise his arms - the Slovenian knows victory is his.

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) begins to raise his arms - the Slovenian knows victory is his.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 48

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) is two-for-two at Etoile de Bessèges.

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) is two-for-two at Etoile de Bessèges.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 48

Bbox Bouygues Telecom riders wait their turn at sign-in.

Bbox Bouygues Telecom riders wait their turn at sign-in.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 48

Dominique Rollin (Cervelo Test Team)

Dominique Rollin (Cervelo Test Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 48

Oscar Pereiro makes a last-minute adjustment to his cold weather gear.

Oscar Pereiro makes a last-minute adjustment to his cold weather gear.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 48

Skil Shimano riders are easy to pick out.

Skil Shimano riders are easy to pick out.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 48

Oscar Pereiro (Astana)

Oscar Pereiro (Astana)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 48

Sylvain Calzati (Team Sky)

Sylvain Calzati (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 48

Nicolas Roche and Julien Loubet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Nicolas Roche and Julien Loubet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 48

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) attacked on the first climb.

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) attacked on the first climb.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 48

The riders chased from behind.

The riders chased from behind.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 48

The two break riders take turns.

The two break riders take turns.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 48

Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise Des Jeux) got away off the front

Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise Des Jeux) got away off the front
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 48

Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) was in the day's break.

Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) was in the day's break.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 48

The peloton at the Etoile de Bessèges

The peloton at the Etoile de Bessèges
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 48

Vacansoleil controls the peloton.

Vacansoleil controls the peloton.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 48

Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) tried his luck with an attack.

Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) tried his luck with an attack.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 48

Astana's Oscar Pereiro chases.

Astana's Oscar Pereiro chases.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 48

Yoann Offredo (Francaise Des Jeux) gave it a shot on the ending lap number four.

Yoann Offredo (Francaise Des Jeux) gave it a shot on the ending lap number four.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 48

Yoann Offredo (Francaise Des Jeux) made an attack on the finishing circuit.

Yoann Offredo (Francaise Des Jeux) made an attack on the finishing circuit.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 48

All lined up and ready to sign in.

All lined up and ready to sign in.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 48

Oscar Pujol and Stefan Denifl of the Cervelo Test Team

Oscar Pujol and Stefan Denifl of the Cervelo Test Team
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 48

The bikes were ready to go at the Francaise Des Jeux team truck.

The bikes were ready to go at the Francaise Des Jeux team truck.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 48

A Saur - Sojasun mechanic makes some final adjustments.

A Saur - Sojasun mechanic makes some final adjustments.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 48

The Astana bikes parked in front of the team's bus

The Astana bikes parked in front of the team's bus
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 48

A colorful display of jerseys

A colorful display of jerseys
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 48

Commentator Daniel Mangeas talks to organizer Roland Fangille.

Commentator Daniel Mangeas talks to organizer Roland Fangille.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 48

Astana signs in.

Astana signs in.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 48

Guillaume Levarlet (Saur - Sojasun) has a chat with another rider.

Guillaume Levarlet (Saur - Sojasun) has a chat with another rider.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 48

Team Astana and Team Sky riders await the call up.

Team Astana and Team Sky riders await the call up.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 48

Riders line up before the start of stage 2.

Riders line up before the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 48

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) waves to the crowd

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 48

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 48

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) also leads the points competition.

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) also leads the points competition.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 48

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) puts on the leader's jersey

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) puts on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 48

Stage and overall winner Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

Stage and overall winner Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 48

Race leader Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

Race leader Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 48

Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) is congratulated

Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) is congratulated
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 48

Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 48

Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) dons his mountains leader jersey

Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) dons his mountains leader jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 48

Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 46 of 48

Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) leads the mountains classification.

Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 47 of 48

Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole) on the best young rider podium.

Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole) on the best young rider podium.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 48 of 48

Best young rider Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole)

Best young rider Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Race leader Borut Bozic won for the second time in two days at the Etoile de Bessèges, once again out-kicking his rivals to claim victory in stage two's 141-kilometre route from Nimes to St. Ambroix.

The 29-year-old Vacansoleil sprinter bested runner-up Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) and third-placed Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly), both podium finishers on the previous stage, in the field sprint to the finish line.

Vacansoleil directeur sportif Hilaire Van Der Schueren was happy with his team's performance. "All eight rode a perfect race and we were in control. The sprint train of Marco Marcato, Alberto Ongarato and Borut Bozic is having a great start of the season and they practice well to stay in front when competition grows in the upcoming weeks."

Bozic remains in the leader's jersey, with time bonuses accounting for his 10-second advantage over Molmy and Eeckhout on general classification.

Cool weather and overcast skies greeted the peloton as it left Nimes and a favorable breeze kept the pace high for the first hour of racing.

Several riders attacked in the stage's opening kilometres, but nothing stuck until the French duo of Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise Des Jeux) went clear at kilometre 40. The peloton eased off the gas after covering 45.5 kilometres in the opening hour and by kilometre 50 the escapees' lead extended to two minutes.

Lefevre and Vaugrenard maintained their two-minute advantage for 50 kilometres, but then the peloton started its pursuit in earnest and began to reduce the margin.

By kilometre 97 the leaders' advantage was reduced to 50 seconds and four kilometres later their time off the front came to a conclusion on the first of six 7.3-kilometre finishing circuits in St. Ambroix.

Francaise Des Jeux's Anthony Geslin and Yoann Offredo each made solo attacks on the finishing circuits, but the teams of the sprinters never allowed them more than a 10-second lead.

The bunch stayed together for the final three circuits, controlled by the teams of the sprinters. As the field sped under the flamme rouge and into the closing metres none of the peloton's fast men had an answer for Borut Bozic's finishing speed with the Slovenian claiming his second victory in two days.

Full Results
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3:27:38
2Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
3Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
4Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
5Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
8Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
9Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
10Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
14Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
17Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
18Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
19Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
20Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
21Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
22Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
23Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
24Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
25Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
26Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
27Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
28Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
29Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
30Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
31Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
32Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
33Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
35Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
36Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
37Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
38Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
39Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
40Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
41Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
42Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
43Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
46Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
47Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
48Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
49Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
50Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
51Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
52Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
53Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
54Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
55Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
56Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
57Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
58Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
60Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
61Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
62Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
63Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
64Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
65John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
66Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
67Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
68Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
69Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
70Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
71Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
72Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
75Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
76Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
77Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
78Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
79Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
80Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
81Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
82Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
83Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
84Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
85James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
86Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
87Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
88Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
89Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
90Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
91Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
92Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
93Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
94Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
95Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
96Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
97Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
98Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
99Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
100Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
101Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
102Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
103Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
104Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
105Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
106Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
107Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
108Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
109Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
110David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
112Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
113Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
114Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
115Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
116Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
117Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
118Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
119Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
120Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
121Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
122Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
123Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
124Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
125Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
126Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
127Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
128Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
129Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
130Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
131Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
132Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
133Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
134Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:40
135Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
136Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:03:40
137Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
138Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
139Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:04:19
140Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems0:09:50
DNSDavid Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
DNFSven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems

General classification after stage 2
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7:10:07
2Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:10
3Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
4Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
5Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
6Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:17
7Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:18
8Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
9Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:19
10Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:00:20
11Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
12Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
13Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
14Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
15Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
16Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
17Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
18Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
19Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
20Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
21Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
22Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
23Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
24Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
25Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
26Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
27Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
29Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
30Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
31Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
32Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
33Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
34Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
35Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
36Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
37Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
38Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
39Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
41Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
42Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
43Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
44Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
45Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
47Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
49Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
50Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
51Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
53Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
54Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
55Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
56Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
57Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
58Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
59Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
60Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
61Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
62Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
63Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
64Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
65Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
67Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
68Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
69John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
70James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
71Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
72Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
73Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
74Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
75Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
76Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
77Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
78Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
79Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
80Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
81Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
82Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
83Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
84Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
85Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
86Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
87Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
88Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
89Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
90Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
91Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
92Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
93Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
94Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
95Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
96Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
97Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
98Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
99Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
100Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
101Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
102Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
103Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
104Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
105Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
106Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
107Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
108Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
109Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
110Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
111Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
112Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
113David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
115Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
116Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
117Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
118Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
119Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
120Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
121Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
122Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
123Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
124Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
125Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
126Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
127Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
128Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
129Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
130Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
131Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
132Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
133Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:53
134Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
135Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:00
136Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:04:00
137Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
138Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
139Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:04:39
140Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems0:10:10

Points classification
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team50pts
2Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole36
3Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly36
4Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux26
5Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team21
6Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9318
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano15
8Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator12
9Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
10Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano10
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana10
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne10
13Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems9
14Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 938
15Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet7
16Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
17Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
19Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
20Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux4
21Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
22Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
23Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
24Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator2
25Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC2
26Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

Mountains classification
1Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12pts
2Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux8
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2

Young rider classification
1Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:09
3Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:10
4Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
5Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
7Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
8Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
12Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
13Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
14Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
16Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
17Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:50

Teams classification
1Roubaix Lille Metropole21:31:21
2Big Mat - Auber93
3Skil - Shimano
4Francaise des Jeux
5Vacansoleil
6Bretagne - Schuller
7Astana
8Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
9Carmiooro NGC
10Verandas Willems
11Landbouwkrediet
12An Post - Sean Kelly
13AG2R La Mondiale
14Cervelo Test Team
15Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
16Bbox Bouygues Telecom
17Saur - Sojasun
18Team Sky

Latest on Cyclingnews