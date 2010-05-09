Trending

Image 1 of 28

The breakaway races up the third climb in the final stage of the Four Days of Dunkirk.

The breakaway races up the third climb in the final stage of the Four Days of Dunkirk.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 28

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) waves to the crowd as he signs in

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) waves to the crowd as he signs in
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 28

The Bretagne - Schuller team has customized socks.

The Bretagne - Schuller team has customized socks.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 28

Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) signs in.

Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) signs in.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 28

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) signs his autograph.

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) signs his autograph.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 28

Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) keeps the overall lead at the Four days of Dunkirk.

Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) keeps the overall lead at the Four days of Dunkirk.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 28

Race winner Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale)

Race winner Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 28

The breakaway in Coudekerque

The breakaway in Coudekerque
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 28

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) at the front of the peloton.

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) at the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 28

Acqua e Sapone leads up the third climb.

Acqua e Sapone leads up the third climb.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 28

AG2R La Mondiale leads the bunch.

AG2R La Mondiale leads the bunch.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 28

All the jersey winners at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque.

All the jersey winners at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 28

The Caisse d'Epargne team won the overall that the 4 Jours de Dunkerque.

The Caisse d'Epargne team won the overall that the 4 Jours de Dunkerque.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 28

Danilo Napolitano (Team Katusha) prepares for the start.

Danilo Napolitano (Team Katusha) prepares for the start.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 28

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) wins the best young rider classification at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) wins the best young rider classification at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 28

Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Caisse d'Epargne) won the points classification at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque.

Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Caisse d'Epargne) won the points classification at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 28

Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) smiles before the start of the final stage of the Four Days of Dunkirk

Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) smiles before the start of the final stage of the Four Days of Dunkirk
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 28

Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) with Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Caisse d'Epargne)

Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) with Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 28

Members of the breakaway climb.

Members of the breakaway climb.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 28

Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) displays the spoils of his general classification win

Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) displays the spoils of his general classification win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 21 of 28

Teammates work for race leader Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale).

Teammates work for race leader Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 28

The peloton races along the beach at Dunkirk

The peloton races along the beach at Dunkirk
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 23 of 28

Final GC podium: Rui Costa (2nd, Caisse d'Epargne), Martin Elmiger (1st, Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Juan Joaquin Rojas (3rd, Caisse d'Epargne)

Final GC podium: Rui Costa (2nd, Caisse d'Epargne), Martin Elmiger (1st, Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Juan Joaquin Rojas (3rd, Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 24 of 28

Benoit Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux) salutes his victory in Dunkirk

Benoit Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux) salutes his victory in Dunkirk
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 25 of 28

Benoit Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux) finishes with room to celebrate ahead of Trusov

Benoit Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux) finishes with room to celebrate ahead of Trusov
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 26 of 28

Mountains Classification winner Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator)

Mountains Classification winner Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 27 of 28

Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) rounds a corner in the closing circuits

Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) rounds a corner in the closing circuits
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 28 of 28

Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) wrapped up the 4 Days of Dunkirk title on Sunday afternoon

Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) wrapped up the 4 Days of Dunkirk title on Sunday afternoon
(Image credit: AFP)

Benoit Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux) claimed victory in the final stage of the 4 Days of Dunkirk on Sunday. Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) held on to win the overall title.

Vaugrenard had formed part of the day's major 14-man breakaway, but attacked his fellow escapees two kilometres from the finish in Dunkirk to cross the line ahead of Nikolay Trusov (Katusha) and Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) for his second victory of the season.

Elmiger finished near the front of the peloton to hold off a spirited challenge from Juan Joaquin Rojas (Caisse d'Epargne). The Spaniard had joined the early escape group and gathered a huge number of bonus seconds at the stage's intermediate sprints. Rojas did enough to hoist himself into third overall, behind teammate Rui Costa. The race winner admitted afterwards that it had been a stressful final day.

"It hurts everywhere! Was a race very nervous and very exhausting," he said. "We made a mistake early in the race by dropping out of the break and it's hard when it leaves in such a big, strong group like that. Fortunately, my teammates were worked well and some other teams worked for the sprint.

"It payed off for me today and it's a good thing - two wins in two days, it's good for me, but also for the whole team! "

It is Elmiger's first general classification victory since 2007, when he won the Tour Downunder title in Australia.

A great escape

The appearance of the sun appeared to inspire the peloton at the start of the day. The field was in an active mood and moments after the race had left the neutral zone a group of fifteen riders broke away from the peloton. Kristof Goddaert (Ag2R-La Mondiale) decided the move wasn't for him and returned to protect his teammate and race leader, Martin Elmiger.

The 14 out in front began to establish themselves as the break du jour. The group contained two representatives from each of the Omega Pharma-Lotto, Katusha and Caisse d'Epargne teams. The selection was made up of:

Mickael Delage and Jonas Ljungblad (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Nicolay Trusov and Maxime Vantomme (Katusha), Mathieu Drujon and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Caisse d'Epargne), Stéphane Auge (Cofidis Credit Line), Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur – Sojasun), Benoit Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux), Wim De Vocht (Team Milram), Alexandre Pichot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) and Lilian Jegou (Bretagne – Schuller).

Rojas represented the biggest threat to Elmiger's overall lead, starting the day fifth, 34 seconds down on the pink jersey. However, with 179.5 kilometres on the agenda for the day, Ag2R-La Mondiale appeared content to let the leader hang out in front of the race.

Mountains leader Vanmarcke allowed Vaugrenard, Auge and Rojas to divide the first mountain points at Mont di Fiennes amongst themselves, with Auge, Rojas and Jegou sharing the spoils at the second climb at Vigneau Licques.

Averaging a touch over 42 km/h in the first hour of racing, the breakaway extended their lead to the two minute mark. There it stayed as Ag2R patrolled the front of the peloton. Status quo ensued, and although the leader's pushed their advantage out towards 2:30, by the time the reached the finishing circuit at the beach side town of Dunkirk the peloton were still happy to contain the gap.

As the leader's set to work on the closing ten-lap circuit, the peloton slowly chipped away at their lead. Within two laps, the lead had dropped to 1:30. At the front of the race, Rojas was adding to the Caisse d'Epargne kitty as he grabbed himself a pair of intermediate sprint primes.

The peloton had appeared to have the chase under control throughout the stage, but as the race entered its final 20 kilometres there was a sense of urgency at the head of the main field. Euskaltel-Euskadi, Roubaix Lille Metropole and Quick Step all came to the fore, as they lent Ag2R a hand in the chase for the escapees.

The lead group were still working well together as they crossed the finish line with two laps and 15 kilometres-to-go, followed 50 seconds later by the Euskaltel-led peloton.

Rojas rolled through to collect a third sprint prime, taking another three seconds from his cumulative time for the race. However, his chances of finishing the stage within the peloton were also increasing by the second. With 10 kilometres to go, the gap was 30 seconds.
The proximity of the peloton created a difference of opinion in the front group as riders began to sit on, with Rojas and Drujon fighting hard to motivate their companions. In the main field, Elmiger sat third wheel – with one lap to go and 24 seconds to close, the Swiss was in the box seat to seal the overall title.

Despite his prime position, the race leader took his turn at the front of the race, before his pink jersey was replaced by an orange Euskaltel tunic. Cooperation had returned to the front group as they scrambled to defend their tenuous advantage. The peace was broken by Engoulvent, who launched a flyer into the final five kilometres.

The Frenchman's escape fractured the group, and counter-attacks soon followed from Ljungblad, Vanmarcke and Vaugrenard, the latter opening a 100 metre gap, which stretched had doubled soon afterwards.

The peloton had miss-timed their effort and the Française Des Jeux rider rode solo underneath the flamme rouge. Despite a late challenge from Trusov, Vaugrenard had time to salute the crowd as he soloed across the finish line. 

Full Results
1Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux4:11:51
2Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:02
3Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
4Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
5Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
6Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
11Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:07
12Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
13Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
14Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
15Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
16Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
17Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
18Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
20Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
21Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
22Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
23Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
24Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
25Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
26Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
27Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
28Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
29Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
30Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
31Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
32Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
34Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
35Yohann Gené (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:12
36Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
37Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
39Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
40David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
41Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
42Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
43Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
44Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
45Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
47Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
48Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
49Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
50Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
51Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
52Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
53Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
54Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
55Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
56Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
57Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
58Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
60Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
61Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
62Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
63Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
64Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
65Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
66Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
67Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
68Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
69Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
70Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
71Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
72Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
73Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
74Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
75Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
76Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
77Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
78Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
79Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
80Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
81Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
82Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
83Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
84Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
85Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
86Franck Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
87Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
88Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
89Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:24
90Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:00:25
91Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
92Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
93Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
94Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
95Laurent Lefèvre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
96Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
97Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
98Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
99Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
100Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
101David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
103Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
104Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
105Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
106Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:32
107Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
108Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:00:35
109Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
110Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
111Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:00:52
112Said Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:29
113Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:14
114Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone0:03:16
DNFRuggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFFrancesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFPaolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFArnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFLeif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNSDidac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
DNSDominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank

Coudekerque-Village
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4pts
2Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram2
3Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Dunkerque - Digue de Mer
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4pts
2Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
3Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Dunkerque - Digue de Mer
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4pts
2Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
3Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1

Mont de Flennes
1Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux3pts
2Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1

Vigneau de Licques
1Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne3pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
3Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Montagne de Watten
1Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1

Young Riders
1Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha4:11:53
2Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:02
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:05
7Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
8Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
10Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
12Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
14Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:10
15Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
17Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
19Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
23Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
24Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
25Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
26Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
28Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
29Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
31Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
32Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
33Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:22
34Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:23
35Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
36Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
37Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
38Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:00:33
DNFArnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNSDominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank

Teams
1Team Katusha12:35:46
2Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
3Française des jeux0:00:06
4Team Milram0:00:08
5Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
6Big Mat - Auber 93
7Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:10
8Bretagne - Schuller
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Saur - Sojasun
11Quick Step0:00:13
12Caisse d'Epargne0:00:15
13BBox Bouygues Telecom
14Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:18
15Landbouwkrediet
16Team HTC - Columbia
17Team Saxo bank0:00:23
18Roubaix Lille Metropole
19AG2R - La mondiale0:00:36
20Acqua e Sapone0:04:03

Final General Classification
1Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale21:36:03
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:04
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:17
4Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:23
5Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:00:27
6Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
7Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:35
8Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha0:00:38
9Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
10Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
11Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:55
12Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:00:57
13Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:08
14Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
15Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:14
16Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux0:01:29
17Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:32
18Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:50
19Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:02:12
20Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:59
21Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
22Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:32
23Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:52
24Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:04:53
25Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:04:54
26Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:04:58
27Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:59
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
30Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
31Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
32Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
33Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
34Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
35Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
36Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:05:02
37Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:05:03
38Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:05:08
39Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:12
40Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
41Franck Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:23
42Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:01
43Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:07
44Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:43
45Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:30
46Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:11:32
47Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:11:38
48Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:42
49Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:15:43
50Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:15:45
51Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:15:54
52Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:55
53Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:15:58
54Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:15:59
55Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
56Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:16:00
57Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:16:01
58Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
59Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:16:02
60Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
61Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
62Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
63Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
64Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:16:04
65Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:16:05
66Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:16:06
67Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:16:07
68Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
70Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
71Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
72Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
74Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
75Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
76Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
77Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:16:11
78Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:19
79Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:16:20
80David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Laurent Lefèvre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
82Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
83Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
84Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:24
85Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step0:16:27
86Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:16:34
87Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
88Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:16:35
89Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
90Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:16:47
91Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:17:23
92Said Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:18:24
93Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone0:19:11
94Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:02
95Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:22:33
96David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:22:40
97Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:44
98Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:27
99Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:23:28
100Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:25:35
101Yohann Gené (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
102Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:25:48
103Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:47
104Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:27:41
105Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram0:28:18
106Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:29:29
107Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:29:42
108Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
109Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:59
110Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram0:32:05
111Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:32:10
112Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:32:28
113Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:33:53
114Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:41:45

Points Classification
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne55pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha52
3Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone39
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram38
5Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole29
6Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne21
7Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne21
8Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale20
9Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux20
10Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller19
11Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux19
12Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun17
13Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank17
14Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha17
15Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step16
16Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team16
17Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator14
19Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha13
20Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9313
21Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne12
22Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
23Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
24Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
25Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne10
26Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
27Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller10
28Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
30Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
31Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step8
32Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
33Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
34Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha7
35Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
36Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux6
37Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
38Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram6
39Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
40Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5
41Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
42Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
43Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
44Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
45Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne3
46Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
47Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
48Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step2
49Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
50Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
51Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1
52Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
53Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha1
54Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1
55Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Mountains Classification
1Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator18pts
2Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
3Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne7
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
5Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
6Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne6
7Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne6
8Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
9Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5
10Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
11Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux3
12Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux3
13Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
14Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
15Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
16Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
17Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
18Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
19Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
20Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
21Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
22Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone1

Young Riders Classification
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne21:36:07
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:13
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:19
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:00:23
5Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:00:53
6Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:10
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux0:01:25
8Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:46
9Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
10Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:48
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:04:50
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:55
13Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
14Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
16Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
17Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:08
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:03
19Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:26
20Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:11:28
21Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:38
22Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:15:55
23Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:15:58
24Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
25Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:16:01
26Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:03
27Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
28Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
29Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:15
30Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:16:16
31Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
32Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:16:31
33Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
34Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:17:19
35Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:40
36Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:23:24
37Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:29:25
38Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:55

Teams Classification
1Caisse d'Epargne64:49:30
2BBox Bouygues Telecom0:05:23
3Française des jeux0:05:37
4Bretagne - Schuller0:06:23
5Roubaix Lille Metropole0:07:15
6Team Katusha0:08:52
7AG2R - La mondiale0:08:53
8Acqua e Sapone0:12:55
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:31
10Team Saxo bank0:13:45
11Omega Pharma - Lotto0:16:35
12Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:18:05
13Team HTC - Columbia0:20:59
14Quick Step0:21:49
15Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne0:24:29
16Saur - Sojasun0:28:22
17Landbouwkrediet0:31:56
18Big Mat - Auber 930:32:10
19Team Milram0:33:20
20Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:39:00

 

