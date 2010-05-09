Vaugrenard seals final stage with late escape
Elmiger holds firm for overall victory in Dunkirk
Benoit Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux) claimed victory in the final stage of the 4 Days of Dunkirk on Sunday. Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) held on to win the overall title.
Vaugrenard had formed part of the day's major 14-man breakaway, but attacked his fellow escapees two kilometres from the finish in Dunkirk to cross the line ahead of Nikolay Trusov (Katusha) and Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) for his second victory of the season.
Elmiger finished near the front of the peloton to hold off a spirited challenge from Juan Joaquin Rojas (Caisse d'Epargne). The Spaniard had joined the early escape group and gathered a huge number of bonus seconds at the stage's intermediate sprints. Rojas did enough to hoist himself into third overall, behind teammate Rui Costa. The race winner admitted afterwards that it had been a stressful final day.
"It hurts everywhere! Was a race very nervous and very exhausting," he said. "We made a mistake early in the race by dropping out of the break and it's hard when it leaves in such a big, strong group like that. Fortunately, my teammates were worked well and some other teams worked for the sprint.
"It payed off for me today and it's a good thing - two wins in two days, it's good for me, but also for the whole team! "
It is Elmiger's first general classification victory since 2007, when he won the Tour Downunder title in Australia.
A great escape
The appearance of the sun appeared to inspire the peloton at the start of the day. The field was in an active mood and moments after the race had left the neutral zone a group of fifteen riders broke away from the peloton. Kristof Goddaert (Ag2R-La Mondiale) decided the move wasn't for him and returned to protect his teammate and race leader, Martin Elmiger.
The 14 out in front began to establish themselves as the break du jour. The group contained two representatives from each of the Omega Pharma-Lotto, Katusha and Caisse d'Epargne teams. The selection was made up of:
Mickael Delage and Jonas Ljungblad (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Nicolay Trusov and Maxime Vantomme (Katusha), Mathieu Drujon and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Caisse d'Epargne), Stéphane Auge (Cofidis Credit Line), Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur – Sojasun), Benoit Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux), Wim De Vocht (Team Milram), Alexandre Pichot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) and Lilian Jegou (Bretagne – Schuller).
Rojas represented the biggest threat to Elmiger's overall lead, starting the day fifth, 34 seconds down on the pink jersey. However, with 179.5 kilometres on the agenda for the day, Ag2R-La Mondiale appeared content to let the leader hang out in front of the race.
Mountains leader Vanmarcke allowed Vaugrenard, Auge and Rojas to divide the first mountain points at Mont di Fiennes amongst themselves, with Auge, Rojas and Jegou sharing the spoils at the second climb at Vigneau Licques.
Averaging a touch over 42 km/h in the first hour of racing, the breakaway extended their lead to the two minute mark. There it stayed as Ag2R patrolled the front of the peloton. Status quo ensued, and although the leader's pushed their advantage out towards 2:30, by the time the reached the finishing circuit at the beach side town of Dunkirk the peloton were still happy to contain the gap.
As the leader's set to work on the closing ten-lap circuit, the peloton slowly chipped away at their lead. Within two laps, the lead had dropped to 1:30. At the front of the race, Rojas was adding to the Caisse d'Epargne kitty as he grabbed himself a pair of intermediate sprint primes.
The peloton had appeared to have the chase under control throughout the stage, but as the race entered its final 20 kilometres there was a sense of urgency at the head of the main field. Euskaltel-Euskadi, Roubaix Lille Metropole and Quick Step all came to the fore, as they lent Ag2R a hand in the chase for the escapees.
The lead group were still working well together as they crossed the finish line with two laps and 15 kilometres-to-go, followed 50 seconds later by the Euskaltel-led peloton.
Rojas rolled through to collect a third sprint prime, taking another three seconds from his cumulative time for the race. However, his chances of finishing the stage within the peloton were also increasing by the second. With 10 kilometres to go, the gap was 30 seconds.
The proximity of the peloton created a difference of opinion in the front group as riders began to sit on, with Rojas and Drujon fighting hard to motivate their companions. In the main field, Elmiger sat third wheel – with one lap to go and 24 seconds to close, the Swiss was in the box seat to seal the overall title.
Despite his prime position, the race leader took his turn at the front of the race, before his pink jersey was replaced by an orange Euskaltel tunic. Cooperation had returned to the front group as they scrambled to defend their tenuous advantage. The peace was broken by Engoulvent, who launched a flyer into the final five kilometres.
The Frenchman's escape fractured the group, and counter-attacks soon followed from Ljungblad, Vanmarcke and Vaugrenard, the latter opening a 100 metre gap, which stretched had doubled soon afterwards.
The peloton had miss-timed their effort and the Française Des Jeux rider rode solo underneath the flamme rouge. Despite a late challenge from Trusov, Vaugrenard had time to salute the crowd as he soloed across the finish line.
|1
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4:11:51
|2
|Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:02
|3
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|9
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:07
|12
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|13
|Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|14
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|17
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|18
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|21
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|22
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|24
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|25
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|26
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|27
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|28
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|29
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|30
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|31
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|32
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|34
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|35
|Yohann Gené (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:12
|36
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|37
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|42
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|43
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|44
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|45
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|47
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|48
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|49
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|50
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|51
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|52
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|53
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|54
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|55
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|56
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|57
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|58
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|61
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|62
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|63
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|64
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|65
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|66
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|69
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|70
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|72
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|73
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|74
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|75
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|76
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|77
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|78
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|79
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|80
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|81
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|82
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|83
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|84
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|86
|Franck Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|87
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|88
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|89
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:24
|90
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:00:25
|91
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|92
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|93
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|94
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|95
|Laurent Lefèvre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|96
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|97
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|98
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|99
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|100
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|101
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|103
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|104
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|105
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|106
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|107
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|108
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:35
|109
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|110
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|111
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:52
|112
|Said Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:29
|113
|Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:14
|114
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:16
|DNF
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNS
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|DNS
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|pts
|2
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|2
|3
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|pts
|2
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|3
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|pts
|2
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|3
|Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|1
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|3
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|1
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|1
|Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:11:53
|2
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:02
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|7
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|8
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:10
|15
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|23
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|26
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|28
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|29
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|31
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|33
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:22
|34
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:23
|35
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|36
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|37
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|38
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:33
|DNF
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNS
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|Team Katusha
|12:35:46
|2
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Française des jeux
|0:00:06
|4
|Team Milram
|0:00:08
|5
|Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|6
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|7
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:10
|8
|Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Quick Step
|0:00:13
|12
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:15
|13
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:18
|15
|Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Team Saxo bank
|0:00:23
|18
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|AG2R - La mondiale
|0:00:36
|20
|Acqua e Sapone
|0:04:03
|1
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|21:36:03
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:04
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:17
|4
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:23
|5
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:27
|6
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|7
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:35
|8
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|0:00:38
|9
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|10
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:55
|12
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:57
|13
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:08
|14
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:14
|16
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:29
|17
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:32
|18
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:50
|19
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:12
|20
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:59
|21
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:32
|23
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:52
|24
|Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:53
|25
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:04:54
|26
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:58
|27
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:59
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|30
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|32
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|35
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|36
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:02
|37
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:05:03
|38
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:08
|39
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:12
|40
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|41
|Franck Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:23
|42
|Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:01
|43
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:07
|44
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:43
|45
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:30
|46
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:11:32
|47
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:11:38
|48
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:42
|49
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:15:43
|50
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:15:45
|51
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:54
|52
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:55
|53
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:15:58
|54
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:15:59
|55
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|56
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:00
|57
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:16:01
|58
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|59
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:16:02
|60
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|61
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|62
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|63
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|64
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:16:04
|65
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:16:05
|66
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:16:06
|67
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:07
|68
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|70
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|71
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|72
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|73
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|74
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|75
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|76
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|77
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:16:11
|78
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:19
|79
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:16:20
|80
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Laurent Lefèvre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|82
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|83
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|84
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:24
|85
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|0:16:27
|86
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:16:34
|87
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:16:35
|89
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|90
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:16:47
|91
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:17:23
|92
|Said Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:18:24
|93
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|0:19:11
|94
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:02
|95
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:22:33
|96
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:22:40
|97
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:44
|98
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:23:27
|99
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:23:28
|100
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:25:35
|101
|Yohann Gené (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|102
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:25:48
|103
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:47
|104
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:27:41
|105
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:28:18
|106
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:29:29
|107
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:29:42
|108
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|109
|Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:59
|110
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|0:32:05
|111
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:32:10
|112
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:32:28
|113
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:53
|114
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:41:45
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|55
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|52
|3
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|39
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|38
|5
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|29
|6
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|21
|7
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|21
|8
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|9
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|20
|10
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|19
|11
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|19
|12
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|13
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|14
|Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|15
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|16
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|17
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|19
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|13
|20
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|13
|21
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|22
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|23
|Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|24
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|25
|Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|10
|26
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|27
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|28
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|30
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|31
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|8
|32
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|33
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|34
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|7
|35
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|36
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|6
|37
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|38
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|6
|39
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|40
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|41
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|42
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|43
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|44
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|45
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|3
|46
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|47
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|48
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|49
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|50
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|51
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|52
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|53
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|54
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|55
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|1
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|pts
|2
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|3
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|6
|Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|6
|7
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|8
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|9
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|10
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|11
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3
|12
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|14
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|15
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|16
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|17
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|18
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|19
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|20
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|21
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|22
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|21:36:07
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:13
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:19
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:23
|5
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:53
|6
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:10
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:25
|8
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:46
|9
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|10
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:48
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:04:50
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:55
|13
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|14
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:08
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:03
|19
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:26
|20
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:11:28
|21
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:38
|22
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:15:55
|23
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:15:58
|24
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|25
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:16:01
|26
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:03
|27
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|29
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:15
|30
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:16:16
|31
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|32
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:16:31
|33
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|34
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:17:19
|35
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:40
|36
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:23:24
|37
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:29:25
|38
|Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:55
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|64:49:30
|2
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:23
|3
|Française des jeux
|0:05:37
|4
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:06:23
|5
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:07:15
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:08:52
|7
|AG2R - La mondiale
|0:08:53
|8
|Acqua e Sapone
|0:12:55
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:31
|10
|Team Saxo bank
|0:13:45
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:16:35
|12
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:05
|13
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:20:59
|14
|Quick Step
|0:21:49
|15
|Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|0:24:29
|16
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:28:22
|17
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:31:56
|18
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:32:10
|19
|Team Milram
|0:33:20
|20
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:39:00
