Image 1 of 28 The breakaway races up the third climb in the final stage of the Four Days of Dunkirk. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 28 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) waves to the crowd as he signs in (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 28 The Bretagne - Schuller team has customized socks. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 28 Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) signs in. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 28 Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) signs his autograph. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 28 Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) keeps the overall lead at the Four days of Dunkirk. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 28 Race winner Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 28 The breakaway in Coudekerque (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 28 Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) at the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 28 Acqua e Sapone leads up the third climb. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 28 AG2R La Mondiale leads the bunch. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 28 All the jersey winners at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 28 The Caisse d'Epargne team won the overall that the 4 Jours de Dunkerque. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 28 Danilo Napolitano (Team Katusha) prepares for the start. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 28 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) wins the best young rider classification at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 28 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Caisse d'Epargne) won the points classification at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 28 Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) smiles before the start of the final stage of the Four Days of Dunkirk (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 28 Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) with Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 28 Members of the breakaway climb. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 28 Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) displays the spoils of his general classification win (Image credit: AFP) Image 21 of 28 Teammates work for race leader Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 28 The peloton races along the beach at Dunkirk (Image credit: AFP) Image 23 of 28 Final GC podium: Rui Costa (2nd, Caisse d'Epargne), Martin Elmiger (1st, Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Juan Joaquin Rojas (3rd, Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: AFP) Image 24 of 28 Benoit Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux) salutes his victory in Dunkirk (Image credit: AFP) Image 25 of 28 Benoit Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux) finishes with room to celebrate ahead of Trusov (Image credit: AFP) Image 26 of 28 Mountains Classification winner Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) (Image credit: AFP) Image 27 of 28 Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) rounds a corner in the closing circuits (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 28 Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) wrapped up the 4 Days of Dunkirk title on Sunday afternoon (Image credit: AFP)

Benoit Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux) claimed victory in the final stage of the 4 Days of Dunkirk on Sunday. Martin Elmiger (Ag2R-La Mondiale) held on to win the overall title.

Vaugrenard had formed part of the day's major 14-man breakaway, but attacked his fellow escapees two kilometres from the finish in Dunkirk to cross the line ahead of Nikolay Trusov (Katusha) and Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) for his second victory of the season.

Elmiger finished near the front of the peloton to hold off a spirited challenge from Juan Joaquin Rojas (Caisse d'Epargne). The Spaniard had joined the early escape group and gathered a huge number of bonus seconds at the stage's intermediate sprints. Rojas did enough to hoist himself into third overall, behind teammate Rui Costa. The race winner admitted afterwards that it had been a stressful final day.

"It hurts everywhere! Was a race very nervous and very exhausting," he said. "We made a mistake early in the race by dropping out of the break and it's hard when it leaves in such a big, strong group like that. Fortunately, my teammates were worked well and some other teams worked for the sprint.

"It payed off for me today and it's a good thing - two wins in two days, it's good for me, but also for the whole team! "

It is Elmiger's first general classification victory since 2007, when he won the Tour Downunder title in Australia.

A great escape

The appearance of the sun appeared to inspire the peloton at the start of the day. The field was in an active mood and moments after the race had left the neutral zone a group of fifteen riders broke away from the peloton. Kristof Goddaert (Ag2R-La Mondiale) decided the move wasn't for him and returned to protect his teammate and race leader, Martin Elmiger.

The 14 out in front began to establish themselves as the break du jour. The group contained two representatives from each of the Omega Pharma-Lotto, Katusha and Caisse d'Epargne teams. The selection was made up of:

Mickael Delage and Jonas Ljungblad (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Nicolay Trusov and Maxime Vantomme (Katusha), Mathieu Drujon and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Caisse d'Epargne), Stéphane Auge (Cofidis Credit Line), Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur – Sojasun), Benoit Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux), Wim De Vocht (Team Milram), Alexandre Pichot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) and Lilian Jegou (Bretagne – Schuller).

Rojas represented the biggest threat to Elmiger's overall lead, starting the day fifth, 34 seconds down on the pink jersey. However, with 179.5 kilometres on the agenda for the day, Ag2R-La Mondiale appeared content to let the leader hang out in front of the race.

Mountains leader Vanmarcke allowed Vaugrenard, Auge and Rojas to divide the first mountain points at Mont di Fiennes amongst themselves, with Auge, Rojas and Jegou sharing the spoils at the second climb at Vigneau Licques.

Averaging a touch over 42 km/h in the first hour of racing, the breakaway extended their lead to the two minute mark. There it stayed as Ag2R patrolled the front of the peloton. Status quo ensued, and although the leader's pushed their advantage out towards 2:30, by the time the reached the finishing circuit at the beach side town of Dunkirk the peloton were still happy to contain the gap.

As the leader's set to work on the closing ten-lap circuit, the peloton slowly chipped away at their lead. Within two laps, the lead had dropped to 1:30. At the front of the race, Rojas was adding to the Caisse d'Epargne kitty as he grabbed himself a pair of intermediate sprint primes.

The peloton had appeared to have the chase under control throughout the stage, but as the race entered its final 20 kilometres there was a sense of urgency at the head of the main field. Euskaltel-Euskadi, Roubaix Lille Metropole and Quick Step all came to the fore, as they lent Ag2R a hand in the chase for the escapees.

The lead group were still working well together as they crossed the finish line with two laps and 15 kilometres-to-go, followed 50 seconds later by the Euskaltel-led peloton.

Rojas rolled through to collect a third sprint prime, taking another three seconds from his cumulative time for the race. However, his chances of finishing the stage within the peloton were also increasing by the second. With 10 kilometres to go, the gap was 30 seconds.

The proximity of the peloton created a difference of opinion in the front group as riders began to sit on, with Rojas and Drujon fighting hard to motivate their companions. In the main field, Elmiger sat third wheel – with one lap to go and 24 seconds to close, the Swiss was in the box seat to seal the overall title.

Despite his prime position, the race leader took his turn at the front of the race, before his pink jersey was replaced by an orange Euskaltel tunic. Cooperation had returned to the front group as they scrambled to defend their tenuous advantage. The peace was broken by Engoulvent, who launched a flyer into the final five kilometres.

The Frenchman's escape fractured the group, and counter-attacks soon followed from Ljungblad, Vanmarcke and Vaugrenard, the latter opening a 100 metre gap, which stretched had doubled soon afterwards.

The peloton had miss-timed their effort and the Française Des Jeux rider rode solo underneath the flamme rouge. Despite a late challenge from Trusov, Vaugrenard had time to salute the crowd as he soloed across the finish line.

Full Results 1 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4:11:51 2 Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:02 3 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 9 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 11 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:07 12 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 13 Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 14 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 17 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 18 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 21 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 22 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 24 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 25 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 26 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 27 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 28 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 29 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 30 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 31 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 32 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 34 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 35 Yohann Gené (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:12 36 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 37 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 41 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 42 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 43 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 44 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 45 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 47 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 48 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 49 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 50 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 51 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 52 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 53 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 54 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 55 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 56 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 57 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 58 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 59 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 61 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 62 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 63 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 64 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 65 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 66 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 67 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 68 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 69 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 70 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 71 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 72 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 73 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 74 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 75 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 76 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 77 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 78 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 79 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 80 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 81 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 82 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 83 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 84 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 86 Franck Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 87 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 88 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 89 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:24 90 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:00:25 91 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 92 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 93 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 94 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 95 Laurent Lefèvre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 96 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 97 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 98 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 99 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 100 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 101 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 103 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 104 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 105 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 106 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:32 107 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 108 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:35 109 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 110 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 111 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:52 112 Said Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:29 113 Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:14 114 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:16 DNF Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNF Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNF Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNF Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNS Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone DNS Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank

Coudekerque-Village 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 pts 2 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 2 3 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Dunkerque - Digue de Mer 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 pts 2 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 3 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Dunkerque - Digue de Mer 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 pts 2 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 3 Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1

Mont de Flennes 1 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 3 pts 2 Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Vigneau de Licques 1 Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 3 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 3 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Montagne de Watten 1 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 pts 2 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1

Young Riders 1 Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha 4:11:53 2 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:02 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:05 7 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 8 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 10 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 12 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 14 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:10 15 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 17 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 19 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 23 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 24 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 26 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 28 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 29 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 31 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 33 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:22 34 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:23 35 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 36 Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 37 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 38 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:33 DNF Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNS Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank

Teams 1 Team Katusha 12:35:46 2 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Française des jeux 0:00:06 4 Team Milram 0:00:08 5 Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne 6 Big Mat - Auber 93 7 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:10 8 Bretagne - Schuller 9 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Saur - Sojasun 11 Quick Step 0:00:13 12 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:15 13 BBox Bouygues Telecom 14 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:18 15 Landbouwkrediet 16 Team HTC - Columbia 17 Team Saxo bank 0:00:23 18 Roubaix Lille Metropole 19 AG2R - La mondiale 0:00:36 20 Acqua e Sapone 0:04:03

Final General Classification 1 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 21:36:03 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:04 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:17 4 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:23 5 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:27 6 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 7 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:35 8 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 0:00:38 9 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 10 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 11 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:55 12 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:57 13 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:08 14 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:14 16 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 0:01:29 17 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:32 18 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:50 19 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:12 20 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:59 21 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:32 23 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:52 24 Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:04:53 25 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:04:54 26 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:04:58 27 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:59 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 30 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 31 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 32 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 33 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 34 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 35 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 36 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:05:02 37 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:05:03 38 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:08 39 Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:05:12 40 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 41 Franck Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:23 42 Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:01 43 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:07 44 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:43 45 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:30 46 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:11:32 47 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:11:38 48 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:42 49 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:15:43 50 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:15:45 51 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:15:54 52 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:55 53 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:15:58 54 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:15:59 55 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 56 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:16:00 57 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:16:01 58 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 59 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:16:02 60 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 61 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 62 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 63 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 64 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:16:04 65 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:16:05 66 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:16:06 67 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:16:07 68 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 69 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 70 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 71 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 72 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 73 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 74 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 75 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 76 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 77 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:16:11 78 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:19 79 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:16:20 80 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Laurent Lefèvre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 82 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 83 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 84 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:24 85 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:27 86 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:16:34 87 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 88 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:16:35 89 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 90 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:47 91 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:17:23 92 Said Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:18:24 93 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone 0:19:11 94 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:02 95 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:22:33 96 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:22:40 97 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:44 98 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:27 99 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:23:28 100 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:25:35 101 Yohann Gené (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 102 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:25:48 103 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:47 104 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:27:41 105 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 0:28:18 106 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:29:29 107 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:29:42 108 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 109 Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:31:59 110 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 0:32:05 111 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:32:10 112 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:32:28 113 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:33:53 114 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:41:45

Points Classification 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 55 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 52 3 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 39 4 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 38 5 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 29 6 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 21 7 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 21 8 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 20 9 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 20 10 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 19 11 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 19 12 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 13 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 17 14 Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 15 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 16 16 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 17 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 18 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 19 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 13 20 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 13 21 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 12 22 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 23 Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 24 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 25 Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 10 26 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 27 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 10 28 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 30 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 31 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 8 32 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 33 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 34 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 7 35 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 36 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 6 37 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 38 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 6 39 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 40 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 41 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 42 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 43 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 44 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 45 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 3 46 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 47 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 48 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 2 49 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 50 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 51 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1 52 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 53 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 54 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1 55 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Mountains Classification 1 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 pts 2 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 3 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 7 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 6 Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 6 7 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 6 8 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 9 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 10 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 11 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 3 12 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 3 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 14 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 15 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 16 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 17 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 18 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 19 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 20 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 21 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 22 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone 1

Young Riders Classification 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 21:36:07 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:13 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:19 4 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:23 5 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:53 6 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:10 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 0:01:25 8 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:46 9 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 10 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:48 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:04:50 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:55 13 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 14 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 16 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 17 Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:05:08 18 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:03 19 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:26 20 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:11:28 21 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:38 22 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:15:55 23 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:15:58 24 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 25 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:16:01 26 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:03 27 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 28 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 29 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:15 30 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:16:16 31 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 32 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:16:31 33 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 34 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:17:19 35 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:40 36 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:23:24 37 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:29:25 38 Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:31:55