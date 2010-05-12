Trending

Viola plays a perfect tune

Fancied Nibali finishes ninth

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michele Viola (Farnese Vini)3:02:55
2Andrea Manfredi (Ambra Cavallini)
3Michail Akimov (Russian National Team)0:00:17
4Mirko Trosino (Ambra Cavallini)
5Luca Chirico (Brugherio Sportiva)
6Paolo Bianchini (Trissa Team)
7Riccardo Rubini (Casano Romagnano)
8Alessandro Tonelli (Trissa Team)
9Antonio Nibali (Stabbia)
10Andrea Corti (Brugherio Sportiva)

